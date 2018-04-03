Patriots Can't Tag Nate Solder

In My Opinion gidiefor : Mod : 3/4/2018 11:55 am : : 3/4/2018 11:55 am : link This is the signing the Giants must have

RE: In My Opinion Milton : 3/4/2018 11:59 am : link

Quote: This is the signing the Giants must have I prefer Norwell to Solder. He's younger and has a better history of health. In comment 13849786 gidiefor said:I prefer Norwell to Solder. He's younger and has a better history of health.

RE: In My Opinion Ira : 3/4/2018 11:59 am : link

Quote: This is the signing the Giants must have



That makes sense. I don't see any other quality left tackles in the draft or free agency. In comment 13849786 gidiefor said:That makes sense. I don't see any other quality left tackles in the draft or free agency.

RE: RE: In My Opinion Jay on the Island : 3/4/2018 12:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13849786 gidiefor said:





Quote:





This is the signing the Giants must have







That makes sense. I don't see any other quality left tackles in the draft or free agency.

There are several LT's that can be had in rounds 2-3. Brian O'Neill, Desmond Harrison, Tyrell Crosby. In comment 13849789 Ira said:There are several LT's that can be had in rounds 2-3. Brian O'Neill, Desmond Harrison, Tyrell Crosby.

I think Solder would be a good signing Jay on the Island : 3/4/2018 12:06 pm : link IF he signs a deal that is front loaded that they can get out of in 2 years with little cap hit. A 5 year 65 million dollar contract with 25-30 guaranteed over the first two years seems fair to me.

RE: RE: In My Opinion gidiefor : Mod : 3/4/2018 12:06 pm : : 3/4/2018 12:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13849786 gidiefor said:





Quote:





This is the signing the Giants must have



I prefer Norwell to Solder. He's younger and has a better history of health.



Milton -- I like Norwell -- and would him to be a Giant -- but in my opinion - this is not a sound move -- nor is it the type of move Gettleman makes -- he has never spent the big bucks on a guard and in terms of allocating resources Left Tackle is much more important than Guard -- the Giants Tackles sux and there aren't a lot of options there -- there are many more options at Guard than Tackle In comment 13849788 Milton said:Milton -- I like Norwell -- and would him to be a Giant -- but in my opinion - this is not a sound move -- nor is it the type of move Gettleman makes -- he has never spent the big bucks on a guard and in terms of allocating resources Left Tackle is much more important than Guard -- the Giants Tackles sux and there aren't a lot of options there -- there are many more options at Guard than Tackle

If we can only invest in one,Norwell is the no-brainer TheMick7 : 3/4/2018 12:15 pm : link I know we need a LT but Brady got punished last year,a lot of it from Solder's side & he's a lot more mobile than Eli.Solder would certainly be an upgrade but w/only $30 million in cap space, it would be tough to sign them both!

I agree that Solder is more important than Norwell for Giants Ivan15 : 3/4/2018 12:16 pm : link but I still think he will take a lower offer to stay with Pats, unless they really low ball him.



No Sure thing Day One LTs in the draft. Locking down that one spot will make it easier to fix the other positions. Norwell only fixes one spot.

If you had a choice between adamg : 3/4/2018 12:17 pm : link Pugh and Solder



or



Norwell and Fleming



Who would you take?

RE: RE: RE: In My Opinion LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/4/2018 12:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13849788 Milton said:





Quote:





In comment 13849786 gidiefor said:





Quote:





This is the signing the Giants must have



I prefer Norwell to Solder. He's younger and has a better history of health.







Milton -- I like Norwell -- and would him to be a Giant -- but in my opinion - this is not a sound move -- nor is it the type of move Gettleman makes -- he has never spent the big bucks on a guard and in terms of allocating resources Left Tackle is much more important than Guard -- the Giants Tackles sux and there aren't a lot of options there -- there are many more options at Guard than Tackle



Except the fact that Norwell is the better player by a significant margin. Solder has been shaky at times. I don't follow why overspending on Solder is a more sound allocation of dollars.



Norwell will lock down the guard position for years.



Solder is a band aid that will likely be even more expensive. In comment 13849797 gidiefor said:Except the fact that Norwell is the better player by a significant margin. Solder has been shaky at times. I don't follow why overspending on Solder is a more sound allocation of dollars.Norwell will lock down the guard position for years.Solder is a band aid that will likely be even more expensive.

