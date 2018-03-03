DRC News Breeze_94 : 3/3/2018 4:38 pm "With a new coaching staff and some new schemes, the #Giants are moving pieces around: CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is moving to safety, I’m told. He’ll compete with starter Darian Thompson."



From Ian Rapoport

Interesting. It sounds like this could be a label thing where robbieballs2003 : 3/3/2018 4:40 pm : link They can still use him as a chess piece all over the defense.

RE: Interesting. It sounds like this could be a label thing where Breeze_94 : 3/3/2018 4:41 pm : link

Quote: They can still use him as a chess piece all over the defense.



Definitely could see that. Like Bettcher used Tyrann Mathieu In comment 13849258 robbieballs2003 said:Definitely could see that. Like Bettcher used Tyrann Mathieu

Darian Thompson mrvax : 3/3/2018 4:43 pm : link was supposed to be a very good FS 2 years ago. He didn't play well in 2017 though. I wonder why?

Also sounds like RicFlair : 3/3/2018 4:46 pm : link They plan on keeping him around.

Get the feeling Breeze_94 : 3/3/2018 4:50 pm : link Keeping a 32 year old w/ 1 year left on his deal around and not cutting him to clear cap space. Doesn't sound like something a team that is rebuilding would do. Further reassuring that the Giants are in "Win-now" mode with Gettleman at the helm.

RE: Get the feeling Sean : 3/3/2018 4:52 pm : link

Quote: Keeping a 32 year old w/ 1 year left on his deal around and not cutting him to clear cap space. Doesn't sound like something a team that is rebuilding would do. Further reassuring that the Giants are in "Win-now" mode with Gettleman at the helm.



Every year is win now in the NFL. In comment 13849265 Breeze_94 said:Every year is win now in the NFL.

Have to give DG the benefit of the doubt here. TMS : 3/3/2018 4:56 pm : link DRC is a super talent and competeitor so i am all in on any assignment he gets. Get mentor as well .

Once ownership decided shyster : 3/3/2018 4:56 pm : link to keep Eli, who has no more guaranteed money coming, that confirmed the "win now." And Gettleman was hired with that understanding.



I don't find it all "reassuring" because it is the reason NYG is likely to make a long term mistake at #2.

RE: Once ownership decided Breeze_94 : 3/3/2018 5:00 pm : link

Quote: to keep Eli, who has no more guaranteed money coming, that confirmed the "win now." And Gettleman was hired with that understanding.



I don't find it all "reassuring" because it is the reason NYG is likely to make a long term mistake at #2.



If the Giants draft a hall of fame caliber talent at #2 overall, he will help the team long-term regardless of what position he plays. The more good players you have, the better your team is. In comment 13849269 shyster said:If the Giants draft a hall of fame caliber talent at #2 overall, he will help the team long-term regardless of what position he plays. The more good players you have, the better your team is.

RE: Darian Thompson UConn4523 : 3/3/2018 5:02 pm : link

Quote: was supposed to be a very good FS 2 years ago. He didn't play well in 2017 though. I wonder why?



Most of our defense under performed outside of Snacks, Colling and Tomlinson. Year 3 under a much better defensive mind should show us a lot about who should stick heading into 2019 and who needs to go.



I’m scrapping most of 2017, it’s almost pointless to use it as a reference point. In comment 13849261 mrvax said:Most of our defense under performed outside of Snacks, Colling and Tomlinson. Year 3 under a much better defensive mind should show us a lot about who should stick heading into 2019 and who needs to go.I’m scrapping most of 2017, it’s almost pointless to use it as a reference point.

... christian : 3/3/2018 5:02 pm : link Good. All the hush-hush shit talking on DRC by the press and chicken-shit posters on BBI was low-school lame.



He's played hurt and showed up when lots of players on this team have not.

RE: Once ownership decided UConn4523 : 3/3/2018 5:04 pm : link

Quote: to keep Eli, who has no more guaranteed money coming, that confirmed the "win now." And Gettleman was hired with that understanding.



I don't find it all "reassuring" because it is the reason NYG is likely to make a long term mistake at #2.



Keeping Eli can also mean taking a really young QB at 2 and letting him sit. No one knows anything, speculating is fine but you can spin all these things in either direction. In comment 13849269 shyster said:Keeping Eli can also mean taking a really young QB at 2 and letting him sit. No one knows anything, speculating is fine but you can spin all these things in either direction.

