The Film Room Ep. 67: Quenton Nelson is (probably) a future

If none of the QB's fit the bill, Keith : 2/27/2018 12:22 pm : link this is what the focus should be. Fix the OL. We have major weapons on offense as is, we have a very young RB on the roster that showed promise last year. This kid would do wonders for our OL with a few signings.

Though to be fair Ten Ton Hammer : 2/27/2018 12:26 pm : link adding 3 league-average guys makes the line better.



Can 1 guy create enough of an impact that it's worth passing over a player that actually touches a football?

Yes. Keith : 2/27/2018 12:29 pm : link Games are won and lost in the trenches. To me, that needs to be the primary focus of this offseason.

Right off the bat mrvax : 2/27/2018 12:31 pm : link this video makes a mistake. He claims that a guard hasn't been selected in the top 5 since 2001. Redskins took one a few years ago.

arguably the highest floor of any player in the draft. Heisenberg : 2/27/2018 12:36 pm : link looks like a day one starter and ten year pro

Question for Nelson guys: mrvax : 2/27/2018 12:40 pm : link If the Giants win the Norwell sweepstakes and then go on to pick Nelson, which guy moves from LG to RG? Then you just hope he can make the switch?

The best clip of Nelson that I saw in pass portection Stan in LA : 2/27/2018 12:44 pm : link Was when he took a DT by the shoulder pads, threw him to the ground, and sat on him! Funny.

If they pick Nelson @2 after signing Norwell, I'd assume its because they see he has potential as a RT. In comment 13844108 mrvax said:If they pick Nelson @2 after signing Norwell, I'd assume its because they see he has potential as a RT.

RE: arguably the highest floor of any player in the draft. UConn4523 : 2/27/2018 12:47 pm : link

Quote: looks like a day one starter and ten year pro



He was a projected Tackle, not the same. He got switched to a Guard in camp. In comment 13844105 Heisenberg said:He was a projected Tackle, not the same. He got switched to a Guard in camp.

Nelson looks like a RG JonC : 2/27/2018 12:47 pm : link I haven't seen much of Norwell, but he also looks like a RG.



Imv, it doesn't make a ton of sense to spend over $10M per on an OG when you don't have your tackles sorted yet. If they've got their eye on Nelson, I'd think they'd pass on Norwell.

Typically, your LG is mobile and agile for a big dude JonC : 2/27/2018 12:56 pm : link meaning he can trap, pull and lead, get to the second level of the defense, hit moving targets (easier said than done), etc.



These two dudes both look like RGs.

Trade down then allstarjim : 2/27/2018 1:01 pm : link If you want Nelson, I have no problem with that. But at that pick we'll have either Barkley or Darnold in our laps, and possibly both. As good as Nelson is, he's still a guard, and guards don't make plays. Not that they are not important, but a player with the ball in their hand is always going to be more important than a guard. There are also several QB needy teams behind us. So trade down with the Jets, because they will want to jump Denver, and, depending on who Cleveland takes at #1 overall, they'll want to move ahead of them as well.



Cleveland at #4 and Indianapolis at #3 could both go for Nelson. But I doubt that happens. To me, at least 3 of the top 6 picks are going to be Quarterbacks. And one of the others is going to be Saquon Barkley. So if you're at 6, you are virtually guaranteed to either get Nelson or Bradley Chubb. Personally, I think Chubb is going to go before Nelson because traditionally defensive end talents go before guards. And Bradley Chubb is a phenomenal talent.

RE: Nelson looks like a RG TommyWiseau : 2/27/2018 1:02 pm : link

Quote: I haven't seen much of Norwell, but he also looks like a RG.



Imv, it doesn't make a ton of sense to spend over $10M per on an OG when you don't have your tackles sorted yet. If they've got their eye on Nelson, I'd think they'd pass on Norwell.



So a guy who played at an All Pro level at LG is a RG? In comment 13844121 JonC said:So a guy who played at an All Pro level at LG is a RG?

Maybe he meant one that played guard in college. Scratch that, Leonard Davis played left tackle in college and he is the guy he is referring that was drafted in the top five in 2001. In comment 13844137 Milton said:Scratch that, Leonard Davis played left tackle in college and he is the guy he is referring that was drafted in the top five in 2001.

Did Norwell play LG? If so, I retract and stand corrected and will direct mrvax to your post. In comment 13844139 TommyWiseau said:Did Norwell play LG? If so, I retract and stand corrected and will direct mrvax to your post.

Not that I advocate Nelson at 2 The_Boss : 2/27/2018 1:23 pm : link But, if the NYG trade down and draft Nelson after signing Norwell and then follow that up and take Price at the top of round 2, that's a pretty formidable interior. Yes they need to figure out the OT situation, but an interior from left to right of Norwell-Price-Nelson is pretty f'ing attractive to think about.

If we sign an all pro LG and draft the best LG of the past decade in college football we immediately have all pro guards and we don’t give a fuck which one plays RG, it won’t be a problem.... In comment 13844108 mrvax said:If we sign an all pro LG and draft the best LG of the past decade in college football we immediately have all pro guards and we don’t give a fuck which one plays RG, it won’t be a problem....

