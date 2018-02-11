One of the Best RB Prospects Not Discussed. TC : 2/27/2018 4:04 pm



I see him as somewhat similar to Gallman, but absent Gallman, I believe he'd be a quality NYG acquisition.



- ( Amid all the yes/no Barkley and the acknowledgment that it's a deep group, very little mention of Kerryon Johnson from Auburn. Other than having a somewhat funny build (taller and leggy.) for a RB he's got some exceptional tools. Vision, speed, agility and surprising power. Great moves and good hands too. I think he should go by the 3rd, and maybe the 2nd.I see him as somewhat similar to Gallman, but absent Gallman, I believe he'd be a quality NYG acquisition. Johnson Video - ( New Window

Couldn't agree more... bw in dc : 2/27/2018 4:08 pm : link I think he's better than Barkley as a runner and all-around.



Was on the verge of winning the Heisman if he didn't get hurt at the end of that Bama game...

He goes in Rd. 2 Sand_TheWedge : 2/27/2018 4:11 pm : link If he runs a good 40 time. someone will notice.

RE: Not bow-legged enough. BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/27/2018 4:30 pm : link

Quote: Hard pass.



LMAO In comment 13844435 Brown Recluse said:LMAO

RE: Couldn't agree more... Lionhart28 : 2/27/2018 4:36 pm : link

Quote: I think he's better than Barkley as a runner and all-around.



Was on the verge of winning the Heisman if he didn't get hurt at the end of that Bama game...



He's talented, but let's not get carried away. He averaged a full yard per carry less than Barkley with a far superior offensive line and has a bit of an injury history. In comment 13844425 bw in dc said:He's talented, but let's not get carried away. He averaged a full yard per carry less than Barkley with a far superior offensive line and has a bit of an injury history.

RE: Not bow-legged enough. Keith : 2/27/2018 4:41 pm : link

Quote: Hard pass.



lol In comment 13844435 Brown Recluse said:lol

But Thegratefulhead : 2/27/2018 4:46 pm : link Does he have thigh gap?

I love that guy... BCD : 2/27/2018 4:52 pm : link runs a little like Pittsburg's L Bell.

Couldn't agree more tyrik13 : 2/27/2018 5:45 pm : link One of my fave prospects going into the draft, reminds me alot of Le'veon Bell, as stated above lol. Definitely could see him as a second round pick up if we go QB in the 1st.

I don’t see anything special NikkiMac : 2/27/2018 6:41 pm : link About this kid .... Nowhere near Barkley imo

I like him Sy'56 : 2/27/2018 7:50 pm : link Not on the same level as Barkley, but I will have a late 1st/eary 2nd round grade on him. He has natural feel and instincts, can't teach that. For the most part, you don't acquire it either in the NFL.



The body type scares me. He is nothing like Bell when he was coming out of Michigan State. A guy that takes extra hits to the lower half needs to have thicker legs than him. So he is a bigger risk than most.

I really can't wait Mark from Jersey : 2/27/2018 8:07 pm : link to see the RB's at the combine. I really want to see how Rashaad Penny measures out. I like him a lot as a player but I think he may time out a bit slow.

. arcarsenal : 2/27/2018 8:08 pm : link I like Guice and Michel more - but Johnson is definitely flying under the radar a bit. I think he'll be very good.

RE: RE: Couldn't agree more... bw in dc : 2/27/2018 8:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13844425 bw in dc said:





Quote:





I think he's better than Barkley as a runner and all-around.



Was on the verge of winning the Heisman if he didn't get hurt at the end of that Bama game...







He's talented, but let's not get carried away. He averaged a full yard per carry less than Barkley with a far superior offensive line and has a bit of an injury history.



Uh, look at the stats closer. Barkley had 4 good games all year - Akron, Iowa, Michigan, and Nebraska. And only two of those teams are good.



Johnson had 8 great games while missing 3. He’s the most underrated offensive player in the draft. In comment 13844459 Lionhart28 said:Uh, look at the stats closer. Barkley had 4 good games all year - Akron, Iowa, Michigan, and Nebraska. And only two of those teams are good.Johnson had 8 great games while missing 3. He’s the most underrated offensive player in the draft.

Has a little of that Peppers : 2/27/2018 8:13 pm : link Patience that Bell runs with. All around guy who hates to lose..



I'm not sure who's being slept on more, him or Chubb.





He AcidTest : 2/27/2018 8:40 pm : link has good vision and patience. Follows and sets up blocks well. But like Sy, I am concerned about this body type. His legs are long and somewhat thin. He is high waisted. He's a big target to hit.

RE: I like him Brick72 : 2/27/2018 8:42 pm : link

Quote: Not on the same level as Barkley, but I will have a late 1st/eary 2nd round grade on him. He has natural feel and instincts, can't teach that. For the most part, you don't acquire it either in the NFL.



The body type scares me. He is nothing like Bell when he was coming out of Michigan State. A guy that takes extra hits to the lower half needs to have thicker legs than him. So he is a bigger risk than most.

