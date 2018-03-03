Davis Webb

|
|Quote:
|if Rosen is the pick. Lucky to get a six for him.
|Quote:
|if Rosen is the pick. Lucky to get a six for him.
|Quote:
| In comment 13849226 averagejoe said:
Quote:
if Rosen is the pick. Lucky to get a six for him.
Why would they trade him? They are going to carry 3 QB's and they will need a backup for Rosen when Eli is gone if he is the pick.
The issue is that if Webb isn't the answer the Giants missed out on the chance of taking a QB at #2 and then will have to spend several picks to trade up to get their next guy. Keep in mind that Webb was the 3rd QB for the entire year. He wasn't able to pass Smith on the depth chart. Sure he has a big arm but what I find alarming is that Webb works as hard as anyone and he is the son of a coach yet he still has issues with his mechanics.
|Quote:
|He isn't the best case scenario is that the Giants have two very good franchise QB's and they would have Webb as the backup for the next 2-3 years who they could flip for draft picks.
|Quote:
|
Was Webb the 3rd string qb all season because the idiot McAdoo thought of the 3 quarterbacks Gino Smith gave him the best chance to win?
|Quote:
|
I get what you are saying but rarely do teams draft two QBS and both become really good. We can be the Redskins in a couple of years if Rosen busts out ALA RG3 and Webb becomes a solid starter ALA Cousins. This scenario is a waste of a pick IMO. Just go with Barkley or Nelson or Chubb if you believe in Webb.
|Quote:
| In comment 13849228 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13849226 averagejoe said:
Quote:
Was Webb the 3rd string qb all season because the idiot McAdoo thought of the 3 quarterbacks Gino Smith gave him the best chance to win?
|Quote:
|schurmur and gettleman said they both really like webb and had him fairly highly rated in last years draft at their combine pressers. in gettleman's opening presser the position group he mentioned by name was the OL. i'm thinking they take barkley or trade down. maybe both. who knows. shurmur is a QB guru of sorts so might be (over?) confident in his ability to roll w/ eli and davis.
|Quote:
|Since Shurmur is a new coach he's able to start OTAs early. (April 9 I think). So they will have 3 weeks to "get to know him somewhat" before the draft. It won't be much but it will be something.
|Quote:
|schurmur and gettleman said they both really like webb and had him fairly highly rated in last years draft at their combine pressers. in gettleman's opening presser the position group he mentioned by name was the OL. i'm thinking they take barkley or trade down. maybe both. who knows. shurmur is a QB guru of sorts so might be (over?) confident in his ability to roll w/ eli and davis.
|Quote:
| At least 10 more threads on Webb, this hasn't been discussed enough. Perhaps Mcadoo and Reese didn't play Webb because they didn't want to look even worse for the fact that they wasted a premium pick on a guy who just isn't any good.
As yourselves a logical question, when it became clear after week 5 that the season was dead and after week 10 that things were just embarrassing, wouldn't a GM and coach be all to happy to showcase a guy that they thought would flash the ability to be a franchise qb if only to save their jobs? Wouldn't Jerry have loved to walk into Mara and say , "look what I found, I still got it?"
Also, how about another logical question, if Webb wasn't currently on the Giants roster, and was in this years draft, would any of you even be discussing him as a legitimate solution to a long term franchise qb, with our second overall pick? I'd be willing to bet very few of you would even have known who he was. He would be at best, the 8th rated qb in this class (as per merged rankings for the last two classes), which means he'd have a legit shot to not even be drafted.
So far the only arguments for this guy on this board are (1) He worked hard behind Eli (2) he's had a year on the scout team (with players who probably weren't even as good as the guys who Rosen and Darnold were facing on a weekly basis) and (3) he has a decent arm and is the son of a coach. This is Ryan Nassib, Rhett Bhomar, etc all over again. Heck, he wasn't even as good a college qb as Nassib. Was the Nassib the long term answer?
Also, we all continue to bash Jerry Reese for his horrid drafts, but in this one instance we are willing to believe that he found the Giants next qb in the third round? We trust his player evaluation that much? I'm going to go out an a very long limb here and say Webb is more likely to be a clip board holder than a franchise qb.
If you want to see what happens when you pass on a potential franchise qb for a mid round flyer, see the Miami Dolphins 2008 (Matt Ryan and Chaf Henne) and then the reach they had to take in a later draft because of the failure. But go ahead, bash me for living in reality.
|Quote:
| At least 10 more threads on Webb, this hasn't been discussed enough. Perhaps Mcadoo and Reese didn't play Webb because they didn't want to look even worse for the fact that they wasted a premium pick on a guy who just isn't any good.
As yourselves a logical question, when it became clear after week 5 that the season was dead and after week 10 that things were just embarrassing, wouldn't a GM and coach be all to happy to showcase a guy that they thought would flash the ability to be a franchise qb if only to save their jobs? Wouldn't Jerry have loved to walk into Mara and say , "look what I found, I still got it?"
