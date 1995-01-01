Garafola, Odell want to be in the 20m

he's RAIN : 2/28/2018 3:01 pm : link going to get his $. Make sure he's "back", make him the highest paid WR. Call it good. I don't think this one is complex.

Call Cleveland. See if you can pry the #4 pick for him.

20 million a year. 15 for playing,and another 5 considered Passion Tax

His three year earnings(cash in his pocket) for that time frame will be $48m+. He's every bit as good as OBJ. There is no way Odell gets to $20M.

Antonio Brown is better than OBJ, if you look at his numbers really the only guy comparable over that long of a time is Jerry Rice (and I understand Jerry Rice played during a different passing era); however, Brown is a once in a generation player

This thread will be an IQ test for the majority that respond. Think about this for a second- the negotiation is about to begin.



Does one think he's going to start at a number lower than anything more than way ahead of the top of the WR market? Its the INITIAL starting point.



Does anyone think the Giants are going to start any higher than they have to?



They'll meet somewhere in between that is fair for all parties with a lot of nonsense in between (even leaks of trades/hold outs/franchise tag leverage, etc.). Could that point be this off-season? Training camp? Middle of the season? After the season? Thats TBD but...



OBJ will be a highly compensate, fairly paid WR for a very long time.

Think about this for a second- the negotiation is about to begin.



Does one think he's going to start at a number lower than anything more than way ahead of the top of the WR market? Its the INITIAL starting point.



Does anyone think the Giants are going to start any higher than they have to?



They'll meet somewhere in between that is fair for all parties with a lot of nonsense in between (even leaks of trades/hold outs/franchise tag leverage, etc.). Could that point be this off-season? Training camp? Middle of the season? After the season? Thats TBD but...



OBJ will be a highly compensate, fairly paid WR for a very long time.



OBJ will be a highly compensated*, fairly paid GIANTS* WR for a very long time.

Giants have all the cards. He has a contract for this year. The Giants can then franchise him and they can also franchise him again. THe 3 years of this contract won't come close to $20m/year. Odell has experienced a season ending injury already.



What I'm saying it that yes, the $20m ask is contract negotiations 101 but logic 101 dictates that the Giants need to be smart about this.

I really don't see the need to resigning him this year. i'm ok with it also, but $ wise, he is a bargain this year and you still have the FT next year. Also, gives you a year to see if he is healthy and can stay healthy and also if he has matured at all.

Who cares what the per year number is? It's the guaranteed dollars that matter.



Give him a contract that averages $20MM/yr or more but make it so he can be cut after 3-4 if he gets injured, etc.



During that part of the contract he can get 4 yrs $72MM guaranteed or so, then he can earn $24MM/yr for the next 4 years if he wants to have a high average.



Everybody's happy!

He has a contract for this year. The Giants can then franchise him and they can also franchise him again. THe 3 years of this contract won't come close to $20m/year. Odell has experienced a season ending injury already.



What I'm saying it that yes, the $20m ask is contract negotiations 101 but logic 101 dictates that the Giants need to be smart about this.



Franchise tagging a player isn't a cheat code. There are cons to that for the team in the form of salary cap flexibility. There's a benefit to all sides to getting a real deal done.

I'd give him 20 million a year if I get to deduct a million every time he does something dumb to hurt the team.



By the end of the year he'd be playing for 5.



Does it go up a million every time he Carey's the offense and wins the game?

Quote: In comment 13845659 SLIM_ said:





Quote:





Franchise tagging a player isn't a cheat code. There are cons to that for the team in the form of salary cap flexibility. There's a benefit to all sides to getting a real deal done.



True but there are pros as well — like not getting crushed by dead money if he gets hurt again.







He will have to budge on his annual average or the Giants are better off tagging him multiple times if needed.



Does it go up a million every time he Carey's the offense and wins the game?



No, none of that matters. Just the 3-4 penalties he's taken in his entire fucking career.

Quote: In comment 13845639 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





I'd give him 20 million a year if I get to deduct a million every time he does something dumb to hurt the team.



here come the trade posts....







Does it go up a million every time he Carey's the offense and wins the game?



No, none of that matters.



Get ready for more misleading headlines, misunderstanding of the cap, the Giants finances, and the actual money allocated for OBJ. And also for lots of gnashing of teeth from the usual suspects whose one-note sense of the world they dry hump every thread on this topic with.

Quote: Negotiating 101 - you always ask for more than you're willing to settle for.