I'm trying hard to see how some think he's better than Barkley. Just don't see the cutback or explosion to the hole that Barkley has. By contrast, Earl Campbell was long and strong, not to mention fast as hell with moves. Give Johnson Campbell's lower body strength and speed, then you have something special. But as he is I think NFL defenses will bring him down too quickly for his career to go beyond 3-4 years as a viable back, if that. A friend of mine said "this guy with those long legs is going to get hurt". I laughed at the time but do see the point. We're not talking about a player who's going to stand out in the NFL against the competition. In comment 13844592 Sy'56 said:I'm trying hard to see how some think he's better than Barkley. Just don't see the cutback or explosion to the hole that Barkley has. By contrast, Earl Campbell was long and strong, not to mention fast as hell with moves. Give Johnson Campbell's lower body strength and speed, then you have something special. But as he is I think NFL defenses will bring him down too quickly for his career to go beyond 3-4 years as a viable back, if that. A friend of mine said "this guy with those long legs is going to get hurt". I laughed at the time but do see the point. We're not talking about a player who's going to stand out in the NFL against the competition.

RE: He bw in dc : 2/27/2018 8:45 pm : link

Quote: has good vision and patience. Follows and sets up blocks well. But like Sy, I am concerned about this body type. His legs are long and somewhat thin. He is high waisted. He's a big target to hit.



He's 6ft, 210. Indeed, he's an enormous target to hit... In comment 13844619 AcidTest said:He's 6ft, 210. Indeed, he's an enormous target to hit...

RE: I like him NikkiMac : 2/27/2018 9:06 pm : link

Quote: Not on the same level as Barkley, but I will have a late 1st/eary 2nd round grade on him. He has natural feel and instincts, can't teach that. For the most part, you don't acquire it either in the NFL.



The body type scares me. He is nothing like Bell when he was coming out of Michigan State. A guy that takes extra hits to the lower half needs to have thicker legs than him. So he is a bigger risk than most.



I agree Sy his legs look skinny..... In comment 13844592 Sy'56 said:I agree Sy his legs look skinny.....

His build is an issue, particularly because of his running style. TC : 2/27/2018 11:33 pm : link Yet Wayne Gallman is built quite similarly, and seems to absorb punishment without difficulty. I think they're quite similar players, otherwise I'd be bigger on Johnson. But while they're similar, Johnson has more talent. And he has much more power, which is astonishing for a guy his size and build. In the video I attached he can be seen TRUCKING DB's and LB's! And he has both instant burst plus long speed. Coupled with his agility, strength and explosion, he's one guy who may open some eyes at the Combine.



How did Earl Campbell get dragged into this? He was nothing like any of the RB's being discussed. Not sure what "long and strong" means. While he WAS enormously strong, he was 5'10"/230. Guess I don't know what long means. And he really didn't have any moves either, he was just enormously powerful and very fast. Bo Jackson probably came closest to having what Campbell did.

When I watched his tape. GoDeep13 : 1:39 am : link The guy that came to mind was Darren McFadden. Big, long legged backs with good physical tools but runs too upright exposing their lower body.



Neither are very agile but both have surprising long speed.

RE: Couldn't agree more... allstarjim : 2:12 am : link

Quote: I think he's better than Barkley as a runner and all-around.



Was on the verge of winning the Heisman if he didn't get hurt at the end of that Bama game...



AHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHHHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!



Seriously...Johnson can't shine Barkley's shoes. The gap is LARGE. In comment 13844425 bw in dc said:AHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHHHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!Seriously...Johnson can't shine Barkley's shoes. The gap is LARGE.

But can they pass block & catch? giantsFC : 2:18 am : link In this era giants need to focus on RB who excels in the passing game. I love me some Gallman & am ok w him and e en orlewns darkwa as the running options. Gallman may even be ok as a passing down back.

Yep, My favorite RB in the draft TheMick7 : 4:52 am : link .

RE: Agree on Johnson Milton : 6:04 am : link

Quote: Derth of good RBs underscores why taking one at 2 is dumb I think you mean "abundance" not "derth" (which is normally spelled "dearth"). In comment 13844718 Ned In Atlanta said:I think you mean "abundance" not "derth" (which is normally spelled "dearth").

The draft is deep in RBs (and interior OL) Milton : 6:27 am : link



As for Johnson, after watching the highlights, I agree with those who are worried that his body type makes him an injury risk. As far as big backs go, I prefer Nick Chubb and his lower center of gravity. Of course, Chubb suffered the horrific knee injury, so he needs to be evaluated for durability as well. I wouldn't consider either Johnson or Chubb until the 66th overall pick. The only RBs I would consider with the 34th overall pick are Barkley, Guice, Jones, and maybe Sony Michel (not to be confused with



p.s.--It's also deep in mid-round OT prospects, but not top heavy. If the Giants are active fixing the OL in free agency, I could see them waiting until Day 3 to add OL talent (and then drafting two or three of them!). Which means there should be candidates in each round for consideration, but if they prefer another player as BPA, they can always catch the next bus 32 picks later. Whenever I put together a mock draft, each round there is always a RB and an OL on my short list.As for Johnson, after watching the highlights, I agree with those who are worried that his body type makes him an injury risk. As far as big backs go, I prefer Nick Chubb and his lower center of gravity. Of course, Chubb suffered the horrific knee injury, so he needs to be evaluated for durability as well. I wouldn't consider either Johnson or Chubb until the 66th overall pick. The only RBs I would consider with the 34th overall pick are Barkley, Guice, Jones, and maybe Sony Michel (not to be confused with Joni Mitchell ).p.s.--It's also deep in mid-round OT prospects, but not top heavy. If the Giants are active fixing the OL in free agency, I could see them waiting until Day 3 to add OL talent (and then drafting two or three of them!).

