Rams trade LB Alec Ogletree to Giants

|I wonder if this makes a trade back from #2 to compile more picks more of an option now.
|I wonder if this makes a trade back from #2 to compile more picks more of an option now.
|it's a 4 and 6 for Ogletree and a 7
|hoping this is the compensation 4th and not their actual 4th
| Sounds to me like this makes a trade down out of the #2 overall spot more likely. If you just traded two picks, you need more picks.
But what do I know?
| In comment 13853643 Steve in Greenwich said:
Quote:
hoping this is the compensation 4th and not their actual 4th
Why? I mean great if it is but we can't expect to get good players for nothing.
|Trading away two picks this year makes it seem a trade down from 2nd overall is more likely
| In comment 13853649 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853643 Steve in Greenwich said:
Quote:
hoping this is the compensation 4th and not their actual 4th
Why? I mean great if it is but we can't expect to get good players for nothing.
because giving up their 4th is considerably better than giving up the compensation 4th... theres a full 32 picks between the two. I like to hope for the best possible deal, that all. The compensation 4th is almost equivalent to their 5th.
|.
|For 2017
|hoping this is the compensation 4th and not their actual 4th
| In comment 13853682 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.
The comp pick...confirmed per Rock.
| WOW, big sexy moves
Great LB.
The low PFF grade is because he suffered in the Rams switch in defensive scheme, which is why they are willing to trade him.
| Remember, though, he and Odell are what started the sideline brawl when we played the Rams...
Ogletree tackled Odell late, out of bounds and Odell threw the ball at him, starting everything
|Rams make this trade?
| In comment 13853659 BigBlueHens said:
Quote:
Trading away two picks this year makes it seem a trade down from 2nd overall is more likely
Why do people keep saying this? They essentially lost one pick, because they did add a player.
The trade has no bearing on what they do with the draft, other than LB is less of a priority.
|we're now down to 5 picks in the draft unless we trade down?!
|Cap situation?
| Sounds to me like this makes a trade down out of the #2 overall spot more likely. If you just traded two picks, you need more picks.
But what do I know?
| May play a part in culture change.
I'm curious to see how much of the guarantees the Rams are eating on this and what this contract now looks like for the Giants.
|Historic Success Chart
The numbers show us the following outline for finding consistent starters:
1st Round - OL (83%) LB (70%) TE (67%) DB (64%) QB (63%) WR (58%) RB (58%) DL (58%)
2nd Round - OL (70%) LB (55%) TE (50%) WR (49%) DB (46%) QB (27%) DL (26%) RB (25%)
3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)
4th Round - DL (37%) TE (33%) OL (29%) LB (16%) WR(12%) DB (11%) RB (11%) QB (8%)
5th Round - TE (32%) DB (17%) WR (16%) OL (16%) DL (13%) RB (9%) LB (4%) QB (0%)
6th Round - TE (26%) OL (16%) DL (13%) WR (9%) DB (8%) RB (6%) LB (5%) QB (0%)
7th Round - DB (11%) OL (9%) QB (6%) WR (5%) DL (3%) LB (2%) RB (0%) TE (0%)
|This guy is getting paid more than our entire linebacker group last season....cap space just got a little less....down to about 14M.....and we haven't signed an OLman yet....
| In comment 13853659 BigBlueHens said:
Quote:
Trading away two picks this year makes it seem a trade down from 2nd overall is more likely
Why do people keep saying this? They essentially lost one pick, because they did add a player.
The trade has no bearing on what they do with the draft, other than LB is less of a priority.
|He is only 26 years old, a very good player, and the move only saves them 3mil. Plus, they just gave him a nice deal a few months ago.
|Ogletree's best years were as a MLB in a 4-3. He slipped a little this year as an outside linebacker in a 3-4.
|He is only 26 years old, a very good player, and the move only saves them 3mil. Plus, they just gave him a nice deal a few months ago.
| In comment 13853714 Doomster said:
Quote:
This guy is getting paid more than our entire linebacker group last season....cap space just got a little less....down to about 14M.....and we haven't signed an OLman yet....
Doomster seriously shut up dude lol can you be happy for one second? You don't know exactly what the cap number implication is. LB was a major need this offseason and we just got one who is a proven young playmaker and a perfect fit for Bettcher's defense. All for a compensatory 4th rounder?? What do you suggest the Giants could have done better to address that need? This is an incredibly impressive move.
