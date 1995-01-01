Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Giants Sign Jonathan Stewart

adamg : 5:39 pm
per Schefter
Should be cheap at least:  
adamg : 5:40 pm : link
Quote:
Adam Schefter

Verified account

@AdamSchefter
1m1 minute ago
More
Former Panthers' RB Jonathan Stewart is expected to sign with the New York Giants, per source. Rejoins his former Panthers' OC Mike Shula in NY.
Championship  
antdog24 : 5:41 pm : link
amirite?
championship  
mphbullet36 : 5:41 pm : link
....
RE: Championship  
adamg : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 13862829 antdog24 said:
Quote:
amirite?


This is a pretty major signing...
LOL  
ZogZerg : 5:41 pm : link
That would be like a 3rd tier signing 2 years ago.
I guess he can help his O coordinator.
meh  
Giantfan in skinland : 5:42 pm : link
A veteran presence  
Emil : 5:43 pm : link
was needed in the backfield. Giants have a lot of young horses, but they are entering a new offense and Stewart will be a good voice in that room.
I don't get it. He's old for a rb and already coming off two bad  
Ira : 5:43 pm : link
years. Last season, he averaged 3.4 ypc.
RE: LOL  
dk in TX : 5:43 pm : link
In comment 13862832 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
That would be like a 3rd tier signing 2 years ago.
I guess he can help his O coordinator.


I LOLed on that one.😁😅🤣
If it means we pass on Barkley  
NYSports1 : 5:43 pm : link
than this is franchise altering signing by DG....Get the QB at 2 and lets start fresh and cut the dead weight
meh,  
section125 : 5:43 pm : link
...
Rather have Darkwa  
OdellBeckhamJr : 5:44 pm : link
this guy is a bum, 2.9ypc behind All-Pro Norwell.
...  
BleedBlue : 5:44 pm : link
pin it mods
Yay?  
Dave in PA : 5:44 pm : link
I thought this guy retired 2 years ago
Meh  
Breeze_94 : 5:44 pm : link
It should be cheap. We needed depth, maybe he has a little something left in the tank. Hope he isn't our bell-cow though.

OJ Anderson  
SHO'NUFF : 5:45 pm : link
part deux
They signed him fast  
antdog24 : 5:45 pm : link
musta threw in a tuna salad sandwich as incentive...
If anything  
adamg : 5:46 pm : link
we're likelier to go early at RB. This is a short yardage elder statesman type move.

Breezey: you should be happy we're not likely to go after Lewis or McKinnon.
YES!  
Dave in Hoboken : 5:46 pm : link
Now we get to sign some washed up Panther players!
Seriously, this is what DG has been  
SHO'NUFF : 5:46 pm : link
wasting his time on?
Yawn  
Marty866b : 5:47 pm : link
I hope he can get us the short yardage stuff. If so, can't complain.
Adam -- it's expected to sign  
gidiefor : Mod : 5:47 pm : link
no one can sign until tomorrow afternoon
Stewart is the kind of guy  
Breeze_94 : 5:48 pm : link
you sign a month into the offseason after the FA dust has already settled. This is not a day 1 move. Why waste your time.
ugh gross  
terz22 : 5:48 pm : link
Better be for vet minimum.
Ugh,,  
Dillon in Va : 5:48 pm : link
I hope this is a joke? I would rather keep Darkwa. Stewie hasn't been dynamic in years and isn't much of a receiving threat either.
ok as long as it's for the minimum  
GiantsFan84 : 5:48 pm : link
.
Fine  
AdamBrag : 5:48 pm : link
as long as DG didn't overpay.
I don’t get it  
The_Boss : 5:49 pm : link
30 old RB with a ton of miles for a 3 win team ahead of a draft deep at RB.
Yawwwwwn  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 5:50 pm : link
Dumpster Diver Dave at it again.
RE: Adam -- it's expected to sign  
adamg : 5:50 pm : link
In comment 13862863 gidiefor said:
Quote:
no one can sign until tomorrow afternoon


I stand corrected. Feel free to edit the thread title.
Beason, Stewart... who's next, Steve Smith?  
SHO'NUFF : 5:51 pm : link
the good news is we'll get Cam Newton when he turns 38.
Why  
Archer : 5:51 pm : link
I do not understand this signing

Somebody explain to me why the Giants signed Stewart ?

