A Draft Theory gidiefor : Mod : 3/4/2018 6:17 pm : 3/4/2018 6:17 pm The more I think about this the more I have formed the belief that Barkley is the best player in the Draft this year. So my theory is as follows: The Browns are not stupid. Dorsey is as good a football person as the Browns have ever seen in recent times. If Barkley is as good as we all think he is the Browns will pick him at #1.



What does that mean? That means the # 2 pick must be QB, because the best QB in the 2018 draft will be available at 2. At least five QBs are projected first rounders this year.



You know that Elway will be aggressive because he's in QB hell right now.



The Jets may or may not be aggressive, but they ought to be.



Cleveland really needs a real QB also and they are in a position to be aggressive.



Buffalo has no QB so they need to give this a real shot.



Minnesota must have a QB signed as well.



Miami also really needs a QB - but they may not think so so I rule them out of this equation



Then there is the Cardinals - they really need a QB as well.



So that puts 6 teams in who need QB and who can dream about trading to get the best one in this year's draft.



Only 1 of these teams is going to get Cousins, and frankly I believe the most probable team for Cousins is Minnesota. Minnesota has less to offer to make a trade for #2, and that means a FA score is weighted more heavily for them. As a result I think they do what it takes to get Cousins, and that leaves 5 teams to dream about the best QB in the draft (I take Miami out because I don't believe they have the fire). No, if I'm Cleveland, the Broncos, the Jets, the Cards or Buffalo, I have to make the call and see what it takes.



IMO Cleveland and the Broncos are the most likely to get the most aggressive to move up for the #2 spot.



So here's the Giants all of a sudden in position to either pick it or extract a kings ransom for the best QB in the draft.



Now to me all of the best QBs this year have question marks. If I'm Gettleman I want to come out of the draft with out risking the franchise. Some Linemen, some DBs, a RB, and a QB to compete with Webb. With a King's ransom of picks for capital I'm in position to do that - so with Cleveland or the Broncos I'm gonna get the # 4 or # 5 pick and a whole lot more besides. If not I'm in a position to pick the best QB on the board.



I like the Giants position -- I like it a lot. There are definitely some options for them and Gettelman is the right man for this decision.



SO hold on to your hats guys because my theory is that March and April are going to be exciting for us Giants fans!



Yeah Baby!









I agree illmatic : 3/4/2018 6:21 pm : link and I would love to see them trade down if Barkley goes first. But I have the sinking feeling we would stand pat and take whatever QB they like at 2.

It's not a McNally's_Nuts : 3/4/2018 6:23 pm : link bad theory.



I think the Broncos would be a great trading partner.

Honestly the Giants private workouts woh the qbs superspynyg : 3/4/2018 6:29 pm : link Will be critical especially if the Browns do go Barkley #1. That means that we would have to be 100 spot on with our pick if we do go Qb at 2. Picking the wrong Qb will set this team back a few years since we will never be at 2 again. At least not in the near future.



My solution is to try (we can only try) to get Clev to trade up from 4 to 2. Ask for their 2nd of 2nd round picks, a third rd pick and a 2nd next year. That may be inticing to them (even though I want a First next year). Let them take their Qb and we go from there with a qb or Chubb or Nelson.





Hey it’s crazy idea time

I think you are joeinpa : 3/4/2018 6:35 pm : link Correct about the Browns and Barkley



However, from what I ve heard and read, there is a precipitous fall off in talent right around pick 25 in this draft.



I d be leery about trading the number 2 pick for more picks.



Trading an L. T. or an Eli, to gather more picks for guys like Pugh, Apple,

Thomas, etc. doesn't seem like a king s ransom.

It's actually a pretty likely scenario Biteymax22 : 3/4/2018 6:36 pm : link Trade back, take the best left of Nelson, Chubb and Fitzpatrick. Possibly use one of the extra picks on a QB to "hedge your bet" with Webb. Then add more players at position of need.

