“If Darnold’s off the board, I can’t speak for the Jets right now, they’re probably still in their decision-making process, but I think [Allen] would fit the climate that they’re going to have to play in for a portion of the year,” McShay said in a conference call with reporters, “and I think for a lot of teams it’s become a little bit of a separation with Darnold and Allen at the top and then maybe Baker and Rosen a slight notch below. That doesn’t mean that’s for all teams. Certainly there are varying views on this year’s quarterback class.”





The opinions Sy'56 : 9:53 am : link on these quarterbacks are all over the map. Impossible to predict anything

Jets Would Need Two Clipboards, clatterbuck : 9:54 am : link one for Allen and one for Hackenberg. A nice one-two bench combo.

RE: The opinions ryanmkeane : 9:54 am : link

Quote: on these quarterbacks are all over the map. Impossible to predict anything

I'm shocked that Rosen isn't the consensus #1. I really can't see any glaring negatives about his game. In comment 13854672 Sy'56 said:I'm shocked that Rosen isn't the consensus #1. I really can't see any glaring negatives about his game.

ryan, are you kidding? Dave : 9:58 am : link Rosen's 2 concussions and a throwing shoulder injury don't concern you??





I like Rosen Miamijints : 9:59 am : link least of them all.

I wonder if Todd McShay.... Milton : 10:00 am : link ...is represented by CAA. And not just because it rhymes.

It must be so embarrassing... GiantsAlwaysAndForever : 10:02 am : link To do this for a living and have Allen over Rosen.

I think a lot of the confusion big_blue : 10:03 am : link On who the top guy is comes from agents and pr. If they can get there guy in the top q.b. converstion by positive pr and negative or against the rest of the group - there stands to be a lot of money made. Even if there guy isn’t picked first - everyone know know the guy they picked is one of the top guys - doesn’t mean it’s true. I think the agents have more to do with where the top kids are drafted then we give credit for.

RE: ryan, are you kidding? section125 : 10:03 am : link

Quote: Rosen's 2 concussions and a throwing shoulder injury don't concern you??





Concussions, yes - shoulder no, you can't throw the ball like he does if the shoulder is bad. Even the concussions are a bit ludicrous since we don't know if any of the others had them, too. In comment 13854681 Dave said:Concussions, yes - shoulder no, you can't throw the ball like he does if the shoulder is bad. Even the concussions are a bit ludicrous since we don't know if any of the others had them, too.

RE: The opinions Andy in Boston : 10:09 am : link

Quote: on these quarterbacks are all over the map. Impossible to predict anything



what's your gut telling your right now about what Cleveland does at #1 and NYG at #2? In comment 13854672 Sy'56 said:what's your gut telling your right now about what Cleveland does at #1 and NYG at #2?

There's something for everyone rasbutant : 10:10 am : link depends on perspective.



Rosen = Pocket Passer, Tall but a little light

Darnold = A little Tony Romo, a little Dan Marino, Perfect Size

Allen = Big Ben like, raw, Perfect Size

Mayfield = Russell Wilson Like, hopefully not Johnny like

Jackson = RGIII or Vick Like

Rudolph = Carson Palmer Like



never seen such a selection before.

That doesn't even include 2nd tier guys like Silver, Lauletta, White.



so Are there no elite qb’s in this draft or 4? giantsFC : 10:11 am : link With all these constant changes and comparisons, to me, it seems like there just isn’t a great elite QB in this draft.



I do remember the year Manning was drafted there were arguments too but that felt more like arguing about 3 elite guys versus 4-5 flawed guys like now.



The battle for Danny Wuerffel begins

To me, it is Rosen as the clear cut number one and everybody else robbieballs2003 : 10:12 am : link right now.

RE: There's something for everyone section125 : 10:12 am : link

Quote: depends on perspective.



Rosen = Pocket Passer, Tall but a little light

Darnold = A little Tony Romo, a little Dan Marino, Perfect Size

Allen = Big Ben like, raw, Perfect Size

Mayfield = Russell Wilson Like, hopefully not Johnny like

Jackson = RGIII or Vick Like

Rudolph = Carson Palmer Like



never seen such a selection before.

