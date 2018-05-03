Eisen and Mayock discussed a Browns-Giants trade scenario... Emlen'sGremlins : 3/5/2018 6:53 am ....during the Combine this weekend on NFLN.



They had Cleveland taking Barkley #1 and wanting to trade up from #4 to #2 with the Giants to also get their top QB target.



Eisen and Mayock pondered the compensation and referred to the closest recent comparison which was Chicago trading up from #3 to #2 with San Francisco last year for Trubisky. The price was a 3rd Round and a 4th Round pick in 2017 and a 3rd Round pick in 2018.



They thought the Giants would receive something similar in return this year. Quite the king's ransom, eh?

Yeah -- if the Giants aren't going to get significant booty gidiefor : Mod : 3/5/2018 6:56 am : : 3/5/2018 6:56 am : link you don't trade. It depends on how badly the Browns want to get there.

I think they'd get more than section125 : 3/5/2018 7:00 am : link that - it is a 2 position jump and other teams are likely looking to move up too. More competition means more compensation.

for the trade down advocates micky : 3/5/2018 7:16 am : link you'd want the trade partner to come from at least mid teens spot to get the boat load picks that would make it worth while. Hard to get one in that range, but not impossible.

RE: for the trade down advocates section125 : 3/5/2018 7:26 am : link

Quote: you'd want the trade partner to come from at least mid teens spot to get the boat load picks that would make it worth while. Hard to get one in that range, but not impossible.



Not if it takes you out of the premium, premium players. I would not drop below 6. In comment 13850486 micky said:Not if it takes you out of the premium, premium players. I would not drop below 6.

No chance I take that shitty haul UConn4523 : 3/5/2018 7:34 am : link if I’m giving a team their franchise QB some 3rds and 4ths aren’t in the ballpark.

Spoke about same this weekend. To me, any deal allowing Cleveland Jimmy Googs : 3/5/2018 7:39 am : link to take top two players in the draft has to include their second round picks (#33 and #35 i believe) in addition to getting their #4 pick as well obviously.





3rd & 4th rounds??? No f-in way...

You can't go by the Chicago trade ZogZerg : 3/5/2018 7:42 am : link MUCH different circumstances. 49rs knew the Bears weren't grabbing their guy and they just dropped one spot and still go their guy. Here, the Giants would move 2 spots with a high probability the guy they have ranked highest gets picked at 2 or 3. Possibly, their top 2 guys. The Giants would demand much higher payment.

That’s is the Browns winning and the Giants being suckers superspynyg : 3/5/2018 7:47 am : link 49ers should have gotten a 2nd rd pick last year.

In 1998, the Chargers traded up up from #3 to #2 to take Ryan Leaf Tom in DC : 3/5/2018 7:48 am : link To move up one spot, in addition to giving Arizona the #3 overall, it cost them their 2nd round pick that year, their 1st round pick the next year, and two players. That is a big haul, especially considering Arizona knew the Chargers weren't taking the player they wanted. In our case, we would be trading down two spots and we have no guarantee the guy we want will be there are #4.

Picks 33 and 35 jeff57 : 3/5/2018 7:51 am : link This is a two spot jump.

I saw the spot Jolly Blue Giant : 3/5/2018 7:56 am : link And Mayock said, “the browns have to move twice as far as the bears did” suggesting that the Browns would have to give much more to move an extra spot.

Okay, but what if that trade happens, then jlukes : 3/5/2018 8:03 am : link the Browns take their guy and then the colts say, hmm, we can still get our guy at 5 and trade back and a team jumps up to 3 and gets the QB we want.



The ONLY way the Giants trade down is if they aren't going for one of the Top QBs

If the trade doesn't also include the Browns 2019 1st... GFAN52 : 3/5/2018 8:16 am : link that's an easy pass.

I still think TrueBlue56 : 3/5/2018 8:18 am : link The browns would be.....well, the browns if they don't take a quarterback 1st overall. Another colossal mistake in a long list of idiotic decisions.



