NFL Combine Day 1 Workouts RB OL ST

Big day for Giants fans
Barkley, Guice, Jones, Freeman, Chubb, Michel just to name some rbs
and
Nelson, McGlinchy, Williams, Wynn, Hernandez, Smith, Brown, Miller, Oniell, and dark horse Cappa.
I got it on record. should be a good day.
Despite his pedigree and I'm sympathetic to him coping with his dad's passing, he looks a mess. Just ran his 40 at 5.86 which is a historically bad time. He has shed weight down to 345 from a high of 380. Hopefully, his dad's health issues were a motivation. But he looks awful with his sugar-tits swaying around.
is AAron Gibson part 2. He will be too heavy and too out of shape most of his career to be anything more than a backup or occasional starter. He will not last more than 5 years in the league if he doesn't change his habits.
Awful Bench press and 40 time.
jeff57 said:
I have a man-crush on Will. The guy is built like a brick shit house. I'm hoping he is given consideration with pick 34. Providing a clean pocket for whomever is under center is imperative to the team's success.
James Daniels not running due to a strained hamstring
Arden Key: 6047, 238 pounds, 33 1/2" arm
do the agility drills..he looks really light on his feet
guess we have to get used to this until the Fall...ugh.
Hernandez has been the most impressive OL so far.
DE/LB Dorance Armstrong
Height: 6-3 5/8
Weight: 257
Hand: 10👀
Arm: 34 6/8👀
Wingspan: 83👀
DE/LB Harold Landry
Height: 6-2 3/8
Weight: 252
Hand: 9 3/8
Arm: 32 7/8
Wingspan: 78 7/8
Koffman said:
| Hernandez has been the most impressive OL so far.
Agreed. Austin Corbett as well.
looks very athletic as well
ryanmkeane said:
| looks very athletic as well
Great feet and technique
Orlando Brown combine update:
*14 bench reps
*official 5.85 40 yard dash
*yelled at by coaches during drills for loafing
...but Orlando Brown is potentially costing himself literally millions of dollars.
Jason Mamoa (Aquaman), LOL.
jeff57 said:
| Orlando Brown combine update:
*14 bench reps
*official 5.85 40 yard dash
*yelled at by coaches during drills for loafing
It was just shown that he ran one of the five slowest 40 times in Combine history, the other four guys werent drafted.
TheMick7 said:
Agreed. Never want to overreact to the combine but he looks great out there and is hustling like crazy.
move athletically and on the other side of the coin Orlando Brown is Baby Huey.
Diver_Down said:
| Despite his pedigree and I'm sympathetic to him coping with his dad's passing, he looks a mess. Just ran his 40 at 5.86 which is a historically bad time. He has shed weight down to 345 from a high of 380. Hopefully, his dad's health issues were a motivation. But he looks awful with his sugar-tits swaying around.
I've learned take the combine with a grain of salt and use it only to see if any red flags pop up.
His workouts have been a red flag, he'll drop.
ryanmkeane said:
| do the agility drills..he looks really light on his feet
He'd be a great pick at the top of the second. Plug him in, he starts for years.
TheMick7 said:
Think of Barkley at 2, with Norwell signed and Hernandez drafted in the 2nd.
Suddenly we have a top 10 running game.
just broke the broad jump record for OL
LB Leighton Vander Esch
Height: 6-4 2/8
Weight: 256
Hand: 9 6/8
Arm: 33 7/8
Wingspan: 81 1/8
looking so bad how was he an Outland finalist? I saw a stat from 2016 that he played 659 snaps and gave up one sack.
LB Tremaine Edmunds
Height: 6-4 4/8
Weight: 253
Hand: 9 3/8
Arm: 34 4/8
Wingspan: 83
LB Roquan Smith
Height: 6-0 7/8
Weight: 236
Hand: 10
Arm: 32
Wingspan: 77
XBRONX said:
| looking so bad how was he an Outland finalist? I saw a stat from 2016 that he played 659 snaps and gave up one sack.
Plays well I guess. Just doesn't have good measurable.
Favorite TV Show - Game of Thrones
Die Hard New York Giants Fan
With all of the OG impressing, I wonder if it wouldn’t be better to just wait at that position
Is your resume.
The Combine is your second interview.
I'm sympathetic to his loss,but performance so far seems more a meh attitude towards football or fighting thru adversity, or both. Color that flag very red.
