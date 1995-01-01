Mindset of Giants not taking a QB GMAN4LIFE : 2/27/2018 10:56 am Who here has given up on the idea of the Giants getting a QB?



obviously more and more as we read that that Giants will give misinformation to not sway the draft. But are you most on the side of anything else but a QB.

I would love to grab a franchise QB with our second pick, I just don't know if any of them qualify. Mayfield to me is head and shoulders above the others. There is no Eli in this draft IMO

I don't think the Giants are currently talented enough for that choice. Tom Brady would look pedestrian on our team. A rookie QB would be ruined here

At #2 Nomad Crow on the Madison : 2/27/2018 11:06 am : link I can live with Darnold, Rosen or Barkley. I probably would not throw the remote if they pick Nelson. However, Mayfield would insure that I need a new TV, a new living room and a new wife!

Picking #2 overall with a 37 year old QB showing signs of decline, you should be dead serious about evaluating the QB prospects available to you.

If one does not suit you, so be it.



If one does not suit you, so be it.

I don't think the Giants are currently talented enough for that choice. Tom Brady would look pedestrian on our team. A rookie QB would be ruined here



I don't think the Giants are currently talented enough for that choice. Tom Brady would look pedestrian on our team. A rookie QB would be ruined here



But, say you rebuild the line and end up with "?" at QB... If DG feels Eli's successor is there, you take him and worry about the line later.

Easier to rebuild a decent line than be in position to get a franchise QB and actually get one.



Tim mdthedream : 2/27/2018 11:10 am : link the Giants have ODB,Sheppard and Engram on offense alone. So it has talented players and with a new coach and the 2nd pick in the draft they should be good.

RE: Another thought Section331 : 2/27/2018 11:10 am : link

Quote: I don't think the Giants are currently talented enough for that choice. Tom Brady would look pedestrian on our team. A rookie QB would be ruined here



You can't think that way. It is hard to get a top QB outside of the top 5 picks, so when you have the chance, you need to take it. The Giants have to be thinking that they will not be in this draft position any time soon, so they need to take advantage IF they think any of the available QB's are potential franchise guys. In comment 13843965 Tim in VA said:You can't think that way. It is hard to get a top QB outside of the top 5 picks, so when you have the chance, you need to take it. The Giants have to be thinking that they will not be in this draft position any time soon, so they need to take advantage IF they think any of the available QB's are potential franchise guys.

Picking #2 overall with a 37 year old QB showing signs of decline, you should be dead serious about evaluating the QB prospects available to you.

If one does not suit you, so be it.

yep



If one does not suit you, so be it.



I would love Tim in VA : 2/27/2018 11:12 am : link A trade down with a crappy team such as Cleveland with their 2019 1st round pick, with the idea being it will be a high pick we could use to get a QB, and improve the team as much as possible this year, potentially one last run for Eli

We had those talented players this year Tim in VA : 2/27/2018 11:13 am : link But without blocking and a running game, and a defense, it didn't work out

Like JonC said, you take the QB. barens : 2/27/2018 11:15 am : link putting together an offensive line doesn't have to mean spending first round picks on linemen, that may have gotten us in trouble over the past few years.

RE: Another thought JonC : 2/27/2018 11:16 am : link

Quote: I don't think the Giants are currently talented enough for that choice. Tom Brady would look pedestrian on our team. A rookie QB would be ruined here



If you covet a QB, there's probably no better player to begin building for the future with ... In comment 13843965 Tim in VA said:If you covet a QB, there's probably no better player to begin building for the future with ...

To me it is pretty simple... NYG07 : 2/27/2018 11:16 am : link Those that do not want a QB are hamstrung on the idea that Eli is not only still a top QB, but that he can remain as such for a number of years. They just want to grab a player that will help them win next year.

A trade down with a crappy team such as Cleveland with their 2019 1st round pick, with the idea being it will be a high pick we could use to get a QB, and improve the team as much as possible this year, potentially one last run for Eli Trade down with a crappy team? We are the crappy team.

Quote: Those that do not want a QB are hamstrung on the idea that Eli is not only still a top QB, but that he can remain as such for a number of years. They just want to grab a player that will help them win next year.



Exactly. There are some vocal people on bbi that are anti-QB in this draft and they also happen to be the same people very vocal about Eli having a lot left in the tank. I think a lot of it is fans wanting to be proven right and wanting to do everything to get Eli another shot. It's very short sighted. In comment 13843995 NYG07 said:Exactly. There are some vocal people on bbi that are anti-QB in this draft and they also happen to be the same people very vocal about Eli having a lot left in the tank. I think a lot of it is fans wanting to be proven right and wanting to do everything to get Eli another shot. It's very short sighted.

Those that do not want a QB are hamstrung on the idea that Eli is not only still a top QB, but that he can remain as such for a number of years. They just want to grab a player that will help them win next year.

ding ding



Quote: the Giants have ODB,Sheppard and Engram on offense alone. So it has talented players and with a new coach and the 2nd pick in the draft they should be good.



