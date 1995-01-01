Darnold will not throw at the combine(per Shefter).... Keith : 10:23 am ESPN's Adam Schefter reports USC QB Sam Darnold will not throwing during the NFL Scouting Combine.



Darnold "will focus on athletic testing and interviews instead," per Schefter. As of now the other top names, like Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are expected to throw. In fact, Mayfield and Allen completed a full week of Senior Bowl practice already. On the scale of significance, pro day workouts (Danrold's is on March 21) seem to be more important than throwing in Indianapolis, but it is always nice to see every quarterback throw on the same field. Quarterbacks work out on Saturday.

I don't get the "unfamiliar" receiver BS ZogZerg : 12:08 pm : link Scouts know this full well. Why would they ding someone for this?



I think it is BS that QBs choose not to throw. Go prove yourself if you think you are the #1 pick. Don't be "afraid" to throw.



The only reason I can think of as these QBs don't want to be compared to other QBs on the same stage because they are afraid they may drop down a draft position some how.

RE: There are several historical... Thegratefulhead : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: precedents that show not throwing didn't have an impact. Now if he doesn't throw at his Pro Day or does terribly - that will have an impact possibly.



The list of top QB's who didn't participate in the throwing drills is extensive. I am sure there are. You may be correct. We would need to discuss the historical circumstances however. Darnold is not the consensus number 1 pick. All of the QBs have been mocked at 1. Someone that chooses to participate and looks clearly superior could elevate their status. Darnold is choosing to play it safe. It may be the smart move, It might not be. In comment 13844049 FatMan in Charlotte said:I am sure there are. You may be correct. We would need to discuss the historical circumstances however. Darnold is not the consensus number 1 pick. All of the QBs have been mocked at 1. Someone that chooses to participate and looks clearly superior could elevate their status. Darnold is choosing to play it safe. It may be the smart move, It might not be.

Teddy Bridgewater is an example of a QB who had a bad pro day Ten Ton Hammer : 12:21 pm : link and it spiraled his opinion.Mike Mayock is on record as having shifted his evaluation of Bridgewater based on his Pro Day.

RE: I don't get the Section331 : 12:27 pm : link

Quote: Scouts know this full well. Why would they ding someone for this?



I think it is BS that QBs choose not to throw. Go prove yourself if you think you are the #1 pick. Don't be "afraid" to throw.



The only reason I can think of as these QBs don't want to be compared to other QBs on the same stage because they are afraid they may drop down a draft position some how.



In some cases, you're right. No scout is going to ding a QB for a dropped pass, but some instances aren't so clear cut. If Darnold is used to throwing an out pattern with a WR going 12 yards up and 2 back, but the WR he's assigned to runs it differently, the pass can look far worse than intended. In comment 13844074 ZogZerg said:In some cases, you're right. No scout is going to ding a QB for a dropped pass, but some instances aren't so clear cut. If Darnold is used to throwing an out pattern with a WR going 12 yards up and 2 back, but the WR he's assigned to runs it differently, the pass can look far worse than intended.

RE: He's going to be drafted top 3? Section331 : 12:30 pm : link

Quote: That is not a lock. Not close.



He's working on the delivery right now. Its a big focus for him after the season ended. Waiting gives him more time to work on it. Thats what hes doing.



I'm sure he is working on it, but I don't think it is viewed as being the drawback you think it is. He certainly wants to tighten his motion, but plenty of guys have elongated throwing motions and succeeded. Kerry Collins' was far worse than Darnold's, and he tightened it up a bit, but it was still long. In comment 13844034 KWALL2 said:I'm sure he is working on it, but I don't think it is viewed as being the drawback you think it is. He certainly wants to tighten his motion, but plenty of guys have elongated throwing motions and succeeded. Kerry Collins' was far worse than Darnold's, and he tightened it up a bit, but it was still long.

RE: Blame what the combine.. Essex : 12:33 pm : link

Quote: has become, not Darnold.



