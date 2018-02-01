NFL Combine Day 1 Workouts RB OL ST superspynyg : 8:19 am Big day for Giants fans

Barkley, Guice, Jones, Freeman, Chubb, Michel just to name some rbs

and

Nelson, McGlinchy, Williams, Wynn, Hernandez, Smith, Brown, Miller, Oniell, and dark horse Cappa.



I got it on record. should be a good day.

Orlando Brown - Diver_Down : 9:20 am : link Despite his pedigree and I'm sympathetic to him coping with his dad's passing, he looks a mess. Just ran his 40 at 5.86 which is a historically bad time. He has shed weight down to 345 from a high of 380. Hopefully, his dad's health issues were a motivation. But he looks awful with his sugar-tits swaying around.

Orlando Brown jvm52106 : 9:22 am : link is AAron Gibson part 2. He will be too heavy and too out of shape most of his career to be anything more than a backup or occasional starter. He will not last more than 5 years in the league if he doesn't change his habits.

He is hurting himself with a poor start ZogZerg : 9:26 am : link Awful Bench press and 40 time.

RE: Hernandez Diver_Down : 9:27 am : link

Quote: 5.14



I have a man-crush on Will. The guy is built like a brick shit house. I'm hoping he is given consideration with pick 34. Providing a clean pocket for whomever is under center is imperative to the team's success. In comment 13847455 jeff57 said:I have a man-crush on Will. The guy is built like a brick shit house. I'm hoping he is given consideration with pick 34. Providing a clean pocket for whomever is under center is imperative to the team's success.

. . . . jeff57 : 9:29 am : link James Daniels not running due to a strained hamstring

Key jeff57 : 9:30 am : link Arden Key: 6047, 238 pounds, 33 1/2" arm

Watching Hernandez ryanmkeane : 9:54 am : link do the agility drills..he looks really light on his feet

A lot of Eagles talk nyjuggernaut2 : 9:56 am : link guess we have to get used to this until the Fall...ugh.

Yep, Koffman : 10:01 am : link Hernandez has been the most impressive OL so far.

Nelson is the next OL group Koffman : 10:03 am : link Coming up

. . . . jeff57 : 10:11 am : link

DE/LB Harold Landry



Height: 6-2 3/8

Weight: 252

Hand: 9 3/8

Arm: 32 7/8

Wingspan: 78 7/8

RE: Yep, AcesUp : 10:15 am : link

Quote: Hernandez has been the most impressive OL so far.



Agreed. Austin Corbett as well. In comment 13847533 Koffman said:Agreed. Austin Corbett as well.

Daniels ryanmkeane : 10:21 am : link looks very athletic as well

RE: Daniels Koffman : 10:23 am : link

Quote: looks very athletic as well





Great feet and technique In comment 13847574 ryanmkeane said:Great feet and technique

Brown jeff57 : 10:24 am : link Orlando Brown combine update:



*14 bench reps

*official 5.85 40 yard dash

*yelled at by coaches during drills for loafing

Just get me Hernandez in Round 2 TheMick7 : 10:27 am : link .

Daniels or Hernandez would be great picks at 34 jeff57 : 10:29 am : link .

It's a shame and you can maybe understand his situation... Torrag : 10:31 am : link ...but Orlando Brown is potentially costing himself literally millions of dollars.

Sam Jones looks like Koffman : 10:33 am : link Jason Mamoa (Aquaman), LOL.

RE: Brown Koffman : 10:34 am : link

Quote: Orlando Brown combine update:



*14 bench reps

*official 5.85 40 yard dash

*yelled at by coaches during drills for loafing



It was just shown that he ran one of the five slowest 40 times in Combine history, the other four guys werent drafted. In comment 13847584 jeff57 said:It was just shown that he ran one of the five slowest 40 times in Combine history, the other four guys werent drafted.

RE: Just get me Hernandez in Round 2 ryanmkeane : 10:36 am : link

Quote: .

Agreed. Never want to overreact to the combine but he looks great out there and is hustling like crazy. In comment 13847588 TheMick7 said:Agreed. Never want to overreact to the combine but he looks great out there and is hustling like crazy.

Herrandez really does Stufftherun : 10:38 am : link move athletically and on the other side of the coin Orlando Brown is Baby Huey.

RE: Orlando Brown - Biteymax22 : 10:49 am : link

Quote: Despite his pedigree and I'm sympathetic to him coping with his dad's passing, he looks a mess. Just ran his 40 at 5.86 which is a historically bad time. He has shed weight down to 345 from a high of 380. Hopefully, his dad's health issues were a motivation. But he looks awful with his sugar-tits swaying around.



I've learned take the combine with a grain of salt and use it only to see if any red flags pop up.



His workouts have been a red flag, he'll drop. In comment 13847443 Diver_Down said:I've learned take the combine with a grain of salt and use it only to see if any red flags pop up.His workouts have been a red flag, he'll drop.

RE: Watching Hernandez Biteymax22 : 10:49 am : link

Quote: do the agility drills..he looks really light on his feet



He'd be a great pick at the top of the second. Plug him in, he starts for years. In comment 13847514 ryanmkeane said:He'd be a great pick at the top of the second. Plug him in, he starts for years.

RE: Just get me Hernandez in Round 2 Biteymax22 : 10:51 am : link

Quote: .



Think of Barkley at 2, with Norwell signed and Hernandez drafted in the 2nd.



Suddenly we have a top 10 running game. In comment 13847588 TheMick7 said:Think of Barkley at 2, with Norwell signed and Hernandez drafted in the 2nd.Suddenly we have a top 10 running game.

Kolton Miller ryanmkeane : 10:56 am : link just broke the broad jump record for OL

. . . jeff57 : 10:56 am : link LB Leighton Vander Esch



Height: 6-4 2/8

Weight: 256

Hand: 9 6/8

Arm: 33 7/8

Wingspan: 81 1/8

With Brown XBRONX : 10:57 am : link looking so bad how was he an Outland finalist? I saw a stat from 2016 that he played 659 snaps and gave up one sack.

