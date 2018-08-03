Jeremiah suggests Giants trade back 2x in 1st round EddieNYG : 3/8/2018 6:59 pm Quote: Daniel Jeremiah Verified account

Interesting scenario -- NYG Trade back 2 spots (CLE comes back up for Barkely/QB) then BUF trades up to 4th pick for QB. CLE gets Barkley/QB, BUF gets their QB and NYG get massive amount of picks in 2018 & 2019. Thoughts?

Said same thing last night at hotel bar while having a scotch

How about this... #21 (Bills)

#22 (Bills)

#33 (Browns)

#34 (Giants)*

#35 (Browns)

#55 (Bills)

#66 (Giants)*

#102 (Giants)*

#139 (Giants)*

#166 (Bills)*

Bills OT Cordy Glenn & their first round pick next year

Only if they don't like any of the QB's Jay on the Island : 3/8/2018 7:05 pm : link but the amount of picks would have to be massive.



I would want the Browns the 4th, 2019 1st round pick and a 2nd this year. From Buffalo I would want the 21st and 22nd picks, and a 1st and 2nd in 2019 for the #4 pick.

That would leave the Giants with the 21st and 22nd pick this year plus the 33rd and 34th pick.



In 2019 they would have three first round picks and two second rounders to use as leverage to move up for one of the QB's if they so choose. Of course the chances of this happening are 1 in a million. People just need to accept the fact that the Giants are more than likely going to take their next QB at 2.

I would only do this Jay on the Island : 3/8/2018 7:07 pm : link if the Giants already had a young franchise QB on the roster. Unless someone hands DG a crystal ball that shows that Webb is that guy it is too risky to pass on a QB at 2.

Drop too far on the Bills trade for my liking Eman11 : 3/8/2018 7:07 pm : link I can see them trade back to 4 and then 6, but no way do I want them dropping any further. They need to get one of the top talents on the board if they don't love a QB at 2 and Barkley is gone, i.e. Nelson or Fitzpatrick.



They could still get some nice additional picks trading back to 4, and if they chose to trade back again to 6, and get a can't miss player. IMO, that's what they need, a can't miss, plug right in talented player.

When you have the 2nd pick in the draft Beer Man : 3/8/2018 7:07 pm : link And a team in need of star talent, do you really want to trade back into the 20's? I'm not against trading back, but I would prefer to stay top 10.

or by team

Giants Get:

#21 (Bills)

#22 (Bills)

#33 (Browns)

#35 (Browns)

#55 (Bills)

#166 (Bills)*

Bills OT Cordy Glenn & their 2019 1st round pick



Bills Get:

#4 (Giants via Browns)



Browns Get:

#2 (Giants)

I'm not a fan of this trade EddieNYG : 3/8/2018 7:10 pm : link Although the amount of picks we'd get in return would be massive!

I am better with trading back twice Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/8/2018 7:13 pm : link than trading back once. Trading back once makes you not have your real choice, and only gives you a little. Trading back twice allows you to potentially fix a lot of issues with this team.

Though it's easy to think those are smart things to do while drinking scotch...

LMAO!



You do that and you pass on the shiny objects in the draft. MOOPS : 3/8/2018 7:24 pm : link However, in our situation and accounting for the strengths in the draft, we could solidify the OL, get some really decent LBs, get Guice and get one or two good DBs.

Intriguing if the situations present themselves.

Giants mrvax : 3/8/2018 7:27 pm : link would have a whole new team.

I think a QB is the only way to go WillieYoung : 3/8/2018 7:29 pm : link But that haul makes me rethink. Not sure it's feasible.

No. AcidTest : 3/8/2018 7:33 pm : link The drop is too far. I've seen this trade with the Bills too many times. The Browns can accumulate tons of picks. A small trade down is fine, but get a blue chip prospect at some position.

Quote: if the Giants already had a young franchise QB on the roster. Unless someone hands DG a crystal ball that shows that Webb is that guy it is too risky to pass on a QB at 2.



if the Giants already had a young franchise QB on the roster. Unless someone hands DG a crystal ball that shows that Webb is that guy it is too risky to pass on a QB at 2.

He'll need the same crystal ball to pick the right QB.

