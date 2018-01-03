How long will take to make the Giants a team that competes Giants1956 : 3/1/2018 6:36 am every year like NE, Pitts, Seattle, Green Bay etc



With a new coach and front office and a lot of returning

players from IR and a weaker schedule I think the Giants could compete for a possible playoff spot in 2018.



But in order to have a possibility to be a SB contender

they must decide on QB of future. They must strengthen

almost every position on the team. And they must keep

ownership away from Operations.



I think it will take 3-4 years to become a SB team. With each year more competitive.





Take GB off that list UConn4523 : 3/1/2018 6:45 am : link they compete with Rodgers and won’t have the luxury when he’s gone. Seattle struck gold with Wilson and while the Pats play well without Brady, it’s yet to be seen how long that lasts for multiple seasons.



In other words, get a really good QB.

The Giants can be a Super Bowl team this year... Milton : 3/1/2018 6:57 am : link But to be a team that's gonna be a Super Bowl contender year in and year out for the next decade they need to be right about the QB they choose in the draft and they need to have been right about Gettleman and Shurmur. So far so good with DG and PS, but it will take awhile before we know if they got it right at QB.

The NFL does not have 3-4 years build time concept anymore ZogZerg : 3/1/2018 7:02 am : link Things change drastically year to year.

The Giants can compete this year, along with every other NFL team (except maybe the browns).

If we win a SB this year Bill L : 3/1/2018 7:07 am : link I could go at least 5 years without making the playoffs.



I think people just need to come up with their own list of what's most important to them.

RE: The NFL does not have 3-4 years build time concept anymore jvm52106 : 3/1/2018 7:31 am : link

Quote: Things change drastically year to year.

The Giants can compete this year, along with every other NFL team (except maybe the browns).



I wonder if the Browns would be competitive with the right structure in place. They have a TON of draft picks and the cap space. You still have to convince people to go there but if you can get a few to come and really nail the draft, they could quickly becomes an AFC North contender. In comment 13846187 ZogZerg said:I wonder if the Browns would be competitive with the right structure in place. They have a TON of draft picks and the cap space. You still have to convince people to go there but if you can get a few to come and really nail the draft, they could quickly becomes an AFC North contender.

I would like to see the Giants 3-peat before I die. Than I want them wgenesis123 : 3/1/2018 7:31 am : link go for 5 in a row like the Yankees did in baseball I am 62 years old, so I may have to live a very long time to get what I want. Its all very greedy but I am a fan, I am allowed that I think.

RE: I would like to see the Giants 3-peat before I die. Than I want them Sec 103 : 3/1/2018 7:47 am : link

Quote: go for 5 in a row like the Yankees did in baseball I am 62 years old, so I may have to live a very long time to get what I want. Its all very greedy but I am a fan, I am allowed that I think.

Back in '55 we were building Thunderbirds!!!

So would I

In comment 13846197 wgenesis123 said:Back in '55 we were building Thunderbirds!!!So would I

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/1/2018 8:06 am : : 3/1/2018 8:06 am : link That depends on what you think of Eli Manning at this point and the ability of personnel department to use a band-aid approach to "fix" the offensive line. Personally, I think it is going to be tough.

If they secure the qb, 2019 or 2020. The_Boss : 3/1/2018 8:09 am : link If not, your guess is as good as mine.

Reese left the roster in shambles and Eli, in my opinion, isn’t good enough at this stage of his career.

LOL... FatMan in Charlotte : 3/1/2018 8:11 am : link Quote: But in order to have a possibility to be a SB contender

they must decide on QB of future. They must strengthen

almost every position on the team. And they must keep

ownership away from Operations.



Alrighty then. Alrighty then.

almost every damned season Giantsfan79 : 3/1/2018 8:20 am : link you have a playoff team that was among the biggest losers the year before. Worst to first outcomes for NFL teams occurs pretty regularly. No reason to think with the skill players we have now, that 9 or 10 wins isn't possible. Sure maybe unlikely but it's not like it's fantasy talk.