If they did take Barkley and looked to trade up, then I would be very intrigued to make a deal. It would start with their 1st pick next year (it's the browns, so it will be a high pick) and their 2nd round pick this year plus extras, maybe a 3rd. I would be happy to take Nelson 4th

they could fuck off if that's their offer Torrag : 3/5/2018 8:18 am : link not interested ...at all.

I wouldn't want them to listen to ANY offer.... Britt in VA : 3/5/2018 8:26 am : link that doesn't involve an additional first rounder.



This is the 2nd overall pick, screw fair value. You want it? How bad? I want your first round pick next year.

'that doesn't involve an additional first rounder... Torrag : 3/5/2018 8:26 am : link Exactly. King's ransom or walk away.

The Browns 2 seconds NikkiMac : 3/5/2018 8:27 am : link And 2019 1st and the Giants still have choice of one of Allen,Darnold or Rosen ,excuse me no choice but one of the three will be there

If you don't like the Qbs you trade back Rudy5757 : 3/5/2018 8:28 am : link I wouldn't go lower than 6. The Giants need to gauge where the drop in talent lies. If there are 5 blue chips then you don't drop lower than 5. You have to come out with a top pro bowl type player no matter what. I do not want a RB at 2 either. There are good RBs in the draft in later rounds. We need an 8 -10 year starter from this draft and I don't think a RB is going to be that guy.

Look what Cleveland got in 2016 trade with the Eagles Des51 : 3/5/2018 8:29 am : link I want at least what the Eagles gave up to get Wentz. 2016 1st (pk 8) 1400 pts, 3rd (pk 77) 205 pts, 4th (pk 100) 100 pts, 2017 1st (pk 12) 1200 pts, 2018 2nd (pk 64) 270 pts for total of 3170 pts. Cleveland gave the Eagles 2016 1st (pk 2) 2600 pts and a 2017 4th, not sure what the value of the 4th was but had to be less than 100 for total of less than 2700. Great value return for Cleveland. By the way 1st time poster long time lurker.



When the Giants traded Rivers for Eli Beer Man : 3/5/2018 8:37 am : link Essentially jumping three spaces in the 2004 draft, they had to give up a 3rd in the 2004 draft, plus a 1st and 5th in the 2005. The Browns are loaded with 2nd round picks, so its conceivable a decent deal could be made to drop two slots down. You could have a team like Denver looking to leap frog the Browns that would come up with an even bigger package.

I'm guessing Beer Man : 3/5/2018 8:48 am : link The Giants final decision on what to do won't come until they are on the clock. I doubt we see DG sprinting to the podium as he will probably use the entire clock to see what options shake out.

RE: Look what Cleveland got in 2016 trade with the Eagles jeff57 : 3/5/2018 8:51 am : link

Quote: I want at least what the Eagles gave up to get Wentz. 2016 1st (pk 8) 1400 pts, 3rd (pk 77) 205 pts, 4th (pk 100) 100 pts, 2017 1st (pk 12) 1200 pts, 2018 2nd (pk 64) 270 pts for total of 3170 pts. Cleveland gave the Eagles 2016 1st (pk 2) 2600 pts and a 2017 4th, not sure what the value of the 4th was but had to be less than 100 for total of less than 2700. Great value return for Cleveland. By the way 1st time poster long time lurker.



Eagles moved up 6 spots. In comment 13850534 Des51 said:Eagles moved up 6 spots.

RE: No chance I take that shitty haul BigBlue4You09 : 3/5/2018 8:53 am : link

Quote: if I’m giving a team their franchise QB some 3rds and 4ths aren’t in the ballpark.



Exactly, and it's a whole spot higher so it's a higher premium. Conversation would start with at least those 3rds being 2nds and even then... In comment 13850491 UConn4523 said:Exactly, and it's a whole spot higher so it's a higher premium. Conversation would start with at least those 3rds being 2nds and even then...

They would have to offer a lot. Heisenberg : 3/5/2018 9:00 am : link Because otherwise, the Giants will just pick THEIR QB target and not get cute.

As AcidTest : 3/5/2018 9:06 am : link others have said, that wouldn't be enough, especially since there will likely be multiple suitors for the pick. But I'd do it for both of their second round picks, or a second this year and another in 2019.

