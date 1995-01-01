Who was the most over-hyped NFL prospect ever?

My vote goes for Tony Mandarich.
Brian Boswell's in my top 5.
Mandarich was that after he initially flamed out, he disappeared for a few years and then came back and had this whole second act as a player where, IIRC, he was decent.
Agree somewhat, but he did go on to have a pretty successful career. If we are talking purely from a hype standpoint and not focusing on how their career ended up, that Manning/Leaf draft was crazy. Tons of hype surrounding the two, especially Peyton.
he was terrible the entire time.
1,000 yards. He's not even in the discussion of most over-hyped NFL prospect ever.
rushed for 10,000+ yards. He had mental health issues and ultimately under achieved, but let's not make him out to be Blair Thomas.
He was a cant miss WR coming out of Mich St, went #2 and the Lions passed on Andre Johnson.
They followed up that great pick the following year with Roy Williams and then Mike Williams in 2005.
Can you imagine the hysteria on BBI if we went WR three years in a row with top 10 picks?
of Mandarich or Boz, but from a Giants perspective Tyrone Wheatley would definitely qualify.
Mandarich was a major disappointment, but he still carved out a decent career for himself. Leaf was horrendous. He didn't get as much hype, but Akili Smith went #3 overall to the Bengals and produced 2200 yards, 46% completions, 5 TD/13 INT in 17 NFL starts.
There was actually a debate over who should be picked #1 overall in '98, Leaf or Manning. Blows your mind today, but it was a very real question at the time.
| Mandarich was a major disappointment, but he still carved out a decent career for himself. Leaf was horrendous. He didn't get as much hype, but Akili Smith went #3 overall to the Bengals and produced 2200 yards, 46% completions, 5 TD/13 INT in 17 NFL starts.
There was actually a debate over who should be picked #1 overall in '98, Leaf or Manning. Blows your mind today, but it was a very real question at the time.
I know I'm going to get ripped (and dismissed) between now and April because of this, but full disclosure: I preferred Leaf to Manning in 1998 (I thought he had more upside!) and Akili Smith was my favorite QB in 1999.
Mandarich, Leaf, Rogers, and Blair Thomas were all the #2 overall pick in their drafts? Is the #2 pick especially cursed?
Then again, McNabb was #2 overall, bookended by Tim Couch and Akili Smith at #1 and #3, respectively, so there's also that.
| of Mandarich or Boz, but from a Giants perspective Tyrone Wheatley would definitely qualify.
Add Ron "No Gain" Dayne to that list
| Mandarich, Leaf, Rogers, and Blair Thomas were all the #2 overall pick in their drafts? Is the #2 pick especially cursed?
Then again, McNabb was #2 overall, bookended by Tim Couch and Akili Smith at #1 and #3, respectively, so there's also that.
LT was #2 overall
was considered generational talent at Left Tackle
came back as a G and did OK.
Quote:
RIGHT! Okay, never mind, haha.
Quote:
Tyrone Wheatley was actually an ok RB in the league. He was great for Oakland, just not as a Giant.
Dayne was another RB that bounced around the league and had his moments, far from a true bust, but Shawn Alexander should have been the pick.
Quote:
So we shouldn't pick Rosen then. Haha
Aaron Curry
Robert Gallery
Jason Smith
Tyson Jackson
Heyward-Bey
Troy Williamson
Dion Jordan
Greg Robinson
| Aaron Curry
Robert Gallery
Jason Smith
Tyson Jackson
Heyward-Bey
Troy Williamson
Dion Jordan
Greg Robinson
Also Kevin White, Bears receiver.
It is crazy how often a WR with mediocre film comes in and runs a 4.3 and ends up going in the top 10. At WR, I always prefer the guy who is great on film and runs great routes/is sure handed over the combine freak.
After Mandarich, #3 #4 and #5, respectively, were Barry Sanders, Derrick Thomas, Deion Sanders. The two Sanderses going on to ACTUALLY be the best players at their positions in NFL history. That certainly makes the Mandarich hype look all the more silly.
that vaulted him from a solid college DE to the #7 overall pick. He was OK, but the hype after his combine was insane.
Quote:
Quote:
Rosen seems to me to be more of the Peyton of this draft (not literally, of course). He's more polished but with little upside, right?
| [i] I know I'm going to get ripped (and dismissed) between now and April because of this, but full disclosure: I preferred Leaf to Manning in 1998 (I thought he had more upside!) and Akili Smith was my favorite QB in 1999. [i]
Rosen seems to me to be more of the Peyton of this draft (not literally, of course). He's more polished but with little upside, right?
I learned my lesson!
Mandarich is that he provided a blueprint for aspiring lineman that if you bulk up using steroids, you might be the Number 1 pick.