RE: I agree that Solder is more important than Norwell for Giants superspynyg : 3/4/2018 12:51 pm : link

Quote: but I still think he will take a lower offer to stay with Pats, unless they really low ball him.





Bingo. Somehow Bill can convince these guys to play for pennies of what they could get in FA. I think he blackmails them. In comment 13849806 Ivan15 said:Bingo. Somehow Bill can convince these guys to play for pennies of what they could get in FA. I think he blackmails them.

Solder Dwarfs Flowers physically and is much more suited for gidiefor : Mod : 3/4/2018 1:17 pm : : 3/4/2018 1:17 pm : link a West Coast Offense. His footwork is solid. He has a much better attitude and wants it. He would change the dynamics of the offense, and the dynamics on the Offense badly need shaking up.



If the Giants leave Flowers basically un challenged - Shurmur will have a lot more to overcome. Shake of the line by replacing Flowers with a better more physical player -- now you are talking change



Norwell would improve things -- but he doesn't solve the Flowers problem - if you don't solve that and create a more cohesive line - then I think it's just more of the same folks

Going into the draft not needing OTs idiotsavant : 3/4/2018 1:25 pm : link Would be huge. Enables you to have a smaller pool for early rounds, increases the possibility of drafting two to start at guard, and which list may include tackle prospects.

Additionally idiotsavant : 3/4/2018 1:27 pm : link The solder has had great coaching,so that's a major plus to the line situation right there when contrasted with a rookie or formerly known as our left tackle.

RE: If you had a choice between Rjanyg : 3/4/2018 1:31 pm : link

Quote: Pugh and Solder



or



Norwell and Fleming



Who would you take?



Norwell and Fleming. And I like Pugh. In comment 13849808 adamg said:Norwell and Fleming. And I like Pugh.

Even though I ranted on guards drafted high idiotsavant : 3/4/2018 1:38 pm : link Since half of you guys were in daipers. The olt might be the move here.

Sign this guy Sy'56 : 3/4/2018 1:43 pm : link If you are committing to going for it with El Manning for the next 1-2 seasons, sigh Solder. This is almost a must-sign.

I would take the tackle FA idiotsavant : 3/4/2018 1:45 pm : link Then draft two great bastard guards high like as a core for the future. Even OT To G conversions if they have the low center of gravity and great balance and burst .

The contract length will be key... GFAN52 : 3/4/2018 1:51 pm : link he'll start the season at age 30.

Not a fan of $14 mill per section125 : 3/4/2018 1:56 pm : link for a guard, but what will Solder cost?

The options at guard and tackle in the draft George : 3/4/2018 2:20 pm : link differ. I think the best three or four linemen coming out of college this spring are all guards, and a good one can be had in the second round.



I think all of the tackles in this draft are only so-so, and they'll be taken by the time we pick at 34.



Sign Solder and draft a guard. Don't sign Newell and draft a tackle.



RE: RE: RE: In My Opinion Big_Pete : 3/4/2018 2:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13849789 Ira said:





Quote:





In comment 13849786 gidiefor said:





Quote:





This is the signing the Giants must have







That makes sense. I don't see any other quality left tackles in the draft or free agency.





There are several LT's that can be had in rounds 2-3. Brian O'Neill, Desmond Harrison, Tyrell Crosby.



Relying on LT from the draft is a risky option, particularly with this year's draft class.



Given we are at with Eli Manning, Solder makes a lot of sense. Solder is a solid if spectacular LT but that will be a big upgrade.



We should still draft an OT to develop behind Solder and Flowers.



With Solder, moving Flowers to RT, Chad Wheeler and a developmental draft pick our OT group will be quite solid. In comment 13849792 Jay on the Island said:Relying on LT from the draft is a risky option, particularly with this year's draft class.Given we are at with Eli Manning, Solder makes a lot of sense. Solder is a solid if spectacular LT but that will be a big upgrade.We should still draft an OT to develop behind Solder and Flowers.With Solder, moving Flowers to RT, Chad Wheeler and a developmental draft pick our OT group will be quite solid.

RE: In My Opinion giantstock : 3/4/2018 2:22 pm : link

Quote: This is the signing the Giants must have



I prefer Fleming. In comment 13849786 gidiefor said:I prefer Fleming.

