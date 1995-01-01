What is with the Barkley obsession?? BronxBombers : 2/28/2018 9:22 am 2017 rushing stats:



Akron 14 for 172

Pitt 14 for 88

GA St. 10 for 47

at Iowa 28 for 211

Indiana 20 for 56

at NW 16 for 75

Michigan 15 for 108

at OSU 21 for 44

at MSU 14 for 63

Rutgers 14 for 35

Nebraska 17 for 158

at MD 16 for 77



Wash 18 for 137



I get it, he can catch and return also, but are we going to put our #2 pick on kick return duty...probably not...sorry but this dude, who I personally watched at the Ohio State game (he ran the opening kick off back, then I never heard his name again) is NOT worth the 2nd overall pick!

What's With the Barkley Obsession? Jim in NH : 2/28/2018 9:28 am : link It's just a healthy counter to the "franchise QB" obsession, wherein BBIers greatly OVERVALUE the role of one player out of 22 while accepting a crappy cast of characters as long as their QB is a high first-round draft pick (who may or may not pan out).

Watch the tape. Mike from SI : 2/28/2018 9:29 am : link He made at least one play I've never seen any ball carrier ever make.



That said, I'm a bit middle-of-the-road on this debate. I understand the people who don't want to use a #2 on a RB, but God does he look amazing.

Stats don't tell the story Breeze_94 : 2/28/2018 9:29 am : link look at the OL he ran behind, and the way defenses game-planned for him. If you watch his film, you can see right away that he is special. And lets not act like 3800 yards from scrimmage and 43 TD's the last 2 years is nothing to sneeze at.



But a ton of the obsession comes from his athleticism/traits that project well to the NFL.



He has the perfect build, at 5'11 230, can help in the passing game, is a great kid off the field who will change the culture, is a freakshow in the weight room, lifting and squatting more weight than many OL, has elite change of direction and cutting ability, and is projected to run a sub 4.4 while jumping out of the gym at the combine.



Even if he runs a 4.4-4.45, he still has incredible breakaway speed. He was clocked at 22.9 mph on a TD run vs Michigan this year, which would've been behind only Tyreek Hills top speed in 2016.

I don't think it is an obsession. NYG07 : 2/28/2018 9:31 am : link It is more those that are completely against taking a QB because they want to cling to Eli Manning as long as possible. He may very well be the best player in this draft. It does not mean he is the best choice for the Giants going forward.

There is people who think he could be Keaton028 : 2/28/2018 9:31 am : link A great piece to have. So what? That’s their opinion. Speculation is what makes this time of the year fun.

RE: Stats don't tell the story barens : 2/28/2018 9:34 am : link

My only retort is that Penn States offensive line was pretty good, I don't see how that makes it's way into the argument.



I can see it with Barkley UberAlias : 2/28/2018 9:34 am : link I really do. But there are two considerations I am trying to wrap my head around.



1- Do your homework and you can get good running backs late. If you scout well, you don't need to spend a first round pick to get a good one, much less a franchise altering pick like the #2 overall.



2- The immediate returns may not be quite what we hoped for until we improve the oline and this is not a stellar year for Oline. So you may be looking at two years out before things really start to come together, only to find yourself coming up shy because you failed to prioritize replacing your 38 year old declining QB. Being a QB away from something big is not an enviable position.

RE: Penn State didn't have OBJ Mike from SI : 2/28/2018 9:39 am : link

Quote: .



Just imagine: Eli Manning in shotgun, with Barkley and Lamar Jackson to each side of him, Beckham split wide, and Evan Engram/Sterling Shepard. My goodness. In comment 13844873 gtt350 said:Just imagine: Eli Manning in shotgun, with Barkley and Lamar Jackson to each side of him, Beckham split wide, and Evan Engram/Sterling Shepard. My goodness.

You guys are acting.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/28/2018 9:40 am : link like this is a new phenomenon that is unique to the #2 position or this year.



Each draft you have people who cling to prospects irrationally. There are people who hate each of our picks and who love them. Beckham was called fragile and Becky for the majority of his rookie season and people lamented that we didn't draft OL.



When we didn't get Conklin, people still have conspiracy-like takes that the FO put out full page ads loving him and that teams just leapfrogged us leaving the bad Apple, who we supposedly massively reached for.



In the past week, there's been a bizarre sentiment voiced on several threads that Christian McCaffery was a terrible pick, and without him the Panthers likely miss the playoffs, but they got 80 receptions and 1200 yards from him.



People cling to draft projections to scream REACH or great pick, even if neither ends up happening.



Is it really that strange to see people rallying behind certain players?



There is a contingent here who thinks Josh Allen is a certain star based on highlights exclusively since I can guarantee that the majority of them never watched a Wyoming game in its entirety. YouTube warriors unite!!

RE: What's With the Barkley Obsession? Section331 : 2/28/2018 9:41 am : link

Quote: It's just a healthy counter to the "franchise QB" obsession, wherein BBIers greatly OVERVALUE the role of one player out of 22 while accepting a crappy cast of characters as long as their QB is a high first-round draft pick (who may or may not pan out).



While you are correct that a 1st round QB may or may not pan out (which can also be said about any other position), you cannot overstate the value of a good QB in the NFL. Quality play at that position is more valuable than any position on the field. BBI'ers aren't alone in thinking that. In comment 13844849 Jim in NH said:While you are correct that a 1st round QB may or may not pan out (which can also be said about any other position), you cannot overstate the value of a good QB in the NFL. Quality play at that position is more valuable than any position on the field. BBI'ers aren't alone in thinking that.