Also, how about another logical question, if Webb wasn't currently on the Giants roster, and was in this years draft, would any of you even be discussing him as a legitimate solution to a long term franchise qb, with our second overall pick? I'd be willing to bet very few of you would even have known who he was. He would be at best, the 8th rated qb in this class (as per merged rankings for the last two classes), which means he'd have a legit shot to not even be drafted.
So far the only arguments for this guy on this board are (1) He worked hard behind Eli (2) he's had a year on the scout team (with players who probably weren't even as good as the guys who Rosen and Darnold were facing on a weekly basis) and (3) he has a decent arm and is the son of a coach. This is Ryan Nassib, Rhett Bhomar, etc all over again. Heck, he wasn't even as good a college qb as Nassib. Was the Nassib the long term answer?
Also, we all continue to bash Jerry Reese for his horrid drafts, but in this one instance we are willing to believe that he found the Giants next qb in the third round? We trust his player evaluation that much? I'm going to go out an a very long limb here and say Webb is more likely to be a clip board holder than a franchise qb.
If you want to see what happens when you pass on a potential franchise qb for a mid round flyer, see the Miami Dolphins 2008 (Matt Ryan and Chaf Henne) and then the reach they had to take in a later draft because of the failure. But go ahead, bash me for living in reality.
|Quote:
| In comment 13849226 averagejoe said:
Quote:
if Rosen is the pick. Lucky to get a six for him.
Why would they trade him? They are going to carry 3 QB's and they will need a backup for Rosen when Eli is gone if he is the pick.
The issue is that if Webb isn't the answer the Giants missed out on the chance of taking a QB at #2 and then will have to spend several picks to trade up to get their next guy. Keep in mind that Webb was the 3rd QB for the entire year. He wasn't able to pass Smith on the depth chart. Sure he has a big arm but what I find alarming is that Webb works as hard as anyone and he is the son of a coach yet he still has issues with his mechanics.
|Quote:
| At least 10 more threads on Webb, this hasn't been discussed enough. Perhaps Mcadoo and Reese didn't play Webb because they didn't want to look even worse for the fact that they wasted a premium pick on a guy who just isn't any good.
As yourselves a logical question, when it became clear after week 5 that the season was dead and after week 10 that things were just embarrassing, wouldn't a GM and coach be all to happy to showcase a guy that they thought would flash the ability to be a franchise qb if only to save their jobs? Wouldn't Jerry have loved to walk into Mara and say , "look what I found, I still got it?"
Also, how about another logical question, if Webb wasn't currently on the Giants roster, and was in this years draft, would any of you even be discussing him as a legitimate solution to a long term franchise qb, with our second overall pick? I'd be willing to bet very few of you would even have known who he was. He would be at best, the 8th rated qb in this class (as per merged rankings for the last two classes), which means he'd have a legit shot to not even be drafted.
So far the only arguments for this guy on this board are (1) He worked hard behind Eli (2) he's had a year on the scout team (with players who probably weren't even as good as the guys who Rosen and Darnold were facing on a weekly basis) and (3) he has a decent arm and is the son of a coach. This is Ryan Nassib, Rhett Bhomar, etc all over again. Heck, he wasn't even as good a college qb as Nassib. Was the Nassib the long term answer?
Also, we all continue to bash Jerry Reese for his horrid drafts, but in this one instance we are willing to believe that he found the Giants next qb in the third round? We trust his player evaluation that much? I'm going to go out an a very long limb here and say Webb is more likely to be a clip board holder than a franchise qb.
If you want to see what happens when you pass on a potential franchise qb for a mid round flyer, see the Miami Dolphins 2008 (Matt Ryan and Chaf Henne) and then the reach they had to take in a later draft because of the failure. But go ahead, bash me for living in reality.
|Quote:
| At least 10 more threads on Webb, this hasn't been discussed enough. Perhaps Mcadoo and Reese didn't play Webb because they didn't want to look even worse for the fact that they wasted a premium pick on a guy who just isn't any good.
As yourselves a logical question, when it became clear after week 5 that the season was dead and after week 10 that things were just embarrassing, wouldn't a GM and coach be all to happy to showcase a guy that they thought would flash the ability to be a franchise qb if only to save their jobs? Wouldn't Jerry have loved to walk into Mara and say , "look what I found, I still got it?"
Also, how about another logical question, if Webb wasn't currently on the Giants roster, and was in this years draft, would any of you even be discussing him as a legitimate solution to a long term franchise qb, with our second overall pick? I'd be willing to bet very few of you would even have known who he was. He would be at best, the 8th rated qb in this class (as per merged rankings for the last two classes), which means he'd have a legit shot to not even be drafted.
So far the only arguments for this guy on this board are (1) He worked hard behind Eli (2) he's had a year on the scout team (with players who probably weren't even as good as the guys who Rosen and Darnold were facing on a weekly basis) and (3) he has a decent arm and is the son of a coach. This is Ryan Nassib, Rhett Bhomar, etc all over again. Heck, he wasn't even as good a college qb as Nassib. Was the Nassib the long term answer?
