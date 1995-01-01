Giants Sign Jonathan Stewart  

|Adam Schefter
Former Panthers' RB Jonathan Stewart is expected to sign with the New York Giants, per source. Rejoins his former OC Mike Shula in NY.
antdog24 said:
This is a pretty major signing...
That would be like a 3rd tier signing 2 years ago.
I guess he can help his O coordinator.
was needed in the backfield. Giants have a lot of young horses, but they are entering a new offense and Stewart will be a good voice in that room.
years. Last season, he averaged 3.4 ypc.
ZogZerg said:
| That would be like a 3rd tier signing 2 years ago.
I guess he can help his O coordinator.
I LOLed on that one.😁😅🤣
than this is franchise altering signing by DG....Get the QB at 2 and lets start fresh and cut the dead weight
this guy is a bum, 2.9ypc behind All-Pro Norwell.
I thought this guy retired 2 years ago
It should be cheap. We needed depth, maybe he has a little something left in the tank. Hope he isn't our bell-cow though.
musta threw in a tuna salad sandwich as incentive...
we're likelier to go early at RB. This is a short yardage elder statesman type move.
Breezey: you should be happy we're not likely to go after Lewis or McKinnon.
Now we get to sign some washed up Panther players!
I hope he can get us the short yardage stuff. If so, can't complain.
no one can sign until tomorrow afternoon
you sign a month into the offseason after the FA dust has already settled. This is not a day 1 move. Why waste your time.
Better be for vet minimum.
I hope this is a joke? I would rather keep Darkwa. Stewie hasn't been dynamic in years and isn't much of a receiving threat either.
as long as DG didn't overpay.
30 old RB with a ton of miles for a 3 win team ahead of a draft deep at RB.
Dumpster Diver Dave at it again.
gidiefor said:
no one can sign until tomorrow afternoon
I stand corrected. Feel free to edit the thread title.
the good news is we'll get Cam Newton when he turns 38.
I do not understand this signing
Somebody explain to me why the Giants signed Stewart ?
I hope that this signing does not limit the money available to sign a lineman or that it precludes drafting a running back
NYSports1 said:
than this is franchise altering signing by DG....Get the QB at 2 and lets start fresh and cut the dead weight
If you think this signing means the Giants don’t draft Barkley if he’s available at 2, your are a tremendous idiot.
I get the love for Darkwa, easy to root for. I liked him too.
But keep in mind what Coach Shurmur said about strongly preferring running backs who can catch. Darkwa is not that guy. Stewart is a power back, who also catches the ball well. He had a career high 47 receptions in 2011.
Of course, like Darkwa, he has missed a lot of time to injury.
Archer said:
| I do not understand this signing
Somebody explain to me why the Giants signed Stewart ?
I hope that this signing does not limit the money available to sign a lineman or that it precludes drafting a running back
It likely costs next to nothing. Adds a veteran presence to a room who's eldest player would be Paul Perkins. And gives us a short yardage option now that Darkwa is going to get paid in FA.
catch the ball. This guy never caught the ball in his prime
My mind could change once I see the contract #'s, but this basically replaces Vereen. No bid deal.
Between this and Herzlich...zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
gidiefor said:
no one can sign until tomorrow afternoon
He was released, so he can sign whenever he feels like it.
would've been a good signing 5 years ago, but not at 31 years old.
Here he is, week 10 of last season vs the Dolphins (who looked helpless on D this game but its something)
He looks like he has a little bit of juice left in the tank. Not the worst option as an RB2/depth guy in case the starter goes down.
A toehold. But.
Ten years at RB is typically a long time already. Wear on tyres.
That said, if he's healthy ,can pass pro and catch?
Emil said:
| I get the love for Darkwa, easy to root for. I liked him too.
But keep in mind what Coach Shurmur said about strongly preferring running backs who can catch. Darkwa is not that guy. Stewart is a power back, who also catches the ball well. He had a career high 47 receptions in 2011.
Of course, like Darkwa, he has missed a lot of time to injury.