,... jeff57 : 10:58 am : link LB Tremaine Edmunds



Height: 6-4 4/8

Weight: 253

Hand: 9 3/8

Arm: 34 4/8

Wingspan: 83

. . . . jeff57 : 10:58 am : link

LB Roquan Smith



Height: 6-0 7/8

Weight: 236

Hand: 10

Arm: 32

Wingspan: 77

RE: With Brown jeff57 : 11:00 am : link

Quote: looking so bad how was he an Outland finalist? I saw a stat from 2016 that he played 659 snaps and gave up one sack.



Plays well I guess. Just doesn't have good measurable. In comment 13847651 XBRONX said:Plays well I guess. Just doesn't have good measurable.

they just showed Quenton Nelson's Bio at the combine Koffman : 11:05 am : link Favorite TV Show - Game of Thrones

Die Hard New York Giants Fan





As much as I like Nelson Mike in NY : 11:17 am : link With all of the OG impressing, I wonder if it wouldn’t be better to just wait at that position

Your college career old man : 11:23 am : link Is your resume.

The Combine is your second interview.

I'm sympathetic to his loss,but performance so far seems more a meh attitude towards football or fighting thru adversity, or both. Color that flag very red.

Maybe technique drills help him recover some, or, maybe get a second look on a Pro Day.

But at the moment he's fallen off the map. Unless he's #tankin'forNewEngland, or some place.

Which tandem would you prefer if we go nyjuggernaut2 : 11:24 am : link OL and RB at 1-2 in the draft.



Quentin Nelson/Derrius Guice



Shaquan Barkley/Wil Hernandez





Nelson not running the 40 now nyjuggernaut2 : 11:26 am : link apparently tweaked something and will do all other drills but the 40.

Nelson chosing not to run the 40 18E : 11:26 am : link Calling it a medical exclusion

RE: Which tandem would you prefer if we go jeff57 : 11:27 am : link

Quote: OL and RB at 1-2 in the draft.



Quentin Nelson/Derrius Guice



Shaquan Barkley/Wil Hernandez





Tough choice, but probably the second one In comment 13847676 nyjuggernaut2 said:Tough choice, but probably the second one

Is Orlando Brown Breeze_94 : 11:30 am : link a day 3 guy?



14 bench reps at 345 lbs, one of the worst 40 yard dashes and 10 yard splits of all time. Then, he gets yelled at for loafing in a drill.



He should've stayed home

. . . jeff57 : 11:33 am : link Matt Miller‏Verified account @nfldraftscout



4.80 unofficial for Brian O'Neill. Tape shows a guy who will be ideal in a zone scheme.





I'd stay as far away from Orlando Brown as possible jlukes : 11:39 am : link Hernandez and Daniels were my favorites from group 1

RE: Orlando Brown AcidTest : 11:39 am : link

Quote: is AAron Gibson part 2. He will be too heavy and too out of shape most of his career to be anything more than a backup or occasional starter. He will not last more than 5 years in the league if he doesn't change his habits.



Agreed. In comment 13847447 jvm52106 said:Agreed.

I AcidTest : 11:41 am : link wouldn't assume that Hernandez or Smith will be available at #34. Everybody needs OL help. Those two could easily vault into the first round.

RE: Orlando Brown - santacruzom : 11:44 am : link

Quote: Despite his pedigree and I'm sympathetic to him coping with his dad's passing, he looks a mess. Just ran his 40 at 5.86 which is a historically bad time.



5.86? Based on how slow he looked in pass protection against Georgia, I would have thought he'd run a 15.86. In comment 13847443 Diver_Down said:5.86? Based on how slow he looked in pass protection against Georgia, I would have thought he'd run a 15.86.

RE: . . . Jay on the Island : 11:44 am : link

Quote: Matt Miller‏Verified account @nfldraftscout



4.80 unofficial for Brian O'Neill. Tape shows a guy who will be ideal in a zone scheme.



He could be a round 3 target for the Giants. He is athletic but he needs to get stronger and work on his technique. In comment 13847698 jeff57 said:He could be a round 3 target for the Giants. He is athletic but he needs to get stronger and work on his technique.

I think Desmond Harrison is going to be good est1986 : 11:46 am : link And I think he can be had in the mid to late rounds. I wish Sy'56 would weigh in on him, Elite mover at tackle and I see some serious nastiness in his tape too, relentless finisher, leaves guys on theirs back, my biggest concern with him is his anchor strength and his off field issues.

Lots of good OL at top of round 2 Reale01 : 11:51 am : link Trade back a bit.

I've been thinking OT at 34 Breeze_94 : 11:53 am : link but I think McGlinchey/Williams have secured their 1st round status today. Brown literally tested himself out of the first 2 rounds today.



Kolton Miller looks like he could go round 1 and he won't be there at 34. Making a late round push and he compares very favorably to Nate Solder.



Is 34 too high for Brian O'Neill?

Seems odd that Pitt used O'Neill at RT and Bisnowaty at LT... Big Blue Blogger : 11:58 am : link ...when both were there. I guess O'Neill had a long way to go technique-wise, as a converted TE. Plus, Bisnowaty had seniority.



It worked pretty well. Pitt averaged 41 PPG in 2016. Most of the problems were on defense.

RE: I think Desmond Harrison is going to be good Jay on the Island : 12:08 pm : link

Quote: And I think he can be had in the mid to late rounds. I wish Sy'56 would weigh in on him, Elite mover at tackle and I see some serious nastiness in his tape too, relentless finisher, leaves guys on theirs back, my biggest concern with him is his anchor strength and his off field issues.

I like Harrison also. If he checks out off the field he would be among my favorites for the Giants 3rd round picks. He could compete right away for one of the OT jobs. Norwell, Hernandez, and Harrison would be a great start to rebuilding the line. In comment 13847732 est1986 said:I like Harrison also. If he checks out off the field he would be among my favorites for the Giants 3rd round picks. He could compete right away for one of the OT jobs. Norwell, Hernandez, and Harrison would be a great start to rebuilding the line.

