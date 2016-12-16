Ranking NFL teams by cap space heading into free agency...

|
|Quote:
|& give Beckham his deal, you’re pressed against it, while having buco unsigned guys. Contrary to what Abrams has been saying , the Giants aren’t in a particularly good position.
|Quote:
|& give Beckham his deal, you’re pressed against it, while having buco unsigned guys. Contrary to what Abrams has been saying , the Giants aren’t in a particularly good position.
|Quote:
| as is all this "dead" money people talk about. For those that don't know it means money against the cap for a player no longer on the team. Who cares.. If a player is an issue then his presence is worse than paying the "dead" money against the cap.
There are a number of ways of creating more space. We are not in a free spending mode but we can get any player we truly want (assuming they want us).
The Browns cap situation should be a HUGE red flag to the NFL. Teams should be required to spend a min amount and should be penalized (perhaps draft position) based on that cap surplus. $108 mil available is crazy when the cap number is $177 ish...
|Quote:
|Then you start cutting some guys like Brandon Marshall.
|Quote:
| cap issue are correct, in a vacuum.
However, comparatively speaking, the Giants simply cannot afford to get in a bidding war on any free agents.
being 20th in cap space all things considered is not a good thing.
not sure why people feel the need to delude themselves.
not a catastrophic situation, but could clearly be better.
|Quote:
| In comment 13852958 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
cap issue are correct, in a vacuum.
However, comparatively speaking, the Giants simply cannot afford to get in a bidding war on any free agents.
being 20th in cap space all things considered is not a good thing.
not sure why people feel the need to delude themselves.
not a catastrophic situation, but could clearly be better.
of course it would be better to have more room. But this isn't baseball where teams are just going to throw an extra $10 million at someone because they can afford it. Teams don't want to push the bar to far on a deal, because it impacts all future deals. They also don't want their cap to get out of whack at certain positions.
Norwell is going to get something like 5/65 and 25 guaranteed at signing (which beats Zeitler's 5/60 and 23 last year). No one is going to give him 5/75 and 35 just because they have the cap room.
|Quote:
| without killing current year cap space. The player doesn't care as long as they get paid. Teams just need to make the math work to keep their cap in decent shape in the current year and future years.
Giants could give him an 18MM bonus, 2MM salary in 2018 and 5MM of salary guaranteed in 2019. There's 25 guaranteed, 20 mm in cash in year 1. That beats Zeitler's 23 and 18 for the same items.
Another team may prefer to give less in bonus, say 15MM and more in salary in 2018 - 7MM. Guarantees/cash are the same on the 2 deals.
Yr 1 cap hit for Giants is 5.6MM
Yr 1 cap hit for other team is 10 MM
|Quote:
| if cap space is so meaningless.
The Giants were slightly worse off, they had $13+M and were around 28th in the league in available space after the cap was set, pre free agency.
They added Marshall and Fluker and passed on all other OL and any other significant free agent additions.
Why do you think that was?
They may have said they like their OL, but reality is they couldn't afford to add significant free agents.
I've said being 20th in space doesn't mean it's a disaster, but to say it's not relevant or they can simply create more space is willfully ignorant or perhaps if that's too harsh it's optimistic.
I'm not saying they can't or won't add Norwell, for example, but the Giants absolutely need to be selective with their free agent additions and with the available space and potential player extensions, the Giants will not be major players in free agency IMO.
|Quote:
| In comment 13852985 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
if cap space is so meaningless.
The Giants were slightly worse off, they had $13+M and were around 28th in the league in available space after the cap was set, pre free agency.
They added Marshall and Fluker and passed on all other OL and any other significant free agent additions.
Why do you think that was?
They may have said they like their OL, but reality is they couldn't afford to add significant free agents.
I've said being 20th in space doesn't mean it's a disaster, but to say it's not relevant or they can simply create more space is willfully ignorant or perhaps if that's too harsh it's optimistic.
I'm not saying they can't or won't add Norwell, for example, but the Giants absolutely need to be selective with their free agent additions and with the available space and potential player extensions, the Giants will not be major players in free agency IMO.
10MM is only slightly worse off? That's 2 high end players if you want to structure the deals as above.
|Quote:
| In comment 13852991 YAJ2112 said:
Quote:
In comment 13852985 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
if cap space is so meaningless.
The Giants were slightly worse off, they had $13+M and were around 28th in the league in available space after the cap was set, pre free agency.
They added Marshall and Fluker and passed on all other OL and any other significant free agent additions.
Why do you think that was?
