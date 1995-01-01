Giants Sign Jonathan Stewart adamg : 5:39 pm per Schefter

Former Panthers' RB Jonathan Stewart is expected to sign with the New York Giants, per source. Rejoins his former Panthers' OC Mike Shula in NY.

This is a pretty major signing...

LOL ZogZerg : 5:41 pm : link That would be like a 3rd tier signing 2 years ago.

I guess he can help his O coordinator.

A veteran presence Emil : 5:43 pm : link was needed in the backfield. Giants have a lot of young horses, but they are entering a new offense and Stewart will be a good voice in that room.

I don't get it. He's old for a rb and already coming off two bad Ira : 5:43 pm : link years. Last season, he averaged 3.4 ypc.

I LOLed on that one.😁😅🤣

If it means we pass on Barkley NYSports1 : 5:43 pm : link than this is franchise altering signing by DG....Get the QB at 2 and lets start fresh and cut the dead weight

Rather have Darkwa OdellBeckhamJr : 5:44 pm : link this guy is a bum, 2.9ypc behind All-Pro Norwell.

Meh Breeze_94 : 5:44 pm : link It should be cheap. We needed depth, maybe he has a little something left in the tank. Hope he isn't our bell-cow though.





They signed him fast antdog24 : 5:45 pm : link musta threw in a tuna salad sandwich as incentive...



If anything adamg : 5:46 pm : link we're likelier to go early at RB. This is a short yardage elder statesman type move.



Breezey: you should be happy we're not likely to go after Lewis or McKinnon.

Seriously, this is what DG has been SHO'NUFF : 5:46 pm : link wasting his time on?

Yawn Marty866b : 5:47 pm : link I hope he can get us the short yardage stuff. If so, can't complain.

no one can sign until tomorrow afternoon

Stewart is the kind of guy Breeze_94 : 5:48 pm : link you sign a month into the offseason after the FA dust has already settled. This is not a day 1 move. Why waste your time.

ugh gross terz22 : 5:48 pm : link Better be for vet minimum.

Ugh,, Dillon in Va : 5:48 pm : link I hope this is a joke? I would rather keep Darkwa. Stewie hasn't been dynamic in years and isn't much of a receiving threat either.

ok as long as it's for the minimum GiantsFan84 : 5:48 pm : link .

Fine AdamBrag : 5:48 pm : link as long as DG didn't overpay.

I don’t get it The_Boss : 5:49 pm : link 30 old RB with a ton of miles for a 3 win team ahead of a draft deep at RB.

Yawwwwwn BigBlueDownTheShore : 5:50 pm : link Dumpster Diver Dave at it again.

Beason, Stewart... who's next, Steve Smith? SHO'NUFF : 5:51 pm : link the good news is we'll get Cam Newton when he turns 38.

Why Archer : 5:51 pm : link I do not understand this signing



Somebody explain to me why the Giants signed Stewart ?



I hope that this signing does not limit the money available to sign a lineman or that it precludes drafting a running back

Stewart vs Darkwa Emil : 5:52 pm : link I get the love for Darkwa, easy to root for. I liked him too.



But keep in mind what Coach Shurmur said about strongly preferring running backs who can catch. Darkwa is not that guy. Stewart is a power back, who also catches the ball well. He had a career high 47 receptions in 2011.



Of course, like Darkwa, he has missed a lot of time to injury.

Didn't they say they wanted RB who could bigblue18 : 5:53 pm : link catch the ball. This guy never caught the ball in his prime

... 26.2 : 5:54 pm : link My mind could change once I see the contract #'s, but this basically replaces Vereen. No bid deal.

Rashad Jennings part 2 nyjuggernaut2 : 5:55 pm : link would've been a good signing 5 years ago, but not at 31 years old.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiOOmWUxJfA Breeze_94 : 5:55 pm : link Here he is, week 10 of last season vs the Dolphins (who looked helpless on D this game but its something)



He looks like he has a little bit of juice left in the tank. Not the worst option as an RB2/depth guy in case the starter goes down.

meh signing injury cases usually is a waste of time and money Torrag : 5:55 pm : link ...