Schedule doesn't look that easy Simms11 : 3/1/2018 8:21 am : link IMO. If we can get to 9-7 it would be an extremely successful year and possibly a playoff spot, but I'm going to reserve judgement to we see how our team is put together first.

If you hit n Qb superspynyg : 3/1/2018 8:21 am : link A team can turn back around 2-3 years. Look at the Eagles. Hit with Wentz made good draft picks on dline and oline, re signed key players, added some key players and hey are built to last.



Giants need to hit on our next Qb or we are floundering for next 3-5 years. Is that Webb? Or a young guy like Darnold or Rosen?



One thing is clear that we took a step in the right direction when we fired Reese and Ross. They messed up our first pick more than they should have.

I'll just point.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/1/2018 8:23 am : link out for the umpteenth time that the playoffs hasn't had less than 50% turnover year over year in quite awhile.



Last year, I think 8 of the 12 teams were different from the year before.

Football can be a game of injuries Chip : 3/1/2018 8:29 am : link If your healthy at the end of the season you can win it all. If not you will lose.

RE: If they secure the qb, 2019 or 2020. NYBEN1963 : 3/1/2018 8:33 am : link

Quote: If not, your guess is as good as mine.

Reese left the roster in shambles and Eli, in my opinion, isn’t good enough at this stage of his career.



This roster is not in shambles...it is a very talented roster. Does it need upgrades at some positions? Of course the OL and LB group need to be overhauled but there is plenty of talent. I expect this team to compete for the division this year and make the playoffs...if Pat Shurmur is any kind of HC



In comment 13846209 The_Boss said:This roster is not in shambles...it is a very talented roster. Does it need upgrades at some positions? Of course the OL and LB group need to be overhauled but there is plenty of talent. I expect this team to compete for the division this year and make the playoffs...if Pat Shurmur is any kind of HC

They can compete louied7535 : 3/1/2018 8:35 am : link This year. Don’t you guys remember in 2015 the Giants are one of the worst defense of teams in the league it’s not the worst in everybody was saying it was gonna take 3 to 4 years to get back and it took one year Take a step back and realize football is a game of Health lock and getting the right players the Giants could be a playoff team and Super Bowl contender next year if all the cards fall correctly doesn’t necessarily have to take 3 to 4 years

Depends on how and where Gettleman focuses on the draft .... short lease : 3/1/2018 8:36 am : link and how aggressive he is in Free Agency the next couple of years? Also depends on how the players he drafts and signs (free agency) work out.



I do not think it will happen this year but, making the playoffs could happen next year? We just have to catch a few breaks and stay healthy.

RE: RE: If they secure the qb, 2019 or 2020. The_Boss : 3/1/2018 8:53 am : link

Quote: In comment 13846209 The_Boss said:





Quote:





If not, your guess is as good as mine.

Reese left the roster in shambles and Eli, in my opinion, isn’t good enough at this stage of his career.







This roster is not in shambles...it is a very talented roster. Does it need upgrades at some positions? Of course the OL and LB group need to be overhauled but there is plenty of talent. I expect this team to compete for the division this year and make the playoffs...if Pat Shurmur is any kind of HC





I disagree. There’s zero quality depth anywhere on the roster. We have nothing at OL and at LB, we get minimal passrush from a pair of overpriced DE’s, need more CB’s, need to figure out FS, and we can use more talent/depth at RB. Lastly, Eli is bordering on bad. His accuracy was atrocious last season on every level of throw. And it has nothing to do with a depleted wr group. A lot of work to do in just one offseason.

Personally I think we’re picking inside the top 10 again next spring, which wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing. This team isn’t going to be better than either Dallas or Philadelphia come September. In comment 13846233 NYBEN1963 said:I disagree. There’s zero quality depth anywhere on the roster. We have nothing at OL and at LB, we get minimal passrush from a pair of overpriced DE’s, need more CB’s, need to figure out FS, and we can use more talent/depth at RB. Lastly, Eli is bordering on bad. His accuracy was atrocious last season on every level of throw. And it has nothing to do with a depleted wr group. A lot of work to do in just one offseason.Personally I think we’re picking inside the top 10 again next spring, which wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing. This team isn’t going to be better than either Dallas or Philadelphia come September.