If Cleveland offered Earl the goat : 3/4/2018 6:37 pm : link Offered their three second picks and a fourth

To flip flop the second and fourth would that be enough for the Giants or too much for the Browns

While I am not ruling out Barkley at number one robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2018 6:39 pm : link I think it is highly unlikely and people are falling for it. Dorsey was basically brought in to get their QB.

Just when you think you section125 : 3/4/2018 6:43 pm : link know, you really don't.



I haven't a clue. But right now I'd bet on the best QB at #2.

When it comes for considration of a trade, Diver_Down : 3/4/2018 6:58 pm : link the draft pick value chart gets thrown out the window. If a team wants their choice of QBs, then the conversation starts with next year's 1st rounder besides the swap of this year's picks.



If Cleveland wants the 2 best players in the draft, next year's 1st rounder along with the #33 and #35 (besides the swap of picks). They don't like it? Tough shit.



For the Cardinals, they will have to give up more. We don't want the best QB in the NFC. DG doesn't need to relive a draft day trade for the next decade if the Giants and Cards meet in the playoffs. Same could be said of the Jets. DG doesn't need to be asked about the draft day trade for the next decade whenever the Tenant's QB choice has a good game.

One of the reasons Sashi Brown lost his job ghost718 : 3/4/2018 7:00 pm : link was because he got cute and kept passing on quarterbacks.How many times can you make the same mistake?



Also,on the flip side,teams may look to emulate the Eagles move to get Wentz.

Doesn't Matter if Cleve. Takes Barkely Jim in Tampa : 3/4/2018 7:00 pm : link Giants will take Darnold if he's available Rosen if Darnold is gone.



Eli is 37 and the Giants not handing the keys to a 3rd RD project no matter how much the "play for next year and the hell with the future" posters want any position other than QB.

3-13 is why we’re here. We were 3-13 with an aging QB RDJR : 3/4/2018 7:09 pm : link that has seen better days. Pick the franchise QB and don’t look back.

We will know better in 2/3 weeks Bruner4329 : 3/4/2018 7:14 pm : link None of these theories are wrong but stating the obvious we will have a better idea of which theories seem better once FA begins. Depending on what we pick up in FA IMO will determine our direction in Draft. If we get a couple of OL in FA then it opens up the possibilities further.

If The Browns Grab Barkley Trainmaster : 3/4/2018 7:24 pm : link I think the best situation for the Giants is the "King's Ransom" trade down scenario (unless Gettleman and Shurmur are virtually certain that one of Darnold, Allen or Rosen are "The Guy" and worth the number 2 overall pick).



The more I learn about all the 2018 QBs, the less I like them. If we can't have Barkley, I'd rather "spread the risk" among multiple picks in 2018 and 2019. Only having to drop to 4th or 5th overall and grabbing Chubb or Nelson wouldn't horrible.

Barkley, QB, or trade down.....pick one. George from PA : 3/4/2018 7:24 pm : link This thread is about trade down.



So.....Cleveland can secure the top 2 picks.....which still keeps us in play for a top QB.....or even more picks and trade down.

Barkley, QB, or trade down.....pick one. George from PA : 3/4/2018 7:24 pm : link This thread is about trade down.



So.....Cleveland can secure the top 2 picks.....which still keeps us in play for a top QB.....or even more picks and trade down.

I agree with the OP JohnB : 3/4/2018 7:29 pm : link If the Browns don't go QB with the #1, the Giants are in a prime spot to get a truckload to trade down, if they want to.





The Browns would be best served to go all in and Jimmy Googs : 3/4/2018 7:35 pm : link make a deal with the Giants and pick #1 and #2.



They could pick their favorite QB and Barkley, and go all-in on changing the direction of the franchise.



The Giants would score the #4, a few of the Browns' #2 picks and probably something fairly high in 2019 to boot.



Giants pick up numerous players to help out at OL, RB and LB.





. Danny Kanell : 3/4/2018 7:38 pm : link If Saquon goes first, I will be very surprised if we don’t draft Darnold at 2. I don’t think there’s much to overthink with this. If they’re both there, I think it can go either way but one of those 2 will be a Giant.



To me, this draft is about 2 players...then everyone else. And we are lucky to be picking in the top 2.

