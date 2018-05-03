If Browns take Barkley #1 Dr. D : 3/5/2018 9:32 am and we take QB #2, do we take RB rd 2 or 3 or do we go OL, LB and roll with Gallman, Perkins?



I know BPA will be a factor, just wondering if a RB not named Barkley would be significant upgrade over what we have.

I think there is definite opportunity to upgrade RB after round 1 UberAlias : 3/5/2018 9:35 am : link 1) Its a deep class 2) our RBs are journeymen types at best and 3) history shows if you scout well you can find gems in all rounds of the draft.

Hard to predict now JonC : 3/5/2018 9:35 am : link but there could be RBs at that spot worth going over OL, etc.



OL is going to look different after UFA ...

I would rather wait until the 3rd or 4th round to take a RB Jay on the Island : 3/5/2018 9:37 am : link In round 2 the Giants will have plenty of options to choose from between offensive linemen and edge rushers.

We have to look to upgrade RB Mike from Ohio : 3/5/2018 9:38 am : link Gallman has potential, but he is anything but a clear NFL starting caliber back. He may become that one day, and I hope he does. But you can't count on that based on what we have seen so far. Need to bring in competition.

I prefer JoeyBigBlue : 3/5/2018 9:39 am : link Getting the best OL prospect available round 2. We need an infusion of talent on the Line.

Honestly I don’t care which way the Browns go eli4life : 3/5/2018 9:39 am : link Or for that matter who in particular we get. Shurmer and DG have a plan and whomever it is we are going to get a hell of a player whether it’s Barkley the best qb in the draft or hell Chubb is going to be a nightmare for opposing qb’s

RB GoBlue6599 : 3/5/2018 9:40 am : link I like the Georgia back Chubb and the Oregon back Freeman both could platoon with Gallman and both may he around in Round 3

This is where Reese really failed this team UberAlias : 3/5/2018 9:45 am : link As a guy who cut his teeth in the scouting ranks, you earn your $$$ finding quality pieces across all 3 days of the draft. RB is a position where gems can be found in all rounds, even among the UDFAs. If they don't go Barkley, they can still upgrade the position, they just need to scout the position well.

Need to see what happens in FA BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/5/2018 9:45 am : link Before we start thinking about picks beyond round 1. We have a bunch of holes at Oline, LB, and WR (Anticipating Dwayne Harris and Marshall getting cut). RB upgrade would be nice, but it’s something that can be picked up in later rounds.

I get the discussion, but SeanLandeta : 3/5/2018 9:48 am : link it's just so difficult to say who should be taken after the first pick given the number of variables. If you say RB, but there are much higher graded OL then clearly NYG would take the OL. It is going to depend on who gets taken between NYG pick 1 and NYG pick 2. Very boring and not a great addition for discussion, but that's the reality. You can't say until we know who comes off the board before each pick.

I think Ronald Jones rasbutant : 3/5/2018 9:58 am : link is going to be a great back, and it doesn't seem like there is much talk about him.

I Will Be Very Sad Trainmaster : 3/5/2018 9:59 am : link If the Giants then take Rosen, I'll probably be in a "throw the remote" mood; worst case scenario for me.

RE: We have to look to upgrade RB Brown Recluse : 3/5/2018 10:03 am : link

Quote: Gallman has potential, but he is anything but a clear NFL starting caliber back. He may become that one day, and I hope he does. But you can't count on that based on what we have seen so far. Need to bring in competition.



I can agree with that. He looked good last season, but we've seen that before with Perkins and other past RB's. He needs to build off of last season before the Giants can decide what he is or isn't. In comment 13850624 Mike from Ohio said:I can agree with that. He looked good last season, but we've seen that before with Perkins and other past RB's. He needs to build off of last season before the Giants can decide what he is or isn't.

You can't fix everything Doomster : 3/5/2018 10:12 am : link in one year, people......



I hope DG has the balls to build for the future and not a quick fix...

OL in two... Torrag : 3/5/2018 10:13 am : link ...and best of OL/LB/RB in three, four and five.

I know they have a lot of holes Jay on the Island : 3/5/2018 10:18 am : link but if it were up to me they would use 2-3 picks on offensive linemen. Some combination of Wynn or Hernandez, plus Desmond Harrison/Brian O'Neill and Wyatt Heller or Alex Cappa.

I wouldn't be surprised to me barens : 3/5/2018 10:35 am : link Gettleman trades back into the first round if they are high on an offensive linemen.

I think it's safe to say DG will bring in at least 1 or 2 OL Dr. D : 3/5/2018 10:42 am : link via FA. I agree with BPA for the most part.