RE: They would have to offer a lot. Beer Man : 3/5/2018 9:07 am : link

Quote: Because otherwise, the Giants will just pick THEIR QB target and not get cute. Don't forget that there are a few teams in need of a QB, supply and demand dictates that a haul would have to be offered (one that significantly exceeds the value points) In comment 13850562 Heisenberg said:Don't forget that there are a few teams in need of a QB, supply and demand dictates that a haul would have to be offered (one that significantly exceeds the value points)

Broncos and Jets sit at 5 and 6 est1986 : 3/5/2018 9:07 am : link Anyone remember what St.Louis got in 2012 when they had 2nd overall pick like we do now and Washington wanted to jump up from 6th overall... sure wasn't just a third and fourth and that bullshit... Mitchell Tribusky would not even be a first round QB in this class when he was 2nd overall last year. Draft Class determines how much our pick costs as much as anything and this is high priced class with franchise QB's at the top.

jeff57 Des51 : 3/5/2018 9:07 am : link It doesn't matter if they move up 1 spot or 30. The value of the 2nd overall pick to the Eagles was around 3100 pts back in 2016.

RE: Spoke about same this weekend. To me, any deal allowing Cleveland Rjanyg : 3/5/2018 9:13 am : link

Quote: to take top two players in the draft has to include their second round picks (#33 and #35 i believe) in addition to getting their #4 pick as well obviously.





3rd & 4th rounds??? No f-in way...



I have been saying this for a while. To make the deal it would have to swing in favor of NYG on the value chart. Pick 4, 33, 35 and the 4th rounder for NYG's 1st rounder and the 5th rounder would be a very close value. If NYG can do it for just the 1st rounder all the better, otherwise just pick the best player available. In comment 13850494 Jimmy Googs said:I have been saying this for a while. To make the deal it would have to swing in favor of NYG on the value chart. Pick 4, 33, 35 and the 4th rounder for NYG's 1st rounder and the 5th rounder would be a very close value. If NYG can do it for just the 1st rounder all the better, otherwise just pick the best player available.

Droping to pick 4 could still net the QB the Giants want Rjanyg : 3/5/2018 9:19 am : link or they could go after Nelson. But the key to this trade would be having the first 3 picks of the 2nd round. Hernandez, Crosby, Price could all be there as could Lorenzo Carter.



Imagine adding great young talent like that. Nelson, Crosby, Guice, Carter and still have the early 3rd rounder. Then having the first 2 picks of day 3 as well and a late 4th round comp.



It could totally change this team. Or use 2 of the 2nd rounders to jump back into the back end of the 1st.



Lots of possibilities.

A 2nd and 3rd this year, Section331 : 3/5/2018 9:19 am : link and a 3rd next year, and I would pull the trigger. You'll still get a damned good player at #4, and you should get a lot of help with those extra picks.

If the Giants traded with the Browns to slide back to #4 Mike from Ohio : 3/5/2018 9:23 am : link and did not get their first round pick next year, Gettleman should be let go before we make our day two pick. But I find it hard to believe he would even consider an offer like that.



If you are passing on taking a QB this year because you don't like any of them, and want to roll with Eli, that is fine. But you need the #1 next year to have enough ammunition to get your QB if he is there next year. Cleveland may improve with Barkley and Rosen/Darnold next year, but still a really good chance that that is a top 10 pick next year and allows us to combine with our own #1 to get who we want.



I am not a huge trade down fan, but only slipping to #4 and getting a great pick this year and being set up well for next year, while seeing what Shurmur can do with Eli is not a bad scenario.

Last year’s trade means nothing WillVAB : 3/5/2018 9:29 am : link This year is a better QB class



Multiple teams will be calling for the number 2 in this scenario

The bottom line is this..... Britt in VA : 3/5/2018 9:32 am : link You're either going to get the best QB available in the draft, or best overall non QB in the draft at 2.



That is a premium spot and anybody offering a couple of 3's or 4's to get it should not even be acknowledged.

Eisen and Mayock discussing a Browns-Giants trade... Milton : 3/5/2018 9:32 am : link ...is a far cry from Dorsey and Gettleman discussing a Browns-Giants trade.

