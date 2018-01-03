Why hasn't DE Bradley Chubb been discussed more on BBI? Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/1/2018 11:33 am : 3/1/2018 11:33 am I've found this a bit odd.

Do we need another DE Chip : 3/1/2018 11:37 am : link We are paying over 34 mil in salary cap to Vernon and JPP. Do we want to spend more at that position.

. arcarsenal : 3/1/2018 11:37 am : link Because I don't think anyone here realistically sees a situation where we draft him.



He's an excellent prospect. There's no doubt about that.



But we are paying JPP and Vernon a lot of money, have a 37 year old QB and even if we were to trade down and not take a QB, it still probably wouldn't be Chubb as he'd likely then be off the board by our pick (depending on where we moved to)



I just think most people here, including myself, can't really foresee a scenario where he's here - thus, not a ton of discussion.

You know us by now Joey in VA : 3/1/2018 11:38 am : link We are like a bee hive buzzing around the queens, aka the QBs, Nelson, Barkley and not taking Barkley. BBI lends itself to being too narrow because we tend to zero in on a handful of things and players and we end up ignoring very relevant possibilities.

Because Paul Dottino isn't a poster jeff57 : 3/1/2018 11:39 am : link .

I don't think he grades out for NYG JonC : 3/1/2018 11:42 am : link without a trade down, and even then perhaps Nelson is preferable target.

I have him a tick below the other elite prospects. Torrag : 3/1/2018 11:43 am : link I like him obviously but I'm not convinced he's a quick twitch pash rusher. Looks more like a base end to me and is that the profile of the #2 pick in the entire draft? I don't think so. For me he comes into play if we do trade down.

Terrific player, but I question Section331 : 3/1/2018 11:45 am : link whether he will be an elite ER in the NFL. He reminds me of OV a bit, does everything well, but not a good enough pass rusher to force OL's to rotate protections his way. It will be interesting to see how he tests in Indy.

Same for Fitzpatrick njm : 3/1/2018 11:46 am : link Top players playing positions of need but not crying need.

RE: Same for Fitzpatrick Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/1/2018 11:48 am : : 3/1/2018 11:48 am : link

Quote: Top players playing positions of need but not crying need.



You could make the same argument about Lawrence Taylor and Carl Banks. In comment 13846536 njm said:You could make the same argument about Lawrence Taylor and Carl Banks.

njm Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/1/2018 11:49 am : : 3/1/2018 11:49 am : link Fitzpatrick was going to be my thread for tomorrow! ;)

RE: Is he an excellent prospect, or the best prospect Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/1/2018 11:55 am : : 3/1/2018 11:55 am : link

Quote: in a group of edge rushers that isn't particularly noteworthy?



Now that's a viable question.



But it would be a mistake to discount DE as not being a position of need (IMO). In comment 13846542 Ten Ton Hammer said:Now that's a viable question.But it would be a mistake to discount DE as not being a position of need (IMO).

RE: Is he an excellent prospect, or the best prospect arcarsenal : 3/1/2018 11:55 am : link

Quote: in a group of edge rushers that isn't particularly noteworthy?



More the former than the latter, IMO.



I just don't see any scenario where NYG are drafting him. In comment 13846542 Ten Ton Hammer said:More the former than the latter, IMO.I just don't see any scenario where NYG are drafting him.

Shurmur ryanmkeane : 3/1/2018 11:56 am : link and Gettleman stressed a "franchise changing player" at #2 overall. Chubb just doesn't seem like that kinda guy.

If JPP wasnt re-signed dep026 : 3/1/2018 11:56 am : link he would probably be THE discussion.



Thanks Reese!

the other Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/1/2018 11:56 am : : 3/1/2018 11:56 am : link variable is what kind of defense will NY run.



But I don't think JPP is long for this roster beyond the upcoming year.

IMO RomanWH : 3/1/2018 11:56 am : link it's because we don't know how Bettcher is going to line up our players most of the time. 4-3 or 3-4. Chubb would be wasted in a 3-4, no?



