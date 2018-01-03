QB Measurements Big Rick in FL : 3/1/2018 9:18 am Sam Darnold

6’3 3/8

221

Hand 9 3/8



Josh Rosen

6’4

226

Hand 9 7/8



Baker Mayfield

6’0 5/8

215

Hand 9 1/4



Lamar Jackson

6022

216

Hand 9 1/2



Haven't seen Josh Allen's measurements yet.

Josh Allen's measurements at the Senior Bowl were... Milton : 3/1/2018 9:21 am : link 6-4 7/8

237 lbs

10 1/8

33 1/2

78 3/4

RE: Rosen Milton : 3/1/2018 9:22 am : link

Quote: Shut a lot of people up today about his slight frame. He's only 20 so he'll probably end up playing around 230 at 6'4. He turned 21 earlier this month, but yeah. In comment 13846288 Big Rick in FL said:He turned 21 earlier this month, but yeah.

Darnold Dragon : 3/1/2018 9:26 am : link Not even 6-4, that’s a big surprise never seen him listed under 6-4, that’s not a good thing.

LJax Pep22 : 3/1/2018 9:26 am : link also w/ a good weight at 216. He appeared to be more like ~200.

Surprised to see that Rosen weighs more than Darnold jeff57 : 3/1/2018 9:27 am : link .

Rosen looks to have been weight training hard The_Boss : 3/1/2018 9:33 am : link He’s bigger than Darnold. Never thought that would be the case.

RE: Josh Allen's measurements at the Senior Bowl were... GoDeep13 : 3/1/2018 9:37 am : link

Quote: 6-4 7/8

237 lbs

10 1/8

33 1/2

78 3/4

That’s a biggun In comment 13846289 Milton said:That’s a biggun

Darnold Pep22 : 3/1/2018 9:37 am : link Part of his appeal is that he is a big, strong, athletic kid...almost like Big Ben. At 6'3" and 221, he's fairly average sized. Depending on Josh Allen's next several weeks, Darnold could slip to the 3rd QB taken.

RE: Darnold Jay on the Island : 3/1/2018 9:45 am : link

Quote: Part of his appeal is that he is a big, strong, athletic kid...almost like Big Ben. At 6'3" and 221, he's fairly average sized. Depending on Josh Allen's next several weeks, Darnold could slip to the 3rd QB taken.

Allen is compared physically to Big Ben not Darnold. Darnold isn't going to slip over 5/8th of an inch. In comment 13846315 Pep22 said:Allen is compared physically to Big Ben not Darnold. Darnold isn't going to slip over 5/8th of an inch.

I think Rosen is the guy. Keith : 3/1/2018 9:51 am : link He checks all of the boxes except the one that we can't know until the Giants sit down and talk to him and check is medicals. He's been the best QB in his age group since HS. He's very smart(football smart), he has all the physical tools and now his size is prototypical for an NFL QB. If he interviews well and the teams isn't concerned medically, I think he'll be the pick.

RE: I think Rosen is the guy. The_Boss : 3/1/2018 9:53 am : link

Quote: He checks all of the boxes except the one that we can't know until the Giants sit down and talk to him and check is medicals. He's been the best QB in his age group since HS. He's very smart(football smart), he has all the physical tools and now his size is prototypical for an NFL QB. If he interviews well and the teams isn't concerned medically, I think he'll be the pick.



Rosen’s my choice as well. In comment 13846344 Keith said:Rosen’s my choice as well.

I wonder whether this suggests that Darnold and Rosen go 1 and 2 yatqb : 3/1/2018 9:58 am : link in whatever order. I like Rosen better, but they're each great prospects. Seems like we can't lose.

RE: RE: I think Rosen is the guy. lax counsel : 3/1/2018 10:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 13846344 Keith said:





Quote:





He checks all of the boxes except the one that we can't know until the Giants sit down and talk to him and check is medicals. He's been the best QB in his age group since HS. He's very smart(football smart), he has all the physical tools and now his size is prototypical for an NFL QB. If he interviews well and the teams isn't concerned medically, I think he'll be the pick.







Rosen’s my choice as well.



Rosen should 100% be the choice, the Browns will either take Darnold or Allen. The Giants don't need to use any draft capital to stay put and take him. However, if they were to pass and need to trade up in the next year or two and take a lesser qb, that's how you end up in qb if that guy fails, because now live needed to expend draft capital. This shouldn't even be a question to the Giants, Rosen is this franchises prototypical qb. Gettlemen should be fired immediately if he passes, or hopefully Mara overrides. In comment 13846349 The_Boss said:Rosen should 100% be the choice, the Browns will either take Darnold or Allen. The Giants don't need to use any draft capital to stay put and take him. However, if they were to pass and need to trade up in the next year or two and take a lesser qb, that's how you end up in qb if that guy fails, because now live needed to expend draft capital. This shouldn't even be a question to the Giants, Rosen is this franchises prototypical qb. Gettlemen should be fired immediately if he passes, or hopefully Mara overrides.