RE: Seems odd that Pitt used O'Neill at RT and Bisnowaty at LT... Jay on the Island : 12:09 pm : link

Quote: ...when both were there. I guess O'Neill had a long way to go technique-wise, as a converted TE. Plus, Bisnowaty had seniority.



It worked pretty well. Pitt averaged 41 PPG in 2016. Most of the problems were on defense.

Going into that season Bisnowaty was considered a potential 1st round pick. In comment 13847752 Big Blue Blogger said:Going into that season Bisnowaty was considered a potential 1st round pick.

........ CoughlinHandsonHips : 12:09 pm : link A solid combine indicates a strong work ethic. The different tests and drills are no secret. Training and being well trained for them is a good indication that they take preparation seriously

RE: I've been thinking OT at 34 jeff57 : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: but I think McGlinchey/Williams have secured their 1st round status today. Brown literally tested himself out of the first 2 rounds today.



Kolton Miller looks like he could go round 1 and he won't be there at 34. Making a late round push and he compares very favorably to Nate Solder.



Is 34 too high for Brian O'Neill?



Yes. In comment 13847745 Breeze_94 said:Yes.

Gettleman ryanmkeane : 12:17 pm : link won't be taking a project lineman at 34. I think O'Neill is needs a few years.

41 inch vertical for Barkley gidiefor : Mod : 12:25 pm : : 12:25 pm : link ...

RE: 41 inch vertical for Barkley gidiefor : Mod : 12:27 pm : : 12:27 pm : link

Quote: ...



at 233 lbs In comment 13847808 gidiefor said:at 233 lbs

Niners win coin toss jeff57 : 12:35 pm : link Will pick ninth

Nick Chubb vert battttles : 12:36 pm : link 38.5 woah momma

Joe Noteboom having a great combine Milton : 12:42 pm : link 6-5

309 lbs

34 3/8 arms

27 bench reps

4.96 40

1.72 10-yard split

RE: 41 inch vertical for Barkley old man : 12:44 pm : link

Quote: ...



Not sure if it was his HS or college HC8 leaning the later) that said something like Not even Saquon has an idea on how really good he could be.

A good OL, a decent arm QB, and this guy,and you get TDs. In comment 13847808 gidiefor said:Not sure if it was his HS or college HC8 leaning the later) that said something like Not even Saquon has an idea on how really good he could be.A good OL, a decent arm QB, and this guy,and you get TDs.

Personally I think Notebloom, Nelson, Willians, and O'Neill PatersonPlank : 12:53 pm : link Look like good picks. This is only based on watching the drills of course, but they seem like they are doing the best.

Noteboom, O'Neill, and Kolton Miller allstarjim : 12:56 pm : link did really well in the mirroring drill.



Chukwuma Okorafor didn't look very agile on his feet.

RE: Noteboom, O'Neill, and Kolton Miller gidiefor : Mod : 12:58 pm : : 12:58 pm : link

Quote: did really well in the mirroring drill.



Chukwuma Okorafor didn't look very agile on his feet.



Brandon Smith looked really good -- good balance -- really instinctive - fluid movements --- and he's a biiiig dude In comment 13847864 allstarjim said:Brandon Smith looked really good -- good balance -- really instinctive - fluid movements --- and he's a biiiig dude

RE: RE: Noteboom, O'Neill, and Kolton Miller allstarjim : 1:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13847864 allstarjim said:





Quote:





did really well in the mirroring drill.



Chukwuma Okorafor didn't look very agile on his feet.







Brandon Smith looked really good -- good balance -- really instinctive - fluid movements --- and he's a biiiig dude



I like him. In comment 13847870 gidiefor said:I like him.

Noteboom allstarjim : 1:02 pm : link is a guy that I saw a lot of prognosticators pegging him in the 5th round or later of the draft. I think that's impossible at this point. I think he doesn't get out of the third, and potentially goes in the 2nd round. Everyone needs OL.

I think ryanmkeane : 1:07 pm : link Hernandez was the most impressive of all the OL today and that includes Nelson

Kolton Miller is killing it gidiefor : Mod : 1:11 pm : : 1:11 pm : link ...

RE: RE: 41 inch vertical for Barkley AcidTest : 1:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13847808 gidiefor said:





Quote:





...







at 233 lbs



Wow. In comment 13847810 gidiefor said:Wow.

interested to see ryanmkeane : 1:23 pm : link what Ronald Jones runs...there are some that think he will go sub 4.3

Haha, Gettleman and Shurmur moving close to the field PatersonPlank : 1:28 pm : link For Barkleys 40

Barkley...... Koffman : 1:30 pm : link Holds the Penn State Record for the Power Lift @425lbs

Jumped 41 inches for his vertical

Benched 225lbs 29 times

According to all reports has excellent character & work ethict

In three seasons, at PSU rushed for 3,843 yards with 43 rushing touchdowns, while garnering 1,195 receiving yards with 8 touchdown receptions. He totaled 5,557 all-purpose yards in his three year collegiate career.



and just ran a 4.41

. arcarsenal : 1:31 pm : link 4.41 for a guy Barkley's size is really, really good.

wow... ryanmkeane : 1:31 pm : link lets see if he can break 4.4 with his second

RE: . BleedBlue : 1:33 pm : link

Quote: 4.41 for a guy Barkley's size is really, really good.



its amazing....and a 41 vert with all that muscle mass...guy is physically gifted.

hope he is our guy at 2 In comment 13847924 arcarsenal said:its amazing....and a 41 vert with all that muscle mass...guy is physically gifted.hope he is our guy at 2

to compare ryanmkeane : 1:34 pm : link Elliott was 8 pounds lighter and ran a 4.47

. arcarsenal : 1:34 pm : link I'm starting to want to draft Barkley more and more by the day.



I really do not envy Gettleman and Shurmur - this is going to be a hard decision to make. Really hard.