Worthwhile to give the OC idiotsavant : 5:57 pm : link A toehold. But.



Ten years at RB is typically a long time already. Wear on tyres.



That said, if he's healthy ,can pass pro and catch?

All we need is Adirian Peterson... BamaBlue : 5:59 pm : link for the best 5 years too late backfield in the NFL.

Wasn't mitch300 : 6:00 pm : link he the one that trashed Gettleman when he was with Carolina?

Since they couldn't sign any Hog Mollies ZogZerg : 6:00 pm : link They signed a big RB to make up for it...

Locker room ryanmkeane : 6:03 pm : link signing. Obviously a lot of tread on the tires but if we get Barkley or an early round RB, it's not like he's going to be getting a ton of carries. Stewart is one of the best guys in the NFL. Same with Ogletree. Guys that actually give a fuck about playing

They'll be 90 guys on this roster to start. Let's see who's on Blue21 : 6:04 pm : link the roster to start the season before we panic. Good short yardage back and runs with an attitude. Let's see what happens. Darkwa probably wants a bankload and he's no Pro Bowler.

Pass Protection Peppers : 6:06 pm : link Stewart is one of the best RBs in the league in pass protection. It's not exciting but this move makes sense.

yea this just signals to me that they aren't spending big FA $ on RB Eric on Li : 6:11 pm : link which is a good move. Draft is deep, Gallman is interesting, Perkins may be a good reclamation project. Needed to add some veteran depth just to be safe.

I like it GiantTuff1 : 6:11 pm : link We need steadier presences on this team, and to fill out the middle grounds of the roster to set up competition.



We are not going to be signing guys that are going to blow away the spot and it's theirs for the taking, most likely.



Stewart can have a role on this team if he's patched up his health.

With Eli Jeffrey : 6:13 pm : link our backfield will be old and slow. Can Stewart still block? He was awful the past year.

this is kind of like the Reuben Droughns addition Eric on Li : 6:15 pm : link by itself, it's blah. But he was a necessary placeholder to Jacobs/Bradshaw tandem emerging.

Meanwhile Rflairr : 6:15 pm : link Hubbard signs elsewhere unreal

this is kind of like the Reuben Droughns addition Eric on Li : 6:17 pm : link by itself, it's blah. But he was a necessary placeholder to Jacobs/Bradshaw tandem emerging.

New York Pankings. KerrysFlask : 6:18 pm : link Can we talk to anyone but ex panthers and vikings?

Bit of a head scratcher bigbluehoya : 6:23 pm : link That this is something they spent any of their time on during Day 1 of FA.

Vet running back to teach Barkley Tuckrule : 6:26 pm : link Or vet running back to help a young qb?

From the video mrvax : 6:28 pm : link he appears to still be athletic and has good vision. He looks slow though. You have to get some holes and he will find them.



Eli-Jonathan Stewart read option should be glorious to watch shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:33 pm : link ...

I don’t think it would preclude picking Barkley if he’s available Bill L : 6:35 pm : link But maybe it does. A meh QB to go with a meh RB.

Ian this Rashad Jennings all over again? est1986 : 6:35 pm : link Or Reuben Droughns? Eithe way... “BOOOOOOO!”

This is a decent signing. Brown Recluse : 6:37 pm : link Hes an upgrade over Darkwa as a short yardage back and good veteran presence. He doesnt fill any major holes, but its still a good addition.

He's done crackerjack465 : 6:41 pm : link but we need some more veterans on the offensive side of the ball outside of Eli and Brandon Marshall(?). We really have nobody else.



Knows the system too.

I'm neutral on the move DavidinBMNY : 6:43 pm : link A veteran makes sense for 2 recent draft picks.



