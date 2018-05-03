What do the Giants have in Chad Wheeler? Milton : 3/5/2018 2:41 am



I'm a big fan and have high expectations for him if he can stay healthy (and get a little stronger). It's my belief that he went undrafted based on multiple red flags that had nothing to do with how he played on Saturdays. One red flag stems from his injury history, which is quite lengthy and rather scary. Another red flag comes from he was not arrested, but was transported to a local hospital and held under protective custody for psychiatric evaluation. " A third red flag was his horrific performance at the combine. Three red flags will get you removed from any team's draft board no matter what the film says. But when it comes to the film, this is what's been said about him...



From Boylhart... Quote: Chad is an efficiently, smart, athletic pure left tackle who reminds me a lot of Browns Joe Thomas. He’s a smooth operator working his position with the fluidity of shark in deep waters calmly hunting for its prey. When pass block he comes off the snap quickly establishes his technique and then calmly without losing his techniques adjust to his opponents attack. What I like about Chad’s play is that he doesn’t lose his techniques, believes in them and never seems to panic when an opponent looks as if they are going to be beat him and sack his quarterback. Chad’s ability to recover and adjust and continue to trust his techniques along with his natural athletic talents shows maturity beyond most left tackles coming out in a draft. Quote: Chad is the real deal and should be considered as a top player to select in this draft very early except for his history of operations. Chad is just a very good player and one of the few pure left tackles in this draft. If he can get stronger and healthier there could be pro bowls in his future. Boylhart's full profile



From NFL.com... Quote: "Gets more hype than he should. I think injuries have taken a toll on him some. He might end up a starter at some point, but I'm not sure you want him out there full-time. I think he will end up a guard." -- Western regional scout with NFC team Quote: A move blocker with the ability to operate confidently in space while lacking the power to whip the man across from him. Lack of core strength and consistent footwork in pass protection could force him to make a move inside to guard for a zone team. Could become an eventual starter, but might be best-suited as a swing tackle on the NFL level. NFL.com's full profile



Pat Leonard (Daily News)... Quote: I don’t know what the Giants’ solution will be at left tackle, but I will reiterate something it seems I write on a weekly basis: undrafted free agent Chad Wheeler, who finally got a chance at his natural left tackle position for the Giants late last season, can play.

And here's some video of him (and Damien Mama) from college (as an added bonus, there's Darnold, too)...

USC vs Washington 2016



I'm wondering what they have in Davis Webb

If the Giants think that they can mold Webb into a starting QB in the NFL, than their whole approach to the draft changes.



Same with Wheeler. If they think he has the foundation for success, they can rethink what their path to the draft should be. It will be interesting.

RE: I'm wondering what they have in Davis Webb

Quote: If the Giants think that they can mold Webb into a starting QB in the NFL, than their whole approach to the draft changes.



Two big differences: they have footage of Wheeler against NFL level competition in meaningful games and a team starts five OL, but only one QB.

RE: You don't base your approach to the 2018 draft

Quote: on the theoreticals of players who didn't play.



Yes.

Nothing Dragon : 3/5/2018 5:26 am : link He made this team because they had no other option not because he did anything special.

RE: Nothing

That's simply not true.

RE: Nothing

Quote: He made this team because they had no other option not because he did anything special.



Yeah, I think he looked pretty good at LT. He definitely needs serious strength training and the scout was right about core training, you could see that. He's long in the trunk and a bit thin. the legs and feet looked good.

Jerry Reese staked his job on these developmental projects and now he is out of work! Time to stop dicking around.

Wheeler will stick. How good he will be must be determined. But I like him.

RE: Jerry Reese staked his job

Quote: these developmental projects and now he is out of work! Time to stop dicking around.



Not that you are wrong, but do what? There is a dearth of OT talent in the NFL, especially LOTs and virtually nothing coming from college.



$14 mill per for Norwell is insane. Solder is really pedestrian but an upgrade, but at what price and does he leave NE? Now ideally they get Hernandez or Wynn at #34 to solve 1 problem. Leaves 3 to 4 other questions.



Not that you are wrong, but do what? There is a dearth of OT talent in the NFL, especially LOTs and virtually nothing coming from college.

$14 mill per for Norwell is insane. Solder is really pedestrian but an upgrade, but at what price and does he leave NE? Now ideally they get Hernandez or Wynn at #34 to solve 1 problem. Leaves 3 to 4 other questions.

Really, how many NFL teams have "good" lines?