RE: . jeff57 : 1:35 pm : link

Quote: I'm starting to want to draft Barkley more and more by the day.



I really do not envy Gettleman and Shurmur - this is going to be a hard decision to make. Really hard.



Maybe the Browns will take him at 1 and then they'll only have to decide which QB to take. In comment 13847931 arcarsenal said:Maybe the Browns will take him at 1 and then they'll only have to decide which QB to take.

If Cleveland goes QB Chip : 1:37 pm : link Take Barkley please. No longer in the QB camp. We will more than likely have our choice of the QBs

Royce Freeman 4.59 jeff57 : 1:38 pm : link Big back. Not all that surprising.

Hines AcidTest : 1:40 pm : link 4.39. Makes Barkely's run look even more impressive given his size.

Only player last year with 25+ reps and a 40+ vertical BigBlue4You09 : 1:40 pm : link was Myles Garrett

Matt Miller jeff57 : 1:40 pm : link On and off the track, Saquon Barkley is winning the Combine so far. Excellent athlete and he's wowing teams in interviews.

Who's this Hines guy from NC State? PatersonPlank : 1:40 pm : link 4.39

Barkey's leg power Koffman : 1:40 pm : link I have read that Barkley squatted 525lbs 5 times which is amazing. I heard that Earl Campbell with his tree trunks for legs only squatted 495.

Could or would Cleveland take Barkley Simms11 : 1:41 pm : link at #1? This guy is looking like a freak athlete. I don’t think Barkley even gets to us at 2, but stranger things have happened.

RE: Matt Miller BleedBlue : 1:41 pm : link

Quote: On and off the track, Saquon Barkley is winning the Combine so far. Excellent athlete and he's wowing teams in interviews.



praying he is avail at 2...ive been wanting him and he is performing as expected. In comment 13847947 jeff57 said:praying he is avail at 2...ive been wanting him and he is performing as expected.

Welp ryanmkeane : 1:42 pm : link that might be the day for Ronald Jones..looks like he pulled up lame

Also watch John Kelly Koffman : 1:42 pm : link As a UT fan John Kelly was pretty good this year

Guice with a 4.49 Simms11 : 1:42 pm : link Not bad

RE: Guice with a 4.49 ryanmkeane : 1:43 pm : link

Quote: Not bad

Very good In comment 13847957 Simms11 said:Very good

. . . jeff57 : 1:43 pm : link Ronald Jones: 4.66 unofficial but he pulled up midway through the run

Still think tyrik13 : 1:43 pm : link Barkley won't go first overall??? Like I stated in my other thread, he's going no. 1.

He's more likely to go 1 jeff57 : 1:44 pm : link Because Browns have the pick at 4.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 1:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13847931 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





I'm starting to want to draft Barkley more and more by the day.



I really do not envy Gettleman and Shurmur - this is going to be a hard decision to make. Really hard.







Maybe the Browns will take him at 1 and then they'll only have to decide which QB to take.



It's possible - even still I'm not sure QB is a must. They could really love a guy like Nelson or Fitzpatrick - they could trade down a few spots.



If NYG are really, truly sold on one of these QB's - go on ahead and take him.



I just don't want us taking a QB because we feel like the timing and circumstances are right - that's not enough reason to pull the trigger. You have to have serious conviction about one of these guys. In comment 13847933 jeff57 said:It's possible - even still I'm not sure QB is a must. They could really love a guy like Nelson or Fitzpatrick - they could trade down a few spots.If NYG are really, truly sold on one of these QB's - go on ahead and take him.I just don't want us taking a QB because we feel like the timing and circumstances are right - that's not enough reason to pull the trigger. You have to have serious conviction about one of these guys.

RE: Barkley...... Anando : 1:46 pm : link

Quote: Holds the Penn State Record for the Power Lift @425lbs

Jumped 41 inches for his vertical

Benched 225lbs 29 times

According to all reports has excellent character & work ethict

In three seasons, at PSU rushed for 3,843 yards with 43 rushing touchdowns, while garnering 1,195 receiving yards with 8 touchdown receptions. He totaled 5,557 all-purpose yards in his three year collegiate career.



and just ran a 4.41



sign me up In comment 13847922 Koffman said:sign me up

RE: Still think BigBlue4You09 : 1:47 pm : link

Quote: Barkley won't go first overall??? Like I stated in my other thread, he's going no. 1.



No, I don't. Still think it will be a QB even if it's not the Browns taking one. In comment 13847960 tyrik13 said:No, I don't. Still think it will be a QB even if it's not the Browns taking one.

RE: RE: Still think BleedBlue : 1:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13847960 tyrik13 said:





Quote:





Barkley won't go first overall??? Like I stated in my other thread, he's going no. 1.







No, I don't. Still think it will be a QB even if it's not the Browns taking one.



hope youre right. Barkley is a STUD. would love him at 2. In comment 13847967 BigBlue4You09 said:hope youre right. Barkley is a STUD. would love him at 2.

RE: Barkley's second 40 run time superspynyg : 1:56 pm : link

Quote: 4.42



Nice!!!! In comment 13847982 Koffman said:Nice!!!!

RE: RE: Still think BleedBlue : 1:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13847960 tyrik13 said:





Quote:





Barkley won't go first overall??? Like I stated in my other thread, he's going no. 1.







Browns will go QB at 1.



http://www.cleveland.com/browns/index.ssf/2018/02/hue_jackson_sounds_like_its_qb.html Hue J - ( New Window )



hope so because im ordering my barkley jersey lmao In comment 13847988 shyster said:hope so because im ordering my barkley jersey lmao

RE: Barkley's second 40 run time Breeze_94 : 1:58 pm : link

Quote: 4.42



And he had a stumble in the first 5 yards. Could've been a 4.3 In comment 13847982 Koffman said:And he had a stumble in the first 5 yards. Could've been a 4.3

So basically ryanmkeane : 1:58 pm : link Barkley ran the same time as Beckham..

So far, great performances Emil : 1:58 pm : link for Barkley and Guice. Generally thought of as the top 2 RBs in the draft class.