The only thing we know for sure is at least 5 teams will be contacting Ivan15 : 3/4/2018 7:55 pm : link The Giants about their pick.

RE: . Jimmy Googs : 3/4/2018 7:55 pm : link

Quote: If Saquon goes first, I will be very surprised if we don’t draft Darnold at 2. I don’t think there’s much to overthink with this. If they’re both there, I think it can go either way but one of those 2 will be a Giant.



To me, this draft is about 2 players...then everyone else. And we are lucky to be picking in the top 2.



surprised?? How are the Giants so intrinsically linked to Darnold over others that this is a surprise? In comment 13850226 Danny Kanell said:surprised?? How are the Giants so intrinsically linked to Darnold over others that this is a surprise?

I don't like the idea djm : 3/4/2018 8:11 pm : link Of taking a qb later in order to hedge any bets. That usually ends badly.



Drafting down is the safe play. Might work out well. Might not.



I'll keep saying it but if the Giants feel there's a can't miss qb in this draft they absolutely have to take him no matter the trade down offers. If the Giants don't love the qbs, fine, trade down.



Safe doesn't always work.

RE: RE: . Danny Kanell : 3/4/2018 8:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13850226 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





If Saquon goes first, I will be very surprised if we don’t draft Darnold at 2. I don’t think there’s much to overthink with this. If they’re both there, I think it can go either way but one of those 2 will be a Giant.



To me, this draft is about 2 players...then everyone else. And we are lucky to be picking in the top 2.







surprised?? How are the Giants so intrinsically linked to Darnold over others that this is a surprise?



Just my opinion on what type of player the Giant organization looks for. Darnold seems to fit the mold and personally, I think he’s by far the best QB in the draft. In comment 13850237 Jimmy Googs said:Just my opinion on what type of player the Giant organization looks for. Darnold seems to fit the mold and personally, I think he’s by far the best QB in the draft.

RE: I don't like the idea Jimmy Googs : 3/4/2018 8:23 pm : link

Quote: Of taking a qb later in order to hedge any bets. That usually ends badly.



Drafting down is the safe play. Might work out well. Might not.



I'll keep saying it but if the Giants feel there's a can't miss qb in this draft they absolutely have to take him no matter the trade down offers. If the Giants don't love the qbs, fine, trade down.



Safe doesn't always work.



Can't miss QBs don't exist very often, if ever. So lets give a little slack to the guy making a decision that can't live up to that ridiculous standard.



Picking a very strong QB will do just fine... In comment 13850247 djm said:Can't miss QBs don't exist very often, if ever. So lets give a little slack to the guy making a decision that can't live up to that ridiculous standard.Picking a very strong QB will do just fine...

RE: RE: RE: . Diver_Down : 3/4/2018 8:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13850237 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 13850226 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





If Saquon goes first, I will be very surprised if we don’t draft Darnold at 2. I don’t think there’s much to overthink with this. If they’re both there, I think it can go either way but one of those 2 will be a Giant.



To me, this draft is about 2 players...then everyone else. And we are lucky to be picking in the top 2.







surprised?? How are the Giants so intrinsically linked to Darnold over others that this is a surprise?







Just my opinion on what type of player the Giant organization looks for. Darnold seems to fit the mold and personally, I think he’s by far the best QB in the draft.



You might want to educate yourself on what type of QB Gettleman looks for to better formulate your opinion.

- ( In comment 13850248 Danny Kanell said:You might want to educate yourself on what type of QB Gettleman looks for to better formulate your opinion. DG's QB Traits - ( New Window

Only way I’m trading down to 4.. Sean : 3/4/2018 8:29 pm : link I want the 4th pick, 2018 2nd & 3rd rounder in addition to next years 1st, 2nd & 3rd.

RE: RE: RE: . mrvax : 3/4/2018 8:30 pm : link

Quote:

Just my opinion on what type of player the Giant organization looks for. Darnold seems to fit the mold and personally, I think he’s by far the best QB in the draft.



What does Darnold do better than Rosen? In comment 13850248 Danny Kanell said:What does Darnold do better than Rosen?

