Davis Webb BigBlue1013 : 3/3/2018 4:03 pm in 3 years will have Odell Beckham Jr, Saquon Barkley(Hopefully), Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard, and an Improved OL.

Keeping Webb and Drafting Barkley at #2 is not a terrible idea.

He might not be the cleanest QB but the Dude can make NFL throws. He would have sat behind Eli for 3 years. He'll be 25 years old. He is going to have 2 seasons, before taking over, to learn Pat Shurmur's offense. And then include the talent I mentioned, It might not be as bad as people make it out to be.

I could be overhyping Webb but I just don't see how Webb can fail with the talent we can potentially surround him with.



Just something I wanted to mention since I hear more about Webb being a 3rd rounder and a McAdoo guy.

I really wish we could have seen a little bit of Webb last year. If he is legit, we are in a good spot.

Good chance he is traded if Rosen is the pick. Lucky to get a six for him.

RE: Good chance he is traded

if Rosen is the pick. Lucky to get a six for him.

Why would they trade him? They are going to carry 3 QB's and they will need a backup for Rosen when Eli is gone if he is the pick.



People act like Webb is a waste if they take a QB at 2. He isn't the best case scenario is that the Giants have two very good franchise QB's and they would have Webb as the backup for the next 2-3 years who they could flip for draft picks.

RE: Good chance he is traded

Quote: if Rosen is the pick. Lucky to get a six for him.



Maybe not. Rosen will sit a year, wave bye-bye to Eli in 2019 (saves $17M) and keep Webb as a backup.

In comment 13849226 averagejoe said:Maybe not. Rosen will sit a year, wave bye-bye to Eli in 2019 (saves $17M) and keep Webb as a backup.

RE: RE: Good chance he is traded

Quote: In comment 13849226 averagejoe said:





Quote:





if Rosen is the pick. Lucky to get a six for him.





Why would they trade him? They are going to carry 3 QB's and they will need a backup for Rosen when Eli is gone if he is the pick.



Was Webb the 3rd string qb all season because the idiot McAdoo thought of the 3 quarterbacks Gino Smith gave him the best chance to win?

RE: People act like Webb is a waste if they take a QB at 2

Quote: He isn't the best case scenario is that the Giants have two very good franchise QB's and they would have Webb as the backup for the next 2-3 years who they could flip for draft picks.



RE: RE: RE: Good chance he is traded

Quote:

Was Webb the 3rd string qb all season because the idiot McAdoo thought of the 3 quarterbacks Gino Smith gave him the best chance to win?



Seems to me that Webb was the 3rd string QB because McAdoo determined that 2017 was a red shirt year for Webb before the season started.



Smith, as a veteran probably gave them the best chance to win a game if Eli was out.

In comment 13849235 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:Seems to me that Webb was the 3rd string QB because McAdoo determined that 2017 was a red shirt year for Webb before the season started.Smith, as a veteran probably gave them the best chance to win a game if Eli was out.

RE: RE: People act like Webb is a waste if they take a QB at 2

Quote:



The new coaching staff has no ties to Webb and haven't seen him play besides college tape. They won't see him on the football field prior to the draft either.

Or maybe Webb is pretty good, and McAdoo/Reese/Mara preferred that Eli or Geno get KO'ed behind our porous line.

Jay actually they will. Since Shurmur is a new coach he's able to start OTAs early. (April 9 I think). So they will have 3 weeks to "get to know him somewhat" before the draft. It won't be much but it will be something.

Webb is the #2 QB next year ij_reilly : 3/3/2018 4:48 pm : link Regardless of the draft. Eli is #1 obviously. If a QB is picked at 2, he starts camp as the #3, behind Webb. Given the tremendous adjustment needed to be an NFL QB, and the fact that nobody is going to outwork Webb, I would be shocked if Webb was not the #2 QB when the season starts.



In 2019, in that scenario, Eli would be gone and one would hope that the second round pick would beat out Webb and be the starter.





McAdoo Fk'd up the whole scenario for Webb last year. Everybody knows that. Geno fking Smith. The guy should never head coach again

RE: RE: RE: Good chance he is traded

Quote: In comment 13849228 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 13849226 averagejoe said:





Quote:



Was Webb the 3rd string qb all season because the idiot McAdoo thought of the 3 quarterbacks Gino Smith gave him the best chance to win?



This. McAdoo was hoping that Geno would step in and his offense would suddenly become special. Web did not offer that chance.



fwiw, both schurmur and gettleman said they both really like webb and had him fairly highly rated in last years draft at their combine pressers. in gettleman's opening presser the position group he mentioned by name was the OL. i'm thinking they take barkley or trade down. maybe both. who knows. shurmur is a QB guru of sorts so might be (over?) confident in his ability to roll w/ eli and davis.

