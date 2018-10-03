DRC asked to take pay cut BeckShepEli : 3/10/2018 4:46 pm Mike G says they are pretty far off

Giants have asked CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to take a significant pay cut from the $6.5m he’s due in 2018, sources say. No final decisions made either way but DRC and the team are far apart at this point.



Apple sucks. Who is the starting CB and nickel?

If we cut DRC and but were able to sign 2 very good OL i think that would be a huge net positive

Apple sucks. Who is the starting CB and nickel?



Apple and Jenkins will be the starters, nickel will be a cheaper vet like Patrick Robinson or Jeremy Lane. Then add a 4th or 5th round pick as depth

Probably nowhere, but Cockwell was a huge find last year. There's players to be had out there. DRC is getting up there in age and probably isn't a factor beyond this year anyway

to clarify
DRC's base salary in 2018 is $6.48 million but his total cap hit is $8.5 million.

Secondary would suck with Apple and Darian Thompson starting.

Feel like this could be the end of DRC’s run with the Giants

There are a few decent second tier CBs in free agency.



There are CB options in the draft.



Bottom line, DRC is about to turn 32 and the front office don't think he is worth his $8.5m cap number.

In comment 13857966 Ten Ton Hammer said:There are a few decent second tier CBs in free agency.There are CB options in the draft.Bottom line, DRC is about to turn 32 and the front office don't think he is worth his $8.5m cap number.

would suck with Apple and Darian Thompson starting.

Free agency and the draft haven't even happened yet...

It would be great if they can trade him Milton : 3/10/2018 5:00 pm : link Perhaps a team with a lot of cap room and extra picks on Day 3 will appreciate adding a veteran who can play both outside and inside.

He AcidTest : 3/10/2018 5:01 pm : link will be cut. Signing Cockrell will be cheaper.

Draft" XBRONX : 3/10/2018 5:02 pm : link How many picks do the Giant have left and holes to fill?

Apple sucks. Who is the starting CB and nickel?







Apple and Jenkins will be the starters, nickel will be a cheaper vet like Patrick Robinson or Jeremy Lane. Then add a 4th or 5th round pick as depth



Before you pencil in Apple as a starting CB, lets see if Apple actually shows up for work and/or Gettleman attempts to void his contract.

Not an unreasonable request Peppers : 3/10/2018 5:05 pm : link considering the way the vet CB market is playing out right now..



Count me in the camp that wants DRC back but as Eric pointed out 8.5m cap is a bit much.

Releasing him would be dumb. robbieballs2003 : 3/10/2018 5:06 pm : link You can trade him. There are a ton of teams with hige cap space that would want a CB like DRC for under $7 mil.

You have to think of roster building Dave on the UWS : 3/10/2018 5:07 pm : link every player has been evaluated with respect to their production, health, salary etc. They obviously feel his current salary doesn't make sense in that context. He either takes a pay cut or is gone. It has nothing to do with other guys or past contributions. This is how they should operate. It also sends a message to people like JPP who under perform their contract.

Sounds like the Giants mrvax : 3/10/2018 5:08 pm : link are serious about clearing some cap space. I'd bet we hear about Marshall soon.



Yea, we can't keep saying we can fill the position Simms11 : 3/10/2018 5:09 pm : link in the draft with only five picks and many holes to fill. Free Agency will fill some and I would expect at least 2 Olinemen, 2 LBers and CB depth to be signed. We also need another punter and Kicker competition. Free Safety is also an area of need. This team has far too many hole right now. Maybe a trade down in the draft will net us ther picks we need to address some of these needs, as well.

He's still a really really good CB.

Is he really really good at this point?

... It also sends a message to people like JPP who under perform their contract.



Dave, JPP/Vernon might perform better if they didn't play nearly every snap.

I don’t know rasbutant : 3/10/2018 5:10 pm : link I feel like he could get 5-6.5 on the open market. Guess he needs to decide if he wants to move teams or if he likes it here. I hope they can work it out and he stays.

He's still a really really good CB.





Is he really really good at this point?



Yes, he is still good.

He's still a really really good CB.





Is he really really good at this point?



yes, he's still really really good....when motivated.

Eli's salary. Overpaid.



wonder why Eli is never asked to take a significant pay cut. all the reasons they want DRC to are the same reasons Eli should

except DRC is better at his position than Eli is



except DRC is better at his position than Eli is In comment 13858013 XBRONX said:wonder why Eli is never asked to take a significant pay cut. all the reasons they want DRC to are the same reasons Eli shouldexcept DRC is better at his position than Eli is

Eli's salary. Overpaid.







wonder why Eli is never asked to take a significant pay cut. all the reasons they want DRC to are the same reasons Eli should



except DRC is better at his position than Eli is



You can ask. His agent will laugh at you though. I don't believe either Manning has ever taken a pay cut or even a team-friendly deal to help the roster.