I can honestly say I would be intrigued ... mphbullet36 : 3/8/2018 7:41 pm : link unless you feel a QB would be a generational talent even though Barkley would look great in giants blue.



having 21, 22, 33,34,35, 55, and 66 in the first 2 days



plus Cordy Glenn and the bills 1st rounder next year is a the type of haul that could change the franchise.



If you are thinking about wanting the Giants to compete next year this would be the best plan to do so. We could draft multiple lineman, a running back, and pass rusher, a linebacker and another DB. You could even take a chance on another QB if one drops. You could get multiple impact players.



At least it is something I would consider...

Trade back with Cleveland and get Nelson Rjanyg : 3/8/2018 7:44 pm : link Or stay out and Barkley or a QB

This is a cute idea if we were the Niners.. Sean : 3/8/2018 7:45 pm : link but the Giants have a 37 year old QB, no RB, a poor OL & a ton of other needs.



I’d be livid if we passed on Barkley/QB to add a bunch of quantity.

I'd be into trading down... bw in dc : 3/8/2018 7:45 pm : link if there is a roll of the dice with LamJax as the heir apparent. I get more intrigued with him every day...

I don't like trading down Breeze_94 : 3/8/2018 7:50 pm : link Why are people so against adding an all-pro level talent or a franchise QB to this roster? Do you know how many teams would kill for the chance to draft one of the top QB's Barkley, Nelson, or Chubb?



Why give up that opportunity for a bunch of picks in the 20's, and 2nd round. And future draft picks that you have no idea what their actual value is. Those guys are less likely to pan out and be difference makers. It turns into a crap shoot the farther down the draft board you go.

Quote: Why are people so against adding an all-pro level talent or a franchise QB to this roster? Do you know how many teams would kill for the chance to draft one of the top QB's Barkley, Nelson, or Chubb?



Why give up that opportunity for a bunch of picks in the 20's, and 2nd round. And future draft picks that you have no idea what their actual value is. Those guys are less likely to pan out and be difference makers. It turns into a crap shoot the farther down the draft board you go.

I think because it is just fun to think of adding several players rather than one. I am against trading down unless the Giants strongly dislike all of the QB's in the draft which I have a really hard time buying. In comment 13855660 Breeze_94 said:I think because it is just fun to think of adding several players rather than one. I am against trading down unless the Giants strongly dislike all of the QB's in the draft which I have a really hard time buying.

Quote: but the Giants have a 37 year old QB, no RB, a poor OL & a ton of other needs.



I’d be livid if we passed on Barkley/QB to add a bunch of quantity.



Exactly. It is hard to find A-level talents later in the draft.



You can find decent starters, but you are not likely to find all-pro level talents like Barkley and Chubb.



Unless you want to build a roster full of C or B level players that are easily replaceable- the Justin Pughs, Kiwanukas, Aaron Rosses, Prince Amukamaras, and William Josephs of the world. In comment 13855656 Sean said:Exactly. It is hard to find A-level talents later in the draft.You can find decent starters, but you are not likely to find all-pro level talents like Barkley and Chubb.Unless you want to build a roster full of C or B level players that are easily replaceable- the Justin Pughs, Kiwanukas, Aaron Rosses, Prince Amukamaras, and William Josephs of the world.

Another huge benefit of adding a QB at 2 Jay on the Island : 3/8/2018 7:56 pm : link A year from now the Giants will be able to let go of Eli in which they will save $17 million against the cap IIRC. They will have the luxury of having a franchise QB on a rookie deal for 3 years before the final option year which is still below market value. They can use those savings to extend Beckham, and Collins.

Im ok with trading down and adding chopperhatch : 3/8/2018 7:59 pm : link Chubb or Nelson, plus a slew of 2nd rounders, but not for a 1st rounder in the 20s.

I Think Only Barkley Or Maybe One Of The QBs Trainmaster : 3/8/2018 8:01 pm : link Is worth the 2nd overall.



If Barkley is taken by Cleveland at #1 overall, I’d be OK with a trade back from 2nd overall (2600) to 4th overall (1800) if the Giants got Cleveland’s 2nd round 33rd overall (580) and 35th overall (550).



Maybe take Chubb or Nelson or a QB at 4th overall. With the first 3 picks in round 2, the Giants would be able to trade back into the 1st round around pick 20, or keep three early 2nd rounders.

if the Giants already had a young franchise QB on the roster. Unless someone hands DG a crystal ball that shows that Webb is that guy it is too risky to pass on a QB at 2.

