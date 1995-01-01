Peter King....Rosen biggest riser after NFL combine...... sxdxca : 1:21 am



"Rosen was the sharpest of all the quarterbacks Coach A met with at the combine in terms of how quickly he processed information and adapted to new terminology during one-on-one meetings: “He was very impressive. He knows football inside and out.”



Coach B concurred: “It’s not close. He’s by far the most advanced.”



"I know NFL folks have concerns about Josh Rosen's durability bc of his past injuries, but from talking to Pac-12 DCs I know they don't doubt his toughness at all after seeing him get blitzed 46 times in a game and kept getting back up,"



Here is a comparison of Rosen's dropped passes compared to Allen and Mayfield's



Josh Allen only 12 dropped passes.

Baker Mayfield 26 dropped passes

Josh Rosen 35 dropped passes



Here is the article , links at the bottom







I don't have access to what a GM does mrvax : 1:51 am : link but Rosen would be my pick.

If We Go QB I Would Hope That It Is Rosen AD-Blaze : 2:07 am : link Best QB in the draft in my opinion.

. huygens20 : 2:17 am : link Trent dilfer said it best





Rosen is an intellectual. He needs to start day 1 though.

Rosen GoBlue6599 : 2:44 am : link It's his accuracy inside the pocket that seperates him IMO...Would be very happy to have him

RE: .

Quote: Trent dilfer said it best





Rosen is an intellectual. He needs to start day 1 though.



Ryan Fitzpatrick was pretty smart too....... In comment 13852847 huygens20 said:Ryan Fitzpatrick was pretty smart too.......

RE: RE: .

Ryan Fitzpatrick was pretty smart too.......





Quote:





Trent dilfer said it best





Rosen is an intellectual. He needs to start day 1 though.







Ryan Fitzpatrick was pretty smart too.......



And he's been in the NFL for 13 years. Just doesn't have the same physical talent or size as Rosen. In comment 13852850 Kev in Cali said:And he's been in the NFL for 13 years. Just doesn't have the same physical talent or size as Rosen.

If he's there at #2... M.S. : 6:04 am : link

...Giants should hand in their card with the name Josh Rosen in bold lettering.

if the Giants evaluation is consistent with this Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 6:30 am : link then either he or Barkley at the #2 would be hard to argue with...



Based on this I don't see how Cleveland doesn't take him. They absolutely need a long-term QB

Looks like Darnold didn’t come off as well jeff57 : 6:45 am : link .

I think the Giants were already leaning towards Rosen as the QB ZogZerg : 6:54 am : link If they came away with the same feeling then it strengthens that position.

RE: RE: RE: .

Quote: In comment 13852850 Kev in Cali said:





Quote:





In comment 13852847 huygens20 said:





Quote:





Trent dilfer said it best





Rosen is an intellectual. He needs to start day 1 though.







Ryan Fitzpatrick was pretty smart too.......







And he's been in the NFL for 13 years. Just doesn't have the same physical talent or size as Rosen.



Doing what...other than a quality backup....? You are correct though, he was drafted in the 7th at 6'2" 223....my point being, intellect and scholastic talent doesn't translate to NFL success. Eli wasn't the smartest kid in his school either...





Opposite end of the spectrum, John Manziel physically talented, but a knuckle head....



In comment 13852852 Big Rick in FL said:Doing what...other than a quality backup....? You are correct though, he was drafted in the 7th at 6'2" 223....my point being, intellect and scholastic talent doesn't translate to NFL success. Eli wasn't the smartest kid in his school either...Opposite end of the spectrum, John Manziel physically talented, but a knuckle head....

Rosen is easily the best QB prospect from a talent perspective. Brown Recluse : 7:07 am : link He is a great prospect. But durability will always scare teams away.



I also find it kind of comical that some people who use *shelf life* as a counterpoint to drafting a RB, have no issue with the team taking a chance on a QB with durability concerns. Barkley could potentially be playing longer than Rosen.



My overall preference is Barkley. But if they do draft a QB, I hope its Darnold. If its Rosen, I'll be happy as well...and hope they figure out how to keep him healthy.

