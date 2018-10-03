Giants cut Brad Wing bigblue12 : 3/10/2018 12:44 pm Per Giants. Com

The Giants Front Office are so pissed at OBJ smoking pot and Jimmy Googs : 3/10/2018 1:02 pm : link taking cocaine that they cut his best buddy on the team...

Rosas will stay BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/10/2018 1:02 pm : link He’s cheap and can be competition for whoever comes in. Wing was expensive and poor last year.

RE: Rosas will stay Sammo85 : 3/10/2018 1:06 pm : link

Rosas was atrocious. He's going to get cut in camp.



Rosas was atrocious. He's going to get cut in camp.

RE: Saves $1.025 million off the cap. Gatorade Dunk : 3/10/2018 1:08 pm : link

Quote: Cha ching.

Haha, what a windfall!



Seriously though, there's really no effective savings here since the Giants will have to sign a punter to replace him. This one is obviously performance based.

Wing has been terrible DavidinBMNY : 3/10/2018 1:18 pm : link Ever since the playoff game.



This move was one of the obvious cap moves available to the giants.



Let's see if this is the only one they feel they need to make or a few more role in like Harris, Marshall, drc, Jerry. Those were the players where the dead money wasn't bad and you got a fair amount of cap back.





He wont be XBRONX : 3/10/2018 1:22 pm : link able to hang with the Bieber

Good Rflairr : 3/10/2018 1:25 pm : link He always waited until the Giants needed his best punts. To have his worst punts

About time twostepgiants : 3/10/2018 1:25 pm : link He should have cut during the season.



Brandon Marshall, your next

I AcidTest : 3/10/2018 1:27 pm : link like Wing. Who doesn't? But he was awful last year. How many line drive punts do we have to tolerate? Some of his punts didn't look like they got 20 feet off the ground.

RE: . Eman11 : 3/10/2018 1:46 pm : link

Quote: In all seriousness, though - Wing was absolutely horrendous last year. Good move.



Yup. Like the OLine, I think it punting needed a major upgrade and can only get better from here. It would be hard for either to be worse but glad to see DG is getting rid of underperforming players like Wing,Hart, etc.

Wing played himself off the team Emil : 3/10/2018 1:47 pm : link I really hoped he’d work out. Early on it seemed he would, but he was simply terrible last season.



The whole thing about Wing being OBJs closest friend on the team is overplayed and a media tag line. While I’m sure they are close being former college teammates, OBJ was just one of Shepherd’s groomsmen and Snacks has him babysit. I think OBJ has plenty of friends on the team.



I think more cuts are coming before the end of the weekend.

How bad were we on Special Teams last year? Jimmy Googs : 3/10/2018 1:52 pm : link let me count the ways...

About time we get rid of him. est1986 : 3/10/2018 1:54 pm : link Should have cut him mid season last year.

But what if Wing and Rosas could improve SHO'NUFF : 3/10/2018 1:54 pm : link with a competent special teams coach?

Wing was inconsistent in 2015 Matt in SGS : 3/10/2018 2:00 pm : link had a good year in 2016 and was bad last year. Unless you get a punter like a Ray Guy, most should be considered year to year and replaceable, similar to kickers.



I'm all for Gettleman putting every roster spot up for an upgrade.

Wow .... Beer Man : 3/10/2018 2:00 pm : link I know he had an off year in 2017, but I thought they would let him compete in camp

RE: Strange time with Giants - like some other guys Matt M. : 3/10/2018 2:07 pm : link

Quote: He was pretty good his first year, but got progressively worse. He was atrocious this past season.



As you said, that seems to have been the norm the last few years. I think it is a reflection of a terrible coaching staff. Outsidd of Collins, is there any other Giant who got aopreciably better from one year to the next over the last few years?

Rosas is not going anywhere. AnnapolisMike : 3/10/2018 2:11 pm : link He will get a chance again in camp. You give that guy a chance to mature into the job.

Wing cost us multiple games last season. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/10/2018 2:46 pm : link He was terrible.

RE: Saves $1.025 million off the cap. BillT : 3/10/2018 2:53 pm : link

Quote: Cha ching.

Actually it doesn't. It saves 1.025 minus about 475k.

He was pretty good in 2015, phil in arizona : 3/10/2018 2:53 pm : link so-so in 2016, and then arguably the worst punter in the league last year.



What the heck happened?





My 2 cents' worth on the big picture: 81_Great_Dane : 3/10/2018 3:10 pm : link Reese, McAdoo et al had some investment in these fringe-level guys. The new regime doesn't. They see a toxic culture, lousy performance and a ton of guys underachieving. They'd rather get rid of guys than keep them, all things being equal. If a guy was lousy, and is easily replaceable, he's going to be gone. It's the "We can finish last without you" thing.



