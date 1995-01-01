Giants History of First Round Running Backs

With the exception of Rodney Hampton, the team has been abysmal at drafting running backs in the first round. Whether it be the supporting cast or the quality of the player, who knows. The number 2 pick is completely wrong to draft a Running Back.
Wide Receivers, CB's/ Qb's/Linebackers/Pass Rushing lineman (not run blockers) or sure fire LT's belong in that slot, not a running back. Unfortunately there is none of this in this draft .
If we stay at 2, we go with Baker Mayfield, if not, trade down and grab a pick for next year and get the best LT in this draft. A couple of years ago when Aaron Rogers was tearing it up with the best OL in the league, not a single guy on his line was drafted before the 4th round. Guards can be had later on.
Maybe round 2 we go with the Ohio State Center if he lasts, pretty sure he's the best one in the draft
IMO, Giuce from LSU is the best RB in this draft, he can be had later down the road, I like the edge he has, including playing in the ultra athletic SEC. Barkley doesn't have the same edge.
We have a very capable WR Corp in Odell and Sterling, Nice Tight End from last year. If Eli is provided a upgrade in protection and a decent running game, the team will improve dramatically
1982 Butch Woolfolk: C
1985 George Adams-: D
1990: Rodney Hampton: B+
1991: Jarrod Bunch: F
1995: Tyrone Wheatley: D
2000: Ron Dayne: D
2012: David Wilson: F
Round 7 grade A
There will be talented RBs in this draft after Rd 2. Trade back and go best player available from there. Walk away with 9 new players and maybe a #1 for 2019. Gentlemen is smart enough to understand this sets us up for a much better 5-6 yrs than a QB right now.
If Mayfield isn't the guy, Trade down and pick up a first for 2019.
Depending how far down we trade, get the Notre Dame Left Tackle. One of the Running Backs will fall to our round 2 pick
Have you watched any games of Penn State?
This kid is otherworldly. He will be better than Hampton I can tell you that.
I would not be surprised if Barkley became the 2nd 1000/1000 RB in NFL history.
Leveon Bell
Devonta Freeman
David Johnson
Jordan Howard
should have anything to do with whether or not we draft a RB at 2. The personnel and management from top to bottom is different, save for Eli being here with Wilson which is also irrelevant.
I don’t think we should take a RB at 2 but my reasons have nothing to do with Ron Dayne.
But just don’t pick the best player available?
The McCaffrey hype was something else. The hype may have been a bit overblown but I don't think they fully tapped his potential. It looks like he's going to be a super flanker. He had 7 TDs 80 catches and 1000 yards last year. And he had 100 receiving yards and a TD in the playoffs. Cook may be a better pure rusher, but McCaffrey seems like he is a weapon in his own way.
Brown s are taking Barkley at 1. And getting their qb later.
Absolutely.
If you could predict which guys will get hurt before they’re drafted, you’d be very useful to the front office. Both Bunch and Wilson were hurt before their careers had a chance to take off. You’re a rough grader
same guys are not making the decision. This is not George Youngs Giants.
I would not pass on Barkley. I think your missing on a Walter Payton type talent if you do.
The line can be addressed in FA and the rest of this draft.
B+?????
He’s minimal A-..... played on teams with a zero padding game .
Barkley may be a generational back.
None of these qbs are pulling away from the pack. Maybe the combine changes that . Browns go Rb and whatever Qb is still there . ..and there may be quite a few.
A+. Dude was heart and soul.
He was terrific last year. And the guy they should have taken? He tore his Acl. Mccaffery was a fine pick.
Barkley likely doesn't make it to 2 anyway but he's as safe a pick as you will find. He's a spectacular prospect. If he's great he's great. Great players are hard to find be it rb wr or any other position.
Guy was a wrecking machine, coming into his own in the Handley era. Charles Way, with wheels.
He was good enough to get reps in the first game....and after one lousy fumble, he was in the doghouse basically the rest of the year....one of TC's mistakes that year....
Rodney Hampton has to be an A. He was a real workhorse and did quite well when the team really didn't have many offensive weapons.
Jerrod Bunch was an excellent pick, another A. He was starting to look like a truly outstanding player by the end of his second year. Unfortunately his career was ruined soon after by injury. (Tucker Fredrickson also falls into this category of a solid first round pick whose career was ruined by injury, and the argument can be made that David Wilson does, too.)
Tyrone Wheatly wasn't a bad pick either. I'd give him at least a B. His coach simply refused to use him much, and he was very solid after he got away from Dan Reeves, another NYG Head Coaching mistake. That one is on the coach, not the player selected.
Butch Woolfolk had one pretty good season, probably gets a C. He was eclipsed by Joe Morris, the second rounder behind him, who took a little while to come on but was THE best back in the NFL for maybe a season and a half and is still one of the GIANTS all-time rushing leaders.