If Rosen clears medical exams Rick in Dallas : 3/1/2018 10:00 am : link He is the best QB hands down in this draft and the Browns will draft him at number 1.

RE: If Rosen clears medical exams lax counsel : 3/1/2018 10:03 am : link

Quote: He is the best QB hands down in this draft and the Browns will draft him at number 1.



Browns won't take him, no chance they touch a guy who could risk sitting out not to play for them. It will either be Darnold or Allen. If the Browns do by some chance take Rosen, Darnold would be an awesome pick as well. Outside of those two, there is no qb or positio player worthy of a number 2 pick this year. Trade down and take OL if anything. In comment 13846358 Rick in Dallas said:Browns won't take him, no chance they touch a guy who could risk sitting out not to play for them. It will either be Darnold or Allen. If the Browns do by some chance take Rosen, Darnold would be an awesome pick as well. Outside of those two, there is no qb or positio player worthy of a number 2 pick this year. Trade down and take OL if anything.

Just because you weigh as much as someone else, doesn't Brown Recluse : 3/1/2018 10:07 am : link mean your body absorbs punishment the same way.



Rosen is practically the same size as Matt Ryan too. And thanks to Ben McAdoo, Ryan was the only QB last season to take every snap for his team.



But he's also a gym rat and is conditioned to absorb hits. He's been able to do this since college.

Rosen was supposed to have been in a strength program GFAN52 : 3/1/2018 10:09 am : link after the season ended and it's apparently been paying off some.

RE: RE: Darnold Pep22 : 3/1/2018 10:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 13846315 Pep22 said:





Quote:





Part of his appeal is that he is a big, strong, athletic kid...almost like Big Ben. At 6'3" and 221, he's fairly average sized. Depending on Josh Allen's next several weeks, Darnold could slip to the 3rd QB taken.





Allen is compared physically to Big Ben not Darnold. Darnold isn't going to slip over 5/8th of an inch.



I'm not saying he will slip precipitously but I think when you watch Rosen and Darnold play, you come away saying: 1 Rosen is more polished 2 Darnold while more "raw", is bigger, more athletic. This combo of Rosen coming in bigger than anticipated and Darnold slightly smaller does change the perception in # 2 above.



I do think that the stars are starting to align such that we will see Allen to CLE, Rosen to NYG, Darnold to DEN. In comment 13846337 Jay on the Island said:I'm not saying he will slip precipitously but I think when you watch Rosen and Darnold play, you come away saying: 1 Rosen is more polished 2 Darnold while more "raw", is bigger, more athletic. This combo of Rosen coming in bigger than anticipated and Darnold slightly smaller does change the perception in # 2 above.I do think that the stars are starting to align such that we will see Allen to CLE, Rosen to NYG, Darnold to DEN.

I AcidTest : 3/1/2018 10:11 am : link don't want any of them at #2, except maybe Darnold.



Rosen is the best player in the draft, but his injury history is probably preclusive. I don't care about his comments.



Allen is too inaccurate.



Darnold has a loopy throwing motion, bounces in the pocket, and frequently throws with just his arm. It often looks like his upper and lower body are not in sync, which produces overthrows and INTs. He also has fumble and ball security issues.



I'm not sure about Barkley, but am inclined to prefer a small trade down, and take Nelson or Chubb.

RE: Rosen was supposed to have been in a strength program Brown Recluse : 3/1/2018 10:12 am : link

Quote: after the season ended and it's apparently been paying off some.



That would be encouraging news. In comment 13846380 GFAN52 said:That would be encouraging news.

Sign me up cokeduplt : 3/1/2018 10:17 am : link For Rosen the concussions are bothersome but he’s easily the best QB in my opinion.

RE: RE: If Rosen clears medical exams Milton : 3/1/2018 10:20 am : link

Quote:

Browns won't take him, no chance they touch a guy who could risk sitting out not to play for them. That was a misinterpretation of his comment that it wasn't important to him to be the number one pick in the draft, it was more important that he go to the right team for him.

Quote: Rosen recently told NFL Network's Mike Silver, "I've never said anything about not wanting to play in Cleveland," the former UCLA quarterback said. "I don't know where that came from. There's absolutely no foundation in reality in that (report)."

The worst thing that could happen to the Giants is for Rosen to emerge from the combine as the clear cut #1 overall. In comment 13846364 lax counsel said:That was a misinterpretation of his comment that it wasn't important to him to be the number one pick in the draft, it was more important that he go to the right team for him.The worst thing that could happen to the Giants is for Rosen to emerge from the combine as the clear cut #1 overall.

I’m not a big Mayfield guy but he is the only highly ranked QB Ivan15 : 3/1/2018 10:21 am : link Who seems to inspire his team and win games the team isn’t expected to win. Limited sample size though.