RE: RE: RE: RE: . Diver_Down : 3/4/2018 8:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13850248 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:







Just my opinion on what type of player the Giant organization looks for. Darnold seems to fit the mold and personally, I think he’s by far the best QB in the draft.







What does Darnold do better than Rosen?



Fumble. In comment 13850257 mrvax said:Fumble.

You want crazy idea? santacruzom : 3/4/2018 8:43 pm : link The Browns indeed take Barkley with the #1 pick, then come calling us to move up from 4 to 2. We do so, for the price of Barkley and the Browns' #4 overall pick. It takes the Browns a week to discover the magnitude of their stupidity.

I don't know how anyone could come to the conclusion gidiefor : Mod : 3/4/2018 8:44 pm : : 3/4/2018 8:44 pm : link that Darnold is Gettelman's kind of player. I only see things about him that Gettelman has said he doesn't like. Look at his description of QB 101 and tell me how many of the 6 basics Darnold has used or mastered. Gettelman also talks about the way a QB throws and Darnold does not have a prototypical throwing motion

Actually enjoy reading poster's opinions on who they like Jimmy Googs : 3/4/2018 8:44 pm : link and hope the Giants pick.



Can't stand the posts that talk about who they think the Giants will pick...as if there is some connection or bond they have with DG's process or thinking.



not bloody likely...

RE: You want crazy idea? mrvax : 3/4/2018 8:45 pm : link

Quote: The Browns indeed take Barkley with the #1 pick, then come calling us to move up from 4 to 2. We do so, for the price of Barkley and the Browns' #4 overall pick. It takes the Browns a week to discover the magnitude of their stupidity.



Well at least the Browns would get a QB. We should try it.

In comment 13850267 santacruzom said:Well at least the Browns would get a QB. We should try it.

What about the Siants? rasbutant : 3/4/2018 8:51 pm : link Steelers?

Chargers?

Patriots?



All have qb's around Eli's age.





RE: What about the Siants? mrvax : 3/4/2018 8:53 pm : link

Quote: Steelers?

Chargers?

Patriots?



All have qb's around Eli's age.





Then the bastids should go 3-13! In comment 13850277 rasbutant said:Then the bastids should go 3-13!

NYG is in a great position, unless Sy'56 : 3/4/2018 8:54 pm : link The teams that are QB-hungry don't see a big gap between who is available at #2 and who will be available when they are on the clock.



In addition, what if NYG just doesn't have the elite grade on one of these QBs? You go with an OG? A good but not elite DB? DE?



I have been banging the table for Barkley since October and was often criticized for it. Here is to still holding out hope he is there at 2. If not...ugh

RE: RE: RE: RE: . ThatLimerickGuy : 3/4/2018 8:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13850248 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:







Just my opinion on what type of player the Giant organization looks for. Darnold seems to fit the mold and personally, I think he’s by far the best QB in the draft.







What does Darnold do better than Rosen?



Move around the field and throw on the move.



Also, Not be forced to retire in 2 seasons.



In comment 13850257 mrvax said:Move around the field and throw on the move.Also, Not be forced to retire in 2 seasons.

Well theres some cold water for ya gidiefor : Mod : 3/4/2018 8:59 pm : : 3/4/2018 8:59 pm : link !

RE: Well theres some cold water for ya gidiefor : Mod : 3/4/2018 9:00 pm : : 3/4/2018 9:00 pm : link

Quote: !

that was in reference to Sy's comments In comment 13850286 gidiefor said:that was in reference to Sy's comments

I can top Sy's doomsday: mrvax : 3/4/2018 9:04 pm : link The Giants want a QB and they only have a hot grade on one of them. Not knowing the Brown's intentions, the Giants move up to #1 and give away a huge ransom.



Only consider a trade out of 2 if... GFAN52 : 3/4/2018 9:10 pm : link I get picks this draft, AND a #1 pick in 2019.

