Devon Kennard Signs With Lions

figures the only LB we draft worth a shit leaves. I guess it's a fit thing.
unfortunately -- he rode more than half the season on the bench with injuries in each year he was on the Giants roster
all gone. Pugh may be next.
What's Bradham getting? 12? That's why I wasn't concerned with the Ogletree trade. We traded a comp 4th pick for a slightly discounted team friendly contract.
he's always hurt and hasn't been an impact player the last few years.
In comment 13861797
Aaroninma said:
Agreed.
In comment 13861785
Dragon said:
| Another one gone we are blessed gents.
breaking up a 2-14 team? I have no issues with it. Long overdue actually. Purge the majority of the roster.
In comment 13861804
nygiants16 said:
| In comment 13861791 JonC said:
NYG looking to get faster in the back seven.
Bradham?
I don't think they'll spend big on a SAM, especially when you see what Kennard just got from the Lions.
picks next year. We are in for a relatively long rebuild, whether we plan on Webb being the QB of the future or someone at #2. Our roster sucks. At this point in the rebuild we don't need to spend big money on guys who won't be core players for us once we are ready to contend. Let all of those guys go, imo.
In comment 13861806
Carl in CT said:
| The CAP is up and so are salaries. It’s all relative but some of you just don’t understand. Simple economics.
that doesn't mean you overpay to keep injury prone JAGs
He has been injured since his junior year in high school when he tore his ACL. He was constantly injured at USC and with us. Not a bad player but nothing special and he does lack speed.
and that's a lot of money to pay for a guy who misses a lot of time.
I think a lot of Giants fans overrated this guy, he wasn't anything special.
Good for him for getting paid. Life changing money.
That's gotta be worth a comp pick, no? Considering we almost got one for Sensabaugh last year and he signed for 2 years, 2.6mil.
So comp picks for Richburg, Kennard, possibly Pugh.
In comment 13861863
Breeze_94 said:
| That's gotta be worth a comp pick, no? Considering we almost got one for Sensabaugh last year and he signed for 2 years, 2.6mil.
So comp picks for Richburg, Kennard, possibly Pugh.
But when we sign players they will start cancelling out
If you can stay healthy for 3-4 years and be a starter on any team you will get paid at least $5M per year. Good deal.
but I think we will be getting a LB in the draft to take his spot. Also looking for more pass rushers at OLB which he can do just doesn't have a quick first step.
He was solid though.
should be the priority imo
Lions overpaid for average LB who had difficulty staying healthy during his Giant career.
2014 draft class looking worse by the minute.
...relatively speaking.
But he's hurt too much for my liking.
In comment 13861894
Eric from BBI said:
| 2014 draft class looking worse by the minute.
another Reese milestone along with 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009. I didn't add 2015 yet, but it's going that way.
The last draft they had produce multiple useful players was 2008.
You look back and again have to wonder how in the fuck Reese survived after 2015.
And do absolutely nothing. He does not make plays. A perennial 30 total tackles, 1 sack a season type of a guy.
In comment 13861894
Eric from BBI said:
| 2014 draft class looking worse by the minute.
At least 2014 had Beckham Jr.
You want bad? Try 2011 to 2013:
2013:
Justin Pugh
Johnathan Hankins
Damontre Moore
Ryan Nassib
Cooper Taylor
Eric Herman
Michael Cox
2012:
David Wilson
Rueben Randle
Jayron Hosley
Adrien Robinson
Brandon Mosley
Matt McCants
Markus Kuhn
2011:
Prince Amukamara
Marvin Austin
Jerrel Jernigan
James Brewer
Greg Jones
Tyler Sash
Jacquian Williams
Da'Rel Scott
Hosley was "athletically arrogant."
Yup.
stay healthy. That's pretty important.
on this board. Never lived up to the expectations folks had on him.
Will be interesting to see how he does in detroit.
see ya. No concern. I did enjoy when he played, well, 50% of the time
In comment 13861894
Eric from BBI said:
| 2014 draft class looking worse by the minute.
By the second.
Ranted on kennards future here at one time.
Salaries continue to outpace other economic indices while viewership is dropping significantly.
Unless they can turn the latter around soon, this is not a good situation for survival.
Kennard's role on this team probably would have diminished if the 3-4 is in the cards. You have JPP and OV that need to be on the field which meant Kennard would have become a rotational at best.
shell out anything close to that for him. The jury is sort of still out on Kennard. We can acquire much more value at the LB spot with the limited cap we have.
If Patricia brings the same defense he’s a ninkovich clone
In comment 13861781
Joey in VA said:
| He was one I was hoping we'd keep.
With Herzlich's signing, he was expendable.
In comment 13862049
Beer Man said:
| Kennard's role on this team probably would have diminished if the 3-4 is in the cards. You have JPP and OV that need to be on the field which meant Kennard would have become a rotational at best.
Not sure if JPP is going to fill in at the OLB spot. He is not great in space and not great at coverage either. Probably better suited for one of the DE spots.
In comment 13861934
McNally's_Nuts said:
| Hosley was "athletically arrogant."
Yup.
Holsey's problems weren't athletic. He was plenty athletic.
losing the FA period. Hope DG makes a comeback soon. MO
In comment 13862088
TMS said:
| losing the FA period. Hope DG makes a comeback soon. MO
What I see now is a bunch of excessive Contracts. Don't want to see us in cap hell with a rebuilding team.
If you want players then you need to pay. If you need players, and don't get any, your team will suck but you'll have more money in the bank.
Kennard was overrated here. He was properly rated. An oft injured LB with some decent talent that just really didn't work out, but made some plays for us now and again. Why would we want him back?
Belonged inside he was lacking everything to be outside but they just could not see it. He was just always late to make a play in the running, passing and blitz game almost like he had no real football instincts. The real kicker that they were desperate for a MLB his entire time here.
Than performance while he was here.
|Right now we seem to
losing the FA period. Hope DG makes a comeback soon. MO
We're losing a period that hasn't officially started?
Jesus we really love some fucking doom and gloom.
may have made even more in a defense that featured more 3-4. But, he had issues staying healthy.
Thought he'd be retained - but guess not.
it's hard to remember even 5 plays he ever made....
The only one I can remember is him wrestling a ball away from a Buffalo TE as they fell to the ground together....
Way over rated as a pass rusher, and cover linebacker.....not worth the money he got.....
However, the way money is being thrown around out there, we have a lot of UFA's to replace, and we might be overpaying for just jags.....but Gettleman inherited this roster.....he has to shake it up, hopefully with upgrades over what we had....
Methinks a lot of BBI are going to be disappointed in the first year results, but this is going to be a MINIMUM 2 year rebuild, thinking optimistically.....just to be respectable again...too many teams have been circling Giant games on their calendars as wins.....for too long.....
Right now we have two LBers on the roster, Ogletree and Goodson, and Goodson has to show he can stay on the field...
In comment 13862222
Dragon said:
| Belonged inside he was lacking everything to be outside but they just could not see it. He was just always late to make a play in the running, passing and blitz game almost like he had no real football instincts. The real kicker that they were desperate for a MLB his entire time here.
You couldn't be more wrong. Literally the exact opposite of what you said is true. Kennard is a 3-4 OLB. He is a strong at the POC physical player that sets the edge and can rush the passer well. He struggles in space and in coverage.
You have shown you have zero football knowledge.
"Let's draft a tweener pass rusher and hope he can play out of scheme and out of position" draftpick
He should have been a 3-4 rush LB. They have a couple of these failed experiments. Clint Sintim.