That doesn't even include 2nd tier guys like Silver, Lauletta, White.



You do know Rosen came in heavier than Darnold and only 11 lbs and one inch less than Allen? In comment 13854705 rasbutant said:You do know Rosen came in heavier than Darnold and only 11 lbs and one inch less than Allen?

RE: ryan, are you kidding? ryanmkeane : 10:13 am : link

Quote: Rosen's 2 concussions and a throwing shoulder injury don't concern you??



Nearly every football player alive has had 2 concussions. No, it doesn't bother me. And the shoulder thing was nothing.



His film is worlds better than any of these guys. In comment 13854681 Dave said:Nearly every football player alive has had 2 concussions. No, it doesn't bother me. And the shoulder thing was nothing.His film is worlds better than any of these guys.

At some point Mike from Ohio : 10:14 am : link even the most ardent fan boys need to realize that there are things to love and things to worry about with every one of these prospects. If you really think your guy is a can't miss, you are the one with the bias.

Rosen ryanmkeane : 10:15 am : link "a little light"...there's a bunch of absolutely ridiculous and fake narratives out there about Rosen that it has gotten to be pretty much a joke. He is 6'4, 225 and is not slight in frame at all.

RE: At some point ryanmkeane : 10:16 am : link

Quote: even the most ardent fan boys need to realize that there are things to love and things to worry about with every one of these prospects. If you really think your guy is a can't miss, you are the one with the bias.

Did I say Rosen was can't miss? In comment 13854717 Mike from Ohio said:Did I say Rosen was can't miss?

Makes sense Peppers : 10:16 am : link Darnold and Allen are the "cleaner" of the 4.





I think there is a ton Keith : 10:17 am : link of misinformation out there. Lots of smoke because there are so many options. Other than the Reese run Giants, there isn't a team that wants their intentions known.



At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is the Giants board and we won't know what that looks like until the end of April.

RE: There's something for everyone Diver_Down : 10:18 am : link

Quote: depends on perspective.



Rosen = Pocket Passer, Tall but a little light

Darnold = A little Tony Romo, a little Dan Marino, Perfect Size

Allen = Big Ben like, raw, Perfect Size

Mayfield = Russell Wilson Like, hopefully not Johnny like

Jackson = RGIII or Vick Like

Rudolph = Carson Palmer Like



never seen such a selection before.

That doesn't even include 2nd tier guys like Silver, Lauletta, White.



How is Darnold the "Perfect Size" when he is half inch shorter than Rosen and 5 lbs lighter yet Rosen is "a little light"? In comment 13854705 rasbutant said:How is Darnold the "Perfect Size" when he is half inch shorter than Rosen and 5 lbs lighter yet Rosen is "a little light"?

Darnold ryanmkeane : 10:19 am : link "a little Dan Marino"...Marino had near perfect mechanics and an absolute rocket for an arm. Darnold's arm strength is probably the worst of the 4.

RE: RE: At some point Mike from Ohio : 10:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 13854717 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





even the most ardent fan boys need to realize that there are things to love and things to worry about with every one of these prospects. If you really think your guy is a can't miss, you are the one with the bias.





Did I say Rosen was can't miss?



Can't miss may have been the wrong phrase. What I intended to say was that it is pretty clear none of these prospects have separated themselves from the pack. In comment 13854722 ryanmkeane said:Can't miss may have been the wrong phrase. What I intended to say was that it is pretty clear none of these prospects have separated themselves from the pack.

RE: RE: There's something for everyone rasbutant : 10:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 13854705 rasbutant said:





Quote:





depends on perspective.



Rosen = Pocket Passer, Tall but a little light

Darnold = A little Tony Romo, a little Dan Marino, Perfect Size

Allen = Big Ben like, raw, Perfect Size

Mayfield = Russell Wilson Like, hopefully not Johnny like

Jackson = RGIII or Vick Like

Rudolph = Carson Palmer Like



never seen such a selection before.

That doesn't even include 2nd tier guys like Silver, Lauletta, White.







You do know Rosen came in heavier than Darnold and only 11 lbs and one inch less than Allen?