QB Hell PhilSimms15 : 3/4/2018 9:11 pm : link Seems to me the Giants are approaching QB hell themselves. Eli is 38 and coming off a weak season. There is no way he has “years left.” Webb clearly didn’t impress previous management enough to get on the field for even one snap. That has to tell us something.



If Bark goes one, and assuming one of the QBs in this often-stated QB rich draft has potential to be a top 10 QB, you grab him.



I’m old enough to remember the Dave Brown, Danny Kanell seasons. I don’t want to go back there.

RE: NYG is in a great position, unless Earl the goat : 3/4/2018 9:11 pm : link

Quote: The teams that are QB-hungry don't see a big gap between who is available at #2 and who will be available when they are on the clock.



In addition, what if NYG just doesn't have the elite grade on one of these QBs? You go with an OG? A good but not elite DB? DE?



I have been banging the table for Barkley since October and was often criticized for it. Here is to still holding out hope he is there at 2. If not...ugh





Couldn’t agree more about Barkley

But I’d take Nelson at 2 or a tradedown at 4,5,6

Nelson and hopefully Norwell in FA would be ideal In comment 13850283 Sy'56 said:Couldn’t agree more about BarkleyBut I’d take Nelson at 2 or a tradedown at 4,5,6Nelson and hopefully Norwell in FA would be ideal

Has any team ever had Doomster : 3/4/2018 9:14 pm : link the first two picks?





OK, I couldn't wait for an answer......I Googled it....



All I can say is, 1992 was not a good year....

I can see Browns going for broke and try to get the Giant's ZogZerg : 3/4/2018 9:21 pm : link Pick so they have 1 and 2.

Get the studd back and the QB the want. Giant's still get a studd player at 4.



I like it.

RE: I can see Browns going for broke and try to get the Giant's mrvax : 3/4/2018 9:25 pm : link

Quote: Pick so they have 1 and 2.

Get the studd back and the QB the want. Giant's still get a studd player at 4.



I like it.



Ah, but what team keeps the extra "d" in studd? In comment 13850302 ZogZerg said:Ah, but what team keeps the extra "d" in studd?

So much depends Jay in Toronto : 3/4/2018 10:10 pm : link on the Giants not in love with any of the QBs for #2 pick and several of those five teams totally convinced that there is a franchise QB to be picked at #2

RE: RE: RE: RE: . Danny Kanell : 3/4/2018 10:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13850248 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





In comment 13850237 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 13850226 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





If Saquon goes first, I will be very surprised if we don’t draft Darnold at 2. I don’t think there’s much to overthink with this. If they’re both there, I think it can go either way but one of those 2 will be a Giant.



To me, this draft is about 2 players...then everyone else. And we are lucky to be picking in the top 2.







surprised?? How are the Giants so intrinsically linked to Darnold over others that this is a surprise?







Just my opinion on what type of player the Giant organization looks for. Darnold seems to fit the mold and personally, I think he’s by far the best QB in the draft.







You might want to educate yourself on what type of QB Gettleman looks for to better formulate your opinion. DG's QB Traits - ( New Window )



1. You’re coming across like a complete douche for what reason, I have no idea. I just gave an opinion.



2. That article you linked tells me nothing that would “educate” me away from my opinion that Darnold would be their guy. In comment 13850253 Diver_Down said:1. You’re coming across like a complete douche for what reason, I have no idea. I just gave an opinion.2. That article you linked tells me nothing that would “educate” me away from my opinion that Darnold would be their guy.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . mrvax : 3/4/2018 10:22 pm : link

Quote:

1. You’re coming across like a complete douche for what reason, I have no idea. I just gave an opinion.



2. That article you linked tells me nothing that would “educate” me away from my opinion that Darnold would be their guy.





Correct me if I'm wrong but has Darnold taken a snap from under center? In comment 13850344 Danny Kanell said:Correct me if I'm wrong but has Darnold taken a snap from under center?

RE: NYG is in a great position, unless Rjanyg : 3/4/2018 10:34 pm : link

Quote: The teams that are QB-hungry don't see a big gap between who is available at #2 and who will be available when they are on the clock.



In addition, what if NYG just doesn't have the elite grade on one of these QBs? You go with an OG? A good but not elite DB? DE?