Sony Michels' time is a little disappointing, as he has a reputation as a game breaker. 4.58 is plenty fast, but you thought he'd be faster.



Chubb is turning in a solid performance as well. If it wasn't for the injury history, he'd probably be an early second rounder.



If Barkley is sitting their at #2, I'm ok with it. Sure you are passing on a QB, and maybe running back isn't the right pick that high, but man, what a stud.

RE: So basically Emil : 1:59 pm : link

Quote: Barkley ran the same time as Beckham..



And weight like 30lbs more than OBJ. In comment 13847997 ryanmkeane said:And weight like 30lbs more than OBJ.

. Danny Kanell : 1:59 pm : link Gun to my head, the Giants are taking Darnold or Saquon at 2, whoever is there. If both are there, I think they’d go Darnold unless Gettleman somehow was able to nearly fully rebuild the OL in free agency and wants to go all in on trying to win one more with Eli.

RE: Barkey's leg power Keith : 2:00 pm : link

Quote: I have read that Barkley squatted 525lbs 5 times which is amazing. I heard that Earl Campbell with his tree trunks for legs only squatted 495.



Now this is something that actually matters for a RB. I can't understand why bench press matters and I've yet to hear anyone explain it. Why doesn't the NFL have these guys do squats instead? In comment 13847950 Koffman said:Now this is something that actually matters for a RB. I can't understand why bench press matters and I've yet to hear anyone explain it. Why doesn't the NFL have these guys do squats instead?

They said Charlie Casserly Clocked him Koffman : 2:00 pm : link with a hand watch during his first run @ 4.28

RE: . Eric on Li : 2:01 pm : link

Quote: I'm starting to want to draft Barkley more and more by the day.



I really do not envy Gettleman and Shurmur - this is going to be a hard decision to make. Really hard.



Same. He's just a showing he's a complete freak and seems like a hard worker and team guy on top of that. As similarly freakish and awesome as Nelson seems, I think you have to go with the RB who will touch the ball 20 times per game.



Add 1 starting OL in FA, target a likely starter at #34 or via slight trade up, and team up Barkley/Engram/Beckham for the next 5-10 years.



And keep ears open if someone is willing to pay a king's ransom to move up 2-3 spots. In comment 13847931 arcarsenal said:Same. He's just a showing he's a complete freak and seems like a hard worker and team guy on top of that. As similarly freakish and awesome as Nelson seems, I think you have to go with the RB who will touch the ball 20 times per game.Add 1 starting OL in FA, target a likely starter at #34 or via slight trade up, and team up Barkley/Engram/Beckham for the next 5-10 years.And keep ears open if someone is willing to pay a king's ransom to move up 2-3 spots.

RE: They said Charlie Casserly Clocked him BleedBlue : 2:01 pm : link

Quote: with a hand watch during his first run @ 4.28



shhhh the browns are listeing lol.



somebody tell them barkley loves coke and hookers In comment 13848004 Koffman said:shhhh the browns are listeing lol.somebody tell them barkley loves coke and hookers

RE: . . . Emil : 2:02 pm : link

Quote: Ronald Jones: 4.66 unofficial but he pulled up midway through the run



I know Jones gets a lot of buzz, and has been talked about as an early 2nd rounder, but I just don't see it so far. In comment 13847959 jeff57 said:I know Jones gets a lot of buzz, and has been talked about as an early 2nd rounder, but I just don't see it so far.

RE: They said Charlie Casserly Clocked him Emil : 2:02 pm : link

Quote: with a hand watch during his first run @ 4.28



Never trust hand time. In comment 13848004 Koffman said:Never trust hand time.

Penny just earned himself some SHO'NUFF : 2:05 pm : link $$$. If we don't get Barkley, we get Penny.

Ok, who was I arguing with that said Barkley allstarjim : 2:05 pm : link was going to run in the 4.5's?

RE: Penny just earned himself some SHO'NUFF : 2:06 pm : link

Quote: $$$. If we don't get Barkley, we get Penny.



4.47 In comment 13848020 SHO'NUFF said:4.47

RE: So basically allstarjim : 2:06 pm : link

Quote: Barkley ran the same time as Beckham..



Nuts, right? He is defying the imagination with this combine. In comment 13847997 ryanmkeane said:Nuts, right? He is defying the imagination with this combine.

RE: Matt Miller santacruzom : 2:07 pm : link

Quote: On and off the track, Saquon Barkley is winning the Combine so far. Excellent athlete and he's wowing teams in interviews.



And likely, to the surprise of no one.



He seems like such a known commodity, and I have a tough time imagining that Cleveland will pass on him now. In comment 13847947 jeff57 said:And likely, to the surprise of no one.He seems like such a known commodity, and I have a tough time imagining that Cleveland will pass on him now.

RE: RE: Matt Miller Emil : 2:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13847947 jeff57 said:





Quote:





On and off the track, Saquon Barkley is winning the Combine so far. Excellent athlete and he's wowing teams in interviews.







And likely, to the surprise of no one.



He seems like such a known commodity, and I have a tough time imagining that Cleveland will pass on him now.



Franchise altering player...



He is a three down RB, and can return punts and kicks. I can live with him being the pick :) In comment 13848031 santacruzom said:Franchise altering player...He is a three down RB, and can return punts and kicks. I can live with him being the pick :)

RE: RE: They said Charlie Casserly Clocked him BigBlue4You09 : 2:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13848004 Koffman said:





Quote:





with a hand watch during his first run @ 4.28







shhhh the browns are listeing lol.



somebody tell them barkley loves coke and hookers



Don't think that would even stop them, it is the Browns after all! In comment 13848009 BleedBlue said:Don't think that would even stop them, it is the Browns after all!

Barkley making it incredibly difficult to pass AcesUp : 2:10 pm : link I think a lot of the anti-QB talk on this board is driven by impatience and a non-objective sentimental attachment to Eli. The gymnastics some take to either downplay the need or knock the QB talent at the top is frustrating.