DRC at $3-4M plus incentives makes sense.... MOOPS : 3/10/2018 5:19 pm : link for both sides.

I have been saying a paycut or release for DRC Rjanyg : 3/10/2018 5:20 pm : link He is good but a nickel CB is not in the field as much. The last game of the year I think DRC played half the game.

He is good but a nickel CB is not in the field as much. The last game of the year I think DRC played half the game.



He is also going to be 32 years old this year. That is usually an age where corners begin to regress. Not unreasonable to shed his salary and try to find a cheaper, younger guy to replace him.

Wonder if they will ask Blue Angel : 3/10/2018 5:38 pm : link Eli for a cut in salary......Tom Brady and Joe Montanna did it voluntarily for their teams.

Probably won't be St. Jimmy : 3/10/2018 5:42 pm : link around when the team is ready to compete for a Superbowl again. Also wonder how much this has to do with whatever was wrong with the secondary last year. Teams can't wait to get rid of him for whatever reason. Does help next season though.

Eli for a cut in salary. You can stop wondering. They won't.

He is good but a nickel CB is not in the field as much. The last game of the year I think DRC played half the game.







He is also going to be 32 years old this year. That is usually an age where corners begin to regress. Not unreasonable to shed his salary and try to find a cheaper, younger guy to replace him.



Yes. I like DRC and think he has talent. But he isn't one of the starting CB so I would cut him, sign Cockrell and maybe Robinson. Apple hopefully gets in line. Dixon played pretty well in the last few games. Jenkins is a stud. There maybe a CB DG likes in the 4th to 5th round in the draft.

Eli for a cut in salary......Tom Brady and Joe Montanna did it voluntarily for their teams.



Well... it helps that Brady's wife makes about 40 million a year more than Eli's wife. That kind of softens the blow for Brady.



And Montana? I think he retired the year that the NFL instituted the salary cap in 1994. I could be wrong, but Joe Montana didn't take any salary cut. In comment 13858058 Blue Angel said:Well... it helps that Brady's wife makes about 40 million a year more than Eli's wife. That kind of softens the blow for Brady.And Montana? I think he retired the year that the NFL instituted the salary cap in 1994. I could be wrong, but Joe Montana didn't take any salary cut.

If AcidTest : 3/10/2018 5:59 pm : link they're that far apart, then he's likely to be cut, unless they agree he can earn more through incentives.



This is the purging that everyone knows was coming. FA starts in a few days. Teams are clearing cap space. The Giants are no different, especially given how awful they were last year. DRC is a prime candidate to be cut. Marshall and Jerry are likely next.

Ugh. GiantTuff1 : 3/10/2018 6:07 pm : link I can see the taking a slight pay cut but I really like DRC and I think this team could use him next year.

It's high time for Eli.... Emlen'sGremlins : 3/10/2018 6:13 pm : link ....to be asked to take a cut as well.

Eli for a cut in salary......Tom Brady and Joe Montanna did it voluntarily for their teams.







Well... it helps that Brady's wife makes about 40 million a year more than Eli's wife. That kind of softens the blow for Brady.



And Montana? I think he retired the year that the NFL instituted the salary cap in 1994. I could be wrong, but Joe Montana didn't take any salary cut.



you act like Eli doesnt have a rich brother tho! he'd be okay if they knocked 10m off

You can trade him. There are a ton of teams with hige cap space that would want a CB like DRC for under $7 mil. +1

Eli should be the first one to take a cut BigBlue4You09 : 3/10/2018 6:54 pm : link .

You can trade him. There are a ton of teams with hige cap space that would want a CB like DRC for under $7 mil.



And in the final year of his contract too

This team was 3-13. RottenApple : 3/10/2018 7:06 pm : link Players were suspended; players slacked off; a roster purge is needed. Who gives a shit if some guy who gets up limping every other play might be cut? The roster is rotten. Many more changes are coming.

He's still a really really good CB.





Is he really really good at this point?







yes, he's still really really good....when motivated.





From Star Ledger article:

"Last season, Rodgers-Cromartie only made five starts and played in 15 games on the way to finishing with 31 tackles and one pass breakup." Really, really? Just sayin.



