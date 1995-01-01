Which type of WR. better compliments OBJ? MTN-G-man : 2/25/2018 9:12 pm A. Speedster who can "Take the top off defenses" or



B. Taller receiver, someone who can go up and get the ball.



I pick the one who says “Oh MR. Beckham, you are wonderful!” Ivan15 : 2/25/2018 9:20 pm : link Or did you mean “complements”?

The tall possession wide out BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/25/2018 9:22 pm : link OBJ and Shepard have the speed to take the top off if needed.

Tough call mrvax : 2/25/2018 9:22 pm : link You want a receiver that will distract the defense enough that you need to keep a safety deep.



I'd say Speedster montanagiant : 2/25/2018 9:30 pm : link Given that we can use Engram as the Possession receiver

speed kills giants#1 : 2/25/2018 9:41 pm : link The more you can stretch a defense the better. Beckham does a lot of things (very) well, but his ability after the catch might be his strongest attribute. A speedy WR that can stretch the field busy gives him that much more room to operate.



Tall WRs provide the biggest advantage in the red zone where they can just out jump defenders, but Beckham and Shepard ate both excellent at creating separation in tight quarters which somewhat negates the need for that.

I think we could us a tall strong receiver who has good hands Ira : 2/25/2018 9:48 pm : link and is good at tracking the ball and winning the battles when the ball is coming down.

One who can play more than one position blueblood : 2/25/2018 9:50 pm : link can actually get open and doesnt drop passes

We need a good tall WR at least 6 2" or better jnoble : 2/25/2018 10:14 pm : link Haven't had a good dependable tall WR since Plaxico left and that was 10 years ago now

We need an Amani Toomer type est1986 : 2/25/2018 10:17 pm : link A Burress or Nicks wouldn’t be bad either.

Shepard? Doomster : 2/25/2018 11:12 pm : link The tall possession wide out

OBJ and Shepard have the speed to take the top off if needed.





Shepard is in no way a speed receiver.....



We need someone to get open and hold onto the ball....how hard is that to find? It must be if we keep going after the likes of King, Lewis, Powe, Rudolph, etc.

Anyone who can hurt a team deep allstarjim : 2/25/2018 11:21 pm : link Note, this does not mean, necessarily, a speedster. A big receiver who can win contested balls downfield is good. You don't necessarily need to run a 4.4 flat to do that. But if you can draw safety help, it would certainly help the offense. I tend to lean towards the big, physical receivers. Other guys can work, though. Honestly Evan Engram is ideal as a compliment out wide across from Eli. Big, fast, and physical mismatch.

I'd prefer someone who can take the top off a defense. yatqb : 2/25/2018 11:38 pm : link If he's tall, so much the better. But I want teams to fear that speed on the other side of Beckham.

Speed Dragon : 2/26/2018 4:04 am : link We need someone who if OBJ is on the field at the same time there has to be fear of the big play from someone else. Like Shepard but he lacks a lot IMO so far from being a not special slot guy. Now is that because we had a taste of Cruz and Shepard has somewhat underperformed?



Kirk is a guy who could light up the combine but even more important he is electric with the ball in his hands and you can’t teach that. If we can come out of this draft with Kirk, Callup or Callaway (major character concerns here but maybe a close A. Brown clone talent tools), combo then we just need someone get the ball to them consistently.

Probably in th minority SLIM_ : 2/26/2018 6:01 am : link and he would have to take a significant paycut but considering all of our other needs, I think a combination of King and Marshall (if he's still got things left) is a good combination from a cost/talent/versatility perspective to surround Beckham, Sheppard and Engram.





I think you really can go either way TrueBlue56 : 2/26/2018 6:11 am : link As long as they are a legitimate threat that keeps the defense honest.



Preferably I would like a big tall receiver that can create a size mismatch especially in the end zone.

How about Donte Moncrief? Rjanyg : 2/26/2018 8:07 am : link He is 6'2", 216 LB's, ran a 4.4 40 yard dash, he is a good compliment to the current WR group.

A playmaker rasbutant : 2/26/2018 8:33 am : link that simple, they come in all forms.

A competent one. Keith : 2/26/2018 9:04 am : link Really though, any WR would compliment OBJ. Someone that defenses had to respect so they couldn't just triple team OBJ.

Moncrief Dragon : 2/26/2018 10:12 am : link On a very team friendly not one but two year contract could possibly show all the tools he has failed to show to this point. For some reason some players can’t seem to put all the talent they have on the field from one game to another.



However I think he gets a bigger offer than many expect the talent is there for sure the inconsistency and injury bug are also present. He should be a very difficult cover every game but the lightbulb seems off in too many games. He is downfield guy can Eli get the ball to him is another question if he signed on. It’s been said about him that he spends to much time thinking and not enough just running the play or could that be a mental fear?

Compliment OBJ dtman1 : 2/26/2018 10:27 am : link I agree with the "speed to stretch the field" choice. Would love to get someone with blazing speed like D.J. Chark out of LSU. 4.37 40 time. 6'2 5/8". proj. 4th round pick. Will take time to develop into a starter but can compliment OBJ by drawing secondary deep as a rookie.

The best thing you can do for Odell Keith : 2/26/2018 10:31 am : link is a running game. Give that offense a running game that defenses have to respect and he will get tons of open space.

I honestly would like to see Martavis Bryant Knee of Theismann : 2/26/2018 11:07 am : link Watching him play for the Steelers he's pretty much a clone of Plaxico and Eli I think really misses having a big tall wideout with athleticism. He's 6'5", ran a 4.41 40, 39" vertical. He has been a bit of a locker room problem but I think that's simply because he doesn't fit in with the Steelers offense. I guarantee you Eli would find a way to use him- and with OBJ, Shep, Engram, (possibly Barkley?) on the field as well we would have mismatches all over the place to take advantage of.

He doesn't fit Keith : 2/26/2018 11:18 am : link because he thinks he's a #1 WR and the Steelers view him as the 2nd option in the passing game, possibly 3rd.



That wouldn't change with the Giants, in fact, he'd be the 4th option at best.

Giants tried to sign Breeze_94 : 2/26/2018 11:34 am : link Desean Jackson before they signed Marshall last year, that would've been a horrible move.

IMO, the type of WR fit the Giants need Sonic Youth : 2/26/2018 11:35 am : link is pretty much peak Hakeem Nicks. Physical WR that can outmuscle people for the ball and is big/strong (or at least plays big, the way Nicks did).

I'll go with C. Peppers : 2/26/2018 1:10 pm : link A sure handed possession receiver, someone who is mild tempered..



But moving Engram out to split end would be a nice compliment to Beckham. Its best to keep Beckham off the ball lined up as a flanker.

how about one that doesn't actually play WR santacruzom : 2/26/2018 1:20 pm : link but instead is an elite, every down pass-catching RB?