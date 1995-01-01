Combine Day 2 QB, WR, TE superspynyg : 7:53 am Another big day for us as the Qb's go with many throwing today. Rosen, Allen, Jackson, Rudolph all to throw with Darnold doing the 40,jump etc.



Wrs always put on a good show with Ridley and St Brown some top names this year.





Someone is going to fall completely Rflairr : 1:34 pm : link In love with Allen. His arm is unreal.

Rosen WillVAB : 1:44 pm : link Throws a pretty ball. If the Giants go QB he has to be the guy.

Throws a pretty ball. If the Giants go QB he has to be the guy.



His deep balls are impressive

Quote: I switched to the Yankee game.



Throwing to the left - very solid. Deep balls were decent.



Timing looked off throwing to the right.

Allen's Arm display Thegratefulhead : 1:55 pm : link Is the best thing possible for the Giants. I think that just made Allen to Cleveland at 1 a real possibility.

to bad about Maurice Hurst Chip : 1:57 pm : link being sent home with heart condition

... BleedBlue : 1:58 pm : link allen looked good today, him darnold and rosen are the top 3 for sure, mayfield not far behind

I would agree Chip : 2:04 pm : link Allen to Cleveland big arm for bad weather. Leave us with a nice choice Rosen, Darnold or barkley. I would take Barkley.

Quote: averaged better velocity than Allen at the Senior Bowl.



Not true. The factoid you're thinking of is that, on one day of practice, when the QBs were not specifically throwing for velocity, Mayfield had more throws over a specific mph level (believe it was 50 mph) than Allen.



That level leaves a large upside margin. Allen was gauged at 66mph on his top throw, probably an all time record. Mayfield won't touch that.



That level leaves a large upside margin. Allen was gauged at 66mph on his top throw, probably an all time record. Mayfield won't touch that.

The article I saw Phil in LA : 2:16 pm : link had Allen with the single highest throw but Mayfield with the best average velocity, over 50 and over Allen. That and his hand size showed me he could probably make it. We'll see what their combine velo is, but Davis Webb had the best combine velo last year.

My final thoughts... bw in dc : 2:29 pm : link Allen didn't disappoint with his ability to drive the ball with pace. It's really an amazing God given talent. Had some timing issues, but that's not unusual throwing to receivers for the first time. Threw some great out routes. Overall, I thought he was a solid B+.



Mayfield, who I don't like at all, looked like he looks when he's playing in the defenseless Big 12 - very solid. Better throwing to his left than right. NFLN analysts were impressed with his ball velocity. I'd say a B.



I love Rosen, but he was inconsistent. Made some outstanding throws and looked very poor on a few. Timing seemed off. I'd day B-/C+.



Rudolph really looked off to me. There were just too many poor throws to good throws. I think he'll need to rebound on his pro day...D.



Star of the Day for me? Nick Lee of Nebraska. That kid can spin it for EVERY type of throw. If he gets with a good coach in the NFL, this kid has the goods to be very interesting...









This is the base data that appeared in various articles. It is labeled as coming from "Day 3" and it shows Mayfield at 54% passes over 50mph and Allen at 51%.

No calculation of an "average." And Day 3 was a day when the QBs were doing end zone throws, where touch was at a premium.

I'd be happy to see anything else but I don't think it's out there.



This is the base data that appeared in various articles. It is labeled as coming from "Day 3" and it shows Mayfield at 54% passes over 50mph and Allen at 51%.



No calculation of an "average." And Day 3 was a day when the QBs were doing end zone throws, where touch was at a premium.



I'd be happy to see anything else but I don't think it's out there.









- ( New Window

Quote: Heart condition detected at the combine. Link - ( New Window )



That is so, so unfortunate and scary. Hurst was being talked about like another Aaron Donald. Hopefully it is less serious than it sounds. In comment 13849043 jeff57 said:That is so, so unfortunate and scary. Hurst was being talked about like another Aaron Donald. Hopefully it is less serious than it sounds.

Quote: With one hand. Griffin - ( New Window )



He's inspiring. I'm really rooting for him, am definitely a fan.

Lamar Jackson allstarjim : 2:42 pm : link Did not throw well. But he looked stiff out there, too, and that's not how he plays. Still, some of those throws were head-scratchingly bad. He did not help himself. Perhaps he should've ran.

Quote: In comment 13849122 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





With one hand. Griffin - ( New Window )







He's inspiring. I'm really rooting for him, am definitely a fan.

It's hard not to like this kid. If he is available in the 4th round he would be a great addition to the Giants. In comment 13849138 allstarjim said:It's hard not to like this kid. If he is available in the 4th round he would be a great addition to the Giants.

