Rams trade LB Alec Ogletree to Giants

OdellBeckhamJr : 3:56 pm
...
Schefter  
OdellBeckhamJr : 3:57 pm : link
And another trade: Rams trading LB Alec Ogletree to the New York Giants for two 2018 draft picks, per league source.
link - ( New Window )
Fucking awesome  
Big Rick in FL : 3:57 pm : link
One of my favorite LBs in the NFL.
For two 2018 Draft picks  
BigBlueHens : 3:57 pm : link
Per Schefter
Link - ( New Window )
signed extension last Oct.  
26.2 : 3:58 pm : link
Rams signed ILB Alec Ogletree to a four-year, $42 million extension through 2021.

The deal had been in the works since the summer, and reportedly includes over $30 million guaranteed. Ogletree is a playmaker with sideline-to-sideline athleticism, but has yet to become a truly impact player. He does play all three downs, and has been durable aside from a 2015 broken leg. Ogletree just turned 26 last month.
...  
GP : 3:58 pm : link
Stats seem to indicate he's a guy that doesn't miss many games. What does it say about recent Giants injury history when that is the first thing I thought to check?
Yes!  
Mkdaman1818 : 3:58 pm : link
I love ogletree... let’s keep beefing up this defense!
Frels like  
Koldegaard : 3:59 pm : link
A Boley/Pierce Player.

Love it
Well it’s definitely a new regime  
Kyle in NY : 4:00 pm : link
I’m fond of Ogletree’s ability but what was the consensus on how he played last season?
...  
GP : 4:00 pm : link
I wonder if this makes a trade back from #2 to compile more picks more of an option now.
Per Schefter  
Mkdaman1818 : 4:00 pm : link
Compensation update: Giants are trading their fourth-round pick and their sixth-round pick in return for LB Alec Ogletree and the Rams' 2019 seventh-round pick, per source.
Link - ( New Window )
Wow  
gmen9892 : 4:00 pm : link
Depending on what picks we gave up, I LOVE this move. This is a high intensity LB that can cover a ton of ground. Exactly the type of LB this team needs with attitude to boot.
Shefter reporting  
Giantfan in skinland : 4:00 pm : link
it's a 4 and 6 for Ogletree and a 7
haha  
UConn4523 : 4:00 pm : link
sweet. Right about a thread about the Giants never trading for anyone.
its a 4 and a 6  
Peppers : 4:00 pm : link
...
Let's not forget  
Mr. Nickels : 4:01 pm : link
Comp picks are now tradeable. I bet it is one of the picks. Hope the other pick is a late round
RE: ...  
UConn4523 : 4:01 pm : link
In comment 13853625 GP said:
Quote:
I wonder if this makes a trade back from #2 to compile more picks more of an option now.


Doubt this has any bearing. A 4th isn't nothing but a 6th virtually is.
RE: ...  
bigbluehoya : 4:01 pm : link
In comment 13853625 GP said:
Quote:
I wonder if this makes a trade back from #2 to compile more picks more of an option now.


I doubt it has any bearing whatsoever.
.  
arcarsenal : 4:02 pm : link
Awesome.

Ogletree is a good player.

Our new GM is actually acknowledging that LB is a position!
LOVE  
bigblue12 : 4:02 pm : link
this trade...so many people wanted him in the draft and he has turned out to be a good player. Finally an athletic linebacker.
What two picks?  
81_Great_Dane : 4:02 pm : link
Sounds to me like this makes a trade down out of the #2 overall spot more likely. If you just traded two picks, you need more picks.

But what do I know?
What’s a linebacker?  
McNally's_Nuts : 4:02 pm : link
?
Great trade  
Sammo85 : 4:02 pm : link
Love it.
really  
Steve in Greenwich : 4:03 pm : link
hoping this is the compensation 4th and not their actual 4th
RE: Shefter reporting  
81_Great_Dane : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 13853628 Giantfan in skinland said:
Quote:
it's a 4 and 6 for Ogletree and a 7
That's a pretty low price for a 3-down linebacker.
It's a new..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4:03 pm : link
time here. We might be seeing big changes!!
Great trade  
Breeze_94 : 4:03 pm : link
4th round was where I wanted to grab an LB, instead we get a proven one who is locked up for the next 4 years. Still a young player as well only 26 years old.
Rams  
DanMetroMan : 4:03 pm : link
fans on twitter say he didn't play as well this past year. That being said others are saying the new scheme wasn't a good fit for him.
...  
GP : 4:03 pm : link
I love swapping a 4th and a 6th for a player like Ogletree. Contract matters, of course, but history shows that mid-round picks can be severely overrated by teams as trade-bait. I'd rather have a high-quality player at a higher cost than roster filler at bargain prices. Love it.
RE: really  
UConn4523 : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 13853643 Steve in Greenwich said:
Quote:
hoping this is the compensation 4th and not their actual 4th


Why? I mean great if it is but we can't expect to get good players for nothing.
wonder if its the regular 4th  
jintz4life : 4:04 pm : link
or the compensatory 4th
RE: What two picks?  
Mike from Ohio : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 13853640 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
Sounds to me like this makes a trade down out of the #2 overall spot more likely. If you just traded two picks, you need more picks.

But what do I know?


Do teams need to have a minimum number of picks in each draft? The goal is to acquire talent, not bodies.
and someone was just complaining that we never make a trade  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4:04 pm : link
like the Eagles do.....

so things may be a changing.
Wow...  
ryanmkeane : 4:04 pm : link
nice surprise! Love Ogletree
More suitable to a 3-4?  
Canton : 4:04 pm : link
.
looks like his average pay per year is 10.5 million  
DaddyM89 : 4:04 pm : link
how does this affect our cap situation?
according to Rapoport...  
Mike in St. Louis : 4:05 pm : link
he was offered to the Chiefs first, who declined...
Love this trade  
BigBlueHens : 4:05 pm : link
Trading away two picks this year makes it seem a trade down from 2nd overall is more likely
It just moved a little.  
FranknWeezer : 4:06 pm : link
Giants make a significant trade? Holy.

Agree with the above poster that this may signal we are going to be trading down out of one of our draft slots to recapture a pick.
Well, LB is a need  
bigbluehoya : 4:06 pm : link
And AO should be entering his prime.

In principle, I don’t love trading draft picks for a guy who already has a $10M annual cap hit.

This roster is in awful shape, and I guess you can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs. Doesn’t smell like a deliberate/dedicated rebuild type of move, to me.
And let's see  
Joey in VA : 4:06 pm : link
What we have
Ogle this - ( New Window )
95 tackles  
ryanmkeane : 4:06 pm : link
was a "down" year for him last year...and he's only 26. Love it!
I don't care about the 4th and 6th we gave up,  
Doomster : 4:06 pm : link
it's the 7th round pick we got that is making me gidiefor...
Loved him in college  
GoBlue6599 : 4:06 pm : link
Wow our 1st real LB since AP
cap is fine  
NYG007 : 4:06 pm : link
Just means anyone we sign, we pay them low in 2018 and load up 2019 and 2020 when we have like 90m+ in each year cap room
Also remember Bettcher got to see him up close  
FranknWeezer : 4:07 pm : link
twice a year when he was coaching in the NFCW.
RE: RE: really  
Steve in Greenwich : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 13853649 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853643 Steve in Greenwich said:


Quote:


hoping this is the compensation 4th and not their actual 4th



Why? I mean great if it is but we can't expect to get good players for nothing.

because giving up their 4th is considerably better than giving up the compensation 4th... theres a full 32 picks between the two. I like to hope for the best possible deal, that all. The compensation 4th is almost equivalent to their 5th.
According to Pat Traina  
Mkdaman1818 : 4:07 pm : link
He counts $3 million against the cap this year assuming the $7M roster bonus is zapped. $4M next year assuming the $6M roster bonus is removed.
Link - ( New Window )
I wonder:  
Knee of Theismann : 4:07 pm : link
Trading picks for established player indicates more of a "win-now" type attitude? Could this give us any insight re: our pick at #2 overall??

I do see by the way Ogletree just signed a 4 year extension with the Rams during the 2017 season...
I like it  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 4:07 pm : link
We haven't had a great LB since Antonio Pierce.
GREAT FUCKING MOVE  
BleedBlue : 4:07 pm : link
LOVED him outta georgia, very excited about this addition!
Smart move...  
bw in dc : 4:08 pm : link
Draft picks in the middle rounds are overrated when you can grab a legitimate, proven commodity...
RE: Love this trade  
Mike from Ohio : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 13853659 BigBlueHens said:
Quote:
Trading away two picks this year makes it seem a trade down from 2nd overall is more likely


Why do people keep saying this? They essentially lost one pick, because they did add a player.

The trade has no bearing on what they do with the draft, other than LB is less of a priority.
even better  
Steve in Greenwich : 4:08 pm : link
Tom Rock

Verified account

@TomRock_Newsday
50s50 seconds ago
More
The 4th the Giants are sending to the Rams in the trade is the comp pick.
I remember him being a total,pain in the ass when we played the Rams  
Canton : 4:09 pm : link
Was active from sideline to sideline. I also remember seeing a piece on NFL Network about him. Outstanding citizen and a tremendous "QB" in our middle.

Excellent catch DG!
RE: RE: RE: really  
UConn4523 : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 13853671 Steve in Greenwich said:
Quote:
In comment 13853649 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 13853643 Steve in Greenwich said:


Quote:


hoping this is the compensation 4th and not their actual 4th



Why? I mean great if it is but we can't expect to get good players for nothing.


because giving up their 4th is considerably better than giving up the compensation 4th... theres a full 32 picks between the two. I like to hope for the best possible deal, that all. The compensation 4th is almost equivalent to their 5th.


Yes I realize that, I said so in my response.
Which 4  
jeff57 : 4:09 pm : link
.
RE: Which 4  
Josh in the City : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 13853682 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


The comp pick...confirmed per Rock.
How does this effect our  
Andy in Boston : 4:09 pm : link
Cap situation?
LOVE IT!  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:10 pm : link
New era!
Got a bad grade from PFF  
jeff57 : 4:10 pm : link
For 2017
RE: Got a bad grade from PFF  
UConn4523 : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 13853687 jeff57 said:
Quote:
For 2017


Ohh no!
Love the move...  
Saos1n : 4:11 pm : link
Remember, though, he and Odell are what started the sideline brawl when we played the Rams...

Ogletree tackled Odell late, out of bounds and Odell threw the ball at him, starting everything
3-4 is coming  
Rflairr : 4:11 pm : link
.
I like it!  
Sean : 4:11 pm : link
.
This is our money backer  
Peppers : 4:11 pm : link
He's a right inside backer or the money backer in Bettchers defense. Former safety who can track down RBs. He struggles beating blocks but if he's kept clean he can make plays.
I LOVE THIS  
Emil : 4:11 pm : link
WOW, big sexy moves

Great LB.