RE: almost every damned season Giants1956 : 3/1/2018 8:59 am : link

Quote: you have a playoff team that was among the biggest losers the year before. Worst to first outcomes for NFL teams occurs pretty regularly. No reason to think with the skill players we have now, that 9 or 10 wins isn't possible. Sure maybe unlikely but it's not like it's fantasy talk.



I think there is a very good chance that the 2018 Giants

will be in the playoff hunt and might even get into the

playoffs. But I'm hoping that the team isn't a 'one and

out' followed by a playoff schedule in 2019 and a losing

or mediocre results.



Fix the QB and can be competitive for at least a decade.







In comment 13846220 Giantsfan79 said:I think there is a very good chance that the 2018 Giantswill be in the playoff hunt and might even get into theplayoffs. But I'm hoping that the team isn't a 'one andout' followed by a playoff schedule in 2019 and a losingor mediocre results.Fix the QB and can be competitive for at least a decade.

RE: What does the price.. The_Boss : 3/1/2018 8:59 am : link

Quote: of the DE's have to do with anything?



Forgot to add “overpriced and underperforming” In comment 13846256 FatMan in Charlotte said:Forgot to add “overpriced and underperforming”

they can compete next year..... BillKo : 3/1/2018 9:01 am : link .......coaching/scheme simply can improve the team a lot.



The offensive scheme the last two years was otricious. It really showed last year.





football perhaps more than other sports is a game with a high level of plato : 3/1/2018 9:10 am : link uncontrollable. Injuries to key players or to multiple players in one area can destroy a season. Contracts ending and unfortunate timing of important players becoming free agents is also if not uncontrollable, difficult to control. the foot ball is not round and takes funny bounces making a team at time repeatedly lucky or unlucky. Disease and illness can strike even young men.



i could go on but football is just harder to control a "build" than baseball. we invoke the law of averages but that works out only over a very very long time. so i think it's hard to predict. But every decision we made at GM, HC, Personnel and scouting are controllable to a degree(see George Young and illness) but while I believe in addition by subtraction, it will take at least 3-4 years to see if our front office changes were correct.



I fear that not only may I never see a super bowl, but a very competitive Giant team in my remaining years. I am 78 and chronically ailing in multiple

systems. So good luck Blue

I smell a JonC : 3/1/2018 9:13 am : link bossman minus haiku.

There's a lot of focus on illness.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/1/2018 9:15 am : link in that post and outside of your own chronic ailing, it isn't all that applicable. How often do disease and illness impact a team and what is the tie-in to George young??



Very bizarre rambling.

Giants just needed bronxgiant : 3/1/2018 9:24 am : link a coach who did not have his head up his ass. Totally lost the players!

I’ve never been a fan of Eli... bw in dc : 3/1/2018 9:27 am : link And I think he’s closer to being done than finding the fountain of youth for another year or two. I tend to trust the historical NFL actuarial tables...



So I would have gone a much different route than the sentimentalists at Jints Central - jettison Eli (trade), draft a QB, start that QB, release or try to trade all the unnecessary baggage on the roster, go aggressively young, and invest cap dollars wisely in rebuilding the oline. Have a long term plan like the 9ers, for example, and don’t worry or focus on getting good fast. And be transparent with the fans on that...trust the process...

I say this to Eric and others re: the Oline... That’s Gold, Jerry : 3/1/2018 10:47 am : link if the Giants make the right calls in FA and the draft, this can be fixed quickly. We saw that this year in Minnesota and, to a certain extent, in Detroit also.



To me, you go after Norwell. Then, you go get Nelson with the no. 2 pick. Re-sign Fluker. I would go after Pugh but only at a reasonable price, same with Richburg. You move Flowers to RT where he should have been all along. I think the money is there to sign Norwell and Pugh, if Pugh is reasonable. I'd love Barkley but you miss out on Nelson if you do that and I think Nelson is more important right now.



