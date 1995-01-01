Who was the most over-hyped NFL prospect ever? Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/28/2018 10:55 am : 2/28/2018 10:55 am



My vote goes for Tony Mandarich.

He edges the Boz MotownGIANTS : 2/28/2018 10:58 am : link slightly

All good ones, but I have to agree on Mandarich Ira : 2/28/2018 11:02 am : link .

weirdest thing about Enzo : 2/28/2018 11:07 am : link Mandarich was that after he initially flamed out, he disappeared for a few years and then came back and had this whole second act as a player where, IIRC, he was decent.

RE: Ricky Williams figgy2989 : 2/28/2018 11:08 am : link

Quote:



Agree somewhat, but he did go on to have a pretty successful career. If we are talking purely from a hype standpoint and not focusing on how their career ended up, that Manning/Leaf draft was crazy. Tons of hype surrounding the two, especially Peyton. In comment 13845091 Sarcastic Sam said:Agree somewhat, but he did go on to have a pretty successful career. If we are talking purely from a hype standpoint and not focusing on how their career ended up, that Manning/Leaf draft was crazy. Tons of hype surrounding the two, especially Peyton.

Has to be Boz BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/28/2018 11:10 am : link he was terrible the entire time.

Williams had 5 seasons of plus SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/28/2018 11:10 am : link 1,000 yards. He's not even in the discussion of most over-hyped NFL prospect ever.

Maybe not EVER, but a recent one that comes to mind g-baby : 2/28/2018 11:10 am : link Former Giant Aaron Curry



Ricky Williams Enzo : 2/28/2018 11:13 am : link rushed for 10,000+ yards. He had mental health issues and ultimately under achieved, but let's not make him out to be Blair Thomas.

Remember Charles Rogers figgy2989 : 2/28/2018 11:17 am : link He was a cant miss WR coming out of Mich St, went #2 and the Lions passed on Andre Johnson.



They followed up that great pick the following year with Roy Williams and then Mike Williams in 2005.



Can you imagine the hysteria on BBI if we went WR three years in a row with top 10 picks?

Not in the league Gman11 : 2/28/2018 11:26 am : link of Mandarich or Boz, but from a Giants perspective Tyrone Wheatley would definitely qualify.

Leaf Greg from LI : 2/28/2018 11:29 am : link Mandarich was a major disappointment, but he still carved out a decent career for himself. Leaf was horrendous. He didn't get as much hype, but Akili Smith went #3 overall to the Bengals and produced 2200 yards, 46% completions, 5 TD/13 INT in 17 NFL starts.



There was actually a debate over who should be picked #1 overall in '98, Leaf or Manning. Blows your mind today, but it was a very real question at the time.

Ron Dayne MattyKid : 2/28/2018 11:31 am : link isn't a bad choice

RE: Leaf Milton : 2/28/2018 11:32 am : link

Quote: Mandarich was a major disappointment, but he still carved out a decent career for himself. Leaf was horrendous. He didn't get as much hype, but Akili Smith went #3 overall to the Bengals and produced 2200 yards, 46% completions, 5 TD/13 INT in 17 NFL starts.



There was actually a debate over who should be picked #1 overall in '98, Leaf or Manning. Blows your mind today, but it was a very real question at the time. I know I'm going to get ripped (and dismissed) between now and April because of this, but full disclosure: I preferred Leaf to Manning in 1998 (I thought he had more upside!) and Akili Smith was my favorite QB in 1999. In comment 13845159 Greg from LI said:I know I'm going to get ripped (and dismissed) between now and April because of this, but full disclosure: I preferred Leaf to Manning in 1998 (I thought he had more upside!) and Akili Smith was my favorite QB in 1999.

Does it bother anyone else Knee of Theismann : 2/28/2018 11:32 am : link Mandarich, Leaf, Rogers, and Blair Thomas were all the #2 overall pick in their drafts? Is the #2 pick especially cursed?



Then again, McNabb was #2 overall, bookended by Tim Couch and Akili Smith at #1 and #3, respectively, so there's also that.

RE: Not in the league Beer Man : 2/28/2018 11:32 am : link

Quote: of Mandarich or Boz, but from a Giants perspective Tyrone Wheatley would definitely qualify. Add Ron "No Gain" Dayne to that list In comment 13845151 Gman11 said:Add Ron "No Gain" Dayne to that list

RE: Does it bother anyone else Greg from LI : 2/28/2018 11:34 am : link

Quote: Mandarich, Leaf, Rogers, and Blair Thomas were all the #2 overall pick in their drafts? Is the #2 pick especially cursed?



