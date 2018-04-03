Garafolo: Believes Cleveland might go Barkley, then Mayfield ryanmkeane : 3/4/2018 3:35 pm @MikeGarafolo Yep. Firmly. As in I truly believe he’s their pick at 1 as of right now. As for the QB and what they might do at 4, there is very strong buzz Cleveland likes Baker Mayfield a lot.



Welp.. We could get a massive haul if Cleveland doesn’t go QB at 2.

Would be great for us bigblue12 : 3/4/2018 3:36 pm : link Take Darnold

Or we could just pick the best QB Simms11 : 3/4/2018 3:37 pm : link in the draft. Dont get too cute, as DG would say.

Just need a Ditka Doomster : 3/4/2018 3:38 pm : link to make the Deal.....

Elway is going to do everything he can to get his guy robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2018 3:39 pm : link if they lose out on Cousins.

All of the quarterbacks being available at our pick makes a trade that much better for the Giants. But maybe just taking one of the QBs at 2 would be the best choice. In comment 13849996 bigblue12 said:All of the quarterbacks being available at our pick makes a trade that much better for the Giants. But maybe just taking one of the QBs at 2 would be the best choice.

Agreed George : 3/4/2018 3:39 pm : link Browns should take Barkley and then the BQBA.



I think it makes zero sense for the Browns. robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2018 3:40 pm : link You don't gamble with the QB you want. You aren't drafting a position. You are drafting a player. That is like saying I like girls so as long as I end up with a girl as a partner I will be happy. It is ridiculous imo.

And how did thst "kings ramsom" work out for the Redskins?



The Saints traded their first round, third round, fourth round, fifth round, sixth round, and seventh round picks in the 1999 NFL Draft,[7][8] and their first-round and third-round picks from the 2000 NFL Draft to the Washington Redskins for the fifth overall pick of the 1999 NFL Draft.[9] This became the biggest NFL trade for one player since 1959. In comment 13849998 Doomster said:And how did thst "kings ramsom" work out for the Redskins?The Saints traded their first round, third round, fourth round, fifth round, sixth round, and seventh round picks in the 1999 NFL Draft,[7][8] and their first-round and third-round picks from the 2000 NFL Draft to the Washington Redskins for the fifth overall pick of the 1999 NFL Draft.[9] This became the biggest NFL trade for one player since 1959.

Good Breeze_94 : 3/4/2018 3:43 pm : link I'd be happy with Darnold. I think he has the perfect make-up to be the Franchise QB of the New York Giants. Eli 2.0 in terms of his demeanor, but even more talented IMO.

I love how terrible CLE is that we already know the first pick of the adamg : 3/4/2018 3:49 pm : link draft. Barkley down. Now, is it QB or trade back for the G Men? Do they like Chubb enough to take him at 2?

If I was Cleveland that’s exactly GiantTuff1 : 3/4/2018 3:54 pm : link what I would do.



Get the best player in the draft at RB, and one of the QBs you like, if you don’t believe there isn’t enough separation between the QBs to justify picking one at number 1 and losing the shot at Barkley.



Makes way too much sense to me.

How about if they want to be assured of Dave on the UWS : 3/4/2018 3:54 pm : link Taking Mayfield they work a trade with us to go from 4 to 2 and take Mayfield. At 4 we would then be assured of Rosen/ Darnold (like we are now).

darnold lost japanhead : 3/4/2018 4:00 pm : link a lot of respect for opting to not throw at the combine.. wonder if that hurts his draft stock. he's also a fumbling machine who regressed from last year to this year. not sure he's the answer.

It has absolute 0 effect on his draft stock. None. In comment 13850026 japanhead said:It has absolute 0 effect on his draft stock. None.

Which is why Gettleman has been hyping RB as a position he'd consider...... In comment 13849997 Simms11 said:Which is why Gettleman has been hyping RB as a position he'd consider......

Take Darnold JoeyBigBlue : 3/4/2018 4:12 pm : link Let him learn under Eli, and be set for the next 15 years.

