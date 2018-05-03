If Browns take Barkley #1

and we take QB #2, do we take RB rd 2 or 3 or do we go OL, LB and roll with Gallman, Perkins?
I know BPA will be a factor, just wondering if a RB not named Barkley would be significant upgrade over what we have.
1) Its a deep class 2) our RBs are journeymen types at best and 3) history shows if you scout well you can find gems in all rounds of the draft.
but there could be RBs at that spot worth going over OL, etc.
OL is going to look different after UFA ...
In round 2 the Giants will have plenty of options to choose from between offensive linemen and edge rushers.
Gallman has potential, but he is anything but a clear NFL starting caliber back. He may become that one day, and I hope he does. But you can't count on that based on what we have seen so far. Need to bring in competition.
is a journeyman? Please explain.
Getting the best OL prospect available round 2. We need an infusion of talent on the Line.
Or for that matter who in particular we get. Shurmer and DG have a plan and whomever it is we are going to get a hell of a player whether it’s Barkley the best qb in the draft or hell Chubb is going to be a nightmare for opposing qb’s
I like the Georgia back Chubb and the Oregon back Freeman both could platoon with Gallman and both may he around in Round 3
As a guy who cut his teeth in the scouting ranks, you earn your $$$ finding quality pieces across all 3 days of the draft. RB is a position where gems can be found in all rounds, even among the UDFAs. If they don't go Barkley, they can still upgrade the position, they just need to scout the position well.
Before we start thinking about picks beyond round 1. We have a bunch of holes at Oline, LB, and WR (Anticipating Dwayne Harris and Marshall getting cut). RB upgrade would be nice, but it’s something that can be picked up in later rounds.
it's just so difficult to say who should be taken after the first pick given the number of variables. If you say RB, but there are much higher graded OL then clearly NYG would take the OL. It is going to depend on who gets taken between NYG pick 1 and NYG pick 2. Very boring and not a great addition for discussion, but that's the reality. You can't say until we know who comes off the board before each pick.
is going to be a great back, and it doesn't seem like there is much talk about him.
If the Giants then take Rosen, I'll probably be in a "throw the remote" mood; worst case scenario for me.
In comment 13850624
Mike from Ohio said:
| Gallman has potential, but he is anything but a clear NFL starting caliber back. He may become that one day, and I hope he does. But you can't count on that based on what we have seen so far. Need to bring in competition.
I can agree with that. He looked good last season, but we've seen that before with Perkins and other past RB's. He needs to build off of last season before the Giants can decide what he is or isn't.
in one year, people......
I hope DG has the balls to build for the future and not a quick fix...
...and best of OL/LB/RB in three, four and five.
but if it were up to me they would use 2-3 picks on offensive linemen. Some combination of Wynn or Hernandez, plus Desmond Harrison/Brian O'Neill and Wyatt Heller or Alex Cappa.
Gettleman trades back into the first round if they are high on an offensive linemen.
via FA. I agree with BPA for the most part.
Also agree it's so hard to say at this point. I guess I was wondering if many RBs not named Barkley would be significant upgrade.
Looks like most believe answer is yes or at least someone to compete with Gallman.
reliable but not outstanding
In comment 13850685
rasbutant said:
| is going to be a great back, and it doesn't seem like there is much talk about him.
I'm with you 1000 percent. I think he's fantastic!!!
Or LB rounds 2 and 3 RB in round 4
and, depending on what specifically the Giants are looking for in a RB, they could still end up with a decent RB in the 3rd or even 4th round. I like Royce Freeman, from Oregon, personally in the 3rd. He's a 231 pounder that has some giddy up and go. Very productive RB in college and a guy that could be a Bell Cow.
In that next tier after Barkley you try to push it down to the 3rd round, because normally good OL are so scarce, I think this draft presents a good opportunity to get a quality guard or tackle at the top of the 2nd round.
I think there will be a bigger drop-off with the OL talent from the 2nd to the 3rd round, but not as big at RB because the number of quality players.
If one of Nick Chubb, Freeman, Sony Michel, or Rashaad Penny are available, I'm really happy. There's a chance that all of those guys, plus Ronald Jones and Derrius Guice, could all be gone by #66.
looks like OL in 2nd and maybe RB in 3rd (if no Barkley)
Hopefully we can also add OL and a LB or 2 via FA
taking a RB #1, I believe would be terrible. He has come off a great combine, which every one knew he'd have, and the noise won't be louder for him then now.
Optics matter. Darnold is good enough to take #1. He's better than Goff and had less questions than Wentz coming out. I believe the QB position is being down played right now, but it will come back the weeks leading up to the draft.
This is a media show right now. $$$$.
taking a RB #1, I believe would be terrible. He has come off a great combine, which every one knew he'd have, and the noise won't be louder for him then now.
Optics matter. Darnold is good enough to take #1. He's better than Goff and had less questions than Wentz coming out. I believe the QB position is being down played right now, but it will come back the weeks leading up to the draft.
