Duggan: Source says Giants expected to pursue PK Gano Defenderdawg : 6:58 am



“The Giants are expected to pursue Panthers kicker Graham Gano when free agency begins on March 12, according to a source. Gano, who has been with Carolina since 2012, was the Panthers' kicker during Gettleman's tenure as general manager from 2013-16.



Gano is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the best season of his nine-year career. Gano, 30, earned his first Pro Bowl selection after leading the NFL by making 96.7 percent of his field goals (29-of-30) last season...”

This could be the first scoop for a Giant beat writer ZogZerg : 7:05 am : link I'm not a real fan of this move.

Yeah, he had ONE great year.

96.7 %

Year before:

78.9%



He is more of a low 80s guy. Not worth the money.

No way Carolina franchises him.

$4 mill per section125 : 7:18 am : link year according to the article. Ah, no.

Kicker is a position UConn4523 : 7:23 am : link that seems to get better with age. Ganos greatvseason probably not a fluke. Won’t be as easy in NY, but it won’t get any easier for Rosas either.



If the financials work than go for it.

RE: The source is probably... jvm52106 : 7:29 am : link

Quote: ...Gano's agent.



I was thinking the same thing. I read an article yesterday that basically said one of Carolina's big priorities was to get Gano resigned. This just drives up the $'s. In comment 13846194 Milton said:I was thinking the same thing. I read an article yesterday that basically said one of Carolina's big priorities was to get Gano resigned. This just drives up the $'s.

As bad as our offense and defense were last year Rjanyg : 7:52 am : link Our specials were very special. As long as we have the money to sign 2 OL and 2 LB I'm ok with signing a very good kicker.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:09 am : link he lives down the street from me and my wife and I have been joking that the houses between his have been for sale and we wondered if they will have to sell soon too.



His kids are too young, but there's a little enclave of former NFL guys on two streets. You have Gano, Eric Moulds, Peter Tuipulotu, James Adkisson.



Solid kicker who was shaky in 2016 and got back into form in 2017.

Well, our new STs Coordinator Simms11 : 8:17 am : link knows him well too. Could be a big factor here. It's an extremely important position and they are not always a dime a dozen. It would be a good decision.



I assume Wing will also see some comp in camp this year. He too was not good at all last year.

good leg and kicker. I would like the move. SomeFan : 8:28 am : link Did he have an injury in 2016?

No injury.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:35 am : link he had a slump over several games. He worked out almost daily at the HS field in the following offseason. Not sure what the issue was.

RE: LOL.. LawrenceTaylor56 : 8:36 am : link

Quote: he lives down the street from me and my wife and I have been joking that the houses between his have been for sale and we wondered if they will have to sell soon too.



His kids are too young, but there's a little enclave of former NFL guys on two streets. You have Gano, Eric Moulds, Peter Tuipulotu, James Adkisson.



Solid kicker who was shaky in 2016 and got back into form in 2017.



Our resident Fatman just wining and dining with the elite upper class of society. I never knew you were a part of the 1% there FMiC! In comment 13846208 FatMan in Charlotte said:Our resident Fatman just wining and dining with the elite upper class of society. I never knew you were a part of the 1% there FMiC!

RE: This could be the first scoop for a Giant beat writer Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:38 am : : 8:38 am : link

Quote: I'm not a real fan of this move.

Yeah, he had ONE great year.

96.7 %

Year before:

78.9%



He is more of a low 80s guy. Not worth the money.

No way Carolina franchises him.



This is what would make me nervous. Look at his averages on a yearly basis.

- ( In comment 13846189 ZogZerg said:This is what would make me nervous. Look at his averages on a yearly basis. http://www.nfl.com/player/grahamgano/71309/profile - ( New Window

Considering.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:38 am : link two of the guys probably played a combined 2 games on an actual roster and the other is a kicker, I'm guessing people in neighborhoods with bankers are more upper crust than I am.



When I have one of the guys bitching about other guys raising the pots in poker games - I quickly drop the Robin Leach accent.

Bascally every kicker.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:43 am : link or every decent kicker will land in the 80% and higher range over time.



I'd take an affordable vet who can make clutch kicks and isn't losing games if I could - but there's a lot of those guys out there. Pretty much outside of rosas, that's what we've had here.