Nope i didn't know that. Wasn't trying to knock him, i think he's the best prospect in the draft. In comment 13854712 section125 said:Nope i didn't know that. Wasn't trying to knock him, i think he's the best prospect in the draft.

Don’t know much Oscar : 10:23 am : link But based on what I do know I would prefer Rosen or Mayfield to Darnold/Allen.

RE: RE: ryan, are you kidding? UConn4523 : 10:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 13854681 Dave said:





Quote:





Rosen's 2 concussions and a throwing shoulder injury don't concern you??







Nearly every football player alive has had 2 concussions. No, it doesn't bother me. And the shoulder thing was nothing.



His film is worlds better than any of these guys.



Maybe 10 years ago that would matter, but now, you have to worry about protocol and not being able to hide it. We are talking about fines, lawsuits, etc not to mention the missed games.



For that not to concern a team would be the definition of negligence. In comment 13854713 ryanmkeane said:Maybe 10 years ago that would matter, but now, you have to worry about protocol and not being able to hide it. We are talking about fines, lawsuits, etc not to mention the missed games.For that not to concern a team would be the definition of negligence.

Allen to the Jets ghost718 : 10:26 am : link



Hit me Josh,I'm open

I was all "Saquon or nothing" BlueHurricane : 10:29 am : link But am starting to really warm to idea that we will wind up with either him or Darnold. No bad option there.

I think the fact that there are so many QB's available in the draft Rjanyg : 10:31 am : link is part of the problem. It is one thing deciding on drafting a QB because there are only a couple worth a 1st round pick, but to have so many guys that are very different from each other is adding to the confusion IMO. Add to the fact that there are a good number of free agent QB's as well and the decision making process is that much more difficult.



At least the Giants have Manning and Webb. They have QB's. Some teams like NY Jets and Arizona have basically nothing. Even the Browns have Kizer, which isn't saying much.

I think Josh Allen is going to be the best QB of them all Chris684 : 10:31 am : link People are sleeping on this guy due to completion % and competition.



His physical abilities are through the roof and seems totally clean otherwise. He is going to surprise.

RE: It must be so embarrassing... yatqb : 10:34 am : link

Quote: To do this for a living and have Allen over Rosen.



Great line.



Allen is super strong but is SO inaccurate.



I'm a Rosen guy all the way if his medicals check out. And cleaning/shaving the labrum is no big deal typically, but they have MRIs to check that. In comment 13854693 GiantsAlwaysAndForever said:Great line.Allen is super strong but is SO inaccurate.I'm a Rosen guy all the way if his medicals check out. And cleaning/shaving the labrum is no big deal typically, but they have MRIs to check that.

RE: I think Josh Allen is going to be the best QB of them all section125 : 10:35 am : link

Quote: People are sleeping on this guy due to completion % and competition.



His physical abilities are through the roof and seems totally clean otherwise. He is going to surprise.



Not if he cannot complete passes. I think if he was a 60% or greater completion percentage guy, yes he'd be #1. But I think him being against lower level competition and still being at only 57% is a problem. In comment 13854770 Chris684 said:Not if he cannot complete passes. I think if he was a 60% or greater completion percentage guy, yes he'd be #1. But I think him being against lower level competition and still being at only 57% is a problem.

What Steve in Greenwich : 10:36 am : link I dont understand is why it seams like there is a genuine smear campaign against Rosen in the national media. Bad teammate, slight of frame, pocket passer who lacks athleticism, and injury concerns. Every former teammate of his raves about him, he's bigger there Darnold and matched him in athletic tests, he threw at the combine and showed no ill effect of shoulder injury. That knocks off the majority of the supposed flaws that would stop him from being a top pick, just leaving the concussion concern. So by all means, if you want to knock him down by the concussion concerns go ahead, but so many people keep regurgitating these negatives as facts. I'm not saying the concussions are anything to scoff at, but it seems like there is a concerted effort by the media to throw crap against the wall for creating negatives around him.

RE: I think Josh Allen is going to be the best QB of them all Joey in VA : 10:37 am : link

Quote: People are sleeping on this guy due to completion % and competition.