RE: When I watched his tape. Beer Man : 7:18 am : link

Quote: The guy that came to mind was Darren McFadden. Big, long legged backs with good physical tools but runs too upright exposing their lower body.



Neither are very agile but both have surprising long speed. +1 In comment 13844711 GoDeep13 said:+1

RE: RE: Couldn't agree more... bw in dc : 8:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 13844425 bw in dc said:





Quote:





I think he's better than Barkley as a runner and all-around.



Was on the verge of winning the Heisman if he didn't get hurt at the end of that Bama game...







AHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHHHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!



Seriously...Johnson can't shine Barkley's shoes. The gap is LARGE.



Johnson has more tread on his tires - over 200 less touches in his career than Barkley. And look at his productivity this year versus Barkley, and while playing in the SEC W. Which bad games did Johnson have this year? Barkley had at least seven sub par/ordinary games this year. Are you going to blame all that on PSU’s oline? Barkley was better last year than this year. And Johnson has gotten steadily better at Auburn.



Here’s an idea - watch some games and don’t fall for the media hype machine. In comment 13844713 allstarjim said:Johnson has more tread on his tires - over 200 less touches in his career than Barkley. And look at his productivity this year versus Barkley, and while playing in the SEC W. Which bad games did Johnson have this year? Barkley had at least seven sub par/ordinary games this year. Are you going to blame all that on PSU’s oline? Barkley was better last year than this year. And Johnson has gotten steadily better at Auburn.Here’s an idea - watch some games and don’t fall for the media hype machine.

RE: RE: He AcidTest : 9:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 13844619 AcidTest said:





Quote:





has good vision and patience. Follows and sets up blocks well. But like Sy, I am concerned about this body type. His legs are long and somewhat thin. He is high waisted. He's a big target to hit.







He's 6ft, 210. Indeed, he's an enormous target to hit...



He has a very upright running style and long legs. That seems pretty clear from the games and film I've seen, as well as that clip. In comment 13844624 bw in dc said:He has a very upright running style and long legs. That seems pretty clear from the games and film I've seen, as well as that clip.

RE: Someone posted this list of running back prospects giantsFC : 10:44 am : link

Quote: and their fumble rates. Of course it's not the only or even the most important stat, but it's good to keep in mind when evaluating running backs. Johnson, Barkley and Ronald Jones all fumble rarely, while Sony Michel has a problem. Fumble rates for all running back prospects - ( New Window )





Very important in this era. Teams don’t seem to keep the fumble guys on the field anymore regardless of talent In comment 13844775 Ira said:Very important in this era. Teams don’t seem to keep the fumble guys on the field anymore regardless of talent

RE: RE: Someone posted this list of running back prospects TheMick7 : 11:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 13844775 Ira said:





Quote:





and their fumble rates. Of course it's not the only or even the most important stat, but it's good to keep in mind when evaluating running backs. Johnson, Barkley and Ronald Jones all fumble rarely, while Sony Michel has a problem. Fumble rates for all running back prospects - ( New Window )









Very important in this era. Teams don’t seem to keep the fumble guys on the field anymore regardless of talent



College stats sometimes are very misleading. Corey Clement didn't get drafted because of his fumbling problems at Wisconsin & signed as an FA w/the Eagles.He had a very good year for them this season! In comment 13845051 giantsFC said:College stats sometimes are very misleading. Corey Clement didn't get drafted because of his fumbling problems at Wisconsin & signed as an FA w/the Eagles.He had a very good year for them this season!

RE: RE: RE: He bw in dc : 1:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13844624 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 13844619 AcidTest said:





Quote:





has good vision and patience. Follows and sets up blocks well. But like Sy, I am concerned about this body type. His legs are long and somewhat thin. He is high waisted. He's a big target to hit.







He's 6ft, 210. Indeed, he's an enormous target to hit...







He has a very upright running style and long legs. That seems pretty clear from the games and film I've seen, as well as that clip.



KJ gets upright when he gets into a secondary - true. It's just his natural running posture. But when he hits the line, he's shifty, bouncy, and stays lower than you are suggesting. So to me he's very economical at protecting himself early in the run... In comment 13844875 AcidTest said:KJ gets upright when he gets into a secondary - true. It's just his natural running posture. But when he hits the line, he's shifty, bouncy, and stays lower than you are suggesting. So to me he's very economical at protecting himself early in the run...