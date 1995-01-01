Devon Kennard Signs With Lions Jon in NYC : 11:39 am Also per Schefter

i liked kennard djm : 11:47 am : link figures the only LB we draft worth a shit leaves. I guess it's a fit thing.

Kennard is another one who can't stay healthy gidiefor : Mod : 11:48 am : : 11:48 am : link unfortunately -- he rode more than half the season on the bench with injuries in each year he was on the Giants roster

DRC, Wing, Richburg, Kennard Sean : 11:49 am : link all gone. Pugh may be next.

And Hitchens got 9m/yr AcesUp : 11:49 am : link What's Bradham getting? 12? That's why I wasn't concerned with the Ogletree trade. We traded a comp 4th pick for a slightly discounted team friendly contract.

No big loss aimrocky : 11:49 am : link he's always hurt and hasn't been an impact player the last few years.

breaking up a 2-14 team? I have no issues with it. Long overdue actually. Purge the majority of the roster. In comment 13861785 Dragon said:breaking up a 2-14 team? I have no issues with it. Long overdue actually. Purge the majority of the roster.

I don't think they'll spend big on a SAM, especially when you see what Kennard just got from the Lions.

The more guys we lose the better our chances are of getting comp yatqb : 11:53 am : link picks next year. We are in for a relatively long rebuild, whether we plan on Webb being the QB of the future or someone at #2. Our roster sucks. At this point in the rebuild we don't need to spend big money on guys who won't be core players for us once we are ready to contend. Let all of those guys go, imo.

RE: You guys are so screwed up with not worth the money crap Victor in CT : 11:54 am : link

Quote: The CAP is up and so are salaries. It’s all relative but some of you just don’t understand. Simple economics.



that doesn't mean you overpay to keep injury prone JAGs In comment 13861806 Carl in CT said:that doesn't mean you overpay to keep injury prone JAGs

No great loss IMO Marty866b : 11:56 am : link He has been injured since his junior year in high school when he tore his ACL. He was constantly injured at USC and with us. Not a bad player but nothing special and he does lack speed.

A JAG McNally's_Nuts : 11:57 am : link and that's a lot of money to pay for a guy who misses a lot of time.



I think a lot of Giants fans overrated this guy, he wasn't anything special.



Good for him for getting paid. Life changing money.

3 years, 18.75 mil Breeze_94 : 11:59 am : link That's gotta be worth a comp pick, no? Considering we almost got one for Sensabaugh last year and he signed for 2 years, 2.6mil.



So comp picks for Richburg, Kennard, possibly Pugh.

But when we sign players they will start cancelling out

So in the NFL now Knee of Theismann : 11:59 am : link If you can stay healthy for 3-4 years and be a starter on any team you will get paid at least $5M per year. Good deal.

I was hoping Kennard would return Rjanyg : 12:00 pm : link but I think we will be getting a LB in the draft to take his spot. Also looking for more pass rushers at OLB which he can do just doesn't have a quick first step.



He was solid though.

Lbs who can cover the pass ChicagoMarty : 12:04 pm : link should be the priority imo

Way too much money for Kennard Rick in Dallas : 12:06 pm : link Lions overpaid for average LB who had difficulty staying healthy during his Giant career.

Doesn't sound like that much for Kennard..... BillKo : 12:07 pm : link ...relatively speaking.



But he's hurt too much for my liking.

2014 draft class looking worse by the minute.



another Reese milestone along with 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009. I didn't add 2015 yet, but it's going that way.



The last draft they had produce multiple useful players was 2008.



another Reese milestone along with 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009. I didn't add 2015 yet, but it's going that way.The last draft they had produce multiple useful players was 2008.You look back and again have to wonder how in the fuck Reese survived after 2015.

He will get paid 6 million est1986 : 12:16 pm : link And do absolutely nothing. He does not make plays. A perennial 30 total tackles, 1 sack a season type of a guy.

RE: ... RobCarpenter : 12:17 pm : link

Quote: 2014 draft class looking worse by the minute.



At least 2014 had Beckham Jr.



You want bad? Try 2011 to 2013:



2013:

Justin Pugh

Johnathan Hankins

Damontre Moore

Ryan Nassib

Cooper Taylor

Eric Herman

Michael Cox



2012:



David Wilson

Rueben Randle

Jayron Hosley

Adrien Robinson

Brandon Mosley

Matt McCants

Markus Kuhn



2011:

Prince Amukamara

Marvin Austin

Jerrel Jernigan

James Brewer

Greg Jones

Tyler Sash

Jacquian Williams

Da'Rel Scott



At least 2014 had Beckham Jr.You want bad? Try 2011 to 2013:2013:Justin PughJohnathan HankinsDamontre MooreRyan NassibCooper TaylorEric HermanMichael Cox2012:David WilsonRueben RandleJayron HosleyAdrien RobinsonBrandon MosleyMatt McCantsMarkus Kuhn2011:Prince AmukamaraMarvin AustinJerrel JerniganJames BrewerGreg JonesTyler SashJacquian WilliamsDa'Rel Scott

I remember when Jayron McNally's_Nuts : 12:18 pm : link Hosley was "athletically arrogant."



