Mayfield's combine interview ryanmkeane : 3/2/2018 6:10 pm



When asked about his height, he responded with "I got 3 years of tape you can watch"



"I'm the most accurate quarterback in this draft by far" when asked about his strengths. Is that right? You haven't played a single snap of NFL football and played in a video game conference..



Compared to Rosen's interview where he just had a better handle of himself and the room and the people asking the questions, just the overall demeanor was much better for a possible franchise QB/leader of an organization. I think the NY media would tear Mayfield apart and he would have a tough time navigating through the ups and downs.





- ( Now granted I admit I didn't really like this guy that much before this whole process. But after watching this, I still really just don't like this guy. I get that he "tells it like it is" and is a "brutally honest" person...but here are some of the highlights:When asked about his height, he responded with "I got 3 years of tape you can watch""I'm the most accurate quarterback in this draft by far" when asked about his strengths. Is that right? You haven't played a single snap of NFL football and played in a video game conference..Compared to Rosen's interview where he just had a better handle of himself and the room and the people asking the questions, just the overall demeanor was much better for a possible franchise QB/leader of an organization. I think the NY media would tear Mayfield apart and he would have a tough time navigating through the ups and downs. Mayfield combine interview - ( New Window

You don't like him, section125 : 3/2/2018 6:31 pm : link so whatever he says will rub you the wrong way. Don't bring up Manziel. He is not Manziel. Rosen isn't Leaf.



When he sucks eggs next August, then let us know.

Peyton Manning Thegratefulhead : 3/2/2018 6:33 pm : link told the Colts "He gets up to leave and says, ‘I’ll leave you with this thought: If you take me, I promise you we will win a championship. If you don’t, I promise I’ll come back and kick your ass.’

RE: TTH Ten Ton Hammer : 3/2/2018 6:44 pm : link

Quote: the chip on your shoulder...I get it. It's certainly a thing. But this is the NFL now, you're going to be an employee and possible face of a franchise. You don't have to be a dick for people to respect you, and I think it will piss people off more than it will have a positive effect.



Is that about this particular comment? All he said was he's the most accurate QB in the draft. And sure, he's sensitive about being criticized for his height. Short guys are almost uniformly that way. In comment 13848358 ryanmkeane said:Is that about this particular comment? All he said was he's the most accurate QB in the draft. And sure, he's sensitive about being criticized for his height. Short guys are almost uniformly that way.

John Mara's about to write a Phil in LA : 3/2/2018 6:50 pm : link HUGE CHECK to a guy who got down on all fours like a dog and pretended to take a leak in the end zone.

Not sure that John Mara is moral compass you think he is Ten Ton Hammer : 3/2/2018 6:54 pm : link He wrote some sizable checks to a wifebeater. It wasn't that long ago.

RE: RE: Brash PEEJ : 3/2/2018 6:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13848359 Phil in LA said:





Quote:





can work in New York.







So true



He's got NY Jet written all over him. They'd love the press In comment 13848367 mattyblue said:He's got NY Jet written all over him. They'd love the press

The great player that DOESN'T have an ego is the weird thing. Ten Ton Hammer : 3/2/2018 7:03 pm : link One look at the top QBs of all time is a laundry list of guys who are, frankly, assholes. You can probably extend that across any sport.



They're all ultra-confident competition-aholics.

He sounded to me like he was trying to sell himself Ira : 3/2/2018 7:03 pm : link as the best qb in the draft.

Josh Rosen McNally's_Nuts : 3/2/2018 7:13 pm : link in New York will be a Gregg Jefferies situation.

His response to the "would you be OK backing up Eli?" shyster : 3/2/2018 7:17 pm : link question got some negative comment in the combine thread.



What I find most notable about any idea of his coming to NYG is that he left Texas Tech because he was insulted at being asked to compete with . . . Davis Webb.



It wasn't a situation where he got hurt, Webb took the job and he decided to go somewhere else. No, he came back healthy and finished the last two games of the regular season, after Webb had a poor game.



But BM then quit the team before its bowl game, apparently because he wasn't guaranteed the start over Webb.



Would be quite a reunion.

Think and say what you want to about Mayfield. Giant John : 3/2/2018 7:27 pm : link At the end of the day he is a damn good football player. The team that drafts him will thank their lucky stars.

RE: Brash mrvax : 3/2/2018 7:27 pm : link

Quote: can work in New York.



If you go back 50 years, Reggie Jackson was similar in NY.

In comment 13848359 Phil in LA said:If you go back 50 years, Reggie Jackson was similar in NY.