All other things being equal...you can compete with those guys right off the bat.

Draft Quenton Nelson and the oline becomes 100% better. Put Nelson SterlingArcher : 3/1/2018 12:30 pm : link next to Flowers and Flowers gets the help he needs from a G and the Giants can compete immediately!

They can compete this year - IF they do a good rebuild. Red Dog : 3/1/2018 12:50 pm : link I could definitely see them as a playoff team IF they have a very good off-season. The bar for making the playoffs isn't really all that high, a team just has to be a little better than average and have a little luck - or some friendly officiating.



But just making the playoffs is not the same as seriously competing for the league Championship. They are not going to seriously compete for another Lombardi Trophy for many years. Over the past five years, Reese completely pissed away the chance to do that.

Several years away mdc1 : 3/1/2018 1:08 pm : link We are not even sitting on/at base camp to make a run at the trophy



Fantasies are cool but reality is a far different thing, we do not even know if Shurmur will be a good coach, and then we really bad talent in key areas

RE: The Giants can be a Super Bowl team this year... old man : 3/1/2018 1:58 pm : link

Quote: But to be a team that's gonna be a Super Bowl contender year in and year out for the next decade they need to be right about the QB they choose in the draft and they need to have been right about Gettleman and Shurmur. So far so good with DG and PS, but it will take awhile before we know if they got it right at QB.

The schedule IS favorable but every team on it that is an '18 BBI version of 'an easy win' as was thought about SF in '17 could be better than us, given the cap space of almost all those teams being > ours.

Negative point aside, hitting on (as in just getting the right p!ayers)FA and the draft, and the right coaching should lead to 8-8, more good breaks than bad maybe 10 Wins and a playoff.

This year is the foundation building year; hitting on the draft will be critical. While this isn't a fantastic draft, there are players all all our need spots in rounds 1-3. I have confidence in DG to find real footballers, lack of fear in maneuvering on draft day, and creating a core. If Shurmur and staff can coach them up we could see a good team for '19.

And to answer the thread, the competitive run for sure in '20. In comment 13846181 Milton said:The schedule IS favorable but every team on it that is an '18 BBI version of 'an easy win' as was thought about SF in '17 could be better than us, given the cap space of almost all those teams being > ours.Negative point aside, hitting on (as in just getting the right p!ayers)FA and the draft, and the right coaching should lead to 8-8, more good breaks than bad maybe 10 Wins and a playoff.This year is the foundation building year; hitting on the draft will be critical. While this isn't a fantastic draft, there are players all all our need spots in rounds 1-3. I have confidence in DG to find real footballers, lack of fear in maneuvering on draft day, and creating a core. If Shurmur and staff can coach them up we could see a good team for '19.And to answer the thread, the competitive run for sure in '20.

Every Season PaulN : 3/1/2018 2:18 pm : link Is a reset in the NFL now, I thought everybody understood that now.

RE: If we win a SB this year mrvax : 3/1/2018 2:34 pm : link

Quote: I could go at least 5 years without making the playoffs.



I think people just need to come up with their own list of what's most important to them.



I agree with you, Bill. But it sure would be nice if our Giants were in the running for a division title most years. In comment 13846191 Bill L said:I agree with you, Bill. But it sure would be nice if our Giants were in the running for a division title most years.

My plan Giantslifer : 3/1/2018 3:09 pm : link Giants need to realize that this rebuild is two year draft/FA process MINIMUM.

I trade down ,grab all the 1st & 2nd round picks I can get. The reality is they most likely will finish in bottom 1/3 of league next year.

By stockpiling draft picks now, they could have 2 1st rd picks and 2 2nd rd picks minimum next year plus extra 2nd and /or 3rd rd this year.

That will give them time to see if Webb is any good and how long Eli has left. My bet on Eli is he is done after this year.

I don't see any of this years QB's as special, maybe Jackson in 2-3 years if he puts on 20 lbs.

Stockpile 1st &2nds and fill in with affordable FA's.