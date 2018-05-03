Eisen and Mayock discussed a Browns-Giants trade scenario...

....during the Combine this weekend on NFLN.
They had Cleveland taking Barkley #1 and wanting to trade up from #4 to #2 with the Giants to also get their top QB target.
Eisen and Mayock pondered the compensation and referred to the closest recent comparison which was Chicago trading up from #3 to #2 with San Francisco last year for Trubisky. The price was a 3rd Round and a 4th Round pick in 2017 and a 3rd Round pick in 2018.
They thought the Giants would receive something similar in return this year. Quite the king's ransom, eh?
you don't trade. It depends on how badly the Browns want to get there.
that - it is a 2 position jump and other teams are likely looking to move up too. More competition means more compensation.
you'd want the trade partner to come from at least mid teens spot to get the boat load picks that would make it worth while. Hard to get one in that range, but not impossible.
Not if it takes you out of the premium, premium players. I would not drop below 6.
if I’m giving a team their franchise QB some 3rds and 4ths aren’t in the ballpark.
Moving 1 spots vs. 2 spots.
Most include both 2nd rounders.
to take top two players in the draft has to include their second round picks (#33 and #35 i believe) in addition to getting their #4 pick as well obviously.
3rd & 4th rounds??? No f-in way...
MUCH different circumstances. 49rs knew the Bears weren't grabbing their guy and they just dropped one spot and still go their guy. Here, the Giants would move 2 spots with a high probability the guy they have ranked highest gets picked at 2 or 3. Possibly, their top 2 guys. The Giants would demand much higher payment.
49ers should have gotten a 2nd rd pick last year.
To move up one spot, in addition to giving Arizona the #3 overall, it cost them their 2nd round pick that year, their 1st round pick the next year, and two players. That is a big haul, especially considering Arizona knew the Chargers weren't taking the player they wanted. In our case, we would be trading down two spots and we have no guarantee the guy we want will be there are #4.
And Mayock said, “the browns have to move twice as far as the bears did” suggesting that the Browns would have to give much more to move an extra spot.
the Browns take their guy and then the colts say, hmm, we can still get our guy at 5 and trade back and a team jumps up to 3 and gets the QB we want.
The ONLY way the Giants trade down is if they aren't going for one of the Top QBs
The browns would be.....well, the browns if they don't take a quarterback 1st overall. Another colossal mistake in a long list of idiotic decisions.
If they did take Barkley and looked to trade up, then I would be very intrigued to make a deal. It would start with their 1st pick next year (it's the browns, so it will be a high pick) and their 2nd round pick this year plus extras, maybe a 3rd. I would be happy to take Nelson 4th
not interested ...at all.
that doesn't involve an additional first rounder.
This is the 2nd overall pick, screw fair value. You want it? How bad? I want your first round pick next year.
Exactly. King's ransom or walk away.
And 2019 1st and the Giants still have choice of one of Allen,Darnold or Rosen ,excuse me no choice but one of the three will be there
I wouldn't go lower than 6. The Giants need to gauge where the drop in talent lies. If there are 5 blue chips then you don't drop lower than 5. You have to come out with a top pro bowl type player no matter what. I do not want a RB at 2 either. There are good RBs in the draft in later rounds. We need an 8 -10 year starter from this draft and I don't think a RB is going to be that guy.
I want at least what the Eagles gave up to get Wentz. 2016 1st (pk 8) 1400 pts, 3rd (pk 77) 205 pts, 4th (pk 100) 100 pts, 2017 1st (pk 12) 1200 pts, 2018 2nd (pk 64) 270 pts for total of 3170 pts. Cleveland gave the Eagles 2016 1st (pk 2) 2600 pts and a 2017 4th, not sure what the value of the 4th was but had to be less than 100 for total of less than 2700. Great value return for Cleveland. By the way 1st time poster long time lurker.
Essentially jumping three spaces in the 2004 draft, they had to give up a 3rd in the 2004 draft, plus a 1st and 5th in the 2005. The Browns are loaded with 2nd round picks, so its conceivable a decent deal could be made to drop two slots down. You could have a team like Denver looking to leap frog the Browns that would come up with an even bigger package.
The Giants final decision on what to do won't come until they are on the clock. I doubt we see DG sprinting to the podium as he will probably use the entire clock to see what options shake out.
Eagles moved up 6 spots.
Because otherwise, the Giants will just pick THEIR QB target and not get cute.
others have said, that wouldn't be enough, especially since there will likely be multiple suitors for the pick. But I'd do it for both of their second round picks, or a second this year and another in 2019.