Maybe technique drills help him recover some, or, maybe get a second look on a Pro Day.
But at the moment he's fallen off the map. Unless he's #tankin'forNewEngland, or some place.
OL and RB at 1-2 in the draft.
Quentin Nelson/Derrius Guice
Shaquan Barkley/Wil Hernandez
apparently tweaked something and will do all other drills but the 40.
Calling it a medical exclusion
Usually around 4.5-4.6.
Ba-dum-bum. I'm here all week, folks.
nyjuggernaut2 said:
| OL and RB at 1-2 in the draft.
Quentin Nelson/Derrius Guice
Shaquan Barkley/Wil Hernandez
Tough choice, but probably the second one
a day 3 guy?
14 bench reps at 345 lbs, one of the worst 40 yard dashes and 10 yard splits of all time. Then, he gets yelled at for loafing in a drill.
He should've stayed home
4.80 unofficial for Brian O'Neill. Tape shows a guy who will be ideal in a zone scheme.
Hernandez and Daniels were my favorites from group 1
jvm52106 said:
| is AAron Gibson part 2. He will be too heavy and too out of shape most of his career to be anything more than a backup or occasional starter. He will not last more than 5 years in the league if he doesn't change his habits.
Agreed.
wouldn't assume that Hernandez or Smith will be available at #34. Everybody needs OL help. Those two could easily vault into the first round.
Diver_Down said:
| Despite his pedigree and I'm sympathetic to him coping with his dad's passing, he looks a mess. Just ran his 40 at 5.86 which is a historically bad time.
5.86? Based on how slow he looked in pass protection against Georgia, I would have thought he'd run a 15.86.
jeff57 said:
| Matt MillerVerified account @nfldraftscout
4.80 unofficial for Brian O'Neill. Tape shows a guy who will be ideal in a zone scheme.
He could be a round 3 target for the Giants. He is athletic but he needs to get stronger and work on his technique.
And I think he can be had in the mid to late rounds. I wish Sy'56 would weigh in on him, Elite mover at tackle and I see some serious nastiness in his tape too, relentless finisher, leaves guys on theirs back, my biggest concern with him is his anchor strength and his off field issues.
but I think McGlinchey/Williams have secured their 1st round status today. Brown literally tested himself out of the first 2 rounds today.
Kolton Miller looks like he could go round 1 and he won't be there at 34. Making a late round push and he compares very favorably to Nate Solder.
Is 34 too high for Brian O'Neill?
...when both were there. I guess O'Neill had a long way to go technique-wise, as a converted TE. Plus, Bisnowaty had seniority.
It worked pretty well. Pitt averaged 41 PPG in 2016. Most of the problems were on defense.
est1986 said:
| And I think he can be had in the mid to late rounds. I wish Sy'56 would weigh in on him, Elite mover at tackle and I see some serious nastiness in his tape too, relentless finisher, leaves guys on theirs back, my biggest concern with him is his anchor strength and his off field issues.
I like Harrison also. If he checks out off the field he would be among my favorites for the Giants 3rd round picks. He could compete right away for one of the OT jobs. Norwell, Hernandez, and Harrison would be a great start to rebuilding the line.
Big Blue Blogger said:
| ...when both were there. I guess O'Neill had a long way to go technique-wise, as a converted TE. Plus, Bisnowaty had seniority.
It worked pretty well. Pitt averaged 41 PPG in 2016. Most of the problems were on defense.
Going into that season Bisnowaty was considered a potential 1st round pick.
A solid combine indicates a strong work ethic. The different tests and drills are no secret. Training and being well trained for them is a good indication that they take preparation seriously
Breeze_94 said:
| but I think McGlinchey/Williams have secured their 1st round status today. Brown literally tested himself out of the first 2 rounds today.
Kolton Miller looks like he could go round 1 and he won't be there at 34. Making a late round push and he compares very favorably to Nate Solder.
Is 34 too high for Brian O'Neill?
Yes.
won't be taking a project lineman at 34. I think O'Neill is needs a few years.
gidiefor said:
at 233 lbs
gidiefor said:
What a beast.
6-5
309 lbs
34 3/8 arms
27 bench reps
4.96 40
1.72 10-yard split
gidiefor said:
Not sure if it was his HS or college HC8 leaning the later) that said something like Not even Saquon has an idea on how really good he could be.
A good OL, a decent arm QB, and this guy,and you get TDs.