They may have said they like their OL, but reality is they couldn't afford to add significant free agents.
I've said being 20th in space doesn't mean it's a disaster, but to say it's not relevant or they can simply create more space is willfully ignorant or perhaps if that's too harsh it's optimistic.
I'm not saying they can't or won't add Norwell, for example, but the Giants absolutely need to be selective with their free agent additions and with the available space and potential player extensions, the Giants will not be major players in free agency IMO.
10MM is only slightly worse off? That's 2 high end players if you want to structure the deals as above.
Why couldn't they just create more space or structure the deals differently?
|Quote:
|OL last year, they chose not to. I don't think it had anything to do with money and everything to do with Reese doubling down on "his guys". I think he truly believed that this young OL was good.
|Quote:
| perhaps some of those other teams have room to maneuver also, but I think the point is they have some room to do things. More than twice as much room as last year when as PJ said they were able to add Marshall and Fluker at numbers that weren't insignificant.
I'm expecting 1 OL starter (will prob cost 10M+, guess would be Norwell or Solder), 1 OL depth guy (someone versatile like Chris Hubbard probably in the range of what they paid Fluker last year), and 1 defensive starter - likely a young LB that fits the new system like Preston Brown.
|Quote:
|they weren't hindered from signing OL, they chose not to.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853013 Keith said:
Quote:
they weren't hindered from signing OL, they chose not to.
Not according to this article Link - ( New Window )
|Quote:
| I don't think the Giants cap situation will hinder them too much, but it's not as rosy a picture as some people paint.
cap space can always be created, but at a cost.
|Quote:
| I don't think the Giants cap situation will hinder them too much, but it's not as rosy a picture as some people paint.
cap space can always be created, but at a cost.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853036 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
I don't think the Giants cap situation will hinder them too much, but it's not as rosy a picture as some people paint.
cap space can always be created, but at a cost.
I agree with this. Giants cap situation isn't great, but it's not all that bad either. They spent a lot in the recent years so they need to be a little careful, but they also have a ton of flexibility over the next year or two. They need to be fiscally responsible, can't just sign anyone and everyone, but they can definitely plan in the FA game.
|Quote:
|sign FA OL?? Please share.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853036 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
I don't think the Giants cap situation will hinder them too much, but it's not as rosy a picture as some people paint.
cap space can always be created, but at a cost.
I agree with this. Giants cap situation isn't great, but it's not all that bad either. They spent a lot in the recent years so they need to be a little careful, but they also have a ton of flexibility over the next year or two. They need to be fiscally responsible, can't just sign anyone and everyone, but they can definitely plan in the FA game.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853039 Keith said:
Quote:
In comment 13853036 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
I don't think the Giants cap situation will hinder them too much, but it's not as rosy a picture as some people paint.
cap space can always be created, but at a cost.
I agree with this. Giants cap situation isn't great, but it's not all that bad either. They spent a lot in the recent years so they need to be a little careful, but they also have a ton of flexibility over the next year or two. They need to be fiscally responsible, can't just sign anyone and everyone, but they can definitely plan in the FA game.
which is all I'm saying as well. They can't sign 10 top FAs, but they aren't going to be stopped from signing 2-3 if they really want them.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853037 Keith said:
Quote:
sign FA OL?? Please share.
Whitworth was 36 years old and wanted a three year deal. The Bengals let him walk, and spending big money on him like 15 million guaranteed would probably have been a mistake at his age. You can go through each and every top lineman, and I said top lineman, and there were legitimate reasons not pay that particular person.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853043 YAJ2112 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853039 Keith said:
Quote:
In comment 13853036 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
I don't think the Giants cap situation will hinder them too much, but it's not as rosy a picture as some people paint.
cap space can always be created, but at a cost.
I agree with this. Giants cap situation isn't great, but it's not all that bad either. They spent a lot in the recent years so they need to be a little careful, but they also have a ton of flexibility over the next year or two. They need to be fiscally responsible, can't just sign anyone and everyone, but they can definitely plan in the FA game.
which is all I'm saying as well. They can't sign 10 top FAs, but they aren't going to be stopped from signing 2-3 if they really want them.
on 1 free agent target maybe you're right, but let's not forget the Giants were 2nd worst in the NFL last year. 3 of the top 5 worst teams (Browns, Colts, and Jets) are also in top 5 in cap space. Just means easier to add via FA to improve the team.
