Rams trade LB Alec Ogletree to Giants

signed extension last Oct. 26.2 : 3:58 pm : link Rams signed ILB Alec Ogletree to a four-year, $42 million extension through 2021.



The deal had been in the works since the summer, and reportedly includes over $30 million guaranteed. Ogletree is a playmaker with sideline-to-sideline athleticism, but has yet to become a truly impact player. He does play all three downs, and has been durable aside from a 2015 broken leg. Ogletree just turned 26 last month.

... GP : 3:58 pm : link Stats seem to indicate he's a guy that doesn't miss many games. What does it say about recent Giants injury history when that is the first thing I thought to check?

Yes! Mkdaman1818 : 3:58 pm : link I love ogletree... let’s keep beefing up this defense!

Frels like Koldegaard : 3:59 pm : link A Boley/Pierce Player.



Love it

Well it’s definitely a new regime Kyle in NY : 4:00 pm : link I’m fond of Ogletree’s ability but what was the consensus on how he played last season?

... GP : 4:00 pm : link I wonder if this makes a trade back from #2 to compile more picks more of an option now.

Per Schefter Mkdaman1818 : 4:00 pm : link

Compensation update: Giants are trading their fourth-round pick and their sixth-round pick in return for LB Alec Ogletree and the Rams' 2019 seventh-round pick, per source.

Wow gmen9892 : 4:00 pm : link Depending on what picks we gave up, I LOVE this move. This is a high intensity LB that can cover a ton of ground. Exactly the type of LB this team needs with attitude to boot.

haha UConn4523 : 4:00 pm : link sweet. Right about a thread about the Giants never trading for anyone.

its a 4 and a 6 Peppers : 4:00 pm : link ...

Let's not forget Mr. Nickels : 4:01 pm : link Comp picks are now tradeable. I bet it is one of the picks. Hope the other pick is a late round

RE: ... UConn4523 : 4:01 pm : link

Quote: I wonder if this makes a trade back from #2 to compile more picks more of an option now.



Doubt this has any bearing. A 4th isn't nothing but a 6th virtually is. In comment 13853625 GP said:Doubt this has any bearing. A 4th isn't nothing but a 6th virtually is.

RE: ... bigbluehoya : 4:01 pm : link

Quote: I wonder if this makes a trade back from #2 to compile more picks more of an option now.



I doubt it has any bearing whatsoever. In comment 13853625 GP said:I doubt it has any bearing whatsoever.

. arcarsenal : 4:02 pm : link Awesome.



Ogletree is a good player.



Our new GM is actually acknowledging that LB is a position!

LOVE bigblue12 : 4:02 pm : link this trade...so many people wanted him in the draft and he has turned out to be a good player. Finally an athletic linebacker.

What two picks? 81_Great_Dane : 4:02 pm : link Sounds to me like this makes a trade down out of the #2 overall spot more likely. If you just traded two picks, you need more picks.



But what do I know?

RE: Shefter reporting 81_Great_Dane : 4:03 pm : link

Quote: it's a 4 and 6 for Ogletree and a 7 That's a pretty low price for a 3-down linebacker. In comment 13853628 Giantfan in skinland said:That's a pretty low price for a 3-down linebacker.

Great trade Breeze_94 : 4:03 pm : link 4th round was where I wanted to grab an LB, instead we get a proven one who is locked up for the next 4 years. Still a young player as well only 26 years old.

Rams DanMetroMan : 4:03 pm : link fans on twitter say he didn't play as well this past year. That being said others are saying the new scheme wasn't a good fit for him.

... GP : 4:03 pm : link I love swapping a 4th and a 6th for a player like Ogletree. Contract matters, of course, but history shows that mid-round picks can be severely overrated by teams as trade-bait. I'd rather have a high-quality player at a higher cost than roster filler at bargain prices. Love it.

RE: really UConn4523 : 4:03 pm : link

Quote: hoping this is the compensation 4th and not their actual 4th



Why? I mean great if it is but we can't expect to get good players for nothing. In comment 13853643 Steve in Greenwich said:Why? I mean great if it is but we can't expect to get good players for nothing.

wonder if its the regular 4th jintz4life : 4:04 pm : link or the compensatory 4th

RE: What two picks? Mike from Ohio : 4:04 pm : link

Quote: Sounds to me like this makes a trade down out of the #2 overall spot more likely. If you just traded two picks, you need more picks.



But what do I know?



Do teams need to have a minimum number of picks in each draft? The goal is to acquire talent, not bodies. In comment 13853640 81_Great_Dane said:Do teams need to have a minimum number of picks in each draft? The goal is to acquire talent, not bodies.

looks like his average pay per year is 10.5 million DaddyM89 : 4:04 pm : link how does this affect our cap situation?

Love this trade BigBlueHens : 4:05 pm : link Trading away two picks this year makes it seem a trade down from 2nd overall is more likely

It just moved a little. FranknWeezer : 4:06 pm : link Giants make a significant trade? Holy.



Agree with the above poster that this may signal we are going to be trading down out of one of our draft slots to recapture a pick.

Well, LB is a need bigbluehoya : 4:06 pm : link And AO should be entering his prime.



In principle, I don’t love trading draft picks for a guy who already has a $10M annual cap hit.



This roster is in awful shape, and I guess you can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs. Doesn’t smell like a deliberate/dedicated rebuild type of move, to me.

95 tackles ryanmkeane : 4:06 pm : link was a "down" year for him last year...and he's only 26. Love it!

I don't care about the 4th and 6th we gave up, Doomster : 4:06 pm : link it's the 7th round pick we got that is making me gidiefor...

Loved him in college GoBlue6599 : 4:06 pm : link Wow our 1st real LB since AP

cap is fine NYG007 : 4:06 pm : link Just means anyone we sign, we pay them low in 2018 and load up 2019 and 2020 when we have like 90m+ in each year cap room

Also remember Bettcher got to see him up close FranknWeezer : 4:07 pm : link twice a year when he was coaching in the NFCW.

RE: RE: really Steve in Greenwich : 4:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853643 Steve in Greenwich said:





Quote:





hoping this is the compensation 4th and not their actual 4th







Why? I mean great if it is but we can't expect to get good players for nothing.

because giving up their 4th is considerably better than giving up the compensation 4th... theres a full 32 picks between the two. I like to hope for the best possible deal, that all. The compensation 4th is almost equivalent to their 5th. In comment 13853649 UConn4523 said:because giving up their 4th is considerably better than giving up the compensation 4th... theres a full 32 picks between the two. I like to hope for the best possible deal, that all. The compensation 4th is almost equivalent to their 5th.

According to Pat Traina Mkdaman1818 : 4:07 pm : link

He counts $3 million against the cap this year assuming the $7M roster bonus is zapped. $4M next year assuming the $6M roster bonus is removed.

I wonder: Knee of Theismann : 4:07 pm : link Trading picks for established player indicates more of a "win-now" type attitude? Could this give us any insight re: our pick at #2 overall??



I do see by the way Ogletree just signed a 4 year extension with the Rams during the 2017 season...

GREAT FUCKING MOVE BleedBlue : 4:07 pm : link LOVED him outta georgia, very excited about this addition!

RE: Love this trade Mike from Ohio : 4:08 pm : link

Quote: Trading away two picks this year makes it seem a trade down from 2nd overall is more likely



Why do people keep saying this? They essentially lost one pick, because they did add a player.



The trade has no bearing on what they do with the draft, other than LB is less of a priority. In comment 13853659 BigBlueHens said:Why do people keep saying this? They essentially lost one pick, because they did add a player.The trade has no bearing on what they do with the draft, other than LB is less of a priority.

I remember him being a total,pain in the ass when we played the Rams Canton : 4:09 pm : link Was active from sideline to sideline. I also remember seeing a piece on NFL Network about him. Outstanding citizen and a tremendous "QB" in our middle.



Excellent catch DG!

RE: RE: RE: really UConn4523 : 4:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853649 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13853643 Steve in Greenwich said:





Quote:





hoping this is the compensation 4th and not their actual 4th







Why? I mean great if it is but we can't expect to get good players for nothing.





because giving up their 4th is considerably better than giving up the compensation 4th... theres a full 32 picks between the two. I like to hope for the best possible deal, that all. The compensation 4th is almost equivalent to their 5th.



Yes I realize that, I said so in my response. In comment 13853671 Steve in Greenwich said:Yes I realize that, I said so in my response.

Got a bad grade from PFF jeff57 : 4:10 pm : link For 2017

RE: Got a bad grade from PFF UConn4523 : 4:11 pm : link

Quote: For 2017



Ohh no! In comment 13853687 jeff57 said:Ohh no!

Love the move... Saos1n : 4:11 pm : link Remember, though, he and Odell are what started the sideline brawl when we played the Rams...



Ogletree tackled Odell late, out of bounds and Odell threw the ball at him, starting everything

This is our money backer Peppers : 4:11 pm : link He's a right inside backer or the money backer in Bettchers defense. Former safety who can track down RBs. He struggles beating blocks but if he's kept clean he can make plays.

I LOVE THIS Emil : 4:11 pm : link WOW, big sexy moves



Great LB.



The low PFF grade is because he suffered in the Rams switch in defensive scheme, which is why they are willing to trade him.

RE: really dank41 : 4:11 pm : link

Quote: hoping this is the compensation 4th and not their actual 4th



Still getting a great value for a 4th round pick, I might be less excited if we gave up a 3rd. What are the odds of the Giants picking someone that good with their 4th round pick? Especially a guy who is ready to play at a high level immediately. In comment 13853643 Steve in Greenwich said:Still getting a great value for a 4th round pick, I might be less excited if we gave up a 3rd. What are the odds of the Giants picking someone that good with their 4th round pick? Especially a guy who is ready to play at a high level immediately.

I have to imagine it was the earlier 4th rounder Knee of Theismann : 4:11 pm : link Otherwise this would be quite the bargain. But I don't know I still think it's a bargain either way. He's a fantastic player and he's only 26, and those cap numbers don't look too bad at all.

RE: RE: Which 4 jeff57 : 4:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853682 jeff57 said:





Quote:





.







The comp pick...confirmed per Rock.



Great. That makes it better In comment 13853683 Josh in the City said:Great. That makes it better

RE: I LOVE THIS jeff57 : 4:12 pm : link

Quote: WOW, big sexy moves



Great LB.



The low PFF grade is because he suffered in the Rams switch in defensive scheme, which is why they are willing to trade him.



They switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4. In comment 13853694 Emil said:They switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4.

It being the comp pick makes Rflairr : 4:12 pm : link this a really good trade

I may have posted too soon bigbluehoya : 4:12 pm : link If this guy is going to be $3M on the cap this year, it’s an outstanding deal.



How can they just kill the roster bonuses though? I’m not an expert on this stuff, but that doesn’t make any sense to me.

Love it! mfsd : 4:12 pm : link The chances of a 4th or 6th round pick turning into an Alec Ogletree caliber player are pretty slim. Major talent upgrade at LB

RE: Love the move... Emil : 4:13 pm : link

Quote: Remember, though, he and Odell are what started the sideline brawl when we played the Rams...



Ogletree tackled Odell late, out of bounds and Odell threw the ball at him, starting everything



Eh, no big deal. This actually reduces the Giants chance of getting a 15 yard penalty given that they will both wear blue. In comment 13853690 Saos1n said:Eh, no big deal. This actually reduces the Giants chance of getting a 15 yard penalty given that they will both wear blue.

Hopefully dune69 : 4:13 pm : link Bettcher sees big things with Ogletree. It must be a new era because we just made a significant investment in a linebacker. Love it.

RE: Why would the ryanmkeane : 4:14 pm : link

Quote: Rams make this trade?

Has to be cap related. They will need to pay Donald ridiculous money. Goff, Gurley down the road. In comment 13853702 Pete in MD said:Has to be cap related. They will need to pay Donald ridiculous money. Goff, Gurley down the road.

Per Pat Traina knicks3031 : 4:14 pm : link It is the comp 4th pick.