He's likely not going to see 20+mm per year - but he'd be a fool not to ask.



how the hell are we going to pay for those two? is Garafola the JPP of Linebackers?



if NYG agrees he's an elite WR. Stevie Wonder can see he is an elite WR...

Beckham: 288 rec, 4122 yds, 14.3 y/r, 35 TDs, 95.9 y/g

Brown: 151 rec, 2062 yds, 13.7 y/r, 7 TDs, 54.3 y/g

Brown (2012-2014): 305 rec, 3984 yds, 13.1 y/r, 26 TDs, 88.5 y/g



I'd give him 20 million a year if I get to deduct a million every time he does something dumb to hurt the team. By the end of the year he'd be playing for 5. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ THIS.

Quote: here come the trade posts....



Someone said the Giants have the cards here and they are right.... Franchise let him play out the contract and franchise him twice. We can't risk a long term contract on the guy. Why should we do anything else, he has been an embarrassment to all REAL Giant fans. In addition to being a piece of shit on and off the field with his antics, the one time he had a chance to deliver in the playoffs he choked. This dude will NEVER change. He's just stupid. And the only people who can't see that are stupid as well. Either franchise him or trade his ass. I prefer the trade.

Who is Garafola? Is he the 49ers QB? I thought he got his! I Ivan15 : 2/28/2018 3:54 pm : link .

... christian : 2/28/2018 3:56 pm : link Get ready for more misleading headlines, misunderstanding of the cap, the Giants finances, and the actual money allocated for OBJ.



And also for lots of gnashing of teeth from the usual suspects whose one-note sense of the world they dry hump every thread on this topic with.

OBJ > Brown. Keith : 2/28/2018 3:57 pm : link I know it's taboo to say it, but he is. Imagine OBJ on a team where the primary focus was the running back. Brown never sees the same attention that OBJ commands because there are other weapons. OBJ is the best WR in football and he will be compensated as such. AAV means nothing, absolutely nothing.

Rough crowd here today! I'd argue that the comma was a bigger error than the spelling, but that's just my opinion. Haha, not just you GD, we share that opinion.



Mara: Call it 19 with record guarantees for non QB.

how the hell are we going to pay for those two? GMAN4LIFE : 2/28/2018 4:05 pm : link is Garafola the JPP of Linebackers?

Quote: if NYG agrees he's an elite WR.



Stevie Wonder can see he is an elite WR... In comment 13845604 JonC said:Stevie Wonder can see he is an elite WR...

Franchise let him play out the contract and franchise



I know I know... we can't think outside the vacuum.



Its crazy. He's on a team where he's literally the only weapon. He is double and triple teamed all game long. Teams never had to worry about our running game either. Brown is on a team with the best RB in football that demands attention. Yet OBJ still has better numbers than Brown, but Brown is better. Got it. In comment 13845770 djm said:Its crazy. He's on a team where he's literally the only weapon. He is double and triple teamed all game long. Teams never had to worry about our running game either. Brown is on a team with the best RB in football that demands attention. Yet OBJ still has better numbers than Brown, but Brown is better. Got it.

Quote: Rough crowd here today!

I'd argue that the comma was a bigger error than the spelling, but that's just my opinion. In comment 13845780 Tittle 9 20 64 said:I'd argue that the comma was a bigger error than the spelling, but that's just my opinion.

Quote: I'd give him 20 million a year if I get to deduct a million every time he does something dumb to hurt the team.



By the end of the year he'd be playing for 5.



^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

THIS. In comment 13845639 ThatLimerickGuy said:^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^THIS.

Quote: I'd give him 20 million a year if I get to deduct a million every time he does something dumb to hurt the team.



By the end of the year he'd be playing for 5.



It's this kind of trash post that feeds the bad information that seeps from the pores of this place. In comment 13845639 ThatLimerickGuy said:It's this kind of trash post that feeds the bad information that seeps from the pores of this place.

Someone said the Giants have the cards here and they are right.... Dry Lightning : 2/28/2018 6:19 pm : link Franchise let him play out the contract and franchise him twice. We can't risk a long term contract on the guy. Why should we do anything else, he has been an embarrassment to all REAL Giant fans. In addition to being a piece of shit on and off the field with his antics, the one time he had a chance to deliver in the playoffs he choked. This dude will NEVER change. He's just stupid. And the only people who can't see that are stupid as well. Either franchise him or trade his ass. I prefer the trade.