However...Barkley is making it almost impossible to pass on him. Somewhat expected but still a super impressive showing so far. Giants are in a great but difficult spot.

RE: RE: They said Charlie Casserly Clocked him santacruzom : 2:11 pm : link

Quote:



somebody tell them barkley loves coke and hookers



As if that would remove him from the Browns' draft board! In comment 13848009 BleedBlue said:As if that would remove him from the Browns' draft board!

RE: Barkley making it incredibly difficult to pass santacruzom : 2:13 pm : link

Quote: Giants are in a great but difficult spot.



Not anymore than the Browns are. He has to make it past them to make the Giants' decision a truly difficult one.



Has he even done the 3 cone or shuttle drills yet? And then, wait until his Pro Day.



Sheesh. In comment 13848035 AcesUp said:Not anymore than the Browns are. He has to make it past them to make the Giants' decision a truly difficult one.Has he even done the 3 cone or shuttle drills yet? And then, wait until his Pro Day.Sheesh.

... BleedBlue : 2:17 pm : link IF the browns do something crazy and take Allen at 1...



HOLY SHIT the phones will be BLOWING up for the giants...



teams will want darnold or barkley BADLY.

they literally could rob someone without a gun.



in that scenario im taking barkley...kid is gonna be a top back in the game right away...we havent had a RB be a threat since tiki. bradshaw to some extent but still not barkley....fix OL in FA and add barkley, if we still cant move the ball we know its eli, bring in webb hahaha

So does anyone still want ryanmkeane : 2:17 pm : link Michel in the 2nd instead of Barkley in the 1st?

RE: Ok, who was I arguing with that said Barkley NYG27 : 2:17 pm : link

Quote: was going to run in the 4.5's?



You thought Barkley was running in the 4.5's??? He was always running 4.4's with a possibility of breaking 4.3's. In comment 13848024 allstarjim said:You thought Barkley was running in the 4.5's??? He was always running 4.4's with a possibility of breaking 4.3's.

To compare... ryanmkeane : 2:23 pm : link Tomlinson's combine was: 5'10 225, ran a 4.46 and 40.5 vert.

Santa AcesUp : 2:26 pm : link That is true. If I'm the Browns, I'm taking my surplus of picks and contacting the Giants about moving up from 4 to 2 to make that choice easy.

They have shown past 40 runs Koffman : 2:28 pm : link with Ezekiel Elliot, Leonard Fournettee, Todd Gurley, Antonio Brown, and Odell.



Barkley out ran them all.

RE: RE: Ok, who was I arguing with that said Barkley allstarjim : 2:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13848024 allstarjim said:





Quote:





was going to run in the 4.5's?







You thought Barkley was running in the 4.5's??? He was always running 4.4's with a possibility of breaking 4.3's.



Look at my post again. Someone else was saying it, I was saying that was nonsense. I said I would be shocked if he ran slower than a 4.43. I'll see if I can find it. In comment 13848047 NYG27 said:Look at my post again. Someone else was saying it, I was saying that was nonsense. I said I would be shocked if he ran slower than a 4.43. I'll see if I can find it.

RE: They have shown past 40 runs BleedBlue : 2:33 pm : link

Quote: with Ezekiel Elliot, Leonard Fournettee, Todd Gurley, Antonio Brown, and Odell.



Barkley out ran them all.



insane!!!!



In comment 13848064 Koffman said:insane!!!!

RE: They have shown past 40 runs SHO'NUFF : 2:33 pm : link

Quote: with Ezekiel Elliot, Leonard Fournettee, Todd Gurley, Antonio Brown, and Odell.



Barkley out ran them all.



Don't forget Julio Jones, too. In comment 13848064 Koffman said:Don't forget Julio Jones, too.

Eisen lobbying for Barkley to Giants SHO'NUFF : 2:34 pm : link pretty much begging.

RE: Eisen lobbying for Barkley to Giants ryanmkeane : 2:35 pm : link

Quote: pretty much begging.

I've been hearing that too. Probably because Barkley embarrassed Michigan this year. In comment 13848077 SHO'NUFF said:I've been hearing that too. Probably because Barkley embarrassed Michigan this year.

Barkley GiantJake : 2:54 pm : link Running that fast at 230 lbs. is impressive. They also pointed out that he is a very good at protecting the QB and picking up the blitz.

RE: barkley official AcidTest : 3:02 pm : link

Quote: is a 4.40.



Ridiculous. In comment 13848107 tyrik13 said:Ridiculous.

Give me Barkley bigbb : 3:02 pm : link Or give me death









Not really but you get the point

RE: With a torn pec AcesUp : 3:07 pm : link

Quote: does Billy Price drop to 2nd or 3rd round in the draft?



I think it's only partially torn. If that's the case, he won't miss any time. What sucks for him as that there is a lot of talent on the interior line in the late 1 to 2nd round range. Probably takes a minor hit but won't plummet. In comment 13848098 BobR in Durham said:I think it's only partially torn. If that's the case, he won't miss any time. What sucks for him as that there is a lot of talent on the interior line in the late 1 to 2nd round range. Probably takes a minor hit but won't plummet.

Barkley's performance here TMS : 3:08 pm : link probably means Cleveland takes him with the first pick. We should be thinking about trade scenarios for a team who wants our #2 pick if we do not go QB. We are in great shape either way. We get our pick of the QBs or extra high picks if we trade out. Maybe a 1 and 2 next year if we have to go QB then.

RE: It's a shame and you can maybe understand his situation... Gatorade Dunk : 3:08 pm : link

Quote: ...but Orlando Brown is potentially costing himself literally millions of dollars.

I know how hard it can be to lose a parent, so I don't want to be insensitive, but his dad passed away seven years ago.



Or is there another situation that you're referencing? In comment 13847603 Torrag said:I know how hard it can be to lose a parent, so I don't want to be insensitive, but his dad passed away seven years ago.Or is there another situation that you're referencing?

