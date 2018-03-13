Has Eli regressed? Tim in VA : 3/13/2018 1:47 pm It seems to be bandied about as common knowledge that Eli is done, or clearly on the downturn. Personally I disagree. I didn't see a significant drop off in arm strength, decision making, or accuracy. What I did see was poor coaching in every phase, poor game planning and management, poor run and pass blocking on the offensive line, poor ground game, and a lack of receiving talent to a level I have never seen on a Giants team ever! Literally every part of our team failed us miserably, yet many people here seem convinced we can't win with Eli.



I expect many here will say "well I watched him play" as the reason for this conclusion that he's done. To them I ask did you really watch the games and not notice the things outlined above? I don't think I'm making excuses for Eli, rather I think many are making excuses against him.



I do realize he is 37, so there is that factor, but I really don't see the writing on the wall that he has started to decline. I don't see why he can't lead the Giants for the next 2-3 years.



The biggest question I have is how we are going to clean up the rest of the team. The coaching changes seem positive, but we have a long way to go in every other position to contend. Extra picks in this draft would be helpful too. But I'm 100% positive that picking a QB to hold a clipboard with our most impactful draft pick will result in us picking top 5 again in next year's draft.

. arcarsenal : 3/13/2018 1:50 pm : link He's 37 years old.



It would be strange if he hadn't.



I think when it comes to Eli, most people are simply seeing what they want to see one way or the other.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/13/2018 1:50 pm : : 3/13/2018 1:50 pm : link I would say yes. He's not playing as well as he did 2014-15.

Eli Dragon : 3/13/2018 1:51 pm : link Did he sign with another team or get traded that's all the good news we need about him today.

His accuracy was atrocious on every level last year The_Boss : 3/13/2018 1:52 pm : link That has nothing to do with who was playing WR. Hell, his dump offs/swing passes to RB’s were usually one hoppers or sailed out of bounds.

And his ball security when getting touched by defenders was totally non existent. He’s about as close to done as one can be.

Eli jtgiants : 3/13/2018 1:54 pm : link Hasn't regressed. Many in the league know he has good football left. Many on this site will eat a lot of crow. Reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated

Eric Tim in VA : 3/13/2018 1:54 pm : link So 2014-2015 Eli on 2017 Giants would be a different result? I just don't see how anyone could come to that conclusion. How can you look good under last years' circumstances?

. Danny Kanell : 3/13/2018 1:54 pm : link We have been a bad football team with Eli Manning as the QB for a very long time. Eli isn’t nearly the main reason why. Not even close. There are many reasons more than Eli as to why this team has been bad for so long.



But Eli has regressed. If you choose to not accept it, that’s up to you. I know for many on here, I’ll have to use the disclaimer that he is my favorite Giant of all time so it doesn’t look like I’m an anti Eli guy.



We have a rare opportunity to draft a premier QB (if we believe one is premier) at the top of the draft at a time where our 37 year old QB is in decline. And make no mistake, Eli is in decline and will continue to decline at his age. Add in the fact this roster is nowhere ready to win.

He absolutely jvm52106 : 3/13/2018 1:55 pm : link is declining. The question is how much is him and how much was the system and players around him who didn't fit the system.

RE: Eli arcarsenal : 3/13/2018 1:56 pm : link

Quote: Hasn't regressed. Many in the league know he has good football left. Many on this site will eat a lot of crow. Reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated



I have no idea how you can watch this player and claim there's been no regression at all.



The argument should be how much he's regressed - not whether he has or hasn't.



It's clear he's regressed. This is not the same player we saw several years ago no matter how much we want him to be. In comment 13862253 jtgiants said:I have no idea how you can watch this player and claim there's been no regression at all.The argument should behe's regressed - not whether he has or hasn't.It's clear he's regressed. This is not the same player we saw several years ago no matter how much we want him to be.

Eli is declining but Essex : 3/13/2018 1:57 pm : link how our organization could not get him to sniff another super bowl for six seasons after his second is completely disgraceful. We had a winning qb that in 2011 showed he could carry a team on his own, and we couldn't even find him protection for the next six years. Just disgraceful

nobody can tell Chip : 3/13/2018 2:00 pm : link with the OL and no wr last year and nothing at RB. There was no talent last on offense last year. All he could do last year was take a quick drop and get rid of it quickly . We need the wr to stay healthy and somehow find some Ol who can come in and play.

RE: Eric Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/13/2018 2:02 pm : : 3/13/2018 2:02 pm : link

Quote: So 2014-2015 Eli on 2017 Giants would be a different result? I just don't see how anyone could come to that conclusion. How can you look good under last years' circumstances?



I don't understand your argument. The 2014 and 2015 New York Giants were not good teams. But Eli played better in those years. He was worse in 2016 when they made the playoffs. He was worse last year. Statistically this is fact. But just look at his play on the field.



If you ask me, I'm not sure where he is psychologically right now. He looks skittish to me. The years of playing behind shoddy OL's may have caught up to him. In comment 13862254 Tim in VA said:I don't understand your argument. The 2014 and 2015 New York Giants were not good teams. But Eli played better in those years. He was worse in 2016 when they made the playoffs. He was worse last year. Statistically this is fact. But just look at his play on the field.If you ask me, I'm not sure where he is psychologically right now. He looks skittish to me. The years of playing behind shoddy OL's may have caught up to him.

I've been pretty much in Eli's corner DieHard : 3/13/2018 2:02 pm : link



InsideThePylon: Pat Shurmur and the Giants



Given the absolute shit show last year was in all aspects, I don't want to overweigh his performance. I also think Shurmur's system will give him a better chance to succeed than he's had in a while. But it's not a reach to assume he's at the point where the negatives will outweigh the positives moving forward, and I fully understand why a lot of people think it would be better for the franchise to move on. throughout his career (much to the chargin of a lot of Giants friends), but you can't avoid the troubling signs. Just look at some of the game tape from this thread.Given the absolute shit show last year was in all aspects, I don't want to overweigh his performance. I also think Shurmur's system will give him a better chance to succeed than he's had in a while. But it's not a reach to assume he's at the point where the negatives will outweigh the positives moving forward, and I fully understand why a lot of people think it would be better for the franchise to move on.

Well, it more than natural to fall of phsyically... bw in dc : 3/13/2018 2:03 pm : link Per the NFL actuarial tables, this is when the slide begins.



Eli was never a great mover but he was nimble. He's really lost that.



And you can really see the deterioration in arm strength when he's throwing on the move. It jumps off the screen to me.



He's always had a bad habit of making poor decisions under duress. But sometimes he could throw out of it because of his arm. That option is long gone...



Someone threw a subjective analysis together - here at BBI - over the weekend trying to figure out why certain big name guys were success late in age. The reason that was overlooked was simple - arm strength. Despite the age creep, these guys could still make ALL of the throws. I firmly believe Eli is not blesses with that skill and that's a big reason why he will continue to slide...

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/13/2018 2:03 pm : : 3/13/2018 2:03 pm : link Eli is one of my all-time favorites. But if I were GM, I'd be shopping him right now.

5 yrs of mediocre qb play sundayatone : 3/13/2018 2:04 pm : link has been the norm,so he has been about the same.

RE: ... jvm52106 : 3/13/2018 2:05 pm : link

Quote: Eli is one of my all-time favorites. But if I were GM, I'd be shopping him right now.



+1 Agreed.. The team needs too much. Can't hold on to the past any longer. In comment 13862287 Eric from BBI said:+1 Agreed.. The team needs too much. Can't hold on to the past any longer.

let's see his poor passing wiped out our gtt350 : 3/13/2018 2:06 pm : link entire starting WR lineup

His 2016 was not as good as 14/15 dep026 : 3/13/2018 2:08 pm : link so in that instance, yes he has.



I am not even going on 2017 since his team may have been the worst in the league.



This could be his last year as a QB, lets hope he makes it a good one. Lets hope for good health for everyone.

the chubby kid in NC sundayatone : 3/13/2018 2:09 pm : link is about to throw another must defend eli fit.

RE: let's see his poor passing wiped out our dep026 : 3/13/2018 2:09 pm : link

Quote: entire starting WR lineup



Is this a serious statement? I have seen it said a lot around BBI - and thought it was a joke. In comment 13862296 gtt350 said:Is this a serious statement? I have seen it said a lot around BBI - and thought it was a joke.

RE: the chubby kid in NC BrettNYG10 : 3/13/2018 2:11 pm : link

Quote: is about to throw another must defend eli fit.



CC: GiantFilthy In comment 13862305 sundayatone said:CC: GiantFilthy

Asking if Eli has regressed is like asking NYSports1 : 3/13/2018 2:12 pm : link If Ben McAdoo is a terrible HC material....Ummm Hell YEAH



Eli cannot throw a simple screen and his deep throws are gone. What ELi has left is his brain but that can only get you as far when you hear ghosts around you. Many times in the last 2 years Eli has fell without being touched at the fear of getting hit. Once that is in your head you are cooked. I thank Eli for 2 SB wins and how he handled himself as a Giant but I would have traded or released him. I think this team needed to start from scratch when they cleaned house last year.



We are trying to spoon feed an again, ghost hearer, declining qb on a new regime. I am sure that DG and PS are saying the right things to not disrespect Eli but they know they need a new qb that they DRAFTED and can hitch their tenures to. Webb is not their pick and the guys this year are to me superior to Webb. Eli should be traded if he allows it and we should rebuild with a new QB....Those are just facts. No need to make more excuses for Eli and think we are close when this team has been brutal for 6 years and the one year they made the playoffs it was all on the defense not anything Eli did

RE: Eli is declining but NYG07 : 3/13/2018 2:13 pm : link

Quote: how our organization could not get him to sniff another super bowl for six seasons after his second is completely disgraceful. We had a winning qb that in 2011 showed he could carry a team on his own, and we couldn't even find him protection for the next six years. Just disgraceful



It is disgraceful, but that is no reason to cling on to the past. We are where we are now. He has definitely declined. His intermediate/deep ball accuracy, always one of his biggest strengths in his prime is just not there anymore.