Love the pick up, however Simms11 : 4:14 pm : link we're now down to 5 picks in the draft unless we trade down?!

There we go!! prdave73 : 4:15 pm : link Eagles make a move, so the Giants step up! DG making an impact already.

Hmmmm.... Doomster : 4:15 pm : link This guy is getting paid more than our entire linebacker group last season....cap space just got a little less....down to about 14M.....and we haven't signed an OLman yet....

RE: RE: Love this trade BigBlueHens : 4:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853659 BigBlueHens said:





Quote:





Trading away two picks this year makes it seem a trade down from 2nd overall is more likely







Why do people keep saying this? They essentially lost one pick, because they did add a player.



The trade has no bearing on what they do with the draft, other than LB is less of a priority.

Because they have now traded away a 4th, 6th, and 7th. I think trading late round picks for a proven linebacker is a good move, but you have to think the GM is going to want more than 5 picks in his first draft. A draft that is extremely important to this franchise. If not trading down from 2nd overall, but maybe trading to accumulate more picks in other spots. It was just a thought. In comment 13853677 Mike from Ohio said:Because they have now traded away a 4th, 6th, and 7th. I think trading late round picks for a proven linebacker is a good move, but you have to think the GM is going to want more than 5 picks in his first draft. A draft that is extremely important to this franchise. If not trading down from 2nd overall, but maybe trading to accumulate more picks in other spots. It was just a thought.

Just signed a 4-year pjcas18 : 4:16 pm : link extension with the Rams this past season.





Team leader, high character football guy AcesUp : 4:16 pm : link May play a part in culture change.



I'm curious to see how much of the guarantees the Rams are eating on this and what this contract now looks like for the Giants.

Wow and just the compensatory pick?? I love this!! Knee of Theismann : 4:16 pm : link Sounds like the perfect "money-backer" for Bettcher's 3-4. Very athletic, a playmaker, still young, and cap numbers don't look bad at all. This is a great day!!!!

So is he better in a 4-3? Pete in MD : 4:17 pm : link He'll have big Snacks and Tomlinson protecting him for the next few years! Just like Ray Lewis had with Goose and Sam Adams.

Excellent AcidTest : 4:17 pm : link move. Ogletree has great sideline to sideline speed, and is only 26. And for just the comp four and a six, plus we get a seven next year. Well done DG.

Great pick up Rjanyg : 4:18 pm : link This is the speed LB our defense hasn't had since Jesse Armstead. Although Boley was pretty good, Ogletree is better.

RE: Love the pick up, however bw in dc : 4:18 pm : link

Quote: we're now down to 5 picks in the draft unless we trade down?!



BFD.



We got a proven pro bowl caliber player at a position of need... In comment 13853711 Simms11 said:BFD.We got a proven pro bowl caliber player at a position of need...

RE: How does this effect our Mr. Nickels : 4:18 pm : link

Quote: Cap situation?



It looks like someone posted above he costs 3 or 4 million Rams eating the signing bonus? In comment 13853685 Andy in Boston said:It looks like someone posted above he costs 3 or 4 million Rams eating the signing bonus?

RE: What two picks? jvm52106 : 4:19 pm : link

Quote: Sounds to me like this makes a trade down out of the #2 overall spot more likely. If you just traded two picks, you need more picks.



But what do I know?



My thoughts exactly. You give up some picks with the knowledge that you are looking to move down. In comment 13853640 81_Great_Dane said:My thoughts exactly. You give up some picks with the knowledge that you are looking to move down.

"Tree" Doomster : 4:19 pm : link is a 10M cap hit on 3/18....

RE: Team leader, high character football guy YAJ2112 : 4:19 pm : link

Quote: May play a part in culture change.



I'm curious to see how much of the guarantees the Rams are eating on this and what this contract now looks like for the Giants.



Pretty much no guarantees left beyond. He has a couple of roster bonuses that we are on the hook for. Basically he's on a 4/39 deal with us and cap hits are 10/10/10/9



Basically he's on a 4/39 deal with us and cap hits are 10/10/10/9

god damn this trade sucks OdellBeckhamJr : 4:19 pm : link ogletree is terrible he cannot tackle

Wonder why the Rams traded him Breeze_94 : 4:19 pm : link He is only 26 years old, a very good player, and the move only saves them 3mil. Plus, they just gave him a nice deal a few months ago.

Great Move Giants86 : 4:19 pm : link he is a player.

one thing Steve in Greenwich : 4:20 pm : link this does is change the narrative of "id rather have Hankins than a late 4th round pick". I'd rather have Ogletree than Hankins, especially at a lower cap number and with Hankins replacement now in year 2 and probably better than him in Tomlinson.

Number pjcas18 : 4:20 pm : link



I'd take an Ogletree (or plug in any established veteran even if he's only league average) over any pick after a 2nd round pick.



Just for reference, this is the success of a ten year study of draft picks by position and "success" was very easily defined as "starting more than half their games".



When I see these numbers for 4th and 6th round picks, and I see fans fret the Giants only have 5 picks and no 6th or 7th round pick. SO WHAT? The odds of hitting on those picks are remote, the odds of the player being at least decent is likely. Trade away.



And no don't trade down to accumulate more useless picks just to have more picks. That's a stupid strategy.



Quote: Historic Success Chart



The numbers show us the following outline for finding consistent starters:



1st Round - OL (83%) LB (70%) TE (67%) DB (64%) QB (63%) WR (58%) RB (58%) DL (58%)



2nd Round - OL (70%) LB (55%) TE (50%) WR (49%) DB (46%) QB (27%) DL (26%) RB (25%)



3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)



4th Round - DL (37%) TE (33%) OL (29%) LB (16%) WR(12%) DB (11%) RB (11%) QB (8%)



5th Round - TE (32%) DB (17%) WR (16%) OL (16%) DL (13%) RB (9%) LB (4%) QB (0%)



6th Round - TE (26%) OL (16%) DL (13%) WR (9%) DB (8%) RB (6%) LB (5%) QB (0%)



7th Round - DB (11%) OL (9%) QB (6%) WR (5%) DL (3%) LB (2%) RB (0%) TE (0%) of draft picks is sort of meaningless.I'd take an Ogletree (or plug in any established veteran even if he's only league average) over any pick after a 2nd round pick.Just for reference, this is the success of a ten year study of draft picks by position and "success" was very easily defined as "starting more than half their games".When I see these numbers for 4th and 6th round picks, and I see fans fret the Giants only have 5 picks and no 6th or 7th round pick. SO WHAT? The odds of hitting on those picks are remote, the odds of the player being at least decent is likely. Trade away.And no don't trade down to accumulate more useless picks just to have more picks. That's a stupid strategy.

RE: Hmmmm.... Knee of Theismann : 4:21 pm : link

Quote: This guy is getting paid more than our entire linebacker group last season....cap space just got a little less....down to about 14M.....and we haven't signed an OLman yet....



Doomster seriously shut up dude lol can you be happy for one second? You don't know exactly what the cap number implication is. LB was a major need this offseason and we just got one who is a proven young playmaker and a perfect fit for Bettcher's defense. All for a compensatory 4th rounder?? What do you suggest the Giants could have done better to address that need? This is an incredibly impressive move.



Or are we supposed to just not make any moves whatsoever for fear that we might not be $20M under the cap by the time the season starts? In comment 13853714 Doomster said:Doomster seriously shut up dude lol can you be happy for one second? You don't know exactly what the cap number implication is. LB was a major need this offseason and we just got one who is a proven young playmaker and a perfect fit for Bettcher's defense. All for a compensatory 4th rounder?? What do you suggest the Giants could have done better to address that need? This is an incredibly impressive move.Or are we supposed to just not make any moves whatsoever for fear that we might not be $20M under the cap by the time the season starts?

RE: RE: Love this trade jvm52106 : 4:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853659 BigBlueHens said:





Quote:





Trading away two picks this year makes it seem a trade down from 2nd overall is more likely







Why do people keep saying this? They essentially lost one pick, because they did add a player.



The trade has no bearing on what they do with the draft, other than LB is less of a priority.



How the hell would you know it has no bearing. Of course it does. You think they made a trade without even thinking about what they wnat to accomplish in the draft. I am not saying it guarantees a trade down but it sure as hell has some bearing on the draft as they must have thought that through before hand. In comment 13853677 Mike from Ohio said:How the hell would you know it has no bearing. Of course it does. You think they made a trade without even thinking about what they wnat to accomplish in the draft. I am not saying it guarantees a trade down but it sure as hell has some bearing on the draft as they must have thought that through before hand.

I actually wonder if this confirms that we're sticking with the 4-3 widmerseyebrow : 4:22 pm : link Ogletree's best years were as a MLB in a 4-3. He slipped a little this year as an outside linebacker in a 3-4.

The cap ryanmkeane : 4:23 pm : link can always be changed with guaranteed money, working money around, etc. Unless you have close to no cap space, it's usually never a problem to work things around to sign someone you really want (Norwell).



Even with this move, we'll be able to sign Norwell and possibly 1 other big signing

RE: Wonder why the Rams traded him ryanmkeane : 4:23 pm : link

Quote: He is only 26 years old, a very good player, and the move only saves them 3mil. Plus, they just gave him a nice deal a few months ago.

Cap room In comment 13853733 Breeze_94 said:Cap room

RE: I actually wonder if this confirms that we're sticking with the 4-3 jeff57 : 4:24 pm : link

Quote: Ogletree's best years were as a MLB in a 4-3. He slipped a little this year as an outside linebacker in a 3-4.



Played mostly one of the inside spots. Quinn and Barwin were on the outside. But it could mean they’re sticking with a 4-3 base. In comment 13853741 widmerseyebrow said:Played mostly one of the inside spots. Quinn and Barwin were on the outside. But it could mean they’re sticking with a 4-3 base.

#NYGiants will send 4th round compensatory pick and their 6th rounder to the Rams for Alec Ogletree and a 2019 7th rounder.

RE: Wonder why the Rams traded him pjcas18 : 4:24 pm : link

Quote: He is only 26 years old, a very good player, and the move only saves them 3mil. Plus, they just gave him a nice deal a few months ago.



Need room to re-sign Aaron Donald?



They seem to have a lot of room, but just a thought. In comment 13853733 Breeze_94 said:Need room to re-sign Aaron Donald?They seem to have a lot of room, but just a thought.

RE: RE: Hmmmm.... Giantology : 4:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853714 Doomster said:





Quote:





This guy is getting paid more than our entire linebacker group last season....cap space just got a little less....down to about 14M.....and we haven't signed an OLman yet....







Doomster seriously shut up dude lol can you be happy for one second? You don't know exactly what the cap number implication is. LB was a major need this offseason and we just got one who is a proven young playmaker and a perfect fit for Bettcher's defense. All for a compensatory 4th rounder?? What do you suggest the Giants could have done better to address that need? This is an incredibly impressive move.



Or are we supposed to just not make any moves whatsoever for fear that we might not be $20M under the cap by the time the season starts?



Just ignore him. He's a Patriots fan anyway, and probably still bummed about the SB loss. In comment 13853737 Knee of Theismann said:Just ignore him. He's a Patriots fan anyway, and probably still bummed about the SB loss.

RE: Why would the Emil : 4:24 pm : link

Quote: Rams make this trade?



Rams just used the franchise tag on Joyner, and they need to give Donald a long term deal soon, and possibly Brockers.



If you look at the amount of money DTs make on their second contract (remember what Suh got) it's big money. In comment 13853702 Pete in MD said:Rams just used the franchise tag on Joyner, and they need to give Donald a long term deal soon, and possibly Brockers.If you look at the amount of money DTs make on their second contract (remember what Suh got) it's big money.

he was a 4-3 outside linebacker mosty a cover LB mphbullet36 : 4:24 pm : link I think he is a great candidate to switch to inside linebacker in a 3-4 because he is great at playing is space and coverage. I think our starting inside backers will be BJ Goodsen and Ogletree...now we need some pash rushing outside linebackers.