How this could be there first signing of a veteran off another team given there problems that I don't get.

What’s the difference between him NikkiMac : 6:45 pm : link And Blount and everybody wants Blount he’s just as good in that role .....

Always great to see the team get older, as well. Dave in Hoboken : 6:46 pm : link Tons of miles on his body, as well. Would rather see more from Gallman, too.

he's an easy signing bc4life : 6:50 pm : link still runs hard, delivers a blow. will be a good mentor to the youngters.





Stewart Gallman Perkins bc4life : 6:54 pm : link and a decent draft pick - that's not a bad stable.



Now for that small matter of getting them some effective blockers.

Uninspiring Signing TheVette : 6:55 pm : link Stewart, Herzlich - really not getting either of these choices. Stewart is already done, and Herzlich adds nothing.



Lousy day for DG - didn't earn a dime of whatever Mara is paying him. Fell back on 2 guys who no one else would have signed.

Dubious start to FA to say the least. The_Boss : 6:56 pm : link Does a guy like Stewart really need to be on a bad team rebuilding? And, assuming the NYG lose the Solder sweepstakes, which dumpsters will DG look in for “solutions” for the worst OL in football?

I actually like the signing Sammo85 : 6:56 pm : link Our RBs have been terrible at the fundamentals of the position and cannot pass block to save their lives.



He’ll be a solid vet presence and mentor. He can still pound it in short yardage situations. He’ll get maybe 10 carries a game, if that. He also is likely an aid to Shula in implementing the run side of the offense.

RE: Stewart Gallman Perkins TheVette : 6:56 pm : link

Quote: and a decent draft pick - that's not a bad stable.



Now for that small matter of getting them some effective blockers.



It's actually pretty bad. Gallman is the only player with NFL-level talent of the 3. Stewart is fried like an egg, and Perkins will be the Arena League in another year.

he's a veteran bc4life : 6:58 pm : link neither Gallman or Perins are proven commodities - Pretty sure they'll be drafting a rb too. at least one.



Herzlich, certainly not a sexy move but new DC must have signed off on it. Must have a plan on how he'll use him.

RE: Uninspiring Signing PetesHereNow : 6:59 pm : link

Quote: Stewart, Herzlich - really not getting either of these choices. Stewart is already done, and Herzlich adds nothing.



Lousy day for DG - didn't earn a dime of whatever Mara is paying him. Fell back on 2 guys who no one else would have signed.



DG: Andrew, it’s Dave here. We’d like to sign you for x amount for 5 years.



Norwell: Sorry, buddy. I know you gave me my first contract, but Jacksonville is my choice.



WTF is DG supposed to do? Beg? In comment 13863046 TheVette said:DG: Andrew, it’s Dave here. We’d like to sign you for x amount for 5 years.Norwell: Sorry, buddy. I know you gave me my first contract, but Jacksonville is my choice.WTF is DG supposed to do? Beg?

Norwell bc4life : 7:01 pm : link was always viewed as a likely signing by means of BBI vision. Undrafted FA - so this will be his biggest payday - never thought they had a realistic chance of getting him.

The organization Reb8thVA : 7:01 pm : link Is really crushing it today. Sexy moves

Not ready to give up on DGs plan yet TMS : 7:02 pm : link are you? Give him the benefit of the doubt ?

I'll go on record rasbutant : 7:04 pm : link as saying I like the move.

He keeps the chains moving NYG_Jase : 7:05 pm : link Good signing, great signing if its on the cheap. Can catch the football, pass protect well and will get the tough yards on third down. Bye Darkwa..... who couldn’t catch and that doesn’t fit our offensive scheme.

RE: Didn't they say they wanted RB who could Gmen4Life21 : 7:05 pm : link

Quote: catch the ball. This guy never caught the ball in his prime

They may have. There’s also gonna be more than one RB used. Giants also lacked a power back. Not done adding to the position either. In comment 13862884 bigblue18 said:They may have. There’s also gonna be more than one RB used. Giants also lacked a power back. Not done adding to the position either.