Eric is right, in 2014 Eli and Odell in the final 8 games were lighting up the NFL, and they carried it into 2015. If you want to blame McAdoo's offense go ahead, I am sure it played a factor. But he did not look remotely to me like the same QB he was even in 2014 and 2015. In comment 13862266 Essex said:It is disgraceful, but that is no reason to cling on to the past. We are where we are now. He has definitely declined. His intermediate/deep ball accuracy, always one of his biggest strengths in his prime is just not there anymore.Eric is right, in 2014 Eli and Odell in the final 8 games were lighting up the NFL, and they carried it into 2015. If you want to blame McAdoo's offense go ahead, I am sure it played a factor. But he did not look remotely to me like the same QB he was even in 2014 and 2015.

RE: RE: the chubby kid in NC GiantFilthy : 3/13/2018 2:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862305 sundayatone said:





Quote:





is about to throw another must defend eli fit.







CC: GiantFilthy

In comment 13862316 BrettNYG10 said:

Your opinion is in line with the professionals: Britt in VA : 3/13/2018 2:15 pm : link



Quote: Gilbride said flatly that “I do not see a significant dropoff” in Manning’s play.



“What I know is this guy’s going to be prepared. He’ll always be as selfless, as hard working, as professional as you could ask anybody to be. When I do watch him on film I see a guy who’s arm strength is still the same.



“As I’ve said on numerous occasions will never and never has solved problems with his feet. He’s not gonna do that. He can solve it with his arm, he can solve it with his brains, he can solve it with his heart. But, if you’re asking this guy to solve problems because of difficulty with protection and what have you with his feet you’ve got the wrong guy. That’s not who he is.”



Greg Cosell:



Quote: Cosell on Eli the player: “It’s a bad offense, and has been for a while, and there’s many factors that go into that, and the QB bears the brunt of it. That’s just the reality of life in the NFL. I would say that it’s a team with a poor OL. It’s a team that can’t run the football, and Eli is a ‘dependent’ QB – Eli is dependent on the rest of the team to be successful. So right now, the ‘dependent’ parts are totally lacking, and he can’t be successful on any kind of consistent basis. It’s not a function of if he’s lost his ability to throw a football, he’s not lost his ability to understand the game and control a game at the line of scrimmage. He’s not lost his ability, but his style of QB’ing...he’s a ‘dependent’ player. There’s nothing for him to depend on right now within an offense that’s bad in every single area.”



Pat Shurmur:



Quote: “I watched Eli throw a little bit this summer, and I walked away saying, ‘He looked really, really good,’ ’’ Shurmur said. “He looked fit. He was throwing the ball well. The ball had good velocity coming off his hand. And again, I think he’s got years left. How much, I don’t know. But I think he has time left, and I look forward to working with him.’’



Dave Gettleman:



Quote: "I had an opportunity to watch [Manning's film] because the quarterback is the most important position on the team," Gettleman told reporters, per the team's website. "At the end of the day, it wasn't a mirage. It was not a mirage."



Quote: General manager Dave Gettleman finally had a chance to watch all of Manning's game tape from 2017, and not just the impressive performance against the Eagles late in the season, and he came away impressed with what he saw. Gettleman didn't outright say it, but it's clear he blames the old offensive scheme, play calling, poor pass protection on the offensive line, injuries at wide receiver, and the lack of a running game for Manning's struggles.



According to Calvin Watkins on Twitter, Gettleman said the Giants have talent and “we will build it one brick at a time." Gettleman also said Manning will return and the Philly game was not a “mirage.” Gettleman made these comments at the Senior Bowl in Mobile as the Giants begin their process of scouting the draft prospects in the 2017 class.



There are more.... Kevin Gilbride:Greg Cosell:Pat Shurmur:Dave Gettleman:There are more....

Yes but giantsFC : 3/13/2018 2:15 pm : link He can still potentially be a great system QB and game manager. Heck that's still light years ahead of the majority of QB's in the NFL.



As long as their is a QB available that has franchise talent, I hope they draft it and Eli can play a few years as a potential playoff team game manager and then the next era starts.



That is ideal.

Eli is still good Glover : 3/13/2018 2:17 pm : link give me a break. Its kinda hard to evaluate him over the past 2 seasons. More like impossible. Shit O line, shit offensive scheme. Its just as viable to say he has 2 more Super Bowl MVPs left in him as it is to say he's done.

Eli will be the starter next year, and will be until he decides to retire.

Because he is GOOD. Very good. Check the analysis of a franchise QB thread. Football is a team game, and Eli can uphold his position well enough to win.

RE: ... dk in TX : 3/13/2018 2:17 pm : link

Quote: Eli is one of my all-time favorites. But if I were GM, I'd be shopping him right now.



I totally agree with you, Eric. We need to take off the blue blinders and start planning for the future viability of this franchise. Like I said in another thread, Eli has done for years. Enough respect for him but we need to move on. In comment 13862287 Eric from BBI said:I totally agree with you, Eric. We need to take off the blue blinders and start planning for the future viability of this franchise. Like I said in another thread, Eli has done for years. Enough respect for him but we need to move on.

Eli has regressed. leatherneck570 : 3/13/2018 2:18 pm : link It is without a doubt time to upgrade the position. He hasn't played well for a couple of years now.

RE: Your opinion is in line with the professionals: NYSports1 : 3/13/2018 2:19 pm : link

Quote: Kevin Gilbride:







Quote:





Gilbride said flatly that “I do not see a significant dropoff” in Manning’s play.



“What I know is this guy’s going to be prepared. He’ll always be as selfless, as hard working, as professional as you could ask anybody to be. When I do watch him on film I see a guy who’s arm strength is still the same.



“As I’ve said on numerous occasions will never and never has solved problems with his feet. He’s not gonna do that. He can solve it with his arm, he can solve it with his brains, he can solve it with his heart. But, if you’re asking this guy to solve problems because of difficulty with protection and what have you with his feet you’ve got the wrong guy. That’s not who he is.”







Greg Cosell:







Quote:





Cosell on Eli the player: “It’s a bad offense, and has been for a while, and there’s many factors that go into that, and the QB bears the brunt of it. That’s just the reality of life in the NFL. I would say that it’s a team with a poor OL. It’s a team that can’t run the football, and Eli is a ‘dependent’ QB – Eli is dependent on the rest of the team to be successful. So right now, the ‘dependent’ parts are totally lacking, and he can’t be successful on any kind of consistent basis. It’s not a function of if he’s lost his ability to throw a football, he’s not lost his ability to understand the game and control a game at the line of scrimmage. He’s not lost his ability, but his style of QB’ing...he’s a ‘dependent’ player. There’s nothing for him to depend on right now within an offense that’s bad in every single area.”







Pat Shurmur:







Quote:





“I watched Eli throw a little bit this summer, and I walked away saying, ‘He looked really, really good,’ ’’ Shurmur said. “He looked fit. He was throwing the ball well. The ball had good velocity coming off his hand. And again, I think he’s got years left. How much, I don’t know. But I think he has time left, and I look forward to working with him.’’







Dave Gettleman:







Quote:





"I had an opportunity to watch [Manning's film] because the quarterback is the most important position on the team," Gettleman told reporters, per the team's website. "At the end of the day, it wasn't a mirage. It was not a mirage."











Quote:





General manager Dave Gettleman finally had a chance to watch all of Manning's game tape from 2017, and not just the impressive performance against the Eagles late in the season, and he came away impressed with what he saw. Gettleman didn't outright say it, but it's clear he blames the old offensive scheme, play calling, poor pass protection on the offensive line, injuries at wide receiver, and the lack of a running game for Manning's struggles.



According to Calvin Watkins on Twitter, Gettleman said the Giants have talent and “we will build it one brick at a time." Gettleman also said Manning will return and the Philly game was not a “mirage.” Gettleman made these comments at the Senior Bowl in Mobile as the Giants begin their process of scouting the draft prospects in the 2017 class.







There are more....





So you expect PS and DG to say he is cooked? In comment 13862326 Britt in VA said:So you expect PS and DG to say he is cooked?

No longer can carry a team, but can still manage a team njm : 3/13/2018 2:20 pm : link Anyone who thinks that the decline was purely due to eroding skills is crazy. The Manning of the 2 SB wins wouldn't have performed nearly as well playing behind the 2017 OL, with the WRs he had to work with for the last 3/4ers of the season and the RBs he had.

Eli was 5th in the NFL dep026 : 3/13/2018 2:20 pm : link in catchable passes last year.



FWIW.

RE: Eli is still good NYSports1 : 3/13/2018 2:20 pm : link

Quote: give me a break. Its kinda hard to evaluate him over the past 2 seasons. More like impossible. Shit O line, shit offensive scheme. Its just as viable to say he has 2 more Super Bowl MVPs left in him as it is to say he's done.

Eli will be the starter next year, and will be until he decides to retire.

Because he is GOOD. Very good. Check the analysis of a franchise QB thread. Football is a team game, and Eli can uphold his position well enough to win.



Name me the last VERY GOOD QB to lead his team to 14.5 pts per game for 16 games and miss playoffs in 5of6 seasons and the one playoff season he did nothing to contribute In comment 13862330 Glover said:Name me the last VERY GOOD QB to lead his team to 14.5 pts per game for 16 games and miss playoffs in 5of6 seasons and the one playoff season he did nothing to contribute

well.... Britt in VA : 3/13/2018 2:20 pm : link Quote: So you expect PS and DG to say he is cooked?



