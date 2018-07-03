Ian Rapoport on Quenton Nelson Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/7/2018 9:59 am : 3/7/2018 9:59 am Ian Rapoport

Takeaway from the Scouting Combine: He won’t go No. 1, but at least a few teams I spoke with have #NotreDame G Quenton Nelson as their top overall player. Countless scouts cracked up discussing his film and how he just buried guys over and over. & #9904;& #65039;



It’s not often scouts Chris684 : 3/7/2018 10:02 am : link talk about gold jackets when evaluating these guys.



His tape is off the charts.

If he's the next Larry Allen or close widmerseyebrow : 3/7/2018 10:04 am : link Then #2 overall is not too steep of a price for a guard. That's a long shot comparison, but it's not absurd to consider it.

Is it me Keith : 3/7/2018 10:05 am : link or is there more top end talent in this draft than in most others?

If we trade down this is the guy that The 12th Man : 3/7/2018 10:05 am : link I hope we are targeting. The key is to run the ball better and not to get your QB killed and to give him time to find their weapons they have on O. Barkley and Nelson are the 2 players that make the most sense for the Giants in this draft.

Robert Gallery part 2 BigBlue4You09 : 3/7/2018 10:06 am : link JK, but I wouldn't take him at 2.

If we trade down with Denver ryanmkeane : 3/7/2018 10:08 am : link and Chubb and Barkley are gone, this is the guy

RE: Robert Gallery part 2 gidiefor : Mod : 3/7/2018 10:08 am :

Quote: JK, but I wouldn't take him at 2.



Robert Gallery was a Tackle. Nelson is a Guard. In comment 13853088 BigBlue4You09 said:Robert Gallery was a Tackle. Nelson is a Guard.

RE: Is it me gidiefor : Mod : 3/7/2018 10:09 am :

Quote: or is there more top end talent in this draft than in most others?



The QBs give that top end a boost this year In comment 13853083 Keith said:The QBs give that top end a boost this year

RE: RE: Is it me Keith : 3/7/2018 10:10 am :

Quote: In comment 13853083 Keith said:





Quote:





or is there more top end talent in this draft than in most others?







The QBs give that top end a boost this year



Def. In any other year, if it was just Rosen and Darnold, all the talk would be about which guy is 1 and which is 2. In comment 13853094 gidiefor said:Def. In any other year, if it was just Rosen and Darnold, all the talk would be about which guy is 1 and which is 2.

With so many teams QB needy, That’s Gold, Jerry : 3/7/2018 10:11 am : link I would love to see us trade down and still get Nelson but, as DG says, you don't want to get cute and miss your guy.

RE: RE: Robert Gallery part 2 BigBlue4You09 : 3/7/2018 10:12 am :

Quote: In comment 13853088 BigBlue4You09 said:





Quote:





JK, but I wouldn't take him at 2.







Robert Gallery was a Tackle. Nelson is a Guard.



He was a bust at tackle and moved to guard In comment 13853093 gidiefor said:He was a bust at tackle and moved to guard

Nelson and Barkley are the best and cleanest prospects Chris684 : 3/7/2018 10:15 am : link in this entire draft.



Which was why I asked if we have a dilemma at #2 last week.



You’re up high so you feel pressure to draft the QB, but don’t you want the best players?

RE: If we trade down with Denver MojoEd : 3/7/2018 10:16 am :

Quote: and Chubb and Barkley are gone, this is the guy



My guess in that scenerio would be Tremain Edmunds at #5, and the best two offensive lineman on the board at our second round picka and (presumably) the second we get from Denver. In comment 13853092 ryanmkeane said:My guess in that scenerio would be Tremain Edmunds at #5, and the best two offensive lineman on the board at our second round picka and (presumably) the second we get from Denver.

I can't envision the Giants passing up the likes of Brown Recluse : 3/7/2018 10:19 am : link Barkley, Rosen, Darnold, or even Chubb for Nelson.



BUT, if they did draft Nelson and we went into the season with both him and Norwell - you can't be too unhappy with that.

I suspect JonC : 3/7/2018 10:20 am : link he might run at least third for NYG behind Barkley and Chubb.

RE: I can't envision the Giants passing up the likes of Joey from GlenCove : 3/7/2018 10:21 am :

And the tackles will be?

Quote: Barkley, Rosen, Darnold, or even Chubb for Nelson.