Whoever the QB is, he has to be upright long enough to throw the ball and have a running game good enough for a defense to honor it.



I wouldn't rule out taking a QB, but neither is it a lock as far as I'm concerned. In comment 13843978 mdthedream said:Whoever the QB is, he has to be upright long enough to throw the ball and have a running game good enough for a defense to honor it.I wouldn't rule out taking a QB, but neither is it a lock as far as I'm concerned.

Picking #2 overall with a 37 year old QB showing signs of decline, you should be dead serious about evaluating the QB prospects available to you.



If one does not suit you, so be it.



Not seriously evaluating the QB's would be terrible. That doesn't mean one has to be picked, as JonC says, but it really only should be if there isn't a fit for whatever reason (evaluation, scheme, personality, etc) completely with this:Not seriously evaluating the QB's would be terrible. That doesn't mean one has to be picked, as JonC says, but it really only should be if there isn't a fit for whatever reason (evaluation, scheme, personality, etc)

If you don't pick a QB we will be forced to get in bidding wars Giants1956 : 2/27/2018 11:23 am : link for middle of the pack QB's who will cost you $20-30 million

a year.

If you intend to increase the talent level with non QB

at #2.....then it leads you to the hope and prayer mode.



Prayers

Eli can play 2 more years at playoff quality

Webb is a 'diamond in the rough' and will take over QB



I think DG goes for QB and don't be shocked if he trades

up and yes that will cost us picks that we need to restock

the team with new schemes. DG knows that if you don't have

a franchise QB, you'll probably for the next 5 years

fight to be a middle of the pack team. DG doesn't have time

to waste. I think we'll face a frustrating 2018 season

but much better than the 2017. But, I think we're on the

right track and fun to watch competitive Giants football.





Picking 2 PaulN : 2/27/2018 11:28 am : link Giving up on that idea will probably leave you pretty pissed. The second pick is hopefully a once per generation opportunity, you don't pass on that no matter what you read, hear, or anything. If they like a QB he is coming. There are plenty so the chances of it not happening are pretty slim.

First off, generational talent is very dramatic. Keith : 2/27/2018 11:31 am : link Barkley is clearly a very skilled college football player with fantastic attributes. Seems like bbi is running with the generational talent mantra.



Plenty of teams pass on the extremely talented skill position players when they need a QB. Get ready for it.

I don't think there are many here who are of the mindset that Brown Recluse : 2/27/2018 11:36 am : link the Giants shouldn't take a QB...I think its more a mindset of - don't force the QB pick if the right one isn't there.

Plenty of people Keith : 2/27/2018 11:40 am : link have already convinced themselves that the QB isn't there, despite...



A. Tons of info that we aren't privvy to

B. Tons of information still to be learned in the next 2 months.

I really don't think *generational talent* is dramatic at all. Brown Recluse : 2/27/2018 11:41 am : link Do you think Beckham is a generational talent? I do. Before his injury he was accumulating yardage at a historic pace.



Barkley has been compared to historic players like Tomlinson and Sanders. No one knows for sure how *good* he will be once he is drafted, but if you believe he's on that level - generational talent is appropriate.

Nomad? Tom [Giants fan] : 2/27/2018 11:41 am : link What exactly happens to your wife if the Giants select Mayfield that you would need a new one? I am guessing she would leave you because of your reaction?

Not taking a QB now would be absurd BillT : 2/27/2018 11:41 am : link #2 pick with a 37 year old QB in a draft with 3/4 QBs mentioned as top 10 picks. GMs dream of being in this position and the Giants are going to let it pass by? No chance.

RE: I really don't think *generational talent* is dramatic at all. Keith : 2/27/2018 11:43 am : link

Quote: Do you think Beckham is a generational talent? I do. Before his injury he was accumulating yardage at a historic pace.



Barkley has been compared to historic players like Tomlinson and Sanders. No one knows for sure how *good* he will be once he is drafted, but if you believe he's on that level - generational talent is appropriate.



OBJ is. He's also done it in the NFL. College success really means nothing. There have been tons of guys dubbed as generational talents that haven't panned out in the NFL. Lets see what this kid does against men before we call him a generational talent. For now, he has excellent tools, that's about it. In comment 13844035 Brown Recluse said:OBJ is. He's also done it in the NFL. College success really means nothing. There have been tons of guys dubbed as generational talents that haven't panned out in the NFL. Lets see what this kid does against men before we call him a generational talent. For now, he has excellent tools, that's about it.

While this is true... FatMan in Charlotte : 2/27/2018 11:46 am : link Quote: Do you think Beckham is a generational talent? I do. Before his injury he was accumulating yardage at a historic pace



Then Beckham should've been drafted higher. He wasn't even the second WR picked. Watkins and Evans went before him.