I guess I should go with your observation instead? I guess I should go with your observation instead?

yep leatherneck570 : 3/13/2018 2:21 pm : link that's leadership 101. Come into a new organization and tell everyone that the leader of your team is washed up.

I'd say yes... BillKo : 3/13/2018 2:21 pm : link ..but not entirely his fault.



Since being drafted, you need to put good players around Eli or he's going to look average IMO.



I still believe if he has good players around him, he'll do very well.



Problem is, the Giants and he are running out of time.



With that, I think he's the perfect bridge to mentor a young QB, and I think that's the plan right now with DG/PS.

I would be dangling Eli to mikeygiants : 3/13/2018 2:22 pm : link Buffalo, Jacksonville...

Recent history Thegratefulhead : 3/13/2018 2:22 pm : link Suggests that even rookie QBs can succeed with a good OL and running game and they cost a whole lot less. If that is what you guys are saying Eli needs, you are actually making the argument that now is the time to move on him. IMHO

RE: well.... NYSports1 : 3/13/2018 2:22 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





So you expect PS and DG to say he is cooked?







I guess I should go with your observation instead?



Nope not at all. But new GM and HC are not going to tell the fans and media that Eli cant play and he should be cut In comment 13862349 Britt in VA said:Nope not at all. But new GM and HC are not going to tell the fans and media that Eli cant play and he should be cut

. arcarsenal : 3/13/2018 2:23 pm : link Dave Gettleman and Pat Shurmur have nothing to gain by revealing that they think Eli is regressing to the public.



I would take their comments with a grain of salt.



Actions will speak louder than words. If they pass on a QB @ 2 (or a few spots later), I'll be more inclined to believe them. But for now, there's no reason for them to devalue him. It would kill any potential trade value if they had any interest in keeping that avenue open and it would tilt their draft hand in a major way to insinuate that they think Eli is finished.

RE: RE: Eli is still good dep026 : 3/13/2018 2:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862330 Glover said:





Quote:





give me a break. Its kinda hard to evaluate him over the past 2 seasons. More like impossible. Shit O line, shit offensive scheme. Its just as viable to say he has 2 more Super Bowl MVPs left in him as it is to say he's done.

Eli will be the starter next year, and will be until he decides to retire.

Because he is GOOD. Very good. Check the analysis of a franchise QB thread. Football is a team game, and Eli can uphold his position well enough to win.







Name me the last VERY GOOD QB to lead his team to 14.5 pts per game for 16 games and miss playoffs in 5of6 seasons and the one playoff season he did nothing to contribute



Kurt Warner missed the playoffs in 6 straight seasons. But I am sure you have already forgotten that. In comment 13862347 NYSports1 said:Kurt Warner missed the playoffs in 6 straight seasons. But I am sure you have already forgotten that.

RE: I would be dangling Eli to leatherneck570 : 3/13/2018 2:23 pm : link

Quote: Buffalo, Jacksonville...



It's pretty bad when I have to think twice whether or not Eli would be an upgrade over Bortles RN. In comment 13862355 mikeygiants said:It's pretty bad when I have to think twice whether or not Eli would be an upgrade over Bortles RN.

Very much so mattyblue : 3/13/2018 2:26 pm : link I agree with Eric on the shopping front. If we draft a QB at 2(which we should) Eli isn’t very valuable. I know it’s cheaper to do it next year, but if he could net a return and not having 2 QBs breathing down his neck I think it’s a win for both parties.

RE: Your opinion is in line with the professionals: gidiefor : Mod : 3/13/2018 2:26 pm : : 3/13/2018 2:26 pm : link

Quote: Kevin Gilbride:







Quote:





Gilbride said flatly that “I do not see a significant dropoff” in Manning’s play.



“What I know is this guy’s going to be prepared. He’ll always be as selfless, as hard working, as professional as you could ask anybody to be. When I do watch him on film I see a guy who’s arm strength is still the same.



“As I’ve said on numerous occasions will never and never has solved problems with his feet. He’s not gonna do that. He can solve it with his arm, he can solve it with his brains, he can solve it with his heart. But, if you’re asking this guy to solve problems because of difficulty with protection and what have you with his feet you’ve got the wrong guy. That’s not who he is.”







Greg Cosell:







Quote:





Cosell on Eli the player: “It’s a bad offense, and has been for a while, and there’s many factors that go into that, and the QB bears the brunt of it. That’s just the reality of life in the NFL. I would say that it’s a team with a poor OL. It’s a team that can’t run the football, and Eli is a ‘dependent’ QB – Eli is dependent on the rest of the team to be successful. So right now, the ‘dependent’ parts are totally lacking, and he can’t be successful on any kind of consistent basis. It’s not a function of if he’s lost his ability to throw a football, he’s not lost his ability to understand the game and control a game at the line of scrimmage. He’s not lost his ability, but his style of QB’ing...he’s a ‘dependent’ player. There’s nothing for him to depend on right now within an offense that’s bad in every single area.”







Pat Shurmur:







Quote:





“I watched Eli throw a little bit this summer, and I walked away saying, ‘He looked really, really good,’ ’’ Shurmur said. “He looked fit. He was throwing the ball well. The ball had good velocity coming off his hand. And again, I think he’s got years left. How much, I don’t know. But I think he has time left, and I look forward to working with him.’’







Dave Gettleman:







Quote:





"I had an opportunity to watch [Manning's film] because the quarterback is the most important position on the team," Gettleman told reporters, per the team's website. "At the end of the day, it wasn't a mirage. It was not a mirage."











Quote:





General manager Dave Gettleman finally had a chance to watch all of Manning's game tape from 2017, and not just the impressive performance against the Eagles late in the season, and he came away impressed with what he saw. Gettleman didn't outright say it, but it's clear he blames the old offensive scheme, play calling, poor pass protection on the offensive line, injuries at wide receiver, and the lack of a running game for Manning's struggles.



According to Calvin Watkins on Twitter, Gettleman said the Giants have talent and “we will build it one brick at a time." Gettleman also said Manning will return and the Philly game was not a “mirage.” Gettleman made these comments at the Senior Bowl in Mobile as the Giants begin their process of scouting the draft prospects in the 2017 class.







There are more....



This is all in line with my opinion about Eli -- and I'll point out one more thing



MacAdoo was ready to dispense with Eli Manning for Geno Smith. He was locked into his scheme and not Eli's strengths as a player. And it was desperation on his part. Geno Smith wasn't going to win with that scheme. Geno Smith is a snatch defeat from the jaws of victory type player. MacAdoo wasn't going to win with that scheme either especially after Beckham went down --



MacAdoo was a one trick pony. You don't force a scheme on players that can't execute it for you. You change the scheme to fit the players -- BM was too damned stubborn and incapable of doing that. He fell for his own reviews. He stubbornly clung to what he knew from working with Aaron Rodgers.



That's bad coaching from a stubborn bull in the china shop, and it is not bad Quarterbacking!



If you are going to analyze Eli from that scheme and the poor coaching decisions that were made you are over-reacting - and analyzing from results, and not Eli's actual skills and where they are at. In comment 13862326 Britt in VA said:This is all in line with my opinion about Eli -- and I'll point out one more thingMacAdoo was ready to dispense with Eli Manning for Geno Smith. He was locked into his scheme and not Eli's strengths as a player. And it was desperation on his part. Geno Smith wasn't going to win with that scheme. Geno Smith is a snatch defeat from the jaws of victory type player. MacAdoo wasn't going to win with that scheme either especially after Beckham went down --MacAdoo was a one trick pony. You don't force a scheme on players that can't execute it for you. You change the scheme to fit the players -- BM was too damned stubborn and incapable of doing that. He fell for his own reviews. He stubbornly clung to what he knew from working with Aaron Rodgers.That's bad coaching from a stubborn bull in the china shop, and it is not bad Quarterbacking!If you are going to analyze Eli from that scheme and the poor coaching decisions that were made you are over-reacting - and analyzing from results, and not Eli's actual skills and where they are at.

If you're saying he hasn't regressed, you're actually shitting on him, Dave in Hoboken : 3/13/2018 2:28 pm : link because you're implying this is the level he was at in his prime at his absolute best...





The 2016 season is what everyone is worried about dep026 : 3/13/2018 2:28 pm : link since he wasnt as good as we have seen him. People who use one play from last year is just insane.



But remember the predictability of our offense the last two years. Our 11 formation was the most used in history. We didnt carry fullbacks. McAdoo's offense was wretched beyond belief. When he was OC, you saw Coughlin's influence on the game plan.



Lets just hope Shurmur and Shula are the goods whether its Eli, Wbb, or the number 2 pick.

It doesn't matter Go Terps : 3/13/2018 2:29 pm : link What matters is that he WILL regress if he hasn't already.



It's time to move on.

RE: It doesn't matter Thegratefulhead : 3/13/2018 2:32 pm : link

Quote: What matters is that he WILL regress if he hasn't already.



It's time to move on. No argument available to refute that. In comment 13862383 Go Terps said:No argument available to refute that.

RE: It doesn't matter gidiefor : Mod : 3/13/2018 2:36 pm : : 3/13/2018 2:36 pm : link

Quote: What matters is that he WILL regress if he hasn't already.



It's time to move on.



Wow -- so you're saying it doesn't matter if Eli has regressed, because he will regress?



Nice -- that covers all the bases for dismissal.





By the way - all the warty QBs that are available in the Draft are coming would be coming here not ready for the NFL yet. The Giants still have to play 16 games next year.