Then again, McNabb was #2 overall, bookended by Tim Couch and Akili Smith at #1 and #3, respectively, so there's also that.



LT was #2 overall In comment 13845171 Knee of Theismann said:LT was #2 overall

Robert Gallery Giants1956 : 2/28/2018 11:35 am : link was considered generational talent at Left Tackle

came back as a G and did OK.

RE: RE: Does it bother anyone else Knee of Theismann : 2/28/2018 11:35 am : link

Quote:





Quote:





Mandarich, Leaf, Rogers, and Blair Thomas were all the #2 overall pick in their drafts? Is the #2 pick especially cursed?



Then again, McNabb was #2 overall, bookended by Tim Couch and Akili Smith at #1 and #3, respectively, so there's also that.







LT was #2 overall



RIGHT! Okay, never mind, haha. In comment 13845179 Greg from LI said:RIGHT! Okay, never mind, haha.

RE: RE: Not in the league BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/28/2018 11:36 am : link

Quote:





Quote:





of Mandarich or Boz, but from a Giants perspective Tyrone Wheatley would definitely qualify.



Add Ron "No Gain" Dayne to that list



Tyrone Wheatley was actually an ok RB in the league. He was great for Oakland, just not as a Giant.



Dayne was another RB that bounced around the league and had his moments, far from a true bust, but Shawn Alexander should have been the pick. In comment 13845172 Beer Man said:Tyrone Wheatley was actually an ok RB in the league. He was great for Oakland, just not as a Giant.Dayne was another RB that bounced around the league and had his moments, far from a true bust, but Shawn Alexander should have been the pick.

RE: RE: Leaf BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/28/2018 11:37 am : link

Quote:





Quote:





Mandarich was a major disappointment, but he still carved out a decent career for himself. Leaf was horrendous. He didn't get as much hype, but Akili Smith went #3 overall to the Bengals and produced 2200 yards, 46% completions, 5 TD/13 INT in 17 NFL starts.



There was actually a debate over who should be picked #1 overall in '98, Leaf or Manning. Blows your mind today, but it was a very real question at the time.



I know I'm going to get ripped (and dismissed) between now and April because of this, but full disclosure: I preferred Leaf to Manning in 1998 (I thought he had more upside!) and Akili Smith was my favorite QB in 1999.



So we shouldn't pick Rosen then. Haha In comment 13845170 Milton said:So we shouldn't pick Rosen then. Haha

A ton from recent memory Breeze_94 : 2/28/2018 11:37 am : link Aaron Curry

Robert Gallery

Jason Smith

Tyson Jackson

Heyward-Bey

Troy Williamson

Dion Jordan

Greg Robinson

RE: A ton from recent memory Breeze_94 : 2/28/2018 11:39 am : link

Quote: Aaron Curry

Robert Gallery

Jason Smith

Tyson Jackson

Heyward-Bey

Troy Williamson

Dion Jordan

Greg Robinson



Also Kevin White, Bears receiver.



It is crazy how often a WR with mediocre film comes in and runs a 4.3 and ends up going in the top 10. At WR, I always prefer the guy who is great on film and runs great routes/is sure handed over the combine freak. In comment 13845190 Breeze_94 said:Also Kevin White, Bears receiver.It is crazy how often a WR with mediocre film comes in and runs a 4.3 and ends up going in the top 10. At WR, I always prefer the guy who is great on film and runs great routes/is sure handed over the combine freak.

I also think the fact that Knee of Theismann : 2/28/2018 11:39 am : link After Mandarich, #3 #4 and #5, respectively, were Barry Sanders, Derrick Thomas, Deion Sanders. The two Sanderses going on to ACTUALLY be the best players at their positions in NFL history. That certainly makes the Mandarich hype look all the more silly.

Mike Mamula infamously had an incredible combine Greg from LI : 2/28/2018 11:41 am : link that vaulted him from a solid college DE to the #7 overall pick. He was OK, but the hype after his combine was insane.