RE: RE: Penn State didn't have OBJ barens : 2/28/2018 9:42 am : link

RE: What's With the Barkley Obsession? BillT : 2/28/2018 9:45 am : link

Quote: It's just a healthy counter to the "franchise QB" obsession, wherein BBIers greatly OVERVALUE the role of one player out of 22 while accepting a crappy cast of characters as long as their QB is a high first-round draft pick (who may or may not pan out).

Except, that the NFL in 2018 is a QB league making the "obsession" with getting the next franchise QB not an "obsession" but a necessity. In comment 13844849 Jim in NH said:Except, that the NFL in 2018 is a QB league making the "obsession" with getting the next franchise QB not an "obsession" but a necessity.

RE: What is with the lazy statistics obsession for proving a point? BronxBombers : 2/28/2018 9:45 am : link

Quote: .



i wasnt being lazy when i watched him do nothing at the shoe this year. if we had the 9th pick, sure. you can get studs in round 2 or 3 as well. plus the shelf life for a rb is what 3 years? In comment 13844860 Brown Recluse said:i wasnt being lazy when i watched him do nothing at the shoe this year. if we had the 9th pick, sure. you can get studs in round 2 or 3 as well. plus the shelf life for a rb is what 3 years?

He was an electrifying collegiate tailback JonC : 2/28/2018 9:46 am : link many assume he'll do the same in the NFL, which is highly unlikely.



Some draftniks feel he's the best player in the draft. Combine that with the collegiate dominance and my first sentence above, and some believe he's a can't miss NYG pick.



For me, if NYG feels he's the best player and they don't covet a QB, then pick him. I'd rather not burn a #2 overall pick on a tailback, or an OG, or a hybrid S ... but I want the best player and fit for NYG.







RE: RE: What is with the lazy statistics obsession for proving a point? Brown Recluse : 2/28/2018 9:57 am : link

The shelf life for a RB is 3 years? Link? Source? In comment 13844902 BronxBombers said:The shelf life for a RB is 3 years? Link? Source?

The shelf life.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/28/2018 9:58 am : link is 3.3 years, but that includes all RB's. The shelf life of a 1st round RB is something like 7 years.

For Me Trainmaster : 2/28/2018 10:01 am : link The reasons to draft a QB at No 2:



1) Eli is 37

2) Hopefully the Giants don't have the 2nd overall pick for a very long time again and they can get at worst the 2nd best QB in a QB heavy draft

3) Talent level is high

4) No OL worth 2nd overall pick



Reasons to draft Barkley:



1) Eli is a "young 37" with no serious injury history

2) A 3 down RB with a better skill set than Tiki Barber could offset OL deficiencies and make the offense truly scary

3) Barkley seems to be a more rare talent at RB than the 2018 class QB is at QB.

RE: RE: Penn State didn't have OBJ Breeze_94 : 2/28/2018 10:02 am : link

Am I missing something? Did Lamar Jackson switch to tailback? In comment 13844887 Mike from SI said:Am I missing something? Did Lamar Jackson switch to tailback?

RE: The shelf life.. BronxBombers : 2/28/2018 10:03 am : link

Quote: is 3.3 years, but that includes all RB's. The shelf life of a 1st round RB is something like 7 years.



and how much of that 7 years are they actually starting...i have a really hard time with winning 3 games and taking another skill position. QB or Nelson for me. In comment 13844931 FatMan in Charlotte said:and how much of that 7 years are they actually starting...i have a really hard time with winning 3 games and taking another skill position. QB or Nelson for me.

Get Eli Doomster : 2/28/2018 10:06 am : link out of that freakin' shotgun!

RE: I don't think it is an obsession. Bill L : 2/28/2018 10:07 am : link

Quote: It is more those that are completely against taking a QB because they want to cling to Eli Manning as long as possible. He may very well be the best player in this draft. It does not mean he is the best choice for the Giants going forward. Again, that's bullshit to ascribe motivations to basically anyone who isn't you. much less people who you have never seen. In comment 13844861 NYG07 said:Again, that's bullshit to ascribe motivations to basically anyone who isn't you. much less people who you have never seen.

the guy opens up the passing game alone. GMAN4LIFE : 2/28/2018 10:11 am : link trust me. the stats dont tell the true story.

RE: For Me Bill L : 2/28/2018 10:12 am : link

Quote: The reasons to draft a QB at No 2:



1) Eli is 37

2) Hopefully the Giants don't have the 2nd overall pick for a very long time again and they can get at worst the 2nd best QB in a QB heavy draft

3) Talent level is high

4) No OL worth 2nd overall pick



Reasons to draft Barkley:



1) Eli is a "young 37" with no serious injury history

2) A 3 down RB with a better skill set than Tiki Barber could offset OL deficiencies and make the offense truly scary

3) Barkley seems to be a more rare talent at RB than the 2018 class QB is at QB.

+0.67



I truly think that it's independent of Eli. You could have a modest QB there and the quartet (Barkley, OBJ, Engram, Shep) makes you a better than playoff team*.



*Assumes some modest improvements to OL and that the defense isn't putrid. In comment 13844936 Trainmaster said:+0.67I truly think that it's independent of Eli. You could have a modest QB there and the quartet (Barkley, OBJ, Engram, Shep) makes you a better than playoff team*.*Assumes some modest improvements to OL and that the defense isn't putrid.