Or are we supposed to just not make any moves whatsoever for fear that we might not be $20M under the cap by the time the season starts?
|Rams make this trade?
|ogletree is terrible he cannot tackle
| Rams signed ILB Alec Ogletree to a four-year, $42 million extension through 2021.
The deal had been in the works since the summer, and reportedly includes over $30 million guaranteed. Ogletree is a playmaker with sideline-to-sideline athleticism, but has yet to become a truly impact player. He does play all three downs, and has been durable aside from a 2015 broken leg. Ogletree just turned 26 last month.
|#NYGiants will send 4th round compensatory pick and their 6th rounder to the Rams for Alec Ogletree and a 2019 7th rounder.
| Awesome.
Ogletree is a good player.
Our new GM is actually acknowledging that LB is a position!
| In comment 13853732 OdellBeckhamJr said:
Quote:
ogletree is terrible he cannot tackle
You sir, are in the minority.
|downside to this trade is its going to be a boring day 3 of the draft. I love the draft and it really does suck when you see players fall that you like even if you know they probably wont pan out and you don't even have a chance to draft them. Now no 6th or 7th rounder this year.
|It is the comp 4th pick.
|To sign Norwell. Thete’s Going to have to several cap cuts/restructuring.
| In comment 13853677 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 13853659 BigBlueHens said:
Quote:
Trading away two picks this year makes it seem a trade down from 2nd overall is more likely
Why do people keep saying this? They essentially lost one pick, because they did add a player.
The trade has no bearing on what they do with the draft, other than LB is less of a priority.
How the hell would you know it has no bearing. Of course it does. You think they made a trade without even thinking about what they wnat to accomplish in the draft. I am not saying it guarantees a trade down but it sure as hell has some bearing on the draft as they must have thought that through before hand.
| In comment 13853760 Steve in Greenwich said:
Quote:
downside to this trade is its going to be a boring day 3 of the draft. I love the draft and it really does suck when you see players fall that you like even if you know they probably wont pan out and you don't even have a chance to draft them. Now no 6th or 7th rounder this year.
We still have a 4th,5th, and a 7th.
|we take the roster bonus, just the $3 mil hit. The roster nonus was only to be paid by Rams if he was on their roster when the bonus comes soon. So they save $10 mil, we take on 3 mil.
| In comment 13853709 knicks3031 said:
Quote:
It is the comp 4th pick.
I thought comp picks could not be traded?
| In comment 13853746 gidiefor said:
Quote:
#NYGiants will send 4th round compensatory pick and their 6th rounder to the Rams for Alec Ogletree and a 2019 7th rounder.
Ok, I'll jump in the deep end. Does this increase the possibility of a trade down...Giants just sent two picks to the Rams and the team has a lot of holes. Just food for thought.
| In comment 13853752 Giantology said:
Quote:
In comment 13853732 OdellBeckhamJr said:
Quote:
ogletree is terrible he cannot tackle
You sir, are in the minority.
he missed 27 tackles last year - the most of any linebacker and his contract is terrible
| In comment 13853766 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
we take the roster bonus, just the $3 mil hit. The roster nonus was only to be paid by Rams if he was on their roster when the bonus comes soon. So they save $10 mil, we take on 3 mil.
I think the roster bonuses are ours. We save the prorated signing bonus.
| like the Eagles do.....
so things may be a changing.
|something that Reese would never, ever do. Take a sure thing at LB instead of a shot in the dark in rounds 4-6.
| No way in round 1
Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link
He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.
|Ogletree's best years were as a MLB in a 4-3. He slipped a little this year as an outside linebacker in a 3-4.
|Do teams need to have a minimum number of picks in each draft? The goal is to acquire talent, not bodies.
| No way in round 1
Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link
He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.
| In comment 13853789 RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
No way in round 1
Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link
He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.
I imagine Bettcher plans to use him like he previously used Buchanon in Arizona, kind of a LB/S hybrid role.
|To an earlier thread on him. I wonder if Sy still feels the same way as he did in 2013. Link - ( New Window )
|About hiring Gettleman at first but that all changed a few days later when he cut hart and fired Ross. This guy is a completely different GM then Reese and I love it. Reese would never ever made a trade like this never.
| In comment 13853802 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 13853789 RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
No way in round 1
Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link
He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.
I imagine Bettcher plans to use him like he previously used Buchanon in Arizona, kind of a LB/S hybrid role.
I agree. At 6'3" 235 he's built more like a big safety anyway
| In comment 13853805 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853802 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 13853789 RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
No way in round 1
Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link
He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.
