DRC asked to take pay cut

Mike G says they are pretty far off
Mike Garafolo
Verified account @MikeGarafolo
6m6 minutes ago
Giants have asked CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to take a significant pay cut from the $6.5m he’s due in 2018, sources say. No final decisions made either way but DRC and the team are far apart at this point.
Off the cap. I like DRC. But he’s injury prone and just not worth it
Apple sucks. Who is the starting CB and nickel?
we cut DRC and but were able to sign 2 very good OL i think that would be a huge net positive
In comment 13857967
XBRONX said:
| Apple sucks. Who is the starting CB and nickel?
Apple and Jenkins will be the starters, nickel will be a cheaper vet like Patrick Robinson or Jeremy Lane. Then add a 4th or 5th round pick as depth
In comment 13857966
Ten Ton Hammer said:
Probably nowhere, but Cockwell was a huge find last year. There's players to be had out there. DRC is getting up there in age and probably isn't a factor beyond this year anyway
DRC's base salary in 2018 is $6.48 million but his total cap hit is $8.5 million.
would suck with Apple and Darian Thompson starting.
Dan Duggan
Verified account @DDuggan21
5m5 minutes ago
Dan Duggan Retweeted Mike Garafolo
Feel like this could be the end of DRC’s run with the Giants
In comment 13857966
Ten Ton Hammer said:
There are a few decent second tier CBs in free agency.
There are CB options in the draft.
Bottom line, DRC is about to turn 32 and the front office don't think he is worth his $8.5m cap number.
In comment 13857978
XBRONX said:
| would suck with Apple and Darian Thompson starting.
Free agency and the draft haven't even happened yet...
Perhaps a team with a lot of cap room and extra picks on Day 3 will appreciate adding a veteran who can play both outside and inside.
will be cut. Signing Cockrell will be cheaper.
How many picks do the Giant have left and holes to fill?
In comment 13857996
XBRONX said:
| How many picks do the Giant have left and holes to fill?
Five.
In comment 13857972
Breeze_94 said:
| In comment 13857967 XBRONX said:
Quote:
Apple sucks. Who is the starting CB and nickel?
Apple and Jenkins will be the starters, nickel will be a cheaper vet like Patrick Robinson or Jeremy Lane. Then add a 4th or 5th round pick as depth
Before you pencil in Apple as a starting CB, lets see if Apple actually shows up for work and/or Gettleman attempts to void his contract.
considering the way the vet CB market is playing out right now..
Count me in the camp that wants DRC back but as Eric pointed out 8.5m cap is a bit much.
You can trade him. There are a ton of teams with hige cap space that would want a CB like DRC for under $7 mil.
every player has been evaluated with respect to their production, health, salary etc. They obviously feel his current salary doesn't make sense in that context. He either takes a pay cut or is gone. It has nothing to do with other guys or past contributions. This is how they should operate. It also sends a message to people like JPP who under perform their contract.
are serious about clearing some cap space. I'd bet we hear about Marshall soon.
He's still a really really good CB.
in the draft with only five picks and many holes to fill. Free Agency will fill some and I would expect at least 2 Olinemen, 2 LBers and CB depth to be signed. We also need another punter and Kicker competition. Free Safety is also an area of need. This team has far too many hole right now. Maybe a trade down in the draft will net us ther picks we need to address some of these needs, as well.
In comment 13858010
Big Rick in FL said:
| He's still a really really good CB.
Is he really really good at this point?
They would only cut him if there are no takers.
In comment 13858008
Dave on the UWS said:
| ... It also sends a message to people like JPP who under perform their contract.
Dave, JPP/Vernon might perform better if they didn't play nearly every snap.
I feel like he could get 5-6.5 on the open market. Guess he needs to decide if he wants to move teams or if he likes it here. I hope they can work it out and he stays.
In comment 13858014
ryanmkeane said:
| In comment 13858010 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
He's still a really really good CB.
Is he really really good at this point?
Yes, he is still good.
In comment 13858014
ryanmkeane said:
| In comment 13858010 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
He's still a really really good CB.
