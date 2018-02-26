Giants to run disinformation campaign to prevent leaks EddieNYG : 2/26/2018 4:01 pm Quote: Be especially careful with most of what you hear out of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center this year. There might be an inordinate amount of misinformation coming from East Rutherford. The organization is extremely cognizant of what unfolded the past few years, with their interest in many of the players they coveted in the draft (Jack Conklin, Leonard Floyd and Garett Bolles to name a few) becoming public knowledge.

This is already starting lax counsel : 2/26/2018 4:21 pm
With the rumors of the Giants passing on a qb. I truly believe this is only to try and facilitate a trade up with the Browns.

With the rumors of the Giants passing on a qb. I truly believe this is only to try and facilitate a trade up with the Browns.



The last thing I am doing is trading to number 1 with the Browns. We need all the quality picks we can muster.

maybe they can teach UESBLUE : 2/26/2018 4:26 pm
the WH something

They already do a variation of this. They just call everything fake news so you don't know what's real anymore.

Basically SuperRonJohnson : 2/26/2018 4:51 pm
don't believe in anything that is perceived to be believable. Don't misconstrue the truth with facts.

essentially Matt in SGS : 2/26/2018 4:59 pm : link when they would do something like this, either they would leak something with the purpose of misdirection. Or, if the Giants are trying to find out who leakers are, they will put a false trail out there and if they see it pop up, they know who the source is.



I believe moons ago on BBI, after the Gloveone thing, this happened with the rumors about Orlando Pace coming the Giants. They are going to smoke out the asshats.

just don't let other teams steal your picks giantsFC : 2/26/2018 5:09 pm
as long as they don't blow it and let teams jump in front of whom they want to pick like recent years then truth or misdirection...either ok by me.

canary trap giantsFC : 2/26/2018 5:11 pm
I also was wondering if they are trying to weed out who the leaks are. I can't believe anyone in a good run organization would be crazy enough to leak out important info in the world of pro sports talent evaluating.

It already started TrueBlue56 : 2/26/2018 5:11 pm : link Just go back to the head coaching search. Jim schwartz is the lead candidate, It's McDaniels, no its Patricia



And it's Shurmur



None of our local beats were able to break anything



This is yet another aspect of gettleman that I love. Nobody knows what he will do in the draft, no one knows who will target.



Reese telegraphed everything and everyone knew exactly what he was doing and thats why teams pre-empted us.

Quote: Just go back to the head coaching search. Jim schwartz is the lead candidate, It's McDaniels, no its Patricia



And it's Shurmur



None of our local beats were able to break anything



This is yet another aspect of gettleman that I love. Nobody knows what he will do in the draft, no one knows who will target.



Reese telegraphed everything and everyone knew exactly what he was doing and thats why teams pre-empted us.

Problem long preceded Reese. The entire world knew we desperately wanted Shockey in 2002 so much so that the Titans fleeced us out of a 4th round pick to move up one spot. And of course there was Eli in '04. Not a big secret who we wanted that year.



I think the problem is the team is owned by two families, one of which is huge and all these part owners understandably want to know who their team is eyeing. Invariably it leaks. In comment 13843336 TrueBlue56 said:Problem long preceded Reese. The entire world knew we desperately wanted Shockey in 2002 so much so that the Titans fleeced us out of a 4th round pick to move up one spot. And of course there was Eli in '04. Not a big secret who we wanted that year.I think the problem is the team is owned by two families, one of which is huge and all these part owners understandably want to know who their team is eyeing. Invariably it leaks.

Accorsi was pretty open about Shockey being his guy Ten Ton Hammer : 2/26/2018 5:25 pm
That wasn't a leak. That was leaving the car door unlocked and the keys in the glove box.

Dallas Clark was the highest rated Tight End on the Giants Board, heard this out of Ernies mouth when he was on Francesca





Dallas Clark was the highest rated Tight End on the Giants Board, heard this out of Ernies mouth when he was on Francesca In comment 13843354 Ten Ton Hammer said:Dallas Clark was the highest rated Tight End on the Giants Board, heard this out of Ernies mouth when he was on Francesca

Honest question, how do you prevent someone jumping in front of you? Is there a block button?



Honest question, how do you prevent someone jumping in front of you? Is there a block button? In comment 13843331 giantsFC said:Honest question, how do you prevent someone jumping in front of you? Is there a block button?

1. Don't telegraph who you are targeting

2. If you really like a player trade up. Sometimes it is better to get the player you really covet, then to settle with what is left.



Reese never understood this concept In comment 13843388 UConn4523 said:1. Don't telegraph who you are targeting2. If you really like a player trade up. Sometimes it is better to get the player you really covet, then to settle with what is left.Reese never understood this concept

Why would they make this known? Pete in MD : 2/26/2018 6:44 pm
Or does just saying make teams wary of any information they might hear?