Quote: Franchise let him play out the contract and franchise him twice. We can't risk a long term contract on the guy. Why should we do anything else, he has been an embarrassment to all REAL Giant fans. In addition to being a piece of shit on and off the field with his antics, the one time he had a chance to deliver in the playoffs he choked. This dude will NEVER change. He's just stupid. And the only people who can't see that are stupid as well. Either franchise him or trade his ass. I prefer the trade.







It's this kind of trash post that feeds the bad information that seeps from the pores of this place. In comment 13845907 Dry Lightning said:It's this kind of trash post that feeds the bad information that seeps from the pores of this place.

I would be shocked Painless62 : 2/28/2018 6:41 pm : link If DG gives him anything close to 20 Mill per year, I will be shocked. Again, is he twice as good as a really good WR? No. If our desire is to have our name on the talk sports shows, sign him. If not, pay 14-15 at most or trade his ass. We stunk with him, we probably won’t stink without him. Spend the money on D and the O Line and draft a wr

Quote: In comment 13845639 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





I'd give him 20 million a year if I get to deduct a million every time he does something dumb to hurt the team.



By the end of the year he'd be playing for 5.







It's this kind of trash post that feeds the bad information that seeps from the pores of this place.



I'm not allowed to agree with you, but I agree with you. In comment 13845874 Ten Ton Hammer said:I'm not allowed to agree with you, but I agree with you.

Quote: Franchise let him play out the contract and franchise him twice. We can't risk a long term contract on the guy. Why should we do anything else, he has been an embarrassment to all REAL Giant fans. In addition to being a piece of shit on and off the field with his antics, the one time he had a chance to deliver in the playoffs he choked. This dude will NEVER change. He's just stupid. And the only people who can't see that are stupid as well. Either franchise him or trade his ass. I prefer the trade.



This. You can just franchise him. The 2nd time though I might hope a team signs him and not match. Yes I said it. When you make demands public like this you curry no favor with me. In comment 13845907 Dry Lightning said:This. You can just franchise him. The 2nd time though I might hope a team signs him and not match. Yes I said it. When you make demands public like this you curry no favor with me.

Quote: In comment 13845780 Tittle 9 20 64 said:





Quote:





Rough crowd here today!





I'd argue that the comma was a bigger error than the spelling, but that's just my opinion.



Haha, not just you GD, we share that opinion.



In comment 13845801 Gatorade Dunk said:Haha, not just you GD, we share that opinion.

Mara: adamg : 2/28/2018 7:12 pm : link Call it 19 with record guarantees for non QB.

... christian : 2/28/2018 7:26 pm : link This topic is a veritable flame for the moths.



It's as if there isn't nuance to contract negotiations, that risks can't be insured against, that the reported numbers in the press actually mean shit, that the Giants haven't been abnormally well positioned against the cap for basically ever, that teams *specifically* this team didn't take risks on much riskier players during their last title runs, and that good players aren't a part of success.



What I wouldn't give for a stickied thread so the 3-5 posters who just mercilessly carpet bomb every thread with zero-sum, unsubstantiated, dorky takes, so they can just bang their heads at each other.

Odell Beckham is an SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/28/2018 7:44 pm : link embarrassment to 'REAL Giants fans?'



WTF? Is he Greg Hardy or something? Does Odell need to mature? Yes, I think everyone acknowledges that, but the idea that this guy is some criminal or bad dude is absurd.

What I find interesting is in what MG actually said Peppers : 2/28/2018 7:58 pm : link Odell is in the low 20's. AB is at 17. That's a fairly large gap entering his last year of his rookie deal. I don't expect anything to get done this offseason.

Quote: Franchise let him play out the contract and franchise him twice. We can't risk a long term contract on the guy. Why should we do anything else, he has been an embarrassment to all REAL Giant fans. In addition to being a piece of shit on and off the field with his antics, the one time he had a chance to deliver in the playoffs he choked. This dude will NEVER change. He's just stupid. And the only people who can't see that are stupid as well. Either franchise him or trade his ass. I prefer the trade.



Quite frankly, why don't you go root for another team. Everything you posted is pretty close to total BS. In comment 13845907 Dry Lightning said:Quite frankly, why don't you go root for another team. Everything you posted is pretty close to total BS.

Giants have all the cards? Doomster : 2/28/2018 9:41 pm : link Maybe not...........



Yes, he is under contract this year....



And they could franchise him next year, and the next.....



But you think OBj will be happy?



