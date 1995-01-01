Giants History of First Round Running Backs I love liverwurst : 2/24/2018 6:32 pm With the exception of Rodney Hampton, the team has been abysmal at drafting running backs in the first round. Whether it be the supporting cast or the quality of the player, who knows. The number 2 pick is completely wrong to draft a Running Back.



Wide Receivers, CB's/ Qb's/Linebackers/Pass Rushing lineman (not run blockers) or sure fire LT's belong in that slot, not a running back. Unfortunately there is none of this in this draft .



If we stay at 2, we go with Baker Mayfield, if not, trade down and grab a pick for next year and get the best LT in this draft. A couple of years ago when Aaron Rogers was tearing it up with the best OL in the league, not a single guy on his line was drafted before the 4th round. Guards can be had later on.



Maybe round 2 we go with the Ohio State Center if he lasts, pretty sure he's the best one in the draft





IMO, Giuce from LSU is the best RB in this draft, he can be had later down the road, I like the edge he has, including playing in the ultra athletic SEC. Barkley doesn't have the same edge.



We have a very capable WR Corp in Odell and Sterling, Nice Tight End from last year. If Eli is provided a upgrade in protection and a decent running game, the team will improve dramatically







1982 Butch Woolfolk: C

1985 George Adams-: D

1990: Rodney Hampton: B+

1991: Jarrod Bunch: F

1995: Tyrone Wheatley: D

2000: Ron Dayne: D

2012: David Wilson: F



Bradshaw. Sand_TheWedge : 2/24/2018 6:46 pm : link Round 7 grade A



There will be talented RBs in this draft after Rd 2. Trade back and go best player available from there. Walk away with 9 new players and maybe a #1 for 2019. Gentlemen is smart enough to understand this sets us up for a much better 5-6 yrs than a QB right now.

Agreed I love liverwurst : 2/24/2018 6:51 pm : link If Mayfield isn't the guy, Trade down and pick up a first for 2019.



Depending how far down we trade, get the Notre Dame Left Tackle. One of the Running Backs will fall to our round 2 pick

Have you watched any video of Barkley? Rjanyg : 2/24/2018 6:51 pm : link Have you watched any games of Penn State?



This kid is otherworldly. He will be better than Hampton I can tell you that.

As I posted in another thread mrvax : 2/24/2018 7:00 pm : link I would not be surprised if Barkley became the 2nd 1000/1000 RB in NFL history.

Leveon Bell

Devonta Freeman

David Johnson

I don’t think our history UConn4523 : 2/24/2018 7:03 pm : link should have anything to do with whether or not we draft a RB at 2. The personnel and management from top to bottom is different, save for Eli being here with Wilson which is also irrelevant.



I don’t think we should take a RB at 2 but my reasons have nothing to do with Ron Dayne.

Go for the best player available Bill L : 2/24/2018 7:17 pm : link But just don’t pick the best player available?





RE: I don’t think our history GFAN52 : 2/24/2018 7:21 pm : link

Quote: should have anything to do with whether or not we draft a RB at 2. The personnel and management from top to bottom is different, save for Eli being here with Wilson which is also irrelevant.



I don’t think we should take a RB at 2 but my reasons have nothing to do with Ron Dayne.



Agreed. Whether we draft a QB or a RB at #2, who drafted in prior drafts at those positions is completely irrelevant. In comment 13841597 UConn4523 said:Agreed. Whether we draft a QB or a RB at #2, who drafted in prior drafts at those positions is completely irrelevant.

The McCaffrey hype was something else. The hype may have been a bit overblown but I don't think they fully tapped his potential. It looks like he's going to be a super flanker. He had 7 TDs 80 catches and 1000 yards last year. And he had 100 receiving yards and a TD in the playoffs. Cook may be a better pure rusher, but McCaffrey seems like he is a weapon in his own way. In comment 13841621 mrvax said:The McCaffrey hype was something else. The hype may have been a bit overblown but I don't think they fully tapped his potential. It looks like he's going to be a super flanker. He had 7 TDs 80 catches and 1000 yards last year. And he had 100 receiving yards and a TD in the playoffs. Cook may be a better pure rusher, but McCaffrey seems like he is a weapon in his own way.

Here’s the problem RIZZBIZZ : 2/24/2018 7:37 pm : link Brown s are taking Barkley at 1. And getting their qb later.

Absolutely.

If that's true it means the Browns actually like 3 of the top QBs.

Leveon Bell

Devonta Freeman

David Johnson

Jordan Howard



I get it. It's a deep RB draft and I happen to like Michel and Penny as much as I like Barkley and mainly because they will be available in rounds 2-3. But Barkley is different. And for the record, I'd prefer a trade back with Cleveland if possible and grab some 2nd round picks, and with pick 4 take Nelson. In comment 13841596 I love liverwurst said:I get it. It's a deep RB draft and I happen to like Michel and Penny as much as I like Barkley and mainly because they will be available in rounds 2-3. But Barkley is different. And for the record, I'd prefer a trade back with Cleveland if possible and grab some 2nd round picks, and with pick 4 take Nelson.