He doesn’t fit the mold but still may turn out to be the best in the class.



Darnold, Rosen and Allen have not shown that they can carry a team and drag them into the SB.



Only 3 guys playing now have done it - Brady, Brees and Eli. Not Big Ben, not Wilson, Not Ryan. Jury is out on the the young vets like Wentz.

RE: RE: Josh Allen's measurements at the Senior Bowl were... old man : 3/1/2018 10:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13846289 Milton said:





Quote:





6-4 7/8

237 lbs

10 1/8

33 1/2

78 3/4





That’s a biggun



Thinkin' the same thing. Big difference compared to the others, relatively. In comment 13846312 GoDeep13 said:Thinkin' the same thing. Big difference compared to the others, relatively.

RE: Darnold UConn4523 : 3/1/2018 10:26 am : link

Quote: Not even 6-4, that’s a big surprise never seen him listed under 6-4, that’s not a good thing.



Hahah, I wish that was a joke but I don’t think it is. Yeah, he’s now 5’9”... In comment 13846295 Dragon said:Hahah, I wish that was a joke but I don’t think it is. Yeah, he’s now 5’9”...

RE: RE: RE: If Rosen clears medical exams GoDeep13 : 3/1/2018 10:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13846364 lax counsel said:





Quote:







Browns won't take him, no chance they touch a guy who could risk sitting out not to play for them.



That was a misinterpretation of his comment that it wasn't important to him to be the number one pick in the draft, it was more important that he go to the right team for him.





Quote:





Rosen recently told NFL Network's Mike Silver, "I've never said anything about not wanting to play in Cleveland," the former UCLA quarterback said. "I don't know where that came from. There's absolutely no foundation in reality in that (report)."





The worst thing that could happen to the Giants is for Rosen to emerge from the combine as the clear cut #1 overall. Giants aren’t taking a QB. I need everyone here to come to terms with that. I’d put every penny I have to my name on it. And they shouldn’t. There are 3-6 guys that are better than every QB in this draft. In comment 13846409 Milton said:Giants aren’t taking a QB. I need everyone here to come to terms with that. I’d put every penny I have to my name on it. And they shouldn’t. There are 3-6 guys that are better than every QB in this draft.

RE: RE: RE: RE: If Rosen clears medical exams Milton : 3/1/2018 10:29 am : link

Quote: Giants aren’t taking a QB. I need everyone here to come to terms with that. I’d put every penny I have to my name on it. Let me guess, you're broke. In comment 13846420 GoDeep13 said:Let me guess, you're broke.

RE: RE: RE: RE: If Rosen clears medical exams lax counsel : 3/1/2018 10:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13846409 Milton said:





Quote:





In comment 13846364 lax counsel said:





Quote:







Browns won't take him, no chance they touch a guy who could risk sitting out not to play for them.



That was a misinterpretation of his comment that it wasn't important to him to be the number one pick in the draft, it was more important that he go to the right team for him.





Quote:





Rosen recently told NFL Network's Mike Silver, "I've never said anything about not wanting to play in Cleveland," the former UCLA quarterback said. "I don't know where that came from. There's absolutely no foundation in reality in that (report)."





The worst thing that could happen to the Giants is for Rosen to emerge from the combine as the clear cut #1 overall.



Giants aren’t taking a QB. I need everyone here to come to terms with that. I’d put every penny I have to my name on it. And they shouldn’t. There are 3-6 guys that are better than every QB in this draft.



There is not a single position player worthy of a top 2 pick this year outside of qb. There are no generational talents available. Will you be screaming when the Giants need to trade a boat load of picks for a very average qb in in one of the next two drafts? In comment 13846420 GoDeep13 said:There is not a single position player worthy of a top 2 pick this year outside of qb. There are no generational talents available. Will you be screaming when the Giants need to trade a boat load of picks for a very average qb in in one of the next two drafts?

RE: I’m not a big Mayfield guy but he is the only highly ranked QB old man : 3/1/2018 10:31 am : link

Quote: Who seems to inspire his team and win games the team isn’t expected to win. Limited sample size though.

He doesn’t fit the mold but still may turn out to be the best in the class.



Darnold, Rosen and Allen have not shown that they can carry a team and drag them into the SB.



Only 3 guys playing now have done it - Brady, Brees and Eli.

Not Big Ben, not Wilson, Not Ryan. Jury is out on the the

young vets like Wentz.



I'm a Mayfield guy, but he did disappointment me a little in the UGA game. Overall though, his anti-Eli persona notwithstanding, he has been good in his system and

conference, and seems to be a DG ' hate to lose' kind of guy. In comment 13846410 Ivan15 said:I'm a Mayfield guy, but he did disappointment me a little in the UGA game. Overall though, his anti-Eli persona notwithstanding, he has been good in his system andconference, and seems to be a DG ' hate to lose' kind of guy.