I for one would like to see what Eli can do in an Offense that set up to maximize his strengths - and frankly I'll take Kevin Gillbride's word for Eli's skill evaluation before anyone on this board. In comment 13862383 Go Terps said:Wow -- so you're saying it doesn't matter if Eli has regressed, because he will regress?Nice -- that covers all the bases for dismissal.By the way - all the warty QBs that are available in the Draft are coming would be coming here not ready for the NFL yet. The Giants still have to play 16 games next year.I for one would like to see what Eli can do in an Offense that set up to maximize his strengths - and frankly I'll take Kevin Gillbride's word for Eli's skill evaluation before anyone on this board.

Are Steelers and Chargers fans Britt in VA : 3/13/2018 2:38 pm : link clamoring to get rid of Roethlisberger and Rivers based on the fact that if they aren't in decline, they will be? How about the Saints? They just gave Drew Brees a 2 year 50 million dollar contract at 39. Shouldn't they just go ahead and cut bait based on his inevitable physical deterioration? Brady is 41. Several teams rode Bret Favre into his 40's.



Franchise QB is one position where, in my opinion, the "better a year early than a year late" rule doesn't apply. When you have one, you better run him into the ground because there are no guarantees that the next one can perform anywhere close to that level.

Call it what you will JonC : 3/13/2018 2:38 pm : link regression, decline due to age ... it's in full view.



He's still capable of playing some good football, but he's not the player he was a few years ago. He's missing all sorts of throws he used to make, a tell-tale sign the arm is declining.



Sentimentality is part of what's killing this franchise.



Lmao gidie you are so right but you can't change these JCin332 : 3/13/2018 2:38 pm : link dim bulbs opinions...

Seems lax counsel : 3/13/2018 2:41 pm : link Like what most are suggesting, is that Eli needs things to be nearly perfect around him to still play at a high level. I think most fans that think Eli is nearing the end, believe that if he needs things that perfect then he shouldn't be the guy anymore. I don't think it's unreasonable to suggest that his franchise remaining tied to Eli could set it back for many years to come. Especially with a golden opportunity to draft a top prospect at 2.

Hey Rivers regressed? Has Rothlisberger regressed? Bramton1 : 3/13/2018 2:42 pm : link Nobody is talking about their eroding skills, and why? Because they are both on substantially better teams.

RE: Call it what you will Dave in Hoboken : 3/13/2018 2:45 pm : link

Quote: regression, decline due to age ... it's in full view.



He's still capable of playing some good football, but he's not the player he was a few years ago. He's missing all sorts of throws he used to make, a tell-tale sign the arm is declining.



Sentimentality is part of what's killing this franchise.



That last sentence a million times. It goes back to keeping Reese and Ross but firing TC. (I personally think all of them should've been fired at the same time). It's still affecting this franchise to this day.



In comment 13862403 JonC said:That last sentence a million times. It goes back to keeping Reese and Ross but firing TC. (I personally think all of them should've been fired at the same time). It's still affecting this franchise to this day.

"Sentimentality is part of what's killing this franchise." Go Terps : 3/13/2018 2:46 pm : link That is the smartest thing that's been said on this board today.



And I'll add one other element: excuse making. This team has been cloaked in excuses for a while. Excuses for underperformance, excuses for behavior, excuses for a being a brutal team since 2012. It's been one rationalization after another.



Blaming the offensive line exclusively for Eli's drop in play is another in a long line of those rationalizations.

Yep, 6 years of excuses and shifting the goal-posts Dave in Hoboken : 3/13/2018 2:48 pm : link with everyone else under the sun getting the blame for 6 years of failure. Eventually, you're the last man standing and there's no one else to blame..

Has Eli regressed? M.S. : 3/13/2018 2:50 pm : link

Hell, yea he's regressed.



And with the shit-ass o-line in front of him, he has also become more jittery and willing to go down at the first hint of pressure.



But I'll tell you when the bottom is out of the barrel for Eli... and it harks back to Kerry Collins' biggest flaw:



If Eli stops looking down field and starts to stare at his feet as his pocket collapses, he might as well retire.





. arcarsenal : 3/13/2018 2:52 pm : link Using some of the logic on this thread, QB's wouldn't regress until they're about 50 years old.



"He can still throw! Why are we trying to get rid of him?"



It sounds silly.



You can either see it on the field, or you can't.



Arm strength isn't typically how you determine whether a QB still has it or not.

RE: Hey Rivers regressed? Has Rothlisberger regressed? lax counsel : 3/13/2018 2:53 pm : link

Quote: Nobody is talking about their eroding skills, and why? Because they are both on substantially better teams.



Because they have not declined as much as he has. They're human beings, not robots. Men in their late 30s react differently to aging. Also, I'm not sure how you would make the argument that Eli has been as consistent of a regular season qb as Ben. Perhaps that has something to do with it, perhaps Ben is just a better Qb. And I'm a big Eli fan, I'm also realistic. In comment 13862410 Bramton1 said:Because they have not declined as much as he has. They're human beings, not robots. Men in their late 30s react differently to aging. Also, I'm not sure how you would make the argument that Eli has been as consistent of a regular season qb as Ben. Perhaps that has something to do with it, perhaps Ben is just a better Qb. And I'm a big Eli fan, I'm also realistic.

RE: ... jlukes : 3/13/2018 2:54 pm : link

Quote: Eli is one of my all-time favorites. But if I were GM, I'd be shopping him right now.



Shopping him to who? We'd be lucky to get a 3rd round pick for him at this point In comment 13862287 Eric from BBI said:Shopping him to who? We'd be lucky to get a 3rd round pick for him at this point

RE: Yep, 6 years of excuses and shifting the goal-posts sundayatone : 3/13/2018 2:54 pm : link

Quote: with everyone else under the sun getting the blame for 6 years of failure. Eventually, you're the last man standing and there's no one else to blame..



rueben randle agrees. the off has been broken twice in last 5yrs with eli at qb,but its never his fault. In comment 13862421 Dave in Hoboken said:rueben randle agrees. the off has been broken twice in last 5yrs with eli at qb,but its never his fault.

Didn't the Giants lead the league in dropped carpoon : 3/13/2018 2:54 pm : link passes last year? As a matter of fact, I would bet we have been amongst the leaders in dropped passes for his entire career. Of course he has regressed, but not like some think he has.



Teams in this league can turn it around a lot quicker than they used to.



I am not ready for a Southern Californian at QB as a replacement. They have a tough time in the cold of the Northeast

RE: . Britt in VA : 3/13/2018 2:55 pm : link

Quote: Using some of the logic on this thread, QB's wouldn't regress until they're about 50 years old.



"He can still throw! Why are we trying to get rid of him?"



It sounds silly.



You can either see it on the field, or you can't.



Arm strength isn't typically how you determine whether a QB still has it or not.



When you're saying a player is physically in decline, which is so often said here, what are you basing that on if not arm strength and other physical intangibles? In comment 13862431 arcarsenal said:When you're saying a player is physically in decline, which is so often said here, what are you basing that on if not arm strength and other physical intangibles?

RE: RE: ... M.S. : 3/13/2018 2:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862287 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Eli is one of my all-time favorites. But if I were GM, I'd be shopping him right now.







Shopping him to who? We'd be lucky to get a 3rd round pick for him at this point

Third Round???



I would happily take a sixth, unload his contract and move on to a new era, rebuilding with a freshly drafted QB. In comment 13862435 jlukes said:Third Round???I would happily take a sixth, unload his contract and move on to a new era, rebuilding with a freshly drafted QB.

It doesn't really matter Gman11 : 3/13/2018 2:59 pm : link What does matter is that he is 37 years old and even if you don't think his talents have eroded, they soon will. Like the old saying goes, "In the race with Father Time, Father Time is undefeated."

It's not just about what you'd get for him Go Terps : 3/13/2018 2:59 pm : link It's about resetting a franchise that is in grave need of it. These last six seasons are not all Eli's fault. Far from it...but the circumstances remain what they are and continuing along a path of sentimentality and rationalization will only lead to more efforts to try to "make a run" as opposed to an actual comprehensive approach to roster construction.



It's past fucking time to blow this entire team up.

RE: RE: Your opinion is in line with the professionals: Victor in CT : 3/13/2018 3:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862326 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Kevin Gilbride:







Quote:





Gilbride said flatly that “I do not see a significant dropoff” in Manning’s play.



“What I know is this guy’s going to be prepared. He’ll always be as selfless, as hard working, as professional as you could ask anybody to be. When I do watch him on film I see a guy who’s arm strength is still the same.



“As I’ve said on numerous occasions will never and never has solved problems with his feet. He’s not gonna do that. He can solve it with his arm, he can solve it with his brains, he can solve it with his heart. But, if you’re asking this guy to solve problems because of difficulty with protection and what have you with his feet you’ve got the wrong guy. That’s not who he is.”







Greg Cosell:







Quote:





Cosell on Eli the player: “It’s a bad offense, and has been for a while, and there’s many factors that go into that, and the QB bears the brunt of it. That’s just the reality of life in the NFL. I would say that it’s a team with a poor OL. It’s a team that can’t run the football, and Eli is a ‘dependent’ QB – Eli is dependent on the rest of the team to be successful. So right now, the ‘dependent’ parts are totally lacking, and he can’t be successful on any kind of consistent basis. It’s not a function of if he’s lost his ability to throw a football, he’s not lost his ability to understand the game and control a game at the line of scrimmage. He’s not lost his ability, but his style of QB’ing...he’s a ‘dependent’ player. There’s nothing for him to depend on right now within an offense that’s bad in every single area.”