His physical abilities are through the roof and seems totally clean otherwise. He is going to surprise. Oh ffs, no one is "sleeping" on Allen, he's clearly highly rated, just not on BBI. His completion % is a legitimate concern, not even 60% in a pretty poor conference isn't confidence inspiring. In comment 13854770 Chris684 said:Oh ffs, no one is "sleeping" on Allen, he's clearly highly rated, just not on BBI. His completion % is a legitimate concern, not even 60% in a pretty poor conference isn't confidence inspiring.

This is after almost everyone raved that Rosen was a step above BillT : 10:38 am : link every other QB out there. I know, concussions ad stuff but that couldn't possibly make that kind of difference especially over Allen who has major warts as a passer.

To me, Josh Rosen is clearly the best QB in this draft. idinkido : 10:45 am : link I would suspect the other QBs have had pass concussions, too. Athletes in many sports have suffered concussions from mostly teen years on.

Theres def a red flag with Rosen that needs to be looked at further. Keith : 10:50 am : link The shoulder injury itself is a non-issue for me. Minor, soft tissue injury, that's it. He also had an albow thing back in HS which is a non issue, but the fact that he's had 2 soft tissue injuries tells me that he may just be susceptible which is a concern. Obviously the concussions are a concern too. It's something that I'm sure the Giants are looking at very closely.

RE: I think Josh Allen is going to be the best QB of them all DonQuixote : 10:51 am : link

Quote: People are sleeping on this guy due to completion % and competition.



His physical abilities are through the roof and seems totally clean otherwise. He is going to surprise.



I agree. Been saying this for months. In comment 13854770 Chris684 said:I agree. Been saying this for months.

RE: I like Rosen Tuckrule : 10:56 am : link

Quote: least of them all.



I’m with you. He had a good offensive line to boot. I just don’t see it with him. He’s got the arm and throws a beautiful ball. That’s where it starts and ends. Allen reminds me of Big Ben. Same knocks coming out. Weakcompetiton anf accuracy problems. Hmmmm sure seemed to work well for Pitt. Give me allen or darnold. I want no part of man child mayfield and fragile josh(channeling my inner trump nicknames) In comment 13854683 Miamijints said:I’m with you. He had a good offensive line to boot. I just don’t see it with him. He’s got the arm and throws a beautiful ball. That’s where it starts and ends. Allen reminds me of Big Ben. Same knocks coming out. Weakcompetiton anf accuracy problems. Hmmmm sure seemed to work well for Pitt. Give me allen or darnold. I want no part of man child mayfield and fragile josh(channeling my inner trump nicknames)

if we go QB, I want a mobile QB SHO'NUFF : 11:13 am : link and that's Darnold or L.Jax

It worked for Pitt Keith : 11:13 am : link because of something that can't be measured. Heart. Say what you want about Ben Roethlisberger, but the dude is a gamer and has a ton of heart. You can't just compare 2 guys situations and expect them to turn out the same. That's not how things work.

RE: RE: I like Rosen BillT : 11:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 13854683 Miamijints said:





Quote:





least of them all.





He’s got the arm and throws a beautiful ball. That’s where it starts and ends.

Which, coincidentally, is where it starts and ends for NFL QBs. In comment 13854819 Tuckrule said:Which, coincidentally, is where it starts and ends for NFL QBs.

RE: I think the fact that there are so many QB's available in the draft lax counsel : 11:16 am : link

Quote: is part of the problem. It is one thing deciding on drafting a QB because there are only a couple worth a 1st round pick, but to have so many guys that are very different from each other is adding to the confusion IMO. Add to the fact that there are a good number of free agent QB's as well and the decision making process is that much more difficult.



At least the Giants have Manning and Webb. They have QB's. Some teams like NY Jets and Arizona have basically nothing. Even the Browns have Kizer, which isn't saying much.



So a 37 year old declining qb and an unknown 3rd round lottery ticket equate to something? Most teams have a Webb. The Giants are in need of a qb like many other teams in the league now. The days of not caring about the qb position are quickly coming to a close for our team. In comment 13854768 Rjanyg said:So a 37 year old declining qb and an unknown 3rd round lottery ticket equate to something? Most teams have a Webb. The Giants are in need of a qb like many other teams in the league now. The days of not caring about the qb position are quickly coming to a close for our team.