The low PFF grade is because he suffered in the Rams switch in defensive scheme, which is why they are willing to trade him.
RE: really  
dank41 : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 13853643 Steve in Greenwich said:
Quote:
hoping this is the compensation 4th and not their actual 4th


Still getting a great value for a 4th round pick, I might be less excited if we gave up a 3rd. What are the odds of the Giants picking someone that good with their 4th round pick? Especially a guy who is ready to play at a high level immediately.
I have to imagine it was the earlier 4th rounder  
Knee of Theismann : 4:11 pm : link
Otherwise this would be quite the bargain. But I don't know I still think it's a bargain either way. He's a fantastic player and he's only 26, and those cap numbers don't look too bad at all.
RE: RE: Which 4  
jeff57 : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 13853683 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 13853682 jeff57 said:


Quote:


.



The comp pick...confirmed per Rock.


Great. That makes it better
RE: I LOVE THIS  
jeff57 : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 13853694 Emil said:
Quote:
WOW, big sexy moves

Great LB.

The low PFF grade is because he suffered in the Rams switch in defensive scheme, which is why they are willing to trade him.


They switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4.
It being the comp pick makes  
Rflairr : 4:12 pm : link
this a really good trade
I may have posted too soon  
bigbluehoya : 4:12 pm : link
If this guy is going to be $3M on the cap this year, it’s an outstanding deal.

How can they just kill the roster bonuses though? I’m not an expert on this stuff, but that doesn’t make any sense to me.
Why would the  
Pete in MD : 4:12 pm : link
Rams make this trade?
Love it!  
mfsd : 4:12 pm : link
The chances of a 4th or 6th round pick turning into an Alec Ogletree caliber player are pretty slim. Major talent upgrade at LB
RE: Love the move...  
Emil : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 13853690 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Remember, though, he and Odell are what started the sideline brawl when we played the Rams...

Ogletree tackled Odell late, out of bounds and Odell threw the ball at him, starting everything


Eh, no big deal. This actually reduces the Giants chance of getting a 15 yard penalty given that they will both wear blue.
LOVE  
Allen in CNJ : 4:13 pm : link
IT!
Hopefully  
dune69 : 4:13 pm : link
Bettcher sees big things with Ogletree. It must be a new era because we just made a significant investment in a linebacker. Love it.
RE: Why would the  
ryanmkeane : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 13853702 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
Rams make this trade?

Has to be cap related. They will need to pay Donald ridiculous money. Goff, Gurley down the road.
Per Pat Traina  
knicks3031 : 4:14 pm : link
It is the comp 4th pick.
A Giants GM that acknowledges the LB position?  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:14 pm : link
Is this allowed?
Love the pick up, however  
Simms11 : 4:14 pm : link
we're now down to 5 picks in the draft unless we trade down?!
There we go!!  
prdave73 : 4:15 pm : link
Eagles make a move, so the Giants step up! DG making an impact already.
Hmmmm....  
Doomster : 4:15 pm : link
This guy is getting paid more than our entire linebacker group last season....cap space just got a little less....down to about 14M.....and we haven't signed an OLman yet....
RE: RE: Love this trade  
BigBlueHens : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 13853677 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 13853659 BigBlueHens said:


Quote:


Trading away two picks this year makes it seem a trade down from 2nd overall is more likely



Why do people keep saying this? They essentially lost one pick, because they did add a player.

The trade has no bearing on what they do with the draft, other than LB is less of a priority.

Because they have now traded away a 4th, 6th, and 7th. I think trading late round picks for a proven linebacker is a good move, but you have to think the GM is going to want more than 5 picks in his first draft. A draft that is extremely important to this franchise. If not trading down from 2nd overall, but maybe trading to accumulate more picks in other spots. It was just a thought.
Just signed a 4-year  
pjcas18 : 4:16 pm : link
extension with the Rams this past season.

Team leader, high character football guy  
AcesUp : 4:16 pm : link
May play a part in culture change.

I'm curious to see how much of the guarantees the Rams are eating on this and what this contract now looks like for the Giants.
Wow and just the compensatory pick?? I love this!!  
Knee of Theismann : 4:16 pm : link
Sounds like the perfect "money-backer" for Bettcher's 3-4. Very athletic, a playmaker, still young, and cap numbers don't look bad at all. This is a great day!!!!
So is he better in a 4-3?  
Pete in MD : 4:17 pm : link
He'll have big Snacks and Tomlinson protecting him for the next few years! Just like Ray Lewis had with Goose and Sam Adams.
Excellent  
AcidTest : 4:17 pm : link
move. Ogletree has great sideline to sideline speed, and is only 26. And for just the comp four and a six, plus we get a seven next year. Well done DG.
Great pick up  
Rjanyg : 4:18 pm : link
This is the speed LB our defense hasn't had since Jesse Armstead. Although Boley was pretty good, Ogletree is better.
RE: Love the pick up, however  
bw in dc : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 13853711 Simms11 said:
Quote:
we're now down to 5 picks in the draft unless we trade down?!


BFD.

We got a proven pro bowl caliber player at a position of need...
RE: How does this effect our  
Mr. Nickels : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 13853685 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
Cap situation?


It looks like someone posted above he costs 3 or 4 million Rams eating the signing bonus?
finally a good MLB  
GMAN4LIFE : 4:19 pm : link
.
RE: What two picks?  
jvm52106 : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 13853640 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
Sounds to me like this makes a trade down out of the #2 overall spot more likely. If you just traded two picks, you need more picks.

But what do I know?


My thoughts exactly. You give up some picks with the knowledge that you are looking to move down.
"Tree"  
Doomster : 4:19 pm : link
is a 10M cap hit on 3/18....
RE: Team leader, high character football guy  
YAJ2112 : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 13853718 AcesUp said:
Quote:
May play a part in culture change.

I'm curious to see how much of the guarantees the Rams are eating on this and what this contract now looks like for the Giants.


Pretty much no guarantees left beyond. He has a couple of roster bonuses that we are on the hook for. Basically he's on a 4/39 deal with us and cap hits are 10/10/10/9

Link - ( New Window )
god damn this trade sucks  
OdellBeckhamJr : 4:19 pm : link
ogletree is terrible he cannot tackle
Wonder why the Rams traded him  
Breeze_94 : 4:19 pm : link
He is only 26 years old, a very good player, and the move only saves them 3mil. Plus, they just gave him a nice deal a few months ago.
Great Move  
Giants86 : 4:19 pm : link
he is a player.
one thing  
Steve in Greenwich : 4:20 pm : link
this does is change the narrative of "id rather have Hankins than a late 4th round pick". I'd rather have Ogletree than Hankins, especially at a lower cap number and with Hankins replacement now in year 2 and probably better than him in Tomlinson.
Number  
pjcas18 : 4:20 pm : link
of draft picks is sort of meaningless.

I'd take an Ogletree (or plug in any established veteran even if he's only league average) over any pick after a 2nd round pick.

Just for reference, this is the success of a ten year study of draft picks by position and "success" was very easily defined as "starting more than half their games".

When I see these numbers for 4th and 6th round picks, and I see fans fret the Giants only have 5 picks and no 6th or 7th round pick. SO WHAT? The odds of hitting on those picks are remote, the odds of the player being at least decent is likely. Trade away.

And no don't trade down to accumulate more useless picks just to have more picks. That's a stupid strategy.

Quote:
Historic Success Chart

The numbers show us the following outline for finding consistent starters:

1st Round - OL (83%) LB (70%) TE (67%) DB (64%) QB (63%) WR (58%) RB (58%) DL (58%)

2nd Round - OL (70%) LB (55%) TE (50%) WR (49%) DB (46%) QB (27%) DL (26%) RB (25%)

3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)

4th Round - DL (37%) TE (33%) OL (29%) LB (16%) WR(12%) DB (11%) RB (11%) QB (8%)

5th Round - TE (32%) DB (17%) WR (16%) OL (16%) DL (13%) RB (9%) LB (4%) QB (0%)

6th Round - TE (26%) OL (16%) DL (13%) WR (9%) DB (8%) RB (6%) LB (5%) QB (0%)

7th Round - DB (11%) OL (9%) QB (6%) WR (5%) DL (3%) LB (2%) RB (0%) TE (0%)
RE: Hmmmm....  
Knee of Theismann : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 13853714 Doomster said:
Quote:
This guy is getting paid more than our entire linebacker group last season....cap space just got a little less....down to about 14M.....and we haven't signed an OLman yet....


Doomster seriously shut up dude lol can you be happy for one second? You don't know exactly what the cap number implication is. LB was a major need this offseason and we just got one who is a proven young playmaker and a perfect fit for Bettcher's defense. All for a compensatory 4th rounder?? What do you suggest the Giants could have done better to address that need? This is an incredibly impressive move.

Or are we supposed to just not make any moves whatsoever for fear that we might not be $20M under the cap by the time the season starts?
Let's fucking go TREE!!!!!  
Giantology : 4:21 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Love this trade  
jvm52106 : 4:22 pm : link
In comment 13853677 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 13853659 BigBlueHens said:


Quote:


Trading away two picks this year makes it seem a trade down from 2nd overall is more likely



Why do people keep saying this? They essentially lost one pick, because they did add a player.

The trade has no bearing on what they do with the draft, other than LB is less of a priority.


How the hell would you know it has no bearing. Of course it does. You think they made a trade without even thinking about what they wnat to accomplish in the draft. I am not saying it guarantees a trade down but it sure as hell has some bearing on the draft as they must have thought that through before hand.
I actually wonder if this confirms that we're sticking with the 4-3  
widmerseyebrow : 4:22 pm : link
Ogletree's best years were as a MLB in a 4-3. He slipped a little this year as an outside linebacker in a 3-4.
The cap  
ryanmkeane : 4:23 pm : link
can always be changed with guaranteed money, working money around, etc. Unless you have close to no cap space, it's usually never a problem to work things around to sign someone you really want (Norwell).

Even with this move, we'll be able to sign Norwell and possibly 1 other big signing
RE: Wonder why the Rams traded him  
ryanmkeane : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 13853733 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
He is only 26 years old, a very good player, and the move only saves them 3mil. Plus, they just gave him a nice deal a few months ago.

Cap room
RE: I actually wonder if this confirms that we're sticking with the 4-3  
jeff57 : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 13853741 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Ogletree's best years were as a MLB in a 4-3. He slipped a little this year as an outside linebacker in a 3-4.


Played mostly one of the inside spots. Quinn and Barwin were on the outside. But it could mean they’re sticking with a 4-3 base.
per stapleton  
gidiefor : Mod : 4:24 pm : link
#NYGiants will send 4th round compensatory pick and their 6th rounder to the Rams for Alec Ogletree and a 2019 7th rounder.
RE: Wonder why the Rams traded him  
pjcas18 : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 13853733 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
He is only 26 years old, a very good player, and the move only saves them 3mil. Plus, they just gave him a nice deal a few months ago.


Need room to re-sign Aaron Donald?

They seem to have a lot of room, but just a thought.
RE: RE: Hmmmm....  
Giantology : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 13853737 Knee of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 13853714 Doomster said:


Quote:


This guy is getting paid more than our entire linebacker group last season....cap space just got a little less....down to about 14M.....and we haven't signed an OLman yet....