The way they place such a spotlight there, top prospects have little to gain but literally they have millions to lose.



What if scouts ding Darnold because the unfamiliar WR they have him throw to drops a ball or he runs a route differently than expected?



You don't think a scout can differentiate between a drop or a bad pass? In comment 13843923 FatMan in Charlotte said:You don't think a scout can differentiate between a drop or a bad pass?

RE: WTF?? Essex : 12:41 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Then he is fucked come this Spring as all his Receivers will be new to him!







Does it really have to be pointed out the difference of throwing to a guy for a couple minutes that could devalue your draft position vs. getting on a team and having several weeks to create chemistry between you and teammates?



I mean, I think it does - which is mind-boggling in its own right.



No, what is mind-boggling is you just make things up. They don't want to compete in uncontrolled environment unlike pro days at school, which are controlled because they have no incentive to do so--it will never hurt them. It is not that they think the scout's can't tell the difference between a bad or inaccurate throw versus a problem with the WR. The combine is going to test him in much different ways then his pro day. It has nothing to do with scouts misinterpreting what they are seeing In fact, on game tape scout's probably will have a much harder time making the distinction about who is at fault because they don't have the playbook, whereas at the combine everything they are asked to do is reported to the teams. No secrets In comment 13843934 FatMan in Charlotte said:No, what is mind-boggling is you just make things up. They don't want to compete in uncontrolled environment unlike pro days at school, which are controlled because they have no incentive to do so--it will never hurt them. It is not that they think the scout's can't tell the difference between a bad or inaccurate throw versus a problem with the WR. The combine is going to test him in much different ways then his pro day. It has nothing to do with scouts misinterpreting what they are seeing In fact, on game tape scout's probably will have a much harder time making the distinction about who is at fault because they don't have the playbook, whereas at the combine everything they are asked to do is reported to the teams. No secrets

RE: RE: He's going to be drafted top 3? jeff57 : 12:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13844034 KWALL2 said:





Quote:





That is not a lock. Not close.



He's working on the delivery right now. Its a big focus for him after the season ended. Waiting gives him more time to work on it. Thats what hes doing.







I'm sure he is working on it, but I don't think it is viewed as being the drawback you think it is. He certainly wants to tighten his motion, but plenty of guys have elongated throwing motions and succeeded. Kerry Collins' was far worse than Darnold's, and he tightened it up a bit, but it was still long.



Collins is a good comparison, but because he was a fumbler, just like Darnold. And if Darnold is Kerry Collins as a passer, he's not worth the # 2 pick. In comment 13844097 Section331 said:Collins is a good comparison, but because he was a fumbler, just like Darnold. And if Darnold is Kerry Collins as a passer, he's not worth the # 2 pick.

RE: Don't Like it at all Tuckrule : 1:12 pm : link

Quote: The Pro days are scripted and controlled by the player.



The Combine is designed to test the player with new and different challenges.

New routes, different receivers, etc.



Darnold just lost the opportunity to compete against the other QBs.



Totally agree with this. To me it’s a big deal In comment 13843892 Archer said:Totally agree with this. To me it’s a big deal

Just fucking draft Jackson at 2 Go Terps : 1:23 pm : link He's the best player in this draft. If you asked every player at the combine who was the best player there, Jackson would get the most mentions.

Darnold's release isn't like Collins's Go Terps : 1:25 pm : link Davis Webb looks like Collins or Cutler when he throws. Same hitch.



Darnold looks like Byron Leftwich. The ball comes all the way down to his hip, and takes forever to come out.

Jackson is def one of, if not the best college football player. Keith : 1:48 pm : link Too bad we aren't drafting into college football. This is the NFL, completely different game. A QB with massive accuracy issues isn't going to have the same success.

Why do we care since Jimmy Googs : 1:58 pm : link we already have Eli and Webb.



And Barkely is the greatest RB to come out of the draft since forever...