Also, I made a thread making the case for Minkah Fitzpatrick with a trade down last week, Eric. While I don't think it's a likely scenario, I do like what he brings if he were to be the pick.

agree with Torrag JonC : 3/1/2018 12:00 pm : link he seems to lack the quick twitch and explosion off the edge ability to warrant the pick.

RE: IMO Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/1/2018 12:00 pm : : 3/1/2018 12:00 pm : link

Quote: it's because we don't know how Bettcher is going to line up our players most of the time. 4-3 or 3-4. Chubb would be wasted in a 3-4, no?



Also, I made a thread making the case for Minkah Fitzpatrick with a trade down last week, Eric. While I don't think it's a likely scenario, I do like what he brings if he were to be the pick.



Yup, as I posted right above your post, Bettcher's defense would obviously influence this. I would NOT discount the CB.



Gettleman made it clear he is looking for a Hall of Fame player, not a position. In comment 13846555 RomanWH said:Yup, as I posted right above your post, Bettcher's defense would obviously influence this. I would NOT discount the CB.Gettleman made it clear he is looking for a Hall of Fame player, not a position.

RE: I don't think he grades out for NYG barens : 3/1/2018 12:00 pm : link

Quote: without a trade down, and even then perhaps Nelson is preferable target.



Agreed In comment 13846522 JonC said:Agreed

RE: I don't think he grades out for NYG AcidTest : 3/1/2018 12:05 pm : link

Quote: without a trade down, and even then perhaps Nelson is preferable target.



Agreed. I also agree that he doesn't have elite quick twitch ability to bend the edge, although his skills in that area retaining aren't lacking. Just not elite. That having been said, I'd still be fine with him at #2. JPP and Vernon may not be here after next season. But I would probably also take Nelson before Chubb. In comment 13846522 JonC said:Agreed. I also agree that he doesn't have elite quick twitch ability to bend the edge, although his skills in that area retaining aren't lacking. Just not elite. That having been said, I'd still be fine with him at #2. JPP and Vernon may not be here after next season. But I would probably also take Nelson before Chubb.

Eric, great question Emil : 3/1/2018 12:05 pm : link I think part of it is that so much has been focused on what many fans (and beat writers) believe to be the Giants biggest needs. Find the QB of the future or draft a generational running back in Barkley craft an unstoppable offense that almost any QB (combined with the QB whisperer Shurmur) could make successful.



However, this is not how the Giants leadership is viewing the draft. While I think you are right, Gettleman and Shurmur didn't reveal much yesterday, they certainly made it clear they are under no pressure to force a pick at any position, QB or otherwise. They also made clear that a pick at #2 should provide the Giants with a franchise/hall of fame player.



When you consider what the Giants real criteria is, Chubb, Fitzpatrick, and Nelson are strong possibilities at #2. Each could be a dominant player at their position, and Chubb and Fitzpatrick offer a great deal of scheme diversity.



Just thinking out loud. Nelson would not surprise me at all!

I'm personally not as high on Chubb as others Peppers : 3/1/2018 12:11 pm : link And I don't see him as a fit for Bettcher. I know he stood up a little but I thought he was awkward in space. If we still had Spags I'd say its more of a possibility.



What bothers me about Chubb and taking him with the #2 overall is that he doesn't have that elite bend or speed-power conversion you see from the elite pass rushers. Love his motor, does well sealing his edge but I see an effort sack guy. He may be the best all around DE but I don't think he's the best edge rusher. I know I'm in the minority here.



Davenport reminds me of Ziggy and Chandler Jones a little when they came out. I see more double digit sack potential with Davenport than I do Chubb.



Harold Landry bends the edge better than both but he has a lot to improve if he wants to be more than a situational rusher.