Doomster seriously shut up dude lol can you be happy for one second? You don't know exactly what the cap number implication is. LB was a major need this offseason and we just got one who is a proven young playmaker and a perfect fit for Bettcher's defense. All for a compensatory 4th rounder?? What do you suggest the Giants could have done better to address that need? This is an incredibly impressive move.

Or are we supposed to just not make any moves whatsoever for fear that we might not be $20M under the cap by the time the season starts?


Just ignore him. He's a Patriots fan anyway, and probably still bummed about the SB loss.
RE: Why would the  
Emil : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 13853702 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
Rams make this trade?


Rams just used the franchise tag on Joyner, and they need to give Donald a long term deal soon, and possibly Brockers.

If you look at the amount of money DTs make on their second contract (remember what Suh got) it's big money.
he was a 4-3 outside linebacker mosty a cover LB  
mphbullet36 : 4:24 pm : link
I think he is a great candidate to switch to inside linebacker in a 3-4 because he is great at playing is space and coverage. I think our starting inside backers will be BJ Goodsen and Ogletree...now we need some pash rushing outside linebackers.
RE: god damn this trade sucks  
Giantology : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 13853732 OdellBeckhamJr said:
Quote:
ogletree is terrible he cannot tackle


You sir, are in the minority.
RE: signed extension last Oct.  
Steve in South Jersey : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 13853620 26.2 said:
Quote:
Rams signed ILB Alec Ogletree to a four-year, $42 million extension through 2021.

The deal had been in the works since the summer, and reportedly includes over $30 million guaranteed. Ogletree is a playmaker with sideline-to-sideline athleticism, but has yet to become a truly impact player. He does play all three downs, and has been durable aside from a 2015 broken leg. Ogletree just turned 26 last month.



That sounds like a lot of cap space. How much do the Giants have after this trade? Lowe getting quality LB though.
RE: per stapleton  
Emil : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 13853746 gidiefor said:
Quote:
#NYGiants will send 4th round compensatory pick and their 6th rounder to the Rams for Alec Ogletree and a 2019 7th rounder.


Ok, I'll jump in the deep end. Does this increase the possibility of a trade down...Giants just sent two picks to the Rams and the team has a lot of holes. Just food for thought.
Looks like we will owe him  
BillT : 4:25 pm : link
$10m this year and the next two in salary and roster bonus. $9m the last year.
Love getting quality LB though  
Steve in South Jersey : 4:26 pm : link
.
For those of you focused on the number of picks we have...  
Mike from Ohio : 4:26 pm : link
please stop! I am sure Dave Gettleman is not going into this draft focused on how many picks he has. He is trying to make this team better, and getting a quality NFL Linebacker who is 26 and locked up for the next four years is much better than a 4th round pick that will likely never be a quality NFL starter and a 6th round pick that will likely be out of the league in a couple of years.

The draft is about QUALITY not QUANTITY.
RE: .  
santacruzom : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 13853638 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Awesome.

Ogletree is a good player.

Our new GM is actually acknowledging that LB is a position!


Nah, he's gonna start at TE.
only  
Steve in Greenwich : 4:26 pm : link
downside to this trade is its going to be a boring day 3 of the draft. I love the draft and it really does suck when you see players fall that you like even if you know they probably wont pan out and you don't even have a chance to draft them. Now no 6th or 7th rounder this year.
RE: RE: god damn this trade sucks  
OdellBeckhamJr : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 13853752 Giantology said:
Quote:
In comment 13853732 OdellBeckhamJr said:


Quote:


ogletree is terrible he cannot tackle



You sir, are in the minority.


he missed 27 tackles last year - the most of any linebacker and his contract is terrible
Leaves just about enough money  
jeff57 : 4:27 pm : link
To sign Norwell. Thete’s Going to have to several cap cuts/restructuring.
RE: only  
Breeze_94 : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 13853760 Steve in Greenwich said:
Quote:
downside to this trade is its going to be a boring day 3 of the draft. I love the draft and it really does suck when you see players fall that you like even if you know they probably wont pan out and you don't even have a chance to draft them. Now no 6th or 7th rounder this year.


We still have a 4th,5th, and a 7th.
Wow  
Jay on the Island : 4:27 pm : link
What a very good move by DG. He is just the type of LB this team needs. He will likely play inside next to Goodman and be the coverage LB this team desperately needs.
I don't think  
jvm52106 : 4:27 pm : link
we take the roster bonus, just the $3 mil hit. The roster nonus was only to be paid by Rams if he was on their roster when the bonus comes soon. So they save $10 mil, we take on 3 mil.
RE: Per Pat Traina  
Beer Man : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 13853709 knicks3031 said:
Quote:
It is the comp 4th pick.
I thought comp picks could not be traded?
Eh... Reese would have got this done...  
kinard : 4:28 pm : link
... giving up only only the sixth-round pick (sarcasm on)
"Knee"  
Doomster : 4:28 pm : link
all I am saying is, all the talk has been to improve the OL, and the first thing we do is defense....

If you want good players, you have to pay for them.....that's a given......with 20 UFA's to replace, and OL needed, Gettleman made his first move.....

Time will tell....
The Rams eat $6.4 m in accelerated bonus  
BillT : 4:28 pm : link
and save about $5m on the cap this year.
We still have our 4th round comp pick...  
BillKo : 4:28 pm : link
and a high fifth.

Is it true we don't have a sixth (from trade for Crockwell?), but now have two 7's.

I like the trade.

Building from the inside out......DG tackles the lines next in free agency.
RE: Leaves just about enough money  
Rflairr : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 13853763 jeff57 said:
Quote:
To sign Norwell. Thete’s Going to have to several cap cuts/restructuring.


Need to make Eli take a pay cut
RE: RE: RE: Love this trade  
Mike from Ohio : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 13853740 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853677 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 13853659 BigBlueHens said:


Quote:


Trading away two picks this year makes it seem a trade down from 2nd overall is more likely



Why do people keep saying this? They essentially lost one pick, because they did add a player.

The trade has no bearing on what they do with the draft, other than LB is less of a priority.



How the hell would you know it has no bearing. Of course it does. You think they made a trade without even thinking about what they wnat to accomplish in the draft. I am not saying it guarantees a trade down but it sure as hell has some bearing on the draft as they must have thought that through before hand.


It has no bearing on the likelihood of trading down. Of course acquiring a player in a trade impacts the following draft. Don't be obtuse.
RE: RE: only  
Steve in Greenwich : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 13853764 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853760 Steve in Greenwich said:


Quote:


downside to this trade is its going to be a boring day 3 of the draft. I love the draft and it really does suck when you see players fall that you like even if you know they probably wont pan out and you don't even have a chance to draft them. Now no 6th or 7th rounder this year.



We still have a 4th,5th, and a 7th.

7th went in the Cockrell trade last year, so draft ends in the 5th. I know it probably amounts to nothing and wont fret about it, but the draft is one of the highlights of the year and it stinks when it ends early.
He just finished the first year  
Jay on the Island : 4:29 pm : link
of a 4 year 42 million dollar deal.
Actually  
Breeze_94 : 4:29 pm : link
you're right, no 7th. But we get an extra 7th next year.
RE: I don't think  
BillT : 4:29 pm : link
In comment 13853766 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
we take the roster bonus, just the $3 mil hit. The roster nonus was only to be paid by Rams if he was on their roster when the bonus comes soon. So they save $10 mil, we take on 3 mil.

I think the roster bonuses are ours. We save the prorated signing bonus.
RE: RE: Per Pat Traina  
jeff57 : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 13853767 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 13853709 knicks3031 said:


Quote:


It is the comp 4th pick.

I thought comp picks could not be traded?


Changed the rule last year
RE: RE: per stapleton  
AdamBrag : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 13853754 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853746 gidiefor said:


Quote:


#NYGiants will send 4th round compensatory pick and their 6th rounder to the Rams for Alec Ogletree and a 2019 7th rounder.



Ok, I'll jump in the deep end. Does this increase the possibility of a trade down...Giants just sent two picks to the Rams and the team has a lot of holes. Just food for thought.


Gettleman has never traded down. I wouldn't get your hopes up it's going to happen this year.
Time warp to 2013  
RobCarpenter : 4:31 pm : link
To an earlier thread on him. I wonder if Sy still feels the same way as he did in 2013.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: god damn this trade sucks  
Rflairr : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 13853762 OdellBeckhamJr said:
Quote:
In comment 13853752 Giantology said:


Quote:


In comment 13853732 OdellBeckhamJr said:


Quote:


ogletree is terrible he cannot tackle



You sir, are in the minority.



he missed 27 tackles last year - the most of any linebacker and his contract is terrible


Yeah but we probably can finally cover Witten now. lol
RE: RE: I don't think  
BillT : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 13853777 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 13853766 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


we take the roster bonus, just the $3 mil hit. The roster nonus was only to be paid by Rams if he was on their roster when the bonus comes soon. So they save $10 mil, we take on 3 mil.


I think the roster bonuses are ours. We save the prorated signing bonus.

Otherwise it cuts his salary $7m. I think the $3. and $7m this year were guaranteed.
I love moves like this...  
ryanmkeane : 4:32 pm : link
something that Reese would never, ever do. Take a sure thing at LB instead of a shot in the dark in rounds 4-6.
I was not happy  
13ODB : 4:32 pm : link
About hiring Gettleman at first but that all changed a few days later when he cut hart and fired Ross. This guy is a completely different GM then Reese and I love it. Reese would never ever made a trade like this never.
RE: and someone was just complaining that we never make a trade  
VinegarPeppers : 4:33 pm : link
Indeed. I just got punched in the face by Gettleman...and liked it!

In comment 13853653 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
like the Eagles do.....

so things may be a changing.
Sy’s comments  
RobCarpenter : 4:33 pm : link
No way in round 1
Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link
He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.
RE: I love moves like this...  
Mr. Nickels : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 13853785 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
something that Reese would never, ever do. Take a sure thing at LB instead of a shot in the dark in rounds 4-6.


Reese would trade the picks to move up to take some scrub a little bit earlier
According to Raanan  
Beer Man : 4:34 pm : link
Ogletree is Andrew Adams brother-in-law. Just a piece of meaningless but interesting trivia
Thanks YAJ  
AcesUp : 4:35 pm : link
Good deal for the Giants from the looks of it, can easily be restructured as well.
RE: Sy’s comments  
jeff57 : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 13853789 RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
No way in round 1
Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link
He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.


Had 98 solo tackles in 2016.
RE: I actually wonder if this confirms that we're sticking with the 4-3  
Emil : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 13853741 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Ogletree's best years were as a MLB in a 4-3. He slipped a little this year as an outside linebacker in a 3-4.


Thinking Moneybacker here. He certainly is not an outside LB in a 3-4.