Before the injuries hit to Beckham and the rest of the WR's and Pugh, etc. they were still bad, so it wasn't all injuries, this team has holes. Injuries maybe turned 5 - 11 or 6 - 10 into 3 - 13, but the Giants have work to do and I think fans should be patient, I hope Gettleman is and doesn't try and get all the way back in one off-season (necessarily).
|Quote:
| In comment 13853048 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 13853037 Keith said:
Quote:
sign FA OL?? Please share.
Whitworth was 36 years old and wanted a three year deal. The Bengals let him walk, and spending big money on him like 15 million guaranteed would probably have been a mistake at his age. You can go through each and every top lineman, and I said top lineman, and there were legitimate reasons not pay that particular person.
Um, no. First off, great example(s). You mention 1 guy and you even got that wrong. Whitworth was 35 at this time last year and he helped transform a bad line to a great line, so clearly the signing was great. You made the comment that Reese was smart to pass on all the OL talent, back it up. 0 for 1.
|Quote:
|and not just in hind sight, I think the Giants made a mistake not signing Whitworth and that's partly my point. I don't think they could have afforded him.
|Quote:
|Reese drafted Flowers very early. Flowers busted his a** in the offseason and worked really hard. Reese stuck with his guy, he signs Whitworth and it makes Flowers a busted pick. I think he just doubled down on Flowers and that's why he passed on Whitworth.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853061 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
and not just in hind sight, I think the Giants made a mistake not signing Whitworth and that's partly my point. I don't think they could have afforded him.
Again, they could have easily afforded him if they wanted. Reese chose not to.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853059 Keith said:
Quote:
In comment 13853048 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 13853037 Keith said:
Quote:
sign FA OL?? Please share.
Whitworth was 36 years old and wanted a three year deal. The Bengals let him walk, and spending big money on him like 15 million guaranteed would probably have been a mistake at his age. You can go through each and every top lineman, and I said top lineman, and there were legitimate reasons not pay that particular person.
Um, no. First off, great example(s). You mention 1 guy and you even got that wrong. Whitworth was 35 at this time last year and he helped transform a bad line to a great line, so clearly the signing was great. You made the comment that Reese was smart to pass on all the OL talent, back it up. 0 for 1.
No, again, you just make things up. I said there were legitimate reasons to pass at the time. I didn't say looking back on it, it was the right move. So, again, I gave you legitimate reasons, I am 1 for 1. I would expect nothing less from the guy who constantly defends Jordan Raanan on here, are you his agent?
|Quote:
|Reese drafted Flowers very early. Flowers busted his a** in the offseason and worked really hard. Reese stuck with his guy, he signs Whitworth and it makes Flowers a busted pick. I think he just doubled down on Flowers and that's why he passed on Whitworth.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853069 YAJ2112 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853061 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
and not just in hind sight, I think the Giants made a mistake not signing Whitworth and that's partly my point. I don't think they could have afforded him.
Again, they could have easily afforded him if they wanted. Reese chose not to.
We are only left to speculate, since I doubt we every truly know, so we can agree to disagree especially with the word "easily".
|Quote:
|when he wrote a crap article. I knew there had to be some personal connection because nobody could defend Jordan and that article or his "work" in general, as it is terrible and more importantly it is all about Jordan. Engram stinks because he didn't know about it, etc etc.
|Quote:
|even if that was possible, which I'm not sure every player can do, it would require Reese to admit that he made a mistake. He drafted Flowers as a long term LT and he doubled down. It ultimately cost him his job.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853071 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853069 YAJ2112 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853061 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
and not just in hind sight, I think the Giants made a mistake not signing Whitworth and that's partly my point. I don't think they could have afforded him.
Again, they could have easily afforded him if they wanted. Reese chose not to.
We are only left to speculate, since I doubt we every truly know, so we can agree to disagree especially with the word "easily".
Marshall signed after Whitworth and had a 4.5MM cap hit in year 1. We could have easily used that space to fit Whitworth in.
Whitworth got 3/33.75MM, with 15 guaranteed and 12.5 in cash (7.5 sal + 5 bonus) in year 1.
We could have given him a 12MM bonus and guaranteed yr 1 salary of 1MM for a year 1 cap hit of 5MM.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853080 Keith said:
Quote:
even if that was possible, which I'm not sure every player can do, it would require Reese to admit that he made a mistake. He drafted Flowers as a long term LT and he doubled down. It ultimately cost him his job.
I don't view it that way, but it's just my opinion. He (or the team) moved Pugh to guard after two seasons. If the specific o-lineman is providing solid play at any position I think the pick is considered a good one. Sure maybe you wouldn't have drafted a G or RT at the Flowers spot, but in the end good OL play is good OL play.