RE: njm Section331 : 3/1/2018 12:11 pm : link

Quote: Fitzpatrick was going to be my thread for tomorrow! ;)



I like Fitzpatrick a lot. I'm not sure I'd take him at #2, but a guy who can play any position in the backfield, and play it well? Sign me up. If they don't take a QB and trade down, I'd want Nelson, Barkley, Fitzpatrick in that order. In comment 13846540 Eric from BBI said:I like Fitzpatrick a lot. I'm not sure I'd take him at #2, but a guy who can play any position in the backfield, and play it well? Sign me up. If they don't take a QB and trade down, I'd want Nelson, Barkley, Fitzpatrick in that order.

his name isn't Barkley fkap : 3/1/2018 12:13 pm : link and he's lost in the pick a QB, any QB, crowd, but he's given some coverage here.



A good DE would be a golden pick. OV and JPP aren't really living up to their contracts and can easily be jettisoned next year IF there is anyone to step up to the plate. At a bare minimum, a good DE gives you a quality rotation, which can be valuable. Whether Chubb is a good DE prospect is a question I can't address, but there are a few here who sing his praises.



As said above, every area is a position of need. I'd rather pick BPA at an area of need (virtually anywhere) over forcing a pick at an area of extreme need.

Chubb would be a good pick ghost718 : 3/1/2018 12:30 pm : link I'd take him over the guard Nelson eleven times out of ten.But like others have said,there are question marks about JPP and Vernon,and who will be here in the years to come.



And if the Giants stick with Eli,who will have the greatest impact on the team.Would a guy like Barkley help the offense moreso than Chubb as the 3rd pass rusher.

RE: Is he an excellent prospect, or the best prospect Jay on the Island : 3/1/2018 12:48 pm : link

Quote: in a group of edge rushers that isn't particularly noteworthy?

This. He isn't a Julius Peppers, Jadaveon Clowney, or Joey Bosa level talent. In comment 13846542 Ten Ton Hammer said:This. He isn't a Julius Peppers, Jadaveon Clowney, or Joey Bosa level talent.

to answer the OP's question: Bettcher giants#1 : 3/1/2018 12:53 pm : link I personally had mentioned Chubb as a possibility, if not the possibility outside of the QBs, immediately following the season. But his 'fit' doesn't seem as strong in light of the Bettcher hiring.

I like Chubb a lot gidiefor : Mod : 3/1/2018 12:57 pm : : 3/1/2018 12:57 pm : link a lot!



I have to admit -- that these days - it depends on what day it is -- but my biggest conviction, if the QBs don't stack up against history is with Kicking up the Defense with Chubb on day one



I love this guy!!!

Here was my 2 cents back in mid-January... M.S. : 3/1/2018 1:04 pm : link

If no QB at #2, then Bradley Chubb...



M.S. : 1/19/2018 8:43 am



...no doubt the talent on this team is with the D-line, but we've got a huge problem with this unit (which we don't have to worry about with the O-Line):



A ton of money tied up in two defensive ends who are under-performing their fat juicy contracts.



What to do in the Draft?



Maybe the answer is: Bradley Chubb!



His motor is always on (the opposite of JPP) and he's young and healthy while O.V. is aging and breaking down right before our very eyes. And he will come with a manageable 4- or 5-year cost-contained contract, unlike our current DE starters.



In other words, maybe a year from now Bradley Chubb provides the Giants with the flexibility needed to deal with either JPP or OV if they continue on their current downward trajectory.



My mantra is we must go QB at #2. But if we don't, I think Bradley Chubb would look real good in Blue... for several reasons.

I love Chubb and, again, if we trade down, I could see a scenario That’s Gold, Jerry : 3/1/2018 1:07 pm : link where we take him. I believe you build from the inside out so while I want the OL addressed first, I have no issue taking Chubb.



The problem on BBI and elsewhere is most Giants' fans are caught up in either Darnold, Rosen or Allen. That takes up most space.



They refuse to see what this team really needs...skill players are nice but they mean nothing if you do not have the foundation of offensive and defensive lines.

I have seen Chubb's name tossed around... bw in dc : 3/1/2018 1:26 pm : link quite a bit actually.



