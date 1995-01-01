NFL looking into making Defensive Pass Interference... LarmerTJR : 2/27/2018 1:23 pm A 15 yard penalty.

no thanks Rocky369 : 2/27/2018 1:24 pm : link spot of the foul. keep it the way it is.

Smart move Joey in VA : 2/27/2018 1:29 pm : link The spot of the foul assumes the WR makes the catch and stays in bounds and has time to knit socks o whatever makes a catch now.

Does this lead to more DPI on long passes to the endzone? TheEvilLurker : 2/27/2018 1:32 pm : link It only gives up 15 yards and a first down.



It might seem like this really effects Hail Mary plays near end of half and game end.

It does seem like it's going to give defenders another tool when they're beat deep - just commit the foul.

Also wondering if it would give the offense an automatic first down... Dan in the Springs : 2/27/2018 1:36 pm : link Seems like on 4th and forever committing the DPI would be an obvious move unless it gave up an automatic first down.

RE: How about letteing them play njm : 2/27/2018 1:41 pm : link

Quote: and reducing the number of PI?



And keeping it at the spot of the foul. If changed, I'll bet you'd see a lot more grabbing by DBs of WR's about to get separation. It happens to a degree in college already.

Many sports Jay in Toronto : 2/27/2018 1:42 pm : link make a distinction a 'flagrant' foul. Granted it's a judgement all -- but it should not penalize the offense for muggings.



A flagrant foul would be a spot foul.

I always felt Jolly Blue Giant : 2/27/2018 1:43 pm : link That there should be a flagrant and non flagrant PI. Non flagrant 10 yards. Flagrant spot foul.

They need to clarify a lot of this idiotsavant : 2/27/2018 1:44 pm : link Stuff. That probably starts with language. The written portion of the rules. And show and tell for referees to explain.



But having paid, well paid referees...a must.



Technology will help also.



Consistency.

I do agree Pete in MD : 2/27/2018 1:50 pm : link that these 40-60 yard penalties are out of control. They assume way too much and I feel like I see them in every game. And the "catch-able pass" part of the rule is often not interpreted correctly IMO.

The competition committee Keith : 2/27/2018 1:53 pm : link is also thinking of getting rid of the "going to the ground" portion of a catch rule.

This might result in Metnut : 2/27/2018 1:54 pm : link DBs just grabbing Beckham if they think he's beaten them deep.

Like it jeff57 : 2/27/2018 1:54 pm : link



Quote: In addition, and perhaps as a counter-measure, the league is expected to increase "illegal contact" calls as an effort to limit the amount of hand-fighting



There are enough of these calls already.

There are enough of these calls already.

The other problem with the spot-foul on PI was overcorrecting. NoPeanutz : 2/27/2018 1:57 pm : link If the throw was too desperate, and too much was on the line at the end of the game on a Hail Mary, no zebra has the balls to call PI and let their flag decide the game. It becomes uncallable- especially with all the action in the Hailmary moshpit.



Great AcidTest : 2/27/2018 2:06 pm : link discussion about the pros and cons of changing from a spot foul to 15 yard penalty. I support the change. There might be more grabbing against players like OBJ, but I am also tired of seeing 40-50 yard PI calls. As someone said, they assume too much. The rule change would also create more competitive balance between offenses and defenses.

This would be a terrible change. Red Dog : 2/27/2018 2:07 pm : link I absolutely, positively hate that idea. It would probably be the final nail in the coffin for me with NFL football.



It's mega dumb because it unfairly penalizes the offense if the foul was more than 15 yards down the field. And therefore it provides incentive for the defense to actually create MORE fouls against teams with a deep passing game because it gives the defense more yardage and potentially more chances to stop the offense.



It also unfairly penalizes the defense if the foul was less than 15 yards downfield.



Pass interference always has been and always should be a spot of the infraction foul.

Maybe cap the distance... NoPeanutz : 2/27/2018 2:09 pm : link say spot foul up to 30 yards? Somewhere longer?

You AcidTest : 2/27/2018 2:11 pm : link could say it's the spot of the foul, up to a maximum of 15 yards. I'm also OK imposing a greater maximum.

This is interesting too. Pete in MD : 2/27/2018 2:14 pm : link Quote: Outside the lines, the NFL is also expected to implement a Josh McDaniels Rule. Battista reported a new measure to allow teams to hire coaches, even while their teams are still active in the playoffs, could be adopted.



I happens in college football all of the time. In Euro soccer leagues too, even if head managers are moving from one team to the another (usually with a financial buyout or if their contract is expiring.) They will finish out the season and then move to their next job. It keeps everything out in the open. I happens in college football all of the time. In Euro soccer leagues too, even if head managers are moving from one team to the another (usually with a financial buyout or if their contract is expiring.) They will finish out the season and then move to their next job. It keeps everything out in the open.