Also agree it's so hard to say at this point. I guess I was wondering if many RBs not named Barkley would be significant upgrade.



Looks like most believe answer is yes or at least someone to compete with Gallman.

RE: I think Ronald Jones M.S. : 3/5/2018 11:51 am : link

Quote: is going to be a great back, and it doesn't seem like there is much talk about him.

I'm with you 1000 percent. I think he's fantastic!!! In comment 13850685 rasbutant said:I'm with you 1000 percent. I think he's fantastic!!!

OL or lb in rd 2 for me. yatqb : 3/5/2018 12:32 pm : link Maybe cb.

Yes OL NikkiMac : 3/5/2018 12:59 pm : link Or LB rounds 2 and 3 RB in round 4

This is a very deep RB class this year Simms11 : 3/5/2018 1:23 pm : link and, depending on what specifically the Giants are looking for in a RB, they could still end up with a decent RB in the 3rd or even 4th round. I like Royce Freeman, from Oregon, personally in the 3rd. He's a 231 pounder that has some giddy up and go. Very productive RB in college and a guy that could be a Bell Cow.

I think with the amount of good RBs allstarjim : 3/5/2018 1:48 pm : link In that next tier after Barkley you try to push it down to the 3rd round, because normally good OL are so scarce, I think this draft presents a good opportunity to get a quality guard or tackle at the top of the 2nd round.



I think there will be a bigger drop-off with the OL talent from the 2nd to the 3rd round, but not as big at RB because the number of quality players.



If one of Nick Chubb, Freeman, Sony Michel, or Rashaad Penny are available, I'm really happy. There's a chance that all of those guys, plus Ronald Jones and Derrius Guice, could all be gone by #66.



great Dr. D : 3/5/2018 1:55 pm : link looks like OL in 2nd and maybe RB in 3rd (if no Barkley)



Hopefully we can also add OL and a LB or 2 via FA

The PR for the Browns RAIN : 3/5/2018 2:12 pm : link taking a RB #1, I believe would be terrible. He has come off a great combine, which every one knew he'd have, and the noise won't be louder for him then now.



Optics matter. Darnold is good enough to take #1. He's better than Goff and had less questions than Wentz coming out. I believe the QB position is being down played right now, but it will come back the weeks leading up to the draft.



This is a media show right now. $$$$.



Hog Mollies Hog Mollies Hog Mollies GFAN52 : 3/5/2018 2:14 pm : link Hog Mollies.

RE: The PR for the Browns allstarjim : 3/5/2018 2:20 pm : link

Quote: taking a RB #1, I believe would be terrible. He has come off a great combine, which every one knew he'd have, and the noise won't be louder for him then now.



Optics matter. Darnold is good enough to take #1. He's better than Goff and had less questions than Wentz coming out. I believe the QB position is being down played right now, but it will come back the weeks leading up to the draft.



This is a media show right now. $$$$.



I agree the QB hype will return especially as we go through some of these guys' pro days, but I don't agree about Barkley. I think Cleveland should take Barkley #1, and then use their draft capital to trade up to the Giants or the Colts pick and get one of Darnold, Rosen, or Allen. Even if they sit tight at #4, they are guaranteed one of those guys, and there is a chance all three can be high-end franchise QBs. You don't know which one of those guys will ultimately prove to be the best QB in this class, but you have a pretty good idea that Barkley is the best overall player, so why not get him, and still get one of the top 3 signal callers? In comment 13851167 RAIN said:I agree the QB hype will return especially as we go through some of these guys' pro days, but I don't agree about Barkley. I think Cleveland should take Barkley #1, and then use their draft capital to trade up to the Giants or the Colts pick and get one of Darnold, Rosen, or Allen. Even if they sit tight at #4, they are guaranteed one of those guys, and there is a chance all three can be high-end franchise QBs. You don't know which one of those guys will ultimately prove to be the best QB in this class, but you have a pretty good idea that Barkley is the best overall player, so why not get him, and still get one of the top 3 signal callers?

allstarjim Dr. D : 3/5/2018 2:39 pm : link if the Browns do take Barkley, who do you want the Giants to take at #2?

no Thegratefulhead : 3/5/2018 2:41 pm : link I just don't think they can. If they take a QB at 4 and he fails and a QB taken above succeeds, everyone is fired. They have no QB, they have to take the best one, at one, nothing else makes sense. The myth that they are going to like all the QBs same is just that, a myth. If they take a their QB at 1 one and Barkley is gone at 4, there will still be great players available. Barkley at 1 and your consolation prize QB...not so much.