As long as you realize that taking a G anywhere in the top ten Gatorade Dunk : 2/27/2018 1:26 pm : link means that you basically don't get the benefit of the 5th year option on his rookie deal. Top ten picks get an average of the top ten salaries at their position for their 5th year option, and the NFL lumps all OL together for that calculation. If a team takes Nelson, they're going to have to pay top OLT money in that 5th year, or (more likely) give him a long-term 2nd contract a year sooner than they might with a player at a different position.



Not necessarily a dealbreaker, but something to consider in the valuation.

LG and RG Joey in VA : 2/27/2018 1:27 pm : link Will be moot if we run a true zone blocking scheme. Either guard can be asked to pull or lead and those plays won't be a mainstay. The thought of Norwell and Nelson at OG makes me all googly eyed. Eli would douse his drawers if he had those two monsters guarding his A gaps.

C Brett Jones > C Billy Price... IMO. If we draft Nelson in round 1 and sign Norwell I would like to use our other assets to address our other needs. OL is the biggest need but I don’t think that justifies us using all our cap (Norwell) and all our premimum picks (Nelson, Price) on fixing the OL.



If we sign Norwell, resign Pugh and draft Nelson... add those guys with Jones and Flowers and the OL should be a huge upgrade and we can use the other picks to bring in a LB, RB, DB etc... In comment 13844173 The_Boss said:C Brett Jones > C Billy Price... IMO. If we draft Nelson in round 1 and sign Norwell I would like to use our other assets to address our other needs. OL is the biggest need but I don’t think that justifies us using all our cap (Norwell) and all our premimum picks (Nelson, Price) on fixing the OL.If we sign Norwell, resign Pugh and draft Nelson... add those guys with Jones and Flowers and the OL should be a huge upgrade and we can use the other picks to bring in a LB, RB, DB etc...

That’s a fair point, I would hope they would think to change the grouping of all OL by then... it’s a dumb rule grouping guards and centers with tackles when they separate defensive tackles from defensive ends. But that’s a bridge we cross when we get there and if Nelson lives up to potential it should be an easy decision to extend. In comment 13844181 Gatorade Dunk said:That’s a fair point, I would hope they would think to change the grouping of all OL by then... it’s a dumb rule grouping guards and centers with tackles when they separate defensive tackles from defensive ends. But that’s a bridge we cross when we get there and if Nelson lives up to potential it should be an easy decision to extend.

Nothing would make me Stufftherun : 2/27/2018 1:34 pm : link happier than to find out we have our QB of the future on the current roster, we trade down and pick up this beast. It would immediately plug a massive hole in our sieve of an OL.

If we get Norwell.... GFAN52 : 2/27/2018 1:35 pm : link then next focus has to be OT.

Disagree on Jones vs Price. I saw Jones get pushed back a bunch late in the year. For what it's worth, NFL.com's pro comparison for Price is LeBentley Charles. Zierlein's final say:



BOTTOM LINE Plays like a Wildling at times with tremendous explosiveness, strength and, almost excessive initial charge. Price's power and leverage give him a huge advantage over most centers in this draft. He should be able to come into the league and deal with NFL power right away. However, his impatience as a blocker and tendency to charge in head-first will be used against him by savvy NFL opponents if he doesn't get it cleaned up. Price is an early starter with Pro Bowl potential. In comment 13844185 est1986 said:Disagree on Jones vs Price. I saw Jones get pushed back a bunch late in the year. For what it's worth, NFL.com's pro comparison for Price is LeBentley Charles. Zierlein's final say:BOTTOM LINE Plays like a Wildling at times with tremendous explosiveness, strength and, almost excessive initial charge. Price's power and leverage give him a huge advantage over most centers in this draft. He should be able to come into the league and deal with NFL power right away. However, his impatience as a blocker and tendency to charge in head-first will be used against him by savvy NFL opponents if he doesn't get it cleaned up. Price is an early starter with Pro Bowl potential.

If trade back ryanmkeane : 2/27/2018 1:42 pm : link a good amount of spots, sure. But there's no chance they take Nelson at 2.

If we sign ryanmkeane : 2/27/2018 1:43 pm : link Norwell, sign me up for RG in round 2 or 3.

Excellent point. In comment 13844181 Gatorade Dunk said:Excellent point.

Sy ryanmkeane : 2/27/2018 2:19 pm : link thinks Smith from Auburn is better than Nelson. Not saying I agree...but point is there's good value at guard in this draft. If we took Nelson in the 1st I'd be disappointed.

Not sure I agree with this. All line positions are important. In the current state of the league, if you have your tackles sorted, opposing defenses are going to attack your weakness anyway. You can't really afford to have any soft spots. If you're happy with your tackles but you're trying to hide your guards, guess where you're going to get schemed. In comment 13844121 JonC said:Not sure I agree with this. All line positions are important. In the current state of the league, if you have your tackles sorted, opposing defenses are going to attack your weakness anyway. You can't really afford to have any soft spots. If you're happy with your tackles but you're trying to hide your guards, guess where you're going to get schemed.