Bettcher will be multiple.
A lot of people here seem to love this trade  
illmatic : 4:36 pm : link
but based only on some quick browsing online, Rams fans don't seem very upset that he's gone. A lot of them were upset with his play, mainly all the missed tackles. I liked him coming out of college but haven't seen much of him on the Rams so I'm neutral on the trade assuming it's not a huge cap hit. But Bettcher must see something in him and the way he would fit in the defense and I'm happy about that. Draft pick wise, they didn't give up much. The cap is the main concern with this trade.
RE: RE: What two picks?  
81_Great_Dane : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 13853652 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Do teams need to have a minimum number of picks in each draft? The goal is to acquire talent, not bodies.
The Giants are rebuilding. They seem to want to turn over the roster quite a bit to get "professional football players" and "hog mollies" that fit what the new GM and coaches are trying to do. In that situation, you want picks. It's not like they have a loaded roster and are trying to fill a single weak spot. They have plenty of needs.
I dream of the day that the G-men  
Beer Man : 4:37 pm : link
Have a dominating LB core again
Looks like Bettcher  
TMS : 4:37 pm : link
may have pushed for this trade early on. Sounds like LT yelling at his mates in that highlight tape. All offense from here on out.
Nice trade  
Matt in SGS : 4:38 pm : link
Ogletree was also the guy who hit Odell out of bounds and started the fight in St. Louis years ago as well, so he has an edge to him too.
RE: Sy’s comments  
AcesUp : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 13853789 RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
No way in round 1
Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link
He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.


I imagine Bettcher plans to use him like he previously used Buchanon in Arizona, kind of a LB/S hybrid role.
I think it’s a good trade  
RobCarpenter : 4:38 pm : link
Just pointing out how much doubt was expressed by fans in a year when the Giants could have drafted him, but drafted ...

Justin Pugh.
RE: RE: Sy’s comments  
Emil : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 13853802 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 13853789 RobCarpenter said:


Quote:


No way in round 1
Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link
He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.



I imagine Bettcher plans to use him like he previously used Buchanon in Arizona, kind of a LB/S hybrid role.


I agree. At 6'3" 235 he's built more like a big safety anyway
Vander Esch  
ryanmkeane : 4:39 pm : link
could be a target in round 2. That would really transform the LB group
RE: Time warp to 2013  
Mike from Ohio : 4:39 pm : link
In comment 13853782 RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
To an earlier thread on him. I wonder if Sy still feels the same way as he did in 2013. Link - ( New Window )


Ooof! Lots of people on that thread high on Arthur Brown as a better LB than Ogletree.
We have 5 draft picks  
Rjanyg : 4:39 pm : link
We traded the 4th round comp and our 6th rounder.

We got a 2019 7th round pick and one hell of a LB. Abrams will figure out the cap stuff.

This is a good move by Gettlemen. I do think this increases our chances of trading back a little and picking up some picks.

RE: I was not happy  
mfsd : 4:39 pm : link
In comment 13853786 13ODB said:
Quote:
About hiring Gettleman at first but that all changed a few days later when he cut hart and fired Ross. This guy is a completely different GM then Reese and I love it. Reese would never ever made a trade like this never.


Rams in a pinch and need to create cap room...what a difference having a GM ready to act and take advantage. Locking down a good new starting LB before free agency and the draft. Love it.
RE: RE: RE: Sy’s comments  
mfsd : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 13853805 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853802 AcesUp said:


Quote:


In comment 13853789 RobCarpenter said:


Quote:


No way in round 1
Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link
He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.



I imagine Bettcher plans to use him like he previously used Buchanon in Arizona, kind of a LB/S hybrid role.



I agree. At 6'3" 235 he's built more like a big safety anyway


Pretty sure Ogletree played safety in college, right? Point being, he fits what modern LBs are evolving into
Look, I don’t trust anything....  
bw in dc : 4:40 pm : link
Jints Central does.

So if I like this trade, then you know it’s a real good day... ; )
Keep in mind  
Jay on the Island : 4:41 pm : link
Ogletree will be playing behind Snacks and Tomlinson vs. Donald and Brockers. While Donald is arguably the best DT in football he is a at his best penetrating the OL where Snacks and Tomlinson tie up OL keeping the LB's relatively clean.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Sy’s comments  
Emil : 4:41 pm : link
In comment 13853810 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 13853805 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853802 AcesUp said:


Quote:


In comment 13853789 RobCarpenter said:


Quote:


No way in round 1
Sy'56 : 3/8/2013 9:40 am : link
He is NOT a run defender. He can't take on blocks. His effort isn't always there. Not a physical presence.



I imagine Bettcher plans to use him like he previously used Buchanon in Arizona, kind of a LB/S hybrid role.



I agree. At 6'3" 235 he's built more like a big safety anyway



Pretty sure Ogletree played safety in college, right? Point being, he fits what modern LBs are evolving into


I think you are right. To me, this move has Bettcher written all over it. It's the chess piece he needs.
The Rams also got rid of Robert Quinn  
Rjanyg : 4:41 pm : link
in the trade for KC's Marcus Peters. They also tagged Joyner.

Lots of changes in LA.
RE: Number  
TheMick7 : 4:41 pm : link
In comment 13853736 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
of draft picks is sort of meaningless.

I'd take an Ogletree (or plug in any established veteran even if he's only league average) over any pick after a 2nd round pick.

Just for reference, this is the success of a ten year study of draft picks by position and "success" was very easily defined as "starting more than half their games".

When I see these numbers for 4th and 6th round picks, and I see fans fret the Giants only have 5 picks and no 6th or 7th round pick. SO WHAT? The odds of hitting on those picks are remote, the odds of the player being at least decent is likely. Trade away.

And no don't trade down to accumulate more useless picks just to have more picks. That's a stupid strategy.



Quote:


Historic Success Chart

The numbers show us the following outline for finding consistent starters:

1st Round - OL (83%) LB (70%) TE (67%) DB (64%) QB (63%) WR (58%) RB (58%) DL (58%)

2nd Round - OL (70%) LB (55%) TE (50%) WR (49%) DB (46%) QB (27%) DL (26%) RB (25%)

3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)

4th Round - DL (37%) TE (33%) OL (29%) LB (16%) WR(12%) DB (11%) RB (11%) QB (8%)

5th Round - TE (32%) DB (17%) WR (16%) OL (16%) DL (13%) RB (9%) LB (4%) QB (0%)

6th Round - TE (26%) OL (16%) DL (13%) WR (9%) DB (8%) RB (6%) LB (5%) QB (0%)

7th Round - DB (11%) OL (9%) QB (6%) WR (5%) DL (3%) LB (2%) RB (0%) TE (0%)


+1
Might have started as a safety  
jeff57 : 4:42 pm : link
But finished as a LB. Listed as 6-2 235.
According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
cjac : 4:43 pm : link
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick
RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
cjac : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick


You know what I meant
i think it means more 3-4  
Joey in VA : 4:44 pm : link
Actually. Ogletree played inside last year and was there through the transition from the 4-3 to Wade Phillips' 3-4. This is a money move I think, Donald has to be paid and the Rams have tagged one DB and another that is hitting UFA.

If anyone hasn't looked at the BBI discussion on Ogletree vs. Arthur Brown, it's worth a look and a chuckle. Arthur WHO you may ask? The Arthur Brown many clamored as being the superior LB to Ogletree in the 2013 draft. The Arthur Brown who has 20 career tackles, is a street free agent and has been on 4 teams in 5 years. THAT Arthur Brown.
It'll be interesting to see how Bettcher uses him  
AdamBrag : 4:44 pm : link
I think the $backer role is a strong possibility.
The 4th comp  
Peppers : 4:44 pm : link
is basically a 5th.. the 6 carries little weight. This is great value. NYG got this deal because the Rams are backed against the cap with important pieces in need of new contracts.

Very good trade for Gettleman.
RE: Keep in mind  
Emil : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 13853815 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Ogletree will be playing behind Snacks and Tomlinson vs. Donald and Brockers. While Donald is arguably the best DT in football he is a at his best penetrating the OL where Snacks and Tomlinson tie up OL keeping the LB's relatively clean.


Exactly

As I said earlier, one of the reasons his PFF grade slipped. The Rams scheme shifted dramatically last year. Ogeltree is not an edge guy in the 3-4, not big enough and he's too small to MLB in a scheme that asks the DTs to penetrate.

Giants fans should be pleased with the idea of the four starting LBs potentially being OV, Ogletree, BJ Goodson, and Kennard. And that list still has room for improvement.
Probably going to play  
Jon in NYC : 4:45 pm : link
the Deone Buchanon role. Seems to be a good fit next to Goodson, who is a thumper.
.  
Ryan in Albany : 4:46 pm : link
Pat Kirwan

Verified account

@PatKirwanRFN
5m5 minutes ago
More
really like Ogeltree to the Giants-7mil roster due 3/16 time to convert it to a signing bonus and getting 5.25 cal space back
RE: The Rams also got rid of Robert Quinn  
Emil : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 13853817 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
in the trade for KC's Marcus Peters. They also tagged Joyner.

Lots of changes in LA.


Quinn didn't fit their new scheme either. The Rams had paid a lot for good defensive talent that ended up not fitting Wade Philips scheme.
RE: .  
Emil : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:
Quote:
Pat Kirwan
þ
Verified account

@PatKirwanRFN
5m5 minutes ago
More
really like Ogeltree to the Giants-7mil roster due 3/16 time to convert it to a signing bonus and getting 5.25 cal space back


Genius
RE: Love the move...  
ThatLimerickGuy : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 13853690 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Remember, though, he and Odell are what started the sideline brawl when we played the Rams...

Ogletree tackled Odell late, out of bounds and Odell threw the ball at him, starting everything


I'm the president of the Odell hater fan club but I don't think that means anything. That was a long time ago.
Bettcher should know him well.....in same division.  
George from PA : 4:48 pm : link
This should work out great....
Wow great move!!!!!  
BigBlue4You09 : 4:48 pm : link
And for just the case no pick and a 6th!!!
RE: RE: I love moves like this...  
Victor in CT : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 13853790 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
In comment 13853785 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


something that Reese would never, ever do. Take a sure thing at LB instead of a shot in the dark in rounds 4-6.



Reese would trade the picks to move up to take some scrub a little bit earlier


Ryan Nassib if I recall
He had twice as many  
Koffman : 4:50 pm : link
tackles as any of our LB's last year. Glad we finally addressed a long-standing area of need.
Tree  
Miamijints : 4:50 pm : link
is going to LOVE playing behind Snacks!
RE: RE: The Rams also got rid of Robert Quinn  
jeff57 : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 13853831 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853817 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


in the trade for KC's Marcus Peters. They also tagged Joyner.

Lots of changes in LA.



Quinn didn't fit their new scheme either. The Rams had paid a lot for good defensive talent that ended up not fitting Wade Philips scheme.


Donald doesn’t really fit the scheme either. But the guy’s so good it didn’t matter.
I guess the Giants really are moving to a 3-4  
Vanzetti : 4:51 pm : link
So they have Goodson and Ogletree inside.