What if we didn’t want to trade up UConn4523 : 2/26/2018 6:44 pm : link or what if we tried and weren’t willing to give up what was demanded?



You guys jumping to conclusions like you were with Reese on draft day are hilarious. Giants wanting an edge rusher and a left tackle, news at 11.

RE: What if we didn’t want to trade up mrvax : 2/26/2018 7:02 pm : link

Quote: or what if we tried and weren’t willing to give up what was demanded?



You guys jumping to conclusions like you were with Reese on draft day are hilarious. Giants wanting an edge rusher and a left tackle, news at 11.



posters are saying that the Giants player evaluation is so good, other teams picked the Giants guys and discarded their own draft board. LOL In comment 13843442 UConn4523 said:posters are saying that the Giants player evaluation is so good, other teams picked the Giants guys and discarded their own draft board. LOL

Moving forward he Giants UConn4523 : 2/26/2018 7:17 pm
should only scout kickers and punters, that'll throw em for a loop

Love the spin these beats Peppers : 2/26/2018 7:32 pm
are trying to put on their inability to get the inside scoop. I suppose anything to save face.





Quote: are trying to put on their inability to get the inside scoop. I suppose anything to save face.

Perhaps. I would suggest it’s safe to assume that with the firing of GM, HC, and VP of scouting the beats undoubtedly lost some valuable connections. And I’m not suggesting they had a direct line to any of them, but undoubtedly some degree of media sources would have been a casualty of the regime change. In comment 13843472 Peppers said:Perhaps. I would suggest it’s safe to assume that with the firing of GM, HC, and VP of scouting the beats undoubtedly lost some valuable connections. And I’m not suggesting they had a direct line to any of them, but undoubtedly some degree of media sources would have been a casualty of the regime change.

RE: What if we didn’t want to trade up TrueBlue56 : 2/26/2018 8:12 pm : link

Quote: or what if we tried and weren’t willing to give up what was demanded?



You guys jumping to conclusions like you were with Reese on draft day are hilarious. Giants wanting an edge rusher and a left tackle, news at 11.



That was the problem. When did Reese ever trade up in the first round?? Never. He did not believe in trading up while team's regularly moved up and down the first round quite a bit.



Also, the giants wanting a left tackle and an edge rusher falls on Reese because he left those glaring holes on our roster for years In comment 13843442 UConn4523 said:That was the problem. When did Reese ever trade up in the first round?? Never. He did not believe in trading up while team's regularly moved up and down the first round quite a bit.Also, the giants wanting a left tackle and an edge rusher falls on Reese because he left those glaring holes on our roster for years

Hilarious mrvax : 2/26/2018 8:22 pm : link Many BBI posters say the same damn silly thing. You ASSUME the Giants coveted Floyd + Conklin while never seeing their board or hearing a statement of fact from Giants brass.



Crazy posts go on to claim Reese & Co. let our preferences to be known (leaked) and therefore other teams jumped ahead in order to select the Giant's pick. Yeah, right. You drop your draft board & scouting department because other teams covet the Giants great ability to draft. Get a grip.



Leaky cauldron giantsFC : 2/26/2018 9:07 pm : link

There were numerous leaks the last few seasons about giants insider info. I don’t think draft information is the best example of a leaky boat but it surely can’t make trading up or down w other teams in the draft easier. And it surely can’t help when it comes to other teams whomlick right behind you know your pick and thenare willing to give up a late rounder to move up ahead 3 spots to take their guy knowing the giants were picking him. Thst makes a lot easier to gamble.

There were numerous leaks the last few seasons about giants insider info. I don’t think draft information is the best example of a leaky boat but it surely can’t make trading up or down w other teams in the draft easier. And it surely can’t help when it comes to other teams whom pick right behind you know your pick and then are willing to give up a late rounder to move up ahead 3 spots to take their guy knowing the giants were picking him. Thst makes a lot easier to gamble.



Quote: Many BBI posters say the same damn silly thing. You ASSUME the Giants coveted Floyd + Conklin while never seeing their board or hearing a statement of fact from Giants brass.



Crazy posts go on to claim Reese & Co. let our preferences to be known (leaked) and therefore other teams jumped ahead in order to select the Giant's pick. Yeah, right. You drop your draft board & scouting department because other teams covet the Giants great ability to draft. Get a grip.



There is no assumption. It is one of two scenarios and both show the ineptitude of Jerry Reese



Scenario 1 - the giants coveted Conklin (I am not going to debate Floyd) and sat still while the titans moved up to take him.