I hope that this signing does not limit the money available to sign a lineman or that it precludes drafting a running back
RE: If it means we pass on Barkley  
McNally's_Nuts : 5:51 pm : link
In comment 13862843 NYSports1 said:
Quote:
than this is franchise altering signing by DG....Get the QB at 2 and lets start fresh and cut the dead weight


If you think this signing means the Giants don’t draft Barkley if he’s available at 2, your are a tremendous idiot.
Stewart vs Darkwa  
Emil : 5:52 pm : link
I get the love for Darkwa, easy to root for. I liked him too.

But keep in mind what Coach Shurmur said about strongly preferring running backs who can catch. Darkwa is not that guy. Stewart is a power back, who also catches the ball well. He had a career high 47 receptions in 2011.

Of course, like Darkwa, he has missed a lot of time to injury.
RE: Why  
adamg : 5:53 pm : link
In comment 13862877 Archer said:
Quote:
I do not understand this signing

Somebody explain to me why the Giants signed Stewart ?

I hope that this signing does not limit the money available to sign a lineman or that it precludes drafting a running back


It likely costs next to nothing. Adds a veteran presence to a room who's eldest player would be Paul Perkins. And gives us a short yardage option now that Darkwa is going to get paid in FA.
Didn't they say they wanted RB who could  
bigblue18 : 5:53 pm : link
catch the ball. This guy never caught the ball in his prime
Woo-hoo!  
robbieballs2003 : 5:53 pm : link
...  
26.2 : 5:54 pm : link
My mind could change once I see the contract #'s, but this basically replaces Vereen. No bid deal.
Yawn.  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 5:55 pm : link
Between this and Herzlich...zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
RE: Adam -- it's expected to sign  
Milton : 5:55 pm : link
In comment 13862863 gidiefor said:
Quote:
no one can sign until tomorrow afternoon
He was released, so he can sign whenever he feels like it.
Rashad Jennings part 2  
nyjuggernaut2 : 5:55 pm : link
would've been a good signing 5 years ago, but not at 31 years old.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiOOmWUxJfA  
Breeze_94 : 5:55 pm : link
Here he is, week 10 of last season vs the Dolphins (who looked helpless on D this game but its something)

He looks like he has a little bit of juice left in the tank. Not the worst option as an RB2/depth guy in case the starter goes down.
meh signing injury cases usually is a waste of time and money  
Torrag : 5:55 pm : link
...
Sorry  
Breeze_94 : 5:56 pm : link
link here
Link - ( New Window )
Worthwhile to give the OC  
idiotsavant : 5:57 pm : link
A toehold. But.

Ten years at RB is typically a long time already. Wear on tyres.

That said, if he's healthy ,can pass pro and catch?
RE: Stewart vs Darkwa  
nyjuggernaut2 : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 13862881 Emil said:
Quote:
I get the love for Darkwa, easy to root for. I liked him too.

But keep in mind what Coach Shurmur said about strongly preferring running backs who can catch. Darkwa is not that guy. Stewart is a power back, who also catches the ball well. He had a career high 47 receptions in 2011.

Of course, like Darkwa, he has missed a lot of time to injury.


2011 was a long time ago my friend. Stewart is 31 now, and has a ton of miles on his tires. Just don't see the reason why a re-building team would make a move like this.
All we need is Adirian Peterson...  
BamaBlue : 5:59 pm : link
for the best 5 years too late backfield in the NFL.
Wasn't  
mitch300 : 6:00 pm : link
he the one that trashed Gettleman when he was with Carolina?
Since they couldn't sign any Hog Mollies  
ZogZerg : 6:00 pm : link
They signed a big RB to make up for it...
RE: RE: Stewart vs Darkwa  
Emil : 6:00 pm : link
In comment 13862896 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
In comment 13862881 Emil said:


Quote:


I get the love for Darkwa, easy to root for. I liked him too.

But keep in mind what Coach Shurmur said about strongly preferring running backs who can catch. Darkwa is not that guy. Stewart is a power back, who also catches the ball well. He had a career high 47 receptions in 2011.