I love everything I hear about Webb GiantTuff1 : 3/3/2018 5:14 pm : link the best case to me is if Webb is the next guy.



Sign Norwell

Resign Pugh

Draft Barkley

Draft BPA at OT / OG in round 2



If Webb is not the guy, give me Rosen. Then BPA OL in round 2

RE: fwiw, both

This could be draft BS but hope it is true. We will be far better off if Webb can be developed than taking a chance on a new QB who will sit for 2 years. Barkley or Nelson would be huge if this true.

RE: Jay actually they will

Quote: Since Shurmur is a new coach he's able to start OTAs early. (April 9 I think). So they will have 3 weeks to "get to know him somewhat" before the draft. It won't be much but it will be something.

Those will be about getting to know the playbook and mostly working out in the gym. Sure they will have a couple of light practices in shorts but that isn't enough to determine whether or not Webb is the answer.

RE: fwiw, both

Quote: schurmur and gettleman said they both really like webb and had him fairly highly rated in last years draft at their combine pressers. in gettleman's opening presser the position group he mentioned by name was the OL. i'm thinking they take barkley or trade down. maybe both. who knows. shurmur is a QB guru of sorts so might be (over?) confident in his ability to roll w/ eli and davis.

At his press conference Shurmur said they felt Webb was "draftable" That wasn't exactly high praise he just said that they felt Webb was worthy of a draft pick not an early one. Of course the Giants are going to praise Webb there is no reason not too. The kid impressed them because of his work ethic at the facility but unfortunately we have no way of knowing if he is the next franchise QB.

RE: I Think We Need

That was a great post. Think the Dolphins regret taking RB Ronnie Brown over Aaron Rodgers or Jake Long over Matt Ryan?

i agree that it is likely just routine bluster with their praising webb so as to not show their hand. maybe darnold/rosen/mayfield will be just as good or better than ryan/rodgers but i kind of doubt it. darnold is a fumble machine who's never played under center and rosen is a chinadoll. mayfield is a douchebag, and short. if you take gettleman at his word re: "is this guy worthy of the 2nd overall pick in ANY draft?", that is a certainly a tall order. i'll be fine with whatever they do to be honest. barkley, QB or trade down.



if you take gettleman at his word re: "is this guy worthy of the 2nd overall pick in ANY draft?", that is a certainly a tall order. i'll be fine with whatever they do to be honest. barkley, QB or trade down.

RE: I Think We Need

Great post. Thank you.

RE: RE: Good chance he is traded

Quote: In comment 13849226 averagejoe said:





Quote:





if Rosen is the pick. Lucky to get a six for him.





Why would they trade him? They are going to carry 3 QB's and they will need a backup for Rosen when Eli is gone if he is the pick.



The issue is that if Webb isn't the answer the Giants missed out on the chance of taking a QB at #2 and then will have to spend several picks to trade up to get their next guy. Keep in mind that Webb was the 3rd QB for the entire year. He wasn't able to pass Smith on the depth chart. Sure he has a big arm but what I find alarming is that Webb works as hard as anyone and he is the son of a coach yet he still has issues with his mechanics.



How do you know he still has issues with his mechanics.... I haven't heard Shurmur or anyone on the Giants say Davis is having problems with his mechanics it's quite possible but nobody has acknowledged that of late.........Webb just needs to show he can read NFL defenses under live bullets he has all the other tools and intangibles imo .....

The Davis Webb lovefest might be turn out to be real like the Odell Beckham Stupor

RE: I Think We Need

A couple of things

1. I don't understand the argument of throwing Webb out there after week 5 or even week 14...The Giants were a mess so why throw the Dude out there when we all know Webb would have struggled and "Trash" would have been his Nickname.

So thats unfair



2.The point of my thread was to argue that Webb in 3 years will have a Top RB Top WR Top TE and above average OL. So how bad can he perform with a potential talented team? You bring up Henne but did henne have Odell, Barkley, Shep, and Engram as his weapons in Miami? or how about if Brady doesn't have Troy Brown + solid OL and other targets for his rookie season?



3.Its again unfair to put Webb in this draft because if he went back to school, how do we know he wouldn't have performed as a top QB at cal?

A couple of things 1. I don't understand the argument of throwing Webb out there after week 5 or even week 14...The Giants were a mess so why throw the Dude out there when we all know Webb would have struggled and "Trash" would have been his Nickname. So thats unfair 2.The point of my thread was to argue that Webb in 3 years will have a Top RB Top WR Top TE and above average OL. So how bad can he perform with a potential talented team? You bring up Henne but did henne have Odell, Barkley, Shep, and Engram as his weapons in Miami? or how about if Brady doesn't have Troy Brown + solid OL and other targets for his rookie season? 3.Its again unfair to put Webb in this draft because if he went back to school, how do we know he wouldn't have performed as a top QB at cal? Let me add his numbers at Cal last season were better than Allen and Darnold.