RE: god damn this trade sucks Giantology : 4:25 pm : link

Quote: ogletree is terrible he cannot tackle



You sir, are in the minority. In comment 13853732 OdellBeckhamJr said:You sir, are in the minority.

RE: signed extension last Oct. Steve in South Jersey : 4:25 pm : link

Quote: Rams signed ILB Alec Ogletree to a four-year, $42 million extension through 2021.



The deal had been in the works since the summer, and reportedly includes over $30 million guaranteed. Ogletree is a playmaker with sideline-to-sideline athleticism, but has yet to become a truly impact player. He does play all three downs, and has been durable aside from a 2015 broken leg. Ogletree just turned 26 last month.





That sounds like a lot of cap space. How much do the Giants have after this trade? Lowe getting quality LB though.

In comment 13853620 26.2 said:That sounds like a lot of cap space. How much do the Giants have after this trade? Lowe getting quality LB though.

RE: per stapleton Emil : 4:25 pm : link

Quote: #NYGiants will send 4th round compensatory pick and their 6th rounder to the Rams for Alec Ogletree and a 2019 7th rounder.



Ok, I'll jump in the deep end. Does this increase the possibility of a trade down...Giants just sent two picks to the Rams and the team has a lot of holes. Just food for thought. In comment 13853746 gidiefor said:Ok, I'll jump in the deep end. Does this increase the possibility of a trade down...Giants just sent two picks to the Rams and the team has a lot of holes. Just food for thought.

Looks like we will owe him BillT : 4:25 pm : link $10m this year and the next two in salary and roster bonus. $9m the last year.

For those of you focused on the number of picks we have... Mike from Ohio : 4:26 pm : link please stop! I am sure Dave Gettleman is not going into this draft focused on how many picks he has. He is trying to make this team better, and getting a quality NFL Linebacker who is 26 and locked up for the next four years is much better than a 4th round pick that will likely never be a quality NFL starter and a 6th round pick that will likely be out of the league in a couple of years.



The draft is about QUALITY not QUANTITY.

RE: . santacruzom : 4:26 pm : link

Quote: Awesome.



Ogletree is a good player.



Our new GM is actually acknowledging that LB is a position!



Nah, he's gonna start at TE. In comment 13853638 arcarsenal said:Nah, he's gonna start at TE.

only Steve in Greenwich : 4:26 pm : link downside to this trade is its going to be a boring day 3 of the draft. I love the draft and it really does suck when you see players fall that you like even if you know they probably wont pan out and you don't even have a chance to draft them. Now no 6th or 7th rounder this year.

RE: RE: god damn this trade sucks OdellBeckhamJr : 4:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853732 OdellBeckhamJr said:





Quote:





ogletree is terrible he cannot tackle







You sir, are in the minority.



he missed 27 tackles last year - the most of any linebacker and his contract is terrible In comment 13853752 Giantology said:he missed 27 tackles last year - the most of any linebacker and his contract is terrible

Leaves just about enough money jeff57 : 4:27 pm : link To sign Norwell. Thete’s Going to have to several cap cuts/restructuring.

RE: only Breeze_94 : 4:27 pm : link

Quote: downside to this trade is its going to be a boring day 3 of the draft. I love the draft and it really does suck when you see players fall that you like even if you know they probably wont pan out and you don't even have a chance to draft them. Now no 6th or 7th rounder this year.



We still have a 4th,5th, and a 7th. In comment 13853760 Steve in Greenwich said:We still have a 4th,5th, and a 7th.

Wow Jay on the Island : 4:27 pm : link What a very good move by DG. He is just the type of LB this team needs. He will likely play inside next to Goodman and be the coverage LB this team desperately needs.

I don't think jvm52106 : 4:27 pm : link we take the roster bonus, just the $3 mil hit. The roster nonus was only to be paid by Rams if he was on their roster when the bonus comes soon. So they save $10 mil, we take on 3 mil.

RE: Per Pat Traina Beer Man : 4:28 pm : link

Quote: It is the comp 4th pick. I thought comp picks could not be traded? In comment 13853709 knicks3031 said:I thought comp picks could not be traded?

Eh... Reese would have got this done... kinard : 4:28 pm : link ... giving up only only the sixth-round pick (sarcasm on)

"Knee" Doomster : 4:28 pm : link all I am saying is, all the talk has been to improve the OL, and the first thing we do is defense....



If you want good players, you have to pay for them.....that's a given......with 20 UFA's to replace, and OL needed, Gettleman made his first move.....



Time will tell....

The Rams eat $6.4 m in accelerated bonus BillT : 4:28 pm : link and save about $5m on the cap this year.

We still have our 4th round comp pick... BillKo : 4:28 pm : link and a high fifth.



Is it true we don't have a sixth (from trade for Crockwell?), but now have two 7's.



I like the trade.



Building from the inside out......DG tackles the lines next in free agency.

RE: Leaves just about enough money Rflairr : 4:28 pm : link

Quote: To sign Norwell. Thete’s Going to have to several cap cuts/restructuring.



Need to make Eli take a pay cut In comment 13853763 jeff57 said:Need to make Eli take a pay cut

RE: RE: RE: Love this trade Mike from Ohio : 4:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853677 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





In comment 13853659 BigBlueHens said:





Quote:





Trading away two picks this year makes it seem a trade down from 2nd overall is more likely







Why do people keep saying this? They essentially lost one pick, because they did add a player.



The trade has no bearing on what they do with the draft, other than LB is less of a priority.







How the hell would you know it has no bearing. Of course it does. You think they made a trade without even thinking about what they wnat to accomplish in the draft. I am not saying it guarantees a trade down but it sure as hell has some bearing on the draft as they must have thought that through before hand.



It has no bearing on the likelihood of trading down. Of course acquiring a player in a trade impacts the following draft. Don't be obtuse. In comment 13853740 jvm52106 said:It has no bearing on the likelihood of trading down. Of course acquiring a player in a trade impacts the following draft. Don't be obtuse.

RE: RE: only Steve in Greenwich : 4:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853760 Steve in Greenwich said:





Quote:





downside to this trade is its going to be a boring day 3 of the draft. I love the draft and it really does suck when you see players fall that you like even if you know they probably wont pan out and you don't even have a chance to draft them. Now no 6th or 7th rounder this year.







We still have a 4th,5th, and a 7th.

7th went in the Cockrell trade last year, so draft ends in the 5th. I know it probably amounts to nothing and wont fret about it, but the draft is one of the highlights of the year and it stinks when it ends early. In comment 13853764 Breeze_94 said:7th went in the Cockrell trade last year, so draft ends in the 5th. I know it probably amounts to nothing and wont fret about it, but the draft is one of the highlights of the year and it stinks when it ends early.

Actually Breeze_94 : 4:29 pm : link you're right, no 7th. But we get an extra 7th next year.

RE: I don't think BillT : 4:29 pm : link

Quote: we take the roster bonus, just the $3 mil hit. The roster nonus was only to be paid by Rams if he was on their roster when the bonus comes soon. So they save $10 mil, we take on 3 mil.

I think the roster bonuses are ours. We save the prorated signing bonus. In comment 13853766 jvm52106 said:I think the roster bonuses are ours. We save the prorated signing bonus.

RE: RE: Per Pat Traina jeff57 : 4:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853709 knicks3031 said:





Quote:





It is the comp 4th pick.



I thought comp picks could not be traded?



Changed the rule last year In comment 13853767 Beer Man said:Changed the rule last year

RE: RE: per stapleton AdamBrag : 4:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853746 gidiefor said:





Quote:





#NYGiants will send 4th round compensatory pick and their 6th rounder to the Rams for Alec Ogletree and a 2019 7th rounder.







Ok, I'll jump in the deep end. Does this increase the possibility of a trade down...Giants just sent two picks to the Rams and the team has a lot of holes. Just food for thought.



Gettleman has never traded down. I wouldn't get your hopes up it's going to happen this year. In comment 13853754 Emil said:Gettleman has never traded down. I wouldn't get your hopes up it's going to happen this year.

Time warp to 2013 RobCarpenter : 4:31 pm : link

To an earlier thread on him. I wonder if Sy still feels the same way as he did in 2013.

RE: RE: RE: god damn this trade sucks Rflairr : 4:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853752 Giantology said:





Quote:





In comment 13853732 OdellBeckhamJr said:





Quote:





ogletree is terrible he cannot tackle







You sir, are in the minority.







he missed 27 tackles last year - the most of any linebacker and his contract is terrible



Yeah but we probably can finally cover Witten now. lol In comment 13853762 OdellBeckhamJr said:Yeah but we probably can finally cover Witten now. lol

RE: RE: I don't think BillT : 4:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853766 jvm52106 said:





Quote:





we take the roster bonus, just the $3 mil hit. The roster nonus was only to be paid by Rams if he was on their roster when the bonus comes soon. So they save $10 mil, we take on 3 mil.





I think the roster bonuses are ours. We save the prorated signing bonus.

Otherwise it cuts his salary $7m. I think the $3. and $7m this year were guaranteed. In comment 13853777 BillT said:Otherwise it cuts his salary $7m. I think the $3. and $7m this year were guaranteed.

I love moves like this... ryanmkeane : 4:32 pm : link something that Reese would never, ever do. Take a sure thing at LB instead of a shot in the dark in rounds 4-6.

I was not happy 13ODB : 4:32 pm : link About hiring Gettleman at first but that all changed a few days later when he cut hart and fired Ross. This guy is a completely different GM then Reese and I love it. Reese would never ever made a trade like this never.

RE: and someone was just complaining that we never make a trade VinegarPeppers : 4:33 pm : link



In comment

Quote: like the Eagles do.....



so things may be a changing. Indeed. I just got punched in the face by Gettleman...and liked it!In comment 13853653 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:

Sy’s comments RobCarpenter : 4:33 pm : link No way in round 1

Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link

He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.

RE: I love moves like this... Mr. Nickels : 4:33 pm : link

Quote: something that Reese would never, ever do. Take a sure thing at LB instead of a shot in the dark in rounds 4-6.



Reese would trade the picks to move up to take some scrub a little bit earlier In comment 13853785 ryanmkeane said:Reese would trade the picks to move up to take some scrub a little bit earlier

According to Raanan Beer Man : 4:34 pm : link Ogletree is Andrew Adams brother-in-law. Just a piece of meaningless but interesting trivia

Thanks YAJ AcesUp : 4:35 pm : link Good deal for the Giants from the looks of it, can easily be restructured as well.

RE: Sy’s comments jeff57 : 4:35 pm : link

Quote: No way in round 1

Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link

He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.



Had 98 solo tackles in 2016. In comment 13853789 RobCarpenter said:Had 98 solo tackles in 2016.

RE: I actually wonder if this confirms that we're sticking with the 4-3 Emil : 4:35 pm : link

Quote: Ogletree's best years were as a MLB in a 4-3. He slipped a little this year as an outside linebacker in a 3-4.



Thinking Moneybacker here. He certainly is not an outside LB in a 3-4.



Bettcher will be multiple. In comment 13853741 widmerseyebrow said:Thinking Moneybacker here. He certainly is not an outside LB in a 3-4.Bettcher will be multiple.

A lot of people here seem to love this trade illmatic : 4:36 pm : link but based only on some quick browsing online, Rams fans don't seem very upset that he's gone. A lot of them were upset with his play, mainly all the missed tackles. I liked him coming out of college but haven't seen much of him on the Rams so I'm neutral on the trade assuming it's not a huge cap hit. But Bettcher must see something in him and the way he would fit in the defense and I'm happy about that. Draft pick wise, they didn't give up much. The cap is the main concern with this trade.