BUT, if they did draft Nelson and we went into the season with both him and Norwell - you can't be too unhappy with that.



And the tackles will be? In comment 13853116 Brown Recluse said:And the tackles will be?

If they take him with the #2 pick... EricJ : 3/7/2018 10:23 am : link I will LOL

One thing I see with Quenton Nelson is that... M.S. : 3/7/2018 10:24 am : link

...no one seems to be able to slide off his block once contact is made.



If he gets his body on you, good luck.

RE: Nelson and Barkley are the best and cleanest prospects M.S. : 3/7/2018 10:26 am : link

Quote: in this entire draft.



Which was why I asked if we have a dilemma at #2 last week.



You’re up high so you feel pressure to draft the QB, but don’t you want the best players?

No dilemma.



If Cleveland passes on Josh Rosen, take it to the bank that the UCLA QB will be a Giant.



And if Cleveland is smart and select Josh Rosen... well, then we have a ton of options, one of which may be trading back.



That's no dilemma! In comment 13853108 Chris684 said:No dilemma.If Cleveland passes on Josh Rosen, take it to the bank that the UCLA QB will be a Giant.And if Cleveland is smart and select Josh Rosen... well, then we have a ton of options, one of which may be trading back.That's no dilemma!

I think the fact that none of the QBs are consensus #1 overall widmerseyebrow : 3/7/2018 10:27 am : link Tells you that they are all a bit overrated.

Wouldn't surprise me if we took him SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/7/2018 10:27 am : link Rebuilding the OL is a must.

Yeah, Keith : 3/7/2018 10:30 am : link im not sure id take him at 2. However, games are won and lost in the trenches. If we don't want one of the QB's(highly doubtful), I'd be on board with trading back to take this kid.

RE: Is it me CromartiesKid21 : 3/7/2018 10:31 am : link

Quote: or is there more top end talent in this draft than in most others?



No having the 2nd pick you just hear about these guys more than usual...if Myles Garrett was in this draft he would be a dream #2 pick in an ocean on QBs with Qs In comment 13853083 Keith said:No having the 2nd pick you just hear about these guys more than usual...if Myles Garrett was in this draft he would be a dream #2 pick in an ocean on QBs with Qs

Games are won & lost in the trenches BUT twostepgiants : 3/7/2018 10:34 am : link The OL functions as a unit, You need all 5 working together. This is why it makes no sense to take one that high and expect one guy to turn around an entire unit.

RE: RE: I can't envision the Giants passing up the likes of Ten Ton Hammer : 3/7/2018 10:36 am :

Everything can't be fixed in a year.

Quote: In comment 13853116 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





Barkley, Rosen, Darnold, or even Chubb for Nelson.



BUT, if they did draft Nelson and we went into the season with both him and Norwell - you can't be too unhappy with that.







And the tackles will be?



Everything can't be fixed in a year. In comment 13853120 Joey from GlenCove said:Everything can't be fixed in a year.

RE: RE: I can't envision the Giants passing up the likes of Brown Recluse : 3/7/2018 10:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 13853116 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





Barkley, Rosen, Darnold, or even Chubb for Nelson.



BUT, if they did draft Nelson and we went into the season with both him and Norwell - you can't be too unhappy with that.







And the tackles will be?



I'm not sure what the tackles have to do with anything. They'll probably be addressed in the same manner regardless of whether or not Nelson is drafted. In comment 13853120 Joey from GlenCove said:I'm not sure what the tackles have to do with anything. They'll probably be addressed in the same manner regardless of whether or not Nelson is drafted.

Nelson is my favorite player in the draft Rjanyg : 3/7/2018 10:37 am : link I think Barkley is the best player followed by Nelson. I want one of these 2 guys. Great players that will slide right in and play.



I am holding onto hope Cleveland offers a crap load of draft picks to get the number 2 pick. Nelson at pick 4 would be my favorite scenario while also getting a couple of the 2nd round picks, a 4th and next years 1st rounder.

RE: Games are won & lost in the trenches BUT Keith : 3/7/2018 10:37 am : link

Quote: The OL functions as a unit, You need all 5 working together. This is why it makes no sense to take one that high and expect one guy to turn around an entire unit.



No doubt. It would have to be a part of a large overhaul. In comment 13853151 twostepgiants said:No doubt. It would have to be a part of a large overhaul.