If Flowers moves from LT (where quietly he wasn't that bad last year), to RT and is also a decent player, but it allows for Whitworth to also be on the OL, who is going to fault Reese?
I know I wouldn't.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853085 YAJ2112 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853071 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853069 YAJ2112 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853061 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
and not just in hind sight, I think the Giants made a mistake not signing Whitworth and that's partly my point. I don't think they could have afforded him.
Again, they could have easily afforded him if they wanted. Reese chose not to.
We are only left to speculate, since I doubt we every truly know, so we can agree to disagree especially with the word "easily".
Marshall signed after Whitworth and had a 4.5MM cap hit in year 1. We could have easily used that space to fit Whitworth in.
Whitworth got 3/33.75MM, with 15 guaranteed and 12.5 in cash (7.5 sal + 5 bonus) in year 1.
We could have given him a 12MM bonus and guaranteed yr 1 salary of 1MM for a year 1 cap hit of 5MM.
Possibly, but then maybe they wouldn't have been able to sign Marshall or Ellison and maybe the Giants knew with limited resources and higher pressing needs they couldn't sign them all. and none of these guys signed massive deals.
|Quote:
| absolutely, Whitworth over Marshall was the right move, many people thought so at the time, but I had no issue with the Marshall signing.
Marshall was coming off a decent year with the Jets and filled an absolute need on the Giants with his height and possession receiver qualities. So, for me to say I had an issue with the Marshall signing would be hypocritical.
But realistically if cap wasn't an issue Giants should have signed both Marshall and Whitworth. Hence my point.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853114 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
absolutely, Whitworth over Marshall was the right move, many people thought so at the time, but I had no issue with the Marshall signing.
Marshall was coming off a decent year with the Jets and filled an absolute need on the Giants with his height and possession receiver qualities. So, for me to say I had an issue with the Marshall signing would be hypocritical.
But realistically if cap wasn't an issue Giants should have signed both Marshall and Whitworth. Hence my point.
If they had 23MM in cap room last year and not 13MM, they could have signed both. Which is my point.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853084 Essex said:
Quote:
when he wrote a crap article. I knew there had to be some personal connection because nobody could defend Jordan and that article or his "work" in general, as it is terrible and more importantly it is all about Jordan. Engram stinks because he didn't know about it, etc etc.
0-2 on reading comprehension for keith.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853117 YAJ2112 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853114 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
absolutely, Whitworth over Marshall was the right move, many people thought so at the time, but I had no issue with the Marshall signing.
Marshall was coming off a decent year with the Jets and filled an absolute need on the Giants with his height and possession receiver qualities. So, for me to say I had an issue with the Marshall signing would be hypocritical.
But realistically if cap wasn't an issue Giants should have signed both Marshall and Whitworth. Hence my point.
If they had 23MM in cap room last year and not 13MM, they could have signed both. Which is my point.
I don't know how much they had, OTC said $13M and they're usually pretty good, and with $13M they clearly couldn't have signed Whitworth, Ellison, Marshall, Fluker, and their rookies and kept all their players they wanted to. I'm not sure they could have with $23M and still had space for all the in season moves.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853123 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853117 YAJ2112 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853114 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
absolutely, Whitworth over Marshall was the right move, many people thought so at the time, but I had no issue with the Marshall signing.
Marshall was coming off a decent year with the Jets and filled an absolute need on the Giants with his height and possession receiver qualities. So, for me to say I had an issue with the Marshall signing would be hypocritical.
But realistically if cap wasn't an issue Giants should have signed both Marshall and Whitworth. Hence my point.
If they had 23MM in cap room last year and not 13MM, they could have signed both. Which is my point.
I don't know how much they had, OTC said $13M and they're usually pretty good, and with $13M they clearly couldn't have signed Whitworth, Ellison, Marshall, Fluker, and their rookies and kept all their players they wanted to. I'm not sure they could have with $23M and still had space for all the in season moves.
They did all of that except Whitworth with 13, and I've already shown how Whitworth could have only cost them another 5. They would have had 5 left over for more moves or to absorb more of Whitworth's deal in year 1 - which the Rams did. Makes sense to do that with an older player if you have the room.
|Quote:
| In comment 13852999 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
perhaps some of those other teams have room to maneuver also, but I think the point is they have some room to do things. More than twice as much room as last year when as PJ said they were able to add Marshall and Fluker at numbers that weren't insignificant.