RE: Journeyman = mrvax : 3/5/2018 2:43 pm : link

Quote: reliable but not outstanding



Pretty sure it refers to a veteran player who's not a star and been to multiple teams.

In comment 13850775 Jerry K said:Pretty sure it refers to a veteran player who's not a star and been to multiple teams.

RE: RE: Journeyman = Dr. D : 3/5/2018 3:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13850775 Jerry K said:





Quote:





reliable but not outstanding







Pretty sure it refers to a veteran player who's not a star and been to multiple teams.

Yeah, I think the traditional definition of journeyman is someone who has "journeyed" to different teams (because he wasn't valued enough to stick anywhere).



In comment 13851207 mrvax said:Yeah, I think the traditional definition of journeyman is someone who has "journeyed" to different teams (because he wasn't valued enough to stick anywhere).

THen PaulN : 3/5/2018 4:05 pm : link We are in the catbird seat. That is exactly what I am hoping for, let the Browns take Barkley. I wouldn't be surprised if they try to get our second pick. I would move from 2 to 4 as long as they are going to give me their top two second round picks. To have the first two picks in round two would be a huge bonus. The Giants would then get a ton of offers to trade one of those two second round picks, you can probably add an additional second and third round pick if they traded down again.

Journeyman Jerry K : 3/5/2018 4:58 pm : link The word is often used incorrectly. Its origins have nothing to do with traveling. It comes from the middle ages and refers to workers who were skilled enough (and experienced enough) that they were no longer indentured. So, a journeyman is a reliable free laborer of average skill.



In case you haven't noticed, sportswriters and fans are often bad writers and misuse words.

I think there will be great value for interior OL Peppers : 3/5/2018 5:32 pm : link at the top of the 2nd and RB at the top of the 3rd.

RE: Journeyman mrvax : 3/5/2018 5:56 pm : link

Quote: The word is often used incorrectly. Its origins have nothing to do with traveling. It comes from the middle ages and refers to workers who were skilled enough (and experienced enough) that they were no longer indentured. So, a journeyman is a reliable free laborer of average skill.



In case you haven't noticed, sportswriters and fans are often bad writers and misuse words.



You could be right. When I was a kid, I followed MLB a lot. Whenever an announcer referred to a player as a journeyman, the player has bounced around the league.

In comment 13851354 Jerry K said:You could be right. When I was a kid, I followed MLB a lot. Whenever an announcer referred to a player as a journeyman, the player has bounced around the league.

hard to tell with that patchwork OL on gallman msh : 3/5/2018 7:22 pm : link but barkley is a freak, speed,moves,can catch,can block better than any other RB or TE in the draft or anyone coming out of college in years as much as people think you dont draft a RB that high he is a threat to score from anywhere



he will spring OBJ when defences are forced to pull safety out of coverage to stop him as much as i think the priority is OL and LT in particular he is too good to pass unless the browns take him at 1 he has to be very much in play or hold the browns to a ransom to get the QB at 2 then you can look nelson or brown at 4 and take the extra picks for help on the defence where they need a CB,OLB,DE and at WR where they need a 6-5 bigger outside guy in the plax/marshall mold



if you want year one starters that generally needs to be a first 4 rounds pick on all of them or pay money in FA which deals for OBJ and collins will probably preclude unless manning takes a sizeable cut/restructure but a restructure only leaves you in cap hell down the line and ends up making his departure more a business decision sooner

I'm a little concerned santacruzom : 3/5/2018 7:29 pm : link that the Browns will take him #1, but on the other hand, they have a bevy of picks throughout the draft and could be convinced that they should be able to find a very good RB with one of them.

If the Giants really like Barkley and want to draft him, Simms11 : 3/5/2018 9:15 pm : link they need to start a campaign of their desire for Mayfield at #2 if that’s who the Browns want at 4. Browns May have to think twice about taking Barkley at 1.

RE: allstarjim allstarjim : 3/5/2018 10:48 pm : link

Quote: if the Browns do take Barkley, who do you want the Giants to take at #2?



I want Darnold or a trade down in that scenario. I think Darnold is going to be a real good one. In comment 13851198 Dr. D said:I want Darnold or a trade down in that scenario. I think Darnold is going to be a real good one.

Forget the RB giantstock : 3/5/2018 11:11 pm : link G_Men need to focus on Line and and get one stud DE to backup JPP and Vernon. The following year they can say goodbye to Vernon.



Get 3 free agent OLinemen and take a DE in rd 2.