RE: RE: What two picks? 81_Great_Dane : 4:36 pm : link

Quote: Do teams need to have a minimum number of picks in each draft? The goal is to acquire talent, not bodies. The Giants are rebuilding. They seem to want to turn over the roster quite a bit to get "professional football players" and "hog mollies" that fit what the new GM and coaches are trying to do. In that situation, you want picks. It's not like they have a loaded roster and are trying to fill a single weak spot. They have plenty of needs. In comment 13853652 Mike from Ohio said:The Giants are rebuilding. They seem to want to turn over the roster quite a bit to get "professional football players" and "hog mollies" that fit what the new GM and coaches are trying to do. In that situation, you want picks. It's not like they have a loaded roster and are trying to fill a single weak spot. They have plenty of needs.

I dream of the day that the G-men Beer Man : 4:37 pm : link Have a dominating LB core again

Looks like Bettcher TMS : 4:37 pm : link may have pushed for this trade early on. Sounds like LT yelling at his mates in that highlight tape. All offense from here on out.

Nice trade Matt in SGS : 4:38 pm : link Ogletree was also the guy who hit Odell out of bounds and started the fight in St. Louis years ago as well, so he has an edge to him too.

RE: Sy’s comments AcesUp : 4:38 pm : link

Quote: No way in round 1

Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link

He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.



I imagine Bettcher plans to use him like he previously used Buchanon in Arizona, kind of a LB/S hybrid role. In comment 13853789 RobCarpenter said:I imagine Bettcher plans to use him like he previously used Buchanon in Arizona, kind of a LB/S hybrid role.

I think it’s a good trade RobCarpenter : 4:38 pm : link Just pointing out how much doubt was expressed by fans in a year when the Giants could have drafted him, but drafted ...



Justin Pugh.

RE: RE: Sy’s comments Emil : 4:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853789 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





No way in round 1

Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link

He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.







I imagine Bettcher plans to use him like he previously used Buchanon in Arizona, kind of a LB/S hybrid role.



I agree. At 6'3" 235 he's built more like a big safety anyway In comment 13853802 AcesUp said:I agree. At 6'3" 235 he's built more like a big safety anyway

Vander Esch ryanmkeane : 4:39 pm : link could be a target in round 2. That would really transform the LB group

RE: Time warp to 2013 Mike from Ohio : 4:39 pm : link

Quote: To an earlier thread on him. I wonder if Sy still feels the same way as he did in 2013. Link - ( New Window )



Ooof! Lots of people on that thread high on Arthur Brown as a better LB than Ogletree. In comment 13853782 RobCarpenter said:Ooof! Lots of people on that thread high on Arthur Brown as a better LB than Ogletree.

We have 5 draft picks Rjanyg : 4:39 pm : link We traded the 4th round comp and our 6th rounder.



We got a 2019 7th round pick and one hell of a LB. Abrams will figure out the cap stuff.



This is a good move by Gettlemen. I do think this increases our chances of trading back a little and picking up some picks.





RE: I was not happy mfsd : 4:39 pm : link

Quote: About hiring Gettleman at first but that all changed a few days later when he cut hart and fired Ross. This guy is a completely different GM then Reese and I love it. Reese would never ever made a trade like this never.



Rams in a pinch and need to create cap room...what a difference having a GM ready to act and take advantage. Locking down a good new starting LB before free agency and the draft. Love it. In comment 13853786 13ODB said:Rams in a pinch and need to create cap room...what a difference having a GM ready to act and take advantage. Locking down a good new starting LB before free agency and the draft. Love it.

RE: RE: RE: Sy’s comments mfsd : 4:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853802 AcesUp said:





Quote:





In comment 13853789 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





No way in round 1

Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link

He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.







I imagine Bettcher plans to use him like he previously used Buchanon in Arizona, kind of a LB/S hybrid role.







I agree. At 6'3" 235 he's built more like a big safety anyway



Pretty sure Ogletree played safety in college, right? Point being, he fits what modern LBs are evolving into In comment 13853805 Emil said:Pretty sure Ogletree played safety in college, right? Point being, he fits what modern LBs are evolving into

Keep in mind Jay on the Island : 4:41 pm : link Ogletree will be playing behind Snacks and Tomlinson vs. Donald and Brockers. While Donald is arguably the best DT in football he is a at his best penetrating the OL where Snacks and Tomlinson tie up OL keeping the LB's relatively clean.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Sy’s comments Emil : 4:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853805 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13853802 AcesUp said:





Quote:





In comment 13853789 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





No way in round 1

Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link

He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.







I imagine Bettcher plans to use him like he previously used Buchanon in Arizona, kind of a LB/S hybrid role.







I agree. At 6'3" 235 he's built more like a big safety anyway







Pretty sure Ogletree played safety in college, right? Point being, he fits what modern LBs are evolving into



I think you are right. To me, this move has Bettcher written all over it. It's the chess piece he needs. In comment 13853810 mfsd said:I think you are right. To me, this move has Bettcher written all over it. It's the chess piece he needs.

The Rams also got rid of Robert Quinn Rjanyg : 4:41 pm : link in the trade for KC's Marcus Peters. They also tagged Joyner.



Lots of changes in LA.

RE: Number TheMick7 : 4:41 pm : link

Quote: of draft picks is sort of meaningless.



I'd take an Ogletree (or plug in any established veteran even if he's only league average) over any pick after a 2nd round pick.



Just for reference, this is the success of a ten year study of draft picks by position and "success" was very easily defined as "starting more than half their games".



When I see these numbers for 4th and 6th round picks, and I see fans fret the Giants only have 5 picks and no 6th or 7th round pick. SO WHAT? The odds of hitting on those picks are remote, the odds of the player being at least decent is likely. Trade away.



And no don't trade down to accumulate more useless picks just to have more picks. That's a stupid strategy.







Quote:





Historic Success Chart



The numbers show us the following outline for finding consistent starters:



1st Round - OL (83%) LB (70%) TE (67%) DB (64%) QB (63%) WR (58%) RB (58%) DL (58%)



2nd Round - OL (70%) LB (55%) TE (50%) WR (49%) DB (46%) QB (27%) DL (26%) RB (25%)



3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)



4th Round - DL (37%) TE (33%) OL (29%) LB (16%) WR(12%) DB (11%) RB (11%) QB (8%)



5th Round - TE (32%) DB (17%) WR (16%) OL (16%) DL (13%) RB (9%) LB (4%) QB (0%)



6th Round - TE (26%) OL (16%) DL (13%) WR (9%) DB (8%) RB (6%) LB (5%) QB (0%)



7th Round - DB (11%) OL (9%) QB (6%) WR (5%) DL (3%) LB (2%) RB (0%) TE (0%)







+1 In comment 13853736 pjcas18 said:+1

Might have started as a safety jeff57 : 4:42 pm : link But finished as a LB. Listed as 6-2 235.

According to Schwartz and Tom Rock cjac : 4:43 pm : link The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick

RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock cjac : 4:44 pm : link

Quote: The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



You know what I meant In comment 13853820 cjac said:You know what I meant

i think it means more 3-4 Joey in VA : 4:44 pm : link Actually. Ogletree played inside last year and was there through the transition from the 4-3 to Wade Phillips' 3-4. This is a money move I think, Donald has to be paid and the Rams have tagged one DB and another that is hitting UFA.



If anyone hasn't looked at the BBI discussion on Ogletree vs. Arthur Brown, it's worth a look and a chuckle. Arthur WHO you may ask? The Arthur Brown many clamored as being the superior LB to Ogletree in the 2013 draft. The Arthur Brown who has 20 career tackles, is a street free agent and has been on 4 teams in 5 years. THAT Arthur Brown.

It'll be interesting to see how Bettcher uses him AdamBrag : 4:44 pm : link I think the $backer role is a strong possibility.

The 4th comp Peppers : 4:44 pm : link is basically a 5th.. the 6 carries little weight. This is great value. NYG got this deal because the Rams are backed against the cap with important pieces in need of new contracts.



Very good trade for Gettleman.

RE: Keep in mind Emil : 4:44 pm : link

Quote: Ogletree will be playing behind Snacks and Tomlinson vs. Donald and Brockers. While Donald is arguably the best DT in football he is a at his best penetrating the OL where Snacks and Tomlinson tie up OL keeping the LB's relatively clean.



Exactly



As I said earlier, one of the reasons his PFF grade slipped. The Rams scheme shifted dramatically last year. Ogeltree is not an edge guy in the 3-4, not big enough and he's too small to MLB in a scheme that asks the DTs to penetrate.



Giants fans should be pleased with the idea of the four starting LBs potentially being OV, Ogletree, BJ Goodson, and Kennard. And that list still has room for improvement. In comment 13853815 Jay on the Island said:ExactlyAs I said earlier, one of the reasons his PFF grade slipped. The Rams scheme shifted dramatically last year. Ogeltree is not an edge guy in the 3-4, not big enough and he's too small to MLB in a scheme that asks the DTs to penetrate.Giants fans should be pleased with the idea of the four starting LBs potentially being OV, Ogletree, BJ Goodson, and Kennard. And that list still has room for improvement.

Probably going to play Jon in NYC : 4:45 pm : link the Deone Buchanon role. Seems to be a good fit next to Goodson, who is a thumper.

RE: The Rams also got rid of Robert Quinn Emil : 4:46 pm : link

Quote: in the trade for KC's Marcus Peters. They also tagged Joyner.



Lots of changes in LA.



Quinn didn't fit their new scheme either. The Rams had paid a lot for good defensive talent that ended up not fitting Wade Philips scheme. In comment 13853817 Rjanyg said:Quinn didn't fit their new scheme either. The Rams had paid a lot for good defensive talent that ended up not fitting Wade Philips scheme.

RE: . Emil : 4:46 pm : link

RE: Love the move... ThatLimerickGuy : 4:47 pm : link

Quote: Remember, though, he and Odell are what started the sideline brawl when we played the Rams...



Ogletree tackled Odell late, out of bounds and Odell threw the ball at him, starting everything



I'm the president of the Odell hater fan club but I don't think that means anything. That was a long time ago. In comment 13853690 Saos1n said:I'm the president of the Odell hater fan club but I don't think that means anything. That was a long time ago.

Wow great move!!!!! BigBlue4You09 : 4:48 pm : link And for just the case no pick and a 6th!!!

RE: RE: I love moves like this... Victor in CT : 4:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853785 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





something that Reese would never, ever do. Take a sure thing at LB instead of a shot in the dark in rounds 4-6.







Reese would trade the picks to move up to take some scrub a little bit earlier



Ryan Nassib if I recall In comment 13853790 Mr. Nickels said:Ryan Nassib if I recall

He had twice as many Koffman : 4:50 pm : link tackles as any of our LB's last year. Glad we finally addressed a long-standing area of need.

Tree Miamijints : 4:50 pm : link is going to LOVE playing behind Snacks!

RE: RE: The Rams also got rid of Robert Quinn jeff57 : 4:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853817 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





in the trade for KC's Marcus Peters. They also tagged Joyner.



Lots of changes in LA.







Quinn didn't fit their new scheme either. The Rams had paid a lot for good defensive talent that ended up not fitting Wade Philips scheme.



Donald doesn’t really fit the scheme either. But the guy’s so good it didn’t matter. In comment 13853831 Emil said:Donald doesn’t really fit the scheme either. But the guy’s so good it didn’t matter.

I guess the Giants really are moving to a 3-4 Vanzetti : 4:51 pm : link So they have Goodson and Ogletree inside.



Who are the outside LBers?









RE: I guess the Giants really are moving to a 3-4 Jon in NYC : 4:52 pm : link

Quote: So they have Goodson and Ogletree inside.



Who are the outside LBers?









Probably Vernon and JPP. Maybe Kennard. In comment 13853840 Vanzetti said:Probably Vernon and JPP. Maybe Kennard.

am I wrong thinking that the picks in part get made up as compensatory Victor in CT : 4:53 pm : link picks if Pugh and/or Richburg sign elsewhere, especially at the inflated $$s being bandied about? Anybody know for sure? If so, that almost makes this a freebie.

RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Ten Ton Hammer : 4:53 pm : link

Quote: The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth. In comment 13853820 cjac said:So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.