Pat Shurmur:







Quote:





“I watched Eli throw a little bit this summer, and I walked away saying, ‘He looked really, really good,’ ’’ Shurmur said. “He looked fit. He was throwing the ball well. The ball had good velocity coming off his hand. And again, I think he’s got years left. How much, I don’t know. But I think he has time left, and I look forward to working with him.’’







Dave Gettleman:







Quote:





"I had an opportunity to watch [Manning's film] because the quarterback is the most important position on the team," Gettleman told reporters, per the team's website. "At the end of the day, it wasn't a mirage. It was not a mirage."











Quote:





General manager Dave Gettleman finally had a chance to watch all of Manning's game tape from 2017, and not just the impressive performance against the Eagles late in the season, and he came away impressed with what he saw. Gettleman didn't outright say it, but it's clear he blames the old offensive scheme, play calling, poor pass protection on the offensive line, injuries at wide receiver, and the lack of a running game for Manning's struggles.



According to Calvin Watkins on Twitter, Gettleman said the Giants have talent and “we will build it one brick at a time." Gettleman also said Manning will return and the Philly game was not a “mirage.” Gettleman made these comments at the Senior Bowl in Mobile as the Giants begin their process of scouting the draft prospects in the 2017 class.







There are more....







This is all in line with my opinion about Eli -- and I'll point out one more thing



MacAdoo was ready to dispense with Eli Manning for Geno Smith. He was locked into his scheme and not Eli's strengths as a player. And it was desperation on his part. Geno Smith wasn't going to win with that scheme. Geno Smith is a snatch defeat from the jaws of victory type player. MacAdoo wasn't going to win with that scheme either especially after Beckham went down --



MacAdoo was a one trick pony. You don't force a scheme on players that can't execute it for you. You change the scheme to fit the players -- BM was too damned stubborn and incapable of doing that. He fell for his own reviews. He stubbornly clung to what he knew from working with Aaron Rodgers.



That's bad coaching from a stubborn bull in the china shop, and it is not bad Quarterbacking!



If you are going to analyze Eli from that scheme and the poor coaching decisions that were made you are over-reacting - and analyzing from results, and not Eli's actual skills and where they are at.



as if we needed more proof of McAdoo's incompetence. Ray Handley II In comment 13862376 gidiefor said:as if we needed more proof of McAdoo's incompetence. Ray Handley II

eli executes the screens/short passing game sundayatone : 3/13/2018 3:00 pm : link like elaine dancing on seinfeld

RE: RE: ... The_Boss : 3/13/2018 3:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862287 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Eli is one of my all-time favorites. But if I were GM, I'd be shopping him right now.







Shopping him to who? We'd be lucky to get a 3rd round pick for him at this point



I’d happily take a third for Eli. In comment 13862435 jlukes said:I’d happily take a third for Eli.

. Go Terps : 3/13/2018 3:04 pm : link New GM

New head coach

2nd pick overall



There is never going to be a better time to put an end to the excruciating half measures that have been team policy since Eli was made the starter in 2004. I'm tired of trying to catch lightning in a bottle. We all should be.

I agree with DG and our coach. Giant John : 3/13/2018 3:04 pm : link I really don’t care what others have to say.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 3/13/2018 3:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862431 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Using some of the logic on this thread, QB's wouldn't regress until they're about 50 years old.



"He can still throw! Why are we trying to get rid of him?"



It sounds silly.



You can either see it on the field, or you can't.



Arm strength isn't typically how you determine whether a QB still has it or not.







When you're saying a player is physically in decline, which is so often said here, what are you basing that on if not arm strength and other physical intangibles?



Because there's more to it than just arm strength. It's decision-making, processing what's happening on the field, and results.



We've done nothing but lose with Eli under center for the majority of the last 6 seasons.



If it was just about how far a guy could chuck it, QB's would routinely play into their 40's. It's more than that.



Sentimentality is absolutely playing a major role in the way people view Eli's performance.



I get it. But I think a lot of the guys who are insisting that Eli still has it are really just trying to convince themselves more than anything else because that's what they want.



If I thought we could truly fix this OL this offseason, I'd be 100% committed to the idea of riding it out with Eli. But it's going to take a couple of years and eventually we have to concede that Eli won't play forever. In comment 13862439 Britt in VA said:Because there's more to it than just arm strength. It's decision-making, processing what's happening on the field, and results.We've done nothing but lose with Eli under center for the majority of the last 6 seasons.If it was just about how far a guy could chuck it, QB's would routinely play into their 40's. It's more than that.Sentimentality is absolutely playing a major role in the way people view Eli's performance.I get it. But I think a lot of the guys who are insisting that Eli still has it are really just trying to convince themselves more than anything else because that's what they want.If I thought we could truly fix this OL this offseason, I'd be 100% committed to the idea of riding it out with Eli. But it's going to take a couple of years and eventually we have to concede that Eli won't play forever.

RE: Seems njm : 3/13/2018 3:15 pm : link

Quote: Like what most are suggesting, is that Eli needs things to be nearly perfect around him to still play at a high level. I think most fans that think Eli is nearing the end, believe that if he needs things that perfect then he shouldn't be the guy anymore. I don't think it's unreasonable to suggest that his franchise remaining tied to Eli could set it back for many years to come. Especially with a golden opportunity to draft a top prospect at 2.



Not perfect, just an OL that's not in the Bottom 5 of the league, one of his Top 3 WRs play 16 games (hell, 12) and a RB in the Top 20 in the league. In comment 13862406 lax counsel said:Not perfect, just an OL that's not in the Bottom 5 of the league, one of his Top 3 WRs play 16 games (hell, 12) and a RB in the Top 20 in the league.

There is no way to tell, Doomster : 3/13/2018 3:20 pm : link who the real Eli is, after these last two seasons....



The Mac offensive strategy....



No running game.....



No OL for the last 6 seasons....



The injuries to the receivers in 2017....



With all that, how can you truly judge someone?



I think he has something left, if he is with the right team.....the Giants just are not that team...

If Eli was in Jacksonville last year, they win the Super Bowl Go Terps : 3/13/2018 3:23 pm : link But we aren't Jacksonville. We didn't draft Myles Jack or sign Calais Campbell. We've been making the wrong moves in the draft and free agency for years.

RE: RE: I would be dangling Eli to DelZotto : 3/13/2018 3:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862355 mikeygiants said:





Quote:





Buffalo, Jacksonville...







It's pretty bad when I have to think twice whether or not Eli would be an upgrade over Bortles RN.



Has a NO TRADE! In comment 13862365 leatherneck570 said:Has a NO TRADE!

When was the last game mdc1 : 3/13/2018 3:26 pm : link that Eli won a game with 2m left in Q4?



Curious

RE: If Eli was in Jacksonville last year, they win the Super Bowl Default : 3/13/2018 3:29 pm : link

Quote: But we aren't Jacksonville. We didn't draft Myles Jack or sign Calais Campbell. We've been making the wrong moves in the draft and free agency for years.



lol Eli does not put up 45 in Pittsburgh, not even in his dreams In comment 13862497 Go Terps said:lol Eli does not put up 45 in Pittsburgh, not even in his dreams

RE: When was the last game arcarsenal : 3/13/2018 3:29 pm : link

Quote: that Eli won a game with 2m left in Q4?



Curious



SF? The GW pass to Donnell in 2015?



Not sure if I can remember one more recently than that off the top of my head. In comment 13862507 mdc1 said:SF? The GW pass to Donnell in 2015?Not sure if I can remember one more recently than that off the top of my head.

Nice seeing Cosell... bw in dc : 3/13/2018 3:29 pm : link capture who Eli really is - a "dependent" QB. And he's been like that since Archie, Condon, and Peyton manipulated the draft to get Eli here.



The type of investment the team will need to build around Eli at 37 seems like an inevitable upside down ROI.









Chiefs game (in 4th Q and again in overtime) and the Ravens game NYGmen58 : 3/13/2018 3:30 pm : link in 2016 was the one before that. All Eli.

RE: RE: When was the last game NYGmen58 : 3/13/2018 3:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862507 mdc1 said:





Quote:





that Eli won a game with 2m left in Q4?



Curious







SF? The GW pass to Donnell in 2015?



Not sure if I can remember one more recently than that off the top of my head.



Are you serious? Chiefs game last year? Ravens and Saints games in 2016? You conveniently forgot those?? In comment 13862517 arcarsenal said:Are you serious? Chiefs game last year? Ravens and Saints games in 2016? You conveniently forgot those??

RE: Chiefs game (in 4th Q and again in overtime) and the Ravens game arcarsenal : 3/13/2018 3:34 pm : link

Quote: in 2016 was the one before that. All Eli.



All Eli?



I'd say all Beckham in that Ravens game.



Also, Eli threw for like 200 yards and 0 TD's against KC - we also had to setting for FG's both times. Didn't score a single TD that day. In comment 13862522 NYGmen58 said:All Eli?I'd say all Beckham in that Ravens game.Also, Eli threw for like 200 yards and 0 TD's against KC - we also had to setting for FG's both times. Didn't score a single TD that day.

. arcarsenal : 3/13/2018 3:36 pm : link We scored 9 points in an overtime game against KC last year. This offense didn't score a single TD.



We're really crediting Eli for that?



LOL. Okay.

RE: Hey Rivers regressed? Has Rothlisberger regressed? Jimmy Googs : 3/13/2018 3:36 pm : link

Quote: Nobody is talking about their eroding skills, and why? Because they are both on substantially better teams.



No, its because they have maintained their Franchise QB skills. They both had strong 2017 years.



And last I saw in January Big Ben was firing missiles all over the vaunted Jaguar defense. Brees left the field in Minnesota by bringing his team all the way back to take the lead (after an absolutely clutch perfect throw on 4th down no less keeping the drive alive) before the Saints defense blew it.