Might have said good veteran leadership but was one of the suspension problems last year. If he takes a cut you keep, if not he's gone. Cockrell looked pretty good and are few others out there in FA that could help. Would rather not have to spend a draft pick but maybe late round or if they happen to trade down and collect some extras.

How 'bout we ask Eli... M.S. : 3/10/2018 7:25 pm : link

...to take a fucking cut in pay?



Just asking.

I sense there will be a a series of Cut and Dry decisions. KeoweeFan : 3/10/2018 7:43 pm : link DG will have a number in his mind of what he is willing to pay for many of the veterans. (It may not be the initial offer.)

No more back and forth angst. After a short negotiation, it will be "take it or be traded or cut".

I wouldn't be surprised if there was a very definite short term date when DRC has to decide.

DG probably has players prioritized and this is the first of several.

He is good but a nickel CB is not in the field as much. The last game of the year I think DRC played half the game.







He is also going to be 32 years old this year. That is usually an age where corners begin to regress. Not unreasonable to shed his salary and try to find a cheaper, younger guy to replace him.







Yes. I like DRC and think he has talent. But he isn't one of the starting CB so I would cut him, sign Cockrell and maybe Robinson. Apple hopefully gets in line. Dixon played pretty well in the last few games. Jenkins is a stud. There maybe a CB DG likes in the 4th to 5th round in the draft .



I hate comments like this. No offense meant. All I am saying is that if you like "a player" then that means one player and there is no guarantee that particular players would be available when we pick. As most front office people say, FA is used to fill holes so that you don't have any glaring needs going into the draft. The draft is for the future or long term.

The problem is Thunderstruck27 : 3/10/2018 9:21 pm : link that they have been using DRC as a nickel the last 2 seasons. He's not one. If they plan on starting Apple(God help us) they might as well cut DRC. That being said...he is infinitely better outside than Apple is.

Eli's salary. Overpaid.







wonder why Eli is never asked to take a significant pay cut. all the reasons they want DRC to are the same reasons Eli should



except DRC is better at his position than Eli is



Lmao holy shitfuck you have rice and eggs on the brain...

Giants hardly have XBRONX : 3/10/2018 10:12 pm : link a long list of cuts. Three at most. Jerry, Marshall and Harris. Look at the roster next time you post.

Number of picks GeoMan999 : 3/10/2018 10:17 pm : link Sorry if I missed something, but people keep referencing that we have five picks and I thought we had six.



I thought the compensatory pick gave us seven and then we lost a net of one in the recent trade?





Quote: Sorry if I missed something, but people keep referencing that we have five picks and I thought we had six.



I thought the compensatory pick gave us seven and then we lost a net of one in the recent trade?





We traded a fourth (comp pick) and a sixth for Ogletree.

Quote: Sorry if I missed something, but people keep referencing that we have five picks and I thought we had six.



I thought the compensatory pick gave us seven and then we lost a net of one in the recent trade?





The 7th is for next year, I believe.

Welp... trueblueinpw : 3/10/2018 11:10 pm : link If the Seahawks can kick to the curb Dick Sherman and the Black Unicorn’s brother the we should be able to ask DRC to take a pay cut or just be cut.

Cockrell on his best day Doomster : 3/10/2018 11:12 pm : link isn't as good as DRC....I don't think he is as good as Apple....Cockrell is more a zone corner than man to man corner....



Only problem with DRC is, he is a year older, is this the year he loses a step, and his ability to play 16 games....



Paying him under 7M is a good deal....it becomes a bad deal when he is standing on the sidelines....



If they are seriously thinking of cutting DRC, then maybe it's time to blow it up and make some Serious cuts....

DRC Dragon : 3/10/2018 11:50 pm : link For 8 mil is a bad deal but Richard Sherman with two bad wheels signs 3 year 39 mil contract? What about that guy name Eli can’t seem to get anyone to agree his contract is ridiculous. I see no reason why any Giants should take a pay cut if you don’t want me someone else does.

For 8 mil is a bad deal but Richard Sherman with two bad wheels signs 3 year 39 mil contract? What about that guy name Eli can't seem to get anyone to agree his contract is ridiculous. I see no reason why any Giants should take a pay cut if you don't want me someone else does.



Sherman's deal is essentially one year and heavily incentive based

He's still a really really good CB.

Quote:

He's still a really really good CB.



Is he really really good at this point?

Yes.

Eli Manning’s contract giantsFC : 3/11/2018 1:11 am : link Isn’t exacrly horrible compared to what the rest of the crap qb’s in the league make.



It would be nice to see him sacrifice a few mil though.