I don't think enough was made out of that.
The league never wanted and still doesn't want that secret out. I'd guess that 80% of the linemen are still on enhancements - maybe even more. That was the figure only 5 years ago, and that included our Giants.
has to be up there too. At one point he was going to be better than LT!
| Mandarich is that he provided a blueprint for aspiring lineman that if you bulk up using steroids, you might be the Number 1 pick.
I don't think enough was made out of that.
The league never wanted and still doesn't want that secret out. I'd guess that 80% of the linemen are still on enhancements - maybe even more. That was the figure only 5 years ago, and that included our Giants.
That's pretty clear when you see how much weight these linemen have lost in just a year or two. Hell, I barely recognized Chris Snee.
would also vote for Mandarich, but you can make a pretty compelling case for the Boz.
| has to be up there too. At one point he was going to be better than LT!
Andre Wadsworth was another who was going to be the next great pass rusher.
it is a curtain I don't think will ever be lifted because it truly could take down the game.
Linemen use supplements indiscriminately with the tacit approval of the ownership, the players association and the training staff.
It might be the only thing they all agree on!!!
Quote:
These guys have to eat huge amounts of food each day to stay that big. I have the VT diet plan and they are eating like extra large meals every 2 hrs. It's really easy to see how they lose weight after they stop playing. They don't have to eat like savages anymore, not steroids.
The guy who will really surprise you is Vince Wilfork, who was complaining about having to lug around 340 lbs all the time to keep his coaches happy. I'll betcha all the drachma in my pocket that he turns up weighing about 225 and looking great by 2020.
The guy who will really surprise you is Vince Wilfork, who was complaining about having to lug around 340 lbs all the time to keep his coaches happy. I'll betcha all the drachma in my pocket that he turns up weighing about 225 and looking great by 2020.
once being called the next LT. McCants
another over hyped Penn State RB
| Aaron Curry
Robert Gallery
Jason Smith
Tyson Jackson
Heyward-Bey
Troy Williamson
Dion Jordan
Greg Robinson
Dion Jordan was actually playing very well for Seattle last year before he got hurt. He had 4 sacks in 5 games. I believe he is a RFA but I would be in favor of bringing him to the Giants as an OLB in Bettcher's scheme on a 1 year deal.
I was watching ESPN and the analysts were listing their top 5 RBs in the NFL and 2 of them listed Reggie Bush at 3 when he wasn't even drafted yet.
Andrew Luck was pretty hyped coming out of Stanford too.
How can you even fucking know?
|Ki-Jana Carter
another over hyped Penn State RB
The guy hurt his knee in preseason of his rookie year. Missed the entire season and never recovered.
You literally have no clue on what his career could have been.
continued unabated his first year or two in the league. Announcers treated him like a superstar and the Texans were regularly mocked for passing on him. Took a long time for people to realize he wasn't all that. Good player but a long way from the 2nd coming of Gale Sayers.
he did come back to play and win the starting job, only to get injured again, and again and again.
his speed or cutting ability. You can't call a guy who blew a knee out before ever stepping on the field over-hyped or a bust.
You literally never saw him play healthy.
at one point but it had cooled considerably by the time the draft rolled around. That linked article said he injured himself late his senior season - don't remember that but do remember reports that he underwhelmed the scouts in workouts.
But to add a name for consideration:
Jack 'the Throwin Samoan' Thompson.
Exhibit A:
And Bo Jackson was awesome, but still...
The first was Cornelius Bennett, then Aundray Bruce, then McCants.
Drafted by the Browns #1 overall. Accorsi said he was his highest graded DE in ten years. I didn't really follow his career, so I'm not sure what caused him to be a disappointment, but he certainly didn't return first pick value.
Not even close!
RG3 won rookie of the year. Took Redskins to playoffs & got injured.
RG3 had the talent.
He's why teams use the Read option now. His impact on the NFL, was huge.
But injuries derail careers.
| In comment 13845317 Dan_Soprano said:
Quote:
RG III
Not even close!
RG3 won rookie of the year. Took Redskins to playoffs & got injured.
RG3 had the talent.
He's why teams use the Read option now. His impact on the NFL, was huge.
But injuries derail careers.
Good call, RGIII was definitely the most over-hyped/over-rated.
So much natural talent that he platooned with Tom Brady at Michigan, and signed multi-million dollar contracts with both the Yankees and the Cowboys.
Dan Wilkinson belongs in the conversation. He had a decent career, but not for a guy taken first overall that some had as the top rated D-Line prospect since Reggie White.
a supplemental draft pick ? I remember he had a ton of issues at Oklahoma during the 1986 season and he got suspended for the Orange bowl .I think Boz is # 1 because kids were shaving their heads and putting color streaks in them during that 1986 season lol.He was actually having a good 1988 season then got hurt
They published his weekly grocery list and the was the first time I realized that these college player must be getting paid. It read like something you could feed a family of 5 for a month with.