Of course, like Darkwa, he has missed a lot of time to injury.



2011 was a long time ago my friend. Stewart is 31 now, and has a ton of miles on his tires. Just don't see the reason why a re-building team would make a move like this.


Very true, but I bet he can still catch.

I think Stewart is just a temporary, stabilization signing. I have no idea if he is a good locker room guy, but it certainly can't hurt to have a vet RB in the locker room who is on good terms with GM and OC. I still think the Giants get a running back in the draft.
Locker room  
ryanmkeane : 6:03 pm : link
signing. Obviously a lot of tread on the tires but if we get Barkley or an early round RB, it's not like he's going to be getting a ton of carries. Stewart is one of the best guys in the NFL. Same with Ogletree. Guys that actually give a fuck about playing
They'll be 90 guys on this roster to start. Let's see who's on  
Blue21 : 6:04 pm : link
the roster to start the season before we panic. Good short yardage back and runs with an attitude. Let's see what happens. Darkwa probably wants a bankload and he's no Pro Bowler.
suboptimal  
Phil in LA : 6:06 pm : link
first move. Suboptimal plan?
Pass Protection  
Peppers : 6:06 pm : link
Stewart is one of the best RBs in the league in pass protection. It's not exciting but this move makes sense.
RE: If anything  
Eman11 : 6:09 pm : link
In comment 13862855 adamg said:
Quote:
we're likelier to go early at RB. This is a short yardage elder statesman type move.

Breezey: you should be happy we're not likely to go after Lewis or McKinnon.


That's exactly how I see this too. As long as it's not for a lot of money (which I doubt it is) I'm good with with it.
Waste of money  
WillVAB : 6:11 pm : link
.
yea this just signals to me that they aren't spending big FA $ on RB  
Eric on Li : 6:11 pm : link
which is a good move. Draft is deep, Gallman is interesting, Perkins may be a good reclamation project. Needed to add some veteran depth just to be safe.
I like it  
GiantTuff1 : 6:11 pm : link
We need steadier presences on this team, and to fill out the middle grounds of the roster to set up competition.

We are not going to be signing guys that are going to blow away the spot and it's theirs for the taking, most likely.

Stewart can have a role on this team if he's patched up his health.
Finally someone to fill Rashad Jennings’ shoes!!!  
sb from NYT Forum : 6:12 pm : link
LOL!
With Eli  
Jeffrey : 6:13 pm : link
our backfield will be old and slow. Can Stewart still block? He was awful the past year.
Meanwhile  
Rflairr : 6:15 pm : link
Hubbard signs elsewhere unreal
this is kind of like the Reuben Droughns addition  
Eric on Li : 6:17 pm : link
by itself, it's blah. But he was a necessary placeholder to Jacobs/Bradshaw tandem emerging.
Championship!  
csb : 6:17 pm : link
.
New York Pankings.  
KerrysFlask : 6:18 pm : link
Can we talk to anyone but ex panthers and vikings?
now go get  
UESBLUE : 6:21 pm : link
Rosen.
As long  
big canoe jeff : 6:22 pm : link
As the contract is cheap ok Barkley mentor?. Obviously the current rbs aren’t
Bit of a head scratcher  
bigbluehoya : 6:23 pm : link
That this is something they spent any of their time on during Day 1 of FA.
RE: As long  
Rflairr : 6:24 pm : link
In comment 13862941 big canoe jeff said:
Quote:
As the contract is cheap ok Barkley mentor?. Obviously the current rbs aren’t


I think when they didn't get Norwell. The Chances of going with went out the window
.  
arcarsenal : 6:25 pm : link
Awful.

Yea I agree  
big canoe jeff : 6:26 pm : link
Need to draft a QB
Vet running back to teach Barkley  
Tuckrule : 6:26 pm : link
Or vet running back to help a young qb?
RE: .  
bigbluehoya : 6:27 pm : link
In comment 13862948 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Awful.


I’m going to reserve my disgust until I see the number, but it doesn’t sit well that they even consumed any of their attention with this out of the gate.
From the video  
mrvax : 6:28 pm : link
he appears to still be athletic and has good vision. He looks slow though. You have to get some holes and he will find them.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 6:29 pm : link
In comment 13862954 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
In comment 13862948 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Awful.