Rosen is the QB who has what you can't teach Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 7:48 am : link Accuracy. Eli's never really had it and we know how many throws he's left on the field over his career. Rosen's arm looked better than Matt Ryan's did at BC.



The problem is Rosen is going to be hit by bigger and faster guys than in college. Once you start breaking in the NFL - ala Tony Romo - it never really goes away. Even Aaron Rodgers - who avoids contact all the time - has missed a full season of games over the last 5 years.

So much for Rosen not taking the punishment twostepgiants : 8:00 am : link Blitzed 46 times in a game and still standing.



And remember, Rosen measured at bigger than Darnold.

Frankly... bw in dc : 8:00 am : link this is not a surprise. The guy has an intel football chip in his head. The playbook he receives the next day after being drafted will be like reading a post card for him.



But you have to be on the field to demonstrate that acumen.

The smoke ThatLimerickGuy : 8:28 am : link This year is really elevated as compared to prior years.

Eli as a mentor BlueinRoch : 8:35 am : link Rosen's injury history doesn't bother me at all. Eli is the best QB in the league at falling into the fetal position to avoid taking big hits. If he can teach this skill to Rosen, we will have no worries.

RE: The smoke

Quote: This year is really elevated as compared to prior years. It's a combination of relaxed marijuana laws across the country and all of the cross-breeding going on between sativas and indicas. In comment 13852930 ThatLimerickGuy said:It's a combination of relaxed marijuana laws across the country and all of the cross-breeding going on between sativas and indicas.

I watched the 4 QB's 15 minute interviews Saturday night GMen23 : 8:41 am : link I admit I have not been a Rosen proponent. A big part of me has wanted a QB who has more ability to convert a crucial 1st down with his legs, as we have witnessed countless QB's do against us for years.



Barkley / Odell rivaling the success of Bell / Brown intrigues me also. Albeit the necessary offensive line upgrade.



This 20 year old kid crushed the competition at the mic, for what it's worth.

That, plus no one is questioning he is the most accurate, except Baker himself.

In fact, I went to the videos to see if Baker helped himself. He only re-inforced my feeling, no way John Mara hands this kid the keys to the franchise.



Josh Rosen is Eli 2.0, minus 17 years. That would not be so bad.



Not a surprise Marty866b : 8:49 am : link Rosen was ready to play college football when he was a soph.at St.Bosco. Except for the inability to really extend plays he has all the tools. For me, I can't get over the concussions. A quarterback with two concussions his senior year is a hard pass for me. If it wasn't for the concussions I love his skill set.

Josh Rosen is Eli 2.0, minus 17 years Dave : 8:50 am : link PLUS 2 known concussions and a throwing shoulder injury



don't doubt the talent but worry about the durability



(disclaimer, not a darnold fan either, too many turnovers)

Durability is his only big concern. Heisenberg : 8:53 am : link Otherwise, to me, he's Aaron Rodgers without the scrambling.

Not AcidTest : 9:00 am : link a surprise. Rosen was already known as the most advanced QB in terms of accuracy and ability to read defenses. On pure talent, he is the best player in the draft. I would have been surprised if he didn't excel at the combine. But his injury history is probably preclusive for a #2 pick.

What about his record at UCLA? Emlen'sGremlins : 9:04 am : link What are some of his landmark wins?



Or even notable losses vs. better competition?



I remember Ernie Accorsi's notes on the game where Eli singlehandedly kept his outmatched Ole Miss team in its game vs. an Auburn powerhouse. Is there any evidence of something like that with any of this current QB class?

RE: What about his record at UCLA?

Quote: What are some of his landmark wins?



Or even notable losses vs. better competition?



I remember Ernie Accorsi's notes on the game where Eli singlehandedly kept his outmatched Ole Miss team in its game vs. an Auburn powerhouse. Is there any evidence of something like that with any of this current QB class?



Not sure what game Ernie is referencing, but Eli played Auburn three times in his college career, and they were not a ranked opponent in any game. Their records at the time were 6-3, 6-4, and 2-0.