Who are the outside LBers?



RE: I guess the Giants really are moving to a 3-4  
Jon in NYC : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 13853840 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
So they have Goodson and Ogletree inside.

Who are the outside LBers?


Probably Vernon and JPP. Maybe Kennard.
am I wrong thinking that the picks in part get made up as compensatory  
Victor in CT : 4:53 pm : link
picks if Pugh and/or Richburg sign elsewhere, especially at the inflated $$s being bandied about? Anybody know for sure? If so, that almost makes this a freebie.
RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:53 pm : link
In comment 13853820 cjac said:
Quote:
The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick


So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.
RE: am I wrong thinking that the picks in part get made up as compensatory  
jvm52106 : 4:54 pm : link
In comment 13853843 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
picks if Pugh and/or Richburg sign elsewhere, especially at the inflated $$s being bandied about? Anybody know for sure? If so, that almost makes this a freebie.


Comp picks are figured out after the season. So any comp picks for Pugh and Richburg would be figured out after 2018 season for the 2019 draft.
2nd team All-Pro in 2016  
figgy2989 : 4:54 pm : link
You have to think Betcher saw enough of him in the division to sign off on this deal. He is only 26.
RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Jon in NYC : 4:54 pm : link
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.


Better players have been traded for less.
RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
BillKo : 4:54 pm : link
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.


I thought you couldn't trade compensatory picks. Did the rule change?
RE: am I wrong thinking that the picks in part get made up as compensatory  
mfsd : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 13853843 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
picks if Pugh and/or Richburg sign elsewhere, especially at the inflated $$s being bandied about? Anybody know for sure? If so, that almost makes this a freebie.


Good question - could be offset by FAs we sign, right?
His contract is reasonable too  
BigBlue4You09 : 4:55 pm : link
love love love
RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.


Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.
RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 13853848 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



I thought you couldn't trade compensatory picks. Did the rule change?


It did.
*Bettcher  
figgy2989 : 4:55 pm : link
.
RE: RE: .  
Vanzetti : 4:56 pm : link
In comment 13853832 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:


Quote:


Pat Kirwan
þ
Verified account

@PatKirwanRFN
5m5 minutes ago
More
really like Ogeltree to the Giants-7mil roster due 3/16 time to convert it to a signing bonus and getting 5.25 cal space back



Genius


That would increase the cap hit in subsquent years. If Kirwin is right, it means Gettlemen believes this team can compete for a playoff spot the next two years.

I also would not be surprised to see DG try to trade either JPP or OV. Neither guy is really a 3-4 DE
RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
BigBlue4You09 : 4:56 pm : link
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.


You're kidding right? The Eagles got Ajai for a 4th
RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Jay on the Island : 4:58 pm : link
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.

27 year old Robert Quinn was just traded to Miami for a 4th and 6th.
RE: RE: RE: .  
YAJ2112 : 4:58 pm : link
In comment 13853854 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
In comment 13853832 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:


Quote:


Pat Kirwan
þ
Verified account

@PatKirwanRFN
5m5 minutes ago
More
really like Ogeltree to the Giants-7mil roster due 3/16 time to convert it to a signing bonus and getting 5.25 cal space back



Genius



That would increase the cap hit in subsquent years. If Kirwin is right, it means Gettlemen believes this team can compete for a playoff spot the next two years.

I also would not be surprised to see DG try to trade either JPP or OV. Neither guy is really a 3-4 DE


It would but not by much. Plus his contract hit with the Giants includes no bonus money at the moment, so it would only put a little dead money out there if we cut him after 2019.
RE: RE: I guess the Giants really are moving to a 3-4  
AcesUp : 4:58 pm : link
In comment 13853842 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853840 Vanzetti said:


Quote:


So they have Goodson and Ogletree inside.

Who are the outside LBers?






Probably Vernon and JPP. Maybe Kennard.


I think you'll see JPP all over the place but primarily with his hand in the dirt next to Snacks and Tomlinson. Vernon more of your traditional 3-4 OLB.

With the switch of DRC to safety and this move, you're starting to see Bettcher's D come together. When looking at what he did in Arizona, those were the two slots we were clearly missing.
RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Vanzetti : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.


I think the Rams were really dumping his salary. DG probably figures that with the cap rising to 177 million, a comparable player to Ogletree would cost more than the 42 million/30 guaranteed.

Ogletree  
Jay on the Island : 5:00 pm : link
was very popular around here during the draft. There were quite a few here that wanted to take him in round 1.
RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Jon in NYC : 5:00 pm : link
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.


Randy Moss was traded for a 4th.
RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
YAJ2112 : 5:00 pm : link
In comment 13853862 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



I think the Rams were really dumping his salary. DG probably figures that with the cap rising to 177 million, a comparable player to Ogletree would cost more than the 42 million/30 guaranteed.


it's only 39 million/10 guaranteed to the Giants, with the 6 million 2019 roster bonus guaranteed for injury only.
Great Win Now Move!  
the mike : 5:03 pm : link
This is a great move - we give up little and fill a critical hole. Defense just needs a DB for depth from the draft and it is set. Backers in 3-4 will be Kennard, Goodson, Ogletree and Vernon. Linemen are JPP, Tomlinson and Snacks. DBs are Jenkins, Apple, DRC and Collins. Talent is there to be a top five defense. And now we focus on offense in both free agency and the draft as per my post yesterday... Great job Dave Gettleman - there is optimism in the kingdom again!!!
The Mike post 3/6/2018 - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Vanzetti : 5:04 pm : link
In comment 13853866 YAJ2112 said:
Quote:





it's only 39 million/10 guaranteed to the Giants, with the 6 million 2019 roster bonus guaranteed for injury only.


Good point. DG basically traded a comp 4th and switched a 6/7th to save about 25 million in guaranteed money he would have to pay for a comparable player. That's a great hedge imo
Kennard is a Free Agent and so  
Simms11 : 5:05 pm : link
he may not be one of our outside backers. Could be signed however if the price is right. With the 3-4 focused D, we'll need LBer depth too. Minimum of 7 LBers, but that could include OV.
RE: RE: RE: I guess the Giants really are moving to a 3-4  
mfsd : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 13853860 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 13853842 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853840 Vanzetti said:


Quote:


So they have Goodson and Ogletree inside.

Who are the outside LBers?






Probably Vernon and JPP. Maybe Kennard.



I think you'll see JPP all over the place but primarily with his hand in the dirt next to Snacks and Tomlinson. Vernon more of your traditional 3-4 OLB.

With the switch of DRC to safety and this move, you're starting to see Bettcher's D come together. When looking at what he did in Arizona, those were the two slots we were clearly missing.


Yup good points. Obviously need another OLB and depth, but great to fill this need befor FA starts
He has been very good  
ajr2456 : 5:05 pm : link
The last couple of years, but well see
RE: RE: am I wrong thinking that the picks in part get made up as compensatory  
Victor in CT : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 13853849 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 13853843 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


picks if Pugh and/or Richburg sign elsewhere, especially at the inflated $$s being bandied about? Anybody know for sure? If so, that almost makes this a freebie.



Good question - could be offset by FAs we sign, right?


Maybe. I don't really know the rules, but it seems logical.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
AcesUp : 5:07 pm : link
In comment 13853871 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
In comment 13853866 YAJ2112 said:


Quote:







it's only 39 million/10 guaranteed to the Giants, with the 6 million 2019 roster bonus guaranteed for injury only.



Good point. DG basically traded a comp 4th and switched a 6/7th to save about 25 million in guaranteed money he would have to pay for a comparable player. That's a great hedge imo


The Giants are top heavy roster wise with a lot of holes to fill and a brand new coaching staff, they should be a very attractive UDFA destination next year. I'm not worried about the late pick at all, we'll get comparable talent after the draft.
RE: Great Win Now Move!  
FranknWeezer : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 13853870 the mike said:
Quote:
This is a great move - we give up little and fill a critical hole. Defense just needs a DB for depth from the draft and it is set. Backers in 3-4 will be Kennard, Goodson, Ogletree and Vernon. Linemen are JPP, Tomlinson and Snacks. DBs are Jenkins, Apple, DRC and Collins. Talent is there to be a top five defense. And now we focus on offense in both free agency and the draft as per my post yesterday... Great job Dave Gettleman - there is optimism in the kingdom again!!! The Mike post 3/6/2018 - ( New Window )


Cool how you linked to a prior thread and, specifically, to one of your posts. How exactly does one do that?
RE: Great Win Now Move!  
Beer Man : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 13853870 the mike said:
Quote:
This is a great move - we give up little and fill a critical hole. Defense just needs a DB for depth from the draft and it is set. Backers in 3-4 will be Kennard, Goodson, Ogletree and Vernon. Linemen are JPP, Tomlinson and Snacks. DBs are Jenkins, Apple, DRC and Collins. Talent is there to be a top five defense. And now we focus on offense in both free agency and the draft as per my post yesterday... Great job Dave Gettleman - there is optimism in the kingdom again!!! The Mike post 3/6/2018 - ( New Window )
I wish I had your optimism, but there are still significant holes to fill (nothing is set on the OL, although the LB picture became a little clearer today, the team is still in need of at least one more quality LB, need an every down RB, and quality CB depth)
Would like to see a guy at LBer  
Simms11 : 5:11 pm : link
that could get to the QB. Ogletree is not that guy, not a bad LBer, but not an edge rusher. Hopefully, the Giants focus in the draft on OLBs.
RE: RE: RE: am I wrong thinking that the picks in part get made up as compensatory  
Vanzetti : 5:11 pm : link
In comment 13853877 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 13853849 mfsd said:


Quote:


In comment 13853843 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


picks if Pugh and/or Richburg sign elsewhere, especially at the inflated $$s being bandied about? Anybody know for sure? If so, that almost makes this a freebie.



Good question - could be offset by FAs we sign, right?



Maybe. I don't really know the rules, but it seems logical.


Exactly. If Giants had signed a free agent LB, it would offset whatever comp picks they get for Pugh, Richburg, Kennard etc . . .

So, basically, Giants should get back the comp pick next year assuming they do not sign any major free agents . . .
That 7th rounder  
Colin@gbn : 5:12 pm : link
Not sure if that has been noted but my sources are telling me the 7th rounder is actually for 2019.
What you get back isn't just for the player  
Phil in LA : 5:12 pm : link
it's for the cap room your trading partner is taking on. Giants are taking years and big dollars, so the price seems appropriate.
.  
huygens20 : 5:12 pm : link
So much $ is tied into the defensive side of the ball

There's gonna be a reckoning when we have to pay Beckham.

RE: Would like to see a guy at LBer  
Vanzetti : 5:13 pm : link
In comment 13853886 Simms11 said:
Quote:
that could get to the QB. Ogletree is not that guy, not a bad LBer, but not an edge rusher. Hopefully, the Giants focus in the draft on OLBs.


He is strong in covering TE and RB over the middle. How many times did we see QBs avoid the Giants rush with dump off passes over the middle? So, AO can help generate sacks in other ways than getting to the QB himself

I think it is a good move
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:14 pm : link
In comment 13853865 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Randy Moss was traded for a 4th.