Look like good picks. This is only based on watching the drills of course, but they seem like they are doing the best.
did really well in the mirroring drill.
Chukwuma Okorafor didn't look very agile on his feet.
allstarjim said:
| did really well in the mirroring drill.
Chukwuma Okorafor didn't look very agile on his feet.
Brandon Smith looked really good -- good balance -- really instinctive - fluid movements --- and he's a biiiig dude
gidiefor said:
| In comment 13847864 allstarjim said:
Quote:
did really well in the mirroring drill.
Chukwuma Okorafor didn't look very agile on his feet.
Brandon Smith looked really good -- good balance -- really instinctive - fluid movements --- and he's a biiiig dude
I like him.
is a guy that I saw a lot of prognosticators pegging him in the 5th round or later of the draft. I think that's impossible at this point. I think he doesn't get out of the third, and potentially goes in the 2nd round. Everyone needs OL.
Hernandez was the most impressive of all the OL today and that includes Nelson
gidiefor said:
at 233 lbs
Quote:
...
at 233 lbs
Wow.
what Ronald Jones runs...there are some that think he will go sub 4.3
Holds the Penn State Record for the Power Lift @425lbs
Jumped 41 inches for his vertical
Benched 225lbs 29 times
According to all reports has excellent character & work ethict
In three seasons, at PSU rushed for 3,843 yards with 43 rushing touchdowns, while garnering 1,195 receiving yards with 8 touchdown receptions. He totaled 5,557 all-purpose yards in his three year collegiate career.
and just ran a 4.41
4.41 for a guy Barkley's size is really, really good.
lets see if he can break 4.4 with his second
arcarsenal said:
| 4.41 for a guy Barkley's size is really, really good.
its amazing....and a 41 vert with all that muscle mass...guy is physically gifted.
hope he is our guy at 2
Elliott was 8 pounds lighter and ran a 4.47
I'm starting to want to draft Barkley more and more by the day.
I really do not envy Gettleman and Shurmur - this is going to be a hard decision to make. Really hard.
arcarsenal said:
| I'm starting to want to draft Barkley more and more by the day.
I really do not envy Gettleman and Shurmur - this is going to be a hard decision to make. Really hard.
Maybe the Browns will take him at 1 and then they'll only have to decide which QB to take.
Take Barkley please. No longer in the QB camp. We will more than likely have our choice of the QBs
Big back. Not all that surprising.
4.39. Makes Barkely's run look even more impressive given his size.
On and off the track, Saquon Barkley is winning the Combine so far. Excellent athlete and he's wowing teams in interviews.
I have read that Barkley squatted 525lbs 5 times which is amazing. I heard that Earl Campbell with his tree trunks for legs only squatted 495.
at #1? This guy is looking like a freak athlete. I don’t think Barkley even gets to us at 2, but stranger things have happened.
jeff57 said:
| On and off the track, Saquon Barkley is winning the Combine so far. Excellent athlete and he's wowing teams in interviews.
praying he is avail at 2...ive been wanting him and he is performing as expected.
that might be the day for Ronald Jones..looks like he pulled up lame
As a UT fan John Kelly was pretty good this year
Simms11 said:
Very good
Ronald Jones: 4.66 unofficial but he pulled up midway through the run
Barkley won't go first overall??? Like I stated in my other thread, he's going no. 1.
Because Browns have the pick at 4.
jeff57 said:
| In comment 13847931 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
I'm starting to want to draft Barkley more and more by the day.
I really do not envy Gettleman and Shurmur - this is going to be a hard decision to make. Really hard.
Maybe the Browns will take him at 1 and then they'll only have to decide which QB to take.
It's possible - even still I'm not sure QB is a must. They could really love a guy like Nelson or Fitzpatrick - they could trade down a few spots.
If NYG are really, truly sold on one of these QB's - go on ahead and take him.
I just don't want us taking a QB because we feel like the timing and circumstances are right - that's not enough reason to pull the trigger. You have to have serious conviction about one of these guys.
Koffman said:
| Holds the Penn State Record for the Power Lift @425lbs
Jumped 41 inches for his vertical
Benched 225lbs 29 times
According to all reports has excellent character & work ethict
In three seasons, at PSU rushed for 3,843 yards with 43 rushing touchdowns, while garnering 1,195 receiving yards with 8 touchdown receptions. He totaled 5,557 all-purpose yards in his three year collegiate career.
and just ran a 4.41
sign me up
tyrik13 said:
| Barkley won't go first overall??? Like I stated in my other thread, he's going no. 1.