Simple brunswick : 2/28/2018 10:19 am : link He is the HOF player DG is talking about. If you watch some of his runs and don't see greatness you must be watching film of Eli...

RE: Watch the tape. djstat : 2/28/2018 10:20 am : link

Quote: He made at least one play I've never seen any ball carrier ever make.



That said, I'm a bit middle-of-the-road on this debate. I understand the people who don't want to use a #2 on a RB, but God does he look amazing. 21 carries for 44 yards against OSU does not look amazing to me In comment 13844851 Mike from SI said:21 carries for 44 yards against OSU does not look amazing to me

Its not just bbi rating this guy so high. Keith : 2/28/2018 10:25 am : link Kiper, Mayock, scouts, everyone that I've read has him ranked as the best or one of the best players in this draft. I'm opposed to drafting him at 2, but only because of the added risk. However, just about everyone who I've read has rated him as one of the best players in college football, if not the best.

RE: RE: Watch the tape. Giantology : 2/28/2018 10:25 am : link

Can we stop referring to one game, or just the stat lines from the games this season? There's far more to evaluating a player. In comment 13844979 djstat said:Can we stop referring to one game, or just the stat lines from the games this season? There's far more to evaluating a player.

In addition to his rushing and receiving yardage, Ira : 2/28/2018 10:28 am : link Barkley will force defenses to either abandon or modify their practice of keeping safeties back to counteract our passing game.

RE: RE: RE: Watch the tape. BronxBombers : 2/28/2018 10:31 am : link

against the best D in the big 10, the closest to the NFL level..just because he looked electric against Akron and useless against OSU, yea its a big deal...it was the biggest game of the year for both teams...and he did nothing...his TE destroyed us, but not him...and i dont care if OSU game planned for him, that's the way it goes for every big player. In comment 13844996 Giantology said:against the best D in the big 10, the closest to the NFL level..just because he looked electric against Akron and useless against OSU, yea its a big deal...it was the biggest game of the year for both teams...and he did nothing...his TE destroyed us, but not him...and i dont care if OSU game planned for him, that's the way it goes for every big player.

RE: Its not just bbi rating this guy so high. Britt in VA : 2/28/2018 10:38 am : link

Quote: Kiper, Mayock, scouts, everyone that I've read has him ranked as the best or one of the best players in this draft. I'm opposed to drafting him at 2, but only because of the added risk. However, just about everyone who I've read has rated him as one of the best players in college football, if not the best.



Right, I don't get what is so hard to understand about that, whether you want him or not. In comment 13844995 Keith said:Right, I don't get what is so hard to understand about that, whether you want him or not.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Watch the tape. Giantology : 2/28/2018 10:42 am : link

Okay, so if you were an NFL scout you'd be willing to make the evaluation of a player based entirely on one game? There are a lot of other metrics and pieces you're obviously ignoring because it doesn't fit your narrative or opinion. I get it, you're not impressed. The thing is, you're in the minority. In comment 13845015 BronxBombers said:Okay, so if you were an NFL scout you'd be willing to make the evaluation of a player based entirely on one game? There are a lot of other metrics and pieces you're obviously ignoring because it doesn't fit your narrative or opinion. I get it, you're not impressed. The thing is, you're in the minority.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Watch the tape. Eman11 : 2/28/2018 10:43 am : link

Two TDs, one a KO return and one rushing isn't exactly "nothing" IMO. You said in your op after the opening KO you didn't hear his name again. Were you in the john when he scored the rushing TD? In comment 13845015 BronxBombers said:Two TDs, one a KO return and one rushing isn't exactly "nothing" IMO. You said in your op after the opening KO you didn't hear his name again. Were you in the john when he scored the rushing TD?

One thing I like about Barkley is his versatility. He checks every Ira : 2/28/2018 11:01 am : link box I can think of regarding things you want your starting running back to do. He has the speed to run outside, the power to run inside. He makes tacklers miss. He has great hands and speed as a receiver. He's a willing and already good pass blocker. And he hardly ever fumbles.

Barkley obsession is just getting started folks Breeze_94 : 2/28/2018 11:06 am : link Combine Measurements



6'0 ft

233lbs!!!

9 4/8th hands





was projected around 5'11, 229lbs coming in

I think I'd rather my RB Keith : 2/28/2018 11:07 am : link be shorter. What is the benefit of him being taller?

RE: Barkley obsession is just getting started folks Breeze_94 : 2/28/2018 11:08 am : link

Quote: Combine Measurements



6'0 ft

233lbs!!!

9 4/8th hands





was projected around 5'11, 229lbs coming in



If he runs sub 4.4 at that size... In comment 13845101 Breeze_94 said:If he runs sub 4.4 at that size...

RE: I think I'd rather my RB Breeze_94 : 2/28/2018 11:10 am : link

Quote: be shorter. What is the benefit of him being taller?



6'0 is a bit on the taller size. But we've seen Zeke, Gurley, Johnson, Fournette and Bell all over 6 foot in the last couple of years. I'd say anywhere from 5'11-6'0 is prototype height In comment 13845103 Keith said:6'0 is a bit on the taller size. But we've seen Zeke, Gurley, Johnson, Fournette and Bell all over 6 foot in the last couple of years. I'd say anywhere from 5'11-6'0 is prototype height

Im not suggesting that 6'0" is too tall, Keith : 2/28/2018 11:11 am : link Im just curious why that will add to the hype. Or was it the 4 extra pounds that got you excited?

