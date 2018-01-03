QB Measurements

|
|Shut a lot of people up today about his slight frame. He's only 20 so he'll probably end up playing around 230 at 6'4.
|Not even 6-4, that’s a big surprise never seen him listed under 6-4, that’s not a good thing.
| 6-4 7/8
237 lbs
10 1/8
33 1/2
78 3/4
|Part of his appeal is that he is a big, strong, athletic kid...almost like Big Ben. At 6'3" and 221, he's fairly average sized. Depending on Josh Allen's next several weeks, Darnold could slip to the 3rd QB taken.
|He checks all of the boxes except the one that we can't know until the Giants sit down and talk to him and check is medicals. He's been the best QB in his age group since HS. He's very smart(football smart), he has all the physical tools and now his size is prototypical for an NFL QB. If he interviews well and the teams isn't concerned medically, I think he'll be the pick.
Rosen’s my choice as well.
|He is the best QB hands down in this draft and the Browns will draft him at number 1.
Allen is compared physically to Big Ben not Darnold. Darnold isn't going to slip over 5/8th of an inch.
|after the season ended and it's apparently been paying off some.
Browns won't take him, no chance they touch a guy who could risk sitting out not to play for them.
|Rosen recently told NFL Network's Mike Silver, "I've never said anything about not wanting to play in Cleveland," the former UCLA quarterback said. "I don't know where that came from. There's absolutely no foundation in reality in that (report)."
6-4 7/8
237 lbs
10 1/8
33 1/2
78 3/4
That’s a biggun
|Not even 6-4, that’s a big surprise never seen him listed under 6-4, that’s not a good thing.
Browns won't take him, no chance they touch a guy who could risk sitting out not to play for them.
That was a misinterpretation of his comment that it wasn't important to him to be the number one pick in the draft, it was more important that he go to the right team for him.
The worst thing that could happen to the Giants is for Rosen to emerge from the combine as the clear cut #1 overall.
|Giants aren’t taking a QB. I need everyone here to come to terms with that. I’d put every penny I have to my name on it.
Browns won't take him, no chance they touch a guy who could risk sitting out not to play for them.
That was a misinterpretation of his comment that it wasn't important to him to be the number one pick in the draft, it was more important that he go to the right team for him.
The worst thing that could happen to the Giants is for Rosen to emerge from the combine as the clear cut #1 overall.
Giants aren’t taking a QB. I need everyone here to come to terms with that. I’d put every penny I have to my name on it. And they shouldn’t. There are 3-6 guys that are better than every QB in this draft.
| Who seems to inspire his team and win games the team isn’t expected to win. Limited sample size though.
He doesn’t fit the mold but still may turn out to be the best in the class.
Darnold, Rosen and Allen have not shown that they can carry a team and drag them into the SB.
Only 3 guys playing now have done it - Brady, Brees and Eli.
Not Big Ben, not Wilson, Not Ryan. Jury is out on the the
young vets like Wentz.
|
I'm not saying he will slip precipitously but I think when you watch Rosen and Darnold play, you come away saying: 1 Rosen is more polished 2 Darnold while more "raw", is bigger, more athletic. This combo of Rosen coming in bigger than anticipated and Darnold slightly smaller does change the perception in # 2 above.
I do think that the stars are starting to align such that we will see Allen to CLE, Rosen to NYG, Darnold to DEN.
| Who seems to inspire his team and win games the team isn’t expected to win. Limited sample size though.
He doesn’t fit the mold but still may turn out to be the best in the class.
Darnold, Rosen and Allen have not shown that they can carry a team and drag them into the SB.
Only 3 guys playing now have done it - Brady, Brees and Eli. Not Big Ben, not Wilson, Not Ryan. Jury is out on the the young vets like Wentz.
Hahah, I wish that was a joke but I don’t think it is. Yeah, he’s now 5’9”...
I'm not saying he will slip precipitously but I think when you watch Rosen and Darnold play, you come away saying: 1 Rosen is more polished 2 Darnold while more "raw", is bigger, more athletic. This combo of Rosen coming in bigger than anticipated and Darnold slightly smaller does change the perception in # 2 above.
I do think that the stars are starting to align such that we will see Allen to CLE, Rosen to NYG, Darnold to DEN.
I would be thrilled with either Darnold or Rosen but due to the injury concerns I expect the Giants to have Darnold as their #1 player on their board. Darnold would be going into the perfect situation for him. He doesn't have to start year one so he can sit for a year and learn behind Eli just as Carson Palmer did behind Kitna. I see a lot of similarities between Darnold and Eli so he is a perfect mentor.
Browns won't take him, no chance they touch a guy who could risk sitting out not to play for them.
That was a misinterpretation of his comment that it wasn't important to him to be the number one pick in the draft, it was more important that he go to the right team for him.
The worst thing that could happen to the Giants is for Rosen to emerge from the combine as the clear cut #1 overall.
Giants aren’t taking a QB. I need everyone here to come to terms with that. I’d put every penny I have to my name on it. And they shouldn’t. There are 3-6 guys that are better than every QB in this draft.