I'm expecting 1 OL starter (will prob cost 10M+, guess would be Norwell or Solder), 1 OL depth guy (someone versatile like Chris Hubbard probably in the range of what they paid Fluker last year), and 1 defensive starter - likely a young LB that fits the new system like Preston Brown.
Giants may get to $35M, but why would that get them to 10th, you're assuming the 19 teams ahead of them (and some of the ones behind them) in cap space cut no one, and only the Giants can cut/restructure people to create more space.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853018 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 13852999 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
perhaps some of those other teams have room to maneuver also, but I think the point is they have some room to do things. More than twice as much room as last year when as PJ said they were able to add Marshall and Fluker at numbers that weren't insignificant.
I'm expecting 1 OL starter (will prob cost 10M+, guess would be Norwell or Solder), 1 OL depth guy (someone versatile like Chris Hubbard probably in the range of what they paid Fluker last year), and 1 defensive starter - likely a young LB that fits the new system like Preston Brown.
Giants may get to $35M, but why would that get them to 10th, you're assuming the 19 teams ahead of them (and some of the ones behind them) in cap space cut no one, and only the Giants can cut/restructure people to create more space.
I acknowledged that some of those teams may also have room to maneuver. Some may also have more of their own FA that they need to resign. My point is mostly that from all appearances and quotes from the FO, they have flexibility. They may not be among the teams with the most flexibility, but they don't appear to be cap strapped as some of the teams "ranked better" on that list are.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853133 YAJ2112 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853123 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853117 YAJ2112 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853114 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
absolutely, Whitworth over Marshall was the right move, many people thought so at the time, but I had no issue with the Marshall signing.
Marshall was coming off a decent year with the Jets and filled an absolute need on the Giants with his height and possession receiver qualities. So, for me to say I had an issue with the Marshall signing would be hypocritical.
But realistically if cap wasn't an issue Giants should have signed both Marshall and Whitworth. Hence my point.
If they had 23MM in cap room last year and not 13MM, they could have signed both. Which is my point.
I don't know how much they had, OTC said $13M and they're usually pretty good, and with $13M they clearly couldn't have signed Whitworth, Ellison, Marshall, Fluker, and their rookies and kept all their players they wanted to. I'm not sure they could have with $23M and still had space for all the in season moves.
They did all of that except Whitworth with 13, and I've already shown how Whitworth could have only cost them another 5. They would have had 5 left over for more moves or to absorb more of Whitworth's deal in year 1 - which the Rams did. Makes sense to do that with an older player if you have the room.
Like I said "at a cost", Whitworth had a $9M cap number with the Rams. So if the Giants were forced to backload more of that contract it would then start to impact their ability to re-sign players like Beckham or Collins (if they want).
Whitworth's cap hit the last two years are ~12.5M each and he's not really cuttable even this year (year 2 of the 3 year deal), I don't see how the Giants afford that especially with your theoretical $5M cap hit and the same guarantees he got with the Rams without some pain (aka "the cost").
cap space can absolutely be created, but it comes at a cost.
|Quote:
|You can understand teams like Philly, New England, Atlanta, Pittsburgh having fewer cap resources...those are actually good teams. But to be one of the worst teams in football with a putrid roster AND be more limited than most teams against the cap is tough to swallow.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853218 Go Terps said:
Quote:
You can understand teams like Philly, New England, Atlanta, Pittsburgh having fewer cap resources...those are actually good teams. But to be one of the worst teams in football with a putrid roster AND be more limited than most teams against the cap is tough to swallow.
Yeah but that's mostly because you don't understand how the cap works.
|Quote:
|but trust me on this, I can give two craps how you view me. I envision you as just a terrible person in "real life". Just cynical and miserable to be around. I bet you dont have any close friends because nobody lives up to your massive expectations. I'd guess that you have a lot of enemies and probably dont get along with family. You probably ran away 3000 miles to get away from the drama, but it won't help. You will always be who you are. Did I nail it?
|Quote:
|Move Flowers to RT and extend Brett Jones for an extra year and BOOM the OL is fixed and you don’t HAVE TO go OL at #2 or #34.... we worry about Odell and Landon after the season... hopefully we reach a deal with both or at least one so we can tag the other...
|Quote:
|
agree. my only point was it's not a shoulder shrug, the Giants will have to make good choices and they do have limited resources.
|Quote:
|
The Browns cap situation should be a HUGE red flag to the NFL. Teams should be required to spend a min amount and should be penalized (perhaps draft position) based on that cap surplus. $108 mil available is crazy when the cap number is $177 ish...