If the Giants are going to receive less Jay on the Island : 3/5/2018 9:33 am : link than a 1st in 2019 and a 2nd or 3rd this year then they should stand pat. Last year was different as this year's QB class is better so that factor's into the price as well.

Could you imagine the PR nightmare for the Giants Jay on the Island : 3/5/2018 9:35 am : link if they traded the pick to Denver or even the Jets and the QB they select at 2 becomes a star. Don't worry fans we received two 3rd's and a 4th!

No thanks. Keith : 3/5/2018 9:35 am : link First off, if there is a QB that the Giants love, I would not risk losing him by trading back 2 spots. Secondly, if there are a group of QB's the Giants like, I'm all for it, but the conversation starts with the 4th pick and next years 1st.

RE: If you are not including... Greg from LI : 3/5/2018 9:44 am : link

Quote: next year’s #1 pick, then don’t bother calling.



This. If someone wants the #2 pick, it had better be painful for them. Not worth it otherwise. In comment 13850637 Chris in Philly said:This. If someone wants the #2 pick, it had better be painful for them. Not worth it otherwise.

RE: If you are not including... Rjanyg : 3/5/2018 9:46 am : link

Quote: next year’s #1 pick, then don’t bother calling.



A trade of the 4th pick, pick 35, 65 and next years 1st rounder would work as well. 4 picks for our 1st rounder.



I'd be all over that if I was Gettlemen. In comment 13850637 Chris in Philly said:A trade of the 4th pick, pick 35, 65 and next years 1st rounder would work as well. 4 picks for our 1st rounder.I'd be all over that if I was Gettlemen.

You can start the conversation with next years 1st round pick wgenesis123 : 3/5/2018 10:04 am : link but that should not be a deal-breaker. The important picks are the two second round picks, especially pick 33 and the top picks in rounds 3,4, and 5. Swapping the Giants comp pick in round 4 for the Cleveland 4th would be a nice addition to the deal, also swapping 3rd round picks. I think two 2's this year, one next year, and swapping 4th round picks this year would be hard to turn down. As soon as another team offers two first round picks, if that happens, the price goes up! Cleveland is the team to deal with though, their picks have the most value and makes it less likely they trade. Cleveland can stand pat in round one and deal in round two and have one helluva draft.

If the Giants can swing a trade with Clev Jeever : 3/5/2018 10:05 am : link for #4 a second and next years 1st you do it. Then you can bargain with the losers of the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes for another trade down and accumulate a few more picks and still be in position to grab a decent OL in the 1st round.

Make me an offer I can't refuse. MOOPS : 3/5/2018 11:09 am : link That offer I laugh at. You want your franchise QB, pay me. Thirds and fourths ain't happening.

RE: The bottom line is this..... Jimmy Googs : 3/5/2018 1:35 pm : link

Quote: You're either going to get the best QB available in the draft, or best overall non QB in the draft at 2.





Or the 2nd best QB available in the draft at #2... In comment 13850608 Britt in VA said:Or the 2nd best QB available in the draft at #2...

That’s assuming NikkiMac : 3/5/2018 5:37 pm : link That their is a clear and definitive difference and ranking between QB1 and QB 2 and then that’s subject to opinion

I don't think the Giants mrvax : 3/5/2018 5:44 pm : link will drop down to #4 if they really like a particular QB more than others.



In 1990, the Seahawks traded the 8th overall and 10th overall pick... Milton : 3/5/2018 6:40 pm : link ...to New England for the 3rd overall pick. With the 3rd overall pick Seattle selected Cortez Kennedy. With the 8th and 10th overall picks, the Patriots selected Chris Singleton and Ray Agnew. Agnew and Singleton had their moments, but neither made a Pro Bowl. Kennedy was a Hall of Famer.

They Giants would get more in return than the op hypothetical trade djm : 3/5/2018 9:31 pm : link But not as much as what they paid in 04 to move up 3 for Eli. Perhaps instead of the future first it would be a future second along with the future 5th (2019) and a third rounder in 2018 or maybe a second instead of the 3rd this year to really even it out.