F to Injured RBs? Samiam : 2/24/2018 8:19 pm : link If you could predict which guys will get hurt before they’re drafted, you’d be very useful to the front office. Both Bunch and Wilson were hurt before their careers had a chance to take off. You’re a rough grader

The capegman : 2/24/2018 8:25 pm : link same guys are not making the decision. This is not George Youngs Giants.

I would not pass on Barkley. I think your missing on a Walter Payton type talent if you do.

The line can be addressed in FA and the rest of this draft.



Rodney Hampton was a workhorse for the Giants gidiefor : Mod : 2/24/2018 8:57 pm : : 2/24/2018 8:57 pm : link !

Exactly RIZZBIZZ : 2/24/2018 10:08 pm : link None of these qbs are pulling away from the pack. Maybe the combine changes that . Browns go Rb and whatever Qb is still there . ..and there may be quite a few.

The rookie scored 7 TDs and put up 1306 overall yards in the regular season. I would not say that was a "bad" pick. Bad pick is drafting Ereck Flowers over Todd Gurley In comment 13841611 I love liverwurst said:The rookie scored 7 TDs and put up 1306 overall yards in the regular season. I would not say that was a "bad" pick. Bad pick is drafting Ereck Flowers over Todd Gurley

Leveon Bell

Devonta Freeman

David Johnson

Jordan Howard



You realize we could play this same stupid game with every other position right? In comment 13841596 I love liverwurst said:You realize we could play this same stupid game with every other position right?

McCaffrey Hype ? djm : 2/24/2018 10:49 pm : link He was terrific last year. And the guy they should have taken? He tore his Acl. Mccaffery was a fine pick.



Barkley likely doesn't make it to 2 anyway but he's as safe a pick as you will find. He's a spectacular prospect. If he's great he's great. Great players are hard to find be it rb wr or any other position.

Jarrod Bunch with an F? Spike13 : 2/24/2018 11:37 pm : link Guy was a wrecking machine, coming into his own in the Handley era. Charles Way, with wheels.

I don't know how you can give Wilson an F....... Doomster : 2/24/2018 11:38 pm : link He was good enough to get reps in the first game....and after one lousy fumble, he was in the doghouse basically the rest of the year....one of TC's mistakes that year....

Your ranking of those RBs is not very realistic. Red Dog : 12:12 am : link Rodney Hampton has to be an A. He was a real workhorse and did quite well when the team really didn't have many offensive weapons.



Jerrod Bunch was an excellent pick, another A. He was starting to look like a truly outstanding player by the end of his second year. Unfortunately his career was ruined soon after by injury. (Tucker Fredrickson also falls into this category of a solid first round pick whose career was ruined by injury, and the argument can be made that David Wilson does, too.)



Tyrone Wheatly wasn't a bad pick either. I'd give him at least a B. His coach simply refused to use him much, and he was very solid after he got away from Dan Reeves, another NYG Head Coaching mistake. That one is on the coach, not the player selected.



Butch Woolfolk had one pretty good season, probably gets a C. He was eclipsed by Joe Morris, the second rounder behind him, who took a little while to come on but was THE best back in the NFL for maybe a season and a half and is still one of the GIANTS all-time rushing leaders.



You have properly pegged George Adams.



I also agree with your assessment of Ron Dayne, who I felt was a huge mistake the minute they called his name.



Oh, and if you go back far enough, there was this first round halfback named Frank Gifford. He had a very outstanding career with the GIANTS.



After seeing all these guys play, I fundamentally disagree with your overall premise.





You can tell the post was foolish when he gave Wilson an F. Even with the horrible Oline, Wilson somehow managed a career (1.5 years) YPC of 4.4. Yeah. Go back and look at the great RBs. How many of them managed a 4.4 or better? Very few indeed. Once a poster crosses the line into stupidity, you know they have an agenda and it stinks.



Adams and Bunch were injury scratches same for Wilson Giants1956 : 4:39 am : link same thing for Tucker Fredrickson. They can't be considered bad draft choice.



Rocky Thompson was a bad first round pick.



Wheatley was a bad NY Giant first round pick.



Sorry, I disagree with your assessment Allen in CNJ : 7:24 am : link of those backs taken in the first round. I'm not sure if you're looking at statistics only, but as is the case with any draft pick you have to look at what happened with the player to determine how good the pick was. Having seen all of these guys play, and having seen most of them play all of their careers, here's my assessment:



1982 Butch Woolfolk: C - I'd say this is accurate. He lost his job to Joe Morris, was solid contributor but little Joe simply snatched it away from him.

1985 George Adams-: D - George was a complicated player. Had a great skill set as a fullback, was quick, could catch the ball, and could block, however injuries slowed him down tremendously. He could've been a very good player if he stayed healthy.