This is a media show right now. $$$$.
In comment 13851167
RAIN said:
| taking a RB #1, I believe would be terrible. He has come off a great combine, which every one knew he'd have, and the noise won't be louder for him then now.
Optics matter. Darnold is good enough to take #1. He's better than Goff and had less questions than Wentz coming out. I believe the QB position is being down played right now, but it will come back the weeks leading up to the draft.
This is a media show right now. $$$$.
I agree the QB hype will return especially as we go through some of these guys' pro days, but I don't agree about Barkley. I think Cleveland should take Barkley #1, and then use their draft capital to trade up to the Giants or the Colts pick and get one of Darnold, Rosen, or Allen. Even if they sit tight at #4, they are guaranteed one of those guys, and there is a chance all three can be high-end franchise QBs. You don't know which one of those guys will ultimately prove to be the best QB in this class, but you have a pretty good idea that Barkley is the best overall player, so why not get him, and still get one of the top 3 signal callers?
if the Browns do take Barkley, who do you want the Giants to take at #2?
I just don't think they can. If they take a QB at 4 and he fails and a QB taken above succeeds, everyone is fired. They have no QB, they have to take the best one, at one, nothing else makes sense. The myth that they are going to like all the QBs same is just that, a myth. If they take a their QB at 1 one and Barkley is gone at 4, there will still be great players available. Barkley at 1 and your consolation prize QB...not so much.
In comment 13850775
Jerry K said:
| reliable but not outstanding
Pretty sure it refers to a veteran player who's not a star and been to multiple teams.
In comment 13851207
mrvax said:
| In comment 13850775 Jerry K said:
Quote:
reliable but not outstanding
Pretty sure it refers to a veteran player who's not a star and been to multiple teams.
Yeah, I think the traditional definition of journeyman is someone who has "journeyed" to different teams (because he wasn't valued enough to stick anywhere).
Chubb, Nelson, or Fitzpatrick.
We are in the catbird seat. That is exactly what I am hoping for, let the Browns take Barkley. I wouldn't be surprised if they try to get our second pick. I would move from 2 to 4 as long as they are going to give me their top two second round picks. To have the first two picks in round two would be a huge bonus. The Giants would then get a ton of offers to trade one of those two second round picks, you can probably add an additional second and third round pick if they traded down again.
The word is often used incorrectly. Its origins have nothing to do with traveling. It comes from the middle ages and refers to workers who were skilled enough (and experienced enough) that they were no longer indentured. So, a journeyman is a reliable free laborer of average skill.
In case you haven't noticed, sportswriters and fans are often bad writers and misuse words.
at the top of the 2nd and RB at the top of the 3rd.
In comment 13851354
Jerry K said:
| The word is often used incorrectly. Its origins have nothing to do with traveling. It comes from the middle ages and refers to workers who were skilled enough (and experienced enough) that they were no longer indentured. So, a journeyman is a reliable free laborer of average skill.
In case you haven't noticed, sportswriters and fans are often bad writers and misuse words.
You could be right. When I was a kid, I followed MLB a lot. Whenever an announcer referred to a player as a journeyman, the player has bounced around the league.
but barkley is a freak, speed,moves,can catch,can block better than any other RB or TE in the draft or anyone coming out of college in years as much as people think you dont draft a RB that high he is a threat to score from anywhere
he will spring OBJ when defences are forced to pull safety out of coverage to stop him as much as i think the priority is OL and LT in particular he is too good to pass unless the browns take him at 1 he has to be very much in play or hold the browns to a ransom to get the QB at 2 then you can look nelson or brown at 4 and take the extra picks for help on the defence where they need a CB,OLB,DE and at WR where they need a 6-5 bigger outside guy in the plax/marshall mold
if you want year one starters that generally needs to be a first 4 rounds pick on all of them or pay money in FA which deals for OBJ and collins will probably preclude unless manning takes a sizeable cut/restructure but a restructure only leaves you in cap hell down the line and ends up making his departure more a business decision sooner
that the Browns will take him #1, but on the other hand, they have a bevy of picks throughout the draft and could be convinced that they should be able to find a very good RB with one of them.
they need to start a campaign of their desire for Mayfield at #2 if that’s who the Browns want at 4. Browns May have to think twice about taking Barkley at 1.
In comment 13851198
Dr. D said:
| if the Browns do take Barkley, who do you want the Giants to take at #2?
I want Darnold or a trade down in that scenario. I think Darnold is going to be a real good one.
G_Men need to focus on Line and and get one stud DE to backup JPP and Vernon. The following year they can say goodbye to Vernon.
Get 3 free agent OLinemen and take a DE in rd 2.
In comment 13851645
giantstock said:
| G_Men need to focus on Line and and get one stud DE to backup JPP and Vernon. The following year they can say goodbye to JPP.
Get 3 free agent OLinemen and take a DE in rd 2.
Meant to say they can say goodbye to JPP after this year. Not Vernon. Just changed it.