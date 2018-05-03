Sean Payton - Barkley best RB in 25 years... Mike in St. Louis : 3/5/2018 8:55 am didn't see this posted...if it is, I'll delete...



Payton is obviously a pretty good offensive coach...I don't see how the Giants can pass up a generational talent like Saquan....





"Saints coach Sean Payton told the MMQB's Peter King that Penn State RB Saquon Barkley is the best RB prospect he's seen in 25 years.



King adds another team he spoke with handed Barkley a perfect grade, only the fifth in the last 20 years. That is quite a statement. Payton was a focal point in trading a future second-round pick to acquire Alvin Kamara last offseason, so his running back evaluations should be heavily respected. To put 25 years in perspective, that is a higher grade than Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, Trent Richardson, Darren McFadden, Reggie Bush, Ronnie Brown, Cedric Benson, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jamal Lewis, Edgerrin James, Ricky Williams, Curtis Enis, Ki-Jana Carter, Marshall Faulk and Garrison Hearst. Every one of those names was selected in the top five."

your list doesn't even include AP who (IIRC) was selected 6th overall and is arguably the best RB in the last 25 years.

Would be hard to pass him up if he is there. He is the best player in the draft. The Browns may be thinking the same thing though.





The Browns Will take Barkley at 1

Better then AP and LDT I will believe it when I see it on a NFL field... The hype is getting ridiculous for this guy.. These expectations are going to be impossible for Barkley to live up to

Peterson as a rookie 1350 yards 12 TDs at 5.6 a carry let's see if Saquon can come close to matching that ... I have my doubts

So much hype He may be better than other guys, but not the lock the hype suggests. Fornette and Gurley averaged a half a yard more per carry than Barkley did and Elliott averaged a full yard more. He doesn't have the power that Fournett does and he's not the blocker Elliott is. His advantage is that he's a better receiver, probably comparable to Gurley. I don't a different level here with him.



I love that GMs and Head coaches Love to talk about prospects that they have no chance of drafting. I remember the year that Reggie Bush came out, they were asking Ernie Accorsi about some Giants related stuff and all he wanted to do was gush about Bush. Just seems like a diversionary tactic, even if they are giving you their real evaluation.



Right... Payton has a QB two years older than Eli. Does anyone think Sean Payton would draft Barks at the 2 and pass on one of the many first round QBs in this draft? I don't. Hey, didn't Sean Payton get suspended for being a lying sack of shit? That might color my opinion of his opinion as well.

Must mean since Barry Sanders

It's amazing what a great workout in his underwear will do. People always get way too hyped over the combine. Ok, so he can bench a lot. That's going to help him how? Ok, so he jumps really high, that's going to help him how? I am not doubting that Barkley is a really good prospect and has a great chance at success at the next level, but the hype from the combine is nuts.



I am not doubting that Barkley is a really good prospect and has a great chance at success at the next level, but the hype from the combine is nuts.

Dont forget shady mccoy...injuries always hurt him, but he's a stud!

RE: Better then AP and LDT Tuckrule : 3/5/2018 9:40 am : link

Quote: I will believe it when I see it on a NFL field... The hype is getting ridiculous for this guy.. These expectations are going to be impossible for Barkley to live up to



Did you see him in college? He was better than AP was and it’s not really close In comment 13850578 GoBlue6599 said:Did you see him in college? He was better than AP was and it’s not really close

RE: It's amazing what a great workout in his underwear chuckydee9 : 3/5/2018 9:44 am : link

Quote: will do. People always get way too hyped over the combine. Ok, so he can bench a lot. That's going to help him how? Ok, so he jumps really high, that's going to help him how?



I am not doubting that Barkley is a really good prospect and has a great chance at success at the next level, but the hype from the combine is nuts.



Its not as simple as a great workout in his underwear.. his play on the field stood out.. combine was simply used to prove it for draft purposes.. He was great prior to the combine and there is no denying that.. Penn state had no talent anywhere else on the offense and that is the reason for a lower YPC.. I am not saying he is better than Zeke, Fournette or Gurley.. but he is damn good and if things work out properly he may end up with the best career since Barry Sanders.. he has the skills..

chucky, I get that, my point is not to diminish how much talent this kid obviously has. The combine is just funny to me. Guy got some hype before the combine, nothing too outrageous and then he lifts 29 times and this place explodes. Then he jumps high and runs a fast 40 and its a given that he's on the giants. There were multiple threads that basically said...well Barkley is obviously our pick, who do we draft in the 2nd? It's crazy.

YPC is the best indicator in the success(or failures) of a running game, but it's a little unfair to judge just a RB on YPC. There are so many factors that are out of the RB's control. For example, if defenses don't respect the passing game, they will stack the box. What if they have a really bad OL? Not all things are equal when comparing YPC.