So while he is generational, at least two GM's thought their picks were better at the time.



What so m,any think is crystal clear right now, will be completely turned upside down in the following years and history will be revised. If Barkley isn't a huge star, people will say the red flags were there, just as if he is awesome they will say not picking him was a clear mistake. I know a lot of giants fans who would've signed up for Sammy Watkins, because his value at #9 would be immense! Then Beckham should've been drafted higher. He wasn't even the second WR picked. Watkins and Evans went before him.So while he is generational, at least two GM's thought their picks were better at the time.What so m,any think is crystal clear right now, will be completely turned upside down in the following years and history will be revised. If Barkley isn't a huge star, people will say the red flags were there, just as if he is awesome they will say not picking him was a clear mistake. I know a lot of giants fans who would've signed up for Sammy Watkins, because his value at #9 would be immense!

RE: Not taking a QB now would be absurd NYG07 : 2/27/2018 11:51 am : link

Quote: #2 pick with a 37 year old QB in a draft with 3/4 QBs mentioned as top 10 picks. GMs dream of being in this position and the Giants are going to let it pass by? No chance.



I completely agree. We can debate all we want about Gettleman's press conference. Hog Mollies, winning games in the trenches, etc. When all is said and done, this is a QB league. Eli has been great for this franchise, but in football years he is old as shit. With the #2 pick in the draft they have an opportunity to draft the guy who will be the QB for the next 12 years. I trust that they will not blow this. In comment 13844037 BillT said:I completely agree. We can debate all we want about Gettleman's press conference. Hog Mollies, winning games in the trenches, etc. When all is said and done, this is a QB league. Eli has been great for this franchise, but in football years he is old as shit. With the #2 pick in the draft they have an opportunity to draft the guy who will be the QB for the next 12 years. I trust that they will not blow this.

I think DG goes for QB and don't be shocked if he trades

up and yes that will cost us picks that we need to restock

the team with new schemes.





Do that and you'll be looking for ANOTHER new QB in a few years. Whoever is picked will make Andrew Luck look healthy after a season or two.. In comment 13844011 Giants1956 said:Do that and you'll be looking for ANOTHER new QB in a few years. Whoever is picked will make Andrew Luck look healthy after a season or two..

I AcidTest : 2/27/2018 11:56 am : link don't think anyone of the QBs except maybe Darnold are worth the #2 pick.

RE: I JonC : 2/27/2018 11:57 am : link

Quote: don't think anyone of the QBs except maybe Darnold are worth the #2 pick.



That really is the question. In comment 13844059 AcidTest said:That really is the question.

Indeed... Britt in VA : 2/27/2018 11:58 am : link been saying it for weeks. What if they only deem one QB worthy of the 2nd pick, and Cleveland takes that guy?

Lost in the haiku.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/27/2018 11:59 am : link



Quote: I think DG goes for QB and don't be shocked if he trades

up and yes that will cost us picks that we need to restock

the team with new schemes.



Why would Gettleman trade up? is this:Why would Gettleman trade up?

Quote: In comment 13843984 Tim in VA said:





Quote:





A trade down with a crappy team such as Cleveland with their 2019 1st round pick, with the idea being it will be a high pick we could use to get a QB, and improve the team as much as possible this year, potentially one last run for Eli



Trade down with a crappy team? We are the crappy team.



That's Post of the Year material right there!! In comment 13843998 djstat said:That's Post of the Year material right there!!

Quote: been saying it for weeks. What if they only deem one QB worthy of the 2nd pick, and Cleveland takes that guy?



Then I suspect they'd go Barkley or try to trade down with Nelson/Chubb in mind. In comment 13844062 Britt in VA said:Then I suspect they'd go Barkley or try to trade down with Nelson/Chubb in mind.

Papa was on in the last half hour with Beningo The_Boss : 2/27/2018 12:08 pm : link and he said right now, his guess is they trade out of 2 and go all in on Eli for 2-3 more years.





RE: Indeed... NYG07 : 2/27/2018 12:09 pm : link

Quote: been saying it for weeks. What if they only deem one QB worthy of the 2nd pick, and Cleveland takes that guy?



I get that. But I think many on here are just assuming that Darnold is the only QB the Giants value at #2. We don't know anything. We cannot assume anything. Maybe the Giants like Rosen and Mayfield as well. Either way, this is going to be a fun debate for the next couple of months. In comment 13844062 Britt in VA said:I get that. But I think many on here are just assuming that Darnold is the only QB the Giants value at #2. We don't know anything. We cannot assume anything. Maybe the Giants like Rosen and Mayfield as well. Either way, this is going to be a fun debate for the next couple of months.

The Giants will most likely go QB ZogZerg : 2/27/2018 12:11 pm : link It will be a shock if they don't.

I don't think the Giants are currently talented enough for that choice. Tom Brady would look pedestrian on our team. A rookie QB would be ruined here

This is just silly.