I'm not an advocate for taking a guard Ten Ton Hammer : 3/7/2018 10:38 am : link but you have to rebuild the line, you have to start somewhere, and using the tackles as an excuse not to draft a great prospect is poor logic.

RE: I'm not an advocate for taking a guard Reb8thVA : 3/7/2018 10:45 am :

Exactly

Quote: but you have to rebuild the line, you have to start somewhere, and using the tackles as an excuse not to draft a great prospect is poor logic.



Exactly In comment 13853163 Ten Ton Hammer said:Exactly

With this QB class ryanmkeane : 3/7/2018 10:45 am : link and Barkley, to take a guard at #2 overall would be malpractice

RE: Geoff Schwartz with a funny description Rflairr : 3/7/2018 10:46 am : link

Quote: of this block Link - ( New Window )



I might have got up and started fighting after that disrespect In comment 13853128 robbieballs2003 said:I might have got up and started fighting after that disrespect

RE: With this QB class GFAN52 : 3/7/2018 10:47 am : link

Quote: and Barkley, to take a guard at #2 overall would be malpractice



I'd take Nelson in a trade down but NOT at #2. In comment 13853172 ryanmkeane said:I'd take Nelson in a trade down but NOT at #2.

Good looking player Rflairr : 3/7/2018 10:47 am : link But we need the great Big Blue QB. We don’t want to be picking 2 again

RE: RE: With this QB class ryanmkeane : 3/7/2018 10:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13853172 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





and Barkley, to take a guard at #2 overall would be malpractice







I'd take Nelson in a trade down but NOT at #2.

Agree, if a team like Denver gives us their 5, 2nd, 3rd, and 1st next year...then I might say yes and call it a day. In comment 13853177 GFAN52 said:Agree, if a team like Denver gives us their 5, 2nd, 3rd, and 1st next year...then I might say yes and call it a day.

Nelson may be a future HoF player Mike from Ohio : 3/7/2018 11:00 am : link But the question is, even if he is advertised, does drafting him at #2 give you the same impact as a similar player at QB, RB or DE? Is the impact of a single All-Pro at guard over just an average guard the same as the impact at another position over an average player?



I'm not convinced I would take Nelson at #2 even if I knew he was the next Larry Allen.

RE: RE: You take game changers with high picks... bw in dc : 3/7/2018 11:13 am : link

Quote:



If this isn't a game changer, its a huge assist.

link - ( New Window )



Name on olinemen who has won an regular season MVP or SB MVP? Yes, I'm being rhetorical, but you get the point. When you draft this high the prospect has to be a player who can alter the outcome of the game... In comment 13853184 Brown Recluse said:Name on olinemen who has won an regular season MVP or SB MVP? Yes, I'm being rhetorical, but you get the point. When you draft this high the prospect has to be a player who can alter the outcome of the game...

RE: RE: RE: You take game changers with high picks... Brown Recluse : 3/7/2018 11:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13853184 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:









If this isn't a game changer, its a huge assist.

link - ( New Window )







Name on olinemen who has won an regular season MVP or SB MVP? Yes, I'm being rhetorical, but you get the point. When you draft this high the prospect has to be a player who can alter the outcome of the game...



Left Tackles are drafted this high if they're good enough, and they are linemen.



Linemen do alter the outcomes of games...by keeping the QB upright and opening holes for the RB. Two things that don't happen very often for this team currently, especially against teams like the Eagles. I'd much rather them take a QB or Barkley, or even Chubb...but if they draft Nelson I won't mind. If he keeps players like Fletcher Cox out of Eli's face - no one is really going to care where he was drafted. In comment 13853214 bw in dc said:Left Tackles are drafted this high if they're good enough, and they are linemen.Linemen do alter the outcomes of games...by keeping the QB upright and opening holes for the RB. Two things that don't happen very often for this team currently, especially against teams like the Eagles. I'd much rather them take a QB or Barkley, or even Chubb...but if they draft Nelson I won't mind. If he keeps players like Fletcher Cox out of Eli's face - no one is really going to care where he was drafted.

RE: RE: RE: You take game changers with high picks... sharpshooter66 : 3/7/2018 11:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13853184 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:









If this isn't a game changer, its a huge assist.

link - ( New Window )







Name on olinemen who has won an regular season MVP or SB MVP? Yes, I'm being rhetorical, but you get the point. When you draft this high the prospect has to be a player who can alter the outcome of the game...