You have properly pegged George Adams.
I also agree with your assessment of Ron Dayne, who I felt was a huge mistake the minute they called his name.
Oh, and if you go back far enough, there was this first round halfback named Frank Gifford. He had a very outstanding career with the GIANTS.
After seeing all these guys play, I fundamentally disagree with your overall premise.
same thing for Tucker Fredrickson. They can't be considered bad draft choice.
Rocky Thompson was a bad first round pick.
Wheatley was a bad NY Giant first round pick.
of those backs taken in the first round. I'm not sure if you're looking at statistics only, but as is the case with any draft pick you have to look at what happened with the player to determine how good the pick was. Having seen all of these guys play, and having seen most of them play all of their careers, here's my assessment:
1982 Butch Woolfolk: C - I'd say this is accurate. He lost his job to Joe Morris, was solid contributor but little Joe simply snatched it away from him.
1985 George Adams-: D - George was a complicated player. Had a great skill set as a fullback, was quick, could catch the ball, and could block, however injuries slowed him down tremendously. He could've been a very good player if he stayed healthy.
1990: Rodney Hampton: B+ - You said B+, I give Rodney a A-. To this day he is one of the most talented RB's I've ever seen play the game. His biggest problem over the year was too much tread on his tires, but he was a great Giant and he should've gotten more than 1 ring (1993!)
1991: Jarrod Bunch: F - Bunch was a good player. Like George Adams, a good blocker, a terrific runner, and a good receiver. If it weren't for his knee injuries he would've been a good player.
1995: Tyrone Wheatley: D - Another Michigan RB taken by george young. Yeah, Wheatley was blah. Productive, but just didn't live up to even mediocre expectations.
2000: Ron Dayne: Dayne should be an F. He had that one OK year, but was unseated by Tiki and the rest was history there.
2012: David Wilson: F - Explosive, highly productive, but a terrible injury ended his career way too soon. I think he could've been a tremendous player but again injury stopped that.
With all that said, George Young picked 5 of those guys, 3 from Michigan. George had some great drafts, and some terrible drafts.
I think Dave Gettleman, Pat Shurmur and this organization have a vision and KNOW what they want to build. As others said here Barkley is a great talent, somewhere between a combination of Barry Sanders and Corey Dillon, with a mix of Joe Mixon/LeVeon Bell because of the patience he takes. I personally love him.
Should the Giants take him? That's a very tough question to answer right now, and won't likely be answered until draft day. I can't wait!
no? Comparing him to true RBs might be a fallacy.
1) That history has nothing to do with this draft. It represents GMs and scouting departmdnts that are long gone.
2) You are judging a few guys negatively because of career ending injuries, which is unfair.
in the class.
That’s no reason not to pick him.
It often happens that the first QB picked doesn’t turn out to be the best QB in the class. Should we not pick one of those either?
If Cleveland takes Barkley, do you still want Mayfield?
You guys really need to stop listening to the hype. His vision had been questioned as has his ability to run between the tackles. That is NOT a generational back but one to avoid at #2.
Stupid comment on your part, Wilson didn't last, period point blank. A injury prone player that possibly the Giants didn't do their homework on
Ridiculous thinking by some re: Barkley. You look back on drafts and see that there are maybe three or four studs drafted in the first round each year that become All-Pros. That is who you select with the #2 pick; even if it's a Center. Barkley would be a GREAT pick at #2. For those who don't think so (i.e., those who assert that RBs are never drafted at #2), are completely blind to this Penn St. RBs talent; moreover, the league is transitioning back to a ball control/running game offensive philosophy (with fewer TDs through the air of 20 or more yds). Go check the videos on Barkley and the stats on passing TDs of more than 20 yds.
Yes, we need OLmen, but you can build a line in the next year or so around Barkley. We are not going to the Super Bowl in 2018 or 2019 for that matter.
Drafting a QB is extraordinarily important. But it doesn't necessarily have to be in this draft (and or we have enough money available for 2019 allegedly to sign a talented FA QB if need be).
And if we don't like who is available at #2, Getty, I'm sure, has an idea what would be adequate compensation in draft choices in return to trade our top pick.
Don't take Mayfield b/c of the history of Big 12/Oklahoma Quarterbacks not having success.
Don't take Darnold b/c there has been no successful USC quarterbacks and a ton of them have been busts. A USC QB has never won a super bowl.
because of the history of draft picks made by different people in different eras several years and even decades ago is a ridiculous sentiment.
You evaluate each case on a individual basis.
This logic type of logic could've been used in the 2014 draft to argue against picking Beckham. Giants could've said Thomas Lewis, Ike Hilliard, Mark Ingram never lived up to their draft status, so they should not pick Beckham.