RE: RE: In My Opinion gidiefor : Mod : 3/4/2018 2:26 pm : : 3/4/2018 2:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13849786 gidiefor said:





Quote:





This is the signing the Giants must have







I prefer Fleming.



to me -- Flemming is plan B. More so than Solder, I don't think the Pats can afford to let Flemming go, and also Flemming can swing to Left Tackle but he is a better Right Tackle In comment 13849927 giantstock said:to me -- Flemming is plan B. More so than Solder, I don't think the Pats can afford to let Flemming go, and also Flemming can swing to Left Tackle but he is a better Right Tackle

Solder Jon in NYC : 3/4/2018 2:32 pm : link was supposedly up and down this year, and is also considering retirement. Not sure this is someone you want to invest big money into.

RE: Solder Dwarfs Flowers physically and is much more suited for LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/4/2018 2:43 pm : link

Quote: a West Coast Offense. His footwork is solid. He has a much better attitude and wants it. He would change the dynamics of the offense, and the dynamics on the Offense badly need shaking up.



If the Giants leave Flowers basically un challenged - Shurmur will have a lot more to overcome. Shake of the line by replacing Flowers with a better more physical player -- now you are talking change



Norwell would improve things -- but he doesn't solve the Flowers problem - if you don't solve that and create a more cohesive line - then I think it's just more of the same folks



Norwell doesn't need to solve the Flowers issue, Norwell only needs to come in and play guard at a high level. He will do that.



Don't pass over the sure thing for the band aid. This team needs players to build around. In comment 13849862 gidiefor said:Norwell doesn't need to solve the Flowers issue, Norwell only needs to come in and play guard at a high level. He will do that.Don't pass over the sure thing for the band aid. This team needs players to build around.

Agree with Jon Dave on the UWS : 3/4/2018 2:47 pm : link Who knows where his head is at. His kid is sick, he’s considered retirement, he didn’t play all that well last year and he’s 30. Don’t throw money at a name. That’s what they would be doing.

RE: If you had a choice between Gatorade Dunk : 3/4/2018 3:12 pm : link

Quote: Pugh and Solder



or



Norwell and Fleming



Who would you take?

Neither of those options. Give me Solder and Fluker, and then draft Smith/Wynn/Hernandez at #34. In comment 13849808 adamg said:Neither of those options. Give me Solder and Fluker, and then draft Smith/Wynn/Hernandez at #34.

No question to me Marty866b : 3/4/2018 4:07 pm : link If the Giants feel Solder still has some fire in his belly you have to take a left tackle(which we don't have)over a guard. Much easier to find guys on the interior then an established left tackle. If Solder can stay healthy and wants to play, he could give us a good 3-4 more years at that position. I'd rather see what Flowers looks like inside while we have an established left tackle.

If Solder is an average LT mrvax : 3/4/2018 4:40 pm : link I'm thinking Norwell would be able to provide some help to Flowers or Wheeler at LT. Who plays RT?



The Giants right now are in terrible shape on the Oline. They have to fix this right away and sadly, that probably means free agents.



RE: If Solder is an average LT gidiefor : Mod : 3/4/2018 5:40 pm : : 3/4/2018 5:40 pm : link

Quote: I'm thinking Norwell would be able to provide some help to Flowers or Wheeler at LT. Who plays RT?



The Giants right now are in terrible shape on the Oline. They have to fix this right away and sadly, that probably means free agents.



Look - my feeling is that the Flowers era at Left Tackle must end. The Offense as eroded even as pieces have been added. There are stories of Flowers refusal to fit in with the rest of the line, and the weakness of the Offensive line is that it can get pushed around.



Now I buy that Norwell doesn't get pushed around -- but if you bring Norwell in and Flowers is still Flowers - then Flowers will be on an island and that will be the weak link.



No the weak link has to either be surplanted, and/or he has to be pushed around to break him of his mentality. The Scholarship mentality (as Carl Banks calls it) must be ended. This requires the Giants to put a real Left tackle into the mix and Solder is a real left tackle. That will send the proper message.



You can't bring both Solder and Norwell in -- I think that may be a bit over doing it, especially as the Giants will have to invest in a decent RB and a decent LB or two, and a couple of Olineman. There are serviceable guards in FA that can be brought in.