Dominating the LOS is exactly how you change the outcome of games. I would try to get him after a trade down to a team willing to pay for their QB.



Nelson, +a 2, a 3, next years 1, for a 2 is also how you give yourself a chance to win consistently, not just one and done In comment 13853214 bw in dc said:Dominating the LOS is exactly how you change the outcome of games. I would try to get him after a trade down to a team willing to pay for their QB.Nelson, +a 2, a 3, next years 1, for a 2 is also how you give yourself a chance to win consistently, not just one and done

RE: RE: RE: You take game changers with high picks... BleedingBlue2 : 3/7/2018 11:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 13853184 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:









If this isn't a game changer, its a huge assist.

link - ( New Window )







Name on olinemen who has won an regular season MVP or SB MVP? Yes, I'm being rhetorical, but you get the point. When you draft this high the prospect has to be a player who can alter the outcome of the game...



I would argue that a G or any Olineman (who will never win an MVP) can alter a game. Those MVPs don't become MVPs without those Olineman In comment 13853214 bw in dc said:I would argue that a G or any Olineman (who will never win an MVP) can alter a game. Those MVPs don't become MVPs without those Olineman

RE: RE: RE: RE: You take game changers with high picks... bw in dc : 3/7/2018 11:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13853214 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 13853184 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:







Linemen do alter the outcomes of games...by keeping the QB upright and opening holes for the RB. Two things that don't happen very often for this team currently, especially against teams like the Eagles. I'd much rather them take a QB or Barkley, or even Chubb...but if they draft Nelson I won't mind. If he keeps players like Fletcher Cox out of Eli's face - no one is really going to care where he was drafted.



That's a better argument. However, the Browns drafted a HoF LT in Joe Thomas. How is that working out without a QB? ;) In comment 13853235 Brown Recluse said:That's a better argument. However, the Browns drafted a HoF LT in Joe Thomas. How is that working out without a QB? ;)

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You take game changers with high picks... sharpshooter66 : 3/7/2018 11:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13853235 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





In comment 13853214 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 13853184 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:







Linemen do alter the outcomes of games...by keeping the QB upright and opening holes for the RB. Two things that don't happen very often for this team currently, especially against teams like the Eagles. I'd much rather them take a QB or Barkley, or even Chubb...but if they draft Nelson I won't mind. If he keeps players like Fletcher Cox out of Eli's face - no one is really going to care where he was drafted.







That's a better argument. However, the Browns drafted a HoF LT in Joe Thomas. How is that working out without a QB? ;)



Ask that question to 3 out of the 4 teams in this years championship games In comment 13853241 bw in dc said:Ask that question to 3 out of the 4 teams in this years championship games

Playmaker before a guard JonC : 3/7/2018 11:27 am : link looking like Barkley or Chubb, unless a QB rises.

He's a great player UberAlias : 3/7/2018 11:27 am : link But the impact an OG will provide, even a great one, is not at the level we need from this pick.

I could see Nelson on the Giants if Heisenberg : 3/7/2018 11:32 am : link Cleveland trades up to #2 to take Barkley and their QB. They have the assets for sure to make that move and get the best player and best QB in the draft.

If you want to rebuild your OL, like I think Gettlemen does, PatersonPlank : 3/7/2018 11:35 am : link and you love Nelson at #6 or so, then why not take him? If he's the guy you love and think will be an All-Pro, what difference does it make? Picking a guy you don't like just because Nelson is a G makes no sense to me. You have one pick in his area, use it on the player you want.



Sure try to trade down, that would be ideal assuming you still get him, but its also risky. Also you can make the same "impact" argument about any player. For example what good would the top RB do behind an OL that can't block, or what good is a top QB if he's on the bench for 2 years, or if he plays he's behind an OL that can't block?

Take the guy you want.

I really think Cleveland sharpshooter66 : 3/7/2018 11:35 am : link Is going to tale Barkley at 1 thinking they can get Josh Allen with 4. I think they probably have Darnald graded higher than Allan but are going to decide in the emd that Barkley and Allen beats out Darnald and amyone else

RE: RE: Robert Gallery part 2 Giants1956 : 3/7/2018 11:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13853088 BigBlue4You09 said:





Quote:





JK, but I wouldn't take him at 2.