There is not a single position player worthy of a top 2 pick this year outside of qb. There are no generational talents available. Will you be screaming when the Giants need to trade a boat load of picks for a very average qb in in one of the next two drafts?
| Height 6' 1/4 inch
Weight 204 (I'm sure that's changed)
Arm Length 31.00
HAND SIZE 10.25 !!!!!
40 Time 4.53
| AS if a half inch in height, or a quarter inch hand size or a few pounds difference in weight matters when comparing these guys for final draft grades. They don't.
The determining factors in setting a Draft order for these QB's will depend on game tape, character, health and intelligence.
Hahah, I wish that was a joke but I don’t think it is. Yeah, he’s now 5’9”...
Nobody said he would drop to the 5th round or that he was 5'9" but he did lose a perceived advantage that he had over Rosen and had a deficit widen versus Allen.
|He checks all of the boxes except the one that we can't know until the Giants sit down and talk to him and check is medicals. He's been the best QB in his age group since HS. He's very smart(football smart), he has all the physical tools and now his size is prototypical for an NFL QB. If he interviews well and the teams isn't concerned medically, I think he'll be the pick.
|I think his injury history is the biggest red flag of the group but 1 season is egregious. That would mean he just shouldn't be on anyone's 1st round board which we know isn't the case.
| AS if a half inch in height, or a quarter inch hand size or a few pounds difference in weight matters when comparing these guys for final draft grades. They don't.
The determining factors in setting a Draft order for these QB's will depend on game tape, character, health and intelligence.
| David Webb's measurements from last year's combine;
Height: 6.41667 (ft)
Weight: 229 (lbs)
Hands: 9.25 (in)
Arm Length: 33.13
Comparing him to the "top" QB's in this class, Rosen is around the same weight as Webb however, I would say Webb has a bigger frame. Rosen's torso is very narrow where as Webb has wider shoulders and just looks physically more developed, even when coming out last year.
The only person that has Webb beat in this year's class is J.Allen in terms of measurements. Take that for what it's worth.
Webb has been in the building for a year now and has had the privilege of learning from Eli and the rest of the staff during that time.
The question I ask myself over and over when looking at this current crop of college QB's is, would any of them be taken ahead of players like Mariota, Goff, Wentz, Luck, Newton, Bradford, Stafford?I keep coming up with the same answer, which is, No.
Paul Dottino consistently mentions how impressive Webb has been since day one and the progress he's made in that time. I think that we all have to agree that as much information as there is on the internet, there are certain things that we don't get to see every day, so none of us can unequivocally say that Webb can't be the guy moving forward.
I'm on board with Dottino on Webb-Slinger!
And yet, you champion the short shelf-life of RB's. Rosen has maybe a season tops after he starts.
|
I would be thrilled with either Darnold or Rosen but due to the injury concerns I expect the Giants to have Darnold as their #1 player on their board. Darnold would be going into the perfect situation for him. He doesn't have to start year one so he can sit for a year and learn behind Eli just as Carson Palmer did behind Kitna. I see a lot of similarities between Darnold and Eli so he is a perfect mentor.
In terms of similarities, are you only referring to demeanor?
AS if a half inch in height, or a quarter inch hand size or a few pounds difference in weight matters when comparing these guys for final draft grades. They don't.
The determining factors in setting a Draft order for these QB's will depend on game tape, character, health and intelligence.
I agree. People love to look at numbers. Forget everything else.
And yet, you champion the short shelf-life of RB's. Rosen has maybe a season tops after he starts.
One season tops??? Talk about an arbitrary projection.
|I think that we all have to agree that as much information as there is on the internet, there are certain things that we don't get to see every day, so none of us can unequivocally say that Webb can't be the guy moving forward.
|I meant pocket mobility not overall mobility as Darnold is far more athletic and faster than Eli.
|
Webb tied for shortest hand size with Mayfield.
I think that we all have to agree that as much information as there is on the internet, there are certain things that we don't get to see every day, so none of us can unequivocally say that Webb can't be the guy moving forward.
And none of us can say that he can be the guy moving forward. All we really know about him is that a year ago there were NFL teams that traded up in the first round for Trubitsky, Mahomes, and Watson, but Webb lasted all the way until the 3rd round. That's what NFL scouts thought of him last year.
So instead of comparing this year's crop of QBs to Andrew Luck, why not compare them to Mitchell Trubitsky, because that's who was taken with the #2 overall pick last year while Webb waited until the late 3rd round to have his name called.
And yet, you champion the short shelf-life of RB's. Rosen has maybe a season tops after he starts.
And yet, you champion the short shelf-life of RB's. Rosen has maybe a season tops after he starts.
Maybe read what I wrote? I very clearly said that his medicals have to check out and he would have to interview well. Information that we simply cannot know.
Curious though, what is his history with concussions?
Giants aren’t taking a QB. I need everyone here to come to terms with that. I’d put every penny I have to my name on it.
Let me guess, you're broke.
Webb tied for shortest hand size with Mayfield.
Hey, if he wants to be a Giant QB, he's gotta be a fumbler!