RE: RE: RE: Leaf Knee of Theismann : 2/28/2018 11:41 am : link

Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Mandarich was a major disappointment, but he still carved out a decent career for himself. Leaf was horrendous. He didn't get as much hype, but Akili Smith went #3 overall to the Bengals and produced 2200 yards, 46% completions, 5 TD/13 INT in 17 NFL starts.



There was actually a debate over who should be picked #1 overall in '98, Leaf or Manning. Blows your mind today, but it was a very real question at the time.



I know I'm going to get ripped (and dismissed) between now and April because of this, but full disclosure: I preferred Leaf to Manning in 1998 (I thought he had more upside!) and Akili Smith was my favorite QB in 1999.







So we shouldn't pick Rosen then. Haha



Rosen seems to me to be more of the Peyton of this draft (not literally, of course). He's more polished but with little upside, right? In comment 13845189 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Rosen seems to me to be more of the Peyton of this draft (not literally, of course). He's more polished but with little upside, right?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Leaf Milton : 2/28/2018 11:44 am : link

Quote:





Rosen seems to me to be more of the Peyton of this draft (not literally, of course). He's more polished but with little upside, right? I learned my lesson! In comment 13845203 Knee of Theismann said:I learned my lesson!

The problem with.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/28/2018 11:48 am : link Mandarich is that he provided a blueprint for aspiring lineman that if you bulk up using steroids, you might be the Number 1 pick.



I don't think enough was made out of that.



The league never wanted and still doesn't want that secret out. I'd guess that 80% of the linemen are still on enhancements - maybe even more. That was the figure only 5 years ago, and that included our Giants.

Keith McCants jvm52106 : 2/28/2018 11:50 am : link has to be up there too. At one point he was going to be better than LT!

RE: The problem with.. Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/28/2018 11:52 am : : 2/28/2018 11:52 am : link

Quote: Mandarich is that he provided a blueprint for aspiring lineman that if you bulk up using steroids, you might be the Number 1 pick.



I don't think enough was made out of that.



The league never wanted and still doesn't want that secret out. I'd guess that 80% of the linemen are still on enhancements - maybe even more. That was the figure only 5 years ago, and that included our Giants.



That's pretty clear when you see how much weight these linemen have lost in just a year or two. Hell, I barely recognized Chris Snee. In comment 13845220 FatMan in Charlotte said:That's pretty clear when you see how much weight these linemen have lost in just a year or two. Hell, I barely recognized Chris Snee.

I AcidTest : 2/28/2018 11:53 am : link would also vote for Mandarich, but you can make a pretty compelling case for the Boz.

RE: Keith McCants Milton : 2/28/2018 11:53 am : link

Quote: has to be up there too. At one point he was going to be better than LT! Andre Wadsworth was another who was going to be the next great pass rusher. In comment 13845225 jvm52106 said:Andre Wadsworth was another who was going to be the next great pass rusher.

Eric.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/28/2018 11:54 am : link it is a curtain I don't think will ever be lifted because it truly could take down the game.



Linemen use supplements indiscriminately with the tacit approval of the ownership, the players association and the training staff.



It might be the only thing they all agree on!!!

RE: RE: The problem with.. BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/28/2018 11:56 am : link

Quote:





Quote:





Mandarich is that he provided a blueprint for aspiring lineman that if you bulk up using steroids, you might be the Number 1 pick.



I don't think enough was made out of that.



The league never wanted and still doesn't want that secret out. I'd guess that 80% of the linemen are still on enhancements - maybe even more. That was the figure only 5 years ago, and that included our Giants.







That's pretty clear when you see how much weight these linemen have lost in just a year or two. Hell, I barely recognized Chris Snee.



These guys have to eat huge amounts of food each day to stay that big. I have the VT diet plan and they are eating like extra large meals every 2 hrs. It's really easy to see how they lose weight after they stop playing. They don't have to eat like savages anymore, not steroids.



In comment 13845228 Eric from BBI said:These guys have to eat huge amounts of food each day to stay that big. I have the VT diet plan and they are eating like extra large meals every 2 hrs. It's really easy to see how they lose weight after they stop playing. They don't have to eat like savages anymore, not steroids.

Wait for two years George : 2/28/2018 11:56 am : link The guy who will really surprise you is Vince Wilfork, who was complaining about having to lug around 340 lbs all the time to keep his coaches happy. I'll betcha all the drachma in my pocket that he turns up weighing about 225 and looking great by 2020.