I have been banging the table for Barkley since October and was often criticized for it. Here is to still holding out hope he is there at 2. If not...ugh



Sy, the reason Cleveland might want to trade is the thought that they want Barkley and a specific QB. They have to believe one is better than the others. They have a ton of picks and the they have done a good amount of building their roster through FA and draft.



I have been saying this for weeks that I would have to hope Cleveland would want to secure THEIR QB of choice and the best player in the draft in Barkley. The trade I suggested would be Cleveland gets pick #2, NYG would get pick#4, 33, 35 and the first pick of round 4. Based on the value chart it would lean in favor of NYG but then again, it is the cost of getting the deal done. I would have to think other teams, like Denver, would call as well.



Let's think back to 2004, San Diego didn't want Eli any more than Eli wanted them. San Diego got the guy they wanted and a bunch of picks. The Giants got their man and were happy. Everyone has their guy if they can get him.



If this deal could get done, I would think Nelson would be the pick at 4, and then the Giants would have the first 3 picks of day 2 plus the early 3rd rounder. Day 3, the first 2 picks of round 4 plus another late 4th.



This is the kind of position you want to be in. In comment 13850283 Sy'56 said:Sy, the reason Cleveland might want to trade is the thought that they want Barkley and a specific QB. They have to believe one is better than the others. They have a ton of picks and the they have done a good amount of building their roster through FA and draft.I have been saying this for weeks that I would have to hope Cleveland would want to secure THEIR QB of choice and the best player in the draft in Barkley. The trade I suggested would be Cleveland gets pick #2, NYG would get pick#4, 33, 35 and the first pick of round 4. Based on the value chart it would lean in favor of NYG but then again, it is the cost of getting the deal done. I would have to think other teams, like Denver, would call as well.Let's think back to 2004, San Diego didn't want Eli any more than Eli wanted them. San Diego got the guy they wanted and a bunch of picks. The Giants got their man and were happy. Everyone has their guy if they can get him.If this deal could get done, I would think Nelson would be the pick at 4, and then the Giants would have the first 3 picks of day 2 plus the early 3rd rounder. Day 3, the first 2 picks of round 4 plus another late 4th.This is the kind of position you want to be in.

RE: RE: NYG is in a great position, unless GFAN52 : 3/4/2018 10:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13850283 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





The teams that are QB-hungry don't see a big gap between who is available at #2 and who will be available when they are on the clock.



In addition, what if NYG just doesn't have the elite grade on one of these QBs? You go with an OG? A good but not elite DB? DE?



I have been banging the table for Barkley since October and was often criticized for it. Here is to still holding out hope he is there at 2. If not...ugh







Sy, the reason Cleveland might want to trade is the thought that they want Barkley and a specific QB. They have to believe one is better than the others. They have a ton of picks and the they have done a good amount of building their roster through FA and draft.



I have been saying this for weeks that I would have to hope Cleveland would want to secure THEIR QB of choice and the best player in the draft in Barkley. The trade I suggested would be Cleveland gets pick #2, NYG would get pick#4, 33, 35 and the first pick of round 4. Based on the value chart it would lean in favor of NYG but then again, it is the cost of getting the deal done. I would have to think other teams, like Denver, would call as well.



Let's think back to 2004, San Diego didn't want Eli any more than Eli wanted them. San Diego got the guy they wanted and a bunch of picks. The Giants got their man and were happy. Everyone has their guy if they can get him.



If this deal could get done, I would think Nelson would be the pick at 4, and then the Giants would have the first 3 picks of day 2 plus the early 3rd rounder. Day 3, the first 2 picks of round 4 plus another late 4th.



This is the kind of position you want to be in.



I also need a 2019 1st pick or no deal. In comment 13850363 Rjanyg said:I also need a 2019 1st pick or no deal.

RE: RE: NYG is in a great position, unless Rjanyg : 3/4/2018 10:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13850283 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





The teams that are QB-hungry don't see a big gap between who is available at #2 and who will be available when they are on the clock.



