Which type of WR. better compliments OBJ?

A. Speedster who can "Take the top off defenses" or
B. Taller receiver, someone who can go up and get the ball.
Or did you mean “complements”?
OBJ and Shepard have the speed to take the top off if needed.
You want a receiver that will distract the defense enough that you need to keep a safety deep.
WRs drops are drive killers
Given that we can use Engram as the Possession receiver
The more you can stretch a defense the better. Beckham does a lot of things (very) well, but his ability after the catch might be his strongest attribute. A speedy WR that can stretch the field busy gives him that much more room to operate.
Tall WRs provide the biggest advantage in the red zone where they can just out jump defenders, but Beckham and Shepard ate both excellent at creating separation in tight quarters which somewhat negates the need for that.
and is good at tracking the ball and winning the battles when the ball is coming down.
can actually get open and doesnt drop passes
Haven't had a good dependable tall WR since Plaxico left and that was 10 years ago now
A Burress or Nicks wouldn’t be bad either.
The tall possession wide out
BigBlueDownTheShore : 9:22 pm : link : reply
Shepard is in no way a speed receiver.....
We need someone to get open and hold onto the ball....how hard is that to find? It must be if we keep going after the likes of King, Lewis, Powe, Rudolph, etc.
Note, this does not mean, necessarily, a speedster. A big receiver who can win contested balls downfield is good. You don't necessarily need to run a 4.4 flat to do that. But if you can draw safety help, it would certainly help the offense. I tend to lean towards the big, physical receivers. Other guys can work, though. Honestly Evan Engram is ideal as a compliment out wide across from Eli. Big, fast, and physical mismatch.
If he's tall, so much the better. But I want teams to fear that speed on the other side of Beckham.
We need someone who if OBJ is on the field at the same time there has to be fear of the big play from someone else. Like Shepard but he lacks a lot IMO so far from being a not special slot guy. Now is that because we had a taste of Cruz and Shepard has somewhat underperformed?
Kirk is a guy who could light up the combine but even more important he is electric with the ball in his hands and you can’t teach that. If we can come out of this draft with Kirk, Callup or Callaway (major character concerns here but maybe a close A. Brown clone talent tools), combo then we just need someone get the ball to them consistently.
and he would have to take a significant paycut but considering all of our other needs, I think a combination of King and Marshall (if he's still got things left) is a good combination from a cost/talent/versatility perspective to surround Beckham, Sheppard and Engram.
As long as they are a legitimate threat that keeps the defense honest.
Preferably I would like a big tall receiver that can create a size mismatch especially in the end zone.
In comment 13842461
TrueBlue56 said:
agree
In comment 13842467
Jimmy Googs said:
And catch contested balls to the degree that they can get balls against Cowboy corners and safeties who, I believe, are basically allowed to interfere with a higher benefit of doubt than other teams. I was hopping we'd be getting that with Marshall but I don't know whether that was a problem with Marshall or what was going on all over the team last year.
He is 6'2", 216 LB's, ran a 4.4 40 yard dash, he is a good compliment to the current WR group.
that simple, they come in all forms.
Really though, any WR would compliment OBJ. Someone that defenses had to respect so they couldn't just triple team OBJ.
On a very team friendly not one but two year contract could possibly show all the tools he has failed to show to this point. For some reason some players can’t seem to put all the talent they have on the field from one game to another.
However I think he gets a bigger offer than many expect the talent is there for sure the inconsistency and injury bug are also present. He should be a very difficult cover every game but the lightbulb seems off in too many games. He is downfield guy can Eli get the ball to him is another question if he signed on. It’s been said about him that he spends to much time thinking and not enough just running the play or could that be a mental fear?
I agree with the "speed to stretch the field" choice. Would love to get someone with blazing speed like D.J. Chark out of LSU. 4.37 40 time. 6'2 5/8". proj. 4th round pick. Will take time to develop into a starter but can compliment OBJ by drawing secondary deep as a rookie.
is a running game. Give that offense a running game that defenses have to respect and he will get tons of open space.
Watching him play for the Steelers he's pretty much a clone of Plaxico and Eli I think really misses having a big tall wideout with athleticism. He's 6'5", ran a 4.41 40, 39" vertical. He has been a bit of a locker room problem but I think that's simply because he doesn't fit in with the Steelers offense. I guarantee you Eli would find a way to use him- and with OBJ, Shep, Engram, (possibly Barkley?) on the field as well we would have mismatches all over the place to take advantage of.
because he thinks he's a #1 WR and the Steelers view him as the 2nd option in the passing game, possibly 3rd.
That wouldn't change with the Giants, in fact, he'd be the 4th option at best.
Desean Jackson before they signed Marshall last year, that would've been a horrible move.
is pretty much peak Hakeem Nicks. Physical WR that can outmuscle people for the ball and is big/strong (or at least plays big, the way Nicks did).
In comment 13842676
Knee of Theismann said:
I hope Gettleman at least brings him in for a look during free agency. A big body/fast WR like him could vastly help our Offense.
In comment 13842714
Sonic Youth said:
Lol. So the Giants have the best WR in football. They have a really good slot WR in Shep and they have a big time weapon in Engram and what they need is prime Nicks? Stop. They don't need a superstar on the other side. They really don't need much because that guy probably wont see too many balls.
In comment 13842756
Keith said:
1) Prime Nicks was a superstar? He was a great WR but I don't think he was a superstar
2) I meant a WR in the mold of prime Nicks. Prime Nicks wasn't a speedster, but he was physical, played bigger than he was, didn't drop the ball, and could catch the back shoulder fade. Tough, strong outside WR.
His prime was very short lived, but in his prime he was legit.
A sure handed possession receiver, someone who is mild tempered..
But moving Engram out to split end would be a nice compliment to Beckham. Its best to keep Beckham off the ball lined up as a flanker.
but instead is an elite, every down pass-catching RB?
In comment 13842791
Keith said:
Fair enough. I guess I was just trying to say that I wanted a player that was closer to his mold, as opposed to one that was more prime-Cruz.