In comment 13852970 Emlen'sGremlins said:Not sure what game Ernie is referencing, but Eli played Auburn three times in his college career, and they were not a ranked opponent in any game. Their records at the time were 6-3, 6-4, and 2-0.

I really like Rosen - I think he's going to be like Matt Ryan Eric on Li : 9:20 am : link who was to me the first rookie QB to be a very good overall passer from day 1. The injury stuff is the only major concern, and that might be enough to take Barkley over him (or be willing to trade down if someone is looking to move up aggressively).

RE: RE: The smoke

Quote: In comment 13852930 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





This year is really elevated as compared to prior years.



It's a combination of relaxed marijuana laws across the country and all of the cross-breeding going on between sativas and indicas. Hybrids are happy.

In comment 13852942 Milton said:Hybrids are happy.

RE: Durability is his only big concern.

Quote: Otherwise, to me, he's Aaron Rodgers without the scrambling.



Doesn't that kind of take the Aaron Rodgers out of Aaron Rodgers though? In comment 13852955 Heisenberg said:Doesn't that kind of take the Aaron Rodgers out of Aaron Rodgers though?

RE: What about his record at UCLA?

Quote: What are some of his landmark wins?



Or even notable losses vs. better competition?



I remember Ernie Accorsi's notes on the game where Eli singlehandedly kept his outmatched Ole Miss team in its game vs. an Auburn powerhouse. Is there any evidence of something like that with any of this current QB class?



He’s had them. In his frosh year, UCLA hosted then 20th ranked Cal, with Jared Goff, and Rosen put on a clinic. They won and Rosen completely outdueled Goff. This year UCLA came back from being down 38-10 against Texas A&M and won by a point. Something like the biggest comeback in D1 in 15 years... In comment 13852970 Emlen'sGremlins said:He’s had them. In his frosh year, UCLA hosted then 20th ranked Cal, with Jared Goff, and Rosen put on a clinic. They won and Rosen completely outdueled Goff. This year UCLA came back from being down 38-10 against Texas A&M and won by a point. Something like the biggest comeback in D1 in 15 years...

RE: Josh Rosen is Eli 2.0, minus 17 years

Quote: PLUS 2 known concussions and a throwing shoulder injury



don't doubt the talent but worry about the durability



(disclaimer, not a darnold fan either, too many turnovers) Known concussions. I like the way you phrased that. Eli stands in there and takes the hit, always has. I am sure Eli had more concussions in college than Rosen. You ever see that look on face when no one is watching him, kinda glassy and dufus. That's the concussions right there:) In comment 13852953 Dave said:Known concussions. I like the way you phrased that. Eli stands in there and takes the hit, always has. I am sure Eli had more concussions in college than Rosen. You ever see that look on face when no one is watching him, kinda glassy and dufus. That's the concussions right there:)

All of this is a gamble Essex : 9:27 am : link even the great "Saquon Barkley" has bust potential. But, given Rosen's position and his attributes, if he is there at number 2 and we don't take him, I have a feeling that will be a decision we regret for a very, very long time.

As much as my man crush ryanmkeane : 9:27 am : link on Barkley has grown to ridiculous status, Rosen is the real deal and if we take him at 2, you really can't argue with it.

RE: RE: Durability is his only big concern.

Quote: In comment 13852955 Heisenberg said:





Quote:





Otherwise, to me, he's Aaron Rodgers without the scrambling.







Doesn't that kind of take the Aaron Rodgers out of Aaron Rodgers though?



it does, but Rodgers also has exceptional accuracy and timing and is in absolute command of his offense. That's what I think Rosen can do if he can stay healthy. In comment 13852990 Brown Recluse said:it does, but Rodgers also has exceptional accuracy and timing and is in absolute command of his offense. That's what I think Rosen can do if he can stay healthy.

RE: Durability is his only big concern.

Quote: Otherwise, to me, he's Aaron Rodgers without the scrambling.