In comment 13862410 Bramton1 said:No, its because they have maintained their Franchise QB skills. They both had strong 2017 years.And last I saw in January Big Ben was firing missiles all over the vaunted Jaguar defense. Brees left the field in Minnesota by bringing his team all the way back to take the lead (after an absolutely clutch perfect throw on 4th down no less keeping the drive alive) before the Saints defense blew it.

RE: RE: Hey Rivers regressed? Has Rothlisberger regressed? dep026 : 3/13/2018 3:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862410 Bramton1 said:





Quote:





Nobody is talking about their eroding skills, and why? Because they are both on substantially better teams.







No, its because they have maintained their Franchise QB skills. They both had strong 2017 years.



And last I saw in January Big Ben was firing missiles all over the vaunted Jaguar defense. Brees left the field in Minnesota by bringing his team all the way back to take the lead (after an absolutely clutch perfect throw on 4th down no less keeping the drive alive) before the Saints defense blew it.



You really thought Ben played that well against Jax? I doubt you watched it since the Jags were credited with FIVE dropped INTs. Forget aboot them? In comment 13862542 Jimmy Googs said:You really thought Ben played that well against Jax? I doubt you watched it since the Jags were credited with FIVE dropped INTs. Forget aboot them?

RE: RE: RE: I would be dangling Eli to Gatorade Dunk : 3/13/2018 3:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862365 leatherneck570 said:





Quote:





In comment 13862355 mikeygiants said:





Quote:





Buffalo, Jacksonville...







It's pretty bad when I have to think twice whether or not Eli would be an upgrade over Bortles RN.







Has a NO TRADE!

You act as if a player with a NTC has never been traded. In comment 13862504 DelZotto said:You act as if a player with a NTC has never been traded.

RE: RE: RE: ... Diver_Down : 3/13/2018 3:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862435 jlukes said:





Quote:





In comment 13862287 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Eli is one of my all-time favorites. But if I were GM, I'd be shopping him right now.







Shopping him to who? We'd be lucky to get a 3rd round pick for him at this point





Third Round???



I would happily take a sixth, unload his contract and move on to a new era, rebuilding with a freshly drafted QB.



But to "unload" his contract via a trade incurs a dead cap hit of $12.4M. Wait another 5 days, and it jumps to $17.4M. Hardly worth it to net some late round picks.



Now, if they want to rid themselves of his contract, they can release him before the roster bonus due on 3/18 and designate him as a post June 1st cut. They will have to carry the full dead cap hit of $12.4M until June 1st at which time the cap hit is lessened to $6.2M this year and $6.2M next year. Of course, doing so leaves them with Webb and whomever they draft. With the assumption that a new QB is drafted, that limits DG's options in the draft. In comment 13862441 M.S. said:But to "unload" his contract via a trade incurs a dead cap hit of $12.4M. Wait another 5 days, and it jumps to $17.4M. Hardly worth it to net some late round picks.Now, if they want to rid themselves of his contract, they can release him before the roster bonus due on 3/18 and designate him as a post June 1st cut. They will have to carry the full dead cap hit of $12.4M until June 1st at which time the cap hit is lessened to $6.2M this year and $6.2M next year. Of course, doing so leaves them with Webb and whomever they draft. With the assumption that a new QB is drafted, that limits DG's options in the draft.

Eli Dragon : 3/13/2018 3:43 pm : link Has and will always be a player who everything has to be performed correctly or 80 percent of the time it's a wasted play. He can shift around in the pocket but he can't move forward, left, right or escape once he sets up in the pocket. The only thing more scary then Eli throwing the ball is Eli on the run that's not a good thing.

RE: RE: Chiefs game (in 4th Q and again in overtime) and the Ravens game dep026 : 3/13/2018 3:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862522 NYGmen58 said:





Quote:





in 2016 was the one before that. All Eli.







All Eli?



I'd say all Beckham in that Ravens game.



Also, Eli threw for like 200 yards and 0 TD's against KC - we also had to setting for FG's both times. Didn't score a single TD that day.



While the no tds certainly enhance your argument... weather was brutal that game. Remember how bad Smith was for KC? In comment 13862535 arcarsenal said:While the no tds certainly enhance your argument... weather was brutal that game. Remember how bad Smith was for KC?

This place is gonna be great WillVAB : 3/13/2018 3:45 pm : link When the Giants don’t take a QB.

OBJ Dragon : 3/13/2018 3:46 pm : link Has made him seem capable but it's OBJ special skills with the ball that brings excitement to the game. This has become a team built for the OBJ highlights show not a good QB playing every week.

RE: This place is gonna be great Diver_Down : 3/13/2018 3:47 pm : link

Quote: When the Giants don’t take a QB.



Wait until after this season when DG extends Eli a couple more years. I'll pray for BBI's Hamster. In comment 13862572 WillVAB said:Wait until after this season when DG extends Eli a couple more years. I'll pray for BBI's Hamster.

RE: RE: RE: Chiefs game (in 4th Q and again in overtime) and the Ravens game arcarsenal : 3/13/2018 3:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862535 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13862522 NYGmen58 said:





Quote:





in 2016 was the one before that. All Eli.







All Eli?



I'd say all Beckham in that Ravens game.



Also, Eli threw for like 200 yards and 0 TD's against KC - we also had to setting for FG's both times. Didn't score a single TD that day.







While the no tds certainly enhance your argument... weather was brutal that game. Remember how bad Smith was for KC?



Smith was awful too - both offenses were and weather absolutely played a role in that.



I just wouldn't use that game as proof that Eli "still has it" - he did very little of note that day.



We only took the lead late in the 4th because Smith was intercepted by Jenkins who returned it all the way back to the KC 23. Eli could have just taken a dump on 3 snaps in a row and we still would have kicked that field goal.



Yet posters like above are talking to me like I'm a moron for not calling that a game winning/tying "drive" with under 2 minutes to go.



Good stuff. In comment 13862566 dep026 said:Smith was awful too - both offenses were and weather absolutely played a role in that.I just wouldn't use that game as proof that Eli "still has it" - he did very little of note that day.We only took the lead late in the 4th because Smith was intercepted by Jenkins who returned it all the way back to the KC 23. Eli could have just taken a dump on 3 snaps in a row and we still would have kicked that field goal.Yet posters like above are talking to me like I'm a moron for not calling that a game winning/tying "drive" with under 2 minutes to go.Good stuff.

What are we going to accomplish in the next year or two bceagle05 : 3/13/2018 3:52 pm : link that could possibly justify keeping Eli multiple years and passing on a QB at #2?



We're a three-win team with limited cap space and five draft picks. I know things change quickly in the NFL, but come on. We're losing Richburg, Pugh and DRC, which means we have to commit resources to finding their replacements and then somehow procure enough talent on top of that to take us from 3 to 10/11 wins. If the Giants think that's feasible, we're heading back to the 1970s, if we're not already there. I'm OK with letting Eli play this year, but that's it.

RE: RE: . Jimmy Googs : 3/13/2018 3:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862431 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Using some of the logic on this thread, QB's wouldn't regress until they're about 50 years old.



"He can still throw! Why are we trying to get rid of him?"



It sounds silly.



You can either see it on the field, or you can't.



Arm strength isn't typically how you determine whether a QB still has it or not.







When you're saying a player is physically in decline, which is so often said here, what are you basing that on if not arm strength and other physical intangibles?



First, some of it is arm strength where as Eli cannot get away with his arm-alone anymore, meaning when he does not have time to get his feet underneath him balls now fall short or go high.



But its not only that, his downfield accuracy is way off versus prior years. And he is missing long and short with that accuracy which is a leading indicator of declining arm/body strength.



The other Pocket-Related factors include: lack of patience in letting plays develop; eyes dropping to rush; not wiggling around pocket, and taking off and running even less than ever; and the ball now popping out so much more on initial hits.



just to name a few... In comment 13862439 Britt in VA said:First, some of it is arm strength where as Eli cannot get away with his arm-alone anymore, meaning when he does not have time to get his feet underneath him balls now fall short or go high.But its not only that, his downfield accuracy is way off versus prior years. And he is missing long and short with that accuracy which is a leading indicator of declining arm/body strength.The other Pocket-Related factors include: lack of patience in letting plays develop; eyes dropping to rush; not wiggling around pocket, and taking off and running even less than ever; and the ball now popping out so much more on initial hits.just to name a few...

RE: Eli Gatorade Dunk : 3/13/2018 3:53 pm : link

Quote: Hasn't regressed. Many in the league know he has good football left. Many on this site will eat a lot of crow. Reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated

It's not binary. It's possible that Eli may simultaneously be declining and still have good football left. It's fairly naïve to suggest that a 37 year old athlete is not declining at all. That's just a simple function of age, it's not a knock against Eli specifically.



It's strange how some posters are so protective of their perception of Eli that they absolutely refuse to face the reality that athletes do decline in their late 30s. Eli is simply not the same QB he was in 2011. That doesn't mean he can't still be effective with the right supporting cast. But it's more likely than not that the days of Eli putting the team on his back and carrying them to victory are gone, or at the very least, are going to be happening less and less frequently as we go forward. In comment 13862253 jtgiants said:It's not binary. It's possible that Eli may simultaneously be decliningstill have good football left. It's fairly naïve to suggest that a 37 year old athlete is not declining at all. That's just a simple function of age, it's not a knock against Eli specifically.It's strange how some posters are so protective of their perception of Eli that they absolutely refuse to face the reality that athletes do decline in their late 30s. Eli is simply not the same QB he was in 2011. That doesn't mean he can't still be effective with the right supporting cast. But it's more likely than not that the days of Eli putting the team on his back and carrying them to victory are gone, or at the very least, are going to be happening less and less frequently as we go forward.