I imagine Bettcher plans to use him like he previously used Buchanon in Arizona, kind of a LB/S hybrid role.
I agree. At 6'3" 235 he's built more like a big safety anyway
Pretty sure Ogletree played safety in college, right? Point being, he fits what modern LBs are evolving into
| of draft picks is sort of meaningless.
I'd take an Ogletree (or plug in any established veteran even if he's only league average) over any pick after a 2nd round pick.
Just for reference, this is the success of a ten year study of draft picks by position and "success" was very easily defined as "starting more than half their games".
When I see these numbers for 4th and 6th round picks, and I see fans fret the Giants only have 5 picks and no 6th or 7th round pick. SO WHAT? The odds of hitting on those picks are remote, the odds of the player being at least decent is likely. Trade away.
And no don't trade down to accumulate more useless picks just to have more picks. That's a stupid strategy.
|The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
|Ogletree will be playing behind Snacks and Tomlinson vs. Donald and Brockers. While Donald is arguably the best DT in football he is a at his best penetrating the OL where Snacks and Tomlinson tie up OL keeping the LB's relatively clean.
| in the trade for KC's Marcus Peters. They also tagged Joyner.
Lots of changes in LA.
| Pat Kirwan
þ
Verified account
@PatKirwanRFN
5m5 minutes ago
More
really like Ogeltree to the Giants-7mil roster due 3/16 time to convert it to a signing bonus and getting 5.25 cal space back
| Remember, though, he and Odell are what started the sideline brawl when we played the Rams...
Ogletree tackled Odell late, out of bounds and Odell threw the ball at him, starting everything
| In comment 13853785 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
something that Reese would never, ever do. Take a sure thing at LB instead of a shot in the dark in rounds 4-6.
Reese would trade the picks to move up to take some scrub a little bit earlier
| In comment 13853817 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
in the trade for KC's Marcus Peters. They also tagged Joyner.
Lots of changes in LA.
Quinn didn't fit their new scheme either. The Rams had paid a lot for good defensive talent that ended up not fitting Wade Philips scheme.
| So they have Goodson and Ogletree inside.
Who are the outside LBers?
|The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
|picks if Pugh and/or Richburg sign elsewhere, especially at the inflated $$s being bandied about? Anybody know for sure? If so, that almost makes this a freebie.
| In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
| In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
|picks if Pugh and/or Richburg sign elsewhere, especially at the inflated $$s being bandied about? Anybody know for sure? If so, that almost makes this a freebie.
| In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
| In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
I thought you couldn't trade compensatory picks. Did the rule change?
| In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:
Quote:
Pat Kirwan
þ
Verified account
@PatKirwanRFN
5m5 minutes ago
More
really like Ogeltree to the Giants-7mil roster due 3/16 time to convert it to a signing bonus and getting 5.25 cal space back
Genius
| In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
| In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
| In comment 13853832 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:
Quote:
Pat Kirwan
þ
Verified account
@PatKirwanRFN
5m5 minutes ago
More
really like Ogeltree to the Giants-7mil roster due 3/16 time to convert it to a signing bonus and getting 5.25 cal space back
Genius
That would increase the cap hit in subsquent years. If Kirwin is right, it means Gettlemen believes this team can compete for a playoff spot the next two years.
I also would not be surprised to see DG try to trade either JPP or OV. Neither guy is really a 3-4 DE
| In comment 13853840 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
So they have Goodson and Ogletree inside.
Who are the outside LBers?
Probably Vernon and JPP. Maybe Kennard.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
| In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
| In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
I think the Rams were really dumping his salary. DG probably figures that with the cap rising to 177 million, a comparable player to Ogletree would cost more than the 42 million/30 guaranteed.
|
it's only 39 million/10 guaranteed to the Giants, with the 6 million 2019 roster bonus guaranteed for injury only.
| In comment 13853842 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853840 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
So they have Goodson and Ogletree inside.
Who are the outside LBers?
Probably Vernon and JPP. Maybe Kennard.
I think you'll see JPP all over the place but primarily with his hand in the dirt next to Snacks and Tomlinson. Vernon more of your traditional 3-4 OLB.
With the switch of DRC to safety and this move, you're starting to see Bettcher's D come together. When looking at what he did in Arizona, those were the two slots we were clearly missing.
| In comment 13853843 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
picks if Pugh and/or Richburg sign elsewhere, especially at the inflated $$s being bandied about? Anybody know for sure? If so, that almost makes this a freebie.