I’m going to reserve my disgust until I see the number, but it doesn’t sit well that they even consumed any of their attention with this out of the gate.


Old, declining, injury prone - checks all the boxes.

Doesn't appear much of anything has changed here.

Not the start I was hoping for here - but I'll give Gettleman a bit more time before I jump off a cliff.
Current RB’s  
big canoe jeff : 6:29 pm : link
Are journeymen a old Stewart at a cheap contract probably better
Giants Sign Jonathan Stewart  
David B. : 6:32 pm : link
Eli-Jonathan Stewart read option should be glorious to watch  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:33 pm : link
...
RE: Eli-Jonathan Stewart read option should be glorious to watch  
Dave in Hoboken : 6:34 pm : link
In comment 13862975 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
...


Especially with the fantastic OLine we have up front.

We're going to be laughing our asses off alot this season, both at the team and the select few 'fans' on here that wanted to go this route. Hope they're happy.
I don’t think it would preclude picking Barkley if he’s available  
Bill L : 6:35 pm : link
But maybe it does. A meh QB to go with a meh RB.
Ian this Rashad Jennings all over again?  
est1986 : 6:35 pm : link
Or Reuben Droughns? Eithe way... “BOOOOOOO!”
RE: OJ Anderson  
djm : 6:36 pm : link
In comment 13862849 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
part deux


Wasn’t true yesterday. Still untrue today.
This is a decent signing.  
Brown Recluse : 6:37 pm : link
Hes an upgrade over Darkwa as a short yardage back and good veteran presence. He doesnt fill any major holes, but its still a good addition.
As long as it’s cheap  
big canoe jeff : 6:40 pm : link
And no guaranteed $$$
He's done  
crackerjack465 : 6:41 pm : link
but we need some more veterans on the offensive side of the ball outside of Eli and Brandon Marshall(?). We really have nobody else.

Knows the system too.
I'm neutral on the move  
DavidinBMNY : 6:43 pm : link
A veteran makes sense for 2 recent draft picks.

How this could be there first signing of a veteran off another team given there problems that I don't get.
he's better than anybody  
bc4life : 6:44 pm : link
we have in the stable right now. He will be good as as pass protection. and he's not being brought here to get all the snaps. still think they draft a rb.
Link 2016 2017 season highlights - ( New Window )
What’s the difference between him  
NikkiMac : 6:45 pm : link
And Blount and everybody wants Blount he’s just as good in that role .....
Always great to see the team get older, as well.  
Dave in Hoboken : 6:46 pm : link
Tons of miles on his body, as well. Would rather see more from Gallman, too.
"I don’t think it would preclude picking Barkley..."  
Jerry K : 6:47 pm : link
That's an understatement.
he's an easy signing  
bc4life : 6:50 pm : link
still runs hard, delivers a blow. will be a good mentor to the youngters.

RE: What’s the difference between him  
Dave in Hoboken : 6:51 pm : link
In comment 13863012 NikkiMac said:
Quote:
And Blount and everybody wants Blount he’s just as good in that role .....


The difference is Blount is better.
RE: If anything  
ajr2456 : 6:52 pm : link
In comment 13862855 adamg said:
Quote:
we're likelier to go early at RB. This is a short yardage elder statesman type move.

Breezey: you should be happy we're not likely to go after Lewis or McKinnon.


Confirmation bias is wild these days
Stewart Gallman Perkins  
bc4life : 6:54 pm : link
and a decent draft pick - that's not a bad stable.

Now for that small matter of getting them some effective blockers.
Uninspiring Signing  
TheVette : 6:55 pm : link
Stewart, Herzlich - really not getting either of these choices. Stewart is already done, and Herzlich adds nothing.

Lousy day for DG - didn't earn a dime of whatever Mara is paying him. Fell back on 2 guys who no one else would have signed.
Dubious start to FA to say the least.  
The_Boss : 6:56 pm : link
Does a guy like Stewart really need to be on a bad team rebuilding? And, assuming the NYG lose the Solder sweepstakes, which dumpsters will DG look in for “solutions” for the worst OL in football?
I actually like the signing  
Sammo85 : 6:56 pm : link
Our RBs have been terrible at the fundamentals of the position and cannot pass block to save their lives.