RE: RE: This could be the first scoop for a Giant beat writer AcidTest : 8:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13846189 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





I'm not a real fan of this move.

Yeah, he had ONE great year.

96.7 %

Year before:

78.9%



He is more of a low 80s guy. Not worth the money.

No way Carolina franchises him.







This is what would make me nervous. Look at his averages on a yearly basis. http://www.nfl.com/player/grahamgano/71309/profile - ( New Window )



Agreed. Not at that money. In comment 13846242 Eric from BBI said:Agreed. Not at that money.

RE: I would rather go for a cheaper option TheMick7 : 9:40 am : link

Quote: Either Cody Parkey or Caleb Sturgis would be very good additions.



+1 In comment 13846275 Jay on the Island said:+1

RE: $4 mill per Beezer : 9:46 am : link

Quote: year according to the article. Gaaaaaa, no.



Fixed. In comment 13846192 section125 said:Fixed.

Not likely GeoMan999 : 10:01 am : link Will be too expensive. And this is just part of someone’s mis-information campaign.

With our luck, we would spend a ton of money on him Bill L : 10:18 am : link and he would become Guano.

Kickers generally are underpaid based on how often they determine Ivan15 : 10:27 am : link the outcome of games. But the market suggests they shouldn’t be getting big money.



Kickers seem to have a slump every couple of years.



Bring in a veteran free agent but don’t compete for the top $$ guys.

Milton JonC : 10:28 am : link +1 ... and Gano is not worth $4M per.

Gano Peppers : 10:40 am : link is the tag candidate in Carolina.



But this is likely Duggan trying to connect the dots. We've seen this is what the beats are trying to do now.

The good news is that the Panthers Jay on the Island : 10:41 am : link are making re-signing Gano a priority and will probably apply the franchise tag if they don't come to a long term deal.

So long as they ugrade Rosas I'll be satisfied... Torrag : 11:23 am : link ...I hate his low ball trajectory. Frankly he lost the kicking competition in camp last year. Just one more bad decision by McAdon't.

Someone should look up Sebastian Janikowski allstarjim : 11:44 am : link A future HOF'er, and look at his career percentages.



Personally, I think Charlotte is a tougher place to kick than NY. And, when you are a kicker that is entrusted to kick 50+ yard FGs with regularity, the degree of difficulty to be an 85% success kicker is a little higher.



Gano isn't Vinatieri, but he's close. Certainly a top 7 or 8 kicker in the NFL.



I'd have Gostkowski at the top, Justin Tucker, Adam Vinatieri, Greg Zuerlein, and then I would have Gano in the next group with Ryan Succop, Robbie Gould, Matt Prater territory. Gano has been very good for a long time now.

It will be a bad aign RetroJint : 12:07 pm : link If the Giants have to pay premium dollars to land a reliable place kicker .

RE: There's always Younghoe Koo bceagle05 : 12:14 pm : link

Quote: .



Pride of Ridgewood, NJ! In comment 13846496 phil in arizona said:Pride of Ridgewood, NJ!

We brought DG here for his TMS : 1:18 pm : link ability to select talent. So you have give him the chance to demonstrate it. Think him and Abrams are very potent proven team. That kicking shit show from last year has to be history.

He's also missed 6 Xtra points in the last two years.... kinard : 2:08 pm : link ... that always sucks.



(By comparison - albeit unfair - Justin hasn't ever missed an extra point in his six NFL years in 205 tries - pretty remarkable)

RE: So long as they ugrade Rosas I'll be satisfied... Ten Ton Hammer : 3:21 pm : link

Quote: ...I hate his low ball trajectory. Frankly he lost the kicking competition in camp last year. Just one more bad decision by McAdon't.



How did he lose it? Neither he nor Nugent missed anything. It was actually one of the most interesting camp stories, weirdly enough. They gave Rosas every opportunity to fail and he didn't. In comment 13846498 Torrag said:How did he lose it? Neither he nor Nugent missed anything. It was actually one of the most interesting camp stories, weirdly enough. They gave Rosas every opportunity to fail and he didn't.

Source is Slade Reale01 : 7:37 pm : link OK I went there. Sorry

Can we stop pretending LakeGeorgeGiant : 7:44 pm : link that 4 million is a lot of money in today's NFL.



Christ, you guys are stuck in 2007.