This is just silly. In comment 13843965 Tim in VA said:This is just silly.

I'd be very surprised if Keith : 2/27/2018 12:14 pm : link the Giants didn't like more than 1 QB. I think Rosen is a very good option, if he checks out medically.

Quote: Those that do not want a QB are hamstrung on the idea that Eli is not only still a top QB, but that he can remain as such for a number of years. They just want to grab a player that will help them win next year. Everything is simple when you make blind generalizations.



Although I do think Eli is better than any QB we might pick, at least near term, my wants for Barkley have little to do with my feelings about Eli or his future. I “simply” want the generational, transcendent player over JAQB. The only QB who looks to be blue chip is an enormous injury/retirement risk. I think, more so, when you have a chance to get a HoF player, you grab it. That’s what is for me. I also am not worried about Eli because I think that Barkley, OBJ, Engram makes any QB, even one of modest ability, into a very good winning QB. That’s me, it’s that simple. In comment 13843995 NYG07 said:Everything is simple when you make blind generalizations.Although I do think Eli is better than any QB we might pick, at least near term, my wants for Barkley have little to do with my feelings about Eli or his future. I “simply” want the generational, transcendent player over JAQB. The only QB who looks to be blue chip is an enormous injury/retirement risk. I think, more so, when you have a chance to get a HoF player, you grab it. That’s what is for me. I also am not worried about Eli because I think that Barkley, OBJ, Engram makes any QB, even one of modest ability, into a very good winning QB. That’s me, it’s that simple.

I don't know allstarjim : 2/27/2018 12:32 pm : link If most BBI'ers don't want a QB. I believe that most want the right QB, and most of us probably have a preference for who that right QB is.



However, this is the time of year where all possibilities are discussed, because there is more than one way to do this, and none are necessarily the wrong way.



I think trading down and getting more premium picks in this and next year's draft is a good way to build up the talent on this team. I also think if you have a franchise QB you really believe in and he's sitting right there at your pick, you should probably take that guy.



But just for the sake of argument, what if the Giants believe Davis Webb can be that guy? What if the search for Eli's successor is already over and we don't know it? Then obviously, getting a huge influx of talent is the smart way to go.



There are those of us that just enjoy the process and discussing the different ways the team can get better. What would it look like if we drafted this guy, or what would it look like if we traded down? It's just part of the fun of this time of year. In the end we'll all be cheering for whatever direction Gettleman goes in the hopes it will be wildly successful.

I think that’s the right way to think Bill L : 2/27/2018 12:41 pm : link You can build a team differently. People can have different philosophies and opinions. People can weigh things differently and reach different conclusions. It’s easier to just dismiss everything be who disagreee with you as doing it because they’re up in Eli’s ballsack, but life actually is complex.

RE: RE: I really don't think *generational talent* is dramatic at all. Brown Recluse : 2/27/2018 12:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13844035 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





Do you think Beckham is a generational talent? I do. Before his injury he was accumulating yardage at a historic pace.



Barkley has been compared to historic players like Tomlinson and Sanders. No one knows for sure how *good* he will be once he is drafted, but if you believe he's on that level - generational talent is appropriate.







OBJ is. He's also done it in the NFL. College success really means nothing. There have been tons of guys dubbed as generational talents that haven't panned out in the NFL. Lets see what this kid does against men before we call him a generational talent. For now, he has excellent tools, that's about it.



Of course some players pan out and some don't. Right now its about talent and potential. That is why you pick one player over another with the 2nd pick. Saying Barkley has *generational talent* is saying he has the ability to be one of the best. That word "talent" by definition is the ability to do something well. Lets argue semantics. I've got nothing better to do (I'm lying) In comment 13844042 Keith said:Of course some players pan out and some don't. Right now its about talent and potential. That is why you pick one player over another with the 2nd pick. Saying Barkley has *generational talent* is saying he has the ability to be one of the best. That word "talent" by definition is the ability to do something well. Lets argue semantics. I've got nothing better to do (I'm lying)

Quote: Those that do not want a QB are hamstrung on the idea that Eli is not only still a top QB, but that he can remain as such for a number of years. They just want to grab a player that will help them win next year.



You hit the nail on the head. It's complete faulty logic, and also the logic that leads people to declare Webb the next great qb. They just want to hold onto Eli longer then should be warranted. And these will be the same people killing the Giants for passing on Darnold/Rosen in two years when Eli is gone and we enter the endless search for a qb. In comment 13843995 NYG07 said:You hit the nail on the head. It's complete faulty logic, and also the logic that leads people to declare Webb the next great qb. They just want to hold onto Eli longer then should be warranted. And these will be the same people killing the Giants for passing on Darnold/Rosen in two years when Eli is gone and we enter the endless search for a qb.

You can build a team differently. People can have different philosophies and opinions. People can weigh things differently and reach different conclusions. It's easier to just dismiss everything be who disagreee with you as doing it because they're up in Eli's ballsack, but life actually is complex.