... Mdgiantsfan : 3/2/2018 7:30 pm : link I’ll be happy if he is not the Giants pick. The snippets I heard were that of prick but that’s just part of the reason for not wanting him. To go from Eli to that would be a shock to the system lol.



He just feels like Manziel Pt II.

TTH ryanmkeane : 3/2/2018 7:31 pm : link it's not the particular comment - it's HOW he says it. That's my point..the way it comes across. The way he said "I got 3 years of film" was almost like a "fuck you" kinda way.

Just as an example... ryanmkeane : 3/2/2018 7:33 pm : link Josh Allen talked about his competitive nature, his strengths, etc...but it just came across way way more mature and more humble. His delivery just feels like a guy you can hand the keys to.

Still... bw in dc : 3/2/2018 7:33 pm : link a small handed, short armed, small framed, self-involved bullish-t artist who put up gaudy numbers in a dishwater conference. I wouldn’t touch this guy into the third round.



I’d rather have LJax, who played in a better conference, against better competition, and is bigger, stronger, faster...

RE: Still... mrvax : 3/2/2018 7:37 pm : link

Quote: a small handed, short armed, small framed, self-involved bullish-t artist who put up gaudy numbers in a dishwater conference. I wouldn’t touch this guy into the third round.



I’d rather have LJax, who played in a better conference, against better competition, and is bigger, stronger, faster...



Me too but I believe Mayfield will do OK somewhere. In comment 13848427 bw in dc said:Me too but I believe Mayfield will do OK somewhere.

Disagree Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3/2/2018 7:39 pm : link I think he came across as a rookie who had a ton of confidence in his ability and frankly, that's what you want in a #1 pick and a QB.



Did he walk the line, sure, but he also stated he wants to compete, even if its behind an established QB like Eli. Im not saying he's my guy but had no problem with what was said.

All I'm saying is ryanmkeane : 3/2/2018 7:53 pm : link there isn't a ton of evidence that supports a guy of his personality and stature becoming a good NFL QB.

Said that he wasn't going to back up ZogZerg : 3/2/2018 7:53 pm : link Something like that

Came across as a douche from the clips I saw



RE: Not sure that John Mara is moral compass you think he is santacruzom : 3/2/2018 7:56 pm : link

Quote: He wrote some sizable checks to a wifebeater. It wasn't that long ago.



Moral compasses are funny that way. History certainly isn't bereft of examples of people who criticize a person's arrogance, lack of class, or overall lack of social mores while simultaneously diminishing, ignoring, or even approving of much more meaningfully consequential transgressions. In comment 13848397 Ten Ton Hammer said:Moral compasses are funny that way. History certainly isn't bereft of examples of people who criticize a person's arrogance, lack of class, or overall lack of social mores while simultaneously diminishing, ignoring, or even approving of much more meaningfully consequential transgressions.

RE: Said that he wasn't going to back up ryanmkeane : 3/2/2018 7:59 pm : link

Quote: Something like that

Came across as a douche from the clips I saw

That's all I'm really saying. He comes across like a dick. And for those of you who say it's not a big deal...it is what your team is losing and you come across this way. It can turn on you real quickly, especially in NY. In comment 13848441 ZogZerg said:That's all I'm really saying. He comes across like a dick. And for those of you who say it's not a big deal...it is what your team is losing and you come across this way. It can turn on you real quickly, especially in NY.

I can't pull a complete list off the top of my head, but for a Bill in UT : 3/2/2018 8:01 pm : link small sampbe

Guys the Giants have drafted in Round 1 who come off as dicks: OBJ, LT, Apple, Flowers, Shockey

QB's who come off as dicks, but have done ok- Brady, Roethlesburger, Rivers, Newton

I'll say this about Mayfield. I like how he stood up for his teammate. Dave on the UWS : 3/2/2018 8:29 pm : link He's a tough guy not real like able but he's not about to shrink at big moments. I really liked Rosen. He reminds me a lot of Eli. The guy could be a lot more mobile. He explained he likes to go through all his progressions whenever possible. A mobile pocket passer works for me.

Hindu Theory -- Thees-man (yes I intended that spelling) Mike in Prescott : 3/2/2018 8:34 pm : link The QB that Mayfield reminds me of most is HOF QB Joe Theisman. I can only imagine the fiery, ego driven number 7 would have come off much like Mayfield if he was brought up in this era. Mayfield's game reminds me of Joe's, who also faced questions about his fit for the NFL game. Just curious if Mayfield strikes anyone else the same way? Out of the big 4, he is now the one QB I like the best -- although I have a hard time seeing him sit for two years.