No, I don't. Still think it will be a QB even if it's not the Browns taking one.
BigBlue4You09 said:
| In comment 13847960 tyrik13 said:
Quote:
Barkley won't go first overall??? Like I stated in my other thread, he's going no. 1.
No, I don't. Still think it will be a QB even if it's not the Browns taking one.
hope youre right. Barkley is a STUD. would love him at 2.
tyrik13 said:
| Barkley won't go first overall??? Like I stated in my other thread, he's going no. 1.
Browns will go QB at 1.
http://www.cleveland.com/browns/index.ssf/2018/02/hue_jackson_sounds_like_its_qb.html
- ( New Window
)
Koffman said:
Nice!!!!
shyster said:
| In comment 13847960 tyrik13 said:
Quote:
Barkley won't go first overall??? Like I stated in my other thread, he's going no. 1.
Browns will go QB at 1.
http://www.cleveland.com/browns/index.ssf/2018/02/hue_jackson_sounds_like_its_qb.html
hope so because im ordering my barkley jersey lmao
Koffman said:
And he had a stumble in the first 5 yards. Could've been a 4.3
Barkley ran the same time as Beckham..
for Barkley and Guice. Generally thought of as the top 2 RBs in the draft class.
Sony Michels' time is a little disappointing, as he has a reputation as a game breaker. 4.58 is plenty fast, but you thought he'd be faster.
Chubb is turning in a solid performance as well. If it wasn't for the injury history, he'd probably be an early second rounder.
If Barkley is sitting their at #2, I'm ok with it. Sure you are passing on a QB, and maybe running back isn't the right pick that high, but man, what a stud.
ryanmkeane said:
| Barkley ran the same time as Beckham..
And weight like 30lbs more than OBJ.
Gun to my head, the Giants are taking Darnold or Saquon at 2, whoever is there. If both are there, I think they’d go Darnold unless Gettleman somehow was able to nearly fully rebuild the OL in free agency and wants to go all in on trying to win one more with Eli.
Koffman said:
| I have read that Barkley squatted 525lbs 5 times which is amazing. I heard that Earl Campbell with his tree trunks for legs only squatted 495.
Now this is something that actually matters for a RB. I can't understand why bench press matters and I've yet to hear anyone explain it. Why doesn't the NFL have these guys do squats instead?
with a hand watch during his first run @ 4.28
arcarsenal said:
| I'm starting to want to draft Barkley more and more by the day.
I really do not envy Gettleman and Shurmur - this is going to be a hard decision to make. Really hard.
Same. He's just a showing he's a complete freak and seems like a hard worker and team guy on top of that. As similarly freakish and awesome as Nelson seems, I think you have to go with the RB who will touch the ball 20 times per game.
Add 1 starting OL in FA, target a likely starter at #34 or via slight trade up, and team up Barkley/Engram/Beckham for the next 5-10 years.
And keep ears open if someone is willing to pay a king's ransom to move up 2-3 spots.
Koffman said:
| with a hand watch during his first run @ 4.28
shhhh the browns are listeing lol.
somebody tell them barkley loves coke and hookers
jeff57 said:
| Ronald Jones: 4.66 unofficial but he pulled up midway through the run
I know Jones gets a lot of buzz, and has been talked about as an early 2nd rounder, but I just don't see it so far.
Koffman said:
| with a hand watch during his first run @ 4.28
Never trust hand time.
$$$. If we don't get Barkley, we get Penny.
was going to run in the 4.5's?
SHO'NUFF said:
| $$$. If we don't get Barkley, we get Penny.
4.47
In comment 13847997
ryanmkeane said:
| Barkley ran the same time as Beckham..
Nuts, right? He is defying the imagination with this combine.
In comment 13847947
jeff57 said:
| On and off the track, Saquon Barkley is winning the Combine so far. Excellent athlete and he's wowing teams in interviews.
And likely, to the surprise of no one.
He seems like such a known commodity, and I have a tough time imagining that Cleveland will pass on him now.
santacruzom said:
| In comment 13847947 jeff57 said:
Quote:
On and off the track, Saquon Barkley is winning the Combine so far. Excellent athlete and he's wowing teams in interviews.