Jim UberAlias : 3/5/2018 11:28 am : link I'm not saying that I haven't looked deeper or that others haven't. It's a starting point for discussion. In my opinion it is notable that over three seasons and all of those opportunities he was about a half a yard to a yard behind all of the others. Now does the discussion end there? Of course not. There are contributing factors behind all metrics.



But the Barkley supports would have him leap frogging every recent back to all time greats. Those are some bold claims and I would caution making such a leap lightly. I'm not sold he's heads and tails better than the recent guys as Barkley supports would have us believe, much less Tomlinson, AP, etc. Those are some very big claims and one would hope to see very compelling reasons to make a leap such as that with confidence.

. Barkley does everything well. I'm not putting him in the HoF before he even takes an NFL snap - I think some people are getting carried away. But this guy is legit. Compare him to some of the recent top RB's off the board and ask yourself what those guys do that he can't. You won't find much.



Compare him to some of the recent top RB's off the board and ask yourself what those guys do that he can't. You won't find much.

RE: Jim allstarjim : 3/5/2018 11:39 am : link

Quote: I'm not saying that I haven't looked deeper or that others haven't. It's a starting point for discussion. In my opinion it is notable that over three seasons and all of those opportunities he was about a half a yard to a yard behind all of the others. Now does the discussion end there? Of course not. There are contributing factors behind all metrics.



But the Barkley supports would have him leap frogging every recent back to all time greats. Those are some bold claims and I would caution making such a leap lightly. I'm not sold he's heads and tails better than the recent guys as Barkley supports would have us believe, much less Tomlinson, AP, etc. Those are some very big claims and one would hope to see very compelling reasons to make a leap such as that with confidence.



I can respect that opinion and to be fair he still has to justify those comparisons on the NFL level. But as a prospect, he's the best I've ever seen at the position and so for me I harken back to watching Marshall Faulk at San Diego State and Tomlinson back in TCU and I think, he's definitely better than anyone since those guys, and where would he rank if you put him next to those guys as prospects. And I have to say, I think he belongs in the discussion. I've honestly never seen anyone like him.



And look, I called Trent Richardson a bust coming out. I'm not a guy that automatically buys hype. What I saw in Richardson was an Alabama line that opened up huge holes and Richardson never had to really work for it. I didn't see any lateral agility or extraordinary power, I saw a guy benefitting from the best OL in the nation.



I don't get that at all with Barkley. He was the guy making everyone else on his team better, including his QB. In comment 13850879 UberAlias said:I can respect that opinion and to be fair he still has to justify those comparisons on the NFL level. But as a prospect, he's the best I've ever seen at the position and so for me I harken back to watching Marshall Faulk at San Diego State and Tomlinson back in TCU and I think, he's definitely better than anyone since those guys, and where would he rank if you put him next to those guys as prospects. And I have to say, I think he belongs in the discussion. I've honestly never seen anyone like him.And look, I called Trent Richardson a bust coming out. I'm not a guy that automatically buys hype. What I saw in Richardson was an Alabama line that opened up huge holes and Richardson never had to really work for it. I didn't see any lateral agility or extraordinary power, I saw a guy benefitting from the best OL in the nation.I don't get that at all with Barkley. He was the guy making everyone else on his team better, including his QB.

RE: It's amazing what a great workout in his underwear The 12th Man : 3/5/2018 11:43 am : link

Quote: will do. People always get way too hyped over the combine. Ok, so he can bench a lot. That's going to help him how? Ok, so he jumps really high, that's going to help him how?



I am not doubting that Barkley is a really good prospect and has a great chance at success at the next level, but the hype from the combine is nuts.



Simple ? for you. Have you seen the kid play on tv or live? I have and I will tell you most talented player I have seen on a field in a long time. The Giants would be lucky to get this kid. In comment 13850621 Keith said:Simple ? for you. Have you seen the kid play on tv or live? I have and I will tell you most talented player I have seen on a field in a long time. The Giants would be lucky to get this kid.

Best R in 25 years... bw in dc : 3/5/2018 12:08 pm : link Great, then he'll be very good value in the 2nd round.



RB is the most fungible position in pro football. Taking the best "RB in 25 years" as a top 5 pick - and I could probably argue top 20 - is just not wise use of a high draft pick...

Well the 40 I can somewhat understand. Speed is important for a RB. However, it is track speed which is completely different than football speed, but I can understand why it's judged for RB's. You want to test leg strength and explosion, test his squat power. To me, that would be a much better indicator for a RB to be able to guage lower body strength as it would translate to a football field. I don't agree regarding the bench. I don't see how it translates to the football field at all for a RB. Other than to prove that he's a freak of nature athletically.





It really is crazy how much stock people put into these combine numbers. There is such a small difference in a lot of these times(look at David Johnson and Barkley synched). HOwever, they are trained to get good times. It's such a better indicator in how these guys would look at track and field.