RE: I Think We Need

Very well said. Required reading.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Good chance he is traded

Quote:

This. McAdoo was hoping that Geno would step in and his offense would suddenly become special.



Web did not offer that chance.



I think you are right. I suspect McAdoo did not tell Mara about Smith starting. I'll bet he made a vague reference to starting one of the young guys.

In comment 13849275 Hammer said:I think you are right. I suspect McAdoo did not tell Mara about Smith starting. I'll bet he made a vague reference to starting one of the young guys.

I think Webb's floor will be starting 40 games in the NFL. And I predict he'll start at least 100.

RE: RE: I Think We Need

Quote: In comment 13849302 lax counsel said:





Quote:





Very well said. Required reading. sure it’s an interesting take. Even with the irony of the first line since this post is about as commons, no, it’s more common than the Webb post in the take a QB first right now or you’re doomed forever sense. But, there’s an assumption that there’s a franchise QB worth taking (and one that will last past the first concussion without deciding that drawing a pension is safer on the brain cells). And, for some bizarre reason the assumption is taken as fact.



sure it's an interesting take. Even with the irony of the first line since this post is about as commons, no, it's more common than the Webb post in the take a QB first right now or you're doomed forever sense. But, there's an assumption that there's a franchise QB worth taking (and one that will last past the first concussion without deciding that drawing a pension is safer on the brain cells). And, for some bizarre reason the assumption is taken as fact. But it's pretty darn far from that.

Honestly think that it's not really a question about Webb being one of those guys.



It’s more that these guys a more likely to be Webb.

RE: RE: RE: I Think We Need

Quote: In comment 13849352 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 13849302 lax counsel said:





Quote:





Very well said. Required reading.



sure it’s an interesting take. Even with the irony of the first line since this post is about as commons, no, it’s more common than the Webb post in the take a QB first right now or you’re doomed forever sense. But, there’s an assumption that there’s a franchise QB worth taking (and one that will last past the first concussion without deciding that drawing a pension is safer on the brain cells). And, for some bizarre reason the assumption is taken as fact.



But it’s pretty darn far from that.



It's really weird that you would blast anyone for assumptions when you've chosen to convince yourself and repeat as many times as possible that Rosen is going to retire the second he signs a contract with guaranteed money.

Not true. I think he retires after he gets his next concussion.

And, I think "blast" is hyperbole. Snap or crackle maybe. Pop stretches it, but is acceptable.

It will be ironic if Davis Webb becomes ELI's replacement . Especially if we get Bradley in the draft. It will immortalize you JR. Hope it does.

.... BleedBlue : 3/3/2018 8:33 pm : link When we drafted him I said he was Eli's replacement with full conviction. I just felt he was a guy who would work hard to be the guy....I said 100000 times he needed to get work last year and if I was Mara I would have forced it. Idgaf how bad that is. It was easily in the best interest of the team long term...IDC about he wasn't prepared, what could happen? He dies? He was a good college QB who would have been fine. Lighting it up? No but we could have seen how he handled different situations, how he handled the huddle and relaying the calls. Could have seen his footwork, ability to read pressures, ability to make adjustments. If he sucked, that's fine...there were 100% learnable and teachable moments. We could have gotten a glimpse of what he has...

He should have gotten time. That being said I take Barkley in a minute and give shurmur n DG a year to evaluate Webb. We can move up in 2019 or 2020 if he isn't the guy...alot of shit changes between now and then...to me Eli has two years left....if you think you can win it all take Barkley. If we won it all this year or in 2019,are people gonna bitch about having to trade a ton of picks to get Eli's successor? Personally the NFL is win now every year and I think Barkley is the win now choice. He instantly makes our offense better. He is high chracter and a guy who could take pressure off Eli and obj. Obj doesn't have to make every big play.



Sign norwell and fluker



Draft Barkley and Kolton miller in round 2.

Or trade back into late first for Connor Williams



Let's get to work

I don't like that Webb didn't play in 2017 djm : 3/3/2018 8:52 pm : link But here's the thing, even if Webb played 2-3-4 games (4 is asking a lot) and played pretty well or pretty badly or even very well or very badly, would that be enough to fully sway any decision this coming April? I don't think it would. And let's be honest no one was going in there last December and playing very well.



We likely wouldn't know enough about Webb whether he played at all in 2017. You could even make the case that more good comes from this than bad. Dude could have gotten killed with bozo the clown calling plays.

RE: It will be ironic if Davis Webb

Quote: becomes ELI's replacement . Especially if we get Bradley in the draft. It will immortalize you JR. Hope it does.



I do too but how often does that kind of shit happen... you have to be skeptical of a non descript 3rd round qb drafted by a different regime blowing up for the new regime, especially the Giants. That shit just doesn't happen to us... we have always had to earn our qbs.