Ki-Jana Carter Shirk130 : 2/28/2018 12:15 pm : link another over hyped Penn State RB

RE: A ton from recent memory Jay on the Island : 2/28/2018 12:21 pm : link

Quote: Aaron Curry

Robert Gallery

Jason Smith

Tyson Jackson

Heyward-Bey

Troy Williamson

Dion Jordan

Greg Robinson





Dion Jordan was actually playing very well for Seattle last year before he got hurt. He had 4 sacks in 5 games. I believe he is a RFA but I would be in favor of bringing him to the Giants as an OLB in Bettcher's scheme on a 1 year deal. In comment 13845190 Breeze_94 said:Dion Jordan was actually playing very well for Seattle last year before he got hurt. He had 4 sacks in 5 games. I believe he is a RFA but I would be in favor of bringing him to the Giants as an OLB in Bettcher's scheme on a 1 year deal.

Reggie Bush crackerjack465 : 2/28/2018 12:21 pm : link I was watching ESPN and the analysts were listing their top 5 RBs in the NFL and 2 of them listed Reggie Bush at 3 when he wasn't even drafted yet.



Andrew Luck was pretty hyped coming out of Stanford too.

WTF?? FatMan in Charlotte : 2/28/2018 12:21 pm : link



Quote: Ki-Jana Carter

Shirk130 : 12:15 pm : link : reply

another over hyped Penn State RB



The guy hurt his knee in preseason of his rookie year. Missed the entire season and never recovered.

You literally have no clue on what his career could have been. How can you even fucking know?The guy hurt his knee in preseason of his rookie year. Missed the entire season and never recovered.You literally have no clue on what his career could have been.

the Reggie Bush hype bluepepper : 2/28/2018 12:28 pm : link continued unabated his first year or two in the league. Announcers treated him like a superstar and the Texans were regularly mocked for passing on him. Took a long time for people to realize he wasn't all that. Good player but a long way from the 2nd coming of Gale Sayers.

never recovered? Shirk130 : 2/28/2018 12:30 pm : link he did come back to play and win the starting job, only to get injured again, and again and again.

He never regained.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/28/2018 12:33 pm : link his speed or cutting ability. You can't call a guy who blew a knee out before ever stepping on the field over-hyped or a bust.



You literally never saw him play healthy.

the McCants hype was real bluepepper : 2/28/2018 12:35 pm : link at one point but it had cooled considerably by the time the draft rolled around. That linked article said he injured himself late his senior season - don't remember that but do remember reports that he underwhelmed the scouts in workouts.

Gotta go with Mandarich on this one. MOOPS : 2/28/2018 12:40 pm : link But to add a name for consideration:

Jack 'the Throwin Samoan' Thompson.

It's Boz RobCarpenter : 2/28/2018 1:02 pm : link







And Bo Jackson was awesome, but still... Exhibit A:And Bo Jackson was awesome, but still...

Another Penn State alum, Courtney Brown... Milton : 2/28/2018 1:21 pm : link Drafted by the Browns #1 overall. Accorsi said he was his highest graded DE in ten years. I didn't really follow his career, so I'm not sure what caused him to be a disappointment, but he certainly didn't return first pick value.

RE: Easy one aceinthehouse : 2/28/2018 1:23 pm : link

Quote: RG III



Not even close!



RG3 won rookie of the year. Took Redskins to playoffs & got injured.



RG3 had the talent.



He's why teams use the Read option now. His impact on the NFL, was huge.



But injuries derail careers.



In comment 13845317 Dan_Soprano said:Not even close!RG3 won rookie of the year. Took Redskins to playoffs & got injured.RG3 had the talent.He's why teams use the Read option now. His impact on the NFL, was huge.But injuries derail careers.

RE: RE: Easy one YAJ2112 : 2/28/2018 1:28 pm : link

Quote:





Quote:





RG III







Not even close!



RG3 won rookie of the year. Took Redskins to playoffs & got injured.



RG3 had the talent.



He's why teams use the Read option now. His impact on the NFL, was huge.



But injuries derail careers.





Good call, RGIII was definitely the most over-hyped/over-rated. In comment 13845415 aceinthehouse said:Good call, RGIII was definitely the most over-hyped/over-rated.

And then there's Drew Henson Milton : 2/28/2018 1:29 pm : link So much natural talent that he platooned with Tom Brady at Michigan, and signed multi-million dollar contracts with both the Yankees and the Cowboys.