I like Rosen, but he’s nowhere near the athlete or thrower of a football that Rodgers is. I wish he was. But you are comparing him to the best physically gifted QB that’s ever walked on this planet... In comment 13852955 Heisenberg said:I like Rosen, but he’s nowhere near the athlete or thrower of a football that Rodgers is. I wish he was. But you are comparing him to the best physically gifted QB that’s ever walked on this planet...

RE: RE: Durability is his only big concern.

Quote: In comment 13852955 Heisenberg said:





Quote:





Otherwise, to me, he's Aaron Rodgers without the scrambling.







I like Rosen, but he’s nowhere near the athlete or thrower of a football that Rodgers is. I wish he was. But you are comparing him to the best physically gifted QB that’s ever walked on this planet...

Which is why Rodgers was a late 1st round pick? In comment 13853049 bw in dc said:Which is why Rodgers was a late 1st round pick?

Anyone can get hurt at any time. Dave on the UWS : 10:03 am : link Rosen would be sitting for a year behind Eli, which should help with the concussion issue. (there is some medical evidence to suggest that a good period of time resting the brain after a concussion reduces the risk of a second concussion- not sure I agree with that but its something to think about.)

I think Rosen is worth a #2 pick in any draft- that is one of DG's criteria.

bw ryanmkeane : 10:10 am : link you could argue Rosen is a better prospect than Rodgers was coming out of college

RE: RE: Josh Rosen is Eli 2.0, minus 17 years

Quote: In comment 13852953 Dave said:





Quote:





PLUS 2 known concussions and a throwing shoulder injury



don't doubt the talent but worry about the durability



(disclaimer, not a darnold fan either, too many turnovers)



Known concussions. I like the way you phrased that. Eli stands in there and takes the hit, always has. I am sure Eli had more concussions in college than Rosen. You ever see that look on face when no one is watching him, kinda glassy and dufus. That's the concussions right there:)



That is just the evolution of football and the sports in general. There is far more scrutiny on head injuries and much more liberal diagnosis. Every little headache, dizziness, etc. is a concussion. Maybe they are. Maybe they aren't. But the diagnosis errs on the side of caution.



When Eli played in college, it was a different tolerance for such symptoms. You can go back each subsequent class of players and if those players were asked, they would say they played through symptoms that would otherwise be classified as a concussion, nowadays. In comment 13852997 Thegratefulhead said:That is just the evolution of football and the sports in general. There is far more scrutiny on head injuries and much more liberal diagnosis. Every little headache, dizziness, etc. is a concussion. Maybe they are. Maybe they aren't. But the diagnosis errs on the side of caution.When Eli played in college, it was a different tolerance for such symptoms. You can go back each subsequent class of players and if those players were asked, they would say they played through symptoms that would otherwise be classified as a concussion, nowadays.

RE: RE: RE: Durability is his only big concern.

Quote:



Which is why Rodgers was a late 1st round pick?



If I had to guess - his throwing motion. But what does that matter now? In comment 13853078 Rover said:If I had to guess - his throwing motion. But what does that matter now?

There was a reason Rodgers fell in the draft. Ten Ton Hammer : 10:37 am : link Some of it was mechanical. Rodgers himself says he benefitted from not having to play early, IIRC.

I know the concussions give a lot of us pause Dave on the UWS : 10:46 am : link but can you see us winning a SB with Rosen? can you see him being a frequent Pro-bowler? I think you roll the dice.

RE: RE: .

Quote:



Ryan Fitzpatrick was pretty smart too.......

If this was an attempted shot at Rosen it was a huge fail. Fitzpatrick has had a long career where he has been the starting QB for several franchise despite lacking the arm strength and draft pedigree. He has been in the NFL for over 10 years. In comment 13852850 Kev in Cali said:If this was an attempted shot at Rosen it was a huge fail. Fitzpatrick has had a long career where he has been the starting QB for several franchise despite lacking the arm strength and draft pedigree. He has been in the NFL for over 10 years.

Rosen is my guy Jay on the Island : 10:52 am : link I was torn between Darnold and Rosen but Rosen has won me over lately. A year learning behind Eli will help him in several ways.