Why with those picks you can trade up next year. Especially if they do not believe their QB of the future is in this draft. What about the kid who was a Freshman for GA this year. He may come out next year. In comment 13855631 Jay on the Island said:Why with those picks you can trade up next year. Especially if they do not believe their QB of the future is in this draft. What about the kid who was a Freshman for GA this year. He may come out next year.

. arcarsenal : 3/8/2018 8:04 pm : link I've said this before, but if it's me, I am making sure I come away with one of these 4 guys...



Barkley

Rosen

Nelson

Fitzpatrick



I think for Barkley or Rosen, you have to take them @ 2.



The other two guys, I think if you move down a few spots, but stay in the top 10, you've got a decent shot at one of them since whoever we swap with is almost certainly going QB.



I don't like the idea of moving down twice.



If the Giants don't come out of this thing with an elite player or franchise QB, they did a poor job.

Quote: I've said this before, but if it's me, I am making sure I come away with one of these 4 guys...



Barkley

Rosen

Nelson

Fitzpatrick

I think for Barkley or Rosen, you have to take them @ 2.







What if we got Chubb at #2 and LamJax in round two? In comment 13855677 arcarsenal said:What if we got Chubb at #2 and LamJax in round two?

No way we take Barkley #2, I just don't see it. SGMen : 3/8/2018 8:07 pm : link I'd love for us to trade down 2x but only IF we get a solid starter type that fills a hole when we do pick. We can fix a lot of holes if we draft well the first two rounds with extra picks mixed in. Big IF.

I actuallyike this idea Matt M. : 3/8/2018 8:07 pm : link As mentioned, one benefit would be a number of picks next year to leverage cor a trade up/QB. This obviously only makes sense if they don't love a QB this year. But, for a team with so many needs, having that many picks has its merits also.

Quote: This obviously only makes sense if they don't love a QB this year.



Here is the problem with not being in love with a QB this year - you'll be even less in love with the QB crop next year... In comment 13855682 Matt M. said:Here is the problem with not being in love with a QB this year - you'll be even less in love with the QB crop next year...

How many all-pro players does New England have? CT Charlie : 3/8/2018 8:12 pm : link Patriots are good because of the depth of quality players they have + Brady + Belichik. Given the choice, I'd prefer signing many more NFL above-average guys over 1 or 2 potential Pro Bowl guys -- unless we're sure about a QB or DE.

I think I could live with that just because I really do like Lamar - I'm not crazy about Chubb @ 2 but the LJax part of the equation makes me not hate it.



Still - if we were going to wind up with Jackson, then I'd much rather come away with Nelson or Barkley, in particular.



I have a feeling Jackson really isn't on the Giants' radar - so it's probably just a pipe dream anyway . In comment 13855678 bw in dc said:I think I could live with that just because I really do like Lamar - I'm not crazy about Chubb @ 2 but the LJax part of the equation makes me not hate it.Still - if we were going to wind up with Jackson, then I'd much rather come away with Nelson or Barkley, in particular.I have a feeling Jackson really isn't on the Giants' radar - so it's probably just a pipe dream anyway .

The Bills GeorgeAdams33 : 3/8/2018 8:21 pm : link own #53 as well as #55



Get them both

A trade down to 4 with Cleveland could work out ok, but I don't see a reason to drop back to the 20's and miss out on a franchise QB. In comment 13855684 bw in dc said:This is EXACTLY correct. The Giants must come away with a QB for the 2019 or 2020 season in this draft. Grab the QB you like best in the 1st and focus the rest of the draft on core players - Oline/Dline/Dbackfield/LB.A trade down to 4 with Cleveland could work out ok, but I don't see a reason to drop back to the 20's and miss out on a franchise QB.