RE: RE: The opinions djm : 11:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13854672 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





on these quarterbacks are all over the map. Impossible to predict anything





I'm shocked that Rosen isn't the consensus #1. I really can't see any glaring negatives about his game.



Don't believe the hype... In comment 13854675 ryanmkeane said:Don't believe the hype...

I can only assume... bw in dc : 11:25 am : link that there is real concern, as there should be, about Rosen's medical history. Otherwise, it doesn't make much sense to me to say there is this noteworthy gap from Allen/Darnold to the others. Rosen's throwing skills are just too pronounced...

RE: I can only assume... Keith : 11:27 am : link

Quote: that there is real concern, as there should be, about Rosen's medical history. Otherwise, it doesn't make much sense to me to say there is this noteworthy gap from Allen/Darnold to the others. Rosen's throwing skills are just too pronounced...



Again though, lets say the Giants did have Rosen clearly above the rest, or any team for that matter, why would they make that known? The fact that there is so much ambiguity around the league on the QB rankings only helps teams hide their true rankings. In comment 13854887 bw in dc said:Again though, lets say the Giants did have Rosen clearly above the rest, or any team for that matter, why would they make that known? The fact that there is so much ambiguity around the league on the QB rankings only helps teams hide their true rankings.

I will be shocked if both Darnold and Allen go before Rosen ZogZerg : 11:32 am : link I think McShay is off on this.

Regardless of injury Knee of Theismann : 11:33 am : link Watching all of them play, Rosen is the only one I've seen who can consistently fit the ball into any window the NFL-level accuracy.

RE: RE: I can only assume... bw in dc : 11:37 am : link

Quote:

Again though, lets say the Giants did have Rosen clearly above the rest, or any team for that matter, why would they make that known? The fact that there is so much ambiguity around the league on the QB rankings only helps teams hide their true rankings.



Carve out Jints Central for a moment. I think McShay is fairly dialed in. So I would imagine he's connected with a significant sample to make his statement. Unless there is collusion going on between GMS - which would be quite unusual ;) - I have to think this is the opinion du jour for this QB class... In comment 13854893 Keith said:Carve out Jints Central for a moment. I think McShay is fairly dialed in. So I would imagine he's connected with a significant sample to make his statement. Unless there is collusion going on between GMS - which would be quite unusual ;) - I have to think this is the opinion du jour for this QB class...

If he's right it can only help the Giants Jay in Toronto : 11:37 am : link especially if they don't want any either of them at #2.



If #1 goes to Barkley, they can trade (including with Cleveland) with all those teams coveting one of the two or if Giants are sold on Rosen, they take him.

Simple View PaulN : 11:46 am : link This season there are 4 top QB's, top of the first round QB's, that is a lot for a season. If we just think back a couple of years when Wentz and Goff were at the top, there were not any others in their class and they were not viewed as can't miss prospects and were not viewed any better then these top four guys are now.



To have 4 QB's as top of the first round talents is a lot of QB's and makes this QB class one of the best in recent years, and possibly the best since the Eli, River, and Big Ben draft class of 2004, I don't feel that is an over statement.



It could turn out to look a whole lot worse in 10 years, but it could possible be one of the all time greatest QB classes in NFL history too. So to even think this is not a good year to draft a QB, is pretty crazy. The Giants may not draft a QB, and may not live to regret that decision either, but I think this QB class will turn out to be a very good one and some teams are going to be very happy.

I love the draft... trueblueinpw : 11:55 am : link There’s basically a different opinion on everyone in this draft except maybe Barkley. And even with all the scouts and various NFL pros and media and even players saying that Barks is cant miss he could still flame out. You do your homework and then you throw the dice I just hope the football gods are smiling on Big Blue on draft day.

RE: What Hammer : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: I dont understand is why it seams like there is a genuine smear campaign against Rosen in the national media. Bad teammate, slight of frame, pocket passer who lacks athleticism, and injury concerns. Every former teammate of his raves about him, he's bigger there Darnold and matched him in athletic tests, he threw at the combine and showed no ill effect of shoulder injury. That knocks off the majority of the supposed flaws that would stop him from being a top pick, just leaving the concussion concern. So by all means, if you want to knock him down by the concussion concerns go ahead, but so many people keep regurgitating these negatives as facts. I'm not saying the concussions are anything to scoff at, but it seems like there is a concerted effort by the media to throw crap against the wall for creating negatives around him.



