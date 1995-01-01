Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Devon Kennard Signs With Lions

Jon in NYC : 11:39 am
Also per Schefter
i liked kennard  
djm : 11:47 am : link
figures the only LB we draft worth a shit leaves. I guess it's a fit thing.
Kennard is another one who can't stay healthy  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:48 am : link
unfortunately -- he rode more than half the season on the bench with injuries in each year he was on the Giants roster
DRC, Wing, Richburg, Kennard  
Sean : 11:49 am : link
all gone. Pugh may be next.
6M  
ryanmkeane : 11:49 am : link
per year??? Haha
And Hitchens got 9m/yr  
AcesUp : 11:49 am : link
What's Bradham getting? 12? That's why I wasn't concerned with the Ogletree trade. We traded a comp 4th pick for a slightly discounted team friendly contract.
No big loss  
aimrocky : 11:49 am : link
he's always hurt and hasn't been an impact player the last few years.
RE: Liked him  
AcidTest : 11:50 am : link
In comment 13861797 Aaroninma said:
Quote:
but not worth that money


Agreed.
RE: Great  
mphbullet36 : 11:50 am : link
In comment 13861785 Dragon said:
Quote:
Another one gone we are blessed gents.


breaking up a 2-14 team? I have no issues with it. Long overdue actually. Purge the majority of the roster.
Another no great loss  
jeff57 : 11:51 am : link
.
RE: RE: Ogletree plays weakside  
JonC : 11:52 am : link
In comment 13861804 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 13861791 JonC said:


Quote:


NYG looking to get faster in the back seven.



Bradham?


I don't think they'll spend big on a SAM, especially when you see what Kennard just got from the Lions.
The more guys we lose the better our chances are of getting comp  
yatqb : 11:53 am : link
picks next year. We are in for a relatively long rebuild, whether we plan on Webb being the QB of the future or someone at #2. Our roster sucks. At this point in the rebuild we don't need to spend big money on guys who won't be core players for us once we are ready to contend. Let all of those guys go, imo.
RE: You guys are so screwed up with not worth the money crap  
Victor in CT : 11:54 am : link
In comment 13861806 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
The CAP is up and so are salaries. It’s all relative but some of you just don’t understand. Simple economics.


that doesn't mean you overpay to keep injury prone JAGs
No great loss IMO  
Marty866b : 11:56 am : link
He has been injured since his junior year in high school when he tore his ACL. He was constantly injured at USC and with us. Not a bad player but nothing special and he does lack speed.
A JAG  
McNally's_Nuts : 11:57 am : link
and that's a lot of money to pay for a guy who misses a lot of time.

I think a lot of Giants fans overrated this guy, he wasn't anything special.

Good for him for getting paid. Life changing money.
3 years, 18.75 mil  
Breeze_94 : 11:59 am : link
That's gotta be worth a comp pick, no? Considering we almost got one for Sensabaugh last year and he signed for 2 years, 2.6mil.

So comp picks for Richburg, Kennard, possibly Pugh.
BYE !!!!  
blueblood : 11:59 am : link
No big loss
RE: 3 years, 18.75 mil  
Mike in NY : 11:59 am : link
In comment 13861863 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
That's gotta be worth a comp pick, no? Considering we almost got one for Sensabaugh last year and he signed for 2 years, 2.6mil.

So comp picks for Richburg, Kennard, possibly Pugh.


But when we sign players they will start cancelling out
So in the NFL now  
Knee of Theismann : 11:59 am : link
If you can stay healthy for 3-4 years and be a starter on any team you will get paid at least $5M per year. Good deal.
I was hoping Kennard would return  
Rjanyg : 12:00 pm : link
but I think we will be getting a LB in the draft to take his spot. Also looking for more pass rushers at OLB which he can do just doesn't have a quick first step.

He was solid though.
Lbs who can cover the pass  
ChicagoMarty : 12:04 pm : link
should be the priority imo
Way too much money for Kennard  
Rick in Dallas : 12:06 pm : link
Lions overpaid for average LB who had difficulty staying healthy during his Giant career.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:06 pm : link
2014 draft class looking worse by the minute.
Doesn't sound like that much for Kennard.....  
BillKo : 12:07 pm : link
...relatively speaking.

But he's hurt too much for my liking.
RE: ...  
Victor in CT : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 13861894 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
2014 draft class looking worse by the minute.


another Reese milestone along with 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009. I didn't add 2015 yet, but it's going that way.

The last draft they had produce multiple useful players was 2008.

You look back and again have to wonder how in the fuck Reese survived after 2015.
He will get paid 6 million  
est1986 : 12:16 pm : link
And do absolutely nothing. He does not make plays. A perennial 30 total tackles, 1 sack a season type of a guy.
RE: ...  
RobCarpenter : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 13861894 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
2014 draft class looking worse by the minute.


At least 2014 had Beckham Jr.

You want bad? Try 2011 to 2013:

2013:
Justin Pugh
Johnathan Hankins
Damontre Moore
Ryan Nassib
Cooper Taylor
Eric Herman
Michael Cox

2012:

David Wilson
Rueben Randle
Jayron Hosley
Adrien Robinson
Brandon Mosley
Matt McCants
Markus Kuhn

2011:
Prince Amukamara
Marvin Austin
Jerrel Jernigan
James Brewer
Greg Jones
Tyler Sash
Jacquian Williams
Da'Rel Scott

I remember when Jayron  
McNally's_Nuts : 12:18 pm : link
Hosley was "athletically arrogant."