No - I spend the money on Solder. You fix two key positions when you bring Solder in - 1 LT and 2 the appropriate shake up of Flowers - who must play or face being cut at the end of the year. WYSIWYG at LT with Flowers. He can get the job done -- but very averagely and without desire, fierceness and pride, and without a team mentality. The only way to attempt to instill that him is via shake up. In comment 13850078 mrvax said:Look - my feeling is that the Flowers era at Left Tackle must end. The Offense as eroded even as pieces have been added. There are stories of Flowers refusal to fit in with the rest of the line, and the weakness of the Offensive line is that it can get pushed around.Now I buy that Norwell doesn't get pushed around -- but if you bring Norwell in and Flowers is still Flowers - then Flowers will be on an island and that will be the weak link.No the weak link has to either be surplanted, and/or he has to be pushed around to break him of his mentality. The Scholarship mentality (as Carl Banks calls it) must be ended. This requires the Giants to put a real Left tackle into the mix and Solder is a real left tackle. That will send the proper message.You can't bring both Solder and Norwell in -- I think that may be a bit over doing it, especially as the Giants will have to invest in a decent RB and a decent LB or two, and a couple of Olineman. There are serviceable guards in FA that can be brought in.No - I spend the money on Solder. You fix two key positions when you bring Solder in - 1 LT and 2 the appropriate shake up of Flowers - who must play or face being cut at the end of the year. WYSIWYG at LT with Flowers. He can get the job done -- but very averagely and without desire, fierceness and pride, and without a team mentality. The only way to attempt to instill that him is via shake up.

Just my opinion I would not invest in Solder pjcas18 : 3/4/2018 7:20 pm : link in that offense nor do I think he's either very realistic or even a "must sign"



First, Brady gets the ball out so quickly the New England OL are all over-valued.



Second, he, and the whole line, were pretty bad in 2014 and 2015 after Scarnecchia retired. It was only once Scarnecchia returned in 2016 that the OL rebounded.



Lastly, he has not appeared dominant at all, in fact he's been inconsistent at best.



So between coaching, Brady and his performance, I'd use my OL money elsewhere.



Plus as mentioned Solder's son is going through cancer treatment.



Under no circumstances is he a must sign regardless of what the Giants feel about Eli, nor at 30 do I even think he's a very attractive signing.



Like I said though, just my opinion.



RE: Just my opinion I would not invest in Solder BigBlue4You09 : 3/4/2018 7:24 pm : link

Quote: in that offense nor do I think he's either very realistic or even a "must sign"



First, Brady gets the ball out so quickly the New England OL are all over-valued.



Second, he, and the whole line, were pretty bad in 2014 and 2015 after Scarnecchia retired. It was only once Scarnecchia returned in 2016 that the OL rebounded.



Lastly, he has not appeared dominant at all, in fact he's been inconsistent at best.



So between coaching, Brady and his performance, I'd use my OL money elsewhere.



Plus as mentioned Solder's son is going through cancer treatment.



Under no circumstances is he a must sign regardless of what the Giants feel about Eli, nor at 30 do I even think he's a very attractive signing.



Like I said though, just my opinion.



These are all valid points, living in NE I heard a ton about how overrated and inconsistent he is. The question is how much of an upgrade is he over Flowers and is it worth it in the money it will cost? For me it’s not worth it In comment 13850208 pjcas18 said:These are all valid points, living in NE I heard a ton about how overrated and inconsistent he is. The question is how much of an upgrade is he over Flowers and is it worth it in the money it will cost? For me it’s not worth it

I think a great offensive lineman RetroJint : 3/4/2018 9:24 pm : link raises the level of performance for the entire line . I don’t care where he plays-T , G or C. But Soldier is not a great player. I’m not sure he is that much better than Flowers, frankly .

RE: RE: If Solder is an average LT mrvax : 3/4/2018 9:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13850078 mrvax said:





Quote:





I'm thinking Norwell would be able to provide some help to Flowers or Wheeler at LT. Who plays RT?



The Giants right now are in terrible shape on the Oline. They have to fix this right away and sadly, that probably means free agents.







Look - my feeling is that the Flowers era at Left Tackle must end. The Offense as eroded even as pieces have been added. There are stories of Flowers refusal to fit in with the rest of the line, and the weakness of the Offensive line is that it can get pushed around.