RE: am I wrong thinking that the picks in part get made up as compensatory jvm52106 : 4:54 pm : link

Quote: picks if Pugh and/or Richburg sign elsewhere, especially at the inflated $$s being bandied about? Anybody know for sure? If so, that almost makes this a freebie.



Comp picks are figured out after the season. So any comp picks for Pugh and Richburg would be figured out after 2018 season for the 2019 draft. In comment 13853843 Victor in CT said:Comp picks are figured out after the season. So any comp picks for Pugh and Richburg would be figured out after 2018 season for the 2019 draft.

2nd team All-Pro in 2016 figgy2989 : 4:54 pm : link You have to think Betcher saw enough of him in the division to sign off on this deal. He is only 26.

RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Jon in NYC : 4:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less. In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:Better players have been traded for less.

RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock BillKo : 4:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



I thought you couldn't trade compensatory picks. Did the rule change? In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:I thought you couldn't trade compensatory picks. Did the rule change?

RE: am I wrong thinking that the picks in part get made up as compensatory mfsd : 4:55 pm : link

Quote: picks if Pugh and/or Richburg sign elsewhere, especially at the inflated $$s being bandied about? Anybody know for sure? If so, that almost makes this a freebie.



Good question - could be offset by FAs we sign, right? In comment 13853843 Victor in CT said:Good question - could be offset by FAs we sign, right?

His contract is reasonable too BigBlue4You09 : 4:55 pm : link love love love

RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Ten Ton Hammer : 4:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example. In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.

RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Ten Ton Hammer : 4:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







I thought you couldn't trade compensatory picks. Did the rule change?



It did. In comment 13853848 BillKo said:It did.

RE: RE: . Vanzetti : 4:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:





Quote:





That would increase the cap hit in subsquent years. If Kirwin is right, it means Gettlemen believes this team can compete for a playoff spot the next two years.



I also would not be surprised to see DG try to trade either JPP or OV. Neither guy is really a 3-4 DE In comment 13853832 Emil said:That would increase the cap hit in subsquent years. If Kirwin is right, it means Gettlemen believes this team can compete for a playoff spot the next two years.I also would not be surprised to see DG try to trade either JPP or OV. Neither guy is really a 3-4 DE

RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock BigBlue4You09 : 4:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



You're kidding right? The Eagles got Ajai for a 4th In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:You're kidding right? The Eagles got Ajai for a 4th

RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Jay on the Island : 4:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.

27 year old Robert Quinn was just traded to Miami for a 4th and 6th. In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:27 year old Robert Quinn was just traded to Miami for a 4th and 6th.

RE: RE: RE: . YAJ2112 : 4:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853832 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:





Quote:





That would increase the cap hit in subsquent years. If Kirwin is right, it means Gettlemen believes this team can compete for a playoff spot the next two years.



I also would not be surprised to see DG try to trade either JPP or OV. Neither guy is really a 3-4 DE



It would but not by much. Plus his contract hit with the Giants includes no bonus money at the moment, so it would only put a little dead money out there if we cut him after 2019. In comment 13853854 Vanzetti said:It would but not by much. Plus his contract hit with the Giants includes no bonus money at the moment, so it would only put a little dead money out there if we cut him after 2019.

RE: RE: I guess the Giants really are moving to a 3-4 AcesUp : 4:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853840 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





So they have Goodson and Ogletree inside.



Who are the outside LBers?













Probably Vernon and JPP. Maybe Kennard.



I think you'll see JPP all over the place but primarily with his hand in the dirt next to Snacks and Tomlinson. Vernon more of your traditional 3-4 OLB.



With the switch of DRC to safety and this move, you're starting to see Bettcher's D come together. When looking at what he did in Arizona, those were the two slots we were clearly missing. In comment 13853842 Jon in NYC said:I think you'll see JPP all over the place but primarily with his hand in the dirt next to Snacks and Tomlinson. Vernon more of your traditional 3-4 OLB.With the switch of DRC to safety and this move, you're starting to see Bettcher's D come together. When looking at what he did in Arizona, those were the two slots we were clearly missing.

RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Vanzetti : 4:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



I think the Rams were really dumping his salary. DG probably figures that with the cap rising to 177 million, a comparable player to Ogletree would cost more than the 42 million/30 guaranteed.



In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:I think the Rams were really dumping his salary. DG probably figures that with the cap rising to 177 million, a comparable player to Ogletree would cost more than the 42 million/30 guaranteed.

RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Jon in NYC : 5:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Randy Moss was traded for a 4th. In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:Randy Moss was traded for a 4th.

RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock YAJ2112 : 5:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







I think the Rams were really dumping his salary. DG probably figures that with the cap rising to 177 million, a comparable player to Ogletree would cost more than the 42 million/30 guaranteed.





it's only 39 million/10 guaranteed to the Giants, with the 6 million 2019 roster bonus guaranteed for injury only. In comment 13853862 Vanzetti said:it's only 39 million/10 guaranteed to the Giants, with the 6 million 2019 roster bonus guaranteed for injury only.

Great Win Now Move! the mike : 5:03 pm : link

This is a great move - we give up little and fill a critical hole. Defense just needs a DB for depth from the draft and it is set. Backers in 3-4 will be Kennard, Goodson, Ogletree and Vernon. Linemen are JPP, Tomlinson and Snacks. DBs are Jenkins, Apple, DRC and Collins. Talent is there to be a top five defense. And now we focus on offense in both free agency and the draft

RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Vanzetti : 5:04 pm : link

Quote:









it's only 39 million/10 guaranteed to the Giants, with the 6 million 2019 roster bonus guaranteed for injury only.



Good point. DG basically traded a comp 4th and switched a 6/7th to save about 25 million in guaranteed money he would have to pay for a comparable player. That's a great hedge imo In comment 13853866 YAJ2112 said:Good point. DG basically traded a comp 4th and switched a 6/7th to save about 25 million in guaranteed money he would have to pay for a comparable player. That's a great hedge imo

Kennard is a Free Agent and so Simms11 : 5:05 pm : link he may not be one of our outside backers. Could be signed however if the price is right. With the 3-4 focused D, we'll need LBer depth too. Minimum of 7 LBers, but that could include OV.

RE: RE: RE: I guess the Giants really are moving to a 3-4 mfsd : 5:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853842 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853840 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





So they have Goodson and Ogletree inside.



Who are the outside LBers?













Probably Vernon and JPP. Maybe Kennard.







I think you'll see JPP all over the place but primarily with his hand in the dirt next to Snacks and Tomlinson. Vernon more of your traditional 3-4 OLB.



With the switch of DRC to safety and this move, you're starting to see Bettcher's D come together. When looking at what he did in Arizona, those were the two slots we were clearly missing.



Yup good points. Obviously need another OLB and depth, but great to fill this need befor FA starts In comment 13853860 AcesUp said:Yup good points. Obviously need another OLB and depth, but great to fill this need befor FA starts

He has been very good ajr2456 : 5:05 pm : link The last couple of years, but well see

RE: RE: am I wrong thinking that the picks in part get made up as compensatory Victor in CT : 5:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853843 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





picks if Pugh and/or Richburg sign elsewhere, especially at the inflated $$s being bandied about? Anybody know for sure? If so, that almost makes this a freebie.







Good question - could be offset by FAs we sign, right?



Maybe. I don't really know the rules, but it seems logical. In comment 13853849 mfsd said:Maybe. I don't really know the rules, but it seems logical.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock AcesUp : 5:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853866 YAJ2112 said:





Quote:















it's only 39 million/10 guaranteed to the Giants, with the 6 million 2019 roster bonus guaranteed for injury only.







Good point. DG basically traded a comp 4th and switched a 6/7th to save about 25 million in guaranteed money he would have to pay for a comparable player. That's a great hedge imo



The Giants are top heavy roster wise with a lot of holes to fill and a brand new coaching staff, they should be a very attractive UDFA destination next year. I'm not worried about the late pick at all, we'll get comparable talent after the draft. In comment 13853871 Vanzetti said:The Giants are top heavy roster wise with a lot of holes to fill and a brand new coaching staff, they should be a very attractive UDFA destination next year. I'm not worried about the late pick at all, we'll get comparable talent after the draft.

RE: Great Win Now Move! FranknWeezer : 5:10 pm : link

Quote: This is a great move - we give up little and fill a critical hole. Defense just needs a DB for depth from the draft and it is set. Backers in 3-4 will be Kennard, Goodson, Ogletree and Vernon. Linemen are JPP, Tomlinson and Snacks. DBs are Jenkins, Apple, DRC and Collins. Talent is there to be a top five defense. And now we focus on offense in both free agency and the draft as per my post yesterday... Great job Dave Gettleman - there is optimism in the kingdom again!!! The Mike post 3/6/2018 - ( New Window )



Cool how you linked to a prior thread and, specifically, to one of your posts. How exactly does one do that? In comment 13853870 the mike said:Cool how you linked to a prior thread and, specifically, to one of your posts. How exactly does one do that?

RE: Great Win Now Move! Beer Man : 5:10 pm : link

Quote: This is a great move - we give up little and fill a critical hole. Defense just needs a DB for depth from the draft and it is set. Backers in 3-4 will be Kennard, Goodson, Ogletree and Vernon. Linemen are JPP, Tomlinson and Snacks. DBs are Jenkins, Apple, DRC and Collins. Talent is there to be a top five defense. And now we focus on offense in both free agency and the draft as per my post yesterday... Great job Dave Gettleman - there is optimism in the kingdom again!!! The Mike post 3/6/2018 - ( New Window ) I wish I had your optimism, but there are still significant holes to fill (nothing is set on the OL, although the LB picture became a little clearer today, the team is still in need of at least one more quality LB, need an every down RB, and quality CB depth) In comment 13853870 the mike said:I wish I had your optimism, but there are still significant holes to fill (nothing is set on the OL, although the LB picture became a little clearer today, the team is still in need of at least one more quality LB, need an every down RB, and quality CB depth)

Would like to see a guy at LBer Simms11 : 5:11 pm : link that could get to the QB. Ogletree is not that guy, not a bad LBer, but not an edge rusher. Hopefully, the Giants focus in the draft on OLBs.

RE: RE: RE: am I wrong thinking that the picks in part get made up as compensatory Vanzetti : 5:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853849 mfsd said:





Quote:





In comment 13853843 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





picks if Pugh and/or Richburg sign elsewhere, especially at the inflated $$s being bandied about? Anybody know for sure? If so, that almost makes this a freebie.







Good question - could be offset by FAs we sign, right?







Maybe. I don't really know the rules, but it seems logical.



Exactly. If Giants had signed a free agent LB, it would offset whatever comp picks they get for Pugh, Richburg, Kennard etc . . .



So, basically, Giants should get back the comp pick next year assuming they do not sign any major free agents . . . In comment 13853877 Victor in CT said:Exactly. If Giants had signed a free agent LB, it would offset whatever comp picks they get for Pugh, Richburg, Kennard etc . . .So, basically, Giants should get back the comp pick next year assuming they do not sign any major free agents . . .

That 7th rounder Colin@gbn : 5:12 pm : link Not sure if that has been noted but my sources are telling me the 7th rounder is actually for 2019.

What you get back isn't just for the player Phil in LA : 5:12 pm : link it's for the cap room your trading partner is taking on. Giants are taking years and big dollars, so the price seems appropriate.

. huygens20 : 5:12 pm : link So much $ is tied into the defensive side of the ball



There's gonna be a reckoning when we have to pay Beckham.





RE: Would like to see a guy at LBer Vanzetti : 5:13 pm : link

Quote: that could get to the QB. Ogletree is not that guy, not a bad LBer, but not an edge rusher. Hopefully, the Giants focus in the draft on OLBs.



He is strong in covering TE and RB over the middle. How many times did we see QBs avoid the Giants rush with dump off passes over the middle? So, AO can help generate sacks in other ways than getting to the QB himself



I think it is a good move In comment 13853886 Simms11 said:He is strong in covering TE and RB over the middle. How many times did we see QBs avoid the Giants rush with dump off passes over the middle? So, AO can help generate sacks in other ways than getting to the QB himselfI think it is a good move

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Ten Ton Hammer : 5:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.