Is he really really good at this point?
yes, he's still really really good....when motivated.
In comment 13858013
XBRONX said:
wonder why Eli is never asked to take a significant pay cut. all the reasons they want DRC to are the same reasons Eli should
except DRC is better at his position than Eli is
In comment 13858024
riceneggs said:
| In comment 13858013 XBRONX said:
Quote:
Eli's salary. Overpaid.
wonder why Eli is never asked to take a significant pay cut. all the reasons they want DRC to are the same reasons Eli should
except DRC is better at his position than Eli is
You can ask. His agent will laugh at you though. I don't believe either Manning has ever taken a pay cut or even a team-friendly deal to help the roster.
He is good but a nickel CB is not in the field as much. The last game of the year I think DRC played half the game.
In comment 13858035
Rjanyg said:
| He is good but a nickel CB is not in the field as much. The last game of the year I think DRC played half the game.
He is also going to be 32 years old this year. That is usually an age where corners begin to regress. Not unreasonable to shed his salary and try to find a cheaper, younger guy to replace him.
next up. Marshall, Harris and Jerry.
Eli for a cut in salary......Tom Brady and Joe Montanna did it voluntarily for their teams.
around when the team is ready to compete for a Superbowl again. Also wonder how much this has to do with whatever was wrong with the secondary last year. Teams can't wait to get rid of him for whatever reason. Does help next season though.
In comment 13858058
Blue Angel said:
You can stop wondering. They won't.
In comment 13858051
Breeze_94 said:
| In comment 13858035 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
He is good but a nickel CB is not in the field as much. The last game of the year I think DRC played half the game.
He is also going to be 32 years old this year. That is usually an age where corners begin to regress. Not unreasonable to shed his salary and try to find a cheaper, younger guy to replace him.
Yes. I like DRC and think he has talent. But he isn't one of the starting CB so I would cut him, sign Cockrell and maybe Robinson. Apple hopefully gets in line. Dixon played pretty well in the last few games. Jenkins is a stud. There maybe a CB DG likes in the 4th to 5th round in the draft.
In comment 13858058
Blue Angel said:
| Eli for a cut in salary......Tom Brady and Joe Montanna did it voluntarily for their teams.
Well... it helps that Brady's wife makes about 40 million a year more than Eli's wife. That kind of softens the blow for Brady.
And Montana? I think he retired the year that the NFL instituted the salary cap in 1994. I could be wrong, but Joe Montana didn't take any salary cut.
they're that far apart, then he's likely to be cut, unless they agree he can earn more through incentives.
This is the purging that everyone knows was coming. FA starts in a few days. Teams are clearing cap space. The Giants are no different, especially given how awful they were last year. DRC is a prime candidate to be cut. Marshall and Jerry are likely next.
I can see the taking a slight pay cut but I really like DRC and I think this team could use him next year.
....to be asked to take a cut as well.
In comment 13858077
kinard said:
| In comment 13858058 Blue Angel said:
Quote:
Eli for a cut in salary......Tom Brady and Joe Montanna did it voluntarily for their teams.
Well... it helps that Brady's wife makes about 40 million a year more than Eli's wife. That kind of softens the blow for Brady.
And Montana? I think he retired the year that the NFL instituted the salary cap in 1994. I could be wrong, but Joe Montana didn't take any salary cut.
you act like Eli doesnt have a rich brother tho! he'd be okay if they knocked 10m off
In comment 13858007
robbieballs2003 said:
| You can trade him. There are a ton of teams with hige cap space that would want a CB like DRC for under $7 mil.
+1
In comment 13858007
robbieballs2003 said:
| You can trade him. There are a ton of teams with hige cap space that would want a CB like DRC for under $7 mil.
And in the final year of his contract too
In comment 13858133
BigBlue4You09 said:
you first?
Players were suspended; players slacked off; a roster purge is needed. Who gives a shit if some guy who gets up limping every other play might be cut? The roster is rotten. Many more changes are coming.
In comment 13858021
riceneggs said:
| In comment 13858014 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 13858010 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
He's still a really really good CB.