Yup.

I liked him, but he couldn't SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:25 pm : link stay healthy. That's pretty important.

One of the more over rated Giants ZogZerg : 12:25 pm : link on this board. Never lived up to the expectations folks had on him.



Will be interesting to see how he does in detroit.

Mr Glass is gone NYG007 : 12:31 pm : link see ya. No concern. I did enjoy when he played, well, 50% of the time

2014 draft class looking worse by the minute.

By the second.

Some Reese defender/optimists here idiotsavant : 12:47 pm : link Ranted on kennards future here at one time.

Is this a red flag for the NFL? KeoweeFan : 12:47 pm : link Salaries continue to outpace other economic indices while viewership is dropping significantly.

Unless they can turn the latter around soon, this is not a good situation for survival.

Not surprising ... Beer Man : 12:54 pm : link Kennard's role on this team probably would have diminished if the 3-4 is in the cards. You have JPP and OV that need to be on the field which meant Kennard would have become a rotational at best.

Very glad the Giants did not GuzzaBlue : 12:55 pm : link shell out anything close to that for him. The jury is sort of still out on Kennard. We can acquire much more value at the LB spot with the limited cap we have.

Always liked him. Tuckrule : 12:56 pm : link If Patricia brings the same defense he’s a ninkovich clone

He was one I was hoping we'd keep.

With Herzlich's signing, he was expendable.

RE: Not surprising ... GuzzaBlue : 12:57 pm : link

Kennard's role on this team probably would have diminished if the 3-4 is in the cards. You have JPP and OV that need to be on the field which meant Kennard would have become a rotational at best.



Not sure if JPP is going to fill in at the OLB spot. He is not great in space and not great at coverage either. Probably better suited for one of the DE spots.

Hosley was "athletically arrogant."

Yup.



Yup.

Holsey's problems weren't athletic. He was plenty athletic.

Right now we seem to TMS : 1:02 pm : link losing the FA period. Hope DG makes a comeback soon. MO

losing the FA period. Hope DG makes a comeback soon. MO



What I see now is a bunch of excessive Contracts. Don't want to see us in cap hell with a rebuilding team.

The market is what the market is PatersonPlank : 1:13 pm : link If you want players then you need to pay. If you need players, and don't get any, your team will suck but you'll have more money in the bank.

I don't think ryanmkeane : 1:26 pm : link Kennard was overrated here. He was properly rated. An oft injured LB with some decent talent that just really didn't work out, but made some plays for us now and again. Why would we want him back?

Kennard Dragon : 1:41 pm : link Belonged inside he was lacking everything to be outside but they just could not see it. He was just always late to make a play in the running, passing and blitz game almost like he had no real football instincts. The real kicker that they were desperate for a MLB his entire time here.

losing the FA period. Hope DG makes a comeback soon. MO



We're losing a period that hasn't officially started?



We're losing a period that hasn't officially started?Jesus we really love some fucking doom and gloom.

he made some plays bc4life : 2:23 pm : link may have made even more in a defense that featured more 3-4. But, he had issues staying healthy.



Thought he'd be retained - but guess not.

Well, Doomster : 3:11 pm : link it's hard to remember even 5 plays he ever made....



The only one I can remember is him wrestling a ball away from a Buffalo TE as they fell to the ground together....



Way over rated as a pass rusher, and cover linebacker.....not worth the money he got.....



However, the way money is being thrown around out there, we have a lot of UFA's to replace, and we might be overpaying for just jags.....but Gettleman inherited this roster.....he has to shake it up, hopefully with upgrades over what we had....



Methinks a lot of BBI are going to be disappointed in the first year results, but this is going to be a MINIMUM 2 year rebuild, thinking optimistically.....just to be respectable again...too many teams have been circling Giant games on their calendars as wins.....for too long.....



Right now we have two LBers on the roster, Ogletree and Goodson, and Goodson has to show he can stay on the field...

Belonged inside he was lacking everything to be outside but they just could not see it. He was just always late to make a play in the running, passing and blitz game almost like he had no real football instincts. The real kicker that they were desperate for a MLB his entire time here.



You couldn't be more wrong. Literally the exact opposite of what you said is true. Kennard is a 3-4 OLB. He is a strong at the POC physical player that sets the edge and can rush the passer well. He struggles in space and in coverage.



You couldn't be more wrong. Literally the exact opposite of what you said is true. Kennard is a 3-4 OLB. He is a strong at the POC physical player that sets the edge and can rush the passer well. He struggles in space and in coverage.You have shown you have zero football knowledge.