2011 was a long time ago my friend. Stewart is 31 now, and has a ton of miles on his tires. Just don't see the reason why a re-building team would make a move like this.
for the best 5 years too late backfield in the NFL.
he the one that trashed Gettleman when he was with Carolina?
They signed a big RB to make up for it...
nyjuggernaut2 said:
2011 was a long time ago my friend. Stewart is 31 now, and has a ton of miles on his tires. Just don't see the reason why a re-building team would make a move like this.
Very true, but I bet he can still catch.
I think Stewart is just a temporary, stabilization signing. I have no idea if he is a good locker room guy, but it certainly can't hurt to have a vet RB in the locker room who is on good terms with GM and OC. I still think the Giants get a running back in the draft.
signing. Obviously a lot of tread on the tires but if we get Barkley or an early round RB, it's not like he's going to be getting a ton of carries. Stewart is one of the best guys in the NFL. Same with Ogletree. Guys that actually give a fuck about playing
the roster to start the season before we panic. Good short yardage back and runs with an attitude. Let's see what happens. Darkwa probably wants a bankload and he's no Pro Bowler.
first move. Suboptimal plan?
Stewart is one of the best RBs in the league in pass protection. It's not exciting but this move makes sense.
adamg said:
| we're likelier to go early at RB. This is a short yardage elder statesman type move.
Breezey: you should be happy we're not likely to go after Lewis or McKinnon.
That's exactly how I see this too. As long as it's not for a lot of money (which I doubt it is) I'm good with with it.
which is a good move. Draft is deep, Gallman is interesting, Perkins may be a good reclamation project. Needed to add some veteran depth just to be safe.
We need steadier presences on this team, and to fill out the middle grounds of the roster to set up competition.
We are not going to be signing guys that are going to blow away the spot and it's theirs for the taking, most likely.
Stewart can have a role on this team if he's patched up his health.
our backfield will be old and slow. Can Stewart still block? He was awful the past year.
by itself, it's blah. But he was a necessary placeholder to Jacobs/Bradshaw tandem emerging.
Hubbard signs elsewhere unreal
by itself, it's blah. But he was a necessary placeholder to Jacobs/Bradshaw tandem emerging.
Can we talk to anyone but ex panthers and vikings?
As the contract is cheap ok Barkley mentor?. Obviously the current rbs aren’t
That this is something they spent any of their time on during Day 1 of FA.
big canoe jeff said:
As the contract is cheap ok Barkley mentor?. Obviously the current rbs aren't
I think when they didn't get Norwell. The Chances of going with went out the window
Or vet running back to help a young qb?
arcarsenal said:
I’m going to reserve my disgust until I see the number, but it doesn’t sit well that they even consumed any of their attention with this out of the gate.
he appears to still be athletic and has good vision. He looks slow though. You have to get some holes and he will find them.
bigbluehoya said:
Not the start I was hoping for here - but I'll give Gettleman a bit more time before I jump off a cliff.
Are journeymen a old Stewart at a cheap contract probably better
shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Especially with the fantastic OLine we have up front.
We're going to be laughing our asses off alot this season, both at the team and the select few 'fans' on here that wanted to go this route. Hope they're happy.
But maybe it does. A meh QB to go with a meh RB.
Or Reuben Droughns? Eithe way... “BOOOOOOO!”
SHO'NUFF said:
Wasn't true yesterday. Still untrue today.
Hes an upgrade over Darkwa as a short yardage back and good veteran presence. He doesnt fill any major holes, but its still a good addition.
but we need some more veterans on the offensive side of the ball outside of Eli and Brandon Marshall(?). We really have nobody else.
Knows the system too.
A veteran makes sense for 2 recent draft picks.
How this could be there first signing of a veteran off another team given there problems that I don't get.
And Blount and everybody wants Blount he’s just as good in that role .....
Tons of miles on his body, as well. Would rather see more from Gallman, too.
That's an understatement.
still runs hard, delivers a blow. will be a good mentor to the youngters.
NikkiMac said:
And Blount and everybody wants Blount he's just as good in that role .....
