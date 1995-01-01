Richburg to SF per Adam Schefter elisha2014 : 10:42 am Another one bites the dust...Another year with the worst OL in football upcoming.

Weird career... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:02 am : link Looked to be a keeper, but his career has fallen off a cliff, though injuries might have contributed to it.

I'm sorry but I want a center who can blow a guy off the ball.





James Daniels is my favorite center in the draft. Would be thrilled to get him at top of round 3 if he's somehow still there.



I'm not disappointed to lose him. As others have said, he's too light to get a push or keep a pocket for the QB.



And Daniels, as good as he is, is also very light. I'm not sure I want to go that route again. I think I'd rathr have Ragnow.

Strange Moves Sammo85 : 11:06 am : link by the Niners in adding two huge health question marks in Richburg and Sherman.

RE: Richberg was a brutal guard Victor in CT : 11:07 am : link

Quote: when he was here his first year. He had an OK year at center and then decline. Don't see him as an effective guard at all. But who knows?



yep In comment 13861591 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:yep

RE: Richburg Section331 : 11:07 am : link

Quote: to Guard I believe.



I don't see that working out, but what do I know? He has the mobility, but if he didn't have enough push to play C, he is he going to play OG?



I don't see that working out, but what do I know? He has the mobility, but if he didn't have enough push to play C, he is he going to play OG?

Shanahan does run a zone scheme, so maybe Richburg is a fit there? Either way, it didn't work here, so best of luck to him.

RE: RE: If the Niners Tuckrule : 11:08 am : link

are giving him a 5 year deal he clearly has value...







Oh is that what it is? Somebody signing a player now makes him valuable?



Lmao not to get all technical on you but YES a players value is based off of what the market dictates. You have your answer. So yes he has value clearly. If your going to single out a post at least make sense

That's shanny correct? idiotsavant : 11:09 am : link At very least running lots of outside zone like he did in atlanta might be easier for the slightly smaller, lighter players as opposed to what mac attempted to run.



That said, I was not a big believer in richburg as our center . Jones seems better anyway. So....who cares, no great loss for us.



And we dont yet even really know our run block style.



Next subject.

RE: Richberg was a brutal guard Rjanyg : 11:10 am : link

Quote: when he was here his first year. He had an OK year at center and then decline. Don't see him as an effective guard at all. But who knows?



Yeah he was not very good but he was light. Maybe a couple of trips to Krispy Kreme will help him.



We tendered Jones and Hilapio and re-signed Greco, so right now its seems like safety in numbers approach and all the contracts are pretty reasonable.



Yeah he was not very good but he was light. Maybe a couple of trips to Krispy Kreme will help him.

We tendered Jones and Hilapio and re-signed Greco, so right now its seems like safety in numbers approach and all the contracts are pretty reasonable.

He seemed pretty good but in the end Heisenberg : 11:11 am : link he couldn't beat out a Canadian midget.

RE: Pro Bowl in 2 years est1986 : 11:11 am : link

Quote: you just watch.



Yeah right. We play San Fran this year. Watch how easily Tomlinson and Harrison abuse him. In comment 13861523 Bill L said:Yeah right. We play San Fran this year. Watch how easily Tomlinson and Harrison abuse him.

DG AcidTest : 11:13 am : link was never going to resign him. He doesn't have the mass to be a "hog mollie." He's mostly a move player who works best in space, not at the LOS. As others have said, he's cerebral, but gets moved off the ball and pushed back. He also has trouble generating any push at the LOS.

Addition by subtraction RobCarpenter : 11:13 am : link As others noted the interior OL was better without him.



5 years is an absurd contract for him. Seems like SF is panicking after not getting Norwell.

are giving him a 5 year deal he clearly has value...







Oh is that what it is? Somebody signing a player now makes him valuable?







Lmao not to get all technical on you but YES a players value is based off of what the market dictates. You have your answer. So yes he has value clearly. If your going to single out a post at least make sense



So you think that is somebody signs a player who clearly sucks, he suddenly becomes a good player? That's the George Steinbrenner theory of talent acquisition. Ed Whitson (just one infamous example. Kenny Rogers another) is a good back of the rotation starter, so I'll pay him ACE $$ and he will become one.

Light in the pants even Stufftherun : 11:18 am : link with a full diaper and we witnessed him in the backfield and in Eli's lap all too often. Onward and upward.

Are the Giants entitled to Compensatory pick dk in TX : 11:27 am : link with this loss? Richburg was not released. I hope Richburg, Pugh, Fluker (if he is leaving) get "buku" dollars that may translate into 3rd round compensatory picks.

RE: DG RetroJint : 11:29 am : link

Quote: was never going to resign him. He doesn't have the mass to be a "hog mollie." He's mostly a move player who works best in space, not at the LOS. As others have said, he's cerebral, but gets moved off the ball and pushed back. He also has trouble generating any push at the LOS.