They should just make it reviewable Reale01 : 2/27/2018 2:18 pm : link Only change call if obvious.



Was receiver hit before or after ball gets there

Contact vs. no contact

Did defensive player turn around

Did offensive player push off



These are game changing plays it seems silly that they cannot be challenged.

I like it. Boy Cord : 2/27/2018 2:21 pm : link Offense gets a free pass. And, like Joey said, it assumes the pass is completed 100% of the time. Plus, Eli Apple will benefit big time.

I'm surprised that none of the anti fantasy football crowd Gatorade Dunk : 2/27/2018 2:54 pm : link has picked up on the possibility that this is really about generating more countable stats for fantasy football. /s

I personally believe that The 12th Man : 2/27/2018 3:00 pm : link the a rule that needs to be changed the most is running backs and wide receivers who go to a defenders facemask with stiff arms. They should not be allowed to touch the facemask if they do they should be penalized.

As it is now, offenses are incentivized to heave it downfield Ten Ton Hammer : 2/27/2018 3:22 pm : link and play for a whistle anyway. Things could stand to be balanced a bit more towards the middle.

I'm fine with this Chris684 : 2/27/2018 3:33 pm : link but more than anything they need to shitcan "illegal contact"



There is more bumping elbows for 2 guys and rewarding the offense 5 yards and an auto 1st down on 3rd and 25. THAT is killing the game.



No more illegal contact. Only PI or holding.

15yards is better bc4life : 2/27/2018 3:34 pm : link for some teams the PI call is their biggest pass play of the game. Seems a little goofy to me.

You probably didn't need.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/27/2018 3:37 pm : link



Quote: Pass interference always has been and always should be a spot of the infraction foul.



It hasn't always been a spot foul. Hell, inn the early days, pass interference didn't apply over 20 yards downfield. You could interfere with impunity on long passes (which were rare)



It hasn't always been a spot foul. Hell, inn the early days, pass interference didn't apply over 20 yards downfield. You could interfere with impunity on long passes (which were rare)

I believe it was 1954 when the rule changed to make it a spot foul.

i like it. GMAN4LIFE : 2/27/2018 3:44 pm : link cant assume the WR catches the questioned play

It would become a weapon for the D Beer Man : 2/27/2018 3:44 pm : link If a guy is going to break a long one, then interfere him and take the 15. Once inside the 20, interfere with open receivers in the endzone and take 1/2 way to the goal penalty

This Is So Simple Trainmaster : 2/27/2018 4:01 pm : link Make “standard PI” 15 yards, but retain the spot of the foul for flagrant PI.





NFL QB's are a lot more accurate bluepepper : 2/27/2018 4:06 pm : link then college QB's. In the NFL if a defender is beat he can assume the QB is going to connect especially the elite ones. Makes sense to commit PI and take the 15. In most college games it's a longer shot that the QB will actually be able to hit the receiver. Some of these guys can't hit the side of a barn. So a DB can take his chances and let the guy go.

RE: you will see a lot of tripping and tackles from DBs who are beat deep. Breeze_94 : 2/27/2018 4:47 pm : link

Quote: leave it alone.



Maybe the first 2 PI's should be 15 yards, and anything after that is a spot foul. That would prevent teams from tackling the receiver everytime they are beat deep. In comment 13844414 Victor in CT said:Maybe the first 2 PI's should be 15 yards, and anything after that is a spot foul. That would prevent teams from tackling the receiver everytime they are beat deep.

I'd like to change offensive holding mrvax : 2/27/2018 5:36 pm : link penalties. Ticky-tack/quick/"accidental" grabs = 5 yards. Blatant holds = 10.





10 yards basically blows your possession and I've seen this called numerous times for holds that just didn't happen.



I think teams today are throwing the ball 65 yards down the field SterlingArcher : 2/27/2018 5:39 pm : link hoping for a PI! I favor the 15 yard penalty.

Keep the spot rule for the last two minutes of a half JohnF : 2/27/2018 6:02 pm : link and 15 yards otherwise. That prevents muggings on Hail Mary passes, right?

I'm supportive of this change MetsAreBack : 2/27/2018 6:03 pm : link more importantly -- defensive holding needs to stop being an automatic first down.

Made first time DPI a 10 yard penalty. Sarcastic Sam : 2/27/2018 6:39 pm : link Second DPI drawn by an offensive player - 15 yard penalty.

Third - 20 yards.



Etc.





Also, OPI should be a loss of down penalty.