I don't think it took the combine David B. : 11:07 am : link Football people have been saying this all along. Rosen is the most ready, has top-level arm talent, accuracy, and is the furthest along mentally. He COULD start day-1 (but doesn't have to) He has the "highest floor" of any of them, and that has been known all along.



People want Darnold for his IT factor and his escapability. Fair enough. He's got a lot going for him, and I'd be fine with him. He'd be able to sit behind Eli longer than Rosen (presumably) because he ISN'T ready yet.



People love Allen's measurables. High ceiling there, but not a high floor. His accuracy issues worry me. Some people feel he's more Jake Locker than Rothlesberger or Wentz.



Mayfield is going to rub some franchises the wrong way. His talent is there, but the size and the personality won't tick everyone's boxes.



Jackson - you have to commit yourself to building your offenses around his skill set ala Mike Vick/RG3. It's still going to be a lot about beating teams with his legs more than his arm. If he goes down (and if he's running a lot, he will), can your less-athletic backup be effective in that system?



Darkhorse? Mason Rudolph. Sharp kid. Top of the 2nd round anyone? Don't forget, the Chargers took Tomlinson in the first and Drew Brees second.



So for me (and I SUSPECT MANY GMs) it's been Rosen all along. And while I prefer Rosen, I'd be cool with Darnold too. There's be less pressure on him to start as soon.



The other guys don't intrigue me that much.

RE: bw

Quote: you could argue Rosen is a better prospect than Rodgers was coming out of college



Hard to say knowing what we know now about ARod. But Cal had a very good year Arod's senior year and he had very good numbers...granted they ran the ball a ton with JJ Arrington... In comment 13853095 ryanmkeane said:Hard to say knowing what we know now about ARod. But Cal had a very good year Arod's senior year and he had very good numbers...granted they ran the ball a ton with JJ Arrington...

Will Rosen still be wonderful HomerJones45 : 11:10 am : link after his next concussion when his Dad talks him into retiring with his millions and his marbles intact?



No doubt the talent is there etc etc, but he is a risk

Luckily lax counsel : 11:10 am : link The Giants will have a guaranteed shot at one of Darnold or Rosen. I like Rosen a lot, but think Darnold is going to be a star as well. Best case scenario, Cleveland takes Barkley at 1 and the Giants have the choice of either of the two qbs.

RE: Will Rosen still be wonderful

Quote:

No doubt the talent is there etc etc, but he is a risk Based on Rosen's position, you can argue he is the biggest risk in this draft... In comment 13853209 HomerJones45 said:Based on Rosen's position, you can argue he is the biggest risk in this draft...

RE: RE: RE: RE: Durability is his only big concern.

Quote: In comment 13853078 Rover said:





Quote:









Which is why Rodgers was a late 1st round pick?







If I had to guess - his throwing motion. But what does that matter now?

Because to say Rosen isn't close to Rodgers now, well Rodgers at draft time obviously wasn't close to what Rodgers became. In comment 13853148 bw in dc said:Because to say Rosen isn't close to Rodgers now, well Rodgers at draft time obviously wasn't close to what Rodgers became.

RE: RE: Will Rosen still be wonderful

Based on Rosen's position, you can argue he is the biggest risk in this draft... Based on Barkley's position, you could argue he is the biggest risk in this draft....

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Durability is his only big concern.

Quote:

Because to say Rosen isn't close to Rodgers now, well Rodgers at draft time obviously wasn't close to what Rodgers became.



I'm not asking to be condescending, but did yo watch Rodgers at Cal? He was a considerably better mover than Rosen. His athleticism jumped out... In comment 13853247 Rover said:I'm not asking to be condescending, but did yo watch Rodgers at Cal? He was a considerably better mover than Rosen. His athleticism jumped out...

Rosen is the only QB Old Dirty : 11:49 am : link that I'd be ok with the Giants drafting. I'd prefer Barkley or Rosen at #2. If not them, trade down and accumulate some premium picks. We are very thin at LB and need serious upgrades at OL. I wouldn't be upset if we went in any of these directions.