Fair points Jim There is no doubt he would make the team a lot better. I think having him in the discussion for top overall pick along with the QBs makes this one of the more exciting draft lead ups we've seen in a while.

I feel like the combine should be more position specific. Also, why aren't squats a part of it?

RE: Peterson as a rookie njm : 3/5/2018 1:46 pm : link

Quote: 1350 yards 12 TDs at 5.6 a carry let's see if Saquon can come close to matching that ... I have my doubts



As things stand today, he has a better chance of putting up those numbers behind Cleveland's OL than the Giants OL. In comment 13850582 GoBlue6599 said:As things stand today, he has a better chance of putting up those numbers behind Cleveland's OL than the Giants OL.

Looks like Sean wants Barkley taken otherwise why say what he said. All smokescreens for an idiot to bite on, Gettleman is no idiot and he will stand by his convictions. If the Giants love one of these QB's, for the 100th time, there is NO WAY they are passing on the opportunity to draft a franchise QB, no way no how.

College doesn't always translate to the NFL. Keith : 3/5/2018 3:53 pm : link Regardless, I am not doubting this kids talents. He's obviously uniquely talented.



2 of the last 5 was Tom Brady. Peyton Manning was a first rounder. Eagles never would have gotten to the SB without Wentz who was a first rounder.

RE: Best R in 25 years... I haven't seen many RBs that can do this: Or this:

Quote: Great, then he'll be very good value in the 2nd round.



RB is the most fungible position in pro football. Taking the best "RB in 25 years" as a top 5 pick - and I could probably argue top 20 - is just not wise use of a high draft pick...



I haven't seen many RBs that can do this:







Or this:



In comment 13850949 bw in dc said:I haven't seen many RBs that can do this:Or this:

Oh and in case you missed it he squats 525 lbs. Yes that is right 525lbs. I bet he would love to see squats at the combine. He would blow the competition away.

so if we take him I should be happy. Good to know.

People have a hard time understanding the word "prospect" Just because Payton states that Barkley is the best RB prospect of the last 25 years, he is not stating that he will have a better career than these guys. He's speaking of these players strictly as prospects. And Barkley probably is - not only does he check every box, he does so at the highest level. Elite tape. Immediate 3 down ability - can run, catch and block at a high level. No injury history. Perfect off the field. One of the most impressive combines and set of measurables for a RB in NFL history. As a prospect, he probably most closely resembles Zeke of the top guys, but one of the biggest knocks on Zeke was that he was a good but not "special" athlete. Barkley checks that box. Even believing that, I still prefer a QB if they view one of these guys as a 15 year starter. However, you're being a little obtuse if you can't see why some feel that way about Barkley.



Even believing that, I still prefer a QB if they view one of these guys as a 15 year starter. However, you're being a little obtuse if you can't see why some feel that way about Barkley.

RE: RobCarpenter... RobCarpenter : 3/5/2018 4:48 pm : link

Quote: He's an electrifying runner - indeed.



And?





And he's a generational talent at RB. In comment 13851289 bw in dc said:And he's a generational talent at RB.

Barkley GoBlue6599 : 3/5/2018 5:12 pm : link One thing clear in those highlights you post, the big runs are on the perimeter

That's where the NFL and College running games differ in the NFL there is not alot of perimeter running because DE set the edge and the LBs/ DBs squeeze down meaning you get most of your running game inside where backs need to plow through people and carry people at or near the line of scrimmage for 4-5 a pop

That's where I question how effective Barkley will be

I'm not saying he isn't a playmaker that much is obvious I just wouldn't spend that high of a draft pick on the type of player I think he will be in the pros

Fungible? djm : 3/5/2018 6:50 pm : link Backs that stay on the field all 3 downs and block, hit hrs with regularity and catch passes while possessing great NFL size and insane strength are not fucking fungible. Stop.



Pretty good backs are fungible. There's a big difference between the blounts and Thompsons and Bernards and even Freemans of the world. Good players to be sure. But they don't transcend offense. They aren't GREAT. Barkley looks like he's going to be special.



You can find good backs in round 2-3 but good luck finding them and really good luck finding a special back there.

And this is coming from someone who desperately wants a qb at 2 ...

. arcarsenal : 3/5/2018 9:50 pm : link FWIW, Ray Rice was pretty damn good when Baltimore won that SB.



Also, the Eagles, for example, didn't have an elite RB last season - but they were 3rd in rush yards and 4th in YPA - so, they were a top 5 rushing team this season.



I just think there are different ways to build a team and win.



If Barkley is going to be as much of a game-breaker as he's being billed, he's going to have an enormous impact. He'll open things up for Engram and Beckham and create all types of issues for defenses.