Uh. He played behind an awful line NYG007 : 2/28/2018 11:24 am : link







- ( and still produced. He makes our team light years better at #2 (assuming we sign a lineman or 2 before the draft) Film - ( New Window

Law of diminishing returns Painless62 : 2/28/2018 11:29 am : link Not to say he isn't great. But how much greater is he than a RB that can be had in the later rounds? Compare that to some other positions. Also, longevity at RB is low, injury rate high. You are also guaranteeing you will have a high salary at the RB position. It is stupid to draft a RB high. Period. Most of the really good RB's are NOT high first rounders. Most winning teams have several good RB's so that an injury doesn't cripple them. Draft a later round RB in this deep draft. Bring in an UDFA. Add to Gallman and perhaps Darkwa and we will be fine. The best examples I can put forth are Barry Sanders and Adrian Peterson. How did those teams do? Exactly.

RE: Im not suggesting that 6'0 Breeze_94 : 2/28/2018 11:29 am : link

Quote: Im just curious why that will add to the hype. Or was it the 4 extra pounds that got you excited?



Didn't really add to the hype just confirmed it. I thought he'd be close to 5'10, 225. It is not often that guys check in bigger than expected because those non-official numbers are usually rounded up instead of down.



But Barkley is 6'0, 233. Zeke was 6'0, 225. Peterson was 6'1, 217. He is significantly bigger than Peterson. In comment 13845120 Keith said:Didn't really add to the hype just confirmed it. I thought he'd be close to 5'10, 225. It is not often that guys check in bigger than expected because those non-official numbers are usually rounded up instead of down.But Barkley is 6'0, 233. Zeke was 6'0, 225. Peterson was 6'1, 217. He is significantly bigger than Peterson.

Barkley def checks the box Keith : 2/28/2018 11:30 am : link for the right size, thats for sure. That's a prototypical size for a back.

The reason the TE destroyed you , and the Giants have a young talented bronxgiant : 2/28/2018 11:41 am : link one, us because of the focus put on stopping Barkley. Giants would have weapons all over the field. You just really need a good game manager to get the ball to these guys. There is money to add pieces to the OL.

If the Giants family progtitioner : 2/28/2018 11:41 am : link don't like this crop of QBs at 2, I'd be thrilled with Barkley

RE: You guys are acting.. Thegratefulhead : 2/28/2018 11:45 am : link

Quote: like this is a new phenomenon that is unique to the #2 position or this year.



Each draft you have people who cling to prospects irrationally. There are people who hate each of our picks and who love them. Beckham was called fragile and Becky for the majority of his rookie season and people lamented that we didn't draft OL.



When we didn't get Conklin, people still have conspiracy-like takes that the FO put out full page ads loving him and that teams just leapfrogged us leaving the bad Apple, who we supposedly massively reached for.



In the past week, there's been a bizarre sentiment voiced on several threads that Christian McCaffery was a terrible pick, and without him the Panthers likely miss the playoffs, but they got 80 receptions and 1200 yards from him.



People cling to draft projections to scream REACH or great pick, even if neither ends up happening.



Is it really that strange to see people rallying behind certain players?



There is a contingent here who thinks Josh Allen is a certain star based on highlights exclusively since I can guarantee that the majority of them never watched a Wyoming game in its entirety. YouTube warriors unite!! Solid post. You are clearly more than capable of making blistering points without meanness. In comment 13844890 FatMan in Charlotte said:Solid post. You are clearly more than capable of making blistering points without meanness.

Barkley vs. Ohio State Bramton1 : 2/28/2018 11:55 am : link Yes, Barkley struggled against one of the best defensive lines in college football. Yet he still managed a kickoff return for TD and a 36-yard touchdown run. If two touchdowns is "do nothing," then we need more players who "do nothing."



As for his two previous games against Ohio State...



2017 vs. #2 Ohio State: 12 carries, 99 yards

2015 vs. #1 Ohio State: 26 carries, 194 yards

Don't give me.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/28/2018 11:57 am : link



Quote: Solid post. You are clearly more than capable of making blistering points without meanness.



I'm definitely being mean to YouTube Warriors and the morons criticizing the McCaffery pick. credit there:I'm definitely being mean to YouTube Warriors and the morons criticizing the McCaffery pick.

RE: What's With the Barkley Obsession? montanagiant : 2/28/2018 11:59 am : link

Quote: It's just a healthy counter to the "franchise QB" obsession, wherein BBIers greatly OVERVALUE the role of one player out of 22 while accepting a crappy cast of characters as long as their QB is a high first-round draft pick (who may or may not pan out).



LOL that is so perfectly stated it should be made into the BBI banner at the top of Pete's Corner until after the draft In comment 13844849 Jim in NH said:LOL that is so perfectly stated it should be made into the BBI banner at the top of Pete's Corner until after the draft

RE: Barkley vs. Ohio State Eman11 : 2/28/2018 12:02 pm : link

Quote: Yes, Barkley struggled against one of the best defensive lines in college football. Yet he still managed a kickoff return for TD and a 36-yard touchdown run. If two touchdowns is "do nothing," then we need more players who "do nothing."



As for his two previous games against Ohio State...



2017 vs. #2 Ohio State: 12 carries, 99 yards

2015 vs. #1 Ohio State: 26 carries, 194 yards



Agreed and I said similar earlier. The Giants have struggled for almost two years now to score 19+ points a game and his "do nothing" game accounted for 12 points.