I think he's a bit of a one-trick pony, but he's pretty damn good at that trick. I've morphed over the years into a preference for the speed rusher over the bull rusher. So I'd go another direction over Chubb...

Stray was a power rusher widmerseyebrow : 3/1/2018 1:38 pm : link so I don't have a problem with how he gets it done. I think he should absolutely be in the mix. The salary doesn't match the production on the defensive line. Our pass rush is lacking and that is just as critical as fixing our offensive line.

What if... HoustonGiant : 3/1/2018 2:29 pm : link





we did talk about him but Eric keeps erasing all threads....

RE: Do we need another DE mrvax : 3/1/2018 2:39 pm : link

Quote: We are paying over 34 mil in salary cap to Vernon and JPP. Do we want to spend more at that position.



A good rookie DE would be great. He'd be able to get JPP and Vernon off the field and rested a bit. Also, next year the Giants could cut JPP and save $9.5M if they want to.

In comment 13846513 Chip said:A good rookie DE would be great. He'd be able to get JPP and Vernon off the field and rested a bit. Also, next year the Giants could cut JPP and save $9.5M if they want to.

he is definately msh : 3/1/2018 2:45 pm : link in the mix for the that first pick but i see the giants trading back,taking the QB or taking barkley more highly first.



question then would be indy, everyone has colts taking him at 3 if barkley is gone or taking barkley so if they trade back, he is off the board further affirmed by the colts imminent release of frank gore they need help at DE and RB so both those guys are on thier wishlist too,if they stay at 2 they are either taking barkley or a QB but that is looking less likey closer draft gets



the fact they are open to trading back suggests to me they dont like any of the QB's enough to stand pat and select one of them,and want extra picks to retool the giants for a quick turn around a DE rarely impacts year 1 so they look for impact where a CB/s,RB etc makes more immediate returns



i would be happy with chubb it is an area the giants need to improve and he would improve the team no doubt.if there is alot of trades which i suspect there might be than they could end up taking him after a move back but i dont know if they move back are they maybe more thinking like an OT like brown over a DE?



at 2 its too rich for a guy like brown they move back a few slots then with barkley,chubb and fitzpatrick maybe gone then that pick makes more sense plus you garner extra picks to add another LB or DE in round 2 or 3 that make even more sense



they could sign norwell,draft brown to LT and shift flowers over to RT or inside to OG,bring back jones at C and either wheeler or bisnowaty takes the other spot and the OL is drastically improved freeing up the extra picks to spend on the front 7



everyone in the division can at the moment run the ball better than the giants that is why many (myself included) want barkley but DE is also a need and so chubb is very much in play depending how the draft shakes up

Only in a trade down... GFAN52 : 3/1/2018 2:46 pm : link would I consider a DE this draft.

why not bc4life : 3/1/2018 2:48 pm : link Look what a great DLine did for Eagles?



But, DC may be looking more for LB types?

I've found it odd because of the historical precedent: ColHowPepper : 3/1/2018 3:14 pm : link April 1981, with the 2nd pick in the NFL Draft, the NY Giants select, from North Carolina State, Lawrence Taylor..............

!

I’ve been saying for a while now WillVAB : 3/1/2018 3:49 pm : link He’s one of the cleanest prospects in the draft. I wouldn’t mind the pick, preferably in a trade down scenario.



This team is devoid of depth along the DL and Vernon/JPP haven’t exactly lit the world on fire. Chubb would give the Giants an easy out from JPP after the season.

Surprised nobody’s brought this up yet mfsd : 3/1/2018 4:04 pm : link But LB wasn’t a need for the Giants in 1981, it was already the strength of the team...but we still drafted LT. Thankfully. And some still questioned the pick at the time bc it wasn’t a need.



The question is, would the Giants grade Chubb higher than any of the QBs, Barkley, etc?

There isn't a need for a DE on this team Doomster : 3/1/2018 5:13 pm : link ?