And likely, to the surprise of no one.
He seems like such a known commodity, and I have a tough time imagining that Cleveland will pass on him now.
Franchise altering player...
He is a three down RB, and can return punts and kicks. I can live with him being the pick :)
BleedBlue said:
| In comment 13848004 Koffman said:
Quote:
with a hand watch during his first run @ 4.28
shhhh the browns are listeing lol.
somebody tell them barkley loves coke and hookers
Don't think that would even stop them, it is the Browns after all!
I think a lot of the anti-QB talk on this board is driven by impatience and a non-objective sentimental attachment to Eli. The gymnastics some take to either downplay the need or knock the QB talent at the top is frustrating.
However...Barkley is making it almost impossible to pass on him. Somewhat expected but still a super impressive showing so far. Giants are in a great but difficult spot.
BleedBlue said:
|
somebody tell them barkley loves coke and hookers
As if that would remove him from the Browns' draft board!
AcesUp said:
| Giants are in a great but difficult spot.
Not anymore than the Browns are. He has to make it past them to make the Giants' decision a truly difficult one.
Has he even done the 3 cone or shuttle drills yet? And then, wait until his Pro Day.
Sheesh.
IF the browns do something crazy and take Allen at 1...
HOLY SHIT the phones will be BLOWING up for the giants...
teams will want darnold or barkley BADLY.
they literally could rob someone without a gun.
in that scenario im taking barkley...kid is gonna be a top back in the game right away...we havent had a RB be a threat since tiki. bradshaw to some extent but still not barkley....fix OL in FA and add barkley, if we still cant move the ball we know its eli, bring in webb hahaha
Michel in the 2nd instead of Barkley in the 1st?
allstarjim said:
| was going to run in the 4.5's?
You thought Barkley was running in the 4.5's??? He was always running 4.4's with a possibility of breaking 4.3's.
Tomlinson's combine was: 5'10 225, ran a 4.46 and 40.5 vert.
That is true. If I'm the Browns, I'm taking my surplus of picks and contacting the Giants about moving up from 4 to 2 to make that choice easy.
with Ezekiel Elliot, Leonard Fournettee, Todd Gurley, Antonio Brown, and Odell.
Barkley out ran them all.
NYG27 said:
was going to run in the 4.5's?
Quote:
was going to run in the 4.5's?
You thought Barkley was running in the 4.5's??? He was always running 4.4's with a possibility of breaking 4.3's.
Look at my post again. Someone else was saying it, I was saying that was nonsense. I said I would be shocked if he ran slower than a 4.43. I'll see if I can find it.
Koffman said:
| with Ezekiel Elliot, Leonard Fournettee, Todd Gurley, Antonio Brown, and Odell.
Barkley out ran them all.
insane!!!!
Koffman said:
| with Ezekiel Elliot, Leonard Fournettee, Todd Gurley, Antonio Brown, and Odell.
Barkley out ran them all.
Don't forget Julio Jones, too.
In comment 13848077
SHO'NUFF said:
I've been hearing that too. Probably because Barkley embarrassed Michigan this year.
in the NFL Network Simulcam: Link
- ( New Window
)
does Billy Price drop to 2nd or 3rd round in the draft?
Running that fast at 230 lbs. is impressive. They also pointed out that he is a very good at protecting the QB and picking up the blitz.
tyrik13 said:
Ridiculous.
Or give me death
Not really but you get the point
BobR in Durham said:
| does Billy Price drop to 2nd or 3rd round in the draft?
I think it's only partially torn. If that's the case, he won't miss any time. What sucks for him as that there is a lot of talent on the interior line in the late 1 to 2nd round range. Probably takes a minor hit but won't plummet.
probably means Cleveland takes him with the first pick. We should be thinking about trade scenarios for a team who wants our #2 pick if we do not go QB. We are in great shape either way. We get our pick of the QBs or extra high picks if we trade out. Maybe a 1 and 2 next year if we have to go QB then.
In comment 13847603
Torrag said:
| ...but Orlando Brown is potentially costing himself literally millions of dollars.
I know how hard it can be to lose a parent, so I don't want to be insensitive, but his dad passed away seven years ago.
Or is there another situation that you're referencing?
In comment 13848020
SHO'NUFF said:
| $$$. If we don't get Barkley, we get Penny.
I'm pretty sure Shurmur prefers RBs who can catch and block.