The difference is Blount is better.
adamg said:
| we're likelier to go early at RB. This is a short yardage elder statesman type move.
Breezey: you should be happy we're not likely to go after Lewis or McKinnon.
Confirmation bias is wild these days
and a decent draft pick - that's not a bad stable.
Now for that small matter of getting them some effective blockers.
Stewart, Herzlich - really not getting either of these choices. Stewart is already done, and Herzlich adds nothing.
Lousy day for DG - didn't earn a dime of whatever Mara is paying him. Fell back on 2 guys who no one else would have signed.
Does a guy like Stewart really need to be on a bad team rebuilding? And, assuming the NYG lose the Solder sweepstakes, which dumpsters will DG look in for “solutions” for the worst OL in football?
Our RBs have been terrible at the fundamentals of the position and cannot pass block to save their lives.
He’ll be a solid vet presence and mentor. He can still pound it in short yardage situations. He’ll get maybe 10 carries a game, if that. He also is likely an aid to Shula in implementing the run side of the offense.
bc4life said:
| and a decent draft pick - that's not a bad stable.
Now for that small matter of getting them some effective blockers.
It's actually pretty bad. Gallman is the only player with NFL-level talent of the 3. Stewart is fried like an egg, and Perkins will be the Arena League in another year.
neither Gallman or Perins are proven commodities - Pretty sure they'll be drafting a rb too. at least one.
Herzlich, certainly not a sexy move but new DC must have signed off on it. Must have a plan on how he'll use him.
TheVette said:
| Stewart, Herzlich - really not getting either of these choices. Stewart is already done, and Herzlich adds nothing.
Lousy day for DG - didn't earn a dime of whatever Mara is paying him. Fell back on 2 guys who no one else would have signed.
DG: Andrew, it’s Dave here. We’d like to sign you for x amount for 5 years.
Norwell: Sorry, buddy. I know you gave me my first contract, but Jacksonville is my choice.
WTF is DG supposed to do? Beg?
Emil said:
Very true, but I bet he can still catch.
He had 36 targets the last two years and caught only 16 of them. That is awful for a RB. Beyond bad. So, I really don't think he is much of receiver.
was always viewed as a likely signing by means of BBI vision. Undrafted FA - so this will be his biggest payday - never thought they had a realistic chance of getting him.
Is really crushing it today. Sexy moves
big canoe jeff said:
Exactly. Until we know the numbers, judging the signing is impossible.
are you? Give him the benefit of the doubt ?
In comment 13863073
TMS said:
| are you? Give him the benefit of the doubt ?
I don't think anyone can figure out what it is yet.
as saying I like the move.
Dave in Hoboken said:
The difference is Blount is better.
Good signing, great signing if its on the cheap. Can catch the football, pass protect well and will get the tough yards on third down. Bye Darkwa..... who couldn’t catch and that doesn’t fit our offensive scheme.
bigblue18 said:
catch the ball. This guy never caught the ball in his prime
They may have. There’s also gonna be more than one RB used. Giants also lacked a power back. Not done adding to the position either.
showed glimpses but he had a hard time staying healthy
TMS said:
| are you? Give him the benefit of the doubt ?
My guess is he’ll be dumpster diving for OL “help” by Thursday or Friday.
I thought the idea was to get younger not close to retirement
PetesHereNow said:
Are you saying that being spurned by Norwell meana that DG needs to "Make up for it" by signing Stewart? How are bout Dion Lewis? How about McKinnon? Number of teams DG outbid to land Stewart and Herzlich = 0
TheVette said:
im glad they didnt get mckinnon or lewis...why spend big dollars there with this draft class coming up next month? i 100% wouldnt sign either
This is a simple move to improve the Locker Room atmosphere and for Stewart to bring Leadership to the RB group Barkley(TBD)+Gallman+Stewart
To those of you blowing this totally out of proportion, give this a read.
The_Boss said:
My guess is he’ll be dumpster diving for OL “help” by Thursday or Friday.