Is he really really good at this point?
yes, he's still really really good....when motivated.
From Star Ledger article:
"Last season, Rodgers-Cromartie only made five starts and played in 15 games on the way to finishing with 31 tackles and one pass breakup." Really, really? Just sayin.
Might have said good veteran leadership but was one of the suspension problems last year. If he takes a cut you keep, if not he's gone. Cockrell looked pretty good and are few others out there in FA that could help. Would rather not have to spend a draft pick but maybe late round or if they happen to trade down and collect some extras.
...to take a fucking cut in pay?
Just asking.
Needs to work the phones like Phiilly gm Roseman
Unlike lazy incompetent Reese
DG will have a number in his mind of what he is willing to pay for many of the veterans. (It may not be the initial offer.)
No more back and forth angst. After a short negotiation, it will be "take it or be traded or cut".
I wouldn't be surprised if there was a very definite short term date when DRC has to decide.
DG probably has players prioritized and this is the first of several.
Wing cut was low hanging fruit
In comment 13858073
Rjanyg said:
| In comment 13858051 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 13858035 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
He is good but a nickel CB is not in the field as much. The last game of the year I think DRC played half the game.
He is also going to be 32 years old this year. That is usually an age where corners begin to regress. Not unreasonable to shed his salary and try to find a cheaper, younger guy to replace him.
Yes. I like DRC and think he has talent. But he isn't one of the starting CB so I would cut him, sign Cockrell and maybe Robinson. Apple hopefully gets in line. Dixon played pretty well in the last few games. Jenkins is a stud. There maybe a CB DG likes in the 4th to 5th round in the draft.
I hate comments like this. No offense meant. All I am saying is that if you like "a player" then that means one player and there is no guarantee that particular players would be available when we pick. As most front office people say, FA is used to fill holes so that you don't have any glaring needs going into the draft. The draft is for the future or long term.
that they have been using DRC as a nickel the last 2 seasons. He's not one. If they plan on starting Apple(God help us) they might as well cut DRC. That being said...he is infinitely better outside than Apple is.
In comment 13858024
riceneggs said:
| In comment 13858013 XBRONX said:
Quote:
Eli's salary. Overpaid.
wonder why Eli is never asked to take a significant pay cut. all the reasons they want DRC to are the same reasons Eli should
except DRC is better at his position than Eli is
Lmao holy shitfuck you have rice and eggs on the brain...
a long list of cuts. Three at most. Jerry, Marshall and Harris. Look at the roster next time you post.
Sorry if I missed something, but people keep referencing that we have five picks and I thought we had six.
I thought the compensatory pick gave us seven and then we lost a net of one in the recent trade?
In comment 13858279
GeoMan999 said:
| Sorry if I missed something, but people keep referencing that we have five picks and I thought we had six.
I thought the compensatory pick gave us seven and then we lost a net of one in the recent trade?
We traded a fourth (comp pick) and a sixth for Ogletree.
In comment 13858279
GeoMan999 said:
| Sorry if I missed something, but people keep referencing that we have five picks and I thought we had six.
I thought the compensatory pick gave us seven and then we lost a net of one in the recent trade?
The 7th is for next year, I believe.
If the Seahawks can kick to the curb Dick Sherman and the Black Unicorn’s brother the we should be able to ask DRC to take a pay cut or just be cut.
isn't as good as DRC....I don't think he is as good as Apple....Cockrell is more a zone corner than man to man corner....
Only problem with DRC is, he is a year older, is this the year he loses a step, and his ability to play 16 games....
Paying him under 7M is a good deal....it becomes a bad deal when he is standing on the sidelines....
If they are seriously thinking of cutting DRC, then maybe it's time to blow it up and make some Serious cuts....
For 8 mil is a bad deal but Richard Sherman with two bad wheels signs 3 year 39 mil contract? What about that guy name Eli can’t seem to get anyone to agree his contract is ridiculous. I see no reason why any Giants should take a pay cut if you don’t want me someone else does.