Went over this last week. Tim Jernigan called him one of the strongest centers he's ever faced and a load in the running game. Jernigan is a DT who carries no brief for Richburg . His analysis belies the "finesse, second level" cliches about him . I was off on my estimate about when he would sign. I thought he would be signed on 3-15. Doesn't take long for offensive linemen to move. Lastly, perhaps some of the disappointment with these guys should be directed toward Solari?

RE: Money will be interesting old man : 11:32 am : link

Quote: He's a tough one to figure out.



Hope its worth a 3rd or 4th. In comment 13861533 AcesUp said:Hope its worth a 3rd or 4th.

was never going to resign him. He doesn't have the mass to be a "hog mollie." He's mostly a move player who works best in space, not at the LOS. As others have said, he's cerebral, but gets moved off the ball and pushed back. He also has trouble generating any push at the LOS.





Went over this last week. Tim Jernigan called him one of the strongest centers he’s ever faced and a load in the running game. Jernigan is a DT who carries no brief for Richburg . His analysis belies the “finesse, second level” cliches about him . I was off on my estimate about when he would sign. I thought he would be signed on 3-15. Doesn’t take long for offensive linemen to move. Lastly, perhaps some of the disappointment with these guys should be directed toward Solari?



Wait!! BBI said Solari was going to fix everything! It was all Flaherty's fault!



Wait!! BBI said Solari was going to fix everything! It was all Flaherty's fault!

;-)

He sucked balls BigBlue4You09 : 11:35 am : link Way to cry over losing one of our worst OL

was never going to resign him. He doesn't have the mass to be a "hog mollie." He's mostly a move player who works best in space, not at the LOS. As others have said, he's cerebral, but gets moved off the ball and pushed back. He also has trouble generating any push at the LOS.





Went over this last week. Tim Jernigan called him one of the strongest centers he’s ever faced and a load in the running game. Jernigan is a DT who carries no brief for Richburg . His analysis belies the “finesse, second level” cliches about him . I was off on my estimate about when he would sign. I thought he would be signed on 3-15. Doesn’t take long for offensive linemen to move. Lastly, perhaps some of the disappointment with these guys should be directed toward Solari?







Wait!! BBI said Solari was going to fix everything! It was all Flaherty's fault!



;-)





Ive said this before, but this OL will be better with different coaching. You can take average OL and build a servicable OL with good coaching

Really... M.S. : 11:45 am : link

...who gives a fucking shit about Richburg???



We are better today with this announcement.

Centers Dragon : 11:47 am : link Today are just asked to hold the line they are not blowing people off the line they are just not being run over. Richburg took a major step back year before and this year was a loss due to several reasons time to move on, good luck.

Drop down to 4-5 Carl in CT : 11:49 am : link Pick up some extra picks and draft 4 OL with our first 4 picks and start the rebuild!

Something very strange ... Mike From Brielle : 11:52 am : link was going on the last few years with our OL! All those high draft picks and nothing to show for it? It was almost as if Reese and McAdoo were trying to screw the OL up. If I had had my druthers I would have liked to have let the OL situation stabilize a bit and see what happened this year. Coughlin does seem to be taking vengeance on the Giants; someone should tell him the people who he has a beef with (maybe justifiably)are gone.



Reese spends all this money on the defense as soon as Coughlin is gone but McAdoo's offense (which is supposedly his strong point) goes down the toilet which just before that year it was one of the highest rated offenses in the NFL if memory serves.

Not a hog molly trueblueinpw : 11:53 am : link See ya’

was never going to resign him. He doesn't have the mass to be a "hog mollie." He's mostly a move player who works best in space, not at the LOS. As others have said, he's cerebral, but gets moved off the ball and pushed back. He also has trouble generating any push at the LOS.





Went over this last week. Tim Jernigan called him one of the strongest centers he’s ever faced and a load in the running game. Jernigan is a DT who carries no brief for Richburg . His analysis belies the “finesse, second level” cliches about him . I was off on my estimate about when he would sign. I thought he would be signed on 3-15. Doesn’t take long for offensive linemen to move. Lastly, perhaps some of the disappointment with these guys should be directed toward Solari?







Wait!! BBI said Solari was going to fix everything! It was all Flaherty's fault!



;-)









Ive said this before, but this OL will be better with different coaching. You can take average OL and build a servicable OL with good coaching



We're on our third offensive line coach with this experiment.

We're on our third offensive line coach with this experiment.