RE: Jackson is def one of, if not the best college football player. mrvax : 2:08 pm : link

Quote: Too bad we aren't drafting into college football. This is the NFL, completely different game. A QB with massive accuracy issues isn't going to have the same success.



I like how his completion % over 3 years went from 54.7 to 56.2 and finally 59.1. He's a good QB but he'd need a system for him. Also as Terps has said, his backup would have to have a similar skill set.



In comment 13844229 Keith said:I like how his completion % over 3 years went from 54.7 to 56.2 and finally 59.1. He's a good QB but he'd need a system for him. Also as Terps has said, his backup would have to have a similar skill set.

RE: Just fucking draft Jackson at 2 ryanmkeane : 2:20 pm : link

Quote: He's the best player in this draft. If you asked every player at the combine who was the best player there, Jackson would get the most mentions.

You're kidding right? In comment 13844171 Go Terps said:You're kidding right?

This will have ryanmkeane : 2:21 pm : link literally zero effect on Darnold's draft stock. Anyone who thinks otherwise is just stirring things up for click bait.

Smart move by Darnold WillVAB : 2:31 pm : link He would look mediocre at best, potentially the worst throwing with the other guys.

non issue... Torrag : 3:12 pm : link ...he'll throw at his Pro Day and workout for teams with legitimate picks that bring him in for a visit.

RE: Darnold's release isn't like Collins's Gatorade Dunk : 3:20 pm : link

Quote: Darnold looks like Byron Leftwich. The ball comes all the way down to his hip, and takes forever to come out.

Darnold does have a funky delivery, but his release is not slow.



- ( In comment 13844177 Go Terps said:Darnold does have a funky delivery, but his release is not slow. Link - ( New Window

RE: RE: Just fucking draft Jackson at 2 UConn4523 : 3:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13844171 Go Terps said:





Quote:





He's the best player in this draft. If you asked every player at the combine who was the best player there, Jackson would get the most mentions.





You're kidding right?



He's not. But hey, if a player vote is all GT needs these days... In comment 13844292 ryanmkeane said:He's not. But hey, if a player vote is all GT needs these days...

I'd like to have an instance... FatMan in Charlotte : 3:25 pm : link



Quote: “You don’t go somewhere and run a game plan, you never practice, and you throw to guys you don’t practice with in an environment you’re not prepared for,” one top QB who chose not to throw said about the Combine



Top quarterbacks declining to throw at the combine isn’t exactly a surprise.



Four recent passers who ended up going No. 1 overall (Matthew Stafford, Sam Bradford, Cam Newton and Andrew Luck and Jared Goff), only Newton and Goff took the field in Indianapolis. And Newton struggled, which — even though it didn’t cost him the top spot in the draft — has made him something of a cautionary tale among agents.



Goff, on the other hand, likely vaulted over Wentz as the top QB based on the velocity he displayed at the Combine. But he seems to be an exception to the rule anymore.



In the past several years, Robert Griffin III, Johnny Manziel, Teddy Bridgewater and Blaine Gabbert also didn't participate in throwing drills. pointed out where not throwing at the combine had an impact on their draft slot. It basically is a non-issue:

It is a business decision by Darnood joeinpa : 4:14 pm : link Nothing more. It s not a red flag, it s not a lack of a competitive spirit or lack of confidence, it s a calculated risk.



I say risk because there are going to be some, like we have on this thread, who will make it into something it s not, namely the media.



No NFL person worth his salt will be impacted either way by his decision.





Did Eli throw at the combine in 2004? Gatorade Dunk : 4:28 pm : link I honestly don't remember whether he did or not.

RE: Did Eli throw at the combine in 2004? Go Terps : 4:33 pm : link

Quote: I honestly don't remember whether he did or not.



I don't think he did.



I don't think this is a big deal for Darnold, though with the questions about his mechanics I could see some teams dinging him. In comment 13844448 Gatorade Dunk said:I don't think he did.I don't think this is a big deal for Darnold, though with the questions about his mechanics I could see some teams dinging him.