I think it's the "rich kid" narrative that is driving what you've identified in your post.



I've heard a number of radio talk show hosts say, essentially, that rich kids don't want to play football badly enough because its not their way to a better life", or some other bullshit like that.



This narrative is being used to knock Rosen. In comment 13854787 Steve in Greenwich said:I think it's the "rich kid" narrative that is driving what you've identified in your post.I've heard a number of radio talk show hosts say, essentially, that rich kids don't want to play football badly enough because its not their way to a better life", or some other bullshit like that.This narrative is being used to knock Rosen.

RE: RE: I wonder if Todd McShay.... Milton : 12:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13854687 Milton said:





Quote:





...is represented by CAA.







He is. Ding ding ding! And there you have it. Allen and Darnold are both represented by CAA. Rosen and Mayfield are not. In comment 13854946 dpassen1 said:Ding ding ding! And there you have it. Allen and Darnold are both represented by CAA. Rosen and Mayfield are not.

I like Mayfield over Rosen and Allen Breeze_94 : 12:10 pm : link Mayfield has a ton of zip on a pretty good arm, but what sets him apart is his accuracy (significantly better than Allen) and his quick feet (significantly better than Rosen).



The height doesn't worry me- he's over 6'0. He is an inch and a half shorter than Rodgers, and Trubisky, who are both exactly 6'2. Is being the size of the tip of your pointer finger smaller really that much of a deterrent?



His play-style actually reminds me a bit of Aaron Rodgers, and his arm strength looks well above average to me. I saw him chuck one 65 yards in the air and hit the WR in stride for a TD vs Texas.



His play-style doesn't worry me either- the NFL is trending towards QB's who can move around and make plays outside of the structure of the play. He had no problem playing behind and seeing over an NFL sized OL at Oklahoma.



If we are going QB, I'd like him or Darnold.



RE: RE: What bw in dc : 12:14 pm : link

Quote:



I've heard a number of radio talk show hosts say, essentially, that rich kids don't want to play football badly enough because its not their way to a better life", or some other bullshit like that.



This narrative is being used to knock Rosen.



Cris Carter, I mentioned yesterday, was pushing this narrative. Did say, however, offspring from a father who played in the NFL - like Mannings, Matthews, Slater, etc - had a better chance to do well because they were exposed to the culture and knew the work required...



(To be fair, he mentioned his own son, who is currently in the CFL, for likely not making it to the NFL because of his cozy, plush upbringing.) In comment 13854967 Hammer said:Cris Carter, I mentioned yesterday, was pushing this narrative. Did say, however, offspring from a father who played in the NFL - like Mannings, Matthews, Slater, etc - had a better chance to do well because they were exposed to the culture and knew the work required...(To be fair, he mentioned his own son, who is currently in the CFL, for likely not making it to the NFL because of his cozy, plush upbringing.)

RE: I like Mayfield over Rosen and Allen Keith : 12:16 pm : link

Quote: Mayfield has a ton of zip on a pretty good arm, but what sets him apart is his accuracy (significantly better than Allen) and his quick feet (significantly better than Rosen).



The height doesn't worry me- he's over 6'0. He is an inch and a half shorter than Rodgers, and Trubisky, who are both exactly 6'2. Is being the size of the tip of your pointer finger smaller really that much of a deterrent?



His play-style actually reminds me a bit of Aaron Rodgers, and his arm strength looks well above average to me. I saw him chuck one 65 yards in the air and hit the WR in stride for a TD vs Texas.



His play-style doesn't worry me either- the NFL is trending towards QB's who can move around and make plays outside of the structure of the play. He had no problem playing behind and seeing over an NFL sized OL at Oklahoma.



If we are going QB, I'd like him or Darnold.



When I watch clips, he reminds me of Russell Wilson. In comment 13854984 Breeze_94 said:When I watch clips, he reminds me of Russell Wilson.