1990: Rodney Hampton: B+ - You said B+, I give Rodney a A-. To this day he is one of the most talented RB's I've ever seen play the game. His biggest problem over the year was too much tread on his tires, but he was a great Giant and he should've gotten more than 1 ring (1993!)

1991: Jarrod Bunch: F - Bunch was a good player. Like George Adams, a good blocker, a terrific runner, and a good receiver. If it weren't for his knee injuries he would've been a good player.

1995: Tyrone Wheatley: D - Another Michigan RB taken by george young. Yeah, Wheatley was blah. Productive, but just didn't live up to even mediocre expectations.

2000: Ron Dayne: Dayne should be an F. He had that one OK year, but was unseated by Tiki and the rest was history there.

2012: David Wilson: F - Explosive, highly productive, but a terrible injury ended his career way too soon. I think he could've been a tremendous player but again injury stopped that.



With all that said, George Young picked 5 of those guys, 3 from Michigan. George had some great drafts, and some terrible drafts.



I think Dave Gettleman, Pat Shurmur and this organization have a vision and KNOW what they want to build. As others said here Barkley is a great talent, somewhere between a combination of Barry Sanders and Corey Dillon, with a mix of Joe Mixon/LeVeon Bell because of the patience he takes. I personally love him.



Should the Giants take him? That's a very tough question to answer right now, and won't likely be answered until draft day. I can't wait!

Bunch was a FB, Bubba : 7:37 am : link no? Comparing him to true RBs might be a fallacy.

A few thoughts Matt M. : 7:48 am : link 1) That history has nothing to do with this draft. It represents GMs and scouting departmdnts that are long gone.



2) You are judging a few guys negatively because of career ending injuries, which is unfair.

It often happens that the first RB picked doesn’t turn out to be best Ivan15 : 8:11 am : link in the class.



That’s no reason not to pick him.



It often happens that the first QB picked doesn’t turn out to be the best QB in the class. Should we not pick one of those either?



If Cleveland takes Barkley, do you still want Mayfield?

Barkley =generational talent?? Dave on the UWS : 9:17 am : link You guys really need to stop listening to the hype. His vision had been questioned as has his ability to run between the tackles. That is NOT a generational back but one to avoid at #2.

Stupid comment on your part, Wilson didn't last, period point blank. A injury prone player that possibly the Giants didn't do their homework on

RE: Barkley =generational talent?? Beer Man : 10:17 am : link

Quote: His vision had been questioned as has his ability to run between the tackles. You must be reading about Charles Barkley In comment 13841888 Dave on the UWS said:You must be reading about Charles Barkley

Ridiculous thinking by some re: Barkley. You look back on drafts and see that there are maybe three or four studs drafted in the first round each year that become All-Pros. That is who you select with the #2 pick; even if it's a Center. Barkley would be a GREAT pick at #2. For those who don't think so (i.e., those who assert that RBs are never drafted at #2), are completely blind to this Penn St. RBs talent; moreover, the league is transitioning back to a ball control/running game offensive philosophy (with fewer TDs through the air of 20 or more yds). Go check the videos on Barkley and the stats on passing TDs of more than 20 yds.



Yes, we need OLmen, but you can build a line in the next year or so around Barkley. We are not going to the Super Bowl in 2018 or 2019 for that matter.



Drafting a QB is extraordinarily important. But it doesn't necessarily have to be in this draft (and or we have enough money available for 2019 allegedly to sign a talented FA QB if need be).

And if we don't like who is available at #2, Getty, I'm sure, has an idea what would be adequate compensation in draft choices in return to trade our top pick. In comment 13841680 capegman said:Ridiculous thinking by some re: Barkley. You look back on drafts and see that there are maybe three or four studs drafted in the first round each year that become All-Pros. That is who you select with the #2 pick; even if it's a Center. Barkley would be a GREAT pick at #2. For those who don't think so (i.e., those who assert that RBs are never drafted at #2), are completely blind to this Penn St. RBs talent; moreover, the league is transitioning back to a ball control/running game offensive philosophy (with fewer TDs through the air of 20 or more yds). Go check the videos on Barkley and the stats on passing TDs of more than 20 yds.Yes, we need OLmen, but you can build a line in the next year or so around Barkley. We are not going to the Super Bowl in 2018 or 2019 for that matter.Drafting a QB is extraordinarily important. But it doesn't necessarily have to be in this draft (and or we have enough money available for 2019 allegedly to sign a talented FA QB if need be).And if we don't like who is available at #2, Getty, I'm sure, has an idea what would be adequate compensation in draft choices in return to trade our top pick.

You can also say Breeze_94 : 4:33 pm : link Don't take Mayfield b/c of the history of Big 12/Oklahoma Quarterbacks not having success.



Don't take Darnold b/c there has been no successful USC quarterbacks and a ton of them have been busts. A USC QB has never won a super bowl.