I recall Heath Shuler being ridiculously over-hyped. Could be because I'm from the DC area and just heard it non-stop, but he was absolutely awful.
Quote:
Courtney Brown had a lot of injuries
and he lived up to the hype.
Peter Warrick. He was a huge draft issue around here. And a huge NFL bust...IMV.
I never liked hi at all but his hype was through the roof and to the moon...
Give me Ron Dayne for biggest busts ever, Alex.
| Courtney Brown had a lot of injuries
You nailed it earlier with Mamula. After that Combine freak show he put on his stock was on the meteoric rise. That's all I recall hearing about that draft...
I think Arrington's hype - especially the over the top sack versus Illinois - did not live him to anywhere near his NFL career. I loved him but he seemed to get stiffer when he entered the NFL. Was NEVER the next LT as expected...
From Florida State, Cardinals DE
and raise you TWO busts taken by the same team BACK TO BACK picks 1 and 2:
Steve Emtman and Quentin Coryatt.
What do I win? Cmon...two top picks 1-2 by the same team....and NO ONE remembers...weird.
Christ:
|David Boston
is up there.
You mean the David Boston who had 98 receptions for a league-high 1600 yards in 2001?
You suck on so many levels.
Boston had a career. And you had a reputation for about 5 minutes before you posted for a second time.
| and raise you TWO busts taken by the same team BACK TO BACK picks 1 and 2:
Steve Emtman and Quentin Coryatt.
What do I win? Cmon...two top picks 1-2 by the same team....and NO ONE remembers...weird.
Steve Emtman could play. He was just always hurt. Coryatt wasn't a bad player by any means, just drafted way too high. Neither of them is remotely like Ryan Leaf, for example.
| Christ:
Quote:
David Boston
Slade : 3:26 pm : link : reply
is up there.
You mean the David Boston who had 98 receptions for a league-high 1600 yards in 2001?
You suck on so many levels.
I agree with Slade here. I expected 200 catches and 3K yards... ;)
(drafted #30), but Gary Beban got a lot of hype and did nothing as a pro
Not draft bust I’ll go with
Bosworth.
but Reggie Bush was overhyped quite a bit before the draft. Never lived up to it in any way.
| but Reggie Bush was overhyped quite a bit before the draft. Never lived up to it in any way.
God, I remember ESPN running and re-running his first carry as pro over and over again like it was the most incredible thing ever seen on a football field
| Not draft bust I’ll go with
Bosworth.
I want to cut Boz some slack because of his career ending injury. If he hadn't gotten hurt maybe he would've had a decent run in the league
|
I know I'm going to get ripped (and dismissed) between now and April because of this, but full disclosure: I preferred Leaf to Manning in 1998 (I thought he had more upside!) and Akili Smith was my favorite QB in 1999.
Uh oh...I may have to change my stance on Rosen!
QB Glynn Griffing. RB Joe Don Looney.
But Mandarich probably wins the prize.
and I'd have to go with Bob a.k.a. RG3. Every day on NFLN ESPN and any sports shows to be seen or heard, it was sickening how much the slobbering over Bob got to be. Fans of all teams not named Redskins, started to really resent the guy.
A lot of people thought he was going to be a superstar. For those not old enough to remember, there was a huge 'Leaf or Manning?' debate prior to the '98 draft.
Leaf was a trainwreck. He was on a podcast with Peter King a couple of months back & his life was in complete shambles for a long time, but it he's gotten clean & is in a good place. I hope it lasts.
although he was a great college player and had some good years in the NFL, people regarded him as a combination of Jim Brown and Gale Sayers. He fooled people like George Young and Dan Reeves. Remember the 1000 ways the Giants were going to creatively use his diverse skill set?
Simeon Rice . The Nigerian Nightmare . Jeff George .
Robert Gallery
Keyshawn Johnson
Ki-Jana Carter
Peter Warrick
Ryan Leaf with Mandarich and Marinovich, right behind. Marinovich also a SI cover boy and the story how his old man programed him from early childhood to be a NFL QB - never had a Coke, etc.
Then I opened the thread and avreed 100% with Eric on Mandarich. The other player that immediately came to mind was Gallery.
| it is a curtain I don't think will ever be lifted because it truly could take down the game.
Linemen use supplements indiscriminately with the tacit approval of the ownership, the players association and the training staff.
It might be the only thing they all agree on!!!
The NFL allows a ridiculously high level of testosterone in their testing. That's why I laugh when anyone is caught to PEDs. In order to be caught, you have levels the body couldn't produce naturally many,many times over.