Wheeler has a lot of potential but what you have on film on him from last year is someone who needs to get stronger and was beat regularly by NFL grade players



I'll let you know what I think when he returns to camp this summer. He has the tools -- it's all up to him to have the discipline to build himself

On the Giants, Wheeler is about as good as we have at Left Tackle...

'What do the Giants have in Chad Wheeler?'... Torrag : 3/5/2018 8:22 am : link Probably not much. His USC tape is just OK and when he did see the field last year was was flat out awful. So to have any serious expectation he's going to play LT at a starters level anytime soon, or perhaps ever isn't realistic. UDFA's don't become starting LT's in the NFL. They fill backup roles and spot start when the actual players are injured.

In the game vs the Skins GiantsRage2007 : 3/5/2018 8:24 am : link He had 2 holds and gave up 2 sacks so... not much to see there



His #1 attribute? His name isn't Ereck Flowers

A good back up tackle GFAN52 : 3/5/2018 8:26 am : link .

RE: Jerry Reese staked his job

This is one of the bigger reasons Jerry was fired. Wouldn't that be ironic, if Wheeler and Webb turned out to be big time players; meaning none of Jerry's projects (or 3rd picks) panned-out until after the team dumped him.

RE: Wheeler has a lot of potential

Quote: but what you have on film on him from last year is someone who needs to get stronger and was beat regularly by NFL grade players



I'll let you know what I think when he returns to camp this summer. He has the tools -- it's all up to him to have the discipline to build himself



^This. Kerrigan ate him alive, but he's one of the best pass rushers in the league. Wheeler got away with a lot of holds, but had some good plays. His feet are his best attribute, but he needs to get stronger. Much too early to make any conclusions.

They have a player who made it thru his rookie season getting some meaningful snaps at left tackle. Obviously, he seems like someone who can at least fight for a starting spot, or someone who can provide some very good depth, something the Giants haven't had in a while.

We all knew that Wheeler needed to get stronger. A full season in the NFL and his first full off-season in the strength and conditioning program should give us a better idea of Wheeler's long term potential. I am high on Wheeler but I believe that the Giants need to bring in some competition. An inexpensive veteran plus a 2nd or 3rd round pick (Brian O'Neill, Desmond Harrison) could be the answer.

I think Wheeler will be given ample opportunity to impress in camp, but DG and staff are not making assumptions based on his play last year. If he develops into a starting caliber OT after the Giants draft one, well, that's a good problem to have.

Why do fans put so much faith in players who have not earned it? There are folks on this board who want to hand the QB job to a 3rd round pick who has never taken and NFL snap, or rely on a UDFA LT that played well in spurts, but also showed why he was a UDFA at other times.



You build a team through competition. The Giants need to bring in competition for Webb and Wheeler. If either or both turn into NFL starters, it is great. But you can't rely on 3rd round QBs and UDFA tackles to come in and win a starting job.



Webb should not influence drafting a QB, and Wheeler should not influence signing Solder.

Really, a lot of wishful thinking on BBI's part.....because that is about all we have, with not one legitimate starter on the OL at this moment in time.....

A few thoughts

1) The red flags are what dropped him out of the draft, but the talent is why he was a highly coveted UDFA. Many considered it a coup for the Giants nabbing him.



2) The Giants taking a QB or not will have little (if anything) to do with Webb or even Barkley. It will have everything to do with how favorably the Giants view any of the 5 QBs. If they think one is truly likely to be a franchise QB, they will take him. If not, that is what would cause them to go in a different direction.

RE: Why do fans put so much faith in players who have not

Quote:

If they spend on Norwell, they won't have money for Solder. It's not really feasible to sign both and Solder is a 30-year old with trouble staying healthy. And no matter what round they are drafted, you don't want to count on a rookie to play OLT. So the question becomes: is Wheeler and Day 2 rookie (Williams, Miller, Crosby, O'Neil) enough competition for the position? Probably not (for injury concerns alone), but what if they sign Pugh to play right tackle? He could be insurance at the left tackle position should plans A and B both falter.

I understand the logic behind passing on Norwell and signing Solder with the thought that interior OL can be more easily addressed in the draft and free agency than tackle. But I'm telling you, if the team is going to back up the Brinks truck to overpay an OL, I'd rather it be the 26-year with no history of injuries.

p.s.-- I'm assuming Flowers is no longer with the team at the start of training camp.