RE: RE: RE: Darnold Jay on the Island : 3/1/2018 10:36 am : link

Quote:

I'm not saying he will slip precipitously but I think when you watch Rosen and Darnold play, you come away saying: 1 Rosen is more polished 2 Darnold while more "raw", is bigger, more athletic. This combo of Rosen coming in bigger than anticipated and Darnold slightly smaller does change the perception in # 2 above.



I do think that the stars are starting to align such that we will see Allen to CLE, Rosen to NYG, Darnold to DEN.

I would be thrilled with either Darnold or Rosen but due to the injury concerns I expect the Giants to have Darnold as their #1 player on their board. Darnold would be going into the perfect situation for him. He doesn't have to start year one so he can sit for a year and learn behind Eli just as Carson Palmer did behind Kitna. I see a lot of similarities between Darnold and Eli so he is a perfect mentor. In comment 13846382 Pep22 said:I would be thrilled with either Darnold or Rosen but due to the injury concerns I expect the Giants to have Darnold as their #1 player on their board. Darnold would be going into the perfect situation for him. He doesn't have to start year one so he can sit for a year and learn behind Eli just as Carson Palmer did behind Kitna. I see a lot of similarities between Darnold and Eli so he is a perfect mentor.

If Rosen puts on a show during drills and the figgy2989 : 3/1/2018 10:38 am : link Throwing sessions, he has a chance to leave Indy as the top guy. Still a long time between now and April 26th. Darnold’s pro day will be key to see what changes he made to his mechanics.

RE: I’m not a big Mayfield guy but he is the only highly ranked QB allstarjim : 3/1/2018 10:48 am : link

Quote: Who seems to inspire his team and win games the team isn’t expected to win. Limited sample size though.

He doesn’t fit the mold but still may turn out to be the best in the class.



Darnold, Rosen and Allen have not shown that they can carry a team and drag them into the SB.



Only 3 guys playing now have done it - Brady, Brees and Eli. Not Big Ben, not Wilson, Not Ryan. Jury is out on the the young vets like Wentz.



We can debate Wilson, I think you're wrong, but you are way wrong on Big Ben, and Aaron Rodgers didn't even get a mention, which is crazy. In the sense of getting a team TO the Super Bowl and not winning it, I could make an argument for Cam as well.



In comment 13846410 Ivan15 said:We can debate Wilson, I think you're wrong, but you are way wrong on Big Ben, and Aaron Rodgers didn't even get a mention, which is crazy. In the sense of getting a team TO the Super Bowl and not winning it, I could make an argument for Cam as well.

RE: RE: Darnold Pep22 : 3/1/2018 10:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 13846295 Dragon said:





Quote:





Not even 6-4, that’s a big surprise never seen him listed under 6-4, that’s not a good thing.







Hahah, I wish that was a joke but I don’t think it is. Yeah, he’s now 5’9”...



Nobody said he would drop to the 5th round or that he was 5'9" but he did lose a perceived advantage that he had over Rosen and had a deficit widen versus Allen. In comment 13846416 UConn4523 said:Nobody said he would drop to the 5th round or that he was 5'9" but he did lose a perceived advantage that he had over Rosen and had a deficit widen versus Allen.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Darnold Pep22 : 3/1/2018 10:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13846382 Pep22 said:





Quote:







I'm not saying he will slip precipitously but I think when you watch Rosen and Darnold play, you come away saying: 1 Rosen is more polished 2 Darnold while more "raw", is bigger, more athletic. This combo of Rosen coming in bigger than anticipated and Darnold slightly smaller does change the perception in # 2 above.



I do think that the stars are starting to align such that we will see Allen to CLE, Rosen to NYG, Darnold to DEN.





I would be thrilled with either Darnold or Rosen but due to the injury concerns I expect the Giants to have Darnold as their #1 player on their board. Darnold would be going into the perfect situation for him. He doesn't have to start year one so he can sit for a year and learn behind Eli just as Carson Palmer did behind Kitna. I see a lot of similarities between Darnold and Eli so he is a perfect mentor.



In terms of similarities, are you only referring to demeanor? In comment 13846437 Jay on the Island said:In terms of similarities, are you only referring to demeanor?

Out of curiosity I went and looked up Russell Wilson's combine stats njm : 3/1/2018 10:57 am : link Height 6' 1/4 inch

Weight 204 (I'm sure that's changed)

Arm Length 31.00



HAND SIZE 10.25 !!!!!



40 Time 4.53







RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Rosen clears medical exams Breeze_94 : 3/1/2018 11:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 13846420 GoDeep13 said:





Quote:





In comment 13846409 Milton said:





Quote:





In comment 13846364 lax counsel said:





Quote:







Browns won't take him, no chance they touch a guy who could risk sitting out not to play for them.