Tom, batman11 : 2/27/2018 2:54 pm : link These videos are great! Thanks for posting.

It's speed/edge game, I'd prefer to put the money there first. Historically, the league has agreed. In comment 13844310 Ten Ton Hammer said:It's speed/edge game, I'd prefer to put the money there first. Historically, the league has agreed.

What if we swap 1sts with the The 12th Man : 2/27/2018 3:03 pm : link Browns and they give us Joe Thomas and a 5th to do so?

Sy also mentioned Wynn as another he may rate as high but will continue the evaluation process. In comment 13844291 ryanmkeane said:Sy also mentioned Wynn as another he may rate as high but will continue the evaluation process.

Speed yes, edge sometimes. More than ever teams are actively putting their best players in positions to win matchups. We won a championship in part by having the idea to play Justin tuck out of position and match him up against guards. Now teams do that with their linebackers and safeties and anyone else who can rush the passer. Game plans are devised around individual matchups. In comment 13844350 JonC said:Speed yes, edge sometimes. More than ever teams are actively putting their best players in positions to win matchups. We won a championship in part by having the idea to play Justin tuck out of position and match him up against guards. Now teams do that with their linebackers and safeties and anyone else who can rush the passer. Game plans are devised around individual matchups.

and edge blockers are still more often the premium JonC : 2/27/2018 3:22 pm : link Your points are understood but the premium is on the edges, both OL and pass rushers who make the big bucks play off the edge, teams scheme to wreck edges and effectively take away half of the field.



We're starting the OL almost from scratch, it just doesn't make a ton of sense to me to invest big bucks in the middle three in a cap league until you've got the tackles sorted.

JonC bc4life : 2/27/2018 3:35 pm : link Think Wheeler could be the answer at LT?

bc JonC : 2/27/2018 3:39 pm : link I dunno, he definitely needs a lot of time in the weight room, but you can see the feet and hand techniques are there. He looks the part but dunno about his real upside in the NFL.



Grab Nelson, out him next to Flowers and Flowers gets better SterlingArcher : 2/27/2018 5:41 pm : link and the Giants have a All Pro future HoF in Nelson!

If the Giants sign Norwell Breeze_94 : 2/27/2018 6:36 pm : link Nelson wouldn't be a necessity, but still a possibility, but signing Norwell could make it so that the Giants board focuses more on QB's or Barkley if they don't love the QB's.



But, they could always pair up Norwell + Nelson and move one of them to RG. That would be an instant running game no matter who is in the backfield for the Giants. There will also be more time for the Giants to get the ball out to their receivers.



You can't really scheme around your both guards getting manhandled on the inside, but the Giants would never have to worry about that with Nelson/Norwell.



It is easier to scheme around having 1 bad OT, where you can move a TE to his side + chip with the RB.

Does anyone mattyblue : 2/27/2018 8:43 pm : link recall how “can’t miss” everyone said Robert Gallery was?

Nelson could play RG Rjanyg : 2/27/2018 10:53 pm : link He is a mauler. He might be able to play tackle. I would love a trade down and picking up extra picks and drafting Nelson.



Norwell at LG, sign Fleming for RT from New England, tender Jones, draft Tyrell Crosby in round 2, Mason Cole in round 4, and you have a deep versatile group.

This is an overly simplistic view of the OL.



If the Giants ended up with Norwell, Price, and Nelson, they’d have one proven All-Pro and two potential All-Pros. The interior would be locked down for the foreseeable future. The QB wouldn’t have to worry about pressure up the middle. Pass pro is easier for the backs. A TE can help the tackles. The running game would be dramatically improved, especially short yardage.



Wheeler wasn’t terrible last year given the circumstances. Flowers could be ok at RT in that configuration as an ‘18 bridge until they find someone else.



If you know you don’t have to worry about one thing you can scheme to protect your weaknesses. For example, Diehl was never a great LT. He frequently got beat by the top end pass rushers in the league. But the Giants were still able to have success offensively because the rest of the line was so good and they could help him with backs and TEs. In comment 13844377 JonC said:This is an overly simplistic view of the OL.If the Giants ended up with Norwell, Price, and Nelson, they’d have one proven All-Pro and two potential All-Pros. The interior would be locked down for the foreseeable future. The QB wouldn’t have to worry about pressure up the middle. Pass pro is easier for the backs. A TE can help the tackles. The running game would be dramatically improved, especially short yardage.Wheeler wasn’t terrible last year given the circumstances. Flowers could be ok at RT in that configuration as an ‘18 bridge until they find someone else.If you know you don’t have to worry about one thing you can scheme to protect your weaknesses. For example, Diehl was never a great LT. He frequently got beat by the top end pass rushers in the league. But the Giants were still able to have success offensively because the rest of the line was so good and they could help him with backs and TEs.