We know arm strength is not the be all end all Jim in Forest Hills : 2:49 pm : link or Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Mallett would be all pros, but we can still appreciate the arm talent.



I dont think Allen is headed to the Giants personally unless they trade down.

This is going to sound weird, but I think the good throws hold a lot more weight than the bad throws in these drills, especially on the speed outs and slants. A lot of those are timing and these guys have never thrown together.



This is going to sound weird, but I think the good throws hold a lot more weight than the bad throws in these drills, especially on the speed outs and slants. A lot of those are timing and these guys have never thrown together. In comment 13849144 allstarjim said:This is going to sound weird, but I think the good throws hold a lot more weight than the bad throws in these drills, especially on the speed outs and slants. A lot of those are timing and these guys have never thrown together.

Darnold KWALL2 : 3:55 pm : link Didn want to throw on the same field with the top arms. Nothing to gain and it would have highlighted the arm talen gap.

Vita Vea does 41 reps jeff57 : 4:36 pm : link .

Quote: Didn want to throw on the same field with the top arms. Nothing to gain and it would have highlighted the arm talen gap.

That's such a ridiculous take. Is that also why Eli didn't throw at the 2004 combine?



It's likely because he's still working on cleaning up his mechanics, as many other posters have posited already. In comment 13849214 KWALL2 said:That's such a ridiculous take. Is that also why Eli didn't throw at the 2004 combine?It's likely because he's still working on cleaning up his mechanics, as many other posters have posited already.

I think Darnold could be a mistake GiantTuff1 : 5:10 pm : link I just don't see it with him.



Rosen looks the most like Peyton in his drop back and delivery. He's not perfect, but he's also 20-21 years old and to me has the intelligence and intangibles you want in a leader of your team.



Shurmur and DG seem like critical thinking guys. I would think they like what they see in Rosen, and can appreciate his thirst for knowledge and desire to participate in the process of winning.



To me Rosen will offer the ability to have those important in-week conversations and help the coaches tailor winning plans with his ability to think critically and not just take coach's word as gospel, if there is something else he can contribute to improve the plan. I like that trait in him.

Da’ron Payne HugeS : 5:12 pm : link Only getting 27 reps. Thought this was a typo at first since it was so few for the man monster.

Agree. If he thought he would have compared favorably to the other QBs he would have thrown. He made a business decision.

From the Peanut Gallery Nomad Crow on the Madison : 5:46 pm : link I think Darnold has a chance to be very good. Rosen has a chance to be very good. Josh Allen with the right coaching staff and a year to sit and learn has a chance to be outstanding. However, there are more if's with Allen than the other two. I think Mayfield is going to be a backup. I'm still in the Rosen camp, but I will not be dismayed if they pick Darnold or Allen.



I don't know what t think about Jackson. What a talent! But will he translate to the next level? Again, it is probably a question of who drafts him and how creative are they willing to be?

I know Jackson wants to play QB Dave on the UWS : 6:08 pm : link But he doesn’t have a smooth delivery or a top flight arm. Also running will be. A big part of his game and I think he’s going to get the snot beaten out of him at the pro level

Mike Gesicki jacob12 : 6:44 pm : link Mike's NFL combine was extraordinary.He is a genetic freak.

Interesting note Peppers : 6:46 pm : link Although it may be meaningless..



Webb finished top 5 in every category at last years combine.. And he would've finished top 5 in every category at this years combine.







Webb just needs to NikkiMac : 7:06 pm : link Show he can read NFL defenses and possibly clean up some of his mechanics but he’s may have already done that ..... he was working out with Jim Zorn before he got drafted and now he got a year under his belt and I’m sure Cignetti taught him something ......

Yep



Yep In comment 13849214 KWALL2 said:Yep

Sure it is KWALL2 : 7:13 pm : link Quote: That's such a ridiculous take. Is that also why Eli didn't throw at the 2004 combine?



It's likely because he's still working on cleaning up his mechanics, as many other posters have posited already.



First of all, what the F does Eli have to do with Darnold? Not the same prospects. Not close.



Darnold can throw on a field with Allen, Rosen, and Mayfield. All with better arms (and there are others). Better throwing motions. And you think its a "ridiculous take" to think a prospect wouldn't want to throw on the same day? The same guy who posted "is that why Eli didn't throw?". Now that is a sharp take!



First of all, what the F does Eli have to do with Darnold? Not the same prospects. Not close.Darnold can throw on a field with Allen, Rosen, and Mayfield. All with better arms (and there are others). Better throwing motions. And you think its a "ridiculous take" to think a prospect wouldn't want to throw on the same day? The same guy who posted "is that why Eli didn't throw?". Now that is a sharp take!