Quote:



No thanks Rflairr : 3/8/2018 8:25 pm : link We’ll just take the next Big Blue franchise QB at 2

I posted this a couple days ago 2 trades down is awesome Reale01 : 3/8/2018 8:27 pm : link

Cleveland swap for two second rounders

Jets #4 for #7 a second and a third



Not unreasonable IMO

Round 1 Pick 6 (NYJ): Nelson, Quenten OL ND (A+)

Round 2 Pick 1 (CLE): Vander Esch, Leighton, OLB/ILB, Boise State (B+)

Round 2 Pick 2: Key, Arden, DE/OLB, LSU (B)

Round 2 Pick 3 (CLE): Smith, Braden, OG, Auburn (B-)

Round 2 Pick 5 (NYJ): Michele RB Georgia,

Round 3 Pick 2: Ragnow, Frank, C/OG, Arkansas (B)

Round 3 Pick 8 (NYJ): Carter, Lorenzo, OLB, Georgia (B+)

Round 4 Pick 2: Hill, BJ, DT, North Carolina State (A)

Round 4 Pick 35: Lotulelei, Lowell, DT, Utah (C+)

Round 5 Pick 2: Dawson, Duke, CB, Florida (A+)

Round 6 Pick 2: Scarbrough, Bo, RB, Alabama (A+)



Sign premium FA OT, OG, and WR



Sign lesser FA at S assorted small deals



Sign Kennard, Jones, and Cockeral



Cut Marshall, Jerry, Harris



Sign OBJ and Collins with big guarantee in 2019.



Note BJ Hill won't be there but there are some other good players at that spot.





I have mdthedream : 3/8/2018 8:28 pm : link no problem trading to pick 4 but that is it unless its next trade would be to like 6th. Buff pick is way to far back.

I think Jackson and Bridgewater are very different prospects - Teddy was/is a pure pocket passer. He's not mobile at all. Jackson's athleticism is in another universe - but Bridgewater was a much more polished passer coming out.



I'd say if Teddy had played under Petrino @ LOU, there'd be another connection there where I could see how it could make sense.



However, Bridgewater aside - what Shurmur ran in MIN would work fantastically with Jackson, IMO. The RPO/power spread concepts are exactly what you need to run if you have Jackson as your QB, IMO.



So, from that standpoint, I could absolutely see how it could work.



I have no real basis for thinking Jackson isn't on NYG's radar, it's just the feeling I'm getting. In comment 13855703 bw in dc said:I think Jackson and Bridgewater are very different prospects - Teddy was/is a pure pocket passer. He's not mobile at all. Jackson's athleticism is in another universe - but Bridgewater was a much more polished passer coming out.I'd say if Teddy had played under Petrino @ LOU, there'd be another connection there where I could see how it could make sense.However, Bridgewater aside - what Shurmur ran in MIN would work fantastically with Jackson, IMO. The RPO/power spread concepts are exactly what you need to run if you have Jackson as your QB, IMO.So, from that standpoint, I could absolutely see how it could work.I have no real basis for thinking Jackson isn't on NYG's radar, it's just the feeling I'm getting.

If Giants aren't set on drafting a qb jayg5 : 3/8/2018 8:42 pm : link I hope they do something like this



Giants aren't competing in this NFC any time soon



I'll take the picks

RE: If Giants aren't set on drafting a qb Jay on the Island : 3/8/2018 8:49 pm : link

Quote: I hope they do something like this



Giants aren't competing in this NFC any time soon



I'll take the picks

The Giants aren't competing anytime soon if they don't find their next franchise QB. As we saw in 2011 a great QB can compensate for a lack of talent on the roster. In comment 13855721 jayg5 said:The Giants aren't competing anytime soon if they don't find their next franchise QB. As we saw in 2011 a great QB can compensate for a lack of talent on the roster.

The Giants are too conservative of an organization to trade down... GFAN52 : 3/8/2018 8:59 pm : link that many times or that far to stockpile picks. Mara wouldn't allow it

It works in Madden! rasbutant : 3/8/2018 9:34 pm : link First trade down to 4 with Cleveland

Second Trade down to 6 with Jets so the can jump the broncos

Third Trade down to 11 with Miami so they out bid the cardinals for the spot

Fourth Trade down with the Bills so they can jump the Cardinals.

Firth Trade down with the Saints so they can grab their QB.

........