He’ll be a solid vet presence and mentor. He can still pound it in short yardage situations. He’ll get maybe 10 carries a game, if that. He also is likely an aid to Shula in implementing the run side of the offense.
RE: Stewart Gallman Perkins  
TheVette : 6:56 pm : link
In comment 13863045 bc4life said:
Quote:
and a decent draft pick - that's not a bad stable.

Now for that small matter of getting them some effective blockers.


It's actually pretty bad. Gallman is the only player with NFL-level talent of the 3. Stewart is fried like an egg, and Perkins will be the Arena League in another year.
he's a veteran  
bc4life : 6:58 pm : link
neither Gallman or Perins are proven commodities - Pretty sure they'll be drafting a rb too. at least one.

Herzlich, certainly not a sexy move but new DC must have signed off on it. Must have a plan on how he'll use him.
RE: Uninspiring Signing  
PetesHereNow : 6:59 pm : link
In comment 13863046 TheVette said:
Quote:
Stewart, Herzlich - really not getting either of these choices. Stewart is already done, and Herzlich adds nothing.

Lousy day for DG - didn't earn a dime of whatever Mara is paying him. Fell back on 2 guys who no one else would have signed.


DG: Andrew, it’s Dave here. We’d like to sign you for x amount for 5 years.

Norwell: Sorry, buddy. I know you gave me my first contract, but Jacksonville is my choice.

WTF is DG supposed to do? Beg?
RE: RE: RE: Stewart vs Darkwa  
Vanzetti : 7:00 pm : link
In comment 13862902 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13862896 nyjuggernaut2 said:


Quote:


Stewart is a power back, who also catches the ball well. He had a career high 47 receptions in 2011.




Very true, but I bet he can still catch.


He had 36 targets the last two years and caught only 16 of them. That is awful for a RB. Beyond bad. So, I really don't think he is much of receiver.
Norwell  
bc4life : 7:01 pm : link
was always viewed as a likely signing by means of BBI vision. Undrafted FA - so this will be his biggest payday - never thought they had a realistic chance of getting him.
The organization  
Reb8thVA : 7:01 pm : link
Is really crushing it today. Sexy moves
RE: As long as it’s cheap  
Vanzetti : 7:02 pm : link
In comment 13862996 big canoe jeff said:
Quote:
And no guaranteed $$$


Exactly. Until we know the numbers, judging the signing is impossible.
Not ready to give up on DGs plan yet  
TMS : 7:02 pm : link
are you? Give him the benefit of the doubt ?
RE: Not ready to give up on DGs plan yet  
arcarsenal : 7:03 pm : link
In comment 13863073 TMS said:
Quote:
are you? Give him the benefit of the doubt ?


I don't think anyone can figure out what it is yet.
I'll go on record  
rasbutant : 7:04 pm : link
as saying I like the move.
RE: RE: What’s the difference between him  
N9NE11 : 7:04 pm : link
In comment 13863035 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13863012 NikkiMac said:


Quote:By a mile


And Blount and everybody wants Blount he’s just as good in that role .....



The difference is Blount is better.
He keeps the chains moving  
NYG_Jase : 7:05 pm : link
Good signing, great signing if its on the cheap. Can catch the football, pass protect well and will get the tough yards on third down. Bye Darkwa..... who couldn’t catch and that doesn’t fit our offensive scheme.
RE: Didn't they say they wanted RB who could  
Gmen4Life21 : 7:05 pm : link
In comment 13862884 bigblue18 said:
Quote:
catch the ball. This guy never caught the ball in his prime

They may have. There’s also gonna be more than one RB used. Giants also lacked a power back. Not done adding to the position either.
Darkwa  
bc4life : 7:06 pm : link
showed glimpses but he had a hard time staying healthy
RE: Not ready to give up on DGs plan yet  
The_Boss : 7:06 pm : link
In comment 13863073 TMS said:
Quote:
are you? Give him the benefit of the doubt ?