Sounds good to me GIANTS128 : 3/3/2018 5:06 pm : link I have a feeling our defense rises from the ashes this year.

Need some CBs ij_reilly : 3/3/2018 5:08 pm : link I like the move, I like the competition.



The Giants need CBS. Cockrell is UFA. Going to have to sign at least one CB and probably draft one too.



You can’t count on Apple. What a disaster of a draft pick that was!

I like having his speed and cover skills at free safety. Ira : 3/3/2018 5:11 pm : link We need to resign Cockrell.

Very happy if the Giants commit to DRC... M.S. : 3/3/2018 5:13 pm : link ...in 2018!



He's a tremendous, talented player who can help us win.





I'm glad they are keeping him Jay on the Island : 3/3/2018 5:14 pm : link He could be a weapon in the passing game at FS. I don't want to see him in the box against the run though.

Starting to look like Win Now mode ghost718 : 3/3/2018 5:21 pm : link take 2



Minus Jerry,200 million,and a DooDoo









RE: RE: Once ownership decided shyster : 3/3/2018 5:22 pm : link



If the Giants draft a hall of fame caliber talent at #2 overall, he will help the team long-term regardless of what position he plays. The more good players you have, the better your team is. [/quote]



Disagree but don't wish to hijack your informative post.



On point, Thompson didn't make a whole lot of notably plus plays for a guy who played 96.4% of defensive snaps. Evidently the new folks in charge noticed and are looking for a solution.



I like DRC but not sure FS is his position. Afraid we'll see him heading to sidelines after a run support. In comment 13849273 Breeze_94 said:If the Giants draft a hall of fame caliber talent at #2 overall, he will help the team long-term regardless of what position he plays. The more good players you have, the better your team is. [/quote]Disagree but don't wish to hijack your informative post.On point, Thompson didn't make a whole lot of notably plus plays for a guy who played 96.4% of defensive snaps. Evidently the new folks in charge noticed and are looking for a solution.I like DRC but not sure FS is his position. Afraid we'll see him heading to sidelines after a run support.

RE: Translation Breeze_94 : 3/3/2018 5:22 pm : link

Quote: Thompson won't be starting



Yea that seems clear. I guess Gettleman went back and watched the tape, and was not impressed.



Giants also were in the running for Kurt Coleman according to ESPN In comment 13849300 bc4life said:Yea that seems clear. I guess Gettleman went back and watched the tape, and was not impressed.Giants also were in the running for Kurt Coleman according to ESPN

RE: RE: RE: Once ownership decided Breeze_94 : 3/3/2018 5:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13849273 Breeze_94 said:



If the Giants draft a hall of fame caliber talent at #2 overall, he will help the team long-term regardless of what position he plays. The more good players you have, the better your team is.



Disagree but don't wish to hijack your informative post.



On point, Thompson didn't make a whole lot of notably plus plays for a guy who played 96.4% of defensive snaps. Evidently the new folks in charge noticed and are looking for a solution.



I like DRC but not sure FS is his position. Afraid we'll see him heading to sidelines after a run support. [/quote]



The only way Thompson stood out this season was when he was missing open field tackles. I feel like it happened a bunch this season, especially in the first 3 or 4 games. I had pretty high hopes for him the last 2 years, but I guess its the typical Reese 3rd rounder. In comment 13849307 shyster said:Disagree but don't wish to hijack your informative post.On point, Thompson didn't make a whole lot of notably plus plays for a guy who played 96.4% of defensive snaps. Evidently the new folks in charge noticed and are looking for a solution.I like DRC but not sure FS is his position. Afraid we'll see him heading to sidelines after a run support. [/quote]The only way Thompson stood out this season was when he was missing open field tackles. I feel like it happened a bunch this season, especially in the first 3 or 4 games. I had pretty high hopes for him the last 2 years, but I guess its the typical Reese 3rd rounder.

... Mdgiantsfan : 3/3/2018 5:27 pm : link Very intriguing with DRC at safety! He probably has better range than DT.

I like it. idiotsavant : 3/3/2018 5:33 pm : link I do believe in D.T. as well. More the better. Smell trade down. Smell Collins at lb. Put CB on the list.

Thompson illustrates why Reese teams stunk. Red Dog : 3/3/2018 5:45 pm : link The Thompson pick (3rd round) as criticized immediately by Mike Mayock with the comment that "He can't tackle" as the first words out of his mouth.



