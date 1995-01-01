Richburg to SF per Adam Schefter

|
I'm sorry but I want a center who can blow a guy off the ball.
James Daniels is my favorite center in the draft. Would be thrilled to get him at top of round 3 if he's somehow still there.
|to Guard I believe.
are giving him a 5 year deal he clearly has value...
Oh is that what it is? Somebody signing a player now makes him valuable?
|you just watch.
Lmao not to get all technical on you but YES a players value is based off of what the market dictates. You have your answer. So yes he has value clearly. If your going to single out a post at least make sense
|was never going to resign him. He doesn't have the mass to be a "hog mollie." He's mostly a move player who works best in space, not at the LOS. As others have said, he's cerebral, but gets moved off the ball and pushed back. He also has trouble generating any push at the LOS.
|He's a tough one to figure out.
Wait!! BBI said Solari was going to fix everything! It was all Flaherty's fault!
Ive said this before, but this OL will be better with different coaching. You can take average OL and build a servicable OL with good coaching
| was going on the last few years with our OL! All those high draft picks and nothing to show for it? It was almost as if Reese and McAdoo were trying to screw the OL up. If I had had my druthers I would have liked to have let the OL situation stabilize a bit and see what happened this year. Coughlin does seem to be taking vengeance on the Giants; someone should tell him the people who he has a beef with (maybe justifiably)are gone.
Reese spends all this money on the defense as soon as Coughlin is gone but McAdoo's offense (which is supposedly his strong point) goes down the toilet which just before that year it was one of the highest rated offenses in the NFL if memory serves.
|Pick up some extra picks and draft 4 OL with our first 4 picks and start the rebuild!
Yes, when it was a TC/GB WCO hybrid in 2015. That is true. It went to shit when it became 100% McAdoo scheme
Yes, when it was a TC/GB WCO hybrid in 2015. That is true. It went to shit when it became 100% McAdoo scheme
Was it Coughlin's last year when Richburg had his best year at Center? I don't recall.
|for us signing David Baas...
|Just how shitty this coaching staff was. The talent was here