One thing not mentioned Stan in LA : 12:18 pm : link Was the TERRIBLE coaching Rosen got at UCLA. It's common knowledge that they wasted the most talented player in the country for 3 years.

. arcarsenal : 12:28 pm : link All you have to decide with Josh Rosen is how worried you are about his injury history.



He's the best QB in this draft. Hands down.

RE: One thing not mentioned

Was the TERRIBLE coaching Rosen got at UCLA. It's common knowledge that they wasted the most talented player in the country for 3 years.

Ironically, Rosen loves Mora...



Ironically, Rosen loves Mora... In comment 13853302 Stan in LA said:Ironically, Rosen loves Mora...

The question becomes The 12th Man : 12:32 pm : link why are so many of his receivers dropping balls. Is it them or does he just throw a bad ball that they have trouble catching. That many drops is crazy.

UCLA Defense GoBlue6599 : 12:35 pm : link For those who want to know why Rosen didn't win more in College do some research on UCLA defense... they gave up nearly 300 yards rushing per game and nearly 36 ppg one of the worse defenses in Division 1

How many football games are you gonna win with a defense like that?

RE: UCLA Defense

Quote: For those who want to know why Rosen didn't win more in College do some research on UCLA defense... they gave up nearly 300 yards rushing per game and nearly 36 ppg one of the worse defenses in Division 1

How many football games are you gonna win with a defense like that?



This is exactly how I answered the concerns over his college record.



The UCLA defense was horrid - particularly the run defense. They couldn't stop anyone.



Rosen had to throw for about 450 and several scores for them to even be in some games.



The shootout against Memphis was wild. Rosen threw for 464 yards and 4 scores and LOST. In comment 13853318 GoBlue6599 said:This is exactly how I answered the concerns over his college record.The UCLA defense was horrid - particularly the run defense. They couldn't stop anyone.Rosen had to throw for about 450 and several scores for them to even be in some games.The shootout against Memphis was wild. Rosen threw for 464 yards and 4 scores and LOST.

RE: RE: UCLA Defense

Quote: In comment 13853318 GoBlue6599 said:





Quote:





For those who want to know why Rosen didn't win more in College do some research on UCLA defense... they gave up nearly 300 yards rushing per game and nearly 36 ppg one of the worse defenses in Division 1

How many football games are you gonna win with a defense like that?







This is exactly how I answered the concerns over his college record.



The UCLA defense was horrid - particularly the run defense. They couldn't stop anyone.



Rosen had to throw for about 450 and several scores for them to even be in some games.



The shootout against Memphis was wild. Rosen threw for 464 yards and 4 scores and LOST.

Yes they were awful ... When u see UCLA defense bet the over In comment 13853321 arcarsenal said:Yes they were awful ... When u see UCLA defense bet the over

RE: .

Quote: All you have to decide with Josh Rosen is how worried you are about his injury history.



He's the best QB in this draft. Hands down.



I agree with you but for me I am worried about his injury history and because of that I'd pass on him. Without it, he's a no brainier and even being a huge Eli fan, I wouldn't be pissed if they drafted him. In comment 13853307 arcarsenal said:I agree with you but for me I am worried about his injury history and because of that I'd pass on him. Without it, he's a no brainier and even being a huge Eli fan, I wouldn't be pissed if they drafted him.

RE: RE: .

Quote: In comment 13853307 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





All you have to decide with Josh Rosen is how worried you are about his injury history.



He's the best QB in this draft. Hands down.







I agree with you but for me I am worried about his injury history and because of that I'd pass on him. Without it, he's a no brainier and even being a huge Eli fan, I wouldn't be pissed if they drafted him.



That's really all it comes down to here.



I think it's a significant concern, too. But for me, Rosen is the top QB in this draft if you're going on ability.