RE: Penny just earned himself some Gatorade Dunk : 3:09 pm : link

Quote: $$$. If we don't get Barkley, we get Penny.

I'm pretty sure Shurmur prefers RBs who can catch and block. In comment 13848020 SHO'NUFF said:I'm pretty sure Shurmur prefers RBs who can catch and block.

RE: Barkley's performance here tyrik13 : 3:10 pm : link

Quote: probably means Cleveland takes him with the first pick. We should be thinking about trade scenarios for a team who wants our #2 pick if we do not go QB. We are in great shape either way. We get our pick of the QBs or extra high picks if we trade out. Maybe a 1 and 2 next year if we have to go QB then.



ive been saying this for a few days now, hes going no. 1 In comment 13848123 TMS said:ive been saying this for a few days now, hes going no. 1

do you offer Eli Apple and the 2nd pick Chip : 3:18 pm : link to move up one spot?

RE: Barkley's performance here santacruzom : 3:20 pm : link

Quote: probably means Cleveland takes him with the first pick. We should be thinking about trade scenarios for a team who wants our #2 pick if we do not go QB. We are in great shape either way. We get our pick of the QBs or extra high picks if we trade out. Maybe a 1 and 2 next year if we have to go QB then.



Yeah, that's how I see it. Any disappointment over Cleveland taking Barkley and removing him from our consideration will likely be quickly dispelled by the pick we wind up making.



I mean, we can lose, but I feel like we can't. In comment 13848123 TMS said:Yeah, that's how I see it. Any disappointment over Cleveland taking Barkley and removing him from our consideration will likely be quickly dispelled by the pick we wind up making.I mean, welose, but I feel like we can't.

anyone see the giants scout mphbullet36 : 3:26 pm : link talking to barkley after he finished his workout...

. Britt in VA : 3:29 pm : link Quote: NFL Research

‏

Verified account



@NFLResearch

Follow Follow @NFLResearch

More

Penn State RB Saquon Barkley at 2018 Combine:



- Stronger than Joe Thomas

- Quicker than DeSean Jackson

- Faster than Devin Hester

- Jumps higher than Julio Jones

RE: . allstarjim : 3:33 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





NFL Research

‏

Verified account



@NFLResearch

Follow Follow @NFLResearch

More

Penn State RB Saquon Barkley at 2018 Combine:



- Stronger than Joe Thomas

- Quicker than DeSean Jackson

- Faster than Devin Hester

- Jumps higher than Julio Jones







I thought he'd blow the combine away, but he is having an all-time combine workout. Incredible. In comment 13848151 Britt in VA said:I thought he'd blow the combine away, but he is having an all-time combine workout. Incredible.

RE: . Giants in 07 : 3:34 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





NFL Research

‏

Verified account



@NFLResearch

Follow Follow @NFLResearch

More

Penn State RB Saquon Barkley at 2018 Combine:



- Stronger than Joe Thomas

- Quicker than DeSean Jackson

- Faster than Devin Hester

- Jumps higher than Julio Jones







That is absolutely insane In comment 13848151 Britt in VA said:That is absolutely insane

When Baker Mayfield... FatMan in Charlotte : 3:34 pm : link was specifically asked how he'd handle being a backup QB (to Eli in the question), he responded that being a backup isn't going to cut it for him.



I know some teams will like his fire, but he doesn't appear to have softened his attitude at all.

RE: When Baker Mayfield... arcarsenal : 3:39 pm : link

Quote: was specifically asked how he'd handle being a backup QB (to Eli in the question), he responded that being a backup isn't going to cut it for him.



I know some teams will like his fire, but he doesn't appear to have softened his attitude at all.



If people think Beckham is a headache, Mayfield will make their head explode. In comment 13848159 FatMan in Charlotte said:If people think Beckham is a headache, Mayfield will make their head explode.

Not surprised by Barkely's results at combine RobCarpenter : 3:41 pm : link



but it's his agility/balance that I find most impressive:

. arcarsenal : 3:42 pm : link It actually amazes me how poorly some of these guys handle questions like that.



If you're asked how you'd handle being a backup to Eli Manning, all you should say is...



Eli is a great player who has been around and has the hardware. He's earned his job. Obviously I want to play, I want to be the guy - but I know I'll have to earn that and I'm prepared to do that.



Is that so hard?

Bo Scarbrough, RB Alabama: 40 inch vertical shyster : 3:43 pm : link and 4.52 at 232 pounds.



He was also impressive in drills at the "State Farm Football Challenge" that aired Super Bowl weekend.





Barkley about to be interviewed on NFLN now nyjuggernaut2 : 3:46 pm : link .

RE: Bo Scarbrough, RB Alabama: 40 inch vertical arcarsenal : 3:48 pm : link

Quote: and 4.52 at 232 pounds.



He was also impressive in drills at the "State Farm Football Challenge" that aired Super Bowl weekend.





Big Bo!



Will be a great pick in the 3rd/4th for whoever takes him.



He's like a slightly smaller Jacobs. In comment 13848173 shyster said:Big Bo!Will be a great pick in the 3rd/4th for whoever takes him.He's like a slightly smaller Jacobs.

arc... FatMan in Charlotte : 3:48 pm : link Exactly. It isn't even that Mayfield gave the answer he did - it is that he's too arrogant to realize what the best way to answer the question is.



To me, if you haven't prepared to answer questions you know you're going to get asked, it is a red flag on its own.



Barkley is on right now talking about how he didn't have any baggage coming out of college and thanks his teammates and coaches for helping him out.

RE: Not surprised by Barkely's results at combine Jon in NYC : 3:50 pm : link

Quote: but it's his agility/balance that I find most impressive:







This right here is the argument of taking him at no 2. Same reason why Odell is so special. Because at any point in the game, if you slip, he's taking one to the house. In comment 13848170 RobCarpenter said:This right here is the argument of taking him at no 2. Same reason why Odell is so special. Because at any point in the game, if you slip, he's taking one to the house.