Randy Moss was traded for a 4th.



From Minnesota? True, though at the time it was thought that he had declined and we quickly learned that wasn't the case and it was a bonehead move.



But ogletree at his best isn't anywhere near that level of talent. In comment 13853865 Jon in NYC said:From Minnesota? True, though at the time it was thought that he had declined and we quickly learned that wasn't the case and it was a bonehead move.But ogletree at his best isn't anywhere near that level of talent.

RE: . Vanzetti : 5:15 pm : link

Quote: So much $ is tied into the defensive side of the ball



There's gonna be a reckoning when we have to pay Beckham.





They have 22 million coming off with Eli's contract expiring after next year.



That's the money to pay OBJ. The contract just needs to be structured with a low cap hit in Eli's final year In comment 13853890 huygens20 said:They have 22 million coming off with Eli's contract expiring after next year.That's the money to pay OBJ. The contract just needs to be structured with a low cap hit in Eli's final year

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Vanzetti : 5:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853865 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.







Randy Moss was traded for a 4th.







From Minnesota? True, though at the time it was thought that he had declined and we quickly learned that wasn't the case and it was a bonehead move.



But ogletree at his best isn't anywhere near that level of talent.



Moss came from Oakland. A lot of people thought he was done because he basically just jogged through his routes with piss-poor RAiders. Made zero effort. But obviously BB could see he was not done. In comment 13853895 Ten Ton Hammer said:Moss came from Oakland. A lot of people thought he was done because he basically just jogged through his routes with piss-poor RAiders. Made zero effort. But obviously BB could see he was not done.

RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Emil : 5:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Shady McCoy for one In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:Shady McCoy for one

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Mr. Nickels : 5:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853865 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.







Randy Moss was traded for a 4th.







From Minnesota? True, though at the time it was thought that he had declined and we quickly learned that wasn't the case and it was a bonehead move.



But ogletree at his best isn't anywhere near that level of talent.







Oakland In comment 13853895 Ten Ton Hammer said:Oakland

What peppers said idiotsavant : 5:22 pm : link Good move.



....Now Q another great snacks like huge nose type DT keep these types of ulbs clean.



Lowell Lotulele or similar Vita Vea or the other... one forgot the name.

RE: RE: . the mike : 5:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853890 huygens20 said:





Quote:





So much $ is tied into the defensive side of the ball



There's gonna be a reckoning when we have to pay Beckham.









They have 22 million coming off with Eli's contract expiring after next year.



That's the money to pay OBJ. The contract just needs to be structured with a low cap hit in Eli's final year



Exactly right! In comment 13853897 Vanzetti said:Exactly right!

RE: RE: RE: . The 12th Man : 5:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853832 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:





Quote:





That would increase the cap hit in subsquent years. If Kirwin is right, it means Gettlemen believes this team can compete for a playoff spot the next two years.



I also would not be surprised to see DG try to trade either JPP or OV. Neither guy is really a 3-4 DE



The reason given for him being traded is he does not fir in a 3-4 defense that Wade runs. I think we show a few 3-4 looks here and there but I believe we are staying in a 4-3 for the foreseeable future. In comment 13853854 Vanzetti said:The reason given for him being traded is he does not fir in a 3-4 defense that Wade runs. I think we show a few 3-4 looks here and there but I believe we are staying in a 4-3 for the foreseeable future.

His best position JonC : 5:28 pm : link is probably 4-3 WILL, let's see if NYG actually uses him there. He needs to be kept clean so he can run free.

Now let's see if we can get that 6th round pick back.... Milton : 5:28 pm : link ...from somebody in exchange for Ereck Flowers

I still do not believe we are going to a 3-4 The 12th Man : 5:29 pm : link This was out of the ESPN article about trading for him:



The Ogletree trade continued the Rams' theme of opening salary cap space by parting with players they believed to be ill-fitting parts for defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' 3-4 defense, which was also a reason they dealt outside linebacker Robert Quinn to the Miami Dolphins last week.



Why would we trade for a guy who does not play a 3-4. I think we are staying in a 4-3.

RE: RE: RE: RE: . the mike : 5:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853854 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





In comment 13853832 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:





Quote:





That would increase the cap hit in subsquent years. If Kirwin is right, it means Gettlemen believes this team can compete for a playoff spot the next two years.



I also would not be surprised to see DG try to trade either JPP or OV. Neither guy is really a 3-4 DE







The reason given for him being traded is he does not fir in a 3-4 defense that Wade runs. I think we show a few 3-4 looks here and there but I believe we are staying in a 4-3 for the foreseeable future.



Right - the linebackers as configured in 3-4 assuming they sign kennard of ogletree/goodson/kennard/vernon can easily reconfigure to 4-3 with Vernon moving to DE and ogletree moving to the SAM or WILL... the athleticism of Ogletree and Vernon gives Bettcher lots of defensive flexibility... In comment 13853913 The 12th Man said:Right - the linebackers as configured in 3-4 assuming they sign kennard of ogletree/goodson/kennard/vernon can easily reconfigure to 4-3 with Vernon moving to DE and ogletree moving to the SAM or WILL... the athleticism of Ogletree and Vernon gives Bettcher lots of defensive flexibility...

RE: . TheMick7 : 5:29 pm : link

Quote: So much $ is tied into the defensive side of the ball



There's gonna be a reckoning when we have to pay Beckham.





Which is why drafting a QB with the #2 pick is important. Once Eli's contract ends,The new QB will be making minimal amounts,freeing up $$$ for OBJ.

In comment 13853890 huygens20 said:Which is why drafting a QB with the #2 pick is important. Once Eli's contract ends,The new QB will be making minimal amounts,freeing up $$$ for OBJ.

this will be fun watching switch to 3-4 micky : 5:30 pm : link lbers galore. Like the trade

RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock pjcas18 : 5:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Several players mentioned:



Randy Moss

Robert Quinn

LeSean McCoy

DeMarco Murray

Marcus Peters

Aqib Talib

Tony Gonzalez (not for less, but a 2nd round pick)



and more... In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:Several players mentioned:Randy MossRobert QuinnLeSean McCoyDeMarco MurrayMarcus PetersAqib TalibTony Gonzalez (not for less, but a 2nd round pick)and more...

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Ten Ton Hammer : 5:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.







Shady McCoy for one



McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.



In comment 13853900 Emil said:McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . Emil : 5:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853913 The 12th Man said:





Quote:





In comment 13853854 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





In comment 13853832 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:





Quote:





That would increase the cap hit in subsquent years. If Kirwin is right, it means Gettlemen believes this team can compete for a playoff spot the next two years.



I also would not be surprised to see DG try to trade either JPP or OV. Neither guy is really a 3-4 DE







The reason given for him being traded is he does not fir in a 3-4 defense that Wade runs. I think we show a few 3-4 looks here and there but I believe we are staying in a 4-3 for the foreseeable future.







Right - the linebackers as configured in 3-4 assuming they sign kennard of ogletree/goodson/kennard/vernon can easily reconfigure to 4-3 with Vernon moving to DE and ogletree moving to the SAM or WILL... the athleticism of Ogletree and Vernon gives Bettcher lots of defensive flexibility...



Without getting into great detail, think of the Rams 3-4 similar to the Texans 3-4. Features an unstoppable DE in both cases (Watt and Donald). Bettcher's 3-4 has been very different and much more varied. Ogeltree makes more sense here than he did in LA. In comment 13853925 the mike said:Without getting into great detail, think of the Rams 3-4 similar to the Texans 3-4. Features an unstoppable DE in both cases (Watt and Donald). Bettcher's 3-4 has been very different and much more varied. Ogeltree makes more sense here than he did in LA.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Ten Ton Hammer : 5:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.







Several players mentioned:



Randy Moss

Robert Quinn

LeSean McCoy

DeMarco Murray

Marcus Peters

Aqib Talib

Tony Gonzalez (not for less, but a 2nd round pick)



and more...



Murray wasn't a trade.

Peters was traded for a 4th and a 2019 2nd.





Don't get me wrong, I'm not negative about it. I just want to know why an ascending team trying to compete is giving away a starter for not very much of anything.



In comment 13853931 pjcas18 said:Murray wasn't a trade.Peters was traded for a 4th and a 2019 2nd.Don't get me wrong, I'm not negative about it. I just want to know why an ascending team trying to compete is giving away a starter for not very much of anything.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Emil : 5:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853900 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.







Shady McCoy for one







McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.





Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career. In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Emil : 5:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853900 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.







Shady McCoy for one







McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.









Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.



sigh...NFL career In comment 13853943 Emil said:sigh...NFL career

RE: What two picks? old man : 5:41 pm : link

Quote: Sounds to me like this makes a trade down out of the #2 overall spot more likely. If you just traded two picks, you need more picks.



But what do I know?



I'm in agreement with you. We need players. Having only 5 picks now is not what I expected; though neither am I thinking we'd have AO. If he doesn't slide down on the #2, I think DG may slide from the 34 if upper level OLs are swept up by 34.

Don't know if Norwells a "lock" but at least one other non- NYG OL must be on their rapid beeping radar to hedge vs. what I said about the #34. In comment 13853640 81_Great_Dane said:I'm in agreement with you. We need players. Having only 5 picks now is not what I expected; though neither am I thinking we'd have AO. If he doesn't slide down on the #2, I think DG may slide from the 34 if upper level OLs are swept up by 34.Don't know if Norwells a "lock" but at least one other non- NYG OL must be on their rapid beeping radar to hedge vs. what I said about the #34.

TTH ryanmkeane : 5:42 pm : link LA has to pay Donald, Gurley, and eventually Goff. They need to clear as much money as they can for these guys and Ogletree, while a good player, was nothing spectacular for them since drafted

Knowledgeable professional football player idiotsavant : 5:42 pm : link At a position of need during a change period.



Very good. Carry on.



Que Snacks cloning. Que drafting more quick little lb/s zone types.



Que trade down.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Ten Ton Hammer : 5:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853900 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.







Shady McCoy for one







McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.









Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.



An undersized linebacker with a history of knee injuries who had just won defensive rookie of the year and notched 159 tackles. I think we can certainly argue that that's worth more than the last pick of the 4th round. In comment 13853943 Emil said:An undersized linebacker with a history of knee injuries who had just won defensive rookie of the year and notched 159 tackles. I think we can certainly argue that that's worth more than the last pick of the 4th round.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock pjcas18 : 5:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853931 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.







Several players mentioned:



Randy Moss

Robert Quinn

LeSean McCoy

DeMarco Murray

Marcus Peters

Aqib Talib

Tony Gonzalez (not for less, but a 2nd round pick)



and more...







Murray wasn't a trade.

Peters was traded for a 4th and a 2019 2nd.





Don't get me wrong, I'm not negative about it. I just want to know why an ascending team trying to compete is giving away a starter for not very much of anything.





Murray was traded by the Eagles to the Titans and all it cost TEN was a swap of 4th round picks with the Eagles. In comment 13853938 Ten Ton Hammer said:Murray was traded by the Eagles to the Titans and all it cost TEN was a swap of 4th round picks with the Eagles.

. arcarsenal : 5:48 pm : link I'm surprised people are against this.



This is the best LB we'll have on this roster since Pierce.



The price wasn't steep at all. He's 26 years old, he's very productive. He's a leader.



This is an excellent move.



Everyone has been whining (rightfully) that we have no linebackers - well, now we have a fucking linebacker!

Ogletree will play the WILL Sy'56 : 5:48 pm : link I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Ten Ton Hammer : 5:52 pm : link

Quote:

Murray was traded by the Eagles to the Titans and all it cost TEN was a swap of 4th round picks with the Eagles.

Murray had his worst season as a pro in the year with Philly. I think he was actually benched.