That was a misinterpretation of his comment that it wasn't important to him to be the number one pick in the draft, it was more important that he go to the right team for him.





Quote:





Rosen recently told NFL Network's Mike Silver, "I've never said anything about not wanting to play in Cleveland," the former UCLA quarterback said. "I don't know where that came from. There's absolutely no foundation in reality in that (report)."





The worst thing that could happen to the Giants is for Rosen to emerge from the combine as the clear cut #1 overall.



Giants aren’t taking a QB. I need everyone here to come to terms with that. I’d put every penny I have to my name on it. And they shouldn’t. There are 3-6 guys that are better than every QB in this draft.







There is not a single position player worthy of a top 2 pick this year outside of qb. There are no generational talents available. Will you be screaming when the Giants need to trade a boat load of picks for a very average qb in in one of the next two drafts?



Barkley and Nelson aren’t generational?



And don’t say RB has no value- Gettleman literally said that was a myth yesterday. To be clear, I’m not advocating for either guy over a QB, but I think there is a pretty strong consensus that they are “generational” prospects. In comment 13846426 lax counsel said:Barkley and Nelson aren’t generational?And don’t say RB has no value- Gettleman literally said that was a myth yesterday. To be clear, I’m not advocating for either guy over a QB, but I think there is a pretty strong consensus that they are “generational” prospects.

RE: Out of curiosity I went and looked up Russell Wilson's combine stats Brown Recluse : 3/1/2018 11:02 am : link

Quote: Height 6' 1/4 inch

Weight 204 (I'm sure that's changed)

Arm Length 31.00



HAND SIZE 10.25 !!!!!



40 Time 4.53







Ciara married him for his big hands. In comment 13846465 njm said:Ciara married him for his big hands.

The minor disappointment for me with Darnold allstarjim : 3/1/2018 11:10 am : link is the hand size. The height and weight is fine. I was expecting him to be 6'4" or maybe an 1/8th of an inch under, but that's not a concern.



The hand size, while not an enormous deal, was a little surprising. I was expecting his hands to be on the high end of 9", perhaps even 10". While you wouldn't say those are small hands, they are just ok. However...it should be noted, Eli's hands measured right about 9 1/8th of an inch, and both Tom Brady's and Ben Roethlisberger's hands are the same size as Darnold's. So, while bigger hands are preferrable, that hand size isn't a red flag.



Very interesting, though, that Baker Mayfield measured shy of 6'1", yet still with the 9 1/4" hands. Smaller than Darnold's, but bigger than you might expect for a man his size. I actually think that helps Mayfield a bit. Mayfield's obvious comp that people are likening him too is Drew Brees. Brees' hands measured at 10 1/4", and Mayfield actually measured as a skosh taller than Brees (by a fraction of an inch)! Brees has some huge hands.

Mayfield jeff57 : 3/1/2018 11:15 am : link



Mayfield¡¯s height wasn¡¯t the only thing measuring differently in Indianapolis. His hands were a quarter-inch smaller ¡ª 9 1/4 inches on Thursday ¡ª than they were earlier this year.



- ( Baker Mayfield measured at 6¡¯0¡å 5/8 on Thursday, which won¡¯t change the mind of anyone who thinks that his height is a detriment to his chances of NFL success unless they think a quarter-inch makes all the difference in the world. Chase Goodbread of NFL Media points out that Mayfield was 6¡¯0¡å 3/8 when he was in Mobile for the postseason game.Mayfield¡¯s height wasn¡¯t the only thing measuring differently in Indianapolis. His hands were a quarter-inch smaller ¡ª 9 1/4 inches on Thursday ¡ª than they were earlier this year. Link - ( New Window

these posts are hysterical Torrag : 3/1/2018 11:16 am : link AS if a half inch in height, or a quarter inch hand size or a few pounds difference in weight matters when comparing these guys for final draft grades. They don't.



The determining factors in setting a Draft order for these QB's will depend on game tape, character, health and intelligence.

RE: these posts are hysterical allstarjim : 3/1/2018 11:27 am : link

Quote: AS if a half inch in height, or a quarter inch hand size or a few pounds difference in weight matters when comparing these guys for final draft grades. They don't.



The determining factors in setting a Draft order for these QB's will depend on game tape, character, health and intelligence.



Measurements are important. That said, there's nothing here that hurts any of these guys. However, I think Rosen is helped a bit, particularly for the hand size measurement. Scouts do factor in hand size as it correlates to ball security and control of the ball, especially if you play home games in weather. In comment 13846487 Torrag said:Measurements are important. That said, there's nothing here that hurts any of these guys. However, I think Rosen is helped a bit, particularly for the hand size measurement. Scouts do factor in hand size as it correlates to ball security and control of the ball, especially if you play home games in weather.

All these hand size measurements are adequate Peppers : 3/1/2018 11:32 am : link A lot of talk going in that Darnold had small hands because of the turnovers but, his are average sized.