From Minnesota? True, though at the time it was thought that he had declined and we quickly learned that wasn't the case and it was a bonehead move.

But ogletree at his best isn't anywhere near that level of talent.
RE: .  
Vanzetti : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 13853890 huygens20 said:
Quote:
So much $ is tied into the defensive side of the ball

There's gonna be a reckoning when we have to pay Beckham.


They have 22 million coming off with Eli's contract expiring after next year.

That's the money to pay OBJ. The contract just needs to be structured with a low cap hit in Eli's final year
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Vanzetti : 5:17 pm : link
In comment 13853895 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853865 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Randy Moss was traded for a 4th.



From Minnesota? True, though at the time it was thought that he had declined and we quickly learned that wasn't the case and it was a bonehead move.

But ogletree at his best isn't anywhere near that level of talent.


Moss came from Oakland. A lot of people thought he was done because he basically just jogged through his routes with piss-poor RAiders. Made zero effort. But obviously BB could see he was not done.
RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Emil : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.


Shady McCoy for one
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Mr. Nickels : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 13853895 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853865 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Randy Moss was traded for a 4th.



From Minnesota? True, though at the time it was thought that he had declined and we quickly learned that wasn't the case and it was a bonehead move.

But ogletree at his best isn't anywhere near that level of talent.




Oakland
What peppers said  
idiotsavant : 5:22 pm : link
Good move.

....Now Q another great snacks like huge nose type DT keep these types of ulbs clean.

Lowell Lotulele or similar Vita Vea or the other... one forgot the name.
RE: RE: .  
the mike : 5:22 pm : link
In comment 13853897 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
In comment 13853890 huygens20 said:


Quote:


So much $ is tied into the defensive side of the ball

There's gonna be a reckoning when we have to pay Beckham.




They have 22 million coming off with Eli's contract expiring after next year.

That's the money to pay OBJ. The contract just needs to be structured with a low cap hit in Eli's final year


Exactly right!
as of right now....  
Andy in Boston : 5:22 pm : link
we have 5 draft picks for the 2018 draft.
RE: RE: RE: .  
The 12th Man : 5:24 pm : link
In comment 13853854 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
In comment 13853832 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:


Quote:


Pat Kirwan
þ
Verified account

@PatKirwanRFN
5m5 minutes ago
More
really like Ogeltree to the Giants-7mil roster due 3/16 time to convert it to a signing bonus and getting 5.25 cal space back



Genius



That would increase the cap hit in subsquent years. If Kirwin is right, it means Gettlemen believes this team can compete for a playoff spot the next two years.

I also would not be surprised to see DG try to trade either JPP or OV. Neither guy is really a 3-4 DE


The reason given for him being traded is he does not fir in a 3-4 defense that Wade runs. I think we show a few 3-4 looks here and there but I believe we are staying in a 4-3 for the foreseeable future.
His best position  
JonC : 5:28 pm : link
is probably 4-3 WILL, let's see if NYG actually uses him there. He needs to be kept clean so he can run free.
Now let's see if we can get that 6th round pick back....  
Milton : 5:28 pm : link
...from somebody in exchange for Ereck Flowers
I still do not believe we are going to a 3-4  
The 12th Man : 5:29 pm : link
This was out of the ESPN article about trading for him:

The Ogletree trade continued the Rams' theme of opening salary cap space by parting with players they believed to be ill-fitting parts for defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' 3-4 defense, which was also a reason they dealt outside linebacker Robert Quinn to the Miami Dolphins last week.

Why would we trade for a guy who does not play a 3-4. I think we are staying in a 4-3.
RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
the mike : 5:29 pm : link
In comment 13853913 The 12th Man said:
Quote:
In comment 13853854 Vanzetti said:


Quote:


In comment 13853832 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:


Quote:


Pat Kirwan
þ
Verified account

@PatKirwanRFN
5m5 minutes ago
More
really like Ogeltree to the Giants-7mil roster due 3/16 time to convert it to a signing bonus and getting 5.25 cal space back



Genius



That would increase the cap hit in subsquent years. If Kirwin is right, it means Gettlemen believes this team can compete for a playoff spot the next two years.

I also would not be surprised to see DG try to trade either JPP or OV. Neither guy is really a 3-4 DE



The reason given for him being traded is he does not fir in a 3-4 defense that Wade runs. I think we show a few 3-4 looks here and there but I believe we are staying in a 4-3 for the foreseeable future.


Right - the linebackers as configured in 3-4 assuming they sign kennard of ogletree/goodson/kennard/vernon can easily reconfigure to 4-3 with Vernon moving to DE and ogletree moving to the SAM or WILL... the athleticism of Ogletree and Vernon gives Bettcher lots of defensive flexibility...
RE: .  
TheMick7 : 5:29 pm : link
In comment 13853890 huygens20 said:
Quote:
So much $ is tied into the defensive side of the ball

There's gonna be a reckoning when we have to pay Beckham.


Which is why drafting a QB with the #2 pick is important. Once Eli's contract ends,The new QB will be making minimal amounts,freeing up $$$ for OBJ.
this will be fun watching switch to 3-4  
micky : 5:30 pm : link
lbers galore. Like the trade
RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
pjcas18 : 5:31 pm : link
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.


Several players mentioned:

Randy Moss
Robert Quinn
LeSean McCoy
DeMarco Murray
Marcus Peters
Aqib Talib
Tony Gonzalez (not for less, but a 2nd round pick)

and more...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:32 pm : link
In comment 13853900 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Shady McCoy for one


McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
Emil : 5:34 pm : link
In comment 13853925 the mike said:
Quote:
In comment 13853913 The 12th Man said:


Quote:


In comment 13853854 Vanzetti said:


Quote:


In comment 13853832 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853830 Ryan in Albany said:


Quote:


Pat Kirwan
þ
Verified account

@PatKirwanRFN
5m5 minutes ago
More
really like Ogeltree to the Giants-7mil roster due 3/16 time to convert it to a signing bonus and getting 5.25 cal space back



Genius



That would increase the cap hit in subsquent years. If Kirwin is right, it means Gettlemen believes this team can compete for a playoff spot the next two years.

I also would not be surprised to see DG try to trade either JPP or OV. Neither guy is really a 3-4 DE



The reason given for him being traded is he does not fir in a 3-4 defense that Wade runs. I think we show a few 3-4 looks here and there but I believe we are staying in a 4-3 for the foreseeable future.



Right - the linebackers as configured in 3-4 assuming they sign kennard of ogletree/goodson/kennard/vernon can easily reconfigure to 4-3 with Vernon moving to DE and ogletree moving to the SAM or WILL... the athleticism of Ogletree and Vernon gives Bettcher lots of defensive flexibility...


Without getting into great detail, think of the Rams 3-4 similar to the Texans 3-4. Features an unstoppable DE in both cases (Watt and Donald). Bettcher's 3-4 has been very different and much more varied. Ogeltree makes more sense here than he did in LA.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:37 pm : link
In comment 13853931 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Several players mentioned:

Randy Moss
Robert Quinn
LeSean McCoy
DeMarco Murray
Marcus Peters
Aqib Talib
Tony Gonzalez (not for less, but a 2nd round pick)

and more...


Murray wasn't a trade.
Peters was traded for a 4th and a 2019 2nd.


Don't get me wrong, I'm not negative about it. I just want to know why an ascending team trying to compete is giving away a starter for not very much of anything.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Emil : 5:39 pm : link
In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853900 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Shady McCoy for one



McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.


Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Emil : 5:40 pm : link
In comment 13853943 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853900 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Shady McCoy for one



McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.




Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.


sigh...NFL career
RE: What two picks?  
old man : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 13853640 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
Sounds to me like this makes a trade down out of the #2 overall spot more likely. If you just traded two picks, you need more picks.

But what do I know?


I'm in agreement with you. We need players. Having only 5 picks now is not what I expected; though neither am I thinking we'd have AO. If he doesn't slide down on the #2, I think DG may slide from the 34 if upper level OLs are swept up by 34.
Don't know if Norwells a "lock" but at least one other non- NYG OL must be on their rapid beeping radar to hedge vs. what I said about the #34.
TTH  
ryanmkeane : 5:42 pm : link
LA has to pay Donald, Gurley, and eventually Goff. They need to clear as much money as they can for these guys and Ogletree, while a good player, was nothing spectacular for them since drafted
Knowledgeable professional football player  
idiotsavant : 5:42 pm : link
At a position of need during a change period.

Very good. Carry on.

Que Snacks cloning. Que drafting more quick little lb/s zone types.

Que trade down.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:43 pm : link
In comment 13853943 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853900 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Shady McCoy for one



McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.




Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.


An undersized linebacker with a history of knee injuries who had just won defensive rookie of the year and notched 159 tackles. I think we can certainly argue that that's worth more than the last pick of the 4th round.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
pjcas18 : 5:44 pm : link
In comment 13853938 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853931 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Several players mentioned:

Randy Moss
Robert Quinn
LeSean McCoy
DeMarco Murray
Marcus Peters
Aqib Talib
Tony Gonzalez (not for less, but a 2nd round pick)

and more...



Murray wasn't a trade.
Peters was traded for a 4th and a 2019 2nd.


Don't get me wrong, I'm not negative about it. I just want to know why an ascending team trying to compete is giving away a starter for not very much of anything.


Murray was traded by the Eagles to the Titans and all it cost TEN was a swap of 4th round picks with the Eagles.
.  
arcarsenal : 5:48 pm : link
I'm surprised people are against this.

This is the best LB we'll have on this roster since Pierce.

The price wasn't steep at all. He's 26 years old, he's very productive. He's a leader.

This is an excellent move.

Everyone has been whining (rightfully) that we have no linebackers - well, now we have a fucking linebacker!
Ogletree will play the WILL  
Sy'56 : 5:48 pm : link
I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:52 pm : link
In comment 13853964 pjcas18 said:
Quote:

Murray was traded by the Eagles to the Titans and all it cost TEN was a swap of 4th round picks with the Eagles.

Murray had his worst season as a pro in the year with Philly. I think he was actually benched.

What I meant was that it's odd to me that a good player would be moved for so little.
where is he going to play?  
markky : 5:53 pm : link
are they going to put players in between the DL and the defensive backfield or something?

this is a great trade!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
BigBlue4You09 : 5:54 pm : link
In comment 13853931 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:

I
Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Several players mentioned:

Randy Moss
Robert Quinn
LeSean McCoy
DeMarco Murray
Marcus Peters
Aqib Talib
Tony Gonzalez (not for less, but a 2nd round pick)

and more...


Jay Ajai
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Emil : 5:55 pm : link
In comment 13853958 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13853943 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853900 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Shady McCoy for one



McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.




Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.



An undersized linebacker with a history of knee injuries who had just won defensive rookie of the year and notched 159 tackles. I think we can certainly argue that that's worth more than the last pick of the 4th round.