I wouldn't pass on him just because he's a running back. If the Giants believe he's this good and he's on the board, they should draft him.



Bell has such a massive impact in PIT. Everything goes through him in that offense. If Barkley can do that here, he's worth the 2nd pick.



Just my 2 cents.

arcarsenal... As



To me, there is a discernible drop in quality from the top 4 QBs to the rest. But that drop doesn't exist between Barkley and his draft peers. So the math tells me the best ROI would be a QB-RB draft sequence versus a RB-QB sequence...





I think it’s the opposite Bill L : 3/5/2018 10:03 pm : link That Barkley actually does stand head and shoulders above. While the rest is deep the drop between he and the rest is significant. What doesn’t seem significant is the differential between the rest and Gallmam. So, if we pass on barkley I think a RB would be a wasted pick and we should shore up elsewhere and not pick a RB at all

bw.. arcarsenal : 3/5/2018 10:12 pm : link I do think there's a pretty big difference.



I honestly don't see guys like Michel, Chubb, Johnson or Penny as every down RB's.



Even Derrius Guice, who I love as a runner, and is probably the 2nd best RB in this draft, is probably going to be more of an early down back. I think wherever Guice plays, he's going to come off the field on a lot of passing downs.



Barkley is a true 3-down RB who can block, who can catch, who can play specials, and is more elusive than any of the others, and is flat out the best athlete in the draft. He's a clean prospect with zero off-field concerns.



I agree on the QB's - passing worries me because if we don't take one @ 2, it's going to be hard.



I still think Jackson or Rudolph are possibilities if NYG go in another direction @ 2. Jackson doesn't seem like an NYG-type of QB (not because of his skin color.. because of his skillset)



I actually like Mason Rudolph. I'm not so sure he won't be able to play in this league. Obviously I like some of the other guys more.



But there are two separate discussions...



One discussion revolves around whether or not taking an RB 2nd overall can possibly provide proper ROI.



The other is whether taking the RB @ 2 will be too costly in terms of taking us out of the running for the top QB's in what looks like a great QB class.



I can agree that taking Barkley is riskiest only because of the QB's we'll be passing on to do it. But I do think the player is good enough to warrant being taken there. I think he's special.



I wish Eli was about 5 years younger... this would be a real easy call. Alas, he is not.. and so, we do need to seriously consider going QB.

arc... bw in dc : 3/5/2018 10:31 pm : link Here is the problem (and I am going on intuition here, I do not have the facts) - I think the shelf life for a highly selected QB is greater than the shelf life for a highly selected RB. So it doesn't make sense to pay - first contract - the same for less likely production. Thus, the short and medium term ROI issue...If you hit with a QB early, that is great ROI considering their first contract...



Rudolph did not look good at the Combine. I want to like him but I am also very anti-Big 12 QBs - recent track record is not flattering.





. arcarsenal : 3/5/2018 10:53 pm : link All fine points - I don't necessarily disagree with them. Some of this is me playing Devil's Advocate.



But I do think Barkley is a truly special talent.



What I wouldn't do is draft a QB out of fear.



I don't think "we won't get this chance again" or "the shelf life will be longer" are good reasons to take one. If we take a QB @ 2, I want it to be because Gettleman and Shurmur believe that player has what it takes to be a top-tier player in this league.



I want it to be be because they are convinced that QB is "the guy" for the New York Giants.



If they have a guy that they've got those really strong convictions on, then draft him.



I'm much more on the Barkley train now than I was a few weeks ago - but I still obviously want a QB and am not under any sort of illusions about how much time Eli has left.



I just have my concerns about each QB. I have no concerns about Barkley. That's the difference.



Side note - Rudolph has warts, and his combine wasn't so good - but there are some QB's in this league who had poor combines and went on to be pretty darn good (namely Brady and Brees - and no, I don't think Rudolph will ever be as good as either player)



What I like about Rudolph is that he spent 4 years @ OK St. He improved every year. His completion% rose year by year, and he capped his college career by throwing for nearly 5k yards and 40 TD's.



I have my concerns about Big 12 QB's myself - but I just wouldn't rule him out as a guy who may turn out to be a pretty decent NFL QB.

. arcarsenal : 3/5/2018 11:00 pm : link BTW, speaking of.. I like that OK St. WR.. well, there's two - but Washington is a guy I like a lot.



He has deceptive speed. One of those guys you check the measureables on and don't see anything that jumps out, but when you watch him play, you see why he's been so productive.



He's a legitimate deep threat who can take the top off the defense. Just makes plays.



Don't love the WR class in general, but there are a couple guys I think are going to be pretty good.



Christian Kirk kind of reminds me of Golden Tate.



DJ Chark is another guy who raised his stock quite a bit during the combine, IMO.



(Sorry for the random tangent on WR's)