Darkwa bc4life : 7:06 pm : link showed glimpses but he had a hard time staying healthy

Old to older N9NE11 : 7:06 pm : link I thought the idea was to get younger not close to retirement

Solid move BigBlue1013 : 7:09 pm : link This is a simple move to improve the Locker Room atmosphere and for Stewart to bring Leadership to the RB group Barkley(TBD)+Gallman+Stewart

This article is pretty telling as to why he is now a Giant. LI NHB : 7:10 pm : link



It's not just a veteran presence, he's a beacon in a locker room.

- ( To those of you blowing this totally out of proportion, give this a read.It's not just a veteran presence, he's a beacon in a locker room. Link - ( New Window

He still runs hard bc4life : 7:18 pm : link has some value

is this a joke? Enzo : 7:20 pm : link An old running back who's no longer...good at being a running back? Anything more than the minimum and this is just dumb. Actually, even at the minimum this is dumb.

No problem with the signing, provided SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:20 pm : link the contract isn't ridiculous. I don't think he's done yet & we need all the good locker room guys we can get after '17.

You guys are getting too worked up about a signing that is probably PetesHereNow : 7:25 pm : link Near the vet minimum. Clearly DG doesn’t think the guy is done. I could see your points if this is all he does this month. But it’s not a crime to sign a vet back who’s a hard runner, a good blocker, and a mentor in the locker room.

3.4 ypc brunswick : 7:35 pm : link behind best guard in football...awful signing

no dick in hoboken bc4life : 7:41 pm : link I'm not related to him. Look at 2016-2017 highlights

Does he come with a RottenApple : 7:43 pm : link wheelchair?

I don’t think he’s any more then Veteran depth..... Simms11 : 7:49 pm : link He could certainly be that short yardage and goal line back. The guy to push the pile and also get a few carries during the game. He’s not going to be a starter. I think he’s got a role however. Regardless of whether the Giants draft another RB in Apr or not, this move was needed for that RB room.



He had a60 yard run against the Vikes last year and also had 6 TDs. I think he’ll be effective in a role.

not Rashad Jennings bluepepper : 7:50 pm : link Jennings was about the same age but didn't have the mileage. Plus he could catch.



As for the veteran stuff - if there's one position on the field where you don't need experience it's RB. Guys come in day one and play the position at a high level.



Eli might like this signing bc4life : 7:55 pm : link based on pass protection. He hasn't had a real man rb protecting his back since Jacobs left.

Homer Simpson Move nflscouting : 7:55 pm : link as Homer would say D'Oh!

. arcarsenal : 8:01 pm : link I think when you sign a RB and the best things people are finding to say about him have nothing to do with actually carrying the football, you probably haven't signed a very good player.



Leadership and blocking are great. But they're worth little if the player doesn't do his primary job well.



Stewart has a ton of milage on him, he's had a lot of injuries - just three full seasons in a decade of being in the league - and is now 30 years old.



I'm not even sure we'll even get the type of year we got from Jennings in 2015.

Does he come with Section331 : 8:02 pm : link the fork in his back?



I don’t get this move. This isn’t a team that is a veteran RB away from a SB. Not the end of the world, but an odd allocation of resources.

I really, really don't understand paying free agent money to RBs Ten Ton Hammer : 8:07 pm : link with this kind of mileage.



More than any other position, RB is one that you can absolutely get in rounds 2-3-4 if you do your homework.



The Giants don't seem to have lost their fetish for splitting RB carries between six different backs. Hate that too. Just give the guy the ball and let him have a game.

Someone cue dcp : 8:42 pm : link Deangelo Williams for a complete Panther RB reunion on the Giants. I don't see Pat Shurmer involved in this process. Doubtful he would agree to old wheels Stewart. Draft RB's, don't sign old guys.