Robert Gallery was a Tackle. Nelson is a Guard.



Yes that's true, but the point, Gallery actually more

valuable as OT was one of the draft busts, people had

speculated he was good as Boselli. I'd rather take a

chance on a QB than a G, the payoff is much higher.



Nelson is not going to bring us the SB. He would help,

but at #2 you must go QB, you may never be there again,

I can acknowledge the Barkley support given the amount

of praise he's gotten, his performance at Combine and he

look the part.



P, PK, C, LS, S, G, all important BUT, not at #2.



And unless a few scouts want to give their opinion,

can anyone tell me with authority that Rosen isn't a better

player than Nelson. Or Barkley better than Darnold.

We all for the most must rely on the opinions of draft

guru's or stories from GM's & Coaches who are giving

disinformation.

In comment 13853093 gidiefor said:Yes that's true, but the point, Gallery actually morevaluable as OT was one of the draft busts, people hadspeculated he was good as Boselli. I'd rather take achance on a QB than a G, the payoff is much higher.Nelson is not going to bring us the SB. He would help,but at #2 you must go QB, you may never be there again,I can acknowledge the Barkley support given the amountof praise he's gotten, his performance at Combine and helook the part.P, PK, C, LS, S, G, all important BUT, not at #2.And unless a few scouts want to give their opinion,can anyone tell me with authority that Rosen isn't a betterplayer than Nelson. Or Barkley better than Darnold.We all for the most must rely on the opinions of draftguru's or stories from GM's & Coaches who are givingdisinformation.

Quenton Nelson is just an outright beast... M.S. : 3/7/2018 11:47 am : link ...doing so many things so well:



(1) Despite his (very) large size, he comes off the line at a perfect angle with tremendous leverage;

(2) He gets to the second level and nearly always finds his man;

(3) He generates so many seal blocks it's almost comical;

(4) His head is on a swivel and he's fantastic picking up stunts;

(5) He knows when to come off his block to help his teammates;

(6) No one slips his block once he latches on;

(7) 1-on-1 he drives defensive tackles off the line.



The only criticism I have is that he seems to stand a little too upright on pass blocking and can lose a step or two of real estate. But, then again, not too many ever get around him and I've never seen him run over. Never.



One last thing: he plays to the whistle much to the chagrin of defenders, many of whom find themselves planted because they felt the play was already over. Big fucking mistake. Quenton Nelson isn't out there to be a nice guy... this in one Mo-Fo.



If the Giants don't go QB at #2, I sure as hell won't complain to hear this beast announced as the newest Giant!

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You take game changers with high picks... bw in dc : 3/7/2018 11:49 am : link

Quote:

Ask that question to 3 out of the 4 teams in this years championship games



I'm quite certain this year was an outlier. There is enough history filed that the QB position is vastly more critical than the oline. In comment 13853243 sharpshooter66 said:I'm quite certain this year was an outlier. There is enough history filed that the QB position is vastly more critical than the oline.

RE: Quenton Nelson is just an outright beast. Good Review Giants1956 : 3/7/2018 11:58 am :

Thanks M.S. :)

Quote: ...doing so many things so well:



(1) Despite his (very) large size, he comes off the line at a perfect angle with tremendous leverage;

(2) He gets to the second level and nearly always finds his man;

(3) He generates so many seal blocks it's almost comical;

(4) His head is on a swivel and he's fantastic picking up stunts;

(5) He knows when to come off his block to help his teammates;

(6) No one slips his block once he latches on;

(7) 1-on-1 he drives defensive tackles off the line.



The only criticism I have is that he seems to stand a little too upright on pass blocking and can lose a step or two of real estate. But, then again, not too many ever get around him and I've never seen him run over. Never.



One last thing: he plays to the whistle much to the chagrin of defenders, many of whom find themselves planted because they felt the play was already over. Big fucking mistake. Quenton Nelson isn't out there to be a nice guy... this in one Mo-Fo.



If the Giants don't go QB at #2, I sure as hell won't complain to hear this beast announced as the newest Giant!



Thanks M.S. :) In comment 13853276 M.S. said:Thanks M.S. :)

RE: RE: Robert Gallery part 2 est1986 : 3/7/2018 12:03 pm :

Chance Warmack? Jonathan Cooper?

Quote: In comment 13853088 BigBlue4You09 said:





Quote:





JK, but I wouldn't take him at 2.