If that happens, fantastic. If a 21 year old is good enough to beat our hall of famer, they must be pretty special. In comment 13850049 Jimmy Googs said:If that happens, fantastic. If a 21 year old is good enough to beat our hall of famer, they must be pretty special.

If the Browns take Mayfield after the Manziel disaster ghost718 : 3/4/2018 4:17 pm : link There is no hope



Sell the team

I agree 100%. Browns are still stupid if they wait to #4 to pick their QB. They have no idea what will happen at picks #2, #3. If the idiots have 3 QBs rated the same, then yes, take Barkley at #1. And stay stupid.

In comment 13850005 robbieballs2003 said:I agree 100%. Browns are still stupid if they wait to #4 to pick their QB. They have no idea what will happen at picks #2, #3. If the idiots have 3 QBs rated the same, then yes, take Barkley at #1. And stay stupid.

Smokescreen Earl the goat : 3/4/2018 4:23 pm : link If Dorsey loves one of the QBs he will take him

They can’t fool around with this pick since they haven’t had a QB in over 20 years

They can still get a franchise type of player at 4

Minkah? Pair him with Jabril and Cleveland can have a special type of defense

A definite possibility jeff57 : 3/4/2018 4:24 pm : link In that event, Giants should take Rosen.

I like Garafolo but.... Emlen'sGremlins : 3/4/2018 4:24 pm : link ....he's merely expressing his belief here. There'll be a lot of that from a lot of places in the next 6 weeks.

I'm not buying it Jay on the Island : 3/4/2018 4:27 pm : link If they liked Barkley that much they would likely do whatever it takes to get the #2 pick from the Giants so that they could take their QB and Barkley 1 and 2.

RE: This is the best scenario for the Giants Trainmaster : 3/4/2018 4:29 pm : link Disagree. Barkley is the overall BPA and I want him on the Giants. My hope is Cleveland reaches for one of these QBs first, leaving Barkley for the Giants.



IF Cleveland goes Barkley, then I really, really hope the proverbial "Kings Ransom" offer is made and accepted by the Giants.



Then the Giants can address multiple areas. Eli may have multiple years left, Webb may be the answer (not likely, but possible), there may be opportunities at QB in 2019 and 2020.







So it probably went down something like this... Jimmy Googs : 3/4/2018 4:31 pm : link Garafalo: So Dorsey what do you think of Barkley?

Dorsey: He's great...special player.

Garafalo: Special enough to pick overall #1?

Dorsey: Of course. He's our guy.

Garafalo: But don't you all need a QB though?

Dorsey: Sure, but we can get Mayfield with the #4 pick.



uh huh...

My dream scenario Jay on the Island : 3/4/2018 4:34 pm : link is the Giants traded down to 4 in which they receive the 33rd pick plus Cleveland's 2019 1st and 3rd round picks then Cleveland takes Mayfield and Barkley 1 and 2. The Colts then stand pat and take Chubb 3rd leaving the Giants with their choice of Rosen or Darnold. Yes I know it is far fetched.

I find it funny, but sad that Cleveland has put themselves DonnieD89 : 3/4/2018 4:36 pm : link in this situation. They may be getting the best player in the draft; however, they will not be getting the best quarterback in the draft which they really need. They will be probably endi up getting another quarterback 2 to 3 years down the road. This is looking like Groundhogs Day. I do admit I want the Giants to get Barkley, but the Giants are going to benefit from this twofold. If it happens. DG will be celebrating. As a giant fan, I don’t know whether to celebrate or celebrate harder for having BarkIey taken by Cleveland at #1 or not being taken by Cleveland. I smell a big trade down for the Giants. But either way, the Giants are going to benefit. I can say two things. Thank you Cleveland for taking Barkley or thank you Cleveland for not taking Barkley. Haha.

And how did thst "kings ramsom" work out for the Redskins?



The Saints traded their first round, third round, fourth round, fifth round, sixth round, and seventh round picks in the 1999 NFL Draft,[7][8] and their first-round and third-round picks from the 2000 NFL Draft to the Washington Redskins for the fifth overall pick of the 1999 NFL Draft.[9] This became the biggest NFL trade for one player since 1959.

