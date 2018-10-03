...Giants cut Brad Wing!

taking cocaine that they cut his best buddy on the team...
He’s cheap and can be competition for whoever comes in. Wing was expensive and poor last year.
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Rosas was atrocious. He’s going to get cut in camp.
Sarcastic Sam said:
Haha, what a windfall!
Seriously though, there's really no effective savings here since the Giants will have to sign a punter to replace him. This one is obviously performance based.
Ever since the playoff game.
This move was one of the obvious cap moves available to the giants.
Let's see if this is the only one they feel they need to make or a few more role in like Harris, Marshall, drc, Jerry. Those were the players where the dead money wasn't bad and you got a fair amount of cap back.
able to hang with the Bieber
He always waited until the Giants needed his best punts. To have his worst punts
He should have cut during the season.
Brandon Marshall, your next
like Wing. Who doesn't? But he was awful last year. How many line drive punts do we have to tolerate? Some of his punts didn't look like they got 20 feet off the ground.
arcarsenal said:
Yup. Like the OLine, I think it punting needed a major upgrade and can only get better from here. It would be hard for either to be worse but glad to see DG is getting rid of underperforming players like Wing,Hart, etc.
I really hoped he’d work out. Early on it seemed he would, but he was simply terrible last season.
The whole thing about Wing being OBJs closest friend on the team is overplayed and a media tag line. While I’m sure they are close being former college teammates, OBJ was just one of Shepherd’s groomsmen and Snacks has him babysit. I think OBJ has plenty of friends on the team.
I think more cuts are coming before the end of the weekend.
Should have cut him mid season last year.
with a competent special teams coach?
had a good year in 2016 and was bad last year. Unless you get a punter like a Ray Guy, most should be considered year to year and replaceable, similar to kickers.
I'm all for Gettleman putting every roster spot up for an upgrade.
I know he had an off year in 2017, but I thought they would let him compete in camp
mfsd said:
It’s as if McAdoo somehow infected the whole team with a severe case of the sucks in 2017.
As you said, that seems to have been the norm the last few years. I think it is a reflection of a terrible coaching staff. Outsidd of Collins, is there any other Giant who got aopreciably better from one year to the next over the last few years?
He will get a chance again in camp. You give that guy a chance to mature into the job.
Sarcastic Sam said:
Actually it doesn't. It saves 1.025 minus about 475k.
so-so in 2016, and then arguably the worst punter in the league last year.
What the heck happened?
Reese, McAdoo et al had some investment in these fringe-level guys. The new regime doesn't. They see a toxic culture, lousy performance and a ton of guys underachieving. They'd rather get rid of guys than keep them, all things being equal. If a guy was lousy, and is easily replaceable, he's going to be gone. It's the "We can finish last without you" thing.
And with Wing, the investment was small even for the last regime.
he was terrible last year
BillT said:
Cha ching.
No it does save $1.025 million.
As good as he was in 2016, that's how bad he was in 2017 and just like that he's out the door. Good luck to him in the future.
...Giants cut Brad Wing!
I heard there was a deal in the making where Eagles offered a 5th Rounder so long as the Giants stayed with their current punter.
Oh, well... I guess it fell through.
shockeyisthebest8056 said:
^ This. He didn't get it done. It's not personal. Just professional. Good luck to him. He might bounce back and be successful. He certainly wouldn't be the first player who was cut from a team in any sport who then went on to have a good career elsewhere.
would definitely be in the argument for the worst kicking combination in NFL history.
Bruner4329 said:
Cha ching.
No, it doesn't. He gets replaced by someone else in the top 51 salaries, which, based on the Giants current contracts, will be $480K of the $1.025M. And when you factor that the Giants will have to ultimately draft or sign a punter to replace Wing, they will end up saving nothing at all (or close to it).
This was a performance move, not a cap savings move.
Heres an arm, heres a leg!
Here's a wing?
Do you like the wing Henry? Or do you go for the old heart and lungs?
Improvement as it should be under a new regime.
.... (which led to Elliot's 61-yard game winner) arguably doomed the season last year in week 3. They never recovered from that moment.
I was hoping he would be better but he just became part of the problem.
A good punter would be invaluable to this team. Same with the kicker. If I was Aldrick Rosas, I wouldn't start shopping for houses in Jersey any time soon.
NOBODY'S, safe, including the BIG names.
kinard said:
I was hoping he would be better but he just became part of the problem.
He had a few of those shanks. Just crushed us in key spots.
Might not be a bad replacement.
He had that left-footed Aussie kick thong going for him, but his hang time, distance and placement sucked. It's a shame we gave up a draft pick for him.
KerrysFlask said:
He might cost a third round pick. I'm not saying they shouldn't, but that could be the price.
dude should have been cut midseason last year
guy was absolutely crushing the ball with height and distance but he never came through with one of those when the Giants needed them the most in the regular season.
arcarsenal said:
| This is Odell's punishment for being such a lowlife!
lowlife? do you know him? never arrested. not a criminal.
djstat said:
lowlife? do you know him? never arrested. not a criminal.
Sarcasm
giantsFC said:
Dustin Colquitt
This game symbolized our season, of coming up short....
The bad punt and then the completion where I think Apple takes out Jenkins, and allows the receiver to get out of bounds with 1 second left, to kick the fg....
Not much saved with this cut.....just surprised the likes of Harris, Marshall, etc., are still on the roster....