Big Daddy Tim in Capital City : 2/28/2018 1:35 pm : link Dan Wilkinson belongs in the conversation. He had a decent career, but not for a guy taken first overall that some had as the top rated D-Line prospect since Reggie White.

Wasent The Boz BIG FRED 1973 : 2/28/2018 1:39 pm : link a supplemental draft pick ? I remember he had a ton of issues at Oklahoma during the 1986 season and he got suspended for the Orange bowl .I think Boz is # 1 because kids were shaving their heads and putting color streaks in them during that 1986 season lol.He was actually having a good 1988 season then got hurt

I remember that SI on Tony Mandarich Motley Two : 2/28/2018 1:40 pm : link They published his weekly grocery list and the was the first time I realized that these college player must be getting paid. It read like something you could feed a family of 5 for a month with.

Since we're just naming guys now, Brown Recluse : 2/28/2018 1:42 pm : link I recall Heath Shuler being ridiculously over-hyped. Could be because I'm from the DC area and just heard it non-stop, but he was absolutely awful.

RE: RE: RE: Easy one aceinthehouse : 2/28/2018 1:42 pm : link

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 13845317 Dan_Soprano said:



But he didn't suck! Like Leaf & many before him.



Rookie of the year

1 pro bowl

1st team all pro



Career 63.3% passing

42 passing tds

10 rushing Tds



Almost 2000 yards rushing



In 4 yrs!



Say what you will about RG3, but at least he had the skill set to WIN.





Quote:





RG III







Not even close!



RG3 won rookie of the year. Took Redskins to playoffs & got injured.



RG3 had the talent.



He's why teams use the Read option now. His impact on the NFL, was huge.



But injuries derail careers.









Good call, RGIII was definitely the most over-hyped/over-rated. In comment 13845421 YAJ2112 said:

You could make the case for Payton Manning David B. : 2/28/2018 1:44 pm : link and he lived up to the hype.

Have to throw in JaMarcus Russell... bw in dc : 2/28/2018 1:47 pm : link I never liked hi at all but his hype was through the roof and to the moon...

I can play this game, too. aceinthehouse : 2/28/2018 1:50 pm : link Give me Ron Dayne for biggest busts ever, Alex.

RE: if I remember correctly bw in dc : 2/28/2018 1:51 pm : link

Quote: Courtney Brown had a lot of injuries



You nailed it earlier with Mamula. After that Combine freak show he put on his stock was on the meteoric rise. That's all I recall hearing about that draft...



I think Arrington's hype - especially the over the top sack versus Illinois - did not live him to anywhere near his NFL career. I loved him but he seemed to get stiffer when he entered the NFL. Was NEVER the next LT as expected... In comment 13845457 Greg from LI said:You nailed it earlier with Mamula. After that Combine freak show he put on his stock was on the meteoric rise. That's all I recall hearing about that draft...I think Arrington's hype - especially the over the top sack versus Illinois - did not live him to anywhere near his NFL career. I loved him but he seemed to get stiffer when he entered the NFL. Was NEVER the next LT as expected...

ill see your bust djm : 2/28/2018 3:29 pm : link and raise you TWO busts taken by the same team BACK TO BACK picks 1 and 2:



Steve Emtman and Quentin Coryatt.



What do I win? Cmon...two top picks 1-2 by the same team....and NO ONE remembers...weird.



Jesus.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/28/2018 3:30 pm : link



Quote: David Boston

Slade : 3:26 pm : link : reply

is up there.



You mean the David Boston who had 98 receptions for a league-high 1600 yards in 2001?



You suck on so many levels. Christ:You mean the David Boston who had 98 receptions for a league-high 1600 yards in 2001?You suck on so many levels.

RE: David Boston djm : 2/28/2018 3:30 pm : link

Quote: is up there.



Boston had a career. And you had a reputation for about 5 minutes before you posted for a second time. In comment 13845699 Slade said:Boston had a career. And you had a reputation for about 5 minutes before you posted for a second time.

RE: ill see your bust Greg from LI : 2/28/2018 3:38 pm : link

Quote: and raise you TWO busts taken by the same team BACK TO BACK picks 1 and 2:



Steve Emtman and Quentin Coryatt.



What do I win? Cmon...two top picks 1-2 by the same team....and NO ONE remembers...weird.