Why would teams ding him for that? Keith : 4:37 pm : link He's throwing at his pro day.

Because throwing at your own pro day or an ESPN studio is not the same Go Terps : 4:58 pm : link as throwing in an environment that's a little bit less controlled.



I like Darnold and would bet on him being our pick, but the existence of mechanics and (likely related) turnover issues is beyond argument.

I would think.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5:02 pm : link throwing at your pro day would be more like the environment you'll normally be in. How often are you going to be asked to throw to unfamiliar WR's running routes that you may not have in the playbook?



Chemistry with WR's is often cited as being necessary to succeed, so what does it show to have a guy throw random passes? I know you can get a feel of arm strength and see mechanics, but basically it doesn't prove a whole lot.

RE: I would think.. Go Terps : 5:10 pm : link

Quote: throwing at your pro day would be more like the environment you'll normally be in. How often are you going to be asked to throw to unfamiliar WR's running routes that you may not have in the playbook?



Chemistry with WR's is often cited as being necessary to succeed, so what does it show to have a guy throw random passes? I know you can get a feel of arm strength and see mechanics, but basically it doesn't prove a whole lot.



I see your point, but isn't there something to be said for seeing a guy in an uncomfortable situation? If a guy has a bad habit, he'd figure to regress under stress.



I don't think it's a huge deal. I expect Darnold to carry his mechanics and ball security issues with him into the pros. In comment 13844482 FatMan in Charlotte said:I see your point, but isn't there something to be said for seeing a guy in an uncomfortable situation? If a guy has a bad habit, he'd figure to regress under stress.I don't think it's a huge deal. I expect Darnold to carry his mechanics and ball security issues with him into the pros.

I don't know.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5:19 pm : link how stressful it is more than an issue with timing, and that can make a guy look worse than he might be.



It isn't like they are sending a pass rush at the QB's, which is where to me you'd see stress.



When a top prospect weighs the positives vs. the negatives of throwing at the Combine, I'd guess the negatives outweigh the positives.



If you are the #1 or #2 guy and likely going top 5 with a high probability, you don't have a lot to gain - but potentially a lot to lose.

RE: I would think.. mrvax : 5:26 pm : link

Quote: throwing at your pro day would be more like the environment you'll normally be in. How often are you going to be asked to throw to unfamiliar WR's running routes that you may not have in the playbook?



That was Eli Manning's 2017 season.

In comment 13844482 FatMan in Charlotte said:That was Eli Manning's 2017 season.

Combine throwing side show XBRONX : 5:27 pm : link is a joke. Throwing in shorts with no pass rush. Yeah forget game video. The combine is so overrated.

RE: Because throwing at your own pro day or an ESPN studio is not the same mrvax : 5:29 pm : link

Quote: as throwing in an environment that's a little bit less controlled.



I like Darnold and would bet on him being our pick, but the existence of mechanics and (likely related) turnover issues is beyond argument.



IMO, if he was our pick, he'd be "Webbed" for a year. In comment 13844478 Go Terps said:IMO, if he was our pick, he'd be "Webbed" for a year.

RE: Because throwing at your own pro day or an ESPN studio is not the same Keith : 5:39 pm : link

Quote: as throwing in an environment that's a little bit less controlled.



I like Darnold and would bet on him being our pick, but the existence of mechanics and (likely related) turnover issues is beyond argument.



My point is...why will his mechanics be different at the pro day than at the combine? You said he’ll get dinged because teams can’t see if his mechanics have improved, but they’ll see them at the pro day. In comment 13844478 Go Terps said:My point is...why will his mechanics be different at the pro day than at the combine? You said he’ll get dinged because teams can’t see if his mechanics have improved, but they’ll see them at the pro day.

Darnold turnovers? XBRONX : 5:39 pm : link Career in red zone 28 TD's 1 Int.