If they're not sold on one of the QB's this is who I want. He'll immediately pay dividends and open up the field for OBJ,Shep, and Engram. I think he'll do for the Giants what Bell does for the Steelers, and that's well worth the #2 pick,IMO. In comment 13845238 Bramton1 said:Agreed and I said similar earlier. The Giants have struggled for almost two years now to score 19+ points a game and his "do nothing" game accounted for 12 points.If they're not sold on one of the QB's this is who I want. He'll immediately pay dividends and open up the field for OBJ,Shep, and Engram. I think he'll do for the Giants what Bell does for the Steelers, and that's well worth the #2 pick,IMO.

RE: RE: RE: Penn State didn't have OBJ Mike from SI : 2/28/2018 12:05 pm : link

Lol you want to run a 2 QB offense. I've seen it all. In comment 13845266 Mike from SI said:Lol you want to run a 2 QB offense. I've seen it all.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Penn State didn't have OBJ Breeze_94 : 2/28/2018 12:13 pm : link

Yeah, cuz the Dolphins didn't spend an entire season running a 2 RB no QB offense. (And, for the record, this is more in the way of fantasizing about how cool it would be than actually advocating for making those picks and then running it as a base offense.) In comment 13845274 Breeze_94 said:Yeah, cuz the Dolphins didn't spend an entire season running a 2 RB no QB offense. (And, for the record, this is more in the way of fantasizing about how cool it would be than actually advocating for making those picks and then running it as a base offense.)

RE: Since we veered off course... Mike from SI : 2/28/2018 12:35 pm : link

Quote: what a sad end to David Woodley's life! Broken and dead by 44 - ( New Window )



Yeah, a discussion of the 80s Dolphins was not the most obvious way for this thread to play out haha. In comment 13845290 FatMan in Charlotte said:Yeah, a discussion of the 80s Dolphins was not the most obvious way for this thread to play out haha.

Barkley's measurements from the combine just came in montanagiant : 2/28/2018 12:38 pm : link 6' 233

He's the best RB prospect to come along in 10 years Knee of Theismann : 2/28/2018 12:57 pm : link Has plenty of power to be a great short-yardage back, yet can absolutely fly, has the acceleration to hit the home run on any play, can stop and start on a dime. Equally a great threat catching the ball out of the backfield.



Zero injury history and a great kid on and off the field. Is barely 21 years old.



Is going to blow people away with his combine stats.



Can you give me one reason not to be excited about this guy? so far all I've heard is "He is a Running Back", as though that's some sort of knock against him. It's ludicrous.



It's not ludicrous at all. Keith : 2/28/2018 1:34 pm : link Position matters, it's ludicrous to suggest otherwise.



1. Not all positions are paid the same, yet when drafted, they are.



2. Not all positions have the same shelf life, RB's are significantly behind QB's(specifically the successful ones).



It's also ludicrous to suggest that QB's shouldn't be valued over every other position. Why do QB's make significanly more than everyone else? Why do QB's routinely get drafted at the top of drafts? Simple...they are more valuable!



Let me ask this. Lets say these QB's aren't top level prospects and lets say Barkley is. Lets say Darnold's ceiling is Matthew Stafford and Barkley's is Leveon Bell. Who is more valuable to the franchise?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Watch the tape. BronxBombers : 2/28/2018 1:42 pm : link

Okay, so if you were an NFL scout you'd be willing to make the evaluation of a player based entirely on one game? There are a lot of other metrics and pieces you're obviously ignoring because it doesn't fit your narrative or opinion. I get it, you're not impressed. The thing is, you're in the minority.



no, he had 4 games over 100 yards...in college for gah sake...in the biggest game of the year when they just rolled Michigan, were ranked 2, undefeated, rolled outta columbus with 44 yards...sorry, but i dont want him #2...if darnold threw 5 picks in his biggest game of the year, why would you want him...i want guys to show up to play on the biggest stage...im a JT Barrett hater, but dude was perfect in his biggest game of the year...ill take him in the 5 round.. In comment 13845043 Giantology said:no, he had 4 games over 100 yards...in college for gah sake...in the biggest game of the year when they just rolled Michigan, were ranked 2, undefeated, rolled outta columbus with 44 yards...sorry, but i dont want him #2...if darnold threw 5 picks in his biggest game of the year, why would you want him...i want guys to show up to play on the biggest stage...im a JT Barrett hater, but dude was perfect in his biggest game of the year...ill take him in the 5 round..

You are putting way too much stock Keith : 2/28/2018 1:44 pm : link into 1 game. Way too much.



Much like most Giants fans when discussed OBJ and only looking at the GB game.

RE: Barkley vs. Ohio State BronxBombers : 2/28/2018 1:45 pm : link

Quote: Yes, Barkley struggled against one of the best defensive lines in college football. Yet he still managed a kickoff return for TD and a 36-yard touchdown run. If two touchdowns is "do nothing," then we need more players who "do nothing."



As for his two previous games against Ohio State...



2017 vs. #2 Ohio State: 12 carries, 99 yards

2015 vs. #1 Ohio State: 26 carries, 194 yards



in his kickoff return, google it, he couldve driven a golf cart, yes a golf cart, thru that hole, his blockers figured out a way to give him half the field free of osu players...im not saying he isnt gonna be a stud, he just might, def not with our OL...i just dont want him in the 2 spot. In comment 13845238 Bramton1 said:in his kickoff return, google it, he couldve driven a golf cart, yes a golf cart, thru that hole, his blockers figured out a way to give him half the field free of osu players...im not saying he isnt gonna be a stud, he just might, def not with our OL...i just dont want him in the 2 spot.