That is still the dumbest deal ever made in NFL history. And Ricky not only won 0 playoff or SB games with the Saints (or anyone) he was only in NO for what, 3 or 4 seasons before leaving?

What a waste! In comment 13850007 twostepgiants said:That is still the dumbest deal ever made in NFL history. And Ricky not only won 0 playoff or SB games with the Saints (or anyone) he was only in NO for what, 3 or 4 seasons before leaving?What a waste!

Barkley to Browns #1? M.S. : 3/4/2018 4:44 pm : link A perfect, gold-plated scenario for the Giants.



Best possible outcome we could have ever wished for!

Do you really believe the Browns are telegraphing both picks? wgenesis123 : 3/4/2018 4:44 pm : link Could be Dorsey just wants someone interested in Barkley to call his phone number. He would probably love to drop down to two and still have his pick of Quarterbacks while fleecing the Giants. He offered to ransom the pick last week at one hoping Quarterback hungry teams would come calling. Now he is trying to ransom Barkley if possible. just a whole lot of misinformation I think.

This could certainly happen ZogZerg : 3/4/2018 4:44 pm : link If they really like Mayfield. No one is drafting him before 4.

He's more talented than Eli? Yet Eli was a much much better collegiate qb. This talent label is way too liberally used around here. In comment 13850010 Breeze_94 said:He's more talented than Eli? Yet Eli was a much much better collegiate qb. This talent label is way too liberally used around here.

Eli didn't throw at the combine either In comment 13850026 japanhead said:Eli didn't throw at the combine either

Exactly, short of trading for the Giants 2nd pick (which would require a king's ransom) they need to QB 1st then they have defensive or offensive options at 4. In comment 13850005 robbieballs2003 said:Exactly, short of trading for the Giants 2nd pick (which would require a king's ransom) they need to QB 1st then they have defensive or offensive options at 4.

If the Browns do take Barkley montanagiant : 3/4/2018 4:54 pm : link And the Giants believe Webb is the heir apparent That essentially makes our #2 every bit as good as being the top pick in the draft for the QB hungry teams. Actually even better since the slot pay for 1st rd picks is cheaper than the top pick.



Could net a goldmine in draft picks for us

When was the last time a running back was taken first in any draft? Canton : 3/4/2018 5:02 pm : link I cant see Cleveland being that fucking stupid. Nevermind, yes I can. I forgot, this is Cleveland were talking about.

So, the Browns have Kizer, whom I assume is a bust, and will take SterlingArcher : 3/4/2018 5:03 pm : link two qb's with their two picks in the top 4. I guess that is why they only win one game in two seasons and will continue to draft #1.

Two QB's? Is Barkley a QB now? In comment 13850105 SterlingArcher said:Two QB's? Is Barkley a QB now?

If Garafalo’s “report” is accurate Dave on the UWS : 3/4/2018 5:11 pm : link (Likely smokescreen at this point), then your scenario is not only possible it is likely. I can easily see DG asking Dorsey what it’s worth to him to pick 2nd. I think there’s a chance Indy trades out of #3 Tony team who wants a QB so we should ONLY do this if the Giants have even grades on Darnold, Rosen or even Allen.

And receive a boatload of picks from Cleveland, including their 2019 1st. Otherwise, screw the Browns. In comment 13850109 Dave on the UWS said:And receive a boatload of picks from Cleveland, including their 2019 1st. Otherwise, screw the Browns.

I am by no means GMEN46 : 3/4/2018 5:18 pm : link An expert when it comes to evaluating football talent like I am with basketball talent, however I do not understand the love affair with Darnold. Granted I only watched a few games but his arm strength looked extrmemely weak and I was left very unimpressed. It seemed like a step above Chad Pennington. I would not want Darnold. Mayfield and Rosen seem to be most likely to be successful at QB.

That is assuming they like one QB much more than the others likley to be still available when they pick again. In comment 13850005 robbieballs2003 said:That is assuming they like one QB much more than the others likley to be still available when they pick again.

A trade down will be a serious consideration if the Giants don’t get Ivan15 : 3/4/2018 5:26 pm : link At least 2 o-line starters in free agency. They will need some extra draft picks to get linemen and LBers.