In addition, what if NYG just doesn't have the elite grade on one of these QBs? You go with an OG? A good but not elite DB? DE?



I have been banging the table for Barkley since October and was often criticized for it. Here is to still holding out hope he is there at 2. If not...ugh







Sy, the reason Cleveland might want to trade is the thought that they want Barkley and a specific QB. They have to believe one is better than the others. They have a ton of picks and the they have done a good amount of building their roster through FA and draft.



I have been saying this for weeks that I would have to hope Cleveland would want to secure THEIR QB of choice and the best player in the draft in Barkley. The trade I suggested would be Cleveland gets pick #2, NYG would get pick#4, 33, 35 and the first pick of round 4. Based on the value chart it would lean in favor of NYG but then again, it is the cost of getting the deal done. I would have to think other teams, like Denver, would call as well.



Let's think back to 2004, San Diego didn't want Eli any more than Eli wanted them. San Diego got the guy they wanted and a bunch of picks. The Giants got their man and were happy. Everyone has their guy if they can get him.



If this deal could get done, I would think Nelson would be the pick at 4, and then the Giants would have the first 3 picks of day 2 plus the early 3rd rounder. Day 3, the first 2 picks of round 4 plus another late 4th.



This is the kind of position you want to be in.



Oh and Sy, I would love Barkley at pick 2 IF he is there. I do believe there is a great chance of Cleveland taking a QB at one because they have to get their guy IMO. In comment 13850363 Rjanyg said:Oh and Sy, I would love Barkley at pick 2 IF he is there. I do believe there is a great chance of Cleveland taking a QB at one because they have to get their guy IMO.

Swap pick #33 mrvax : 3/4/2018 10:41 pm : link with the Browns 1st rounder in 2019.

RE: Swap pick #33 Rjanyg : 3/4/2018 10:55 pm : link

Quote: with the Browns 1st rounder in 2019.



Ok, how about 4, 35, 4th rounder and next years 1st rounder?



Same amount of picks, 3 this year. In comment 13850370 mrvax said:Ok, how about 4, 35, 4th rounder and next years 1st rounder?Same amount of picks, 3 this year.

RE: QB Hell lax counsel : 3/4/2018 10:57 pm : link

Quote: Seems to me the Giants are approaching QB hell themselves. Eli is 38 and coming off a weak season. There is no way he has “years left.” Webb clearly didn’t impress previous management enough to get on the field for even one snap. That has to tell us something.



If Bark goes one, and assuming one of the QBs in this often-stated QB rich draft has potential to be a top 10 QB, you grab him.



I’m old enough to remember the Dave Brown, Danny Kanell seasons. I don’t want to go back there.



This time a million. Apparently most Giants fans are not old enough to remember this time. The Giants are firmly headed toward qb hell of thy pass on one or the top 2 this year, for a running back no less. And, if most of you dislike the 2018 class, you are going to dispise the 2019 class. Leaving the Giants to be one of several teams trading up in 2020 for one of two undersized qbs who are going to struggle in the meadowlands. So, not only will we be wasting one draft pick in 2020, but multiple first round picks to trade up. That my friends, is qb hell. In comment 13850295 PhilSimms15 said:This time a million. Apparently most Giants fans are not old enough to remember this time. The Giants are firmly headed toward qb hell of thy pass on one or the top 2 this year, for a running back no less. And, if most of you dislike the 2018 class, you are going to dispise the 2019 class. Leaving the Giants to be one of several teams trading up in 2020 for one of two undersized qbs who are going to struggle in the meadowlands. So, not only will we be wasting one draft pick in 2020, but multiple first round picks to trade up. That my friends, is qb hell.

Eli is good for another 2 years minimum SHO'NUFF : 1:12 am : link if no Barkley, we trade down for the king's ransom and try and figure out how we can get Lamar Jax and a stud RB.

Giants Dragon : 5:21 am : link Due to the Barkley and Allen performance are in the can’t miss star talent or get better real soon trade positions. If Allen goes 1, then they run up and draft Barkley because he is just to good to pass on. If Barkley goes 1, then they milk the clock and depending on how much they like Allen or another let the best offer win.