As an aside, I also think Lamar Jackson will do amazingly well if put in the right situation.

Hard to see what folks didn't like about that. BillT : 3/2/2018 8:35 pm : link Seemed like good answers delivered well. Whatever.

RE: Hindu Theory -- Thees-man NOT HOF Mike in Prescott : 3/2/2018 8:36 pm : link Sorry, my error. Theisman is NOT in the Hall of Fame -- not sure why I thought he was.

Mayfield sounds like PEEJ : 3/2/2018 8:52 pm : link Jim McMahon, "the Punky QB"

DG Dragon : 3/2/2018 9:17 pm : link Is looking for guys who love the game, hate to loose, want to be the best and admit they have much to learn I believe. I’m not a Mayfield fan but he said nothing that comes close to being insensitive or disrespectful of the game or the process. What really impressed me was his interview was clean without much hesitation with any questions. The key being you’ve got to win he validated that, winning makes everything easier for everyone associated with the team.

He was asked... FatMan in Charlotte : 3/2/2018 9:53 pm : link about how he'd feel backing up Eli and he said something like, "I'm not a backup, and that isn't going to work".



On the combine thread we were discussing how difficult it would be to just give a canned response?



Take or leave his attitude, but to me it is more of a red flag on preparedness for the combine. And if his attitude is he doesn't care what people think of his responses, that's not really great either.



Basically, he's saying he doesn't need to play by the rules and everyone else has to deal with it. Not ideal in your QB.

FatMan in Charlotte Dragon : 3/2/2018 10:08 pm : link Do you want to draft a guy who believes I’m not better than a 37 year old guy who everyone knows has not played well for years? I liked his answer I’m here to compete if Eli is better than me fine but I’m here to compete I’m

not here to give up on my dream of being a starting QB in the NFL.

My point is that.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/2/2018 10:21 pm : link every QB should feel like that - you just don't say it. Don't dismiss the importance of how comments are taken, especially after Mac's disaster last year.



He could have easily said he's looking forward to competing to be the starter, trying to work hard to show the coaches and team that he can be the best guy and not sound like an arrogant dick.



If your QB is a loose cannon with the media, it rarely works out well. What if he mouths off after a loss, "Flowers hung me out to dry a couple of times or else I could've won the game".



You won't really like his bravado then.



His lack of awareness in answering the question showed he either didn't prepare well for what was an expected question, or he didn't give a shit. Neither looks too good.

RE: I remember barens : 3/2/2018 11:09 pm : link

Quote: Manziel throughout the pre draft process. He was making all these claims and basically begging teams to pass on him because he was going to be the greatest ever, etc etc. I'm not saying Mayfield is Manziel, but he has a similar vibe to that.



Actually, Manziel said all of the right things during the process. In comment 13848350 ryanmkeane said:Actually, Manziel said all of the right things during the process.

Eli's name was not mentioned in the interview Bill in UT : 3/2/2018 11:48 pm : link Mayfield made a general statement that he's not going anywhere accepting the premise that he's going to be a backup automatically. He said that he plans on pushing whoever is there for the starting job and he's prepared to be a franchise QB from day 1. Mid answer, someone asked if the Giants would be ok, and he said yeah. He certainly seemed to indicate that if he didn't win the starting job, he would do whatever he could to be a good teammate.

I don't mind his attitude . . . . TC : 3/2/2018 11:53 pm : link but he definitely has an edge, a chip on his shoulder. But he'd be smart to put that mouth in his back pocket before he takes the field against and NFL defense, because they'll hand him his ass for sure.



Just watched NYBlueinPA : 12:00 am : link the combine interviews with Mayfield, Rosen, and Allen (cannot find Darnold??). Of the 3 I felt Allen came across as the most genuine. He was definitely prepared (and coached) for the questions but seemed honest and humble with a natural confidence. A bit nervous but showing he can handle the spotlight and said all the right things. What a contrast to Mayfield. Wearing the chip on his shoulders the size of Everest. Did not smile once. Seemed confident to the point of arrogance. Did not come across well IMO. I guess if he wanted to show the real him, he did a good job. Cemented his rep as a loose cannon. See Jets all over him. Rosen seemed a bit forced. Said the right things, was polished and smart. I think he will do well. Just cannot past by his injury history

RE: Hindu Theory -- Thees-man (yes I intended that spelling) TC : 12:17 am : link

Quote: The QB that Mayfield reminds me of most is HOF QB Joe Theisman. I can only imagine the fiery, ego driven number 7 would have come off much like Mayfield if he was brought up in this era. Mayfield's game reminds me of Joe's, who also faced questions about his fit for the NFL game. Just curious if Mayfield strikes anyone else the same way? Out of the big 4, he is now the one QB I like the best -- although I have a hard time seeing him sit for two years.