TMS said:
| probably means Cleveland takes him with the first pick. We should be thinking about trade scenarios for a team who wants our #2 pick if we do not go QB. We are in great shape either way. We get our pick of the QBs or extra high picks if we trade out. Maybe a 1 and 2 next year if we have to go QB then.
ive been saying this for a few days now, hes going no. 1
TMS said:
| probably means Cleveland takes him with the first pick. We should be thinking about trade scenarios for a team who wants our #2 pick if we do not go QB. We are in great shape either way. We get our pick of the QBs or extra high picks if we trade out. Maybe a 1 and 2 next year if we have to go QB then.
Yeah, that's how I see it. Any disappointment over Cleveland taking Barkley and removing him from our consideration will likely be quickly dispelled by the pick we wind up making.
I mean, we can
lose, but I feel like we can't.
talking to barkley after he finished his workout...
|NFL Research
Verified account
@NFLResearch
Follow Follow @NFLResearch
More
Penn State RB Saquon Barkley at 2018 Combine:
- Stronger than Joe Thomas
- Quicker than DeSean Jackson
- Faster than Devin Hester
- Jumps higher than Julio Jones
Britt in VA said:
|
Quote:
NFL Research
Verified account
@NFLResearch
Follow Follow @NFLResearch
More
Penn State RB Saquon Barkley at 2018 Combine:
- Stronger than Joe Thomas
- Quicker than DeSean Jackson
- Faster than Devin Hester
- Jumps higher than Julio Jones
I thought he'd blow the combine away, but he is having an all-time combine workout. Incredible.
Britt in VA said:
|
Quote:
NFL Research
Verified account
@NFLResearch
Follow Follow @NFLResearch
More
Penn State RB Saquon Barkley at 2018 Combine:
- Stronger than Joe Thomas
- Quicker than DeSean Jackson
- Faster than Devin Hester
- Jumps higher than Julio Jones
That is absolutely insane
was specifically asked how he'd handle being a backup QB (to Eli in the question), he responded that being a backup isn't going to cut it for him.
I know some teams will like his fire, but he doesn't appear to have softened his attitude at all.
In comment 13847997
ryanmkeane said:
| Barkley ran the same time as Beckham..
And Engram. Three-headed monster.
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| was specifically asked how he'd handle being a backup QB (to Eli in the question), he responded that being a backup isn't going to cut it for him.
I know some teams will like his fire, but he doesn't appear to have softened his attitude at all.
If people think Beckham is a headache, Mayfield will make their head explode.
but it's his agility/balance that I find most impressive:
It actually amazes me how poorly some of these guys handle questions like that.
If you're asked how you'd handle being a backup to Eli Manning, all you should say is...
Eli is a great player who has been around and has the hardware. He's earned his job. Obviously I want to play, I want to be the guy - but I know I'll have to earn that and I'm prepared to do that.
Is that so hard?
and 4.52 at 232 pounds.
He was also impressive in drills at the "State Farm Football Challenge" that aired Super Bowl weekend.
shyster said:
| and 4.52 at 232 pounds.
He was also impressive in drills at the "State Farm Football Challenge" that aired Super Bowl weekend.
Big Bo!
Will be a great pick in the 3rd/4th for whoever takes him.
He's like a slightly smaller Jacobs.
Exactly. It isn't even that Mayfield gave the answer he did - it is that he's too arrogant to realize what the best way to answer the question is.
To me, if you haven't prepared to answer questions you know you're going to get asked, it is a red flag on its own.
Barkley is on right now talking about how he didn't have any baggage coming out of college and thanks his teammates and coaches for helping him out.
RobCarpenter said:
| but it's his agility/balance that I find most impressive:
This right here is the argument of taking him at no 2. Same reason why Odell is so special. Because at any point in the game, if you slip, he's taking one to the house.
In comment 13848172
arcarsenal said:
| It actually amazes me how poorly some of these guys handle questions like that.
If you're asked how you'd handle being a backup to Eli Manning, all you should say is...
Eli is a great player who has been around and has the hardware. He's earned his job. Obviously I want to play, I want to be the guy - but I know I'll have to earn that and I'm prepared to do that.
Is that so hard?
Have you considered going into the draft?
wear a letter instead of a number? "S" for Saquon. of course.
Keith said:
| In comment 13848172 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
It actually amazes me how poorly some of these guys handle questions like that.