Good post.



Good post. In comment 13844110 Bill L said:Good post.

I'm not convinced that the is a franchise QB in this draft. Red Dog : 2/27/2018 1:01 pm : link That said, there are a few who COULD become a franchise QB. It's the old potential thing all over again.

This team has a lot of holes to fill Beer Man : 2/27/2018 1:02 pm : link No position on the OL is settled, we have four LBs on the roster, of which only one is considered a starter, the team needs its QB of the future, RB is major concern, CB is a concern, FS is a concern, and the team could use someone that can pressure the QB. We don't have enough draft picks or cap space to fix all that needs to be fixed

It's a business Still a Sam Huff fan : 2/27/2018 1:05 pm : link There are teams that will over-react to the possibility of getting that quarterback still available at #2. How big? What will they offer? We've all seen ridiculous deals made. What would the Jets offer, for example, to finally get their franchise QB?



For the "right deal" I'd trade the # 2 pick along with the stadium and dinner dates with Kate & Rooney Mara.

Question Alex_Webster : 2/27/2018 1:10 pm : link If we take RB and become a contender, would you be willing to suffer for 5 years after Eli retires? I am not sure how I feel about it. It does have a lot to do with the decision. Also can a new GM have 4-5 years to get there with young QB? I think with how bad the Gmen were last year. DG must look at a win now scenario, whether we like it or not. That leans towards a RB, or another player other than QB based on his statements.

Quote: No position on the OL is settled, we have four LBs on the roster, of which only one is considered a starter, the team needs its QB of the future, RB is major concern, CB is a concern, FS is a concern, and the team could use someone that can pressure the QB. We don't have enough draft picks or cap space to fix all that needs to be fixed



Canty said as much this morning on his dumb show with DiPietro. This is not a one year fix. Rothenberg, who might be the only NYG fan on NYC sports radio, is adamant on taking a QB at 2. He essentially says not doing so is a derogation of duty as GM of a team with a 37 year old QB who is declining. In comment 13844141 Beer Man said:Canty said as much this morning on his dumb show with DiPietro. This is not a one year fix. Rothenberg, who might be the only NYG fan on NYC sports radio, is adamant on taking a QB at 2. He essentially says not doing so is a derogation of duty as GM of a team with a 37 year old QB who is declining.

Quote: If we take RB and become a contender, would you be willing to suffer for 5 years after Eli retires? I am not sure how I feel about it. It does have a lot to do with the decision. Also can a new GM have 4-5 years to get there with young QB? I think with how bad the Gmen were last year. DG must look at a win now scenario, whether we like it or not. That leans towards a RB, or another player other than QB based on his statements.



No because going "all in" on a declining Eli Manning is not going to elevate the NYG ahead of either Dallas or Philadelphia in however many years you think Eli has left. Even if they take a QB at 2 and start off with Manning, does anyone here seriously think this team is going to have a 7 game turnaround necessary to get 10 wins, which should secure a WC berth, even if DG hits a HR this spring? I don't. In comment 13844152 Alex_Webster said:No because going "all in" on a declining Eli Manning is not going to elevate the NYG ahead of either Dallas or Philadelphia in however many years you think Eli has left. Even if they take a QB at 2 and start off with Manning, does anyone here seriously think this team is going to have a 7 game turnaround necessary to get 10 wins, which should secure a WC berth, even if DG hits a HR this spring? I don't.

Quote: I don't think the Giants are currently talented enough for that choice. Tom Brady would look pedestrian on our team. A rookie QB would be ruined here



Wha? So...i don't get it....



Just take the QB is you love the QB and that's it. That's IT. In comment 13843965 Tim in VA said:Wha? So...i don't get it....Just take the QB is you love the QB and that's it. That's IT.

I heard they stopped making QBs Bill L : 2/27/2018 1:23 pm : link Anyone else hear that. No more after this April. So get one while we can.

Exactly when did this crop of QBs available for the 2018 Draft Jimmy Googs : 2/27/2018 1:29 pm : link become bad choices? This one isn't tall enough, this one had a concussion, this one improvises too much, Eli will bounce-back, we have Webb, etc. How about all the good attributes they have? Have you all done your homework on the availability of a better crop in 2019, 2020?



There are several high quality QBs available in this draft.

We need a QB for foreseeable future and possibly very near future.

We are in a position to draft possibly the best of the bunch.



Go do it...

You start a rebuild with a quarterback joeinpa : 2/27/2018 1:54 pm : link If Giants draft one they have this off season and next to solid line. Unless you don t believe Eli is the starter this season.

Quote: In comment 13844062 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





been saying it for weeks. What if they only deem one QB worthy of the 2nd pick, and Cleveland takes that guy?







Then I suspect they'd go Barkley or try to trade down with Nelson/Chubb in mind. Totally agree.