BigBlue1013 said:
This is a simple move to improve the Locker Room atmosphere and for Stewart to bring Leadership to the RB group Barkley(TBD)+Gallman+Stewart
Locker room leadership only counts of the guy has any talent. Hire Stewart as RB coach, hire Herzlich as ST coach, but don't "pay" them to play, because neither one can.
bc4life said:
Are you related to him by any chance?
An old running back who's no longer...good at being a running back? Anything more than the minimum and this is just dumb. Actually, even at the minimum this is dumb.
the contract isn't ridiculous. I don't think he's done yet & we need all the good locker room guys we can get after '17.
The_Boss said:
30 old RB with a ton of miles for a 3 win team ahead of a draft deep at RB.
Agreed. Why? Please don't tell me about the need for a "veteran presence." This is puzzling at best. He's 30 with tons of miles.
AcidTest said:
Agreed. Why? Please don't tell me about the need for a "veteran presence." This is puzzling at best. He's 30 with tons of miles.
Excuse me, 31.
AcidTest said:
Agreed. Why? Please don't tell me about the need for a "veteran presence." This is puzzling at best. He's 30 with tons of miles.
Stewart is the type of guy who would be there weeks from now - why start with him (and Herzlich)? Did DG think he needed to be bold and outbid to get these 2 guys on Day 1?
Near the vet minimum. Clearly DG doesn’t think the guy is done. I could see your points if this is all he does this month. But it’s not a crime to sign a vet back who’s a hard runner, a good blocker, and a mentor in the locker room.
Temper your excitement if possible.
behind best guard in football...awful signing
I'm not related to him. Look at 2016-2017 highlights
brunswick said:
behind best guard in football...awful signing
Agree - this signing makes zero sense. His 3.4 ypc will drop to under 2.0 behind this Giants OL
He could certainly be that short yardage and goal line back. The guy to push the pile and also get a few carries during the game. He’s not going to be a starter. I think he’s got a role however. Regardless of whether the Giants draft another RB in Apr or not, this move was needed for that RB room.
He had a60 yard run against the Vikes last year and also had 6 TDs. I think he’ll be effective in a role.
Jennings was about the same age but didn't have the mileage. Plus he could catch.
As for the veteran stuff - if there's one position on the field where you don't need experience it's RB. Guys come in day one and play the position at a high level.
based on pass protection. He hasn't had a real man rb protecting his back since Jacobs left.
I think when you sign a RB and the best things people are finding to say about him have nothing to do with actually carrying the football, you probably haven't signed a very good player.
Leadership and blocking are great. But they're worth little if the player doesn't do his primary job well.
Stewart has a ton of milage on him, he's had a lot of injuries - just three full seasons in a decade of being in the league - and is now 30 years old.
I'm not even sure we'll even get the type of year we got from Jennings in 2015.
the fork in his back?
I don’t get this move. This isn’t a team that is a veteran RB away from a SB. Not the end of the world, but an odd allocation of resources.
with this kind of mileage.
More than any other position, RB is one that you can absolutely get in rounds 2-3-4 if you do your homework.
The Giants don't seem to have lost their fetish for splitting RB carries between six different backs. Hate that too. Just give the guy the ball and let him have a game.
Deangelo Williams for a complete Panther RB reunion on the Giants. I don't see Pat Shurmer involved in this process. Doubtful he would agree to old wheels Stewart. Draft RB's, don't sign old guys.
dcp said:
Deangelo Williams for a complete Panther RB reunion on the Giants. I don't see Pat Shurmer involved in this process. Doubtful he would agree to old wheels Stewart. Draft RB's, don't sign old guys.
Don't hold your breath.
DW is not a fan of Dave Gettleman.. to put things lightly.
In comment 13863268
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| with this kind of mileage.
More than any other position, RB is one that you can absolutely get in rounds 2-3-4 if you do your homework.
The Giants don't seem to have lost their fetish for splitting RB carries between six different backs. Hate that too. Just give the guy the ball and let him have a game.
He’s here to teach the system and teach pass protection to the rookie we draft this year. Come on fellas we need someone to teach the rook!! Perkins will be cut before the season. Rookie + Gallman + Stewart