If you're asked how you'd handle being a backup to Eli Manning, all you should say is...
Eli is a great player who has been around and has the hardware. He's earned his job. Obviously I want to play, I want to be the guy - but I know I'll have to earn that and I'm prepared to do that.
Is that so hard?
Have you considered going into the draft?
I don't think anyone would take me at age 33 - but I'd definitely handle the questions the right way!
Gatorade Dunk said:
| In comment 13848020 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
$$$. If we don't get Barkley, we get Penny.
I'm pretty sure Shurmur prefers RBs who can catch and block.
Well he can catch that is for sure. Sounds like you have done your homework on Penny though.
My verical jump and 3-cone drill will look very impressive if they switch the numbers around. And how many 12-inch subs is 225lb again?
But how stupid or oblivious do you have to be to not ace these formulaic combine interviews?
allstarjim said:
| In comment 13848151 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Quote:
NFL Research
ž
Verified account
@NFLResearch
Follow Follow @NFLResearch
More
Penn State RB Saquon Barkley at 2018 Combine:
- Stronger than Joe Thomas
- Quicker than DeSean Jackson
- Faster than Devin Hester
- Jumps higher than Julio Jones
I thought he'd blow the combine away, but he is having an all-time combine workout. Incredible.
And he has kicked ass on the field. This guy is insane.
Is NOT taking Barkley at 1. If the Colts trade 3, they could be drafting their 3rd favorite QB in the draft. Cleveland takes their guy at one and BPA at 4 is how I see it.
They could take Barkley and still get one the top 2 QBs at 4. Because the Colts aren't going to take QB.
Barkley didn't do 3 cone or broad jump
...with the first pick.
That means we get to select the best QB from a very fine QB-rich draft!!!
BobR in Durham said:
| does Billy Price drop to 2nd or 3rd round in the draft?
I hope he drops to the 3rd. If he is there in the 3rd, I would grab him and stash him on PUP. If he needs more time, then stick him on IR for the remainder of the season. In 2019, he can take over for Jones.
But I grind my teeth every time these guys call Tomlinson "LT"
Chip said:
No. Can't afford to give up that 2nd pick.
arcarsenal said:
| It actually amazes me how poorly some of these guys handle questions like that.
If you're asked how you'd handle being a backup to Eli Manning, all you should say is...
Eli is a great player who has been around and has the hardware. He's earned his job. Obviously I want to play, I want to be the guy - but I know I'll have to earn that and I'm prepared to do that.
Is that so hard?
It's not a difficult thing, but as an aside, why do we want him to answer something a certain way? 32 QBs in this league have been mentally programmed that it's a mortal sin to say anything other than football cliches. I'm not sure what people's hang-ups are with honest answers to questions.
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| In comment 13848172 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
It actually amazes me how poorly some of these guys handle questions like that.
If you're asked how you'd handle being a backup to Eli Manning, all you should say is...
Eli is a great player who has been around and has the hardware. He's earned his job. Obviously I want to play, I want to be the guy - but I know I'll have to earn that and I'm prepared to do that.
Is that so hard?
It's not a difficult thing, but as an aside, why do we want him to answer something a certain way? 32 QBs in this league have been mentally programmed that it's a mortal sin to say anything other than football cliches. I'm not sure what people's hang-ups are with honest answers to questions.
Because it's a 'me' vs 'Team' statement, at least as I see it.
Not surprised by Barkely's results at combine
but it's his agility/balance that I find most impressive:
That run sealed it !
The Other Chubb had a pretty damn impressive Combine today. Nick Chubb
- ( New Window
)
arcarsenal said:
| It actually amazes me how poorly some of these guys handle questions like that.
If you're asked how you'd handle being a backup to Eli Manning, all you should say is...
Eli is a great player who has been around and has the hardware. He's earned his job. Obviously I want to play, I want to be the guy - but I know I'll have to earn that and I'm prepared to do that.
Is that so hard?
Well to be fair, what he said was only a slightly more arrogant version of that:
|“First thing’s first, whatever team I go to I’m not going to settle for a backup job. I’ve never been like that. I never will,” Mayfield said. “I’m going to push that person in front of me. When it comes down to it, the best man’s going to win and I know that. But everybody has a role on the team. If you’re not improving and pushing the guys around you to get better then you’re not doing it right. So yeah, I’d be more than happy to be on the Giants. But same thing for any other team.”