As an aside, I also think Lamar Jackson will do amazingly well if put in the right situation.

Yeah, I got that too when first watching him. Same size, similar game, similar attitude. Many, or maybe most, of the really good QB's are cocky. But of itself, it doesn't assure the HOF. There are some NFL LB's and DE's who WILL try to teach him humility, and the NFL is whole different thing from anything he's seen before.



Shut up, and play the game! Let your game do your talkin'. In comment 13848471 Mike in Prescott said:Yeah, I got that too when first watching him. Same size, similar game, similar attitude. Many, or maybe most, of the really good QB's are cocky. But of itself, it doesn't assure the HOF. There are some NFL LB's and DE's who WILL try to teach him humility, and the NFL is whole different thing from anything he's seen before.Shut up, and play the game! Let your game do your talkin'.

FMiC ryanmkeane : 12:26 am : link Thank you. This is my whole point. He literally just doesn’t care about how he portrays himself for his first real media interview. He generally looked disinterested and acted like he was mad that he had to be there.

RE: My point is that.. bw in dc : 12:27 am : link

Quote:

His lack of awareness in answering the question showed he either didn't prepare well for what was an expected question, or he didn't give a shit. Neither looks too good.



It’s the latter. He’s made a conscious decision to just be Mayfield unplugged. So it’s either you accept or you don’t...



If it’s any other position, you can appreciate - to a degree - the candor. But as the likely face of the franchise, as you have suggested, it’s the wrong message.



I think it’s such a red flag that I wouldn’t draft him until the third round or later. And if you think about, that’s probably what he needs - draft humble pie... In comment 13848569 FatMan in Charlotte said:It’s the latter. He’s made a conscious decision to just be Mayfield unplugged. So it’s either you accept or you don’t...If it’s any other position, you can appreciate - to a degree - the candor. But as the likely face of the franchise, as you have suggested, it’s the wrong message.I think it’s such a red flag that I wouldn’t draft him until the third round or later. And if you think about, that’s probably what he needs - draft humble pie...

If Mayfield did that interview Mike from Ohio : 7:29 am : link And tried to pull off "Gee, I'm just honored to be here and want a chance to compete" stuff everyone would know he was being fake. He needed to come across cocky, but not arrogant. I think he did that. You can't go into those interviews and try to be something different than what your public personna has been for four years.



And he would be fine in NY...if he wins. He won't do well in NY if he loses. Same as every other QB they could draft. When you win and you are a dick, you are confident and everyone loves it. When you lose and you are a dick, you are just a dick.

He seemed confident and realistic to me Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7:29 am : link He wants to compete wherever he goes. I don't see anything wrong with that.



The questions is whether he is good enough to back up what he thinks about himself.

RE: If Mayfield did that interview bw in dc : 8:40 am : link

Quote: And tried to pull off "Gee, I'm just honored to be here and want a chance to compete" stuff everyone would know he was being fake. He needed to come across cocky, but not arrogant. I think he did that. You can't go into those interviews and try to be something different than what your public personna has been for four years.



And he would be fine in NY...if he wins. He won't do well in NY if he loses. Same as every other QB they could draft. When you win and you are a dick, you are confident and everyone loves it. When you lose and you are a dick, you are just a dick.



I’m assuming you’re aware of Mayfield’s behavior on and off the field the last twelve months. I would say cocksucker and jerk off comes to mind. We already have one of those playing WR. Are you comfortable possibly adding another one at the game’s most critical position?



I’m telling you, when in doubt go vanilla in these interviews. It worked pretty well for Jeter, Brady, Duncan, etc all these years... In comment 13848711 Mike from Ohio said:I’m assuming you’re aware of Mayfield’s behavior on and off the field the last twelve months. I would say cocksucker and jerk off comes to mind. We already have one of those playing WR. Are you comfortable possibly adding another one at the game’s most critical position?I’m telling you, when in doubt go vanilla in these interviews. It worked pretty well for Jeter, Brady, Duncan, etc all these years...

Mayfield's body language and demeanor ATL_Giants : 9:07 am : link comes across as a complete douche to me.

I'll leave his talent evaluation and future success probability to the experts.

But I won't root for him.

I like him Oscar : 11:04 am : link Seems like a leader. I don’t think he’d enjoy sitting behind Eli but I don’t think that should matter, Eli is out of here soon one way or another anyway. If the Giants think Mayfield has the ability I wouldn’t worry about his personality one bit.