That is assuming they like one QB much more than the others likley to be still available when they pick again.



No, if the Browns did this they'd have to feel that 3 QBs are not only the same value but that they can project to being a top player. Just because QBs are rated highly doesn't mean they have good NFL careers. Bortles was rated high. Manziel, Winston, Mariota, Tannehill, Locker, Gabbert, Ponder, etc. You don't draft a position. You draft a player. Just because the public may view Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield, and Allen as a close group I really don't think they are. There is plenty of separation between them amd if there is not then these teams really don't know what they are doing as they all have different concerns that certain teams will put more emphasis on. In comment 13850118 steve in ky said:No, if the Browns did this they'd have to feel that 3 QBs are not only the same value but that they can project to being a top player. Just because QBs are rated highly doesn't mean they have good NFL careers. Bortles was rated high. Manziel, Winston, Mariota, Tannehill, Locker, Gabbert, Ponder, etc. You don't draft a position. You draft a player. Just because the public may view Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield, and Allen as a close group I really don't think they are. There is plenty of separation between them amd if there is not then these teams really don't know what they are doing as they all have different concerns that certain teams will put more emphasis on.

In this scenario the Giants STAY at 2.. Sean : 3/4/2018 5:31 pm : link and take their QB of choice.

Browns 1-31 Samiam : 3/4/2018 5:38 pm : link I’ve said this before. The Browns cannot ignore the fact that they have sucked big time for a long time. They need a QB badly and I think they’ need someone who can start this year. That’s pressure on the front office and the coaches and I don’t think Dorsey has the luxury of taking a chance and losing the franchise QB whoever that is.

Perfect analogy.



The Browns haven't had a QB for 20 years or more and now they're going to be cute and wait and hope a good one drops to 4?



The Lions drafted Barry Sanders in the late 80's and spent the next 10 years of his career looking for a QB as they were being a mediocre team. The Browns can draft Barkley, he will be great, Mayfield will most likely flop and before they realize that they would've lost at least 2 years. So 2 years from now they're back in the same boat they've been since 1999...looking for a QB.



The only way that makes sense is if they don't like ANY of the QB's. In that case you take Barkley and Minka Fitzpatrick at 4 and maybe draft a QB later. In comment 13850005 robbieballs2003 said:Perfect analogy.The Browns haven't had a QB for 20 years or more and now they're going to be cute and wait and hope a good one drops to 4?The Lions drafted Barry Sanders in the late 80's and spent the next 10 years of his career looking for a QB as they were being a mediocre team. The Browns can draft Barkley, he will be great, Mayfield will most likely flop and before they realize that they would've lost at least 2 years. So 2 years from now they're back in the same boat they've been since 1999...looking for a QB.The only way that makes sense is if they don't like ANY of the QB's. In that case you take Barkley and Minka Fitzpatrick at 4 and maybe draft a QB later.

The Browns passed on Carson Wentz Jay on the Island : 3/4/2018 5:43 pm : link and Deshaun Watson not to mention Ben Roethlisberger in 2004. Dorsey will not make the same mistake. If they want Barkley bad enough they have the ammunition to move up to get him from 4.

From Cleveland’s perspective, Toastt34 : 3/4/2018 5:47 pm : link That’s exactly what they should do. I know everyone loves Barkley and rightfully so, but Darnold would be in a perfect situation here. Who knew the Deshaun Watson trade last year would indirectly have such an impact on the Giants franchise?

Any of the QB's would be in the perfect situation here as they don't have the pressure of having to come in and start immediately. They would have time to develop and learn from Eli on what it takes day in and day out to be a starting QB in the NFL. In comment 13850142 Toastt34 said:Any of the QB's would be in the perfect situation here as they don't have the pressure of having to come in and start immediately. They would have time to develop and learn from Eli on what it takes day in and day out to be a starting QB in the NFL.

I don't see how the browns can roll the dice like that. larryflower37 : 3/4/2018 5:51 pm : link In this scenario you have to believe QB goes 2 & 3.

Jets and broncos/another team will try and jump up ahead of them at that point.