Scenario 2 - the giants did not think that highly of Conklin and felt they could get an equal player with their pick (which was apple). They misevaluated Conklin and Apple



The titans traded up because they wanted Conklin and he was within striking distance for them to make a deal. Whether the titans knew we would draft him or not is irrelevant. They believed it was possible which is why they traded up. In comment 13843516 mrvax said:There is no assumption. It is one of two scenarios and both show the ineptitude of Jerry ReeseScenario 1 - the giants coveted Conklin (I am not going to debate Floyd) and sat still while the titans moved up to take him.Scenario 2 - the giants did not think that highly of Conklin and felt they could get an equal player with their pick (which was apple). They misevaluated Conklin and AppleThe titans traded up because they wanted Conklin and he was within striking distance for them to make a deal. Whether the titans knew we would draft him or not is irrelevant. They believed it was possible which is why they traded up.

Your stance makes no sense UConn4523 : 2/26/2018 9:57 pm : link I can only imagine the uproar of Reese trading up for a bust pick. Then it’s “Reese is an idiot, why would he trade up for a guy he could have had at or original draft slot”?



I’m not here to defend Reese, he was correctly fired. But to suggest him or any other GM is a moron for not trading up without knowing what actually goes on in negotiations is fucking ridiculous. You can play that game with ever single GM in the league.

Jets and Bucs traded above us and it aways bugged me. mack809f : 2/26/2018 9:57 pm
Jets took Revis when we drafted Aaron Ross and Bucs for Doug Martin when we ended up with Charles Wilson.

Agree With UConn Samiam : 2/26/2018 10:15 pm
Was it really a big secret that the Giants needed help on the OLine or an edge rusher? The entire football world knew that. I seriously doubt there were leaks as opposed to teams guessing and willing to trade a high pick to get their player.

try the same exercise UConn4523 : 2/26/2018 10:25 pm : link with any other team that has an obvious need where the top player on the board at that position goes right before they pick. I'll wait...



Some GM's see value in trading up and over paying for a player they covet. Other GM's like the keep their picks, not overpay, and go to plan B if the player they are targeting isn't there. There is no right or wrong way to make NFL draft picks, if there was a formula it would be easy.

Quote: With the rumors of the Giants passing on a qb. I truly believe this is only to try and facilitate a trade up with the Browns.



There are few things that will upset me in the first round. I'm ok with a QB, or Barkley. I'm ok with trading back for extra picks so long as they stay in the top 10 or so.



Trading up one spot would piss me off. In comment 13843232 lax counsel said:There are few things that will upset me in the first round. I'm ok with a QB, or Barkley. I'm ok with trading back for extra picks so long as they stay in the top 10 or so.Trading up one spot would piss me off.

Quote: Jets took Revis when we drafted Aaron Ross and Bucs for Doug Martin when we ended up with Charles Wilson.



For the 5000th time, it is a BBI known fact that the Giants were taking Wilson even if Martin was there. Giants office told Eric about it around mid 1st round that Wilson was the guy. This is not hearsay or a SWAG - Eric told us just after Wilson was picked. In comment 13843589 mack809f said:For the 5000th time, it is a BBI known fact that the Giants were taking Wilson even if Martin was there. Giants office told Eric about it around mid 1st round that Wilson was the guy. This is not hearsay or a SWAG - Eric told us just after Wilson was picked.

George: Don't let a trade up piss you off. If DG actually gave up pick(s) to move up one, that would mean the Giants were dead set on getting a specific guy...at all costs. Example: They are head-over-heels for Darnold and kinda sorta like Rosen too. Do you stay put and settle for 2nd best or try and get the guy you really want? And, at what cost?

But who got the better player?

But who got the better player?



Damn Reese's crystal injury ball sucks. (Wilson, Smith, Nicks, etc.) In comment 13843615 mack809f said:Damn Reese's crystal injury ball sucks. (Wilson, Smith, Nicks, etc.)

Quote: the WH something



What do you think they are doing with his Twitter account? In comment 13843245 UESBLUE said:What do you think they are doing with his Twitter account?

... christian : 8:29 am : link Remember two things in this:



1. The private thoughts from inside the organization spread on this site is fruit from the same poison tree that so many here also lament as a leaky organization.



2. If a GM is trading up over the Giants because of supposition and rumor, that team has far more to worry about.

It's funny how this can make a difference. Heisenberg : 8:41 am : link I also follow the Yankees like I do the Giants and they are very good at keeping stuff quiet until they make a move.



The Knicks had been absolutely terrible at this for years, but the new guys seems to be doing far better at playing things close to the vest.



It's a good sign that they at least see it as a problem as the Reese regime was fucking terrible at this. Hopefully Gettleman can clamp down on this stuff. To me, it seems like GM/Business 101. Crazy that it was consistently so bad for so long

Quote: Jets took Revis when we drafted Aaron Ross and Bucs for Doug Martin when we ended up with Charles Wilson.



Revis was well established as a hot player in the draft. A team trading up to get him is not indicative that the Giants interest in him was leaked. It was him and Leon Hall as the top corners that year. In comment 13843589 mack809f said:Revis was well established as a hot player in the draft. A team trading up to get him is not indicative that the Giants interest in him was leaked. It was him and Leon Hall as the top corners that year.