RE: Darnold ... A little Tony Romo Trainmaster : 12:17 pm : link Actually, I think of Rosen more as “A little Tony Romo” as in the Tony Romo that gets hurt a lot and misses a lot of games.



It boggles my mind that the pro Rosen crowd so easily dismisses Rosen’s multiple game missing concussions in 2017. When his family’s wealth and his father’s occupation as neuro/spine surgeon are factored in Rosen having a long NFL career (a shorter career is one of the arguments against Barkley) seems very unlikely.



Rosen is probably the only “throw the remote” pick the Giants could make at 2nd overall (or even after a trade down).





RE: RE: I think Josh Allen is going to be the best QB of them all Pep22 : 12:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13854770 Chris684 said:





Quote:





People are sleeping on this guy due to completion % and competition.



His physical abilities are through the roof and seems totally clean otherwise. He is going to surprise.



Oh ffs, no one is "sleeping" on Allen, he's clearly highly rated, just not on BBI. His completion % is a legitimate concern, not even 60% in a pretty poor conference isn't confidence inspiring.



Strange how the poor play of his receivers is ignored. His completion % (adjusted for drops) is > 70%. In comment 13854789 Joey in VA said:Strange how the poor play of his receivers is ignored. His completion % (adjusted for drops) is > 70%.

Rosen LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:27 pm : link is the best passer from what I've seen.



I also find it odd that people keep harping on his size when his measurables don't seem to reflect that at all.



The thing I like better about Darnold is the mobility

RE: RE: Darnold ... A little Tony Romo LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:30 pm : link

Quote: Actually, I think of Rosen more as “A little Tony Romo” as in the Tony Romo that gets hurt a lot and misses a lot of games.



It boggles my mind that the pro Rosen crowd so easily dismisses Rosen’s multiple game missing concussions in 2017. When his family’s wealth and his father’s occupation as neuro/spine surgeon are factored in Rosen having a long NFL career (a shorter career is one of the arguments against Barkley) seems very unlikely.



Rosen is probably the only “throw the remote” pick the Giants could make at 2nd overall (or even after a trade down).





Hopefully when you throw the remote it bounces off the tv and hits you in the face. In comment 13855008 Trainmaster said:Hopefully when you throw the remote it bounces off the tv and hits you in the face.

Darold's ball security is really poor. idinkido : 1:16 pm : link I think he is too prone to throwing mistakes. He is the kind of QB who can beat another team or beat his own team.



RE: It worked for Pitt SHO'NUFF : 1:46 pm : link

Quote: because of something that can't be measured. Heart. Say what you want about Ben Roethlisberger, but the dude is a gamer and has a ton of heart. You can't just compare 2 guys situations and expect them to turn out the same. That's not how things work.



Big Ben whiner has heart? No, it worked out for Pitt because of Top 5 defenses every year (in his early years). In comment 13854845 Keith said:Big Ben whiner has heart? No, it worked out for Pitt because of Top 5 defenses every year (in his early years).

Big Ben Pep22 : 1:52 pm : link has been a great pro QB. This is not really debatable. I know there are many on this board that are so in love with Eli that in pains them to give credit to better QBs.

You can't take anything a guy like Shonuff says seriously. Keith : 1:55 pm : link Some guys let their biases and hatreds bleed into their opinions so you just have to dismiss them altogether. It's ridiculous. You can hate Big Ben as a person all you want, but you cannot deny how good of a pro he has been.

Darnold's ryanmkeane : 3:12 pm : link biggest strength can also be a weakness...guy wants to make something out of nothing on every single play. Which speaks to his competitiveness...but sometimes it's a really bad outcome. I think this is a pretty easy issue to fix. Just run and do crazy things less.

RE: RE: I think Josh Allen is going to be the best QB of them all allstarjim : 3:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13854770 Chris684 said:





Quote:





People are sleeping on this guy due to completion % and competition.



His physical abilities are through the roof and seems totally clean otherwise. He is going to surprise.







Not if he cannot complete passes. I think if he was a 60% or greater completion percentage guy, yes he'd be #1. But I think him being against lower level competition and still being at only 57% is a problem.