There are rumors he might not want to play in preseason games this season....



If he has a minor injury, think he will be more apt to suck it up, and go out there?



Franchise him, and you may have a player that doesn't sign the tag, and then doesn't show up until mid season, to acrew his one year of eligibility......



Not saying he will do this, but it is a possibility if he is backed up against a wall....





Quote: In comment 13845907 Dry Lightning said:





Quote:





Franchise let him play out the contract and franchise him twice. We can't risk a long term contract on the guy. Why should we do anything else, he has been an embarrassment to all REAL Giant fans. In addition to being a piece of shit on and off the field with his antics, the one time he had a chance to deliver in the playoffs he choked. This dude will NEVER change. He's just stupid. And the only people who can't see that are stupid as well. Either franchise him or trade his ass. I prefer the trade.







Quite frankly, why don't you go root for another team. Everything you posted is pretty close to total BS.



Not even worth the time - his posts have been "auto skip" for me for a long time.



One of the worst posters here by a long shot. In comment 13846035 section125 said:Not even worth the time - his posts have been "auto skip" for me for a long time.One of the worst posters here by a long shot.

OBJ Dragon : 10:07 am : link Holds as many cards as the Giants do imagine a disinterested OBJ on the field? Take away his pregames shows, in game fire sure he will make is 5th year option and franchise tag but will the player be the same ? If he feels I’m only worth this amount then that’s what you’ll get play for pay. Your talking about one of the most exciting players in the NFL but he is not worth 20 mil? You have been paying Eli 20+ for years of mediocre play now the best player on your team wants to be paid like he should.

The Giants can't pay this OBJ anything until they see how well GeofromNJ : 12:45 pm : link he performs, post surgery, and he says that he doesn't plan to play in any preseason games. The Giants will have to be careful how they construct the contract if they are unsure of OBJ's health this year and in subsequent years. Of course, oftentimes players higher their own MD's who swear they are healthy, so, "pay me". Interest times ahead with Odell.

The Giants can't pay OBJ anything until they see how well GeofromNJ : 12:47 pm : link he performs, post surgery, and he says that he doesn't plan to play in any preseason games. The Giants will have to be careful how they construct the contract if they are unsure of OBJ's health this year and in subsequent years. Of course, oftentimes players higher their own MD's who swear they are healthy, so, "pay me". Interesting times ahead with Odell.

RE: The Giants can't pay OBJ anything until they see how well arcarsenal : 12:51 pm : link

Quote: he performs, post surgery, and he says that he doesn't plan to play in any preseason games. The Giants will have to be careful how they construct the contract if they are unsure of OBJ's health this year and in subsequent years. Of course, oftentimes players higher their own MD's who swear they are healthy, so, "pay me". Interesting times ahead with Odell.



When did he actually say he doesn't plan to play in preseason games?



Or are we at the point where we're taking a "0" and going all the way from Point A to Point C without any actual proof of this? In comment 13846641 GeofromNJ said:When did he actually say he doesn't plan to play in preseason games?Or are we at the point where we're taking a "0" and going all the way from Point A to Point C without any actual proof of this?

20 million to Eli and another 20 mill Jersey55 : 4:57 pm : link to OBJ is way too much money for 2 players salaries, it doesn't leave much for rebuilding a team that sucked with OBJ and Eli already on it, even Dracula couldn't suck that much blood....

RE: 20 million to Eli and another 20 mill arcarsenal : 5:15 pm : link

Quote: to OBJ is way too much money for 2 players salaries, it doesn't leave much for rebuilding a team that sucked with OBJ and Eli already on it, even Dracula couldn't suck that much blood....



First off, these contracts are going to overlap for one year at MOST.



Secondly, paying Beckham isn't going to kill our cap space. Abrams knows what he's doing. You can do all sorts of maneuvering to stay under the cap.



Eli's contract should have literally zero bearing on what we do with Odell. In comment 13847018 Jersey55 said:First off, these contracts are going to overlap for one year at MOST.Secondly, paying Beckham isn't going to kill our cap space. Abrams knows what he's doing. You can do all sorts of maneuvering to stay under the cap.Eli's contract should have literally zero bearing on what we do with Odell.

RE: 20 million to Eli and another 20 mill MetsAreBack : 5:34 pm : link

Quote: even Dracula couldn't suck that much blood....



That is one of the cornier one-liners i've ever heard. In comment 13847018 Jersey55 said:That is one of the cornier one-liners i've ever heard.