Good question - could be offset by FAs we sign, right?
| In comment 13853866 YAJ2112 said:
Quote:
it's only 39 million/10 guaranteed to the Giants, with the 6 million 2019 roster bonus guaranteed for injury only.
Good point. DG basically traded a comp 4th and switched a 6/7th to save about 25 million in guaranteed money he would have to pay for a comparable player. That's a great hedge imo
|This is a great move - we give up little and fill a critical hole. Defense just needs a DB for depth from the draft and it is set. Backers in 3-4 will be Kennard, Goodson, Ogletree and Vernon. Linemen are JPP, Tomlinson and Snacks. DBs are Jenkins, Apple, DRC and Collins. Talent is there to be a top five defense. And now we focus on offense in both free agency and the draft as per my post yesterday... Great job Dave Gettleman - there is optimism in the kingdom again!!! The Mike post 3/6/2018 - ( New Window )
| In comment 13853849 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 13853843 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
picks if Pugh and/or Richburg sign elsewhere, especially at the inflated $$s being bandied about? Anybody know for sure? If so, that almost makes this a freebie.
Good question - could be offset by FAs we sign, right?
Maybe. I don't really know the rules, but it seems logical.
|that could get to the QB. Ogletree is not that guy, not a bad LBer, but not an edge rusher. Hopefully, the Giants focus in the draft on OLBs.
| In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
Randy Moss was traded for a 4th.
| So much $ is tied into the defensive side of the ball
There's gonna be a reckoning when we have to pay Beckham.
|Quote:
| In comment 13853865 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
Randy Moss was traded for a 4th.
From Minnesota? True, though at the time it was thought that he had declined and we quickly learned that wasn't the case and it was a bonehead move.
But ogletree at his best isn't anywhere near that level of talent.
| In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
| In comment 13853865 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
Randy Moss was traded for a 4th.
From Minnesota? True, though at the time it was thought that he had declined and we quickly learned that wasn't the case and it was a bonehead move.
But ogletree at his best isn't anywhere near that level of talent.
| In comment 13853890 huygens20 said:
Quote:
So much $ is tied into the defensive side of the ball
There's gonna be a reckoning when we have to pay Beckham.
They have 22 million coming off with Eli's contract expiring after next year.
That's the money to pay OBJ. The contract just needs to be structured with a low cap hit in Eli's final year
| In comment 13853832 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:
Quote:
Pat Kirwan
þ
Verified account
@PatKirwanRFN
5m5 minutes ago
More
really like Ogeltree to the Giants-7mil roster due 3/16 time to convert it to a signing bonus and getting 5.25 cal space back
Genius
That would increase the cap hit in subsquent years. If Kirwin is right, it means Gettlemen believes this team can compete for a playoff spot the next two years.
I also would not be surprised to see DG try to trade either JPP or OV. Neither guy is really a 3-4 DE
| In comment 13853854 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
In comment 13853832 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:
Quote:
Pat Kirwan
þ
Verified account
@PatKirwanRFN
5m5 minutes ago
More
really like Ogeltree to the Giants-7mil roster due 3/16 time to convert it to a signing bonus and getting 5.25 cal space back
Genius
That would increase the cap hit in subsquent years. If Kirwin is right, it means Gettlemen believes this team can compete for a playoff spot the next two years.
I also would not be surprised to see DG try to trade either JPP or OV. Neither guy is really a 3-4 DE
The reason given for him being traded is he does not fir in a 3-4 defense that Wade runs. I think we show a few 3-4 looks here and there but I believe we are staying in a 4-3 for the foreseeable future.
| So much $ is tied into the defensive side of the ball
There's gonna be a reckoning when we have to pay Beckham.
| In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
| In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
Shady McCoy for one
| In comment 13853913 The 12th Man said:
Quote:
In comment 13853854 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
In comment 13853832 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:
Quote:
Pat Kirwan
þ
Verified account
@PatKirwanRFN
5m5 minutes ago
More
really like Ogeltree to the Giants-7mil roster due 3/16 time to convert it to a signing bonus and getting 5.25 cal space back
Genius
That would increase the cap hit in subsquent years. If Kirwin is right, it means Gettlemen believes this team can compete for a playoff spot the next two years.
I also would not be surprised to see DG try to trade either JPP or OV. Neither guy is really a 3-4 DE
The reason given for him being traded is he does not fir in a 3-4 defense that Wade runs. I think we show a few 3-4 looks here and there but I believe we are staying in a 4-3 for the foreseeable future.