Quote: In comment 13849214 KWALL2 said:





Quote:





Didn want to throw on the same field with the top arms. Nothing to gain and it would have highlighted the arm talen gap.





That's such a ridiculous take. Is that also why Eli didn't throw at the 2004 combine?



It's likely because he's still working on cleaning up his mechanics, as many other posters have posited already.



Except that he's not. Darnold doesn't think there is anything wrong with his throwing motion and he isn't changing it. While the theory of him refining his throwing motion made sense to delay throwing till his pro-day, him not throwing at the combine is now more of a mystery.

Quote: In comment 13849144 allstarjim said:





Quote:





Did not throw well. But he looked stiff out there, too, and that's not how he plays. Still, some of those throws were head-scratchingly bad. He did not help himself. Perhaps he should've ran.







This is going to sound weird, but I think the good throws hold a lot more weight than the bad throws in these drills, especially on the speed outs and slants. A lot of those are timing and these guys have never thrown together.



Mayock actually said something very similar today. The scouts would prefer these guys just let it go and not worry about this moment being "too big to fail". Scouts understand that there is limited to no chemistry with these QBs and WRs, and therefore don't expect great results. They are looking to see enough quality throws to match what they see on film, and don't really care if the receivers catch the ball (from a QB evaluation...obviously they would care if they are honed in on the receivers)...

Quote: In comment 13849260 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13849214 KWALL2 said:





Quote:





Didn want to throw on the same field with the top arms. Nothing to gain and it would have highlighted the arm talen gap.





That's such a ridiculous take. Is that also why Eli didn't throw at the 2004 combine?



It's likely because he's still working on cleaning up his mechanics, as many other posters have posited already.







Except that he's not. Darnold doesn't think there is anything wrong with his throwing motion and he isn't changing it. While the theory of him refining his throwing motion made sense to delay throwing till his pro-day, him not throwing at the combine is now more of a mystery.

I'm not a coach, so take from this exactly what you paid for it, but I think there's more to mechanics than just the throwing motion itself.



Besides that, it's not really that uncommon for a top QB prospect to not throw at the combine. IIRC, Eli didn't throw at his. This is, IMO, just further evidence that the increased coverage, accessibility and the 24/7 news cycle just serves to feed skepticism.



I'm not a coach, so take from this exactly what you paid for it, but I think there's more to mechanics than just the throwing motion itself.

Besides that, it's not really that uncommon for a top QB prospect to not throw at the combine. IIRC, Eli didn't throw at his. This is, IMO, just further evidence that the increased coverage, accessibility and the 24/7 news cycle just serves to feed skepticism.

This is a complete non-story.

Jackson Joey in VA : 7:56 pm : link Looked like I expected him to. No ability to throw outside the hashes and waits on every throw, there is zero anticipation if it's not a go route. He didn't look like an NFL arm out there but I don't expect the fan club to acknowledge or even recognize a poor throw in that setting.

Quote: In comment 13848968 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





With ease.







He threw a deep ball 65 yards+ on a dime...and it went higher than most punts...



All he needs is a team that can give him 6 seconds to throw

Quote:



Quote:





That's such a ridiculous take. Is that also why Eli didn't throw at the 2004 combine?



It's likely because he's still working on cleaning up his mechanics, as many other posters have posited already.







First of all, what the F does Eli have to do with Darnold? Not the same prospects. Not close.



Darnold can throw on a field with Allen, Rosen, and Mayfield. All with better arms (and there are others). Better throwing motions. And you think its a "ridiculous take" to think a prospect wouldn't want to throw on the same day? The same guy who posted "is that why Eli didn't throw?". Now that is a sharp take!



What the F does Eli have to do with it? Don't be obtuse. Some segment of the posters who are making a big deal out of Darnold not throwing just happen to be posters who have been vocally in support of a run-to-failure approach to Eli and the Giants' QB position. Maybe that's just a coincidence. Or maybe it's a view that's rife with hypocrisy, since Eli himself didn't throw at his combine.



What the F does Eli have to do with it? Don't be obtuse. Some segment of the posters who are making a big deal out of Darnold not throwing just happen to be posters who have been vocally in support of a run-to-failure approach to Eli and the Giants' QB position. Maybe that's just a coincidence. Or maybe it's a view that's rife with hypocrisy, since Eli himself didn't throw at his combine.

Many highly regarded QB prospects have decided not to throw at the combine over the years, including Eli. I don't remember any of them hiding anything or anyone even suggesting as much.