RE: Hey Rivers regressed? Has Rothlisberger regressed? Gatorade Dunk : 3/13/2018 3:55 pm : link

Quote: Nobody is talking about their eroding skills, and why? Because they are both on substantially better teams.

And they're both a full year younger than Eli despite having been drafted the same year. In comment 13862410 Bramton1 said:And they're both a full year younger than Eli despite having been drafted the same year.

RE: RE: RE: . dep026 : 3/13/2018 3:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862439 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13862431 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Using some of the logic on this thread, QB's wouldn't regress until they're about 50 years old.



"He can still throw! Why are we trying to get rid of him?"



It sounds silly.



You can either see it on the field, or you can't.



Arm strength isn't typically how you determine whether a QB still has it or not.







When you're saying a player is physically in decline, which is so often said here, what are you basing that on if not arm strength and other physical intangibles?







First, some of it is arm strength where as Eli cannot get away with his arm-alone anymore, meaning when he does not have time to get his feet underneath him balls now fall short or go high.



But its not only that, his downfield accuracy is way off versus prior years. And he is missing long and short with that accuracy which is a leading indicator of declining arm/body strength.



The other Pocket-Related factors include: lack of patience in letting plays develop; eyes dropping to rush; not wiggling around pocket, and taking off and running even less than ever; and the ball now popping out so much more on initial hits.



just to name a few...



He was 5th in the NFL last year in catchable passes. So that negates a lot of what you wrote. And the Giants led the NFL in drops last year and didnt have their starting WRs for 2/3rds of the season.



All this needs to be taken into consideration as well. In comment 13862594 Jimmy Googs said:He was 5th in the NFL last year in catchable passes. So that negates a lot of what you wrote. And the Giants led the NFL in drops last year and didnt have their starting WRs for 2/3rds of the season.All this needs to be taken into consideration as well.

RE: RE: RE: Hey Rivers regressed? Has Rothlisberger regressed? Jimmy Googs : 3/13/2018 3:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862542 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 13862410 Bramton1 said:





Quote:





Nobody is talking about their eroding skills, and why? Because they are both on substantially better teams.







No, its because they have maintained their Franchise QB skills. They both had strong 2017 years.



And last I saw in January Big Ben was firing missiles all over the vaunted Jaguar defense. Brees left the field in Minnesota by bringing his team all the way back to take the lead (after an absolutely clutch perfect throw on 4th down no less keeping the drive alive) before the Saints defense blew it.







You really thought Ben played that well against Jax? I doubt you watched it since the Jags were credited with FIVE dropped INTs. Forget aboot them?



Ha, ha. He had 5 touchdowns, 450+ yards passing and his offense scored 40+ points.



Are you suggesting his regressing skills kept him from throwing 10 touchdowns and scoring 90 points?



chucklehead... In comment 13862551 dep026 said:Ha, ha. He had 5 touchdowns, 450+ yards passing and his offense scored 40+ points.Are you suggesting his regressing skills kept him from throwing 10 touchdowns and scoring 90 points?chucklehead...

RE: RE: Eli JonC : 3/13/2018 3:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862253 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Hasn't regressed. Many in the league know he has good football left. Many on this site will eat a lot of crow. Reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated





It's not binary. It's possible that Eli may simultaneously be declining and still have good football left. It's fairly naïve to suggest that a 37 year old athlete is not declining at all. That's just a simple function of age, it's not a knock against Eli specifically.



It's strange how some posters are so protective of their perception of Eli that they absolutely refuse to face the reality that athletes do decline in their late 30s. Eli is simply not the same QB he was in 2011. That doesn't mean he can't still be effective with the right supporting cast. But it's more likely than not that the days of Eli putting the team on his back and carrying them to victory are gone, or at the very least, are going to be happening less and less frequently as we go forward.



ding ding ... good post too from Googs. In comment 13862597 Gatorade Dunk said:ding ding ... good post too from Googs.

RE: Didn't the Giants lead the league in dropped Gatorade Dunk : 3/13/2018 3:58 pm : link

Quote: passes last year? As a matter of fact, I would bet we have been amongst the leaders in dropped passes for his entire career.

He's also led the NFL in interceptions (by a fairly wide margin) since he entered the league. It's not all on the receivers, and never has been. That's a pretty weak defense of Eli, to be honest. In comment 13862437 carpoon said:He's also led the NFL in interceptions (by a fairly wide margin) since he entered the league. It's not all on the receivers, and never has been. That's a pretty weak defense of Eli, to be honest.

RE: RE: RE: Eli is still good NYSports1 : 3/13/2018 3:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862347 NYSports1 said:





Quote:





In comment 13862330 Glover said:





Quote:





give me a break. Its kinda hard to evaluate him over the past 2 seasons. More like impossible. Shit O line, shit offensive scheme. Its just as viable to say he has 2 more Super Bowl MVPs left in him as it is to say he's done.

Eli will be the starter next year, and will be until he decides to retire.

Because he is GOOD. Very good. Check the analysis of a franchise QB thread. Football is a team game, and Eli can uphold his position well enough to win.







Name me the last VERY GOOD QB to lead his team to 14.5 pts per game for 16 games and miss playoffs in 5of6 seasons and the one playoff season he did nothing to contribute







Kurt Warner missed the playoffs in 6 straight seasons. But I am sure you have already forgotten that.



And I debunked your foolishness by saying he did not quarterback the team much of those 6 seasons....playing a game or two or three does not count as Warner missing the playoffs 6 straigh years.... In comment 13862362 dep026 said:And I debunked your foolishness by saying he did not quarterback the team much of those 6 seasons....playing a game or two or three does not count as Warner missing the playoffs 6 straigh years....

RE: This place is gonna be great Dave in Hoboken : 3/13/2018 4:00 pm : link

Quote: When the Giants don’t take a QB.



Or when Barkley goes number 1. Don't be so certain.. In comment 13862572 WillVAB said:Or when Barkley goes number 1. Don't be so certain..

RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli is still good dep026 : 3/13/2018 4:02 pm : link

Quote:

And I debunked your foolishness by saying he did not quarterback the team much of those 6 seasons....playing a game or two or three does not count as Warner missing the playoffs 6 straigh years....



He was 15-29 in those 6 years. I am sure you are going to counter with something that it wasnt his fault.



But carry on. In comment 13862609 NYSports1 said:He was 15-29 in those 6 years. I am sure you are going to counter with something that it wasnt his fault.But carry on.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Hey Rivers regressed? Has Rothlisberger regressed? dep026 : 3/13/2018 4:06 pm : link

Quote:



Ha, ha. He had 5 touchdowns, 450+ yards passing and his offense scored 40+ points.



Are you suggesting his regressing skills kept him from throwing 10 touchdowns and scoring 90 points?



chucklehead...



Stats are meaningless without context (isnt that what you preached when discussing Eli's week 15 game and dismissed it for a variety of reasons?) he was behind the whole game. Much of the reason because of his two turnovers earlier in the game. Yes, he had a monster 4th quarter going up against prevent defenses, and made some nice 4thdown throws....



but I can guarantee you that if Eli had a game where he threws for a bunch of yards and TDs and they lost because he was responsible for the whole he put them in and continued by constantly throwing passes that should have been intercepted (5 of them btw) - not one person, including you would praise him.



In fact all I have to do is go back to the week following the 2nd eagles game to prove my point.



Jimmy, you are a good poster and you may be right about Eli. But citing that game Ben played and using it as a stepping stone on how good Ben is is being very contradicting of some of the things you said about Eli after he had good games as well. In comment 13862602 Jimmy Googs said:Stats are meaningless without context (isnt that what you preached when discussing Eli's week 15 game and dismissed it for a variety of reasons?) he was behind the whole game. Much of the reason because of his two turnovers earlier in the game. Yes, he had a monster 4th quarter going up against prevent defenses, and made some nice 4thdown throws....but I can guarantee you that if Eli had a game where he threws for a bunch of yards and TDs and they lost because he was responsible for the whole he put them in and continued by constantly throwing passes that should have been intercepted (5 of them btw) - not one person, including you would praise him.In fact all I have to do is go back to the week following the 2nd eagles game to prove my point.Jimmy, you are a good poster and you may be right about Eli. But citing that game Ben played and using it as a stepping stone on how good Ben is is being very contradicting of some of the things you said about Eli after he had good games as well.

RE: RE: Didn't the Giants lead the league in dropped dep026 : 3/13/2018 4:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862437 carpoon said:





Quote:





passes last year? As a matter of fact, I would bet we have been amongst the leaders in dropped passes for his entire career.





He's also led the NFL in interceptions (by a fairly wide margin) since he entered the league. It's not all on the receivers, and never has been. That's a pretty weak defense of Eli, to be honest.



eli's panchant for risking passes has led to a lot of INTs, and he has thrown some bad ones in his career.



But without that mindset, the organization may be minus 2 SB titles as well. Gotta take the good with the bad sometimes. In comment 13862607 Gatorade Dunk said:eli's panchant for risking passes has led to a lot of INTs, and he has thrown some bad ones in his career.But without that mindset, the organization may be minus 2 SB titles as well. Gotta take the good with the bad sometimes.

RE: . Dave in Hoboken : 3/13/2018 4:14 pm : link

Quote: New GM

New head coach

2nd pick overall



There is never going to be a better time to put an end to the excruciating half measures that have been team policy since Eli was made the starter in 2004. I'm tired of trying to catch lightning in a bottle. We all should be.