The Browns and their fans base have no patience for games.

There must be paint fumes or something in the Browns offices because as soon as you go work there your IQ drops 60 points

Of course Joey in VA : 3/4/2018 5:53 pm : link The one time we pick this high there is precisely one player I want and we have no shot. F you Cleveland. At this point I think we trade down honestly, someone will be geeked to their QB of choice, and move into the second spot to nab him. We can drift down to 5 or 6 and get a Nelson or Chubb or Fitzpatrick. The only QB I am remotely interested in is Miltons prom date.

The Browns Csonka : 3/4/2018 5:55 pm : link They can get the best QB in the draft at #4.

There's no consensus best QB. Darnold isn't a sure thing any more than Rosen or Mayfield or Allen for that matter. Who knows who will be best?



You take the best player in the draft at #1.

You take the best player in the draft at #1.

Well what if the Browns disagree with you and believe there is a consensus best QB in the draft. Just because we can't agree on who the best QB doesn't mean every team feels that way. In comment 13850150 Csonka said:Well what if the Browns disagree with you and believe there is a consensus best QB in the draft. Just because we can't agree on who the best QB doesn't mean every team feels that way.

if Browns have a clear #1 QB choice ... Csonka : 3/4/2018 6:03 pm : link then yeah they take him.

Any of the QB's would be in the perfect situation here as they don't have the pressure of having to come in and start immediately. They would have time to develop and learn from Eli on what it takes day in and day out to be a starting QB in the NFL.

Not only that, but to have Shurmur develop them is an ideal scenario for these guys. I will put my faith in him that he will be able to assess the best option for the franchise moving forward. I really think he’s a great asset for a draft like this with all the QBs and how important it is for the Giants to hit here. In comment 13850145 Jay on the Island said:Not only that, but to have Shurmur develop them is an ideal scenario for these guys. I will put my faith in him that he will be able to assess the best option for the franchise moving forward. I really think he’s a great asset for a draft like this with all the QBs and how important it is for the Giants to hit here.

And how did thst "kings ramsom" work out for the Redskins?



The Saints traded their first round, third round, fourth round, fifth round, sixth round, and seventh round picks in the 1999 NFL Draft,[7][8] and their first-round and third-round picks from the 2000 NFL Draft to the Washington Redskins for the fifth overall pick of the 1999 NFL Draft.[9] This became the biggest NFL trade for one player since 1959.



Hey, it actually DID work for a moment. The Redskins parlayed that into a 10-6 team that made the 2nd round of the playoffs, lots of cap room, and the #1 and #2 picks overall. Only Dan Snyder could botch that. In comment 13850007 twostepgiants said:Hey, it actually DID work for a moment. The Redskins parlayed that into a 10-6 team that made the 2nd round of the playoffs, lots of cap room, and the #1 and #2 picks overall. Only Dan Snyder could botch that.

I’m betting that NY and Cleveland Dave on the UWS : 3/4/2018 6:40 pm : link Will be having several conversations before the draft. I don’t think either team wants to be caught with their pants down.

Might have been the Giants picking Tucker Fredrickson number 1 in the sixties I could look it up too lazy .......! In comment 13850104 Canton said:Might have been the Giants picking Tucker Fredrickson number 1 in the sixties I could look it up too lazy .......!

Ki-jana Carter, Penn State, 1995 Pepe LePugh : 3/4/2018 7:31 pm : link George Rogers 83. Giants picked second. Took someone who turned out OK

He must have read my post earlier today. Giant John : 3/4/2018 8:32 pm : link I said that is what Browns would do.

Cleveland might go Barkley, then Mayfield Torrag : 3/4/2018 10:09 pm : link Please let this happen. It increases the value of our pick if all the QB's are on the board at #2. We either take our favorite or trade down for a King's ransom.

I agree. The best deals are from teams that need a QB. In comment 13850339 Torrag said:I agree. The best deals are from teams that need a QB.

George Rogers was 1981. In comment 13850218 Pepe LePugh said:George Rogers was 1981.

at 4, they would get one of HomerJones45 : 3/4/2018 11:05 pm : link allen, rosen or darnold if they took barkley