RE: He's the best RB prospect to come along in 10 years BronxBombers : 2/28/2018 1:47 pm : link

Quote: Has plenty of power to be a great short-yardage back, yet can absolutely fly, has the acceleration to hit the home run on any play, can stop and start on a dime. Equally a great threat catching the ball out of the backfield.



Zero injury history and a great kid on and off the field. Is barely 21 years old.



Is going to blow people away with his combine stats.



Can you give me one reason not to be excited about this guy? so far all I've heard is "He is a Running Back", as though that's some sort of knock against him. It's ludicrous.



in 10 years? ill take gurley, kamara, shady all day and they were had well after the 2nd pick... In comment 13845367 Knee of Theismann said:in 10 years? ill take gurley, kamara, shady all day and they were had well after the 2nd pick...

RE: You are putting way too much stock BronxBombers : 2/28/2018 1:48 pm : link

Quote: into 1 game. Way too much.



Much like most Giants fans when discussed OBJ and only looking at the GB game.



i am focusing on his biggest game of this year...but what about all the other games where he went 14 for 60...show up 4 times a year and get the 2nd pick...kidding me...zeke is leaps better than this dude and he went 4th at least... In comment 13845462 Keith said:i am focusing on his biggest game of this year...but what about all the other games where he went 14 for 60...show up 4 times a year and get the 2nd pick...kidding me...zeke is leaps better than this dude and he went 4th at least...

Can't say I've watched him close enough to compare, Keith : 2/28/2018 1:53 pm : link but I do trust what I am reading and everyone except for you says that he's a major talent and a top prospect.

RE: Can't say I've watched him close enough to compare, BronxBombers : 2/28/2018 2:12 pm : link

Quote: but I do trust what I am reading and everyone except for you says that he's a major talent and a top prospect.



he is a major talent...but i dont even think barry sanders could crack 1000 yards with our scheme and OL...so this dude is now the savior...had 4 100 yard games in his final college year...kidding me... In comment 13845487 Keith said:he is a major talent...but i dont even think barry sanders could crack 1000 yards with our scheme and OL...so this dude is now the savior...had 4 100 yard games in his final college year...kidding me...

RE: RE: Can't say I've watched him close enough to compare, Britt in VA : 2/28/2018 2:17 pm : link

He had 1903 yards from scrimmage on 271 touches (rushing and receiving), averaging 7 yards per touch, and 21 TD's last season.



Plus an additional 426 yards on 15 kick returns (28.4 avg.) and 2 returns for TD's. In comment 13845517 BronxBombers said:He had 1903 yards from scrimmage on 271 touches (rushing and receiving), averaging 7 yards per touch, and 21 TD's last season.Plus an additional 426 yards on 15 kick returns (28.4 avg.) and 2 returns for TD's.

Did you see Kamara this year? KWALL2 : 2/28/2018 2:20 pm : link One of the best players in the NFL last year in year 1. I’d use the #2 on that guy. Barkley can do the same things. He’s probably faster. It’s a no risk pick. Don’t abuse him with too much work and I’d bet on a 8-10 year impact player.



That works for me.

he played 4 name brand schools BronxBombers : 2/28/2018 2:20 pm : link out of 13....look, im not saying this dude wont be good, he'll probably be just find for a few years...at the 2 spot, come one...theres a reason rb doesnt go that early, sometimes not even in the 1st round...zeke and fournette went 4, gurley went like 10, why is that everyone thinks this guy is worth 2 when those 3 werent?

So the Saints draft a stud RB in round 3 Keith : 2/28/2018 2:21 pm : link and that's supposed to be proof that we should use the #2 overall pick on a RB. Makes sense.

RE: Did you see Kamara this year? BronxBombers : 2/28/2018 2:22 pm : link

Quote: One of the best players in the NFL last year in year 1. I’d use the #2 on that guy. Barkley can do the same things. He’s probably faster. It’s a no risk pick. Don’t abuse him with too much work and I’d bet on a 8-10 year impact player.



That works for me.



keep your day job...not for nothing, but Kamara is great...he wasnt the starter on either of his college teams...New Orleans figured out a way to open things up for him...we dont have the OL or the scheme (yet) for that...and we have a shit OL and old QB... In comment 13845531 KWALL2 said:keep your day job...not for nothing, but Kamara is great...he wasnt the starter on either of his college teams...New Orleans figured out a way to open things up for him...we dont have the OL or the scheme (yet) for that...and we have a shit OL and old QB...

RE: So the Saints draft a stud RB in round 3 BronxBombers : 2/28/2018 2:23 pm : link

Quote: and that's supposed to be proof that we should use the #2 overall pick on a RB. Makes sense.



finally someone backing me up, this shouldnt me be arguing against the world...adrian peterson went like 5 and he is one of the best rb's ever..2 is just too high in todays nfl...period. In comment 13845533 Keith said:finally someone backing me up, this shouldnt me be arguing against the world...adrian peterson went like 5 and he is one of the best rb's ever..2 is just too high in todays nfl...period.

Why do people.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/28/2018 2:23 pm : link



Quote: no, he had 4 games over 100 yards...in college for gah sake



Just rushing along, Barkley had 15 100 yard games. Ans staggeringly consistent - 5 each year, so even the 4 games of 100 is wrong.