Say what you want about the Giants present QB poysition but they have by all accounts given Eli one more year wrong or right that’s what they have done. Now if you pass on the QB it’s not the end of the world it’s just several different options going forward. They would let’s assume still have OBJ, Barkley, Engram, Shepard and additional pieces to come. The QB position then could still be Eli, Webb, UFA or one of the next group of great draft QB’s going forward. No matter what they do I think most of us agree this is not a winning team this year but it could be a much better group of players very quickly.



The real gift is that two guys have anointed themselves as decades talents for a team yes it’s early but they showcased against all comers very impressively. DG is new to all of us but this is a very strong draft class into the fifth round that’s a lot of talented players for a team missing a ton of talent. I’m not an advocate of FA since that’s

Fools Dragon : 5:24 am : link Gold which is a very poor payback in most cases.

mrvax - you can keep the extra "K" in ZogZerg : 6:29 am : link go fuckk yourself.

If when the smoke clears the Giants end up with the #4 pick and the wgenesis123 : 6:30 am : link first pick of round two the trading may have just begun for the Giants or the Browns if they still hold those picks. By pick #4 the panic to get a QB will really set in for some teams and the offers at pick#4 could be better than what the Giants get at pick#2 because of the panic with QB's now off the board. Than you have that top pick in round 2. There will be a long break at the end of day one to auction that pick off to the highest bidder that could net a 2019 first round pick. The giants if they end up with 3 top picks in round 2 via trade with the Browns would be in a power position to secure premium players. If they have their QB that is good, if not they can set up for 2019 and still improve the 2018 Giants. I can't for the life of me see the Browns giving all this up to the Giants. I hope the lure of Barkley and choice of QB's is enough to do just that.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . Diver_Down : 7:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 13850253 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13850248 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





In comment 13850237 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 13850226 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





If Saquon goes first, I will be very surprised if we don’t draft Darnold at 2. I don’t think there’s much to overthink with this. If they’re both there, I think it can go either way but one of those 2 will be a Giant.



To me, this draft is about 2 players...then everyone else. And we are lucky to be picking in the top 2.







surprised?? How are the Giants so intrinsically linked to Darnold over others that this is a surprise?







Just my opinion on what type of player the Giant organization looks for. Darnold seems to fit the mold and personally, I think he’s by far the best QB in the draft.







You might want to educate yourself on what type of QB Gettleman looks for to better formulate your opinion. DG's QB Traits - ( New Window )







1. You’re coming across like a complete douche for what reason, I have no idea. I just gave an opinion.



2. That article you linked tells me nothing that would “educate” me away from my opinion that Darnold would be their guy.



Look, you couched your comment that your opinion is based on what the Giants organization is looking for in a QB. I provided a link that details what DG looks for in a QB. Hence, his 6 traits that he looks for in a QB do not align with what Darnold provides. The most basic trait - taking a snap under center - Darnold never has. In comment 13850344 Danny Kanell said:Look, you couched your comment that your opinion is based on what the Giants organization is looking for in a QB. I provided a link that details what DG looks for in a QB. Hence, his 6 traits that he looks for in a QB do not align with what Darnold provides. The most basic trait - taking a snap under center - Darnold never has.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . Diver_Down : 7:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13850344 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:







1. You’re coming across like a complete douche for what reason, I have no idea. I just gave an opinion.



2. That article you linked tells me nothing that would “educate” me away from my opinion that Darnold would be their guy.









Correct me if I'm wrong but has Darnold taken a snap from under center?



Nope. One fundamental reason why DG isn't taking a project at 2. In comment 13850353 mrvax said:Nope. One fundamental reason why DG isn't taking a project at 2.

Unless I am missing something we are already pretty damn close Jimmy Googs : 7:47 am : link to QB-hell...

RE: Unless I am missing something we are already pretty damn close section125 : 7:59 am : link

Quote: to QB-hell...



QB hell? What part of the Giants roster isn't already there? In comment 13850500 Jimmy Googs said:QB hell? What part of the Giants roster isn't already there?