Steve Emtman could play. He was just always hurt. Coryatt wasn't a bad player by any means, just drafted way too high. Neither of them is remotely like Ryan Leaf, for example. In comment 13845706 djm said:Steve Emtman could play. He was just always hurt. Coryatt wasn't a bad player by any means, just drafted way too high. Neither of them is remotely like Ryan Leaf, for example.

RE: Jesus.. bw in dc : 2/28/2018 3:40 pm : link

Quote:







Quote:





David Boston

Slade : 3:26 pm : link : reply

is up there.







You mean the David Boston who had 98 receptions for a league-high 1600 yards in 2001?



You suck on so many levels.



I agree with Slade here. I expected 200 catches and 3K yards... ;) In comment 13845707 FatMan in Charlotte said:I agree with Slade here. I expected 200 catches and 3K yards... ;)

Not a top pick Bill in UT : 2/28/2018 3:42 pm : link (drafted #30), but Gary Beban got a lot of hype and did nothing as a pro

This is about overhyped NikkiMac : 2/28/2018 3:59 pm : link Not draft bust I’ll go with



Bosworth.

not the most ever Moondawg : 2/28/2018 6:29 pm : link but Reggie Bush was overhyped quite a bit before the draft. Never lived up to it in any way.

RE: not the most ever jnoble : 2/28/2018 7:23 pm : link

Quote: but Reggie Bush was overhyped quite a bit before the draft. Never lived up to it in any way.



God, I remember ESPN running and re-running his first carry as pro over and over again like it was the most incredible thing ever seen on a football field In comment 13845914 Moondawg said:God, I remember ESPN running and re-running his first carry as pro over and over again like it was the most incredible thing ever seen on a football field

RE: This is about overhyped jnoble : 2/28/2018 7:24 pm : link

Quote: Not draft bust I’ll go with



Bosworth.



I want to cut Boz some slack because of his career ending injury. If he hadn't gotten hurt maybe he would've had a decent run in the league In comment 13845760 NikkiMac said:I want to cut Boz some slack because of his career ending injury. If he hadn't gotten hurt maybe he would've had a decent run in the league

RE: RE: Leaf Section331 : 2/28/2018 7:31 pm : link

Quote:

I know I'm going to get ripped (and dismissed) between now and April because of this, but full disclosure: I preferred Leaf to Manning in 1998 (I thought he had more upside!) and Akili Smith was my favorite QB in 1999.



Uh oh...I may have to change my stance on Rosen! In comment 13845170 Milton said:Uh oh...I may have to change my stance on Rosen!

A couple of them from the old days Red Dog : 2/28/2018 7:36 pm : link QB Glynn Griffing. RB Joe Don Looney.



But Mandarich probably wins the prize.

Been an NFL fan since 1993 mrvax : 2/28/2018 7:37 pm : link and I'd have to go with Bob a.k.a. RG3. Every day on NFLN ESPN and any sports shows to be seen or heard, it was sickening how much the slobbering over Bob got to be. Fans of all teams not named Redskins, started to really resent the guy.



To me, it's Leaf. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/28/2018 7:39 pm : link A lot of people thought he was going to be a superstar. For those not old enough to remember, there was a huge 'Leaf or Manning?' debate prior to the '98 draft.



Leaf was a trainwreck. He was on a podcast with Peter King a couple of months back & his life was in complete shambles for a long time, but it he's gotten clean & is in a good place. I hope it lasts.

Herschel Walker RetroJint : 2/28/2018 8:35 pm : link although he was a great college player and had some good years in the NFL, people regarded him as a combination of Jim Brown and Gale Sayers. He fooled people like George Young and Dan Reeves. Remember the 1000 ways the Giants were going to creatively use his diverse skill set?



Simeon Rice . The Nigerian Nightmare . Jeff George .

Todd Marinovich TommytheElephant : 2/28/2018 10:43 pm : link Robert Gallery

Keyshawn Johnson

Ki-Jana Carter

Peter Warrick





My 1st thought was section125 : 6:10 am : link Ryan Leaf with Mandarich and Marinovich, right behind. Marinovich also a SI cover boy and the story how his old man programed him from early childhood to be a NFL QB - never had a Coke, etc.

My first thought when I saw the titlw was Marinovich Matt M. : 6:31 am : link Then I opened the thread and avreed 100% with Eric on Mandarich. The other player that immediately came to mind was Gallery.