I really don't care which prospect people like, but at least don't be so fucking idiotic that you spout off complete bullshit. make up shit to support an argument??Just rushing along, Barkley had 15 100 yard games. Ans staggeringly consistent - 5 each year, so even the 4 games of 100 is wrong.I really don't care which prospect people like, but at least don't be so fucking idiotic that you spout off complete bullshit.

The NFL missed on Kamara KWALL2 : 2/28/2018 2:27 pm : link Redraft last years class and he’s at the top.



Based on what we know NOW, Kamara is worth a top 5 pick. He was one of the top players in the NFL last year.



And that OL and scheme have nothing to do with it. The plays he makes? He can make them anywhere.

If the Giants decide against a QB, mrvax : 2/28/2018 2:39 pm : link I think Barkley would be the best pick they could make.

Spend the rest of the draft with LB and Oline in mind.

I'd bet my life that you are wrong. Keith : 2/28/2018 2:47 pm : link Kamara does not go top 5. You are also wrong about that OL. That OL is legit. Not taking away anything from Kamara, but I watched a ton of Saints games. Ingram was just as good.

I don't think the OL is bad at all... FatMan in Charlotte : 2/28/2018 2:55 pm : link Brees had a 72% completion rate - best in several years and only one QB was sacked less.

Ingram was excellent KWALL2 : 2/28/2018 3:11 pm : link but he isn't in the same class. His game is much easier to replace. Kamara is special.



It wasn't the OL or the scheme. Kamara on any team is a big time play maker. The only thing slowing him down was splitting time.

not top 5? KWALL2 : 2/28/2018 3:13 pm : link Based on year 1, which rookies were better? Who showed more and has a higher upside going forward?



Not many.

FMIC KWALL2 : 2/28/2018 3:15 pm : link I wasn't knocking the Saints OL.



I said it didn't matter where the RB played. He makes plays anyhere regardless of OL or scheme.

RE: The NFL missed on Kamara bw in dc : 2/28/2018 3:19 pm : link

Quote: Redraft last years class and he’s at the top.



Based on what we know NOW, Kamara is worth a top 5 pick. He was one of the top players in the NFL last year.



And that OL and scheme have nothing to do with it. The plays he makes? He can make them anywhere.



How did the "NFL miss on Kamara?" He was a transfer from Alabama who had a less than 600 yards rushing his senior year at UT, and sharing time in the backfield. A third round pick seemed more than reasonable at the time... In comment 13845545 KWALL2 said:How did the "NFL miss on Kamara?" He was a transfer from Alabama who had a less than 600 yards rushing his senior year at UT, and sharing time in the backfield. A third round pick seemed more than reasonable at the time...

Kamara is a stud. Keith : 2/28/2018 3:22 pm : link Love that kid. He's a special athlete. I don't think he goes top 5 becuase teams realize that you can find those guys in the mid rounds. Kamara himself went rd 3. Just about every top RB in teh NFL went in the mid rounds.

Draft Chubb, Penny or Freeman in Round 3... Torrag : 2/28/2018 3:23 pm : link ...and call it a win.

RE: Kamara, Keith : 2/28/2018 3:24 pm : link it was also one year. The reason the position is devalued so much is because there aren't a lot of guys that can withstand the punishment over the course of years. Kamara played 1 year, it changes nothing. I'm also not sure teams would spend a top 5 pick on a time share back.

I get people being concerned about RB vs QB RobCarpenter : 2/28/2018 3:26 pm : link but what I don't get is people who use game stats as the end all be all and haven't seen any tape on him. His lateral movement, speed and balance is off the charts, and that shows up on the tape.



Personally I think he's a generational talent and will be BPA if he's available at #2.

You are also diminishing what Ingram did this season. Keith : 2/28/2018 3:26 pm : link He had twice the touches as Kamara and he was awesome. He averaged 5 yards a carry and caught 71 balls. Ingram was just as important, if not more important, than Kamara. Both backs were legit and the main reason was the OL.

I get the Barkley intrigue... bw in dc : 2/28/2018 3:27 pm : link He's been productive and is a high character person with real leadership skills. But that position has become commoditized in the NFL. And I just don't see that trend going away anytime soon. Taking a RB at #2 with such enormous RB depth in this year's class would be an epic mistake.



I don't think Barkley is better than Kerryon Johnson and I'm not sure he's better than Ronald Jones either. And that's only the tip of the iceberg of the quality of RBs I could mention (those are just my two favorites)...

KWALL JonC : 2/28/2018 3:34 pm : link I posted here during the draft, Giants were monitoring Kamara in rounds 2-3. Woulda been nice.

RE: RE: The NFL missed on Kamara Breeze_94 : 2/28/2018 3:37 pm : link

How did the "NFL miss on Kamara?" He was a transfer from Alabama who had a less than 600 yards rushing his senior year at UT, and sharing time in the backfield. A third round pick seemed more than reasonable at the time...



Apparently Nick Saban missed on Kamara too.



He is a special talent and a good player, but sometimes a guy also goes into the perfect situation that allows him to shine. Kamara goes to New Orleans, shares carries with Ingram, has a HOF QB who loves to throw to his RB's, and one of the great offensive coaches who schemes brilliant ways to get him the ball, and he has one of the best OLines in the league.