In comment 13858334
Dragon said:
| For 8 mil is a bad deal but Richard Sherman with two bad wheels signs 3 year 39 mil contract? What about that guy name Eli can’t seem to get anyone to agree his contract is ridiculous. I see no reason why any Giants should take a pay cut if you don’t want me someone else does.
Sherman’s deal is essentially one year and heavily incentive based
In comment 13858014
ryanmkeane said:
| In comment 13858010 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
He's still a really really good CB.
Is he really really good at this point?
Yes.
Isn’t exacrly horrible compared to what the rest of the crap qb’s in the league make.
It would be nice to see him sacrifice a few mil though.
I like DRC but aging DB’s are a dime a dozen. Cut the pay or send him packing.
In comment 13858356
giantsFC said:
| Isn’t exacrly horrible compared to what the rest of the crap qb’s in the league make.
It would be nice to see him sacrifice a few mil though.
I like DRC but aging DB’s are a dime a dozen. Cut the pay or send him packing.
Name one aging CB as good as DRC we can get for under $6 mil
Waiting on someone to answer your astute question?
Get hung up on contract terms they know nothing about it seems. No contract in the NFL is really all that comparative as there’s a lot of funny money and bonus allocations. Sherman’s deal is essentially an incentive laden one year deal.
Giants need the cap space and DRC is getting up there and is no longer a starting corner. Not a hard call here folks.
Giants can easily give themselves lots more of cap room by cutting DRC, Marshall etc.
should accept the cut and play for the Giants. He’s not a heavy-duty Corner anymore. He’s advanced in years. There would be a market for him if he forced a release , but he wouldn’t get what he is scheduled to receive now . He might not be playing as much with the new team, either .
Is the only guy on this team that can be asked to take a pay cut or Sayonara seems to me there are twenty or thirty more.
Should have their employers chop their salaries as well.
Still waiting for someone to answer your post
In comment 13858147
NYBlueinPA said:
| In comment 13858021 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 13858014 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 13858010 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
He's still a really really good CB.
Is he really really good at this point?
yes, he's still really really good....when motivated.
From Star Ledger article:
"Last season, Rodgers-Cromartie only made five starts and played in 15 games on the way to finishing with 31 tackles and one pass breakup." Really, really? Just sayin.
Might have said good veteran leadership but was one of the suspension problems last year. If he takes a cut you keep, if not he's gone. Cockrell looked pretty good and are few others out there in FA that could help. Would rather not have to spend a draft pick but maybe late round or if they happen to trade down and collect some extras.
1 pass defended and 0 Ints. He may have lost a step.
For comparison....Snacks had 3 passes defended and 1 Int.
to be targeted is crazy. This is only the beginning. As they work their way through FA, the roster will become fluid. There will be a lot of coming and going I suspect.
In comment 13858317
Doomster said:
| isn't as good as DRC....I don't think he is as good as Apple....Cockrell is more a zone corner than man to man corner....
Only problem with DRC is, he is a year older, is this the year he loses a step, and his ability to play 16 games....
Paying him under 7M is a good deal....it becomes a bad deal when he is standing on the sidelines....
If they are seriously thinking of cutting DRC, then maybe it's time to blow it up and make some Serious cuts....
Yeah, Cockrell probably doesn't fit the new defense.
Last week we heard the rumors that the Giants might be interested in Patrick Robinson - who has been regarded as a good slot defender for years and per the link below had a really good 2017 - and people said "too expensive" or "too old" or "going to get overpaid".
Meanwhile...DRC has primarily been in the slot CB for 2 years, he's a year older, and his cap number $8.5m.
My point on DRC would be this - I'm not opposed to keeping him, especially if they think they are going to dump Apple and put him back at his natural position outside, but he had a down year last year and there's a chance you can get a comparable or better player at less money. Anyone comparing that situation to the QB position is a moron because you don't need to look any further than whatever Kirk Cousins salary becomes than to realize it's not nearly the same with Eli Manning. NFL1000: Ranking the Top Slot Defenders of 2017 Season
- ( New Window
)
for ANYONE to tell me who replaces DRC at how much per year.
he gave back money, or did he sign an extension, for less than what other qb's were getting in exchange for guaranteed money?