Sounds like a good idea arniefez : 2/27/2018 6:56 pm : link except in the end zone which should be the ball on 2 yard line

Yes it needs to be changed HomerJones45 : 2/27/2018 6:58 pm : link It has gotten ridiculous with the WR pleading for flags, the hand fighting and pushing off, the assumption that the receiver would have caught the ball but for the interference. The rule has been around since Sammy Baugh. Given the other rules changes that favor the offense, the offense doesn’t need to be handed a serendipitous 40 or 50 yard penalty.

Should be a tiered penalty depending on the spot of the foul eclipz928 : 2/27/2018 7:36 pm : link relative to the line of scrimmage:



5-Yard penalty for anything under 15 yards.



15-Yard penalty for anything between 15 and 30 yards.



30-Yard penalty for anything beyond 30 yards.



Problem solved.

Ugh... trueblueinpw : 2/27/2018 7:57 pm : link As already noted, this is a horrible idea. Of all the problems with officiating in the NFL, DPI to 15 yards is what they come up with? Ridiculous.

The NFL shouldn't be afraid to try mrvax : 2/27/2018 8:04 pm : link some rule changes that make sense. They can always roll the change back if players find a way to "beat the system".



There are too many "Referee First Downs" Rafflee : 2/27/2018 8:19 pm : link I don't know the answer, but there are too many "Important Calls" that are taking away from the game being decided by Players and Plays....this includes Catch Rules and Penalties, etc.



You also see subdued Drama, as fans wait for a ruling---and the ruling gets the loudest cheers, versus the plays.



The Game has lost all of its flow... it's tough to watch a game versus Highlights or Red Zone.

for everyone saying it will ruin the game..... BillKo : 2/27/2018 9:14 pm : link ...how does the college game look?



Or are college defenses just not as smart as the pros?



There are tons of long passes in the college game.



I've been calling for this rule change the last five years. Previously, I wanted the force out to be removed. And it was, and it works.



The only tweak I might make to this is PI that occurs in the endzone, make that first and goal.





Why on Earth would the defense ever let Odell (or any other WR) shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/27/2018 11:07 pm : link catch a ball 40 yards down the field? This would be an absolutely terrible rule.

Too many teams playing for the penalty wigs in nyc : 2/27/2018 11:58 pm : link just start chucking up bombs that the receivers don’t have a chance at.



I agree this is imperfect, but would be a step in the right direction.

Compromise giantsFC : 12:03 am : link Give half the yards (or even 1/3) from the infraction point on PI. So a 40 yd PI that may or may not have been completed would at least net 20.

I like the idea Gregorio : 12:39 am : link and I think it is long overdue. Some of the ideas in this thread may be even better, ie, making it a tiered penalty based on the distance.



I hope the commissioner is considering this in the review of the rule.

They need to fix BOTH defensive holding and offensive holding. eclipz928 : 2:14 am : link If a team commits one offensive holding on a drive, with a 10 yard penalty, it pretty much guarantees a failed drive.



Making defensive and offensive holding each a 5-yard penalty with a replay of down (no automatic first down) would be fair on both sides of the ball.

This jtfuoco : 9:11 am : link Should have been done a long time ago. To many PI calls come out on questionable plays and its just a huge advantage to the offense which already has every advantage in the world in the modern NFL. In addition Defensive holding should increase to 10 yards but not a automatic first down to many 3rd and super longs get converted by these types of calls

What DB that was beat for a big play wouldn't all but tackle steve in ky : 9:22 am : link the receiver prior to completion instead of letting him make the play?



I would prefer they went back to the old rule of allowing contact until the ball was in the air to try and even things out a little opposed to keep making rule changes that attempt to correct the poor direction the game has gone yet just end up taking it further in the wrong direction.

I could be wrong but I don't recall Pete in MD : 9:29 am : link ever seeing a college DB commit a PI on purpose to save a long TD. I don't think it's something that happens very much in the flow of the game. Adding a flagrant PI would take care that but it would have to be egregious IMO, like in soccer or hockey when a player gets fouled from behind on a breakaway and gets awarded a penalty kick.

I like how everyone things the long passing game... BillKo : 9:57 am : link ..would come to a hault.



It's just like when the force out was implemented, people were on here saying a receiver is going to catch the ball, be literally carried out of bounds without getting his feet down, and the ruling will be incomplete.



Yeah, like that happens.



The college game thrives with this rule, and so will the NFL.



And as someone perfectly said above, but the time you're beat.....it's too late.



Plus, if you play to take penalties, rather than get breakups or INTs, you're going to hurt your team big time.

RE: What DB that was beat for a big play wouldn't all but tackle BillKo : 9:59 am : link

Quote: the receiver prior to completion instead of letting him make the play?



Steve, what you're saying is not that easy, and would basically take away from the DB's responsibility of actually playing defense. In comment 13844833 steve in ky said:Steve, what you're saying is not that easy, and would basically take away from the DB's responsibility of actually playing defense.