Now I buy that Norwell doesn't get pushed around -- but if you bring Norwell in and Flowers is still Flowers - then Flowers will be on an island and that will be the weak link.



No the weak link has to either be surplanted, and/or he has to be pushed around to break him of his mentality. The Scholarship mentality (as Carl Banks calls it) must be ended. This requires the Giants to put a real Left tackle into the mix and Solder is a real left tackle. That will send the proper message.



You can't bring both Solder and Norwell in -- I think that may be a bit over doing it, especially as the Giants will have to invest in a decent RB and a decent LB or two, and a couple of Olineman. There are serviceable guards in FA that can be brought in.



No - I spend the money on Solder. You fix two key positions when you bring Solder in - 1 LT and 2 the appropriate shake up of Flowers - who must play or face being cut at the end of the year. WYSIWYG at LT with Flowers. He can get the job done -- but very averagely and without desire, fierceness and pride, and without a team mentality. The only way to attempt to instill that him is via shake up.



If Flowers is that much of a turd, move him to another position and let him know it's his last chance. Hard to believe that our Giants have 2 recent first round picks that are f-ups. But here we are. DG has his work cut out for him.

In comment 13850129 gidiefor said:If Flowers is that much of a turd, move him to another position and let him know it's his last chance. Hard to believe that our Giants have 2 recent first round picks that are f-ups. But here we are. DG has his work cut out for him.

Solder isn't that good Torrag : 3/4/2018 10:06 pm : link I'd prefer signing Fleming to paly RT, sign Norwell and draft hernandez in Round 2. That gives you a dominant interior and some hg molly OT's...run the fucking ball 'til defenses quit and go home.



Flowers-Hernandez-Jones-Norwell-Fleming is a major upgrade.

Solder signing is a nn-brainer .... Manny in CA : 3/4/2018 10:40 pm : link

But if that happens, we don't have the $$ to sign Norwell. That means Nelson if the Browns take Barkley, if they don't Barkley is just too good.



In that case, I think Will Hernandez will mean trading up a few slots to get him.

Call me a hopeless optimist, but... Milton : 3/4/2018 10:58 pm : link



As for Flowers, I don't want to see him in a Giants uniform next year. I'm hoping and expecting that he will be traded at some point in the offseason.



And as for Solder, I think he signs with the Bills for no other reason than that he wants to be called....

- ( I think Wheeler is a legit starting quality left tackle. I'm hoping he kills it in the offseason weight program and puts on twenty pounds of muscle (but I'll settle for ten pounds of muscle). My worry with him is injuries. That's why it would be great to sign a right tackle who could play left tackle in a pinch (i.e., Pugh, but he's another who gets hurt a lot) or draft a guy like Crosby, Miller, O'Neill to compete with Wheeler.As for Flowers, I don't want to see him in a Giants uniform next year. I'm hoping and expecting that he will be traded at some point in the offseason.And as for Solder, I think he signs with the Bills for no other reason than that he wants to be called.... Buffalo Solder - ( New Window

'I think Wheeler is a legit starting quality left tackle'... Torrag : 3/4/2018 11:33 pm : link Optimist won't cover it. Nothing he did at USC or in year one with us projects. When he got on the field he was a turnstile. At least wait until he shows something positive before spinning this.

RE: Solder signing is a nn-brainer .... BigBlue4You09 : 3/4/2018 11:56 pm : link

Quote:

But if that happens, we don't have the $$ to sign Norwell. That means Nelson if the Browns take Barkley, if they don't Barkley is just too good.



In that case, I think Will Hernandez will mean trading up a few slots to get him.



The Giants have more than enough to sign both In comment 13850368 Manny in CA said:The Giants have more than enough to sign both

RE: 'I think Wheeler is a legit starting quality left tackle'... Milton : 12:00 am : link

Quote: Nothing he did at USC or in year one with us projects. When he got on the field he was a turnstile. None of that is true. In comment 13850410 Torrag said:None of that is true.

'None of that is true... Torrag : 8:31 am : link All of it is true. Two sacks and two holding calls vs the Redskins...and that was in the final game of the season when he had been on the roster all season as teh swing tackle and received coaching. The rest of the game tape shows the same thing.

I really don't want Solder jlukes : 8:34 am : link just he has peaked and someone will overpay.



I'd rather overpay for Norwell