Yup.
I liked him, but he couldn't  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:25 pm : link
stay healthy. That's pretty important.
One of the more over rated Giants  
ZogZerg : 12:25 pm : link
on this board. Never lived up to the expectations folks had on him.

Will be interesting to see how he does in detroit.
Mr Glass is gone  
NYG007 : 12:31 pm : link
see ya. No concern. I did enjoy when he played, well, 50% of the time
RE: ...  
M.S. : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 13861894 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
2014 draft class looking worse by the minute.

By the second.
Some Reese defender/optimists here  
idiotsavant : 12:47 pm : link
Ranted on kennards future here at one time.
Is this a red flag for the NFL?  
KeoweeFan : 12:47 pm : link
Salaries continue to outpace other economic indices while viewership is dropping significantly.
Unless they can turn the latter around soon, this is not a good situation for survival.
Not surprising ...  
Beer Man : 12:54 pm : link
Kennard's role on this team probably would have diminished if the 3-4 is in the cards. You have JPP and OV that need to be on the field which meant Kennard would have become a rotational at best.
Very glad the Giants did not  
GuzzaBlue : 12:55 pm : link
shell out anything close to that for him. The jury is sort of still out on Kennard. We can acquire much more value at the LB spot with the limited cap we have.
Always liked him.  
Tuckrule : 12:56 pm : link
If Patricia brings the same defense he’s a ninkovich clone
RE: Darnit  
Rover : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 13861781 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
He was one I was hoping we'd keep.

With Herzlich's signing, he was expendable.
RE: Not surprising ...  
GuzzaBlue : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 13862049 Beer Man said:
Quote:
Kennard's role on this team probably would have diminished if the 3-4 is in the cards. You have JPP and OV that need to be on the field which meant Kennard would have become a rotational at best.


Not sure if JPP is going to fill in at the OLB spot. He is not great in space and not great at coverage either. Probably better suited for one of the DE spots.
RE: I remember when Jayron  
BillT : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 13861934 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
Hosley was "athletically arrogant."

Yup.

Holsey's problems weren't athletic. He was plenty athletic.
Right now we seem to  
TMS : 1:02 pm : link
losing the FA period. Hope DG makes a comeback soon. MO
RE: Right now we seem to  
Mike in NY : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 13862088 TMS said:
Quote:
losing the FA period. Hope DG makes a comeback soon. MO


What I see now is a bunch of excessive Contracts. Don't want to see us in cap hell with a rebuilding team.
The market is what the market is  
PatersonPlank : 1:13 pm : link
If you want players then you need to pay. If you need players, and don't get any, your team will suck but you'll have more money in the bank.
I don't think  
ryanmkeane : 1:26 pm : link
Kennard was overrated here. He was properly rated. An oft injured LB with some decent talent that just really didn't work out, but made some plays for us now and again. Why would we want him back?
Kennard  
Dragon : 1:41 pm : link
Belonged inside he was lacking everything to be outside but they just could not see it. He was just always late to make a play in the running, passing and blitz game almost like he had no real football instincts. The real kicker that they were desperate for a MLB his entire time here.
He seemed to have greater potential  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1:42 pm : link
Than performance while he was here.
LOL...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:52 pm : link
Quote:
Right now we seem to
TMS : 1:02 pm : link : reply
losing the FA period. Hope DG makes a comeback soon. MO


We're losing a period that hasn't officially started?

Jesus we really love some fucking doom and gloom.
he made some plays  
bc4life : 2:23 pm : link
may have made even more in a defense that featured more 3-4. But, he had issues staying healthy.

Thought he'd be retained - but guess not.
Well,  
Doomster : 3:11 pm : link
it's hard to remember even 5 plays he ever made....

The only one I can remember is him wrestling a ball away from a Buffalo TE as they fell to the ground together....

Way over rated as a pass rusher, and cover linebacker.....not worth the money he got.....

However, the way money is being thrown around out there, we have a lot of UFA's to replace, and we might be overpaying for just jags.....but Gettleman inherited this roster.....he has to shake it up, hopefully with upgrades over what we had....

Methinks a lot of BBI are going to be disappointed in the first year results, but this is going to be a MINIMUM 2 year rebuild, thinking optimistically.....just to be respectable again...too many teams have been circling Giant games on their calendars as wins.....for too long.....

Right now we have two LBers on the roster, Ogletree and Goodson, and Goodson has to show he can stay on the field...
RE: Kennard  
NYGmen58 : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 13862222 Dragon said:
Quote:
Belonged inside he was lacking everything to be outside but they just could not see it. He was just always late to make a play in the running, passing and blitz game almost like he had no real football instincts. The real kicker that they were desperate for a MLB his entire time here.


You couldn't be more wrong. Literally the exact opposite of what you said is true. Kennard is a 3-4 OLB. He is a strong at the POC physical player that sets the edge and can rush the passer well. He struggles in space and in coverage.

You have shown you have zero football knowledge.
Kennard was the last of the Jerry Reese special  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:21 pm : link
"Let's draft a tweener pass rusher and hope he can play out of scheme and out of position" draftpick

He should have been a 3-4 rush LB. They have a couple of these failed experiments. Clint Sintim.