What I meant was that it's odd to me that a good player would be moved for so little. In comment 13853964 pjcas18 said:Murray had his worst season as a pro in the year with Philly. I think he was actually benched.What I meant was that it's odd to me that a good player would be moved for so little.

where is he going to play? markky : 5:53 pm : link are they going to put players in between the DL and the defensive backfield or something?



this is a great trade!

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock BigBlue4You09 : 5:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:



I

Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.







Several players mentioned:



Randy Moss

Robert Quinn

LeSean McCoy

DeMarco Murray

Marcus Peters

Aqib Talib

Tony Gonzalez (not for less, but a 2nd round pick)



and more...



Jay Ajai In comment 13853931 pjcas18 said:Jay Ajai

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock Emil : 5:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853943 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853900 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.







Shady McCoy for one







McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.









Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.







An undersized linebacker with a history of knee injuries who had just won defensive rookie of the year and notched 159 tackles. I think we can certainly argue that that's worth more than the last pick of the 4th round.



McCoy is a hall of fame player, who was traded for a good LB. I'd say the Bills got way more out of that deal than the Eagles did. In comment 13853958 Ten Ton Hammer said:McCoy is a hall of fame player, who was traded for a good LB. I'd say the Bills got way more out of that deal than the Eagles did.

Why the hell ryanmkeane : 5:55 pm : link are we talking about the eagles and bills?

RE: Ogletree will play the WILL Emil : 5:55 pm : link

Quote: I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles



Sy, in a 4-3 certainly, but with what is expected to be an increase in 3-4 looks, where do you see him playing? In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:Sy, in a 4-3 certainly, but with what is expected to be an increase in 3-4 looks, where do you see him playing?

RE: Ogletree will play the WILL arcarsenal : 5:56 pm : link

Quote: I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles



Didn't he man the middle of Williams' 4-3 in 2016 and have his most productive season there?



He's probably better suited to play WILL, but I didn't think he played poorly at all when he was a MIKE. In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:Didn't he man the middle of Williams' 4-3 in 2016 and have his most productive season there?He's probably better suited to play WILL, but I didn't think he played poorly at all when he was a MIKE.

RE: I actually wonder if this confirms that we're sticking with the 4-3 Jay in Toronto : 5:56 pm : link

Quote: Ogletree's best years were as a MLB in a 4-3. He slipped a little this year as an outside linebacker in a 3-4.



My question exactly In comment 13853741 widmerseyebrow said:My question exactly

RE: Why the hell Ten Ton Hammer : 5:58 pm : link

Quote: are we talking about the eagles and bills?



I was wondering if there had ever been a good player traded for such a return. In comment 13853992 ryanmkeane said:I was wondering if there had ever been a good player traded for such a return.

RE: RE: Ogletree will play the WILL the mike : 5:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles







Didn't he man the middle of Williams' 4-3 in 2016 and have his most productive season there?



He's probably better suited to play WILL, but I didn't think he played poorly at all when he was a MIKE.



In a 4-3 he is the Will and in a 3-4 he is an inside backer with Goodson In comment 13853994 arcarsenal said:In a 4-3 he is the Will and in a 3-4 he is an inside backer with Goodson

. arcarsenal : 5:59 pm : link I personally think he's an ILB in a 3-4 but I could be wrong.

RE: RE: RE: Ogletree will play the WILL arcarsenal : 6:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853994 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles







Didn't he man the middle of Williams' 4-3 in 2016 and have his most productive season there?



He's probably better suited to play WILL, but I didn't think he played poorly at all when he was a MIKE.







In a 4-3 he is the Will and in a 3-4 he is an inside backer with Goodson



But the last time he played in a 4-3, he was the MIKE.. not the WILL.



Unless I am mistaken - but I remember him playing in the middle in 2016. Not on the outside. In comment 13854000 the mike said:But the last time he played in a 4-3, he was the MIKE.. not the WILL.Unless I am mistaken - but I remember him playing in the middle in 2016. Not on the outside.

The Jon in NYC : 6:00 pm : link inside backer in a 3-4 can often operate as a WILL. Main responsibilities are blitzing and covering RBs/TEs. I think he's a good match with Goodson, who is more of a thumper.

RE: Why the hell Emil : 6:01 pm : link

Quote: are we talking about the eagles and bills?



Fair point, conversation closed. In comment 13853992 ryanmkeane said:Fair point, conversation closed.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Ogletree will play the WILL the mike : 6:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13854000 the mike said:





Quote:





In comment 13853994 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles







Didn't he man the middle of Williams' 4-3 in 2016 and have his most productive season there?



He's probably better suited to play WILL, but I didn't think he played poorly at all when he was a MIKE.







In a 4-3 he is the Will and in a 3-4 he is an inside backer with Goodson







But the last time he played in a 4-3, he was the MIKE.. not the WILL.



Unless I am mistaken - but I remember him playing in the middle in 2016. Not on the outside.



That is true but Sy is right, he is better aligned as the WILL linebacker in both schemes because of his athleticism. Goodson is the better MIKE In comment 13854004 arcarsenal said:That is true but Sy is right, he is better aligned as the WILL linebacker in both schemes because of his athleticism. Goodson is the better MIKE

RE: The Emil : 6:02 pm : link

Quote: inside backer in a 3-4 can often operate as a WILL. Main responsibilities are blitzing and covering RBs/TEs. I think he's a good match with Goodson, who is more of a thumper.



Jon, that's kinda what I thought, but didn't want to assume that is what Sy meant. In comment 13854005 Jon in NYC said:Jon, that's kinda what I thought, but didn't want to assume that is what Sy meant.

One of the things that is very commonly mentioned in articles Ten Ton Hammer : 6:04 pm : link about Bettcher's defense is that traditional player roles are not what should be expected.

From another forum, from some Rams fans. For what it's worth. Ten Ton Hammer : 6:06 pm : link He's great at pass rushing but little else. Hasn't lived up to his potential at all but still a solid LB. Rams probably drafting LB 1st round now.







He routinely whiffs in the run game. He was miscast as a 3-4 ILB and maybe just as a MLB period. I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants move him back outside. He was not worth his contract and I'm fully behind this move. Wade is making his voice heard loud and clear. The only downside to this is he was such a leader on defense. The Giants just got a tremendous guy for their locker room.



He will be the WILL inside linebacker in the 3-4 est1986 : 6:07 pm : link Meaning he will play on the inside of the offense’s weak side.

RE: One of the things that is very commonly mentioned in articles Emil : 6:12 pm : link

Quote: about Bettcher's defense is that traditional player roles are not what should be expected.



A fact we all need to remember. In comment 13854012 Ten Ton Hammer said:A fact we all need to remember.

Thanks Sy I was just about to ask what his best pos is Dave on the UWS : 6:12 pm : link I think people over think the motivation behind moves like this. DG said when he took over he was going to improve the roster any way possible ( quite frankly that's his job). Teams are trying to compete every year. When you acquire a 26 year old who can play you are improving the position for 2018 and beyond. If he signs the guard from Carolina- same scenario. To his credit, Reese did the same thing with the defense with the 3 free agents. They were all young proven players. Where this organization has screwed up in the past was signing older past their prime players for strangling contracts.

I don't think this affects the #2 pick at all. If the guy he wants is there he will take him. If he gets a great offer for the pick he might trade it.

Think of AO as this years 4th pick (comp). Pretty good getting a starter with that pick.

RE: From another forum, from some Rams fans. For what it's worth. the mike : 6:13 pm : link

Quote: He's great at pass rushing but little else. Hasn't lived up to his potential at all but still a solid LB. Rams probably drafting LB 1st round now.







He routinely whiffs in the run game. He was miscast as a 3-4 ILB and maybe just as a MLB period. I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants move him back outside. He was not worth his contract and I'm fully behind this move. Wade is making his voice heard loud and clear. The only downside to this is he was such a leader on defense. The Giants just got a tremendous guy for their locker room.



Naturally they would say this to justify to fans... But take a look at the game he had against the Saints in critical game late last year and his stops on both Kamara and Ingram. He is very athletic and better than anyone the giants currently have. And obviously Bettcher knows him very well having played against him twice a year in Arizona. But his leadership is what is most exciting here - Giants have not had this kind of vocal leadership at linebacker since Pierce... it has been sorely needed and IMO the missing element on the defense over the last decade... In comment 13854014 Ten Ton Hammer said:Naturally they would say this to justify to fans... But take a look at the game he had against the Saints in critical game late last year and his stops on both Kamara and Ingram. He is very athletic and better than anyone the giants currently have. And obviously Bettcher knows him very well having played against him twice a year in Arizona. But his leadership is what is most exciting here - Giants have not had this kind of vocal leadership at linebacker since Pierce... it has been sorely needed and IMO the missing element on the defense over the last decade...

Quote: about Bettcher's defense is that traditional player roles are not what should be expected.



This. I think the move of DRC to FS and this acquisition are pretty big clues that Bettcher is looking to replicate what he did in Arizona. We acquired Ogletree through a trade prior to free agency, so he clearly targeted with a defined role in mind. It's pretty easy to see that he'll be in that Sean Witherspoon/Deone Buchanon role. In comment 13854012 Ten Ton Hammer said:This. I think the move of DRC to FS and this acquisition are pretty big clues that Bettcher is looking to replicate what he did in Arizona. We acquired Ogletree through a trade prior to free agency, so he clearly targeted with a defined role in mind. It's pretty easy to see that he'll be in that Sean Witherspoon/Deone Buchanon role.

Bettcher has used a bunch of undersized players across his 3-4 shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:18 pm : link defense. I guess Wade Phillips prefers size/stoutness over speed.

RE: Somebody doesn't like the trade shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:19 pm : link

Quote: defense. I guess Wade Phillips prefers size/stoutness over speed.



Wade's version of the 3-4 is very interesting. It's not a traditional bill parcells/belichick 3-4 defense. In comment 13854028 shockeyisthebest8056 said:Wade's version of the 3-4 is very interesting. It's not a traditional bill parcells/belichick 3-4 defense.

RE: Some reaction... Ten Ton Hammer : 6:23 pm : link

RE: RE: Some reaction... ryanmkeane : 6:24 pm : link

Quote:





I wonder if Banner noticed that the 4th that they traded was their conditional pick. This deal is essentially a 5th and 6th rounder.

Yeah I'm not sure he realized that...but he raises an interesting point. I think it's still a good trade whether you are going for it or rebuilding. In comment 13854034 Ten Ton Hammer said:Yeah I'm not sure he realized that...but he raises an interesting point. I think it's still a good trade whether you are going for it or rebuilding.

Always a couple of people who have to fuck up a thread ZogZerg : 6:24 pm : link With meaningless Drivel.



Come on folks, get a clue!

They got a guy whose contract is very maneuverable going forward Eric on Li : 6:25 pm : link for less than what the open market is going to pay the few top LB's out there in FA. His cap # here will be less than Hightower got last year and he's likely better than Nigel Bradham (or whoever we think the top LB available is).



Had to give up 2 non premium picks to do it, but they got a good player. Hankins and a 6th for Ogletree is a good trade.

Art Stapleton: Pat Kiwin making some cap sense here re: Ogletree. Aaron Thomas : 6:32 pm : link

Pat Kirwan: really like Ogeltree to the Giants-7mil roster due 3/16 time to convert it to a signing bonus and getting 5.25 cal space back

This is def a sign of the new Keith : 6:35 pm : link regime!

RE: RE: Love the move... Reale01 : 6:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853690 Saos1n said:





Quote:





Remember, though, he and Odell are what started the sideline brawl when we played the Rams...



Ogletree tackled Odell late, out of bounds and Odell threw the ball at him, starting everything







Eh, no big deal. This actually reduces the Giants chance of getting a 15 yard penalty given that they will both wear blue.