I like DRC but aging DB’s are a dime a dozen. Cut the pay or send him packing.

Quote: Isn’t exacrly horrible compared to what the rest of the crap qb’s in the league make.



It would be nice to see him sacrifice a few mil though.



I like DRC but aging DB's are a dime a dozen. Cut the pay or send him packing.



Name one aging CB as good as DRC we can get for under $6 mil

BigBlue4 XBRONX : 3/11/2018 7:45 am : link Waiting on someone to answer your astute question?

People Sammo85 : 3/11/2018 8:28 am : link Get hung up on contract terms they know nothing about it seems. No contract in the NFL is really all that comparative as there’s a lot of funny money and bonus allocations. Sherman’s deal is essentially an incentive laden one year deal.



Giants need the cap space and DRC is getting up there and is no longer a starting corner. Not a hard call here folks.



Giants can easily give themselves lots more of cap room by cutting DRC, Marshall etc.

DRC RetroJint : 3/11/2018 8:29 am : link should accept the cut and play for the Giants. He’s not a heavy-duty Corner anymore. He’s advanced in years. There would be a market for him if he forced a release , but he wouldn’t get what he is scheduled to receive now . He might not be playing as much with the new team, either .

Either way mdthedream : 3/11/2018 8:32 am : link he can be replaced.

DRC Dragon : 3/11/2018 8:33 am : link Is the only guy on this team that can be asked to take a pay cut or Sayonara seems to me there are twenty or thirty more.

Still think that the people calling for other guys to get a pay cut Bill L : 3/11/2018 8:42 am : link Should have their employers chop their salaries as well.

BigBlue4 XBRONX : 3/11/2018 9:16 am : link Still waiting for someone to answer your post

He's still a really really good CB.





Is he really really good at this point?







yes, he's still really really good....when motivated.









From Star Ledger article:

"Last season, Rodgers-Cromartie only made five starts and played in 15 games on the way to finishing with 31 tackles and one pass breakup." Really, really? Just sayin.



Might have said good veteran leadership but was one of the suspension problems last year. If he takes a cut you keep, if not he's gone. Cockrell looked pretty good and are few others out there in FA that could help. Would rather not have to spend a draft pick but maybe late round or if they happen to trade down and collect some extras.



1 pass defended and 0 Ints. He may have lost a step.



For comparison....Snacks had 3 passes defended and 1 Int.

anyone who thinks he is the only one Dave on the UWS : 3/11/2018 10:09 am : link to be targeted is crazy. This is only the beginning. As they work their way through FA, the roster will become fluid. There will be a lot of coming and going I suspect.

Quote: isn't as good as DRC....I don't think he is as good as Apple....Cockrell is more a zone corner than man to man corner....



Only problem with DRC is, he is a year older, is this the year he loses a step, and his ability to play 16 games....



Paying him under 7M is a good deal....it becomes a bad deal when he is standing on the sidelines....



If they are seriously thinking of cutting DRC, then maybe it's time to blow it up and make some Serious cuts....



Yeah, Cockrell probably doesn't fit the new defense.

Lionizing DRC while pitchforking Eli is BBI at its finest Eric on Li : 3/11/2018 11:11 am : link



Meanwhile...DRC has primarily been in the slot CB for 2 years, he's a year older, and his cap number $8.5m.



My point on DRC would be this - I'm not opposed to keeping him, especially if they think they are going to dump Apple and put him back at his natural position outside, but he had a down year last year and there's a chance you can get a comparable or better player at less money. Anyone comparing that situation to the QB position is a moron because you don't need to look any further than whatever Kirk Cousins salary becomes than to realize it's not nearly the same with Eli Manning.

- ( Last week we heard the rumors that the Giants might be interested in Patrick Robinson - who has been regarded as a good slot defender for years and per the link below had a really good 2017 - and people said "too expensive" or "too old" or "going to get overpaid".Meanwhile...DRC has primarily been in the slot CB for 2 years, he's a year older, and his cap number $8.5m.My point on DRC would be this - I'm not opposed to keeping him, especially if they think they are going to dump Apple and put him back at his natural position outside, but he had a down year last year and there's a chance you can get a comparable or better player at less money. Anyone comparing that situation to the QB position is a moron because you don't need to look any further than whatever Kirk Cousins salary becomes than to realize it's not nearly the same with Eli Manning. NFL1000: Ranking the Top Slot Defenders of 2017 Season - ( New Window

Still waiting XBRONX : 3/11/2018 12:11 pm : link for ANYONE to tell me who replaces DRC at how much per year.