In comment 13845679 bw in dc said:Apparently Nick Saban missed on Kamara too.He is a special talent and a good player, but sometimes a guy also goes into the perfect situation that allows him to shine. Kamara goes to New Orleans, shares carries with Ingram, has a HOF QB who loves to throw to his RB's, and one of the great offensive coaches who schemes brilliant ways to get him the ball, and he has one of the best OLines in the league.

Kamara Breeze_94 : 2/28/2018 3:39 pm : link asking him to be a work horse and carry the ball 25 times is not how you use him. You give him 12-15 carries and have him catch 5-6 balls and he is most effective. 17-20 touches a game.



Barkley you can give the ball to 25 times like a Zeke Elliot and have him out there in passing situations.

RE: RE: RE: The NFL missed on Kamara Keith : 2/28/2018 3:47 pm : link

Great points. Kamara would not have been so great in our situation. That really was the perfect situation for him. In comment 13845720 Breeze_94 said:Great points. Kamara would not have been so great in our situation. That really was the perfect situation for him.

RE: RE: RE: The NFL missed on Kamara bw in dc : 2/28/2018 3:55 pm : link

Not disputing that Kamara shined in New Orleans. But his college production was certainly a reason to have a 3rd round grade on him.



Saban has certainly had enough success with RBs at Alabama to make your comment that he "missed" on Kamara a bit silly... In comment 13845720 Breeze_94 said:Not disputing that Kamara shined in New Orleans. But his college production was certainly a reason to have a 3rd round grade on him.Saban has certainly had enough success with RBs at Alabama to make your comment that he "missed" on Kamara a bit silly...

Bw KWALL2 : 2/28/2018 4:20 pm : link How did they miss on him?



By failing to see the explosive talent.



He had enough work to see it. They missed it.

Saban choose Culpepper KWALL2 : 2/28/2018 4:25 pm : link Over Brees.



He misses and Kamara is one of them unless there were other issues preventing him from seeing the field.

RE: Bw bw in dc : 2/28/2018 5:14 pm : link

Quote: How did they miss on him?



By failing to see the explosive talent.



He had enough work to see it. They missed it.



Kamara was chosen with the 67th pick in the draft, very top of the 3rd round. There is nothing "failing" about that. His college resume wasn't close to Fournette's, McCaffrey's, and Dalvin Cook's - all drafted ahead of him. And all had key high marks warranting their selections. (Mixon was also taken ahead of him. He was awesome at OU, but there was that huge red flag for assault.)



He was a very intriguing prospect - granted. But this suggestion that there was enough material to warrant a top pick is fairly baseless... In comment 13845802 KWALL2 said:Kamara was chosen with the 67th pick in the draft, very top of the 3rd round. There is nothing "failing" about that. His college resume wasn't close to Fournette's, McCaffrey's, and Dalvin Cook's - all drafted ahead of him. And all had key high marks warranting their selections. (Mixon was also taken ahead of him. He was awesome at OU, but there was that huge red flag for assault.)He was a very intriguing prospect - granted. But this suggestion that there was enough material to warrant a top pick is fairly baseless...

I’m not saying I had any info KWALL2 : 2/28/2018 5:28 pm : link Or thought he was a top player.



But he enters the NFL and kicks ass and t was clear from preseason that he was a player.



They had plenty of tape on him.



They undervalued his skills.



That’s how they missed.



One month into the season, if you did a redraft, redraft he’s a first round pick. By the end of the year,a top pick.



Not just one of the best rookies. One of the best players. And they didn’t recognize it. How is that not missing?

And how do you say Saban didn’t miss on the player? KWALL2 : 2/28/2018 5:32 pm : link He didnt learn something new or develop a special skill. He’s a RB. Saban had him and failed to recognize he had this elite talent.



Maybe there were off the field issues. If there weren’t he missed it with Kamara.





I don't know if the OP Giantology : 2/28/2018 5:56 pm : link is playing with a full deck of cards

I think that the real question for the OP Bill L : 2/28/2018 6:18 pm : link Would be why does it matter to you if people have a different opinion. Others not sharing your world view shouldn’t get your knickers bunched.

RE: I’m not saying I had any info bw in dc : 2/28/2018 6:40 pm : link

Quote: Or thought he was a top player.



But he enters the NFL and kicks ass and t was clear from preseason that he was a player.



They had plenty of tape on him.



They undervalued his skills.



That’s how they missed.



One month into the season, if you did a redraft, redraft he’s a first round pick. By the end of the year,a top pick.



Not just one of the best rookies. One of the best players. And they didn’t recognize it. How is that not missing?



We just have a different opinion about a third round pick. You seem to think it's an insult to take Kamara that low, while I see it as a high value choice/round and not an insult to a player who, at best, shared time at UT.



Furthermore, let's not act like Kamara was this one man show for New Orleans at RB. He was a complimentary back, the speed/stretch threat, in the running game to the workhorse in Ingram. In comment 13845881 KWALL2 said:We just have a different opinion about a third round pick. You seem to think it's an insult to take Kamara that low, while I see it as a high value choice/round and not an insult to a player who, at best, shared time at UT.Furthermore, let's not act like Kamara was this one man show for New Orleans at RB. He was a complimentary back, the speed/stretch threat, in the running game to the workhorse in Ingram.

The last time the Giants drafted at #2.... Kanavis : 2/28/2018 9:56 pm : link There was a lot of interest in a particular running back. The fact that the Saints shared that interest changed the history of the Giants, and even the NFL.



I have no idea if Barkley will be great or just good. But I also question taking a RB at #2. We will see.