Fill in the QB's as you like but i'll take a guess

Browns gets Rosen

Jets gets Darnold

Broncos gets Allen

Miami gets Mayfield

Bills get Jackson

Saints gets Rudolph

Jay jayg5 : 3/8/2018 9:53 pm : link I want a qb. Point was if Giants are dumb enough to pass on qb, the scenario of trading back like Jerimiah said is something I'd hope they do. With that said. Give me Rosen please

RE: Jay mattyblue : 3/8/2018 10:02 pm : link

Quote: I want a qb. Point was if Giants are dumb enough to pass on qb, the scenario of trading back like Jerimiah said is something I'd hope they do. With that said. Give me Rosen please



I agree with you on the QB, it seems like not selecting one at 2 is a colossal mistake, but that’s just my opinion. If they do trade down they need to get a massive massive deal and I still will think they will regret it. In comment 13855757 jayg5 said:I agree with you on the QB, it seems like not selecting one at 2 is a colossal mistake, but that’s just my opinion. If they do trade down they need to get a massive massive deal and I still will think they will regret it.

2 fateful decision could get Gettleman fired RetroJint : 3/8/2018 10:09 pm : link within 3 seasons . 1. Alliowing Beckham to leave the Giants, either intentionally or by screwing up the contract negotiations . 2. Not drafting a quarterback , who goes on to excel in the league.



I’m not advancing any opinion as to what he should do. This is his gig. But he should be cognizant that the NFL usually operates on a three-year timetable for turning around an organization . The Browns advanced that timetable to 2 seasons , and then one. But the Giants , at least as far as the HC is concerned , reduced the tolerance period to 3/4 of one season.



It is still hard to believe that McAdoo got axed in less than one season following an 11-win rookie season . It’s not like he got caught in a domestic violence arrest or something like that . So DG better not take solace in the notion that the Giants “don’t fire GMs.” Mara is getting to be very impetuous.



This team stopped being special years ago. Now they are nosediving . Nobody worries about playing the Giants anymore . Teams secretly relish the opportunity to face Eli, regardless of what is said for publication. .



Back to DG’s seminal decisions , I think that he will accommodate Beckham . Quite handsomely , I will add. And he will build around , build up Eli. Eschew the QB. I’ll let it go at that . God Bless.

If this isn't the year we pick a quarterback Giants_West : 3/8/2018 10:21 pm : link I am all for anything that gives us trade ammo for when we do decide to go after our guy in the future

Could you imagine BBI with seven picks ... Boy Cord : 3/8/2018 10:22 pm : link ... the first two days of the draft. Someone please post the South Park picture of the guy at his computer covered in baby batter.



I say do it.

RE: I am making sure I come away with one of these 4 guys... Trainmaster : 3/8/2018 10:34 pm : link For me, 1 of these 4:



Barkley

Rosen Darnold

Nelson

Fitzpatrick Chubb

All this depends on whether or not the Giants TMS : 3/8/2018 10:35 pm : link are taking a QB at #2 . Case closed. Nobody knows so lets wait and see.

Gotcha - yeah, I mean I think Shurmur would be an excellent pro coach for Jackson. I really think his career is going to hinge on being well-coached and being drafted by a team willing to mold their offense to what he does best.



Shurmur can do that.



I still don't see him winding up here, but I'd be pretty excited if he did. The talent is undeniable. In comment 13855785 bw in dc said:Gotcha - yeah, I mean I think Shurmur would be an excellent pro coach for Jackson. I really think his career is going to hinge on being well-coached and being drafted by a team willing to mold their offense to what he does best.Shurmur can do that.I still don't see him winding up here, but I'd be pretty excited if he did. The talent is undeniable.

Quote: First trade down to 4 with Cleveland

Second Trade down to 6 with Jets so the can jump the broncos

Third Trade down to 11 with Miami so they out bid the cardinals for the spot

Fourth Trade down with the Bills so they can jump the Cardinals.

Firth Trade down with the Saints so they can grab their QB.

........



Fill in the QB's as you like but i'll take a guess

Browns gets Rosen

Jets gets Darnold

Broncos gets Allen

Miami gets Mayfield

Bills get Jackson

Saints gets Rudolph



Nice analysis on your part. I included that scenario as an example of the haul of actual players we could potentially land. The roster issues that could be addressed. Each of the trades are realistic, but that does not mean the Browns or Jets would be willing partners in real life. Thanks to your GENIUS I now understand that point. Therefore we should not discuss anything on this board as none of us really understands the Giants actual thinking.