Darnold turnovers? KWALL2 : 5:58 pm : link The game isn't exclusively played in the red zone, is it?



He had 22 turnovers this past season. Only 1 player in football had more.

Red zone XBRONX : 6:01 pm : link I guess is no big deal

Kwall XBRONX : 6:02 pm : link try getting your facts straight. 22 turnovers last year,where did you get that?

Well I can't say this is a good thing montanagiant : 6:05 pm : link IMO it puts up a red flag if all the other top QB prospects do throw. I know it's been done by other QBs in the past but those weren't QBs the Giants were looking at

I got those facts from a little addition KWALL2 : 6:06 pm : link What is 13 + 8?

Ummm. FatMan in Charlotte : 6:07 pm : link



Quote: I got those facts from a little addition

KWALL2 : 6:06 pm : link : reply

What is 13 + 8?



LOL that would be 21??LOL

Now add 2 you SOB KWALL2 : 6:08 pm : link Hahahah



I can’t see a thing on this phone anymore!

RE: Kwall Diver_Down : 6:09 pm : link

Quote: try getting your facts straight. 22 turnovers last year,where did you get that?



Turnovers are a total of fumbles and interceptions. Darnold has #DollHands and seemingly treats the ball like it is bocce. But since you asked, I'll help with some documentation.

- ( In comment 13844525 XBRONX said:Turnovers are a total of fumbles and interceptions. Darnold has #DollHands and seemingly treats the ball like it is bocce. But since you asked, I'll help with some documentation. Darnold Turnovers - ( New Window

RE: Meh...Mark Sanchez also decided to throw NikkiMac : 6:30 pm : link

Quote: at the combine, maybe it helped his draft status, maybe not, but it didn't affect what kind of pro he was.



My point is, this isn't a red flag to me at all. I still wouldn't hesitate to draft him at #2 if available. I've watched every televised USC game in the past two years, and as far demeanor goes, he reminds me of Eli, pretty unflappable.



Sanchez came out to early and so did this guy ! In comment 13843966 barens said:Sanchez came out to early and so did this guy !

RE: Just fucking draft Jackson at 2 Joey in VA : 6:40 pm : link

Quote: He's the best player in this draft. If you asked every player at the combine who was the best player there, Jackson would get the most mentions. Is that a joke? Jackson will be kindling after about 3 sacks by NFL defenders and he can't make throws outside the hashes. He's incredibly slight and not real good at the whole passing thing. In comment 13844171 Go Terps said:Is that a joke? Jackson will be kindling after about 3 sacks by NFL defenders and he can't make throws outside the hashes. He's incredibly slight and not real good at the whole passing thing.

I think it hurts him at 2 Joey in VA : 6:45 pm : link Specifically. If DG has any doubts about who ranks where this will nudge Darnold down for him given his comments on the type of player he wants. I think when you weigh the pros and cons of the top QBs, Darnold comes out on top regardless of throwing at the combine, but I have a feeling our GM would not like that. He wants competitors, this is a chance to compete and he's turning it down.

If Lamar Jackson is going to die on the field because he's too small Ten Ton Hammer : 6:47 pm : link then what you're saying is he's not an NFL player at all. Some people have him playing other positions, which makes less sense related because WRs take hits on every tackle and block attempt.

RE: RE: Just fucking draft Jackson at 2 Go Terps : 7:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13844171 Go Terps said:





Quote:





He's the best player in this draft. If you asked every player at the combine who was the best player there, Jackson would get the most mentions.



Is that a joke? Jackson will be kindling after about 3 sacks by NFL defenders and he can't make throws outside the hashes. He's incredibly slight and not real good at the whole passing thing.



You mean the guy that outrushed Barkley and never missed a game?



And if we're talking about passing, he's a better passer than Allen, who is being talked about as a top prospect. In comment 13844549 Joey in VA said:You mean the guy that outrushed Barkley and never missed a game?And if we're talking about passing, he's a better passer than Allen, who is being talked about as a top prospect.