I think you can still get 15 for fighting with a teammate In comment 13853704 Emil said:I think you can still get 15 for fighting with a teammate

You only dislike this move... bw in dc : 6:40 pm : link for Ogletree, and this is coming from the most skeptical person of everything Jints Central does, if:



1. You’ve never seen Ogletree play

2. Are confusing a 4th round pick for a first round pick

3. Think unproven college talent is more important than proven, productive NFL talent...



RE: You only dislike this move... arcarsenal : 6:41 pm : link

Quote: for Ogletree, and this is coming from the most skeptical person of everything Jints Central does, if:



1. You’ve never seen Ogletree play

2. Are confusing a 4th round pick for a first round pick

3. Think unproven college talent is more important than proven, productive NFL talent...



Agreed, bw.. it's a good move for us.



We're acknowledging that the LB position exists!



That in, an of itself, is a big deal to me. In comment 13854069 bw in dc said:Agreed, bw.. it's a good move for us.We're acknowledging that the LB position exists!That in, an of itself, is a big deal to me.

RE: And let's see KeoweeFan : 6:46 pm : link

Quote: What we have Ogle this - ( New Window )

It's clear the NYGs have to mic him up for every game if he plays like that "wired". (smile) In comment 13853662 Joey in VA said:It's clear the NYGs have to mic him up for every game if he plays like that "wired". (smile)

RE: RE: Bettcher has used a bunch of undersized players across his 3-4 Coach Red Beaulieu : 6:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13854028 shockeyisthebest8056 said:





Quote:





defense. I guess Wade Phillips prefers size/stoutness over speed.







Wade's version of the 3-4 is very interesting. It's not a traditional bill parcells/belichick 3-4 defense.



How many superbowls has he won? In comment 13854033 Ten Ton Hammer said:How many superbowls has he won?

RE: You only dislike this move... Eric on Li : 6:51 pm : link

Quote: for Ogletree, and this is coming from the most skeptical person of everything Jints Central does, if:



1. You’ve never seen Ogletree play

2. Are confusing a 4th round pick for a first round pick

3. Think unproven college talent is more important than proven, productive NFL talent...



Agreed. Add in that the cap rules make it very preferable to acquire a veteran this way with his previous team paying out the signing bonus money vs. being the original contracted team on the hook for dead money. I think Kirwan is on to something with re-allocated the guaranteed roster bonus, but even still over the 3 years the Giants are responsible for a very small amount of guaranteed money compared to what any very good FA LB would get. In comment 13854069 bw in dc said:Agreed. Add in that the cap rules make it very preferable to acquire a veteran this way with his previous team paying out the signing bonus money vs. being the original contracted team on the hook for dead money. I think Kirwan is on to something with re-allocated the guaranteed roster bonus, but even still over the 3 years the Giants are responsible for a very small amount of guaranteed money compared to what any very good FA LB would get.

RE: RE: RE: Bettcher has used a bunch of undersized players across his 3-4 Ten Ton Hammer : 6:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13854033 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13854028 shockeyisthebest8056 said:





Quote:





defense. I guess Wade Phillips prefers size/stoutness over speed.







Wade's version of the 3-4 is very interesting. It's not a traditional bill parcells/belichick 3-4 defense.







How many superbowls has he won?



Half as many as Parcells and Coughlin. In comment 13854085 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Half as many as Parcells and Coughlin.

What’s not being mentioned is that we also got back Simms11 : 6:53 pm : link a 7th Round Pick next year, as well. That was in the NY Post article that was just posted.

RE: RE: Ogletree will play the WILL Sy'56 : 7:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles







Sy, in a 4-3 certainly, but with what is expected to be an increase in 3-4 looks, where do you see him playing?



NYG will likely run a hybrid scheme, where the WILL is always present. If I have the Cardinals scheme down correctly from last year, he might end up being the Buchanon role. Somewhat of a roamer, a lot of space/pursuit...etc. Goodson plays the inside role with more traffic and contact In comment 13853993 Emil said:NYG will likely run a hybrid scheme, where the WILL is always present. If I have the Cardinals scheme down correctly from last year, he might end up being the Buchanon role. Somewhat of a roamer, a lot of space/pursuit...etc. Goodson plays the inside role with more traffic and contact

... christian : 7:11 pm : link There are a number of options for the Giants to make remedy the big cap hit and still have flexibility.



The Giants effectively as is signed a 26 year old LBer, a year removed from a 2nd team All Pro year, to 2-year 22M contract.



In zero worlds is that a bad deal.

RE: RE: RE: Ogletree will play the WILL Emil : 7:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853993 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles







Sy, in a 4-3 certainly, but with what is expected to be an increase in 3-4 looks, where do you see him playing?







NYG will likely run a hybrid scheme, where the WILL is always present. If I have the Cardinals scheme down correctly from last year, he might end up being the Buchanon role. Somewhat of a roamer, a lot of space/pursuit...etc. Goodson plays the inside role with more traffic and contact



Thank you Sy, my thought as well. In comment 13854113 Sy'56 said:Thank you Sy, my thought as well.

I think this was a much needed trade for a quality LB SGMen : 7:35 pm : link Yes, 2 picks is steep but I don't think we had UFA options to match this pickup. Ogletree is speedy and can cover.



I'm thinking our defense can bounce back this year from last year's debacle. I think Cromartie will be the starting FS and he can still cover. I think the DL can bounce back if healthy. If Goodson can stay healthy and play to his abilities we'll be ok.



Health; a good draft; some UFA's of merit; and, well we can bounce back to a winning season, even if its just 9 - 7.

Time Dragon : 7:35 pm : link Will tell but it seems the Rams were desperate to get rid of him for whatever reasons maybe the most likely the CAP situation. If you know they are struggling with the CAP why include the 6th round this year for a 7th round next year? That’s my one question they are desperate we should come out of this trade smelling like highway robbers in this case the scale seems fairly balanced. A good thief has to know the true value of the product before stealing it or else how can he fence it off to gain true return

value. I would have offered the 4th round 2019, they can accept it or maybe end up cutting him if no one else bites. Ogletree may help us but he is not going to make this defense special all by himself.

Saw this on Twitter and had to laugh montanagiant : 7:40 pm : link Quote: Giants fans: We need stronger LBs.

Giants: Trade for strong LB.

Giants fans: Why did we trade for a LB?



Carl Banks absolutely loves the guy and thinks this was an outstanding trade

RE: Time UConn4523 : 7:41 pm : link

Quote: Will tell but it seems the Rams were desperate to get rid of him for whatever reasons maybe the most likely the CAP situation. If you know they are struggling with the CAP why include the 6th round this year for a 7th round next year? That’s my one question they are desperate we should come out of this trade smelling like highway robbers in this case the scale seems fairly balanced. A good thief has to know the true value of the product before stealing it or else how can he fence it off to gain true return

value. I would have offered the 4th round 2019, they can accept it or maybe end up cutting him if no one else bites. Ogletree may help us but he is not going to make this defense special all by himself.



You are mad about a 6th rounder? Jesus. Your entire view on this is way off, IMO. We gave up what is essentially a 5th round pick and a throw away 6th for a guy who may be the best LBer we've had since a healthy Boley (better than Boley most likely). In comment 13854144 Dragon said:You are mad about a 6th rounder? Jesus. Your entire view on this is way off, IMO. We gave up what is essentially a 5th round pick and a throw away 6th for a guy who may be the best LBer we've had since a healthy Boley (better than Boley most likely).

RE: Saw this on Twitter and had to laugh LakeGeorgeGiant : 7:47 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Giants fans: We need stronger LBs.

Giants: Trade for strong LB.

Giants fans: Why did we trade for a LB?







Carl Banks absolutely loves the guy and thinks this was an outstanding trade



Having the extra fourth rounder made this move a no brainer.



They desperately needed an athletic LB, now they have one, they haven't hurt their draft much and they have the ammunition to get more picks if they choose to. In comment 13854148 montanagiant said:Having the extra fourth rounder made this move a no brainer.They desperately needed an athletic LB, now they have one, they haven't hurt their draft much and they have the ammunition to get more picks if they choose to.

At the very least this reflects two changes UberAlias : 7:47 pm : link 1) A greater prioritization of the LB position and 2) a bolder willingness to deal picks in effort to improve the roster.

SGMen Dragon : 7:51 pm : link Like the trade felt the price since we are taking on a large amount of future CAP from a desperate CAP situation team was overpriced. My real concern is that many will think like you because of one, five or seven additional players this team will become contenders once again. That’s an unlikely reality there maybe three to four positions on this team that have true starting quality NFL players returning without an injuries concerns or major talent production. Hope for the best expect the worst should be the motto for this team don’t expect to fix a 3 win team devoid of talent overnight.

I think many are forgetting how good the D was just 13 months ago Eric on Li : 7:52 pm : link yeah they took a big step back (the whole team did) and there's a new system coming in but there is talent here and they just added a 26 year old pro bowl LB renowned for not only his ability but his leadership. To go with Snacks, Collins, Jenkins, Tomlinson, DRC, JPP, Vernon. This is a very good thing at a pretty insignificant cost.



There's very little defense in the NFL overall these days so I'm not saying this is the 2000 ravens, but there aren't many teams who have that much defensive talent. Fix the OL so the time of possession/turnover battle/field so the field isn't slanted against us plus a couple good draft picks and this defense is going to be very interesting.

RE: SGMen arcarsenal : 8:06 pm : link

Quote: Like the trade felt the price since we are taking on a large amount of future CAP from a desperate CAP situation team was overpriced. My real concern is that many will think like you because of one, five or seven additional players this team will become contenders once again. That’s an unlikely reality there maybe three to four positions on this team that have true starting quality NFL players returning without an injuries concerns or major talent production. Hope for the best expect the worst should be the motto for this team don’t expect to fix a 3 win team devoid of talent overnight.



Capitalizing the word "CAP" doesn't make you any less clueless about the way it works. In comment 13854164 Dragon said:Capitalizing the word "CAP" doesn't make you any less clueless about the way it works.

culture, culture, culture mofti : 8:07 pm : link He can be the leader this team needs to get the defense back into form. Like DG said, bring in guys who want to play the game.

For the people saying the cap doesn't matter, Go Terps : 8:13 pm : link the Rams are losing some good players because they're anticipating making Aaron Donald the highest paid defensive player in the game and giving Jared Goff a contract that is being inflated by the money given to the likes of Stafford, Cousins, etc.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock chopperhatch : 8:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13853958 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853943 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853900 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13853820 cjac said:





Quote:





The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick







So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.







Better players have been traded for less.







Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.







Shady McCoy for one







McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.









Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.







An undersized linebacker with a history of knee injuries who had just won defensive rookie of the year and notched 159 tackles. I think we can certainly argue that that's worth more than the last pick of the 4th round.







McCoy is a hall of fame player, who was traded for a good LB. I'd say the Bills got way more out of that deal than the Eagles did.





Wait, what? Are you fucking serious about McCoy being a HoF player?



Just when I had thought I had seen it all. In comment 13853991 Emil said:Wait, what? Are you fucking serious about McCoy being a HoF player?Just when I had thought I had seen it all.

RE: For the people saying the cap doesn't matter, UConn4523 : 8:26 pm : link

Quote: the Rams are losing some good players because they're anticipating making Aaron Donald the highest paid defensive player in the game and giving Jared Goff a contract that is being inflated by the money given to the likes of Stafford, Cousins, etc.



Then they should manage their cap better. There’s no reason not to be able to afford a top QB and DT in today’s cap structure. Also, he’s been traded because he also doesn’t fit heir scheme, this isn’t purely a salary dump.



Giants will be able to afford Eli, Beckham on a new deal, and the big 3 signings from 2016, in addition to having enough room to go after a top OLman in FA. so who cares what the rams are doing. In comment 13854186 Go Terps said:Then they should manage their cap better. There’s no reason not to be able to afford a top QB and DT in today’s cap structure. Also, he’s been traded because he also doesn’t fit heir scheme, this isn’t purely a salary dump.Giants will be able to afford Eli, Beckham on a new deal, and the big 3 signings from 2016, in addition to having enough room to go after a top OLman in FA. so who cares what the rams are doing.