QB wise, I suspect it's Darnold. On the field, Rosen is very attractive, but barring his acing the combine checks, I suspect the question marks are going to be too easy for them to talk themselves out of, and Barkley an easy guy for them to talk themselves into.



As far as nelson goes, that will depend a lot on what happens in FA. They are dead serious about fixing the line, but their preference is going to be to address some in FA so they aren't hand-tied with need. They get their prize target in FA and I assume Nelson drops off the table. In comment 13844068 JonC said:Totally agree.QB wise, I suspect it's Darnold. On the field, Rosen is very attractive, but barring his acing the combine checks, I suspect the question marks are going to be too easy for them to talk themselves out of, and Barkley an easy guy for them to talk themselves into.As far as nelson goes, that will depend a lot on what happens in FA. They are dead serious about fixing the line, but their preference is going to be to address some in FA so they aren't hand-tied with need. They get their prize target in FA and I assume Nelson drops off the table.

Right now allstarjim : 2/27/2018 1:59 pm : link I do not think that the 2019 QB class will be as good as this one. Obviously, there's a long way to go and perceptions can change radically. But I think the quality and depth of the QBs, which I believe are 6 deep in potential franchise QBs, is not going to be there. Sure, there is varying levels of bust potential.



Drew Lock next year I expect to be highly sought after. After that, we'll see. I'm looking forward to seeing how Ryan Finley plays for NC State. I think he can be in the conversation up near the top.



If the Browns pass on Darnold, I think he's too good to pass up.



The other thing I wanted to say is, I wouldn't discount Josh Allen to the Giants at #2. It's not discussed very much, and there's a lot of people that would be really pissed here, but you have the perfect place for him to be cleaned up here with Shurmur and Shula. And if he becomes what he can become, we are talking John Elway reincarnate.

Imo Bill2 : 2/27/2018 2:05 pm : link There is no player and no draftee without risks and weaknesses.



Eli may be better than an alternative in 2018.



Eli may be better than alternative in 2019.



Like many a declining player he will have good games, flashes, gaffes and bad games.



Like all QB he will need a supporting cast. We no longer know how good it has to be.



Imo, he is un-evaluatable at this time in his and the Giants history.



We have 2 young and potentially very good teams in our division for the next few years.



We draft 2 for the first time in over 35 years.



Qb makes a lot of sense







Quote: In comment 13843995 NYG07 said:





Quote:





Those that do not want a QB are hamstrung on the idea that Eli is not only still a top QB, but that he can remain as such for a number of years. They just want to grab a player that will help them win next year.



Everything is simple when you make blind generalizations.



Although I do think Eli is better than any QB we might pick, at least near term, my wants for Barkley have little to do with my feelings about Eli or his future. I “simply” want the generational, transcendent player over JAQB. The only QB who looks to be blue chip is an enormous injury/retirement risk. I think, more so, when you have a chance to get a HoF player, you grab it. That’s what is for me. I also am not worried about Eli because I think that Barkley, OBJ, Engram makes any QB, even one of modest ability, into a very good winning QB. That’s me, it’s that simple. I agree. Although I could also get behind trading down also.



Most of all, not taking a QB is NOT necessarily an endorsement of Eli for more than a year or two. It is NOT an endorsement of Webb as the QB of the future. It is about not thinking any of the top QBs are franchise QBs and/or pose too much of a risk. In comment 13844098 Bill L said:I agree. Although I could also get behind trading down also.Most of all, not taking a QB is NOT necessarily an endorsement of Eli for more than a year or two. It is NOT an endorsement of Webb as the QB of the future. It is about not thinking any of the top QBs are franchise QBs and/or pose too much of a risk.

Gettleman Gman11 : 2/27/2018 2:55 pm : link has stated his thoughts on teams that are good on defense and special teams, but weak at QB. They end up at 8-8 or 9-7 so they can't get a good QB in the draft or have to give up too much to move up and end up in QB hell.



If he thinks one of the top QBs will keep this team out of QB hell then he's going to pick one. If he thinks he can get the same QB in a year or two then he'll probably go with Barkley.

RE: Exactly when did this crop of QBs available for the 2018 Draft NYG07 : 2/27/2018 2:59 pm : link

Quote: become bad choices? This one isn't tall enough, this one had a concussion, this one improvises too much, Eli will bounce-back, we have Webb, etc. How about all the good attributes they have? Have you all done your homework on the availability of a better crop in 2019, 2020?



There are several high quality QBs available in this draft.

We need a QB for foreseeable future and possibly very near future.

We are in a position to draft possibly the best of the bunch.



Go do it...



+1 Jimmy. A year ago this board was drooling over the QB crop coming out this year. Now everyone is trying to convince themselves none of them are franchise QBs. In comment 13844190 Jimmy Googs said:+1 Jimmy. A year ago this board was drooling over the QB crop coming out this year. Now everyone is trying to convince themselves none of them are franchise QBs.