If you put Allen on UCLA he's a 65% passer at least. The 57% completion percentage stat doesn't have anything to do with his actual accuracy, which is very good. In comment 13854785 section125 said:If you put Allen on UCLA he's a 65% passer at least. The 57% completion percentage stat doesn't have anything to do with his actual accuracy, which is very good.

Ive verified twostepgiants : 5:10 pm : link McShay is CAA



Darnold & Allen are CAA



Rosen is Athletes First



Mayfield is with a smaller group in Colorado



I sorta have to call BS on this montanagiant : 5:28 pm : link How does the only QB who did not throw at the combine move up the Draft rankings when the others throwing all had what many are saying impressive combines?



How does refusing to throw end up being a plus?

RE: I sorta have to call BS on this Milton : 5:35 pm : link

Quote: How does the only QB who did not throw at the combine move up the Draft rankings when the others throwing all had what many are saying impressive combines?



How does refusing to throw end up being a plus? Especially when he craps the bed in the athletic testing. In comment 13855548 montanagiant said:Especially when he craps the bed in the athletic testing.

RE: I can only assume... Eman11 : 6:59 pm : link

Quote: that there is real concern, as there should be, about Rosen's medical history. Otherwise, it doesn't make much sense to me to say there is this noteworthy gap from Allen/Darnold to the others. Rosen's throwing skills are just too pronounced...



I heard Mayock on WFAN today and he said there's not only concern about his past injury history but also concern about him holding up going forward vs pro talent.



Seems to be a feeling out there he gets hurt too easy and it's just a matter of time before he goes down in the NFL. Thinking is it would be sooner rather than later, and there are big concerns about him being able to withstand the hits he'd take in the pocket. In comment 13854887 bw in dc said:I heard Mayock on WFAN today and he said there's not only concern about his past injury history but also concern about him holding up going forward vs pro talent.Seems to be a feeling out there he gets hurt too easy and it's just a matter of time before he goes down in the NFL. Thinking is it would be sooner rather than later, and there are big concerns about him being able to withstand the hits he'd take in the pocket.

RE: RE: I can only assume... bw in dc : 7:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13854887 bw in dc said:





Quote:





that there is real concern, as there should be, about Rosen's medical history. Otherwise, it doesn't make much sense to me to say there is this noteworthy gap from Allen/Darnold to the others. Rosen's throwing skills are just too pronounced...







I heard Mayock on WFAN today and he said there's not only concern about his past injury history but also concern about him holding up going forward vs pro talent.



Seems to be a feeling out there he gets hurt too easy and it's just a matter of time before he goes down in the NFL. Thinking is it would be sooner rather than later, and there are big concerns about him being able to withstand the hits he'd take in the pocket.



I admit, despite being a fan of his, that feels legitimate. Last full season he played was his frosh year. Missed significant time last year with the shoulder and this year with the concussion. Investing in a prospect who may not be able to stay upright is not good ROI potential... In comment 13855623 Eman11 said:I admit, despite being a fan of his, that feels legitimate. Last full season he played was his frosh year. Missed significant time last year with the shoulder and this year with the concussion. Investing in a prospect who may not be able to stay upright is not good ROI potential...

RE: RE: RE: I can only assume... Milton : 7:45 pm : link

Quote: Investing in a prospect who may not be able to stay upright is not good ROI potential... Every time they sign a check in the NFL they are investing in someone who may not be able to stay upright. No guts, no glory. In comment 13855650 bw in dc said:Every time they sign a check in the NFL they are investing in someone who may not be able to stay upright. No guts, no glory.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I can only assume... bw in dc : 7:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13855650 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Investing in a prospect who may not be able to stay upright is not good ROI potential...



Every time they sign a check in the NFL they are investing in someone who may not be able to stay upright. No guts, no glory.



I wasn't trying to draw you out, but had a feeling you may pop up on this... ;)



But not all prospects and their medical characteristics are creates equal. And therein lies the rub with Mr. Rosen... In comment 13855658 Milton said:I wasn't trying to draw you out, but had a feeling you may pop up on this... ;)But not all prospects and their medical characteristics are creates equal. And therein lies the rub with Mr. Rosen...