And that's exactly what happened. Thompson proved that can't tackle well enough to play Safety in the NFL, let alone generate the turn-overs that Reese / Ross thought he would.



Thompson just one more example of why Reese and Ross had to go, and Thompson will be gone soon, too.

why? spike : 3/3/2018 5:46 pm : link we have no depth at CB. Apple is a big question mark

Interesting scenario..... Simms11 : 3/3/2018 5:48 pm : link DRC has the speed still to cover deep and help the corners. Could also prolong his career. Lots of older safeties playing fairly well in this league. Could eliminate a need need another FS, as well. I thought DT was crap last year. He got a little better as the season progressed, but he was not the player that was advertised. He might remain as good depth.

I will stick my neck out - DT will make a major step forward idiotsavant : 3/3/2018 5:54 pm : link Next season.



That said. If a serious blue chip safety is there (r there 2 arguable top ten types?) That's always a consideration.



But again. Safeties. Corners. More lbs than we otherwise would have found. More lines players on both sides than we other wise would have found? Multiple RBs. TE...



All trade down fodder ala big time.



Unfortunately, you like to have your Safeties be solid tacklers Jimmy Googs : 3/3/2018 5:54 pm : link and DRC doesn't exactly stick his nose in that area of the game...

Short trade down, the safety will probably be there idiotsavant : 3/3/2018 6:01 pm : link I expect the DRC thing is one in many smoke signals ;-) tho

Not a surprising move Peppers : 3/3/2018 6:06 pm : link I posted recently (I think in that whispers thread) that I heard we were looking for a S who can come down in the slot.. Utilizing our own pieces first makes the most sense. Still won't rule out the draft. In that same post I said I heard we like Fitzpatrick. How much I don't know but we do like him.

So much for the DRC needs to take a salary cut BillT : 3/3/2018 6:11 pm : link That was never very realistic but it would seem this puts that to bed.

RE: Need some CBs Reale01 : 3/3/2018 6:15 pm : link

Quote: I like the move, I like the competition.



The Giants need CBS. Cockrell is UFA. Going to have to sign at least one CB and probably draft one too.



You can’t count on Apple. What a disaster of a draft pick that was!



We do not "need" CBS although FOX is mediocre. In comment 13849283 ij_reilly said:We do not "need" CBS although FOX is mediocre.

RE: Very happy if the Giants commit to DRC... mrvax : 3/3/2018 6:30 pm : link

Quote: ...in 2018!



He's a tremendous, talented player who can help us win.





I think he's earned every nickle from his contract here in NY.

In comment 13849289 M.S. said:I think he's earned every nickle from his contract here in NY.

And to be fair, a very good Reese pickup.

Quote: In comment 13849289 M.S. said:





Quote:





...in 2018!



He's a tremendous, talented player who can help us win.









I think he's earned every nickle from his contract here in NY.

And to be fair, a very good Reese pickup. In comment 13849357 mrvax said:And to be fair, a very good Reese pickup.

LOVE this DennyInDenville : 3/3/2018 6:43 pm : link DRCs speed at FS is truly unique. Will be quite an asset if he can tackle atleast at like 2016 DRC level

RE: Unfortunately, you like to have your Safeties be solid tacklers JonC : 3/3/2018 7:09 pm : link

Quote: and DRC doesn't exactly stick his nose in that area of the game...



No, he doesn't. He'll sometimes make a good tackle, but it's often the exception.



christian, you're off target and it's easy to try and claim the high ground after a regime change.

In comment 13849340 Jimmy Googs said:No, he doesn't. He'll sometimes make a good tackle, but it's often the exception.christian, you're off target and it's easy to try and claim the high ground after a regime change.

Cant see putting DRC in an even more physical role Ten Ton Hammer : 3/3/2018 8:04 pm : link working out well. It's the two areas where he's weakest: staying healthy and tackling.

Good try, but no I am not. Until you're willing to name names, it's just gossip.

Quote: In comment 13849340 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





and DRC doesn't exactly stick his nose in that area of the game...







No, he doesn't. He'll sometimes make a good tackle, but it's often the exception.



christian, you're off target and it's easy to try and claim the high ground after a regime change.



Good try, but no I am not. Until you're willing to name names, it's just gossip. In comment 13849375 JonC said:Good try, but no I am not. Until you're willing to name names, it's just gossip.