Mayfields are a bit smaller. That might be concerning to some cold weather team but I still think Arizona will be aggressive in moving up for him.

'Measurements are important'... Torrag : 3/1/2018 11:41 am : link They're really only important if you have a negative outlier. Otherwise they aren't going to matter.



The things that matter are those I listed earlier. Maybe you want to include a specific called 'arm talent'....but I include that in game tape as it will be apparent there.

Eli's hand size Pep22 : 3/1/2018 11:46 am : link it also explains why Eli is so easily stripped

It looks like Bakey Mayfield GREW!! ZogZerg : 3/1/2018 11:59 am : link I gues the rack does work!

RE: RE: RE: Darnold UConn4523 : 3/1/2018 12:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13846416 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13846295 Dragon said:





Quote:





Not even 6-4, that’s a big surprise never seen him listed under 6-4, that’s not a good thing.







Hahah, I wish that was a joke but I don’t think it is. Yeah, he’s now 5’9”...







Nobody said he would drop to the 5th round or that he was 5'9" but he did lose a perceived advantage that he had over Rosen and had a deficit widen versus Allen.



Riiiight. In comment 13846460 Pep22 said:Riiiight.

RE: I think Rosen is the guy. Bill L : 3/1/2018 12:29 pm : link

Quote: He checks all of the boxes except the one that we can't know until the Giants sit down and talk to him and check is medicals. He's been the best QB in his age group since HS. He's very smart(football smart), he has all the physical tools and now his size is prototypical for an NFL QB. If he interviews well and the teams isn't concerned medically, I think he'll be the pick. And yet, you champion the short shelf-life of RB's. Rosen has maybe a season tops after he starts. In comment 13846344 Keith said:And yet, you champion the short shelf-life of RB's. Rosen has maybe a season tops after he starts.

Why only a season? UConn4523 : 3/1/2018 12:32 pm : link I think his injury history is the biggest red flag of the group but 1 season is egregious. That would mean he just shouldn't be on anyone's 1st round board which we know isn't the case.

RE: Why only a season? Bill L : 3/1/2018 12:36 pm : link

Quote: I think his injury history is the biggest red flag of the group but 1 season is egregious. That would mean he just shouldn't be on anyone's 1st round board which we know isn't the case. I'm betting he retires the first time his eyes complete the full cycle around their sockets. In comment 13846617 UConn4523 said:I'm betting he retires the first time his eyes complete the full cycle around their sockets.

But it may work. You're right, who really knows Bill L : 3/1/2018 12:38 pm : link I think that Rosen is this year's Myles Jack. The talent is there but you really have to test your risk tolerance and he might sink to a point where somewhere feels the reward is the worth the gamble.

. . . . jeff57 : 3/1/2018 12:56 pm : link Josh Allen:



6'4 7/8"

237 lbs

10 1/8" hand size



For what it's worth Aup155 : 3/1/2018 12:57 pm : link David Webb's measurements from last year's combine;



Height: 6.41667 (ft)

Weight: 229 (lbs)

Hands: 9.25 (in)

Arm Length: 33.13



Comparing him to the "top" QB's in this class, Rosen is around the same weight as Webb however, I would say Webb has a bigger frame. Rosen's torso is very narrow where as Webb has wider shoulders and just looks physically more developed, even when coming out last year.



The only person that has Webb beat in this year's class is J.Allen in terms of measurements. Take that for what it's worth.



Webb has been in the building for a year now and has had the privilege of learning from Eli and the rest of the staff during that time.



The question I ask myself over and over when looking at this current crop of college QB's is, would any of them be taken ahead of players like Mariota, Goff, Wentz, Luck, Newton, Bradford, Stafford?I keep coming up with the same answer, which is, No.



Paul Dottino consistently mentions how impressive Webb has been since day one and the progress he's made in that time. I think that we all have to agree that as much information as there is on the internet, there are certain things that we don't get to see every day, so none of us can unequivocally say that Webb can't be the guy moving forward.



I'm on board with Dottino on Webb-Slinger!

RE: these posts are hysterical Brown Recluse : 3/1/2018 12:59 pm : link

Quote: AS if a half inch in height, or a quarter inch hand size or a few pounds difference in weight matters when comparing these guys for final draft grades. They don't.



The determining factors in setting a Draft order for these QB's will depend on game tape, character, health and intelligence.



I agree. People love to look at numbers. Forget everything else. In comment 13846487 Torrag said:I agree. People love to look at numbers. Forget everything else.

RE: For what it's worth jeff57 : 3/1/2018 1:01 pm : link

Quote: David Webb's measurements from last year's combine;



Height: 6.41667 (ft)

Weight: 229 (lbs)

Hands: 9.25 (in)

Arm Length: 33.13



Comparing him to the "top" QB's in this class, Rosen is around the same weight as Webb however, I would say Webb has a bigger frame. Rosen's torso is very narrow where as Webb has wider shoulders and just looks physically more developed, even when coming out last year.