In comment 13855746 rasbutant said:Nice analysis on your part. I included that scenario as an example of the haul of actual players we could potentially land. The roster issues that could be addressed. Each of the trades are realistic, but that does not mean the Browns or Jets would be willing partners in real life. Thanks to your GENIUS I now understand that point. Therefore we should not discuss anything on this board as none of us really understands the Giants actual thinking.

The Only Way The Giants Trade Down With Cleve... Jim in Tampa : 5:59 am : link Is if they have the 3 top QBs all rated about the same and would be happy with any of them. If that were the case AND Cleve gave them what they wanted in return, then that trade might work. However...



There is no way Cleve is giving up both of their 2nd RD picks. It would more likely be a 2 and a 4 or maybe a 2 and a 3, but not both picks at the top of the 2nd RD.



And absolutely NO to the Buffalo trade. That's too far down.



One last thought...Let Buffalo's situation be a warning to the Giants. Buffalo is in QB hell and even though there are 3 or 4 top QBs, Buffalo probably won't be able to trade up to get any of them. If the Giants pass on a QB, this is their future.

Let's just draft the second best player in the thing.

This ^^^



This ^^^ In comment 13855626 Ten Ton Hammer said:This ^^^

No to trading down twice as Rick in Dallas : 6:54 am : link You will miss out on the 10 to 15 blue chip players in this draft.

I prefer staying at number 2 and getting your next QB for the next 10 years.

No doubt that Jackson is a gifted athlete, but he is not an NFL QB. He is too far behind the in development. What works in college offense does not work in the NFL. At yesterday's conference with Colin from GBN it was said he does not have the mental part of the game down. Not that he isn't smart enough, but that he cannot make the necessary reads and related decisions and never improved in his 3 years at UL.



There is no way the Giants draft a kid that cannot read defenses. Jerry Jones may be willing to roll the dice in the 2nd, but I just do not see him being ready in two years. I'm not sure how the RPO would work with most teams in the NFL, but I can see him running it somewhere, but not in New York. In comment 13855789 arcarsenal said:No doubt that Jackson is a gifted athlete, but he is not an NFL QB. He is too far behind the in development. What works in college offense does not work in the NFL. At yesterday's conference with Colin from GBN it was said he does not have the mental part of the game down. Not that he isn't smart enough, but that he cannot make the necessary reads and related decisions and never improved in his 3 years at UL.There is no way the Giants draft a kid that cannot read defenses. Jerry Jones may be willing to roll the dice in the 2nd, but I just do not see him being ready in two years. I'm not sure how the RPO would work with most teams in the NFL, but I can see him running it somewhere, but not in New York.

My Nelson and Barkley man crush be damned Coach Red Beaulieu : 7:31 am : link Do it and "settle" for whoever if we get a boatload of picks.

Quote: As mentioned, one benefit would be a number of picks next year to leverage cor a trade up/QB. This obviously only makes sense if they don't love a QB this year. But, for a team with so many needs, having that many picks has its merits also.



Sounds good, but will there be any real NFL type QB's available next year? What good is getting picks for a possible pick or trade for a QB if there aren't any worthy enough to select? In comment 13855682 Matt M. said:Sounds good, but will there be any real NFL type QB's available next year? What good is getting picks for a possible pick or trade for a QB if there aren't any worthy enough to select?

If you're using the 2019 picks that you acquire in trading down from the #2 spot to then trade up next year, you're essentially just kicking the can down the road, and will have likely also sacrificed adding any premium talent in this year's draft as well. You'll get a lot of quantity, sure. But the odds of those players being impactful starts to decrease quickly the farther you get from the top of the draft. That's not to say that it would be impossible to hit on one or two of those picks and get a real star, but that's basically the same thing you'd be hoping for by staying put.



As for Fromm (the QB from Georgia), he was a true freshman this past season, so he isn't draft eligible until 2020 (three seasons removed from high school). In comment 13855675 The 12th Man said:If you're using the 2019 picks that you acquire in trading down from the #2 spot to then trade up next year, you're essentially just kicking the can down the road, and will have likely also sacrificed adding any premium talent in this year's draft as well. You'll get a lot of quantity, sure. But the odds of those players being impactful starts to decrease quickly the farther you get from the top of the draft. That's not to say that it would be impossible to hit on one or two of those picks and get a real star, but that's basically the same thing you'd be hoping for by staying put.As for Fromm (the QB from Georgia), he was a true freshman this past season, so he isn't draft eligible until 2020 (three seasons removed from high school).