RE: Something very strange ... Victor in CT : 11:55 am : link

Quote: was going on the last few years with our OL! All those high draft picks and nothing to show for it? It was almost as if Reese and McAdoo were trying to screw the OL up. If I had had my druthers I would have liked to have let the OL situation stabilize a bit and see what happened this year. Coughlin does seem to be taking vengeance on the Giants; someone should tell him the people who he has a beef with (maybe justifiably)are gone.



Reese spends all this money on the defense as soon as Coughlin is gone but McAdoo's offense (which is supposedly his strong point) goes down the toilet which just before that year it was one of the highest rated offenses in the NFL if memory serves.



Yes, when it was a TC/GB WCO hybrid in 2015. That is true. It went to shit when it became 100% McAdoo scheme

You’re going to see Rflairr : 12:00 pm : link Just how shitty this coaching staff was. The talent was here

RE: Drop down to 4-5 montanagiant : 12:30 pm : link

Quote: Pick up some extra picks and draft 4 OL with our first 4 picks and start the rebuild!

It absolutely looks like this is what we will need to do and I'm ok with that

There's no way ryanmkeane : 12:43 pm : link Gettleman is passing on Barkley or QB to trade down a few spots to take a guard.

I thought Richburg was a fullback... BamaBlue : 12:56 pm : link he spent so much time in the backfield on running plays.

was going on the last few years with our OL! All those high draft picks and nothing to show for it? It was almost as if Reese and McAdoo were trying to screw the OL up. If I had had my druthers I would have liked to have let the OL situation stabilize a bit and see what happened this year. Coughlin does seem to be taking vengeance on the Giants; someone should tell him the people who he has a beef with (maybe justifiably)are gone.



Reese spends all this money on the defense as soon as Coughlin is gone but McAdoo's offense (which is supposedly his strong point) goes down the toilet which just before that year it was one of the highest rated offenses in the NFL if memory serves.







Yes, when it was a TC/GB WCO hybrid in 2015. That is true. It went to shit when it became 100% McAdoo scheme



Was it Coughlin's last year when Richburg had his best year at Center? I don't recall.

was going on the last few years with our OL! All those high draft picks and nothing to show for it? It was almost as if Reese and McAdoo were trying to screw the OL up. If I had had my druthers I would have liked to have let the OL situation stabilize a bit and see what happened this year. Coughlin does seem to be taking vengeance on the Giants; someone should tell him the people who he has a beef with (maybe justifiably)are gone.



Reese spends all this money on the defense as soon as Coughlin is gone but McAdoo's offense (which is supposedly his strong point) goes down the toilet which just before that year it was one of the highest rated offenses in the NFL if memory serves.







Yes, when it was a TC/GB WCO hybrid in 2015. That is true. It went to shit when it became 100% McAdoo scheme







Was it Coughlin's last year when Richburg had his best year at Center? I don't recall.



Yes. 2015..

Richburg to SF... Torrag : 1:58 pm : link ...very relieved we let this guy walk.



Excited to see what Jones can do and satisfied the FO knows he was the better player given the tender value they assigned to him.

Glad we finally get to stick it to San Fran Jimmy Googs : 2:56 pm : link for us signing David Baas...

Richburg was part of the problem, Doomster : 3:22 pm : link as others have said, addition by subtraction....

Richburg's best skill was mrvax : 4:22 pm : link somehow getting his back in proper position to make contact with his QB on passing downs, the running back on runs. How do we replace that skill?



RE: You’re going to see djm : 6:52 pm : link

Quote: Just how shitty this coaching staff was. The talent was here



Amen. Mcadoo wrecked shit here. He was as bad as humanly possible.

I am not so sure. Are we really saying Richburg was developing Jimmy Googs : 7:10 pm : link into a good Center, but then we changed coaches and then he sucked? Like he didn't know how to play the position well anymore because he was poorly coached?







someone else called it - puzzling bc4life : 8:00 pm : link first year looked pretty good - then the injuries, the suspension. then the play deteriorated.

RE: I am not so sure. Are we really saying Richburg was developing Ten Ton Hammer : 8:03 pm : link

Quote: into a good Center, but then we changed coaches and then he sucked? Like he didn't know how to play the position well anymore because he was poorly coached?







He's not the only recently drafted linemen who started off their career well, then got progressively worse the longer he was on the team.



Richburg's second season was legitimately good. Pugh's rookie year he made the all rookie team at RT.



He's not the only recently drafted linemen who started off their career well, then got progressively worse the longer he was on the team.

Richburg's second season was legitimately good. Pugh's rookie year he made the all rookie team at RT.

Richburg went into the tank and Pugh lost his RT job the following season.

I’m glad nygnyy274 : 8:33 pm : link We did not resign him I’ll be even happier if Pugh goes elsewhere

Our centers have had an affinity for playing in our own backfield. RDJR : 9:38 pm : link O’Hara had a similar propensity his final few seasons.