The only person that has Webb beat in this year's class is J.Allen in terms of measurements. Take that for what it's worth.



Webb has been in the building for a year now and has had the privilege of learning from Eli and the rest of the staff during that time.



The question I ask myself over and over when looking at this current crop of college QB's is, would any of them be taken ahead of players like Mariota, Goff, Wentz, Luck, Newton, Bradford, Stafford?I keep coming up with the same answer, which is, No.



Paul Dottino consistently mentions how impressive Webb has been since day one and the progress he's made in that time. I think that we all have to agree that as much information as there is on the internet, there are certain things that we don't get to see every day, so none of us can unequivocally say that Webb can't be the guy moving forward.



I'm on board with Dottino on Webb-Slinger!



Webb tied for shortest hand size with Mayfield. In comment 13846662 Aup155 said:Webb tied for shortest hand size with Mayfield.

RE: RE: I think Rosen is the guy. Pep22 : 3/1/2018 1:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13846344 Keith said:





Quote:





He checks all of the boxes except the one that we can't know until the Giants sit down and talk to him and check is medicals. He's been the best QB in his age group since HS. He's very smart(football smart), he has all the physical tools and now his size is prototypical for an NFL QB. If he interviews well and the teams isn't concerned medically, I think he'll be the pick.



And yet, you champion the short shelf-life of RB's. Rosen has maybe a season tops after he starts.



One season tops??? Talk about an arbitrary projection. In comment 13846611 Bill L said:One season tops??? Talk about an arbitrary projection.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Darnold Jay on the Island : 3/1/2018 1:07 pm : link

Quote:



I would be thrilled with either Darnold or Rosen but due to the injury concerns I expect the Giants to have Darnold as their #1 player on their board. Darnold would be going into the perfect situation for him. He doesn't have to start year one so he can sit for a year and learn behind Eli just as Carson Palmer did behind Kitna. I see a lot of similarities between Darnold and Eli so he is a perfect mentor.







In terms of similarities, are you only referring to demeanor?

I'm referring to their pocket presence and mobility, their quiet lead by example personalities, arm strength, ball security issues,etc. In comment 13846462 Pep22 said:I'm referring to their pocket presence and mobility, their quiet lead by example personalities, arm strength, ball security issues,etc.

When I said pocket presence and mobility Jay on the Island : 3/1/2018 1:10 pm : link I meant pocket mobility not overall mobility as Darnold is far more athletic and faster than Eli.

RE: RE: these posts are hysterical Pep22 : 3/1/2018 1:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13846487 Torrag said:





Quote:





AS if a half inch in height, or a quarter inch hand size or a few pounds difference in weight matters when comparing these guys for final draft grades. They don't.



The determining factors in setting a Draft order for these QB's will depend on game tape, character, health and intelligence.







I agree. People love to look at numbers. Forget everything else.



Come on guys, reading comprehension. All we are saying is that a big part of the love for Darnold is his physical profile. That took a slight hit today. Also, a big part of the criticism of Rosen is the notion that he has a slight physique. That was greatly diminished today. None of this means film, intellect, interviews etc. will be ignored. Its a piece of the eval equation, that's it. In comment 13846668 Brown Recluse said:Come on guys, reading comprehension. All we are saying is that a big part of the love for Darnold is his physical profile. That took a slight hit today. Also, a big part of the criticism of Rosen is the notion that he has a slight physique. That was greatly diminished today. None of this means film, intellect, interviews etc. will be ignored. Its a piece of the eval equation, that's it.

RE: RE: RE: I think Rosen is the guy. Bill L : 3/1/2018 1:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13846611 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 13846344 Keith said:





Quote:





He checks all of the boxes except the one that we can't know until the Giants sit down and talk to him and check is medicals. He's been the best QB in his age group since HS. He's very smart(football smart), he has all the physical tools and now his size is prototypical for an NFL QB. If he interviews well and the teams isn't concerned medically, I think he'll be the pick.



And yet, you champion the short shelf-life of RB's. Rosen has maybe a season tops after he starts.







One season tops??? Talk about an arbitrary projection. Sorry not to be unique. In comment 13846670 Pep22 said:Sorry not to be unique.

RE: For what it's worth Milton : 3/1/2018 1:11 pm : link

Quote: I think that we all have to agree that as much information as there is on the internet, there are certain things that we don't get to see every day, so none of us can unequivocally say that Webb can't be the guy moving forward. And none of us can say that he can be the guy moving forward. All we really know about him is that a year ago there were NFL teams that traded up in the first round for Trubitsky, Mahomes, and Watson, but Webb lasted all the way until the 3rd round. That's what NFL scouts thought of him last year.



