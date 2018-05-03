The Case for Josh Rosen twostepgiants : 3/5/2018 4:21 pm

Awhile ago I made a post called “The Case for Pat Shurmur” at the beginning of the search based upon quotes from John Mara and Dave Gettleman and I think based on getting that one right I’m on the right track. Here I will do the same based upon quotes by Dave Gettleman and Pat Shurmur.



This seems to me a very important quote from DG (It came in the context of learning that he never wanted to go through this again):



“Obviously you get some of these guys with the spread systems,” Gettleman said, via Newsday. “There are six things that a lot of these kids have never done that, to me, is Quarterback 101 through 106.”



Gettleman broke these traits down to Rock as follows: 1. Making a huddle call, 2. Identifying a mike linebacker, 3. Making a protection call, 4. Taking a snap from center, 5. Calling an audible and 6. Throwing a hot route.”



This to me rules out Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield who both played in the spread. Here are some quotes from various articles on Darnold.



"I think we're a spread," Darnold said. "But I think we like to run the ball a little bit more than the typical spread offense would. But, yeah, I guess we're a spread, if you want to put it in literal terms."



“In literal terms, USC largely operates out of the shotgun, as most spread attacks do. “



“By no means are they a run-first pro-style offense in the Stanford mold.”



“He has a slight hitch, a wind-up in his throw, and he does stare down receivers,” said one veteran evaluator. “He’s still learning to read defenses.”



The quotes prove Darnold is a spread QB who took almost all of his snaps in the shotgun and is still learning to do that and to read defenses. Its NOT just his mechanics and his footwork that he needs to work on. He hasnt done what DG calls QB 101 to QB 106 before we’ve even gotten to how he throws.



Mayfield is a similar boat. He’s never taken a snap under center.





This tells what Gettleman is not looking for. So what qualities does Dave Gettleman look for in a QB?



Q: What are the most important qualities you look for in a franchise quarterback?

DG: The obvious is the physical ability to do it, but it’s beyond that. It’s the leadership. It’s knowing how to rally the troops. It’s gotta be smarts. Head coach is a CEO, I gotta be a CEO, to a certain degree the quarterback’s gotta be a CEO. Put it in relatable terms — he’s gotta be a guy that if there’s a burning building and he says, “Let’s go,” he gets trampled.



Q: Describe five traits of a Dave Gettleman football player.

A: Hates to lose, instinctive, very smart, team guy, just a high-character guy off the field.



One thing that came up twice is intelligence. This is a trait that Josh Rosen is known for.



David Carr said this on Rosen:

“He’s the most pro-ready quarterback in this draft class, and I believe Rosen could win a starting job in a lot of places due to his football IQ and physical ability," Carr said, via NFL.com. "I've had conversations with him, and he reminds me of Eli Manning, who I've said countless times is the smartest player I've ever been around. Having that same type of vibe, you get the sense he's almost bored. Some evaluators will see this trait as arrogance, but the teams that aren't intimidated by his intellect will challenge him. Give Rosen a playbook and a few months, and he'll bring it to life."



Trent Dilfer said this:

"He's intellectual, he has convictions, he's not going to be wishy washy on stuff, he's going to demand that his coaches give him the best stuff because he wants to be the best, kind of sounds like Peyton Manning."



So we know from 2 different sources that Josh Rosen has something that DG said he is looking for more than once.



We are talking about a player who learned his UCLA playbook in just 3 days as a Sophomore.



@DownWithDamon

Josh Rosen learned his UCLA playbook in just three days. Wow



This seems like a huge edge as he played in a pro-offense and has done all of the QB101 to QB 106 things.



What edge did this give UCLA?



“You virtually never hear coaches talk about the need to change the style of offense so that the sophomore QB has more authority and options at the line of scrimmage. A switch to a pro-style offense is almost never contemplated.



Yet, that's what's happening right now at UCLA. When head coach Jim Mora recently discussed the Bruins' new approach on offense with Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel, he emphasized the need for UCLA to put more on Rosen's plate and allow him to shape the offensive from the line of scrimmage.”



Again compare that to guys who have to learn to take snaps under Center and how to read the D.



Now the “hates to lose” comment which DG has repeatedly said he is looking for also.



Trent Dilfer said:

"You can't be lazy if you are coaching Josh Rosen because he is going to expect something good every day...He wants the answers. He wants to be great. Aaron Rodgers is very similar. He demands that you coach him uniquely every day."



"I do think he's tough, I do think he wants it, I think he wants to be great, he's grown up wanting to be great, I think he wants to be great," Dilfer said. "Does he have a different personality? Yeah, but I think it's a personality that actually works for an NFL quarterback.



This sounds to me like a guy who “hates to lose”. Im not sure how else I would define other than someone who challenges everyone else around them to be better.



Now lets see what the HC Pat Shurmur is looking for in a QB.



“That’s the foundation of throwing is your feet,” Shurmur said, holding his hands like he was going to throw a pass and motioning toward his feet. “That’s where you create the ground force, from your back foot all the way, the motion goes up through your fingers. That motion starts with your feet. In the West Coast, it’s all about the feet.”



“Number two, the three most important attributes of playing the quarterback position are decision-making, timing and accuracy.”



These are all of the qualities that Josh Rosen is known for. The intelligence plays into decision making. But that has been a knock on Darnold. Darnold top critique is his footwork and mechanics.



Here is a quote I took from an article on Rosen;

“he has something that’s even better: actual skill throwing the football. Josh Rosen is a beautiful quarterback. His footwork is refined and consistent. His throwing motion is nearly impeccable. And his intermediate and deep passes are gorgeous to watch.” That matches pretty closely with the traits Shurmur said on a QB.



This article on Rosen as a tennis player goes into how this has led to a huge strength of his.



UCLA QB Josh Rosen Shares the Surprising Secret Behind His Stellar Footwork

http://www.stack.com/a/ucla-qb-josh-rosen-shares-the-surprising-secret-behind-his-stellar-footwork



Darnold strength has been said to be his athleticism and his ability to throw on the run and extend plays. I have seen this named by either Gettleman or Shurmur as their top qualities in a QB.



Could the Giants go Barkley (If he is even available at 2) ? This quote from Shurmur makes me doubt that:



In my mind, that's one of those position groups that takes a village," Shurmur said about the running back position. "The best scenario in my mind at running back is when you have a No. 1 and No. 1-A.



If the HC wants a RB by Committee approach them Im not sure that taking a RB at #2, whom you immediately have to pay as a top 5 RB in the league sounds like its what they will do.



I’ll finish it off with a few more Trent Dilfer quotes on Rosen.



"I think Josh Rosen crushes New York," said Dilfer. "New York is sophistication. It's a lot of things, but it is very diverse. It's a lot of stimuli. That's what Josh Rosen thrives off of. He wants the energy, the stimulus, the pressure.



Josh challenges the common narratives because he wants to wrestle with them," Dilfer said. "I'm a better coach because I learned I couldn't come with weak stuff. You can't just recycle old news because it works with some people. You have to constantly stimulate his mind."



The former-NFL-quarterback-turned-ESPN-analyst said Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers are “not always the best people to be around,” but “they demand the best from the people around them because they want to be great.”



“I think Josh has that in him,” Dilfer said.



We have here a just turned 21 year old who will thrive in pressure, wants to be great, challenge even his coaches to be better. How many players have a coach who said they made them a better coach?



So, with all of this I think Josh Rosen is the clear favorite.