My guess is he’ll be dumpster diving for OL “help” by Thursday or Friday.
Old to older  
N9NE11 : 7:06 pm : link
I thought the idea was to get younger not close to retirement
RE: RE: Uninspiring Signing  
TheVette : 7:06 pm : link
In comment 13863060 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 13863046 TheVette said:


Quote:



DG: Andrew, it’s Dave here. We’d like to sign you for x amount for 5 years.

Norwell: Sorry, buddy. I know you gave me my first contract, but Jacksonville is my choice.

WTF is DG supposed to do? Beg?


Are you saying that being spurned by Norwell meana that DG needs to "Make up for it" by signing Stewart? How are bout Dion Lewis? How about McKinnon? Number of teams DG outbid to land Stewart and Herzlich = 0
RE: RE: RE: Uninspiring Signing  
BleedBlue : 7:08 pm : link
In comment 13863091 TheVette said:
Quote:
In comment 13863060 PetesHereNow said:


Quote:


In comment 13863046 TheVette said:


Quote:



DG: Andrew, it’s Dave here. We’d like to sign you for x amount for 5 years.

Norwell: Sorry, buddy. I know you gave me my first contract, but Jacksonville is my choice.

WTF is DG supposed to do? Beg?



Are you saying that being spurned by Norwell meana that DG needs to "Make up for it" by signing Stewart? How are bout Dion Lewis? How about McKinnon? Number of teams DG outbid to land Stewart and Herzlich = 0



im glad they didnt get mckinnon or lewis...why spend big dollars there with this draft class coming up next month? i 100% wouldnt sign either
Solid move  
BigBlue1013 : 7:09 pm : link
This is a simple move to improve the Locker Room atmosphere and for Stewart to bring Leadership to the RB group Barkley(TBD)+Gallman+Stewart
This article is pretty telling as to why he is now a Giant.  
LI NHB : 7:10 pm : link
To those of you blowing this totally out of proportion, give this a read.

It's not just a veteran presence, he's a beacon in a locker room.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Not ready to give up on DGs plan yet  
N9NE11 : 7:10 pm : link
In comment 13863088 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 13863073 TMS said:


Quote:where is Reese when we need him...lol


are you? Give him the benefit of the doubt ?



My guess is he’ll be dumpster diving for OL “help” by Thursday or Friday.
RE: Solid move  
TheVette : 7:11 pm : link
In comment 13863100 BigBlue1013 said:
Quote:
This is a simple move to improve the Locker Room atmosphere and for Stewart to bring Leadership to the RB group Barkley(TBD)+Gallman+Stewart


Locker room leadership only counts of the guy has any talent. Hire Stewart as RB coach, hire Herzlich as ST coach, but don't "pay" them to play, because neither one can.
He still runs hard  
bc4life : 7:18 pm : link
has some value
RE: He still runs hard  
Dave in Hoboken : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 13863120 bc4life said:
Quote:
has some value


Are you related to him by any chance?
is this a joke?  
Enzo : 7:20 pm : link
An old running back who's no longer...good at being a running back? Anything more than the minimum and this is just dumb. Actually, even at the minimum this is dumb.
No problem with the signing, provided  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:20 pm : link
the contract isn't ridiculous. I don't think he's done yet & we need all the good locker room guys we can get after '17.
RE: I don’t get it  
AcidTest : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 13862870 The_Boss said:
Quote:
30 old RB with a ton of miles for a 3 win team ahead of a draft deep at RB.


Agreed. Why? Please don't tell me about the need for a "veteran presence." This is puzzling at best. He's 30 with tons of miles.
RE: RE: I don’t get it  
AcidTest : 7:22 pm : link
In comment 13863130 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 13862870 The_Boss said:


Quote:


30 old RB with a ton of miles for a 3 win team ahead of a draft deep at RB.



Agreed. Why? Please don't tell me about the need for a "veteran presence." This is puzzling at best. He's 30 with tons of miles.


Excuse me, 31.
RE: RE: I don’t get it  
TheVette : 7:24 pm : link
In comment 13863130 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 13862870 The_Boss said:


30 old RB with a ton of miles for a 3 win team ahead of a draft deep at RB.



Agreed. Why? Please don't tell me about the need for a "veteran presence." This is puzzling at best. He's 30 with tons of miles.