And with Wing, the investment was small even for the last regime.

Nice Giants86 : 3/10/2018 3:14 pm : link he was terrible last year

RE: RE: Saves $1.025 million off the cap. Bruner4329 : 3/10/2018 3:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13857636 Sarcastic Sam said:





Quote:





Cha ching.





Actually it doesn't. It saves 1.025 minus about 475k.



No it does save $1.025 million.

NFL stands for Not For Long. shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/10/2018 3:38 pm : link As good as he was in 2016, that's how bad he was in 2017 and just like that he's out the door. Good luck to him in the future.

Eagles are really pissed... M.S. : 3/10/2018 3:50 pm : link

...Giants cut Brad Wing!



I heard there was a deal in the making where Eagles offered a 5th Rounder so long as the Giants stayed with their current punter.



Oh, well... I guess it fell through.

RE: NFL stands for Not For Long. AcidTest : 3/10/2018 4:30 pm : link

Quote: As good as he was in 2016, that's how bad he was in 2017 and just like that he's out the door. Good luck to him in the future.



^ This. He didn't get it done. It's not personal. Just professional. Good luck to him. He might bounce back and be successful. He certainly wouldn't be the first player who was cut from a team in any sport who then went on to have a good career elsewhere.

The 2017 NY Giants arniefez : 3/10/2018 4:32 pm : link would definitely be in the argument for the worst kicking combination in NFL history.

RE: RE: RE: Saves $1.025 million off the cap. Gatorade Dunk : 3/10/2018 4:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13857834 BillT said:





Quote:





In comment 13857636 Sarcastic Sam said:





Quote:





Cha ching.





Actually it doesn't. It saves 1.025 minus about 475k.







No it does save $1.025 million.

No, it doesn't. He gets replaced by someone else in the top 51 salaries, which, based on the Giants current contracts, will be $480K of the $1.025M. And when you factor that the Giants will have to ultimately draft or sign a punter to replace Wing, they will end up saving nothing at all (or close to it).



No, it doesn't. He gets replaced by someone else in the top 51 salaries, which, based on the Giants current contracts, will be $480K of the $1.025M. And when you factor that the Giants will have to ultimately draft or sign a punter to replace Wing, they will end up saving nothing at all (or close to it).

This was a performance move, not a cap savings move.

Hey Henry, Glover : 3/10/2018 5:15 pm : link Heres an arm, heres a leg!

Here's a wing?

Do you like the wing Henry? Or do you go for the old heart and lungs?

His 28-yard punt with 19 seconds left in the Philly game kinard : 3/10/2018 5:50 pm : link .... (which led to Elliot's 61-yard game winner) arguably doomed the season last year in week 3. They never recovered from that moment.



I was hoping he would be better but he just became part of the problem.



A good punter would be invaluable to this team. Same with the kicker. If I was Aldrick Rosas, I wouldn't start shopping for houses in Jersey any time soon.

RE: His 28-yard punt with 19 seconds left in the Philly game GiantTuff1 : 3/10/2018 6:08 pm : link

Quote: .... (which led to Elliot's 61-yard game winner) arguably doomed the season last year in week 3. They never recovered from that moment.



I was hoping he would be better but he just became part of the problem.



A good punter would be invaluable to this team. Same with the kicker. If I was Aldrick Rosas, I wouldn't start shopping for houses in Jersey any time soon.



He had a few of those shanks. Just crushed us in key spots.

Dustin Colquitt is a FA jeff57 : 3/10/2018 6:46 pm : link Might not be a bad replacement.

He never appeared to have a strong leg..... Simms11 : 3/10/2018 7:36 pm : link He had that left-footed Aussie kick thong going for him, but his hang time, distance and placement sucked. It's a shame we gave up a draft pick for him.

RE: Draft Dickson AcidTest : 3/10/2018 7:43 pm : link

Quote: Do it.

He's a weapon.



He might cost a third round pick. I'm not saying they shouldn't, but that could be the price.

thank god GiantsFan84 : 3/10/2018 8:04 pm : link dude should have been cut midseason last year

When I saw him punting in training camp the giant24 : 3/10/2018 9:15 pm : link guy was absolutely crushing the ball with height and distance but he never came through with one of those when the Giants needed them the most in the regular season.

RE: . djstat : 1:13 am : link

lowlife? do you know him? never arrested. not a criminal.

RE: RE: . BigBlue4You09 : 1:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 13857656 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





This is Odell's punishment for being such a lowlife!



lowlife? do you know him? never arrested. not a criminal.



Sarcasm

RE: So who is available? jeff57 : 6:48 am : link

Quote: Anyone consistent?



Dustin Colquitt