McCoy is a hall of fame player, who was traded for a good LB. I'd say the Bills got way more out of that deal than the Eagles did.
Why the hell  
ryanmkeane : 5:55 pm : link
are we talking about the eagles and bills?
RE: Ogletree will play the WILL  
Emil : 5:55 pm : link
In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles


Sy, in a 4-3 certainly, but with what is expected to be an increase in 3-4 looks, where do you see him playing?
RE: Ogletree will play the WILL  
arcarsenal : 5:56 pm : link
In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles


Didn't he man the middle of Williams' 4-3 in 2016 and have his most productive season there?

He's probably better suited to play WILL, but I didn't think he played poorly at all when he was a MIKE.
RE: I actually wonder if this confirms that we're sticking with the 4-3  
Jay in Toronto : 5:56 pm : link
In comment 13853741 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Ogletree's best years were as a MLB in a 4-3. He slipped a little this year as an outside linebacker in a 3-4.


My question exactly
RE: Why the hell  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 13853992 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
are we talking about the eagles and bills?


I was wondering if there had ever been a good player traded for such a return.
RE: RE: Ogletree will play the WILL  
the mike : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 13853994 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles



Didn't he man the middle of Williams' 4-3 in 2016 and have his most productive season there?

He's probably better suited to play WILL, but I didn't think he played poorly at all when he was a MIKE.


In a 4-3 he is the Will and in a 3-4 he is an inside backer with Goodson
.  
arcarsenal : 5:59 pm : link
I personally think he's an ILB in a 3-4 but I could be wrong.
RE: RE: RE: Ogletree will play the WILL  
arcarsenal : 6:00 pm : link
In comment 13854000 the mike said:
Quote:
In comment 13853994 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles



Didn't he man the middle of Williams' 4-3 in 2016 and have his most productive season there?

He's probably better suited to play WILL, but I didn't think he played poorly at all when he was a MIKE.



In a 4-3 he is the Will and in a 3-4 he is an inside backer with Goodson


But the last time he played in a 4-3, he was the MIKE.. not the WILL.

Unless I am mistaken - but I remember him playing in the middle in 2016. Not on the outside.
The  
Jon in NYC : 6:00 pm : link
inside backer in a 3-4 can often operate as a WILL. Main responsibilities are blitzing and covering RBs/TEs. I think he's a good match with Goodson, who is more of a thumper.
RE: Why the hell  
Emil : 6:01 pm : link
In comment 13853992 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
are we talking about the eagles and bills?


Fair point, conversation closed.
???  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 6:02 pm : link
WTF is a limebeckar?

-Jerry Reese
RE: RE: RE: RE: Ogletree will play the WILL  
the mike : 6:02 pm : link
In comment 13854004 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13854000 the mike said:


Quote:


In comment 13853994 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles



Didn't he man the middle of Williams' 4-3 in 2016 and have his most productive season there?

He's probably better suited to play WILL, but I didn't think he played poorly at all when he was a MIKE.



In a 4-3 he is the Will and in a 3-4 he is an inside backer with Goodson



But the last time he played in a 4-3, he was the MIKE.. not the WILL.

Unless I am mistaken - but I remember him playing in the middle in 2016. Not on the outside.


That is true but Sy is right, he is better aligned as the WILL linebacker in both schemes because of his athleticism. Goodson is the better MIKE
RE: The  
Emil : 6:02 pm : link
In comment 13854005 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
inside backer in a 3-4 can often operate as a WILL. Main responsibilities are blitzing and covering RBs/TEs. I think he's a good match with Goodson, who is more of a thumper.


Jon, that's kinda what I thought, but didn't want to assume that is what Sy meant.
One of the things that is very commonly mentioned in articles  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6:04 pm : link
about Bettcher's defense is that traditional player roles are not what should be expected.
From another forum, from some Rams fans. For what it's worth.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6:06 pm : link
He's great at pass rushing but little else. Hasn't lived up to his potential at all but still a solid LB. Rams probably drafting LB 1st round now.



He routinely whiffs in the run game. He was miscast as a 3-4 ILB and maybe just as a MLB period. I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants move him back outside. He was not worth his contract and I'm fully behind this move. Wade is making his voice heard loud and clear. The only downside to this is he was such a leader on defense. The Giants just got a tremendous guy for their locker room.
He will be the WILL inside linebacker in the 3-4  
est1986 : 6:07 pm : link
Meaning he will play on the inside of the offense’s weak side.
RE: One of the things that is very commonly mentioned in articles  
Emil : 6:12 pm : link
In comment 13854012 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
about Bettcher's defense is that traditional player roles are not what should be expected.


A fact we all need to remember.
Thanks Sy I was just about to ask what his best pos is  
Dave on the UWS : 6:12 pm : link
I think people over think the motivation behind moves like this. DG said when he took over he was going to improve the roster any way possible ( quite frankly that's his job). Teams are trying to compete every year. When you acquire a 26 year old who can play you are improving the position for 2018 and beyond. If he signs the guard from Carolina- same scenario. To his credit, Reese did the same thing with the defense with the 3 free agents. They were all young proven players. Where this organization has screwed up in the past was signing older past their prime players for strangling contracts.
I don't think this affects the #2 pick at all. If the guy he wants is there he will take him. If he gets a great offer for the pick he might trade it.
Think of AO as this years 4th pick (comp). Pretty good getting a starter with that pick.
RE: From another forum, from some Rams fans. For what it's worth.  
the mike : 6:13 pm : link
In comment 13854014 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
He's great at pass rushing but little else. Hasn't lived up to his potential at all but still a solid LB. Rams probably drafting LB 1st round now.



He routinely whiffs in the run game. He was miscast as a 3-4 ILB and maybe just as a MLB period. I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants move him back outside. He was not worth his contract and I'm fully behind this move. Wade is making his voice heard loud and clear. The only downside to this is he was such a leader on defense. The Giants just got a tremendous guy for their locker room.


Naturally they would say this to justify to fans... But take a look at the game he had against the Saints in critical game late last year and his stops on both Kamara and Ingram. He is very athletic and better than anyone the giants currently have. And obviously Bettcher knows him very well having played against him twice a year in Arizona. But his leadership is what is most exciting here - Giants have not had this kind of vocal leadership at linebacker since Pierce... it has been sorely needed and IMO the missing element on the defense over the last decade...
Somebody doesn't like the trade  
Professor Falken : 6:17 pm : link
Todd Gurley II

Verified account

@TG3II
Follow Follow @TG3II
More
😡😡

1:03 PM - 7 Mar 2018
RE: One of the things that is very commonly mentioned in articles  
AcesUp : 6:17 pm : link
In comment 13854012 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
about Bettcher's defense is that traditional player roles are not what should be expected.


This. I think the move of DRC to FS and this acquisition are pretty big clues that Bettcher is looking to replicate what he did in Arizona. We acquired Ogletree through a trade prior to free agency, so he clearly targeted with a defined role in mind. It's pretty easy to see that he'll be in that Sean Witherspoon/Deone Buchanon role.
Bettcher has used a bunch of undersized players across his 3-4  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:18 pm : link
defense. I guess Wade Phillips prefers size/stoutness over speed.
RE: Somebody doesn't like the trade  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:19 pm : link
In comment 13854026 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
Todd Gurley II

Verified account

@TG3II
Follow Follow @TG3II
More
😡😡

1:03 PM - 7 Mar 2018


They were also college teammates.
Some reaction...  
ryanmkeane : 6:21 pm : link
Joe Banner

Verified account

@JoeBanner13
2h2 hours ago
More
Giants made it clear today that they are not picking a QB in draft. They are clearly going to be aggressive in trying to win as much as they can before Eli is done. Teams with cap challenges and important FA’s do not trade draft picks for players unless the plan is short term
RE: Bettcher has used a bunch of undersized players across his 3-4  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6:21 pm : link
In comment 13854028 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
defense. I guess Wade Phillips prefers size/stoutness over speed.


Wade's version of the 3-4 is very interesting. It's not a traditional bill parcells/belichick 3-4 defense.
RE: Some reaction...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 13854032 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Joe Banner

Verified account

@JoeBanner13
2h2 hours ago
More
Giants made it clear today that they are not picking a QB in draft. They are clearly going to be aggressive in trying to win as much as they can before Eli is done. Teams with cap challenges and important FA’s do not trade draft picks for players unless the plan is short term


I wonder if Banner noticed that the 4th that they traded was their conditional pick. This deal is essentially a 5th and 6th rounder.
RE: RE: Some reaction...  
ryanmkeane : 6:24 pm : link
In comment 13854034 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:



I wonder if Banner noticed that the 4th that they traded was their conditional pick. This deal is essentially a 5th and 6th rounder.

Yeah I'm not sure he realized that...but he raises an interesting point. I think it's still a good trade whether you are going for it or rebuilding.
Always a couple of people who have to fuck up a thread  
ZogZerg : 6:24 pm : link
With meaningless Drivel.

Come on folks, get a clue!
They got a guy whose contract is very maneuverable going forward  
Eric on Li : 6:25 pm : link
for less than what the open market is going to pay the few top LB's out there in FA. His cap # here will be less than Hightower got last year and he's likely better than Nigel Bradham (or whoever we think the top LB available is).

Had to give up 2 non premium picks to do it, but they got a good player. Hankins and a 6th for Ogletree is a good trade.
Art Stapleton: Pat Kiwin making some cap sense here re: Ogletree.  
Aaron Thomas : 6:32 pm : link

Pat Kirwan: really like Ogeltree to the Giants-7mil roster due 3/16 time to convert it to a signing bonus and getting 5.25 cal space back
* Kirwin  
Aaron Thomas : 6:33 pm : link
...
This is def a sign of the new  
Keith : 6:35 pm : link
regime!
RE: RE: Love the move...  
Reale01 : 6:37 pm : link
In comment 13853704 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853690 Saos1n said:


Quote:


Remember, though, he and Odell are what started the sideline brawl when we played the Rams...

Ogletree tackled Odell late, out of bounds and Odell threw the ball at him, starting everything



Eh, no big deal. This actually reduces the Giants chance of getting a 15 yard penalty given that they will both wear blue.


I think you can still get 15 for fighting with a teammate
You only dislike this move...  
bw in dc : 6:40 pm : link
for Ogletree, and this is coming from the most skeptical person of everything Jints Central does, if:

1. You’ve never seen Ogletree play
2. Are confusing a 4th round pick for a first round pick
3. Think unproven college talent is more important than proven, productive NFL talent...
RE: You only dislike this move...  
arcarsenal : 6:41 pm : link
In comment 13854069 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for Ogletree, and this is coming from the most skeptical person of everything Jints Central does, if:

1. You’ve never seen Ogletree play
2. Are confusing a 4th round pick for a first round pick
3. Think unproven college talent is more important than proven, productive NFL talent...


Agreed, bw.. it's a good move for us.

We're acknowledging that the LB position exists!