RE: Surprised nobody’s brought this up yet Ten Ton Hammer : 3/1/2018 5:53 pm : link

Quote: But LB wasn’t a need for the Giants in 1981, it was already the strength of the team...but we still drafted LT. Thankfully. And some still questioned the pick at the time bc it wasn’t a need.



The question is, would the Giants grade Chubb higher than any of the QBs, Barkley, etc?



If the situation was that Chubb was graded anywhere near that level of player, then the situations would be comparable. Of course you can justify drafting a position where you're already strong when the player is one that people are saying is a once in a decade type player. That isn't this situation. In comment 13846961 mfsd said:If the situation was that Chubb was graded anywhere near that level of player, then the situations would be comparable. Of course you can justify drafting a position where you're already strong when the player is one that people are saying is a once in a decade type player. That isn't this situation.

RE: RE: Surprised nobody’s brought this up yet mfsd : 3/1/2018 6:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13846961 mfsd said:





Quote:





But LB wasn’t a need for the Giants in 1981, it was already the strength of the team...but we still drafted LT. Thankfully. And some still questioned the pick at the time bc it wasn’t a need.



The question is, would the Giants grade Chubb higher than any of the QBs, Barkley, etc?







If the situation was that Chubb was graded anywhere near that level of player, then the situations would be comparable. Of course you can justify drafting a position where you're already strong when the player is one that people are saying is a once in a decade type player. That isn't this situation.



That was kinda the point I was making - you don't say no to any player just bc of position.



Don't see Chubb or anyone else in the draft close to LT level potential, not saying that - the question I contemplated was could the Giants grade Chubb significantly higher than any other player that might be available - thus worthy of the pick?



I don't think so, but I'm just a fan on my couch spitballing here, who knows what DG and his staff might think. In comment 13847082 Ten Ton Hammer said:That was kinda the point I was making - you don't say no to any player just bc of position.Don't see Chubb or anyone else in the draft close to LT level potential, not saying that - the question I contemplated was could the Giants grade Chubb significantly higher than any other player that might be available - thus worthy of the pick?I don't think so, but I'm just a fan on my couch spitballing here, who knows what DG and his staff might think.

Nobody knew what LT Doomster : 3/1/2018 9:03 pm : link really was, until he played.....the same with OBj....

RE: I've found it odd because of the historical precedent: RDJR : 3/1/2018 9:04 pm : link

Quote: April 1981, with the 2nd pick in the NFL Draft, the NY Giants select, from North Carolina State, Lawrence Taylor..............

!



Joke right? LT went to UNC, not NC St. In comment 13846900 ColHowPepper said:Joke right? LT went to UNC, not NC St.

RE: why not short lease : 3/1/2018 11:11 pm : link

Quote: Look what a great DLine did for Eagles?



But, DC may be looking more for LB types?





The Eagles? Look what a great DL did for the Giants when they had Strahan, Tuck, Osi, and a couple of more moving parts? In comment 13846854 bc4life said:The Eagles? Look what a great DL did for the Giants when they had Strahan, Tuck, Osi, and a couple of more moving parts?

RE: Is he an excellent prospect, or the best prospect short lease : 3/1/2018 11:25 pm : link

Quote: in a group of edge rushers that isn't particularly noteworthy?





Excellent question Ten Ton .... and I may get "Hammered" (see what I did there?) for this but, that is what I keep asking myself about this year's QB group.



NOT saying that none of them are noteworthy and I am NOT saying that none of them will have a successful NFL career. But, I am concerned about .... Hmmm. I have no words (just gut feelings and concern).



I am glad the decision is not up to me. In comment 13846542 Ten Ton Hammer said:Excellent question Ten Ton .... and I may get "Hammered" (see what I did there?) for this but, that is what I keep asking myself about this year's QB group.NOT saying that none of them are noteworthy and I am NOT saying that none of them will have a successful NFL career. But, I am concerned about .... Hmmm. I have no words (just gut feelings and concern).I am glad the decision is not up to me.