It'll be up to Gettleman and the scouts to make that determination - if they decide to draft him, I'm on board. In comment 13853333 Eman11 said:That's really all it comes down to here.I think it's a significant concern, too. But for me, Rosen is the top QB in this draft if you're going on ability.It'll be up to Gettleman and the scouts to make that determination - if they decide to draft him, I'm on board.

RE: Will Rosen still be wonderful

Quote: after his next concussion when his Dad talks him into retiring with his millions and his marbles intact?



No doubt the talent is there etc etc, but he is a risk



Where do you guys get this nonsense? If any of these can be talked into career decisions by Daddy then they shouldn’t be the pick.



Is there an ounce of evidence to suggest that Rosen does what Daddy tells him?



Or for that matter what his Dad even thinks? Plenty of neurologists (which his dad is not- he does spinal surgery) think the number of concussions doesn’t matter



This is just rampant baseless speculation In comment 13853209 HomerJones45 said:Where do you guys get this nonsense? If any of these can be talked into career decisions by Daddy then they shouldn’t be the pick.Is there an ounce of evidence to suggest that Rosen does what Daddy tells him?Or for that matter what his Dad even thinks? Plenty of neurologists (which his dad is not- he does spinal surgery) think the number of concussions doesn’t matterThis is just rampant baseless speculation

RE: RE: Will Rosen still be wonderful

Quote:

Or for that matter what his Dad even thinks? Plenty of neurologists (which his dad is not- he does spinal surgery) think the number of concussions doesn’t matter



This is just rampant baseless speculation



I really thinking you are reading too much into this. I think Homer is mostly kibitzing... In comment 13853377 twostepgiants said:I really thinking you are reading too much into this. I think Homer is mostly kibitzing...

RE: RE: Durability is his only big concern.

Quote: In comment 13852955 Heisenberg said:





Quote:





Otherwise, to me, he's Aaron Rodgers without the scrambling.







I like Rosen, but he’s nowhere near the athlete or thrower of a football that Rodgers is. I wish he was. But you are comparing him to the best physically gifted QB that’s ever walked on this planet...



That's fair. Rodgers was the first guy who came to my head when I was thinking of a guy who was completely in command of the offense. The ways in which Rosen and Ryan are different probably distract from what I am getting at. I guess I'll go with a comparison I've read other places - "A Better Matt Ryan". In comment 13853049 bw in dc said:That's fair. Rodgers was the first guy who came to my head when I was thinking of a guy who was completely in command of the offense. The ways in which Rosen and Ryan are different probably distract from what I am getting at. I guess I'll go with a comparison I've read other places - "A Better Matt Ryan".

Rosen isn’t a better prospect than Rodgers KWALL2 : 3:46 pm : link Rodgers dropped because the NFL was hung up on 2 things:



1. Tedford and his QBs failing in NFL

2. He held the ball by his ear on the drop.



Both ridiculous.



He did not have any issue with this throwing motion. He ripped it out fast. The release was fast and he can snap it on the move in college. Rosen is good throwing on the move but not like Rodgers was at Cal.



Failure of guys like Akili Smith, Boller, Harrington, etc. These failures have nothing to do with the next prospect but Rodgers got knocked for it.



Rosen isn’t in ths class but he throws and moves a lot better than Ryan.

Passing on Rosen UESBLUE : 3:54 pm : link will haunt this franchise for a decade...

i seriously cant believe there is jintz4life : 4:01 pm : link even any consideration on passing on rosen, even with the potential iffy medicals



he's the best qb in the draft and is made to handle the ny media and could potentially give us our own favre to rodgers type longevity



passing on him would be awful

If the Giants don't pick Rosen mrvax : 4:56 pm : link it will be because the Browns did or the Giants were concerned about his injury history.



Us fans just don't know how to look at Rosen's injuries and determine the risk involved. Should the Giants find themselves on the fence about this, they can always red shirt him for a year. Allow him time to recover and get stronger.

Josh Rosen GoBlue6599 : 5:05 pm : link There is really no doubt in my mind the Giants take Rosen or Darnold.. Rosen being my preference, maybe I'm wrong but being in the position this team is in it would shock me not to see 1 of the 2 being Giants on draft day