That in, an of itself, is a big deal to me.
RE: And let's see  
KeoweeFan : 6:46 pm : link
In comment 13853662 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
What we have Ogle this - ( New Window )

It's clear the NYGs have to mic him up for every game if he plays like that "wired". (smile)
RE: RE: Bettcher has used a bunch of undersized players across his 3-4  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 6:47 pm : link
In comment 13854033 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13854028 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


defense. I guess Wade Phillips prefers size/stoutness over speed.



Wade's version of the 3-4 is very interesting. It's not a traditional bill parcells/belichick 3-4 defense.


How many superbowls has he won?
RE: You only dislike this move...  
Eric on Li : 6:51 pm : link
In comment 13854069 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for Ogletree, and this is coming from the most skeptical person of everything Jints Central does, if:

1. You’ve never seen Ogletree play
2. Are confusing a 4th round pick for a first round pick
3. Think unproven college talent is more important than proven, productive NFL talent...


Agreed. Add in that the cap rules make it very preferable to acquire a veteran this way with his previous team paying out the signing bonus money vs. being the original contracted team on the hook for dead money. I think Kirwan is on to something with re-allocated the guaranteed roster bonus, but even still over the 3 years the Giants are responsible for a very small amount of guaranteed money compared to what any very good FA LB would get.
RE: RE: RE: Bettcher has used a bunch of undersized players across his 3-4  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6:53 pm : link
In comment 13854085 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 13854033 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13854028 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


defense. I guess Wade Phillips prefers size/stoutness over speed.



Wade's version of the 3-4 is very interesting. It's not a traditional bill parcells/belichick 3-4 defense.



How many superbowls has he won?


Half as many as Parcells and Coughlin.
What’s not being mentioned is that we also got back  
Simms11 : 6:53 pm : link
a 7th Round Pick next year, as well. That was in the NY Post article that was just posted.
RE: RE: Ogletree will play the WILL  
Sy'56 : 7:07 pm : link
In comment 13853993 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles



Sy, in a 4-3 certainly, but with what is expected to be an increase in 3-4 looks, where do you see him playing?


NYG will likely run a hybrid scheme, where the WILL is always present. If I have the Cardinals scheme down correctly from last year, he might end up being the Buchanon role. Somewhat of a roamer, a lot of space/pursuit...etc. Goodson plays the inside role with more traffic and contact
...  
christian : 7:11 pm : link
There are a number of options for the Giants to make remedy the big cap hit and still have flexibility.

The Giants effectively as is signed a 26 year old LBer, a year removed from a 2nd team All Pro year, to 2-year 22M contract.

In zero worlds is that a bad deal.
RE: RE: RE: Ogletree will play the WILL  
Emil : 7:19 pm : link
In comment 13854113 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13853993 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853977 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


I guarantee it. His worst gams were in MIKE type roles



Sy, in a 4-3 certainly, but with what is expected to be an increase in 3-4 looks, where do you see him playing?



NYG will likely run a hybrid scheme, where the WILL is always present. If I have the Cardinals scheme down correctly from last year, he might end up being the Buchanon role. Somewhat of a roamer, a lot of space/pursuit...etc. Goodson plays the inside role with more traffic and contact


Thank you Sy, my thought as well.
I think this was a much needed trade for a quality LB  
SGMen : 7:35 pm : link
Yes, 2 picks is steep but I don't think we had UFA options to match this pickup. Ogletree is speedy and can cover.

I'm thinking our defense can bounce back this year from last year's debacle. I think Cromartie will be the starting FS and he can still cover. I think the DL can bounce back if healthy. If Goodson can stay healthy and play to his abilities we'll be ok.

Health; a good draft; some UFA's of merit; and, well we can bounce back to a winning season, even if its just 9 - 7.
Time  
Dragon : 7:35 pm : link
Will tell but it seems the Rams were desperate to get rid of him for whatever reasons maybe the most likely the CAP situation. If you know they are struggling with the CAP why include the 6th round this year for a 7th round next year? That’s my one question they are desperate we should come out of this trade smelling like highway robbers in this case the scale seems fairly balanced. A good thief has to know the true value of the product before stealing it or else how can he fence it off to gain true return
value. I would have offered the 4th round 2019, they can accept it or maybe end up cutting him if no one else bites. Ogletree may help us but he is not going to make this defense special all by himself.
Saw this on Twitter and had to laugh  
montanagiant : 7:40 pm : link
Quote:
Giants fans: We need stronger LBs.
Giants: Trade for strong LB.
Giants fans: Why did we trade for a LB?


Carl Banks absolutely loves the guy and thinks this was an outstanding trade
RE: Time  
UConn4523 : 7:41 pm : link
In comment 13854144 Dragon said:
Quote:
Will tell but it seems the Rams were desperate to get rid of him for whatever reasons maybe the most likely the CAP situation. If you know they are struggling with the CAP why include the 6th round this year for a 7th round next year? That’s my one question they are desperate we should come out of this trade smelling like highway robbers in this case the scale seems fairly balanced. A good thief has to know the true value of the product before stealing it or else how can he fence it off to gain true return
value. I would have offered the 4th round 2019, they can accept it or maybe end up cutting him if no one else bites. Ogletree may help us but he is not going to make this defense special all by himself.


You are mad about a 6th rounder? Jesus. Your entire view on this is way off, IMO. We gave up what is essentially a 5th round pick and a throw away 6th for a guy who may be the best LBer we've had since a healthy Boley (better than Boley most likely).
RE: Saw this on Twitter and had to laugh  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 7:47 pm : link
In comment 13854148 montanagiant said:
Quote:


Quote:


Giants fans: We need stronger LBs.
Giants: Trade for strong LB.
Giants fans: Why did we trade for a LB?



Carl Banks absolutely loves the guy and thinks this was an outstanding trade


Having the extra fourth rounder made this move a no brainer.

They desperately needed an athletic LB, now they have one, they haven't hurt their draft much and they have the ammunition to get more picks if they choose to.
At the very least this reflects two changes  
UberAlias : 7:47 pm : link
1) A greater prioritization of the LB position and 2) a bolder willingness to deal picks in effort to improve the roster.
SGMen  
Dragon : 7:51 pm : link
Like the trade felt the price since we are taking on a large amount of future CAP from a desperate CAP situation team was overpriced. My real concern is that many will think like you because of one, five or seven additional players this team will become contenders once again. That’s an unlikely reality there maybe three to four positions on this team that have true starting quality NFL players returning without an injuries concerns or major talent production. Hope for the best expect the worst should be the motto for this team don’t expect to fix a 3 win team devoid of talent overnight.
I think many are forgetting how good the D was just 13 months ago  
Eric on Li : 7:52 pm : link
yeah they took a big step back (the whole team did) and there's a new system coming in but there is talent here and they just added a 26 year old pro bowl LB renowned for not only his ability but his leadership. To go with Snacks, Collins, Jenkins, Tomlinson, DRC, JPP, Vernon. This is a very good thing at a pretty insignificant cost.

There's very little defense in the NFL overall these days so I'm not saying this is the 2000 ravens, but there aren't many teams who have that much defensive talent. Fix the OL so the time of possession/turnover battle/field so the field isn't slanted against us plus a couple good draft picks and this defense is going to be very interesting.
Ogie?...  
BMac : 8:01 pm : link
...
RE: SGMen  
arcarsenal : 8:06 pm : link
In comment 13854164 Dragon said:
Quote:
Like the trade felt the price since we are taking on a large amount of future CAP from a desperate CAP situation team was overpriced. My real concern is that many will think like you because of one, five or seven additional players this team will become contenders once again. That’s an unlikely reality there maybe three to four positions on this team that have true starting quality NFL players returning without an injuries concerns or major talent production. Hope for the best expect the worst should be the motto for this team don’t expect to fix a 3 win team devoid of talent overnight.


Capitalizing the word "CAP" doesn't make you any less clueless about the way it works.
culture, culture, culture  
mofti : 8:07 pm : link
He can be the leader this team needs to get the defense back into form. Like DG said, bring in guys who want to play the game.
For the people saying the cap doesn't matter,  
Go Terps : 8:13 pm : link
the Rams are losing some good players because they're anticipating making Aaron Donald the highest paid defensive player in the game and giving Jared Goff a contract that is being inflated by the money given to the likes of Stafford, Cousins, etc.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
chopperhatch : 8:17 pm : link
In comment 13853991 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13853958 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853943 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853900 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Shady McCoy for one



McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.




Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.



An undersized linebacker with a history of knee injuries who had just won defensive rookie of the year and notched 159 tackles. I think we can certainly argue that that's worth more than the last pick of the 4th round.



McCoy is a hall of fame player, who was traded for a good LB. I'd say the Bills got way more out of that deal than the Eagles did.



Wait, what? Are you fucking serious about McCoy being a HoF player?

Just when I had thought I had seen it all.
RE: For the people saying the cap doesn't matter,  
UConn4523 : 8:26 pm : link
In comment 13854186 Go Terps said:
Quote:
the Rams are losing some good players because they're anticipating making Aaron Donald the highest paid defensive player in the game and giving Jared Goff a contract that is being inflated by the money given to the likes of Stafford, Cousins, etc.


Then they should manage their cap better. There’s no reason not to be able to afford a top QB and DT in today’s cap structure. Also, he’s been traded because he also doesn’t fit heir scheme, this isn’t purely a salary dump.

Giants will be able to afford Eli, Beckham on a new deal, and the big 3 signings from 2016, in addition to having enough room to go after a top OLman in FA. so who cares what the rams are doing.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Schwartz and Tom Rock  
Emil : 8:34 pm : link
In comment 13854197 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 13853991 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853958 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853943 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853932 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853900 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13853851 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853847 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 13853844 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13853820 cjac said:


Quote:


The 4th rounder they traded is the company pick



So they got him for a sixth. Teams don't dump good players for a compensatory 4th and a sixth.



Better players have been traded for less.



Like who? Not sarcasm, trying to think of an example.



Shady McCoy for one



McCoy was traded for a guy that was one year removed from defensive rookie of the year. I don't think that one fits.




Are you kidding me. The Eagles trade a top 3 running back for an undersized LB who had a history knee injuries. Doesn't fit! Kiko Alonso is a good player, but McCoy is hall of fame player. Alonso is now on his third team in his short NLF career.



An undersized linebacker with a history of knee injuries who had just won defensive rookie of the year and notched 159 tackles. I think we can certainly argue that that's worth more than the last pick of the 4th round.



McCoy is a hall of fame player, who was traded for a good LB. I'd say the Bills got way more out of that deal than the Eagles did.




Wait, what? Are you fucking serious about McCoy being a HoF player?

Just when I had thought I had seen it all.


Hey no need for the language buddy. Not as ludicrous as you think it is either. He’s top 30 all time in rushing as it is. If he plays two more years, and he will probably play that and more, he’ll get over 12,000 yds and that makes him a near shoe in. Only 16 backs have 12,000 career rushing yds or more and 13 of them are in the Hall. I’m not even taking his receiving yds into the equation.

So yeah, he’s gonna be a hall of famer