Anyone remember what St.Louis got in 2012 when they had 2nd overall pick like we do now and Washington wanted to jump up from 6th overall... sure wasn't just a third and fourth and that bullshit... Mitchell Tribusky would not even be a first round QB in this class when he was 2nd overall last year. Draft Class determines how much our pick costs as much as anything and this is high priced class with franchise QB's at the top.
It doesn't matter if they move up 1 spot or 30. The value of the 2nd overall pick to the Eagles was around 3100 pts back in 2016.
I have been saying this for a while. To make the deal it would have to swing in favor of NYG on the value chart. Pick 4, 33, 35 and the 4th rounder for NYG's 1st rounder and the 5th rounder would be a very close value. If NYG can do it for just the 1st rounder all the better, otherwise just pick the best player available.
or they could go after Nelson. But the key to this trade would be having the first 3 picks of the 2nd round. Hernandez, Crosby, Price could all be there as could Lorenzo Carter.
Imagine adding great young talent like that. Nelson, Crosby, Guice, Carter and still have the early 3rd rounder. Then having the first 2 picks of day 3 as well and a late 4th round comp.
It could totally change this team. Or use 2 of the 2nd rounders to jump back into the back end of the 1st.
Lots of possibilities.
and a 3rd next year, and I would pull the trigger. You'll still get a damned good player at #4, and you should get a lot of help with those extra picks.
and did not get their first round pick next year, Gettleman should be let go before we make our day two pick. But I find it hard to believe he would even consider an offer like that.
If you are passing on taking a QB this year because you don't like any of them, and want to roll with Eli, that is fine. But you need the #1 next year to have enough ammunition to get your QB if he is there next year. Cleveland may improve with Barkley and Rosen/Darnold next year, but still a really good chance that that is a top 10 pick next year and allows us to combine with our own #1 to get who we want.
I am not a huge trade down fan, but only slipping to #4 and getting a great pick this year and being set up well for next year, while seeing what Shurmur can do with Eli is not a bad scenario.
This year is a better QB class
Multiple teams will be calling for the number 2 in this scenario
From today. Basically, it says the Giants are in the best seat in the house, particularly if Barkley goes #1. PFT - If Saquon Barkley goes first, Giants are in the draft’s catbird seat
You're either going to get the best QB available in the draft, or best overall non QB in the draft at 2.
That is a premium spot and anybody offering a couple of 3's or 4's to get it should not even be acknowledged.
...is a far cry from Dorsey and Gettleman discussing a Browns-Giants trade.
than a 1st in 2019 and a 2nd or 3rd this year then they should stand pat. Last year was different as this year's QB class is better so that factor's into the price as well.
if they traded the pick to Denver or even the Jets and the QB they select at 2 becomes a star. Don't worry fans we received two 3rd's and a 4th!
First off, if there is a QB that the Giants love, I would not risk losing him by trading back 2 spots. Secondly, if there are a group of QB's the Giants like, I'm all for it, but the conversation starts with the 4th pick and next years 1st.
next year’s #1 pick, then don’t bother calling.
but that should not be a deal-breaker. The important picks are the two second round picks, especially pick 33 and the top picks in rounds 3,4, and 5. Swapping the Giants comp pick in round 4 for the Cleveland 4th would be a nice addition to the deal, also swapping 3rd round picks. I think two 2's this year, one next year, and swapping 4th round picks this year would be hard to turn down. As soon as another team offers two first round picks, if that happens, the price goes up! Cleveland is the team to deal with though, their picks have the most value and makes it less likely they trade. Cleveland can stand pat in round one and deal in round two and have one helluva draft.
for #4 a second and next years 1st you do it. Then you can bargain with the losers of the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes for another trade down and accumulate a few more picks and still be in position to grab a decent OL in the 1st round.
That offer I laugh at. You want your franchise QB, pay me. Thirds and fourths ain't happening.
will drop down to #4 if they really like a particular QB more than others.
...to New England for the 3rd overall pick. With the 3rd overall pick Seattle selected Cortez Kennedy. With the 8th and 10th overall picks, the Patriots selected Chris Singleton and Ray Agnew. Agnew and Singleton had their moments, but neither made a Pro Bowl. Kennedy was a Hall of Famer.
But not as much as what they paid in 04 to move up 3 for Eli. Perhaps instead of the future first it would be a future second along with the future 5th (2019) and a third rounder in 2018 or maybe a second instead of the 3rd this year to really even it out.
another pick this year (3rd or 4th) and a 1st or 2nd next year.