Robert Gallery was a Tackle. Nelson is a Guard.



Chance Warmack? Jonathan Cooper? In comment 13853093 gidiefor said:Chance Warmack? Jonathan Cooper?

RE: If we trade down this is the guy that djstat : 3/7/2018 12:35 pm :

If we trade down he will not be there.

Quote: I hope we are targeting. The key is to run the ball better and not to get your QB killed and to give him time to find their weapons they have on O. Barkley and Nelson are the 2 players that make the most sense for the Giants in this draft. If we trade down he will not be there. In comment 13853087 The 12th Man said:If we trade down he will not be there.

RE: RE: Geoff Schwartz with a funny description T-Bone : 3/7/2018 12:51 pm :

LMAO!!! I was thinking the same thing!!!!

Quote: In comment 13853128 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





of this block Link - ( New Window )







I might have got up and started fighting after that disrespect



LMAO!!! I was thinking the same thing!!!! In comment 13853175 Rflairr said:LMAO!!! I was thinking the same thing!!!!

Still Think The Play Is To Trade Down TheVette : 3/7/2018 1:18 pm : link Get after the Bills - trade the #2 pick for their 2 1st rounders this year, their 2 2nd rounders this year, their 3rd rounder, and their 1st and 2nd next year.



That give the Giants 12 picks between this year and next in Rounds 1-3. This roster needs an overhaul, and this is the way to do it, and start course-correcting Reese's drafting failures these last few seasons.

Ask Tiki Barber.... Emlen'sGremlins : 3/7/2018 1:56 pm : link ....how valuable Chris Snee was to his career. It's no coincidence that he became an All World RB from 2004-2006.

RE: Geoff Schwartz with a funny description santacruzom : 3/7/2018 2:01 pm : link

Quote: of this block Link - ( New Window )



Ouch... that was a just plain disrespectful block. In comment 13853128 robbieballs2003 said:Ouch... that was a just plain disrespectful block.

Assume we sign Norwell Mr. Nickels : 3/7/2018 2:51 pm : link We are going to put Nelson at right guard?

I am not a fan of drafting a guard that early, or anywhere in the 1st, 81_Great_Dane : 3/7/2018 3:29 pm : link but if he turns out to be a Hall of Famer, it's a good pick. But:



On average, around 7 Hall of Famers enter the league. If you get any one of them in the first, your draft is off to a great start. But I'd rather have a Hall of Fame QB or pass rusher than a Hall of Fame guard.



Barkley is being projected at the level. So is Nelson. Who are the other five or so?

RE: Ask Tiki Barber.... bw in dc : 3/7/2018 3:34 pm : link

Quote: ....how valuable Chris Snee was to his career. It's no coincidence that he became an All World RB from 2004-2006. Did Snee help Tiki with his fumbling?



Tiki was great before Snee arrived... In comment 13853424 Emlen'sGremlins said:Did Snee help Tiki with his fumbling?Tiki was great before Snee arrived...

RE: RE: You take game changers with high picks... Joey in VA : 3/7/2018 3:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853139 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Not guards.







If this isn't a game changer, its a huge assist.

link - ( New Window ) Jesus jumped up crap that is spectacular in too many ways to describe. In comment 13853184 Brown Recluse said:Jesus jumped up crap that is spectacular in too many ways to describe.

bw Joey in VA : 3/7/2018 4:01 pm : link I would ordinarily agree but this draft isn't rife with playmakers and difference makers. Barkley, definitely, Rosen/Allen/Darnold...maybe? Chubb is being talked up at 2 now but is he really a game changing DL? If Barkley goes one, and I'm not in love with Rosen this has to be the pick. This pick CANNOT MISS, period. <---see I used a period after saying it, that really means I mean it! Nelson creates a domino effect on the OL and pretty much erases pressure in one gap and gives you someone to pull and lean on in the running game.



If we hadn't totally botched the picks with Flowers and Apple I'd be more inclined to agree but those are two top 10 picks, which should be day one starters and foundations for your team and neither is even assured of being here let alone starting and being a building block this year. We have too many holes, taking the safest and probably top two player in this draft has to be the move here if Barkley goes first.

Said it before NikkiMac : 3/7/2018 8:00 pm : link Giants will pick Josh Rosen and this will be Eli’s last year in blue



NFL is a business .......