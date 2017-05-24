Will Marshall Remain A Giant?

He becomes invisible much too easily. A nice guy, and entertaining, but I don't think playing football is something he burns to do any longer.
Is he still worth a roster spot?
And if not, should the Giants be looking to pick up a larger WR?
of Marshall's plays from 2017. I'd review that and then answer the question. If he looks old and slow, he's put out to pasture.
Fix the oline and let Eli have one last shot with a bunch of weapons
of Marshall's plays from 2017. I'd review that and then answer the question. If he looks old and slow, he's put out to pasture.
He looked like he couldn’t catch
That the vast majority of plays, he couldn’t get open.
Judging anybody that was catching passes in our offense last year is not wose. Maybe he still has it. Maybe he doesn't. But nothing last year will answer that question.
It should make coverage more difficult and gettting open more easily.
Of course, you’d need a super-accurate QB, but...
Couldn't get open, averaged 8.6 yards per catch, dropped a bunch of passes. Besides that, he looked great.
Fork, say Hello to Marshall.
That the vast majority of plays, he couldn't get open.
Then when he did, he dropped the passes that hit him directly in his hands. He was useless.
We just finished 3-13, quite possibly the worst season in the history of the franchise. We also had a ton of drama. There is now a new regime. I don't think people really understand the purge that will start in the next few weeks. Marshall is gone.
because a number of players were just playing for the paycheck, I wondered if Marshall was one of those guys.
But, I think they should stand pat with him. He has a history of one good year, one bad year. I also believe he doesn't want to go out as he did last year. He works hard, especially to treat his body. I truly believe he will do everything in his power to get healthy and play 1 more season at a decent level.
this time I am not.
I don't blame Marshall entirely for 2017 as we did nothing to get him connected with Eli in preseason games, and Eli ignored him early on and/or we barely had the ball to give him chances. But he certainly did help his cause with drops and being non-impactful thereafter.
Would love for Marshall to step up in 2018 some but he is a veteran with plenty of baggage. So only he will decide what kind of effort he wants to bring.
I think he is selfish enough to want to be a part of the team again if he thinks they can win more. And we could use a WR with his size so...
Not only was he useless and adds at best zero to the locker room situation
But he is only 1 million of dead money and we gain 5.2 mil of cap space
Marshall was a bad signing. He was finished before he got here and is finished.
they have a new coach maybe it was a scheme issue,who knows as mac also lost the locker room but he is aging and beat up,too many drops better to go younger and healthier i liked the signing but it just didnt work out so best to move on
and how do you come to that conclusion?
bring him to camp - couldnt hurt
bring him to camp - couldnt hurt
Yeah, I agree -- but he may not stick around very long.
Every player reaches the end of the road, but in that offense with that HC, I don’t think 2017 was a fair assessment of him.
Fucking way. Guy sucks dropped back to back first down catches and gues what idiot brad wing shanks two punts and philly and tb go on to win! So good riddance you malcontent !
drop off reminds me of Hakeem Nicks drop off. I think they had a comparable game and when they lose a step they go ghost on you against defenses. Just cant seperate at all.
better WRs that you can pay with Marshall's $5M
Year. He was very rusty from barely playing in the preseason. He also had very few balls thrown his way.
me laugh!
|No
Fucking way. Guy sucks dropped back to back first down catches and gues what idiot brad wing shanks two punts and philly and tb go on to win! So good riddance you malcontent !
Pretty sure that wasn't the fucking intent of the post, but I laughed anyway.
he hasnt been production since 2015
last year, but was hopeful he could find the "fountain of youth."
After watching him, it's apparent that the ship has sailed.
Good luck on your future in TV, as you will undoubtedly be a big success!
and how do you come to that conclusion?
Marshall has a long standing reputation as a locker room problem. Its hard to believe someone who challenge that.
Here is an article with an overview of his problems with Jets, Dolphins & Bears
And I didnt say he was a problem for Giants. Just that he adds nothing Marshall history of locker room issues
bring him to camp - couldnt hurt
The reps he is going to get a training camp means fewer reps for someone else. So I say no to bringing him to camp. Based on what little I saw last season, I think he is done.
DG does seem to like big WRs, though.
why he wanted to go to a team, that had a #1 receiver.....
With OBj hurt at the beginning of the season, he was counted on in those first couple game to produce, and he flat out sucked......move on....
He showed absolutely nothing for a high price. Great combo. I’d give him another chance at vet min but not a penny more.
That he was the anonymous source last year
Adios !
You would know that he has turned his life around and is now an advocate for those who had similar mental issues.
He is not the same guy who played with the Bears and Dolphins
I don t know anything about his locker room presence with the Giants, and neither does anyone else.
But given the change in his life and the fact that he hardly played last year I doubt he was part of the poor culture in that room last season
You can't just pigeon hole a guy based on his past, people change
because of the offense, not give the same excuses for BM.
I think the Gmen should start with a paycut and see if they could get him around 2/3M with incentives. I'd like to give him another chance because I think there is more left in the tank. Last year was a disaster on all accounts, but he barely got any looks. Eli never went through his progressions(whether he didn't have time or he was scared) and barely even looked to BM. We all remember that one really bad drop down the sideline late in a game, but it was one play.
I'd try to give him another shot at a lower number.
if he's not involved early, he tends to disappear. Last season, he had some drops, Eli didn't look his way probably as a result, and it snowballed.
Can't afford players who check out so easily mentally. He also very often clearly wasn't interested in absorbing contact from defenders.
Those are two BIG problems for a football player who's also up there in years on a bad team. I'm moving on if I'm DG.
of his ankle injury that ended his season. Guys his age don't always heal as well as guys OBJ's age. Everything would have to check out physically first and foremost.
and wanted him on this team since he was with Denver.
Finally got my wish last year and it was awful, lol.
Not only was last year a complete shit show in every way imaginable for the team, I don't think Marshall and Manning were even on the same page when the season began - so its difficult to gauge what he has left.
My hunch is that he's done and based on that, I'd move on. If he can still play however, and WANTS to play here again...I would bring him back. That's something the coaches need to figure out. I think Shurmur will make the right decision.
but it didn't work out. Time to move on.
to hear all these posts saying Eli should take a pay cut......name all the modern QB's that have taken a pay cut?
Brady never took one.....he may have signed a new contract for less than he could have received on the open market, but he never took a cut, per se.....and with Kraft's business dealings, with a company owned by Tom Brady, it does make the the Boston Globe tend to wonder, about the two of them, financially...
https://www.bostonglobe.com/sports/2015/12/19/patriots-pay-business-owned-tom-brady-and-partner-with-dubious-past/C4zMzcPDgU62WMMg10qeBL/story.html
As for Marshall, he definitely looks like he has lost it.....even I thought he would be a great addition, but I was thinking about the Marshall that played for the Bears and his first year with the Jets....he no longer exists...
In comment 13842278
joeinpa said:
I think the opposite: probably, but I'm hoping not.
Unless every other option has been explored.
Go young and stay young