Right - the linebackers as configured in 3-4 assuming they sign kennard of ogletree/goodson/kennard/vernon can easily reconfigure to 4-3 with Vernon moving to DE and ogletree moving to the SAM or WILL... the athleticism of Ogletree and Vernon gives Bettcher lots of defensive flexibility...
| In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
Several players mentioned:
Randy Moss
Robert Quinn
LeSean McCoy
DeMarco Murray
Marcus Peters
Aqib Talib
Tony Gonzalez (not for less, but a 2nd round pick)
and more...
| In comment 13853900 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
Shady McCoy for one
McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.
| In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853900 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
Shady McCoy for one
McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.
Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.
| Sounds to me like this makes a trade down out of the #2 overall spot more likely. If you just traded two picks, you need more picks.
But what do I know?
|Quote:
| In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853900 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
Shady McCoy for one
McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.
Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.
| In comment 13853931 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
Several players mentioned:
Randy Moss
Robert Quinn
LeSean McCoy
DeMarco Murray
Marcus Peters
Aqib Talib
Tony Gonzalez (not for less, but a 2nd round pick)
and more...
Murray wasn't a trade.
Peters was traded for a 4th and a 2019 2nd.
Don't get me wrong, I'm not negative about it. I just want to know why an ascending team trying to compete is giving away a starter for not very much of anything.
|
Murray was traded by the Eagles to the Titans and all it cost TEN was a swap of 4th round picks with the Eagles.
| In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
I
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
Several players mentioned:
Randy Moss
Robert Quinn
LeSean McCoy
DeMarco Murray
Marcus Peters
Aqib Talib
Tony Gonzalez (not for less, but a 2nd round pick)
and more...
| In comment 13853943 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853900 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
Shady McCoy for one
McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.
Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.
An undersized linebacker with a history of knee injuries who had just won defensive rookie of the year and notched 159 tackles. I think we can certainly argue that that's worth more than the last pick of the 4th round.
|I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles
|Ogletree's best years were as a MLB in a 4-3. He slipped a little this year as an outside linebacker in a 3-4.
|are we talking about the eagles and bills?
| In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles
Didn't he man the middle of Williams' 4-3 in 2016 and have his most productive season there?
He's probably better suited to play WILL, but I didn't think he played poorly at all when he was a MIKE.
| In comment 13853994 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles
Didn't he man the middle of Williams' 4-3 in 2016 and have his most productive season there?
He's probably better suited to play WILL, but I didn't think he played poorly at all when he was a MIKE.
In a 4-3 he is the Will and in a 3-4 he is an inside backer with Goodson
|are we talking about the eagles and bills?
| In comment 13854000 the mike said:
Quote:
In comment 13853994 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles
Didn't he man the middle of Williams' 4-3 in 2016 and have his most productive season there?
He's probably better suited to play WILL, but I didn't think he played poorly at all when he was a MIKE.
In a 4-3 he is the Will and in a 3-4 he is an inside backer with Goodson
But the last time he played in a 4-3, he was the MIKE.. not the WILL.
Unless I am mistaken - but I remember him playing in the middle in 2016. Not on the outside.
|inside backer in a 3-4 can often operate as a WILL. Main responsibilities are blitzing and covering RBs/TEs. I think he's a good match with Goodson, who is more of a thumper.
|about Bettcher's defense is that traditional player roles are not what should be expected.
| He's great at pass rushing but little else. Hasn't lived up to his potential at all but still a solid LB. Rams probably drafting LB 1st round now.
He routinely whiffs in the run game. He was miscast as a 3-4 ILB and maybe just as a MLB period. I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants move him back outside. He was not worth his contract and I'm fully behind this move. Wade is making his voice heard loud and clear. The only downside to this is he was such a leader on defense. The Giants just got a tremendous guy for their locker room.
|about Bettcher's defense is that traditional player roles are not what should be expected.
| Todd Gurley II
Verified account
@TG3II
Follow Follow @TG3II
More
😡😡
1:03 PM - 7 Mar 2018
|defense. I guess Wade Phillips prefers size/stoutness over speed.
| Joe Banner
Verified account
@JoeBanner13
2h2 hours ago
More
Giants made it clear today that they are not picking a QB in draft. They are clearly going to be aggressive in trying to win as much as they can before Eli is done. Teams with cap challenges and important FA’s do not trade draft picks for players unless the plan is short term
|
I wonder if Banner noticed that the 4th that they traded was their conditional pick. This deal is essentially a 5th and 6th rounder.
| In comment 13853690 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Remember, though, he and Odell are what started the sideline brawl when we played the Rams...