The Giants crick n NC : 3/3/2018 9:29 pm : link Are betting his coverage and ball skills help the defense more than his lack of tackling hurt the team. I like this move

RE: possibly blueblood : 3/3/2018 9:30 pm : link

Quote: opens the door for Minkah Fitzpatrick.



or the return of Ross Cockrell !!!! In comment 13849344 Eric from BBI said:or the return of Ross Cockrell !!!!

RE: RE: RE: Unfortunately, you like to have your Safeties be solid tacklers JonC : 3/3/2018 9:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13849375 JonC said:





Quote:





In comment 13849340 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





and DRC doesn't exactly stick his nose in that area of the game...







No, he doesn't. He'll sometimes make a good tackle, but it's often the exception.



christian, you're off target and it's easy to try and claim the high ground after a regime change.







Good try, but no I am not. Until you're willing to name names, it's just gossip.



That won't happen and for obvious reasons.



Here's the bottom line, tons of info does not get reported in media print, also for obvious reasons. All sorts of relationship's and livelihoods are in play.



That's fact. In comment 13849462 christian said:That won't happen and for obvious reasons.Here's the bottom line, tons of info does not get reported in media print, also for obvious reasons. All sorts of relationship's and livelihoods are in play.That's fact.

RE: The Giants DennyInDenville : 3/3/2018 9:51 pm : link

Quote: Are betting his coverage and ball skills help the defense more than his lack of tackling hurt the team. I like this move

That's what I see also. His instincts and intelligence can only help him also.



He likely won't be asked to ever step up into the box either . I see him in the 2011 kenny Phillips role with the shaky knee but even more protected in CF In comment 13849465 crick n NC said:That's what I see also. His instincts and intelligence can only help him also.He likely won't be asked to ever step up into the box either . I see him in the 2011 kenny Phillips role with the shaky knee but even more protected in CF

RE: Get the feeling FStubbs : 3/3/2018 10:21 pm : link

Quote: Keeping a 32 year old w/ 1 year left on his deal around and not cutting him to clear cap space. Doesn't sound like something a team that is rebuilding would do. Further reassuring that the Giants are in "Win-now" mode with Gettleman at the helm.



DRC is excellent value for the price we're paying him next year. No need to cut him at all. In comment 13849265 Breeze_94 said:DRC is excellent value for the price we're paying him next year. No need to cut him at all.

... christian : 3/3/2018 10:26 pm : link Jon - couldn't agree more. Lot's of stuff on both sides isn't reported in the media. The details between the team and players is best left there. You said it best, livelihoods.

RE: Opens Breeze_94 : 3/3/2018 10:40 pm : link

Quote: a hole at CB. Wouldn't be surprised to see them invest a high pick there given Apple's status.



I agree that they need a CB at some point in this draft, or maybe one in FA.



One guy who I am curious to see how he tests- Nick Nelson from Wisconsin. He played press-man coverage in Wisconsin and was very effective. Held DJ Moore and Simmie Cobbs in check this year apparently. He is physical, 5'10 208lbs. Reminds me a lot of Janoris Jenkins in terms of play style. He'd be a great fit for Bettcher's scheme, which relies on CB's being able to play press-man coverage. He can also return punts. I think hes projected for Round 4 right now. In comment 13849329 Jon in NYC said:I agree that they need a CB at some point in this draft, or maybe one in FA.One guy who I am curious to see how he tests- Nick Nelson from Wisconsin. He played press-man coverage in Wisconsin and was very effective. Held DJ Moore and Simmie Cobbs in check this year apparently. He is physical, 5'10 208lbs. Reminds me a lot of Janoris Jenkins in terms of play style. He'd be a great fit for Bettcher's scheme, which relies on CB's being able to play press-man coverage. He can also return punts. I think hes projected for Round 4 right now.

What’s interesting, and no one’s mentioned, Gmen4Life21 : 12:30 am : link is this would allow Collins to play up in the box more...if DRC is a big upgrade as a roving safety.



I wouldn’t rule our DT after one season though. Good talent/depth to have to compete for a roster spot in camp.

I don't understand where this idea eclipz928 : 7:16 am : link of DRC being a poor tackler came from. Of course he's never blown any one up, he doesn't have the size for it, but I can barely recall an instance where he has missed a tackle while on the Giants.