RE: . Keith : 3:51 pm : link

Quote: It actually amazes me how poorly some of these guys handle questions like that.



If you're asked how you'd handle being a backup to Eli Manning, all you should say is...



Eli is a great player who has been around and has the hardware. He's earned his job. Obviously I want to play, I want to be the guy - but I know I'll have to earn that and I'm prepared to do that.



Is that so hard?



Have you considered going into the draft? In comment 13848172 arcarsenal said:Have you considered going into the draft?

Can Barkley XBRONX : 3:52 pm : link wear a letter instead of a number? "S" for Saquon. of course.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 3:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13848172 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





It actually amazes me how poorly some of these guys handle questions like that.



If you're asked how you'd handle being a backup to Eli Manning, all you should say is...



Eli is a great player who has been around and has the hardware. He's earned his job. Obviously I want to play, I want to be the guy - but I know I'll have to earn that and I'm prepared to do that.



Is that so hard?







Have you considered going into the draft?



I don't think anyone would take me at age 33 - but I'd definitely handle the questions the right way! In comment 13848189 Keith said:I don't think anyone would take me at age 33 - but I'd definitely handle the questions the right way!

RE: RE: Penny just earned himself some Mark from Jersey : 4:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13848020 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





$$$. If we don't get Barkley, we get Penny.





I'm pretty sure Shurmur prefers RBs who can catch and block. Well he can catch that is for sure. Sounds like you have done your homework on Penny though. In comment 13848125 Gatorade Dunk said:Well he can catch that is for sure. Sounds like you have done your homework on Penny though.

I can probably finish the 40 but a medic will need to be nearby. Jim in Hoboken : 4:12 pm : link My verical jump and 3-cone drill will look very impressive if they switch the numbers around. And how many 12-inch subs is 225lb again?



But how stupid or oblivious do you have to be to not ace these formulaic combine interviews?

RE: RE: . Rjanyg : 4:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13848151 Britt in VA said:





Quote:









Quote:





NFL Research

ž

Verified account



@NFLResearch

Follow Follow @NFLResearch

More

Penn State RB Saquon Barkley at 2018 Combine:



- Stronger than Joe Thomas

- Quicker than DeSean Jackson

- Faster than Devin Hester

- Jumps higher than Julio Jones











I thought he'd blow the combine away, but he is having an all-time combine workout. Incredible.



And he has kicked ass on the field. This guy is insane. In comment 13848156 allstarjim said:And he has kicked ass on the field. This guy is insane.

Don't think Cleveland Thegratefulhead : 5:21 pm : link Is NOT taking Barkley at 1. If the Colts trade 3, they could be drafting their 3rd favorite QB in the draft. Cleveland takes their guy at one and BPA at 4 is how I see it.

The Browns are in a really good position Rflairr : 5:22 pm : link They could take Barkley and still get one the top 2 QBs at 4. Because the Colts aren't going to take QB.

Did Barkley ryanmkeane : 5:29 pm : link do the 3 cone?

Looks like ryanmkeane : 5:30 pm : link Barkley didn't do 3 cone or broad jump

Browns are going running back... M.S. : 5:43 pm : link

...with the first pick.



That means we get to select the best QB from a very fine QB-rich draft!!!





RE: With a torn pec Diver_Down : 6:12 pm : link

Quote: does Billy Price drop to 2nd or 3rd round in the draft?



I hope he drops to the 3rd. If he is there in the 3rd, I would grab him and stash him on PUP. If he needs more time, then stick him on IR for the remainder of the season. In 2019, he can take over for Jones. In comment 13848098 BobR in Durham said:I hope he drops to the 3rd. If he is there in the 3rd, I would grab him and stash him on PUP. If he needs more time, then stick him on IR for the remainder of the season. In 2019, he can take over for Jones.

I know it's stupid TJ : 6:27 pm : link But I grind my teeth every time these guys call Tomlinson "LT"

RE: do you offer Eli Apple and the 2nd pick GFAN52 : 6:31 pm : link

Quote: to move up one spot?



No. Can't afford to give up that 2nd pick. In comment 13848134 Chip said:No. Can't afford to give up that 2nd pick.

RE: . Ten Ton Hammer : 6:39 pm : link

Quote: It actually amazes me how poorly some of these guys handle questions like that.



If you're asked how you'd handle being a backup to Eli Manning, all you should say is...



Eli is a great player who has been around and has the hardware. He's earned his job. Obviously I want to play, I want to be the guy - but I know I'll have to earn that and I'm prepared to do that.



Is that so hard?



It's not a difficult thing, but as an aside, why do we want him to answer something a certain way? 32 QBs in this league have been mentally programmed that it's a mortal sin to say anything other than football cliches. I'm not sure what people's hang-ups are with honest answers to questions. In comment 13848172 arcarsenal said:It's not a difficult thing, but as an aside, why do we want him to answer something a certain way? 32 QBs in this league have been mentally programmed that it's a mortal sin to say anything other than football cliches. I'm not sure what people's hang-ups are with honest answers to questions.

RE: RE: . giantsfaninphilly : 7:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13848172 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





It actually amazes me how poorly some of these guys handle questions like that.



If you're asked how you'd handle being a backup to Eli Manning, all you should say is...



Eli is a great player who has been around and has the hardware. He's earned his job. Obviously I want to play, I want to be the guy - but I know I'll have to earn that and I'm prepared to do that.



Is that so hard?







It's not a difficult thing, but as an aside, why do we want him to answer something a certain way? 32 QBs in this league have been mentally programmed that it's a mortal sin to say anything other than football cliches. I'm not sure what people's hang-ups are with honest answers to questions.



Because it's a 'me' vs 'Team' statement, at least as I see it. In comment 13848376 Ten Ton Hammer said:Because it's a 'me' vs 'Team' statement, at least as I see it.

I said Barkley before the season ended Bluesbreaker : 7:35 pm : link Not surprised by Barkely's results at combine

RobCarpenter : 3:41 pm : link : reply

but it's his agility/balance that I find most impressive:



That run sealed it !