I understand the logic behind passing on Norwell and signing Solder with the thought that interior OL can be more easily addressed in the draft and free agency than tackle. But I'm telling you, if the team is going to back up the Brinks truck to overpay an OL, I'd rather it be the 26-year with no history of injuries.

p.s.-- I'm assuming Flowers is no longer with the team at the start of training camp. In comment 13850607 Mike from Ohio said:If they spend on Norwell, they won't have money for Solder. It's not really feasible to sign both and Solder is a 30-year old with trouble staying healthy. And no matter what round they are drafted, you don't want to count on a rookie to play OLT. So the question becomes: is Wheeler and Day 2 rookie (Williams, Miller, Crosby, O'Neil) enough competition for the position? Probably not (for injury concerns alone), but what if they sign Pugh to play right tackle? He could be insurance at the left tackle position should plans A and B both falter.I understand the logic behind passing on Norwell and signing Solder with the thought that interior OL can be more easily addressed in the draft and free agency than tackle. But I'm telling you, if the team is going to back up the Brinks truck to overpay an OL, I'd rather it be the 26-year with no history of injuries.p.s.-- I'm assuming Flowers is no longer with the team at the start of training camp.

RE: RE: Why do fans put so much faith in players who have not

Quote: In comment 13850607 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:







Webb should not influence drafting a QB, and Wheeler should not influence signing Solder.



If they spend on Norwell, they won't have money for Solder. It's not really feasible to sign both and Solder is a 30-year old with trouble staying healthy. And no matter what round they are drafted, you don't want to count on a rookie to play OLT. So the question becomes: is Wheeler and Day 2 rookie (Williams, Miller, Crosby, O'Neil) enough competition for the position? Probably not (for injury concerns alone), but what if they sign Pugh to play right tackle? He could be insurance at the left tackle position should plans A and B both falter.



I understand the logic behind passing on Norwell and signing Solder with the thought that interior OL can be more easily addressed in the draft and free agency than tackle. But I'm telling you, if the team is going to back up the Brinks truck to overpay an OL, I'd rather it be the 26-year with no history of injuries.

Take Solder out of the equation. The Pats have indicated they are going to tag him.

RE: RE: RE: Why do fans put so much faith in players who have not

Take Solder out of the equation. The Pats have indicated they are going to tag him. [/quote]



My understanding is that the Pats can't tag Solder. But even if they do, the Giants still need a plan for LT that is more than "I think Wheeler can handle it."

Potential for giantsFC : 3/5/2018 10:24 am : link 1. A solid staring LT

2. An injury prone fail machine

3. A player who could potentially have a bigger chance being rostered at a funny farm then on their team by season’s end.

It's amazing the Giants went 3-13 HomerJones45 : 3/5/2018 10:25 am : link with all these amazing talents and hidden gems.



The vast chances are that Wheeler is another fucking bum on the roster from a guy who specialized in drafting and signing fucking bums.

RE: It's amazing the Giants went 3-13

Quote: with all these amazing talents and hidden gems.



The vast chances are that Wheeler is another fucking bum on the roster from a guy who specialized in drafting and signing fucking bums.



People talking up wheeler like they did bobby hart. I think Wheeler will be better and can play LT but he is a backup.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Why do fans put so much faith in players who have not

Quote: In comment 13850680 Beer Man said:

Take Solder out of the equation. The Pats have indicated they are going to tag him.



I don't know, I received one of those "Sports" news flashes on my iPhone over the weekend that stated the Pats were planning to tag him. I didn't click on it to read the article.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Why do fans put so much faith in players who have not

Quote: In comment 13850680 Beer Man said:

Take Solder out of the equation. The Pats have indicated they are going to tag him.



My understanding is that the Pats can't tag Solder. But even if they do, the Giants still need a plan for LT that is more than "I think Wheeler can handle it." [/quote]I don't know, I received one of those "Sports" news flashes on my iPhone over the weekend that stated the Pats were planning to tag him. I didn't click on it to read the article. In comment 13850705 Mike from Ohio said:My understanding is that the Pats can't tag Solder. But even if they do, the Giants still need a plan for LT that is more than "I think Wheeler can handle it." [/quote]I don't know, I received one of those "Sports" news flashes on my iPhone over the weekend that stated the Pats were planning to tag him. I didn't click on it to read the article.

RE: RE: It's amazing the Giants went 3-13

Quote: In comment 13850740 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





with all these amazing talents and hidden gems.



The vast chances are that Wheeler is another fucking bum on the roster from a guy who specialized in drafting and signing fucking bums.







People talking up wheeler like they did bobby hart. .



Ain’t that the truth. Romeo Okwara syndrome.



Ain't that the truth. Romeo Okwara syndrome.

Or remember Corey Washington the WR everyone was talking about?

Right now realistic expectation is he competes as the back up swing tackle.

Being an optimist, I hope Wheeler comes into camp and kills it this year so much so, they cut the Flowers.