This. It's good to see most people feel this way now. 6 years of band-aids and patches that haven't worked. Why continue to do the same thing? There's literally not one good reason to. Not one. In comment 13862460 Go Terps said:This. It's good to see most people feel this way now. 6 years of band-aids and patches that haven't worked. Why continue to do the same thing? There's literally not one good reason to. Not one.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli is still good NYSports1 : 3/13/2018 4:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862609 NYSports1 said:





Quote:







And I debunked your foolishness by saying he did not quarterback the team much of those 6 seasons....playing a game or two or three does not count as Warner missing the playoffs 6 straigh years....







He was 15-29 in those 6 years. I am sure you are going to counter with something that it wasnt his fault.



But carry on.



SO Eli played 96 games in that 6 year span and missed the playoffs in 5-6 seasons



That to you means Warner in 6 seasons played in 44 games means is the same? Fantastic In comment 13862616 dep026 said:SO Eli played 96 games in that 6 year span and missed the playoffs in 5-6 seasonsThat to you means Warner in 6 seasons played in 44 games means is the same? Fantastic

RE: RE: RE: Didn't the Giants lead the league in dropped NYSports1 : 3/13/2018 4:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862607 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13862437 carpoon said:





Quote:





passes last year? As a matter of fact, I would bet we have been amongst the leaders in dropped passes for his entire career.





He's also led the NFL in interceptions (by a fairly wide margin) since he entered the league. It's not all on the receivers, and never has been. That's a pretty weak defense of Eli, to be honest.







eli's panchant for risking passes has led to a lot of INTs, and he has thrown some bad ones in his career.



But without that mindset, the organization may be minus 2 SB titles as well. Gotta take the good with the bad sometimes.



Or the team got hot in a avarage season at the right time and got some lucky breaks in 07 to win the SB and got hot in 11 at the right time after 9-7 season.



Am sure Eli's aggressiveness for picks is what won us those 2 SB In comment 13862630 dep026 said:Or the team got hot in a avarage season at the right time and got some lucky breaks in 07 to win the SB and got hot in 11 at the right time after 9-7 season.Am sure Eli's aggressiveness for picks is what won us those 2 SB

15-29 dep026 : 3/13/2018 4:20 pm : link and 3 different teams mind you.



Warner had a stretch of football that was hideous for 6 years. Thats all I am saying.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Didn't the Giants lead the league in dropped dep026 : 3/13/2018 4:22 pm : link

Quote:



Or the team got hot in a avarage season at the right time and got some lucky breaks in 07 to win the SB and got hot in 11 at the right time after 9-7 season.



Am sure Eli's aggressiveness for picks is what won us those 2 SB



On my re-entry to BBI, I promised that I wouldnt get myself caught in this. So Ill just leave it as have a good day. In comment 13862670 NYSports1 said:On my re-entry to BBI, I promised that I wouldnt get myself caught in this. So Ill just leave it as have a good day.

RE: Call it what you will UberAlias : 3/13/2018 4:23 pm : link

Quote: regression, decline due to age ... it's in full view.



He's still capable of playing some good football, but he's not the player he was a few years ago. He's missing all sorts of throws he used to make, a tell-tale sign the arm is declining.



Sentimentality is part of what's killing this franchise. I think this take is spot on. Unfortunately. In comment 13862403 JonC said:I think this take is spot on. Unfortunately.

One thing I think that gets overlooked dep026 : 3/13/2018 4:28 pm : link is getting a new QB doesnt start the rebuilding process, it could actually prolong it. You can still rebuild with Eli and then hand the reigns over to Webb or Darnold/Rosen/Allen, and be ready to compete immediately.



We need to fix the OL and attitudes first and foremost.

Dep - give me a little more credit than that. Jimmy Googs : 3/13/2018 4:29 pm : link First, Ben had a good day versus the Jags, and a good season like I mentioned. Lets call a spade a spade. Even if you chalk it up to being behind or prevent defense or whatever, he made the plays to score 40+. I haven't seen Eli do that since we played Carolina a few years back (maybe?).



And I don't bash Eli for the sake of doing it (although sometimes its fun to poke at Britt when he gets a bit too ridiculous but I never start it). I am a proponent of shedding Eli though and fixing the Giants, and imo he is in the way of really doing it. My opinion and i will give whenever I want.



I absolutely thought Eli played well against the Eagles that second game. But the good games have become far more infrequent and he is far more inconsistent than ever. And simply one week later (vs ARZ) we see the result.



He isn't going to carry the Offense anymore. Its simply not going to happen. So, in my view, I want to move on before this becomes a true liability...

RE: Dep - give me a little more credit than that. dep026 : 3/13/2018 4:39 pm : link

Quote: First, Ben had a good day versus the Jags, and a good season like I mentioned. Lets call a spade a spade. Even if you chalk it up to being behind or prevent defense or whatever, he made the plays to score 40+. I haven't seen Eli do that since we played Carolina a few years back (maybe?).



And I don't bash Eli for the sake of doing it (although sometimes its fun to poke at Britt when he gets a bit too ridiculous but I never start it). I am a proponent of shedding Eli though and fixing the Giants, and imo he is in the way of really doing it. My opinion and i will give whenever I want.



I absolutely thought Eli played well against the Eagles that second game. But the good games have become far more infrequent and he is far more inconsistent than ever. And simply one week later (vs ARZ) we see the result.



He isn't going to carry the Offense anymore. Its simply not going to happen. So, in my view, I want to move on before this becomes a true liability...



well as far as Ben's game against Jax, its all matter of opinion. I wasnt too impressed with it. I have seen him play much better. Much like I have seen Eli play much better than week 15 against Philly.



As far as Eli's future. I do understand wanting to start over, I really do. I am not going to judge it by 2017 though. Injuries to OBJ and BM in the preseason. A terrible defense and run game to start the year, than injuries to everyone. It was as bad as bad could be.



I am a huge fan of drafting Darnold orRosen at 2. And start Eli. I think he certianly can play at a level that a Blake Bortles, Nick Foles, and Case Keenum played at last year and they were winning playoff games. Now will our team be good enough? Probably not. So start Eli, and if the season goes to shit early - put the rookie in.



I just dont think people realize how bad we were last year. We may have been the worst coached team in the NFL last year and we had probably the worst talent from week 8 on.



I know people hate this phrase. But Eli and everyone returning (including Apple, Flowers, etc...) they get a do-over or even a one last chance. In comment 13862694 Jimmy Googs said:well as far as Ben's game against Jax, its all matter of opinion. I wasnt too impressed with it. I have seen him play much better. Much like I have seen Eli play much better than week 15 against Philly.As far as Eli's future. I do understand wanting to start over, I really do. I am not going to judge it by 2017 though. Injuries to OBJ and BM in the preseason. A terrible defense and run game to start the year, than injuries to everyone. It was as bad as bad could be.I am a huge fan of drafting Darnold orRosen at 2. And start Eli. I think he certianly can play at a level that a Blake Bortles, Nick Foles, and Case Keenum played at last year and they were winning playoff games. Now will our team be good enough? Probably not. So start Eli, and if the season goes to shit early - put the rookie in.I just dont think people realize how bad we were last year. We may have been the worst coached team in the NFL last year and we had probably the worst talent from week 8 on.I know people hate this phrase. But Eli and everyone returning (including Apple, Flowers, etc...) they get a do-over or even a one last chance.

Ok Dep. Jimmy Googs : 3/13/2018 5:15 pm : link Although you won't see my handle on too many threads supporting giving folks a "do-over" at age 37...

RE: RE: This place is gonna be great WillVAB : 3/13/2018 8:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862572 WillVAB said:





Quote:





When the Giants don’t take a QB.







Or when Barkley goes number 1. Don't be so certain..



I want no part of Barkley at 2.



What people don’t realize here is the GM and HC don’t give a flying fuck if the Giants are “set at the QB position for the next 10-15 years,” if there’s even one of those in this draft. It’s their job to put together a good team and win football games. If they don’t win relatively soon, they’ll be gone just like the last regime. DG and Sherman have what, maybe a 3 year leash to turn it around? 4?





In comment 13862613 Dave in Hoboken said:I want no part of Barkley at 2.What people don’t realize here is the GM and HC don’t give a flying fuck if the Giants are “set at the QB position for the next 10-15 years,” if there’s even one of those in this draft. It’s their job to put together a good team and win football games. If they don’t win relatively soon, they’ll be gone just like the last regime. DG and Sherman have what, maybe a 3 year leash to turn it around? 4?

RE: RE: RE: Didn't the Giants lead the league in dropped Gatorade Dunk : 3/13/2018 8:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13862607 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13862437 carpoon said:





Quote:





passes last year? As a matter of fact, I would bet we have been amongst the leaders in dropped passes for his entire career.





He's also led the NFL in interceptions (by a fairly wide margin) since he entered the league. It's not all on the receivers, and never has been. That's a pretty weak defense of Eli, to be honest.







eli's panchant for risking passes has led to a lot of INTs, and he has thrown some bad ones in his career.



But without that mindset, the organization may be minus 2 SB titles as well. Gotta take the good with the bad sometimes.

That's absolutely fair, and I agree with it. The context of my point was simply about blaming the receivers for drops without acknowledging that it cuts both ways. I have never downplayed the role that Eli played for us in winning two Super Bowls, and never will. But I also recognize that he's not the same player that he was then, and at 37 years old, it's silly to expect him to be. In comment 13862630 dep026 said:That's absolutely fair, and I agree with it. The context of my point was simply about blaming the receivers for drops without acknowledging that it cuts both ways. I have never downplayed the role that Eli played for us in winning two Super Bowls, and never will. But I also recognize that he's not the same player that he was then, and at 37 years old, it's silly to expect him to be.

People are worried about drops xman : 3/13/2018 9:20 pm : link but what about poorly thrown balls to wide open receivers? Anyone want to take a count on missed opportunities? What QB leads the league?