Wow, Keith : 2/27/2018 3:02 pm : link so Barkley is a HoF player now. Interesting. Can't pass that up.

Quote: In comment 13844190 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





become bad choices? This one isn't tall enough, this one had a concussion, this one improvises too much, Eli will bounce-back, we have Webb, etc. How about all the good attributes they have? Have you all done your homework on the availability of a better crop in 2019, 2020?



There are several high quality QBs available in this draft.

We need a QB for foreseeable future and possibly very near future.

We are in a position to draft possibly the best of the bunch.



Go do it...







+1 Jimmy. A year ago this board was drooling over the QB crop coming out this year. Now everyone is trying to convince themselves none of them are franchise QBs.



OR! A year ago nobody thought the OL would be quite the shambles it became. That has nothing to do with a change in the ratings of the QB class. In comment 13844343 NYG07 said:OR! A year ago nobody thought the OL would be quite the shambles it became. That has nothing to do with a change in the ratings of the QB class.

a year ago, it looked like fkap : 2/27/2018 4:31 pm : link this would be a stellar class of QBs. Then, as Sy and more than a few professional grade evaluators have said, the 2017 season saw them proving themselves mere mortals. I think quite a few people are still running with the expectations of a year ago that there would be several franchise QBs.



From what I've read, there are several decent QB prospects, but none that you automatically run to the podium for. There will undoubtedly be some teams, possibly including the Giants, that will feel differently, or who may feel that decent is good enough if you're in need.



solid class does not equal stellar class. It means those down in the pecking order are going to have a shot at a decent QB. It doesn't automatically mean the team picking at number two is going to be staring at a likely franchise QB.

Quote: #2 pick with a 37 year old QB in a draft with 3/4 QBs mentioned as top 10 picks. GMs dream of being in this position and the Giants are going to let it pass by? No chance.



Don't worry, they are taking a QB



If Eli were a bit younger, you could make a case for taking Barkley or someone else, but with limited cap space, there is only a small chance they can rebuild the OL and make themselves into a championship roster within the next two years.



So, they will take a QB. Gettleman would have to be very, very confident that none of the QBs will develop to take a non-qb. Because if one of Darnold, Rosen, Allen or Mayfield becomes a franchise QB and he takes Barkley or Chubb, he will go down as the Ray Handley of GMs--unless he wins a SB with Eli. Which is doubtful imo. In comment 13844037 BillT said:Don't worry, they are taking a QBIf Eli were a bit younger, you could make a case for taking Barkley or someone else, but with limited cap space, there is only a small chance they can rebuild the OL and make themselves into a championship roster within the next two years.So, they will take a QB. Gettleman would have to be very, very confident that none of the QBs will develop to take a non-qb. Because if one of Darnold, Rosen, Allen or Mayfield becomes a franchise QB and he takes Barkley or Chubb, he will go down as the Ray Handley of GMs--unless he wins a SB with Eli. Which is doubtful imo.

Quote: In comment 13844037 BillT said:





Quote:





#2 pick with a 37 year old QB in a draft with 3/4 QBs mentioned as top 10 picks. GMs dream of being in this position and the Giants are going to let it pass by? No chance.







Don't worry, they are taking a QB



If Eli were a bit younger, you could make a case for taking Barkley or someone else, but with limited cap space, there is only a small chance they can rebuild the OL and make themselves into a championship roster within the next two years.



So, they will take a QB. Gettleman would have to be very, very confident that none of the QBs will develop to take a non-qb. Because if one of Darnold, Rosen, Allen or Mayfield becomes a franchise QB and he takes Barkley or Chubb, he will go down as the Ray Handley of GMs--unless he wins a SB with Eli. Which is doubtful imo.



I disagree. What if Mayfield becomes a franchise QB and the other 3 are busts? You're telling me DG was supposed to see that in the future and correctly take Mayfield? And what if DG takes Barkley and he's an all-pro RB the next 7-8 years? I don't think that's a waste of a #2 pick just because 1 or 2 of the QBs in this draft become Franchise QBs. In comment 13844460 Vanzetti said:I disagree. What if Mayfield becomes a franchise QB and the other 3 are busts? You're telling me DG was supposed to see that in the future and correctly take Mayfield? And what if DG takes Barkley and he's an all-pro RB the next 7-8 years? I don't think that's a waste of a #2 pick just because 1 or 2 of the QBs in this draft become Franchise QBs.

Those who don’t want a qb hassan : 2/27/2018 5:03 pm : link Have a hope nyg roll with eli for three four more seasons - at least it seems that way. NY07 is right to point that out.



Yes they may take someone else, but that prospect better be damn head and shoulders above the qbs in their grading or they better trade down from 2. Especially a back.

Quote: Have a hope nyg roll with eli for three four more seasons - at least it seems that way. NY07 is right to point that out.