Ogletree tackled Odell late, out of bounds and Odell threw the ball at him, starting everything
Eh, no big deal. This actually reduces the Giants chance of getting a 15 yard penalty given that they will both wear blue.
| for Ogletree, and this is coming from the most skeptical person of everything Jints Central does, if:
1. You’ve never seen Ogletree play
2. Are confusing a 4th round pick for a first round pick
3. Think unproven college talent is more important than proven, productive NFL talent...
|What we have Ogle this - ( New Window )
| In comment 13854028 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
defense. I guess Wade Phillips prefers size/stoutness over speed.
Wade's version of the 3-4 is very interesting. It's not a traditional bill parcells/belichick 3-4 defense.
| for Ogletree, and this is coming from the most skeptical person of everything Jints Central does, if:
1. You’ve never seen Ogletree play
2. Are confusing a 4th round pick for a first round pick
3. Think unproven college talent is more important than proven, productive NFL talent...
| In comment 13854033 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13854028 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
defense. I guess Wade Phillips prefers size/stoutness over speed.
Wade's version of the 3-4 is very interesting. It's not a traditional bill parcells/belichick 3-4 defense.
How many superbowls has he won?
| In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles
Sy, in a 4-3 certainly, but with what is expected to be an increase in 3-4 looks, where do you see him playing?
| In comment 13853993 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles
Sy, in a 4-3 certainly, but with what is expected to be an increase in 3-4 looks, where do you see him playing?
NYG will likely run a hybrid scheme, where the WILL is always present. If I have the Cardinals scheme down correctly from last year, he might end up being the Buchanon role. Somewhat of a roamer, a lot of space/pursuit...etc. Goodson plays the inside role with more traffic and contact
|Giants fans: We need stronger LBs.
Giants: Trade for strong LB.
Giants fans: Why did we trade for a LB?
| Will tell but it seems the Rams were desperate to get rid of him for whatever reasons maybe the most likely the CAP situation. If you know they are struggling with the CAP why include the 6th round this year for a 7th round next year? That’s my one question they are desperate we should come out of this trade smelling like highway robbers in this case the scale seems fairly balanced. A good thief has to know the true value of the product before stealing it or else how can he fence it off to gain true return
value. I would have offered the 4th round 2019, they can accept it or maybe end up cutting him if no one else bites. Ogletree may help us but he is not going to make this defense special all by himself.
|
Quote:
Giants fans: We need stronger LBs.
Giants: Trade for strong LB.
Giants fans: Why did we trade for a LB?
Carl Banks absolutely loves the guy and thinks this was an outstanding trade
|Like the trade felt the price since we are taking on a large amount of future CAP from a desperate CAP situation team was overpriced. My real concern is that many will think like you because of one, five or seven additional players this team will become contenders once again. That’s an unlikely reality there maybe three to four positions on this team that have true starting quality NFL players returning without an injuries concerns or major talent production. Hope for the best expect the worst should be the motto for this team don’t expect to fix a 3 win team devoid of talent overnight.
| In comment 13853958 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853943 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853900 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
Shady McCoy for one
McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.
Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.
An undersized linebacker with a history of knee injuries who had just won defensive rookie of the year and notched 159 tackles. I think we can certainly argue that that's worth more than the last pick of the 4th round.
McCoy is a hall of fame player, who was traded for a good LB. I'd say the Bills got way more out of that deal than the Eagles did.
|the Rams are losing some good players because they're anticipating making Aaron Donald the highest paid defensive player in the game and giving Jared Goff a contract that is being inflated by the money given to the likes of Stafford, Cousins, etc.
| In comment 13853991 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853958 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853943 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853900 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
Better players have been traded for less.
Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
Shady McCoy for one
McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.
Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.
An undersized linebacker with a history of knee injuries who had just won defensive rookie of the year and notched 159 tackles. I think we can certainly argue that that's worth more than the last pick of the 4th round.
McCoy is a hall of fame player, who was traded for a good LB. I'd say the Bills got way more out of that deal than the Eagles did.
Wait, what? Are you fucking serious about McCoy being a HoF player?
Just when I had thought I had seen it all.