So instead of comparing this year's crop of QBs to Andrew Luck, why not compare them to Mitchell Trubitsky, because that's who was taken with the #2 overall pick last year while Webb waited until the late 3rd round to have his name called. In comment 13846662 Aup155 said:And none of us can say that hebe the guy moving forward. All we really know about him is that a year ago there were NFL teams that traded up in the first round for Trubitsky, Mahomes, and Watson, but Webb lasted all the way until the 3rd round. That's what NFL scouts thought of him last year.So instead of comparing this year's crop of QBs to Andrew Luck, why not compare them to Mitchell Trubitsky, because that's who was taken with the #2 overall pick last year while Webb waited until the late 3rd round to have his name called.

RE: When I said pocket presence and mobility Pep22 : 3/1/2018 1:12 pm : link

Quote: I meant pocket mobility not overall mobility as Darnold is far more athletic and faster than Eli.



Is there anybody less athletic than Eli? :) In comment 13846680 Jay on the Island said:Is there anybody less athletic than Eli? :)

RE: RE: For what it's worth Section331 : 3/1/2018 1:12 pm : link

Quote:

Webb tied for shortest hand size with Mayfield.



Hey, if he wants to be a Giant QB, he's gotta be a fumbler! In comment 13846669 jeff57 said:Hey, if he wants to be a Giant QB, he's gotta be a fumbler!

Nice to see that we've moved from "Rosen is too small" Ten Ton Hammer : 3/1/2018 1:18 pm : link To "just because he's 226 doesn't mean he can take a hit".



Anything to keep that awful take going.

RE: RE: For what it's worth Bill L : 3/1/2018 1:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13846662 Aup155 said:





Quote:





I think that we all have to agree that as much information as there is on the internet, there are certain things that we don't get to see every day, so none of us can unequivocally say that Webb can't be the guy moving forward.



And none of us can say that he can be the guy moving forward. All we really know about him is that a year ago there were NFL teams that traded up in the first round for Trubitsky, Mahomes, and Watson, but Webb lasted all the way until the 3rd round. That's what NFL scouts thought of him last year.



So instead of comparing this year's crop of QBs to Andrew Luck, why not compare them to Mitchell Trubitsky, because that's who was taken with the #2 overall pick last year while Webb waited until the late 3rd round to have his name called. Except that the one site that did that had this year's guys well below the top of last year's guys...and then everyone called it trash. In comment 13846685 Milton said:Except that the one site that did that had this year's guys well below the top of last year's guys...and then everyone called it trash.

RE: RE: I think Rosen is the guy. Keith : 3/1/2018 1:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13846344 Keith said:





Quote:





He checks all of the boxes except the one that we can't know until the Giants sit down and talk to him and check is medicals. He's been the best QB in his age group since HS. He's very smart(football smart), he has all the physical tools and now his size is prototypical for an NFL QB. If he interviews well and the teams isn't concerned medically, I think he'll be the pick.



And yet, you champion the short shelf-life of RB's. Rosen has maybe a season tops after he starts.



Maybe read what I wrote? I very clearly said that his medicals have to check out and he would have to interview well. Information that we simply cannot know.



Curious though, what is his history with concussions? In comment 13846611 Bill L said:Maybe read what I wrote? I very clearly said that his medicals have to check out and he would have to interview well. Information that we simply cannot know.Curious though, what is his history with concussions?

RE: RE: RE: I think Rosen is the guy. Bill L : 3/1/2018 1:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13846611 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 13846344 Keith said:





Quote:





He checks all of the boxes except the one that we can't know until the Giants sit down and talk to him and check is medicals. He's been the best QB in his age group since HS. He's very smart(football smart), he has all the physical tools and now his size is prototypical for an NFL QB. If he interviews well and the teams isn't concerned medically, I think he'll be the pick.



And yet, you champion the short shelf-life of RB's. Rosen has maybe a season tops after he starts.







Maybe read what I wrote? I very clearly said that his medicals have to check out and he would have to interview well. Information that we simply cannot know.



Curious though, what is his history with concussions? Two so far. Enough to miss substantial time.



And people keep talking about his dad being a neurosurgeon and the amount of money he makes. I don't know about that so much, but you have to believe that there is more dinner table than in the average household about the effects of head severe brain trauma. In comment 13846704 Keith said:Two so far. Enough to miss substantial time.And people keep talking about his dad being a neurosurgeon and the amount of money he makes. I don't know about that so much, but you have to believe that there is more dinner table than in the average household about the effects of head severe brain trauma.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Rosen clears medical exams Vanzetti : 3/1/2018 4:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13846420 GoDeep13 said:





Quote:





Giants aren’t taking a QB. I need everyone here to come to terms with that. I’d put every penny I have to my name on it.



Let me guess, you're broke.



I think GoDeep13 needs a new handle. Maybe SweepRight22 In comment 13846423 Milton said:I think GoDeep13 needs a new handle. Maybe SweepRight22