Teddy Bridgewater had a grand total of 170 yards rushing in three years at Louisville; Jackson rushed for 4,132 yards over his three seasons. Bridgewater had a career completion percentage of 68.4, including 71.0 his final year there; Jackson's career completion percentage is 57.0, topping out at 59.1 this past season.



They really couldn't be more dissimilar as prospects, unless there is something other than them both going to the same school that you think they have in common? Something to ponder indeed. In comment 13855703 bw in dc said:Teddy Bridgewater had a grand total of 170 yards rushing in three years at Louisville; Jackson rushed for 4,132 yards over his three seasons. Bridgewater had a career completion percentage of 68.4, including 71.0 his final year there; Jackson's career completion percentage is 57.0, topping out at 59.1 this past season.They really couldn't be more dissimilar as prospects, unless there is something other than them both going to the same school that you think they have in common? Something to ponder indeed.

Exactly. Pick up more picks and have the ammo to move back into the 1st round. There will be lots of players who could start at the back end of round 1. In comment 13855671 Trainmaster said:Exactly. Pick up more picks and have the ammo to move back into the 1st round. There will be lots of players who could start at the back end of round 1.

IF the Giants feel that these QBs are going to be mediocre fkap : 8:20 am : link some of you would rather pick one and settle for mediocrity rather than pull in a treasure trove of multiple picks that can turn your team around?



The ideal situation would be to find a good-great QB to anchor this team, but if you don't think one is there, don't reach for one just because.



Out of this bunch, probably at least one will be good. the trick is picking one out. the draft is NOT a crap shoot. it's educated guessing. If your present knowledge makes you shrug your shoulders and go eeny, meeny, miny, moe, take the trade down and get a plethora of picks.



Next year's class being worse doesn't make this year's class better.

that said fkap : 8:21 am : link the Bills would have to give up a mega shit load of picks to make it worth dropping that far.

You trade down if the opportunity avails itself royhobbs7 : 8:21 am : link And you obtain a boatload of picks. We can rebuild the offense in the draft given the scenario of picks suggested from the Browns and the Bills (with Cordy Glenn as our OLT). What many are concluding here, is that Davis Webb is not the QB of the future. Well, he just might be. If Shurmur can resurrect Keenum's career, he can correct Webb's flaws (mostly footwork). Webb has been working hard in the off-season and he is a diligent student who is smart.

With many holes that would be filled in the purported 2 draft trades, we could move forward with Eli for at least 2018, and then give the reins over to Webb. If he is not the QB of the future, the Giants will be in much better "cap-land" in 2019 & 2020 when they would be able to sign a FA QB, if need be.

Only one caveat from some of the suggested draft picks: We could use a 6'4+ WR with one of those many 2nd/3rd Rd picks. And Equanimeous St. Brown (ND) just might be there with a late 2nd or early 3rd. We should not pass him up. He's going to be an excellent NFL wide-out.

RE: I don't like trading down FStubbs : 8:27 am : link

Quote: Why are people so against adding an all-pro level talent or a franchise QB to this roster? Do you know how many teams would kill for the chance to draft one of the top QB's Barkley, Nelson, or Chubb?



Why give up that opportunity for a bunch of picks in the 20's, and 2nd round. And future draft picks that you have no idea what their actual value is. Those guys are less likely to pan out and be difference makers. It turns into a crap shoot the farther down the draft board you go.



Two reasons:



1 - The hope is that you draft well and add several all pro level talents to the roster. Remember Beckham was a mid first round pick.

2 - Even if they're not all pro, they'll be solid to good, and on a roster as talent depleted as the Giants, you need an infusion of solid to good players.



There's no wrong answer here as long as you draft well. In comment 13855660 Breeze_94 said:Two reasons:1 - The hope is that you draft well and add several all pro level talents to the roster. Remember Beckham was a mid first round pick.2 - Even if they're not all pro, they'll be solid to good, and on a roster as talent depleted as the Giants, you need an infusion of solid to good players.There's no wrong answer here as long as you draft well.