Yes they may take someone else, but that prospect better be damn head and shoulders above the qbs in their grading or they better trade down from 2. Especially a back. yeah I admire him. I wish I had his power to reach into the minds of others and determine what motivated them and make characterizations in absolutes. Like, I know for sure that every single person desiring to take a QB is motivated not only by hatred of Eli but also an urgent need to ride mediocrity into the abyss.



Actually, I guess I do have his power. In comment 13844483 hassan said:yeah I admire him. I wish I had his power to reach into the minds of others and determine what motivated them and make characterizations in absolutes. Like, I know for sure that every single person desiring to take a QB is motivated not only by hatred of Eli but also an urgent need to ride mediocrity into the abyss.Actually, I guess I do have his power.

Quote: In comment 13844035 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





Do you think Beckham is a generational talent? I do. Before his injury he was accumulating yardage at a historic pace.



Barkley has been compared to historic players like Tomlinson and Sanders. No one knows for sure how *good* he will be once he is drafted, but if you believe he's on that level - generational talent is appropriate.







OBJ is. He's also done it in the NFL. College success really means nothing. There have been tons of guys dubbed as generational talents that haven't panned out in the NFL. Lets see what this kid does against men before we call him a generational talent. For now, he has excellent tools, that's about it.



Of course he hasn't done it at the NFL level. This is the NFL draft. Everything is based on projection, and many people in NFL personnel have labeled Barkley as a safe pick and a generational talent. That is all we have to work with in judging him, but he seems like he is going to be special barring injury.



I've heard the Reggie Bush comparison a bunch. I don't think that is fair because Barkley has 30lbs on Bush and is also playing in a different era where speed/versatility is more in demand from RB's. Plus, while he never lived up to the hype, lets not act like Bush was some scrub. He was a very good weapon for the Saints in that Super Bowl run. In comment 13844042 Keith said:Of course he hasn't done it at the NFL level. This is the NFL draft. Everything is based on projection, and many people in NFL personnel have labeled Barkley as a safe pick and a generational talent. That is all we have to work with in judging him, but he seems like he is going to be special barring injury.I've heard the Reggie Bush comparison a bunch. I don't think that is fair because Barkley has 30lbs on Bush and is also playing in a different era where speed/versatility is more in demand from RB's. Plus, while he never lived up to the hype, lets not act like Bush was some scrub. He was a very good weapon for the Saints in that Super Bowl run.

I still think its between Breeze_94 : 2/27/2018 6:43 pm : link Darnold/Rosen (whoever CLE doesn't pick)



Nelson/Barkley will be floated around, but in the end I'm not sure the Giants can pass on one of these QB's.



Rosen is similar to Goff imo, he will grow into his frame but as of now he is a great pure pocket passer with underated feet while some say Darnold has tools and intangibles that are the best since Luck.

I think Tisch has some say this time NikkiMac : 2/27/2018 6:50 pm : link And he’s from Southern California and I think he wants Rosen.....



And I think When Ross went out to visit Rosen he fell in love with the kid.....



The rest of what he said was smokescreen.....



Rosen will be the guy imo......

Quote: In comment 13844343 NYG07 said:





Quote:





In comment 13844190 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





become bad choices? This one isn't tall enough, this one had a concussion, this one improvises too much, Eli will bounce-back, we have Webb, etc. How about all the good attributes they have? Have you all done your homework on the availability of a better crop in 2019, 2020?



There are several high quality QBs available in this draft.

We need a QB for foreseeable future and possibly very near future.

We are in a position to draft possibly the best of the bunch.



Go do it...







+1 Jimmy. A year ago this board was drooling over the QB crop coming out this year. Now everyone is trying to convince themselves none of them are franchise QBs.







OR! A year ago nobody thought the OL would be quite the shambles it became. That has nothing to do with a change in the ratings of the QB class.



Bullshit. The only one that was blinded by how worthless the Oline was happened to be our exGM. All the others, including many on BBI, were blinded by how worthless our exGM was. In comment 13844388 njm said:Bullshit. The only one that was blinded by how worthless the Oline was happened to be our exGM. All the others, including many on BBI, were blinded by how worthless our exGM was.

Quote: And he’s from Southern California and I think he wants Rosen.....



And I think When Ross went out to visit Rosen he fell in love with the kid.....



The rest of what he said was smokescreen.....



Rosen will be the guy imo......



Help us, John Tisch, you're our only hope.

In comment 13844560 NikkiMac said:Help us, John Tisch, you're our only hope.

Quote: In comment 13844560 NikkiMac said:





Quote:





And he’s from Southern California and I think he wants Rosen.....



And I think When Ross went out to visit Rosen he fell in love with the kid.....



The rest of what he said was smokescreen.....



Rosen will be the guy imo......







Help us, John Tisch, you're our only hope.



Hahahah hey you never know I do like Rosen though at #2

I guess I'm in the minority djm : 2/27/2018 9:16 pm : link But I really think the browns take Barkley first overall.