Also, we all continue to bash Jerry Reese for his horrid drafts, but in this one instance we are willing to believe that he found the Giants next qb in the third round? We trust his player evaluation that much? I'm going to go out an a very long limb here and say Webb is more likely to be a clip board holder than a franchise qb.
If you want to see what happens when you pass on a potential franchise qb for a mid round flyer, see the Miami Dolphins 2008 (Matt Ryan and Chaf Henne) and then the reach they had to take in a later draft because of the failure. But go ahead, bash me for living in reality.
|Quote:
|
This. McAdoo was hoping that Geno would step in and his offense would suddenly become special.
Web did not offer that chance.
|Quote:
| In comment 13849302 lax counsel said:
Quote:
At least 10 more threads on Webb, this hasn't been discussed enough. Perhaps Mcadoo and Reese didn't play Webb because they didn't want to look even worse for the fact that they wasted a premium pick on a guy who just isn't any good.
As yourselves a logical question, when it became clear after week 5 that the season was dead and after week 10 that things were just embarrassing, wouldn't a GM and coach be all to happy to showcase a guy that they thought would flash the ability to be a franchise qb if only to save their jobs? Wouldn't Jerry have loved to walk into Mara and say , "look what I found, I still got it?"
Also, how about another logical question, if Webb wasn't currently on the Giants roster, and was in this years draft, would any of you even be discussing him as a legitimate solution to a long term franchise qb, with our second overall pick? I'd be willing to bet very few of you would even have known who he was. He would be at best, the 8th rated qb in this class (as per merged rankings for the last two classes), which means he'd have a legit shot to not even be drafted.
So far the only arguments for this guy on this board are (1) He worked hard behind Eli (2) he's had a year on the scout team (with players who probably weren't even as good as the guys who Rosen and Darnold were facing on a weekly basis) and (3) he has a decent arm and is the son of a coach. This is Ryan Nassib, Rhett Bhomar, etc all over again. Heck, he wasn't even as good a college qb as Nassib. Was the Nassib the long term answer?
Also, we all continue to bash Jerry Reese for his horrid drafts, but in this one instance we are willing to believe that he found the Giants next qb in the third round? We trust his player evaluation that much? I'm going to go out an a very long limb here and say Webb is more likely to be a clip board holder than a franchise qb.
If you want to see what happens when you pass on a potential franchise qb for a mid round flyer, see the Miami Dolphins 2008 (Matt Ryan and Chaf Henne) and then the reach they had to take in a later draft because of the failure. But go ahead, bash me for living in reality.
Very well said. Required reading.
|Quote:
| In comment 13849352 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 13849302 lax counsel said:
Quote:
At least 10 more threads on Webb, this hasn't been discussed enough. Perhaps Mcadoo and Reese didn't play Webb because they didn't want to look even worse for the fact that they wasted a premium pick on a guy who just isn't any good.
As yourselves a logical question, when it became clear after week 5 that the season was dead and after week 10 that things were just embarrassing, wouldn't a GM and coach be all to happy to showcase a guy that they thought would flash the ability to be a franchise qb if only to save their jobs? Wouldn't Jerry have loved to walk into Mara and say , "look what I found, I still got it?"
Also, how about another logical question, if Webb wasn't currently on the Giants roster, and was in this years draft, would any of you even be discussing him as a legitimate solution to a long term franchise qb, with our second overall pick? I'd be willing to bet very few of you would even have known who he was. He would be at best, the 8th rated qb in this class (as per merged rankings for the last two classes), which means he'd have a legit shot to not even be drafted.
So far the only arguments for this guy on this board are (1) He worked hard behind Eli (2) he's had a year on the scout team (with players who probably weren't even as good as the guys who Rosen and Darnold were facing on a weekly basis) and (3) he has a decent arm and is the son of a coach. This is Ryan Nassib, Rhett Bhomar, etc all over again. Heck, he wasn't even as good a college qb as Nassib. Was the Nassib the long term answer?
Also, we all continue to bash Jerry Reese for his horrid drafts, but in this one instance we are willing to believe that he found the Giants next qb in the third round? We trust his player evaluation that much? I'm going to go out an a very long limb here and say Webb is more likely to be a clip board holder than a franchise qb.
If you want to see what happens when you pass on a potential franchise qb for a mid round flyer, see the Miami Dolphins 2008 (Matt Ryan and Chaf Henne) and then the reach they had to take in a later draft because of the failure. But go ahead, bash me for living in reality.
Very well said. Required reading.
sure it’s an interesting take. Even with the irony of the first line since this post is about as commons, no, it’s more common than the Webb post in the take a QB first right now or you’re doomed forever sense. But, there’s an assumption that there’s a franchise QB worth taking (and one that will last past the first concussion without deciding that drawing a pension is safer on the brain cells). And, for some bizarre reason the assumption is taken as fact.
But it’s pretty darn far from that.
|Quote:
|becomes ELI's replacement . Especially if we get Bradley in the draft. It will immortalize you JR. Hope it does.