Stewart is the type of guy who would be there weeks from now - why start with him (and Herzlich)? Did DG think he needed to be bold and outbid to get these 2 guys on Day 1?
You guys are getting too worked up about a signing that is probably  
PetesHereNow : 7:25 pm : link
Near the vet minimum. Clearly DG doesn’t think the guy is done. I could see your points if this is all he does this month. But it’s not a crime to sign a vet back who’s a hard runner, a good blocker, and a mentor in the locker room.
he was cooked  
adambear : 7:29 pm : link
last year.
Old RB, terrible offensive line  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:31 pm : link
Temper your excitement if possible.
3.4 ypc  
brunswick : 7:35 pm : link
behind best guard in football...awful signing
no dick in hoboken  
bc4life : 7:41 pm : link
I'm not related to him. Look at 2016-2017 highlights
Does he come with a  
RottenApple : 7:43 pm : link
wheelchair?
RE: 3.4 ypc  
TheVette : 7:44 pm : link
In comment 13863172 brunswick said:
Quote:
behind best guard in football...awful signing


Agree - this signing makes zero sense. His 3.4 ypc will drop to under 2.0 behind this Giants OL
I don’t think he’s any more then Veteran depth.....  
Simms11 : 7:49 pm : link
He could certainly be that short yardage and goal line back. The guy to push the pile and also get a few carries during the game. He’s not going to be a starter. I think he’s got a role however. Regardless of whether the Giants draft another RB in Apr or not, this move was needed for that RB room.

He had a60 yard run against the Vikes last year and also had 6 TDs. I think he’ll be effective in a role.
not Rashad Jennings  
bluepepper : 7:50 pm : link
Jennings was about the same age but didn't have the mileage. Plus he could catch.

As for the veteran stuff - if there's one position on the field where you don't need experience it's RB. Guys come in day one and play the position at a high level.
Eli might like this signing  
bc4life : 7:55 pm : link
based on pass protection. He hasn't had a real man rb protecting his back since Jacobs left.
Homer Simpson Move  
nflscouting : 7:55 pm : link
as Homer would say D'Oh!
.  
arcarsenal : 8:01 pm : link
I think when you sign a RB and the best things people are finding to say about him have nothing to do with actually carrying the football, you probably haven't signed a very good player.

Leadership and blocking are great. But they're worth little if the player doesn't do his primary job well.

Stewart has a ton of milage on him, he's had a lot of injuries - just three full seasons in a decade of being in the league - and is now 30 years old.

I'm not even sure we'll even get the type of year we got from Jennings in 2015.
Does he come with  
Section331 : 8:02 pm : link
the fork in his back?

I don’t get this move. This isn’t a team that is a veteran RB away from a SB. Not the end of the world, but an odd allocation of resources.
I really, really don't understand paying free agent money to RBs  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:07 pm : link
with this kind of mileage.

More than any other position, RB is one that you can absolutely get in rounds 2-3-4 if you do your homework.

The Giants don't seem to have lost their fetish for splitting RB carries between six different backs. Hate that too. Just give the guy the ball and let him have a game.
Someone cue  
dcp : 8:42 pm : link
Deangelo Williams for a complete Panther RB reunion on the Giants. I don't see Pat Shurmer involved in this process. Doubtful he would agree to old wheels Stewart. Draft RB's, don't sign old guys.
RE: Someone cue  
arcarsenal : 8:43 pm : link
In comment 13863362 dcp said:
Quote:
Deangelo Williams for a complete Panther RB reunion on the Giants. I don't see Pat Shurmer involved in this process. Doubtful he would agree to old wheels Stewart. Draft RB's, don't sign old guys.


Don't hold your breath.

DW is not a fan of Dave Gettleman.. to put things lightly.
RE: I really, really don't understand paying free agent money to RBs  
Sand_TheWedge : 8:50 pm : link
In comment 13863268 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
with this kind of mileage.

More than any other position, RB is one that you can absolutely get in rounds 2-3-4 if you do your homework.

The Giants don't seem to have lost their fetish for splitting RB carries between six different backs. Hate that too. Just give the guy the ball and let him have a game.


He’s here to teach the system and teach pass protection to the rookie we draft this year. Come on fellas we need someone to teach the rook!! Perkins will be cut before the season. Rookie + Gallman + Stewart
