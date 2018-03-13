Raanan: Giants Offered Similar Money to Andrew Norwell Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/13/2018 7:30 pm : 3/13/2018 7:30 pm Jordan Raanan

Circling back on Andrew Norwell + #Giants from this AM. Doesn't sound as if their offer was far off, if at all. More that Norwell just chose the Jaguars.





We aren't as sexy BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/13/2018 7:31 pm : link we are in a rebuild and the players in the league know it.

Hitdog said something very similar this AM The_Boss : 3/13/2018 7:32 pm : link Tells us all we need to know about the current state of affairs in East Rutherford.

Can’t really blame him Kyle in NY : 3/13/2018 7:32 pm : link I’m not as down on our team right now as most, but it’s clear which team is more ready to win now.



And that’s without factoring in the state income tax advantages



At least now those lamenting DG not being active can quiet down

... christian : 3/13/2018 7:36 pm : link The Giants are not an appealing destination.



Brand new coach, brand new GM, QB who's at the end of his career, tons of scrutiny.



This is a team that needs to get younger, healthier and some rookie contracts paying dividends.

RE: .

Quote: He chose a better football team. Simple as that.



A team that is run by a proven SB winner. Coughlin vs What's his name. In comment 13863163 Danny Kanell said:A team that is run by a proven SB winner. Coughlin vs What's his name.

RE: Hitdog said something very similar this AM

Quote: Tells us all we need to know about the current state of affairs in East Rutherford.



You must be thrilled. In comment 13863168 The_Boss said:You must be thrilled.

Crazy how it was reported Norwell to the Giants was a "done deal" Breeze_94 : 3/13/2018 7:38 pm : link before FA starts, when the player clearly had other intentions. Like there was going to be no competition for a 26 year old all-pro OLineman.

How so?

Quote: In comment 13863168 The_Boss said:





Quote:





Tells us all we need to know about the current state of affairs in East Rutherford.







You must be thrilled.



How so? In comment 13863181 djm said:How so?

I feel worse because the f'ing kept saying it was a done deal George from PA : 3/13/2018 7:41 pm : link ....down to 3 teams....none being jacksonville.



If no one got our hopes up.....



Now, it feels we lost him....instead of never having him

The Jaguars RobCarpenter : 3/13/2018 7:43 pm : link Will have to pay out for Jack (UFA in 2020) and Ramsey and Cam Robinson (UFA in 2021).



They may come to regret the Norwell contract.



Also Blake Bortles still sucks.



RE: Better team,

Quote: Better weather, better tax structure.





Yeah, and blue helmets. Everybody hates blue helmets. *sniffle* In comment 13863166 Jolly Blue Giant said:Yeah, and blue helmets. Everybody hates blue helmets. *sniffle*

He knew Flowers was coming back, RottenApple : 3/13/2018 7:44 pm : link so he passed.

Similar? twostepgiants : 3/13/2018 7:44 pm : link It better be more.



There was may too much reports of it being a “done deal” and how giants were ‘prepared to make Norwell highest paid guard”



With that kind of chatter you cant be “similar’. You have to top all offers.



The Giants are 3-13 and dont have as much resources. We needed to be the highest bidder.

Interesting Devour the Day : 3/13/2018 7:45 pm : link From the reasons stated above makes sense Norwell not choosing to sign with us. Still sucks and stings.

TC I am sure is loving it though.

Good health to Norwell but now that he is not in Blue wish him all the worst of everything.

RE: The Jaguars

Quote: Will have to pay out for Jack (UFA in 2020) and Ramsey and Cam Robinson (UFA in 2021).



They may come to regret the Norwell contract.



Also Blake Bortles still sucks.





year in and year out it is insane the contracts they can dish out....like when do they struggle to sign people?!?!



the amount of young talent is insane too...



maybe we can ship em eli for jack lol In comment 13863204 RobCarpenter said:year in and year out it is insane the contracts they can dish out....like when do they struggle to sign people?!?!the amount of young talent is insane too...maybe we can ship em eli for jack lol

You can't worry about having money for free agents in 2021. Ten Ton Hammer : 3/13/2018 7:48 pm : link Cam Robinson could blow out his knee in a week and never be the same.

Gettleman RetroJint : 3/13/2018 7:49 pm : link for the time being is going to have to pay more to get his preferred targets . You run the risk of being used as negotiating leverage when you do so, but that’s the reality of it. If you pay enough money , he will come. Doesn’t have to be a permanent posture . He needs to clean things up.



The Giants simply aren’t a hot attraction right now . They are on their third HC in four years. Their QB is fading. However nothing is insurmountable . And the high-priced m, free-agent market should be used less and less as DG gets deeper into this thing - the reclamation of a sports franchise that has tanked .

RE: .

Quote: He chose a better football team. Simple as that. . Let’s say te offers were the same, his signing bonus and his game check 9 games per Year is state income tax free. Which means the giants need to offer about 12% more to financially match the Jags In comment 13863163 Danny Kanell said:. Let’s say te offers were the same, his signing bonus and his game check 9 games per Year is state income tax free. Which means the giants need to offer about 12% more to financially match the Jags

The Jags should have gone to the Super Bowl SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/13/2018 7:55 pm : link if Marrone didn't coach scared as hell.



Jacksonville isn't far off. If the money is equal, he's probably choosing the team closer to a title. That's the Jags.



We're not anywhere near competing for a Super Bowl.



I don't blame the guy.

... christian : 3/13/2018 7:57 pm : link The Jags sucked for a long time. That gives you the draft position and cap room to load up on talent. Getting better was just a matter of time. Good for them, players want to palu for good teams.



The Giants need to build that credibility back by getting younger, healthier, more stable and play better ball.

NJ governor announced he wants to implement a new giant24 : 3/13/2018 7:58 pm : link millionaires tax. If I was about to make millions i would pick no tax Florida over NJ in a second. Hell I dont want to live here now!

RE: The Jaguars

Quote: Will have to pay out for Jack (UFA in 2020) and Ramsey and Cam Robinson (UFA in 2021).



They may come to regret the Norwell contract.



Also Blake Bortles still sucks.



And did anyone really think the Jags were a G away from winning in NE? Lost in all our consternation about losing him is the fact that he doesn’t make a whole lot sense in Jacksonville. In comment 13863204 RobCarpenter said:And did anyone really think the Jags were a G away from winning in NE? Lost in all our consternation about losing him is the fact that he doesn’t make a whole lot sense in Jacksonville.

Maybe Norwell mrvax : 3/13/2018 8:02 pm : link like the South East?

RE: NJ governor announced he wants to implement a new SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/13/2018 8:02 pm : link

Quote: millionaires tax. If I was about to make millions i would pick no tax Florida over NJ in a second. Hell I dont want to live here now!



You can't help yourself can you? In comment 13863245 giant24 said:You can't help yourself can you?

Fucking NY MEDIA Rory : 3/13/2018 8:04 pm : link Leaks leaks leaks ... Shit needs to stop.

RE: RE: . Eman11 : 3/13/2018 8:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13863163 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





He chose a better football team. Simple as that.



. Let’s say te offers were the same, his signing bonus and his game check 9 games per Year is state income tax free. Which means the giants need to offer about 12% more to financially match the Jags



This.



The Giants would've had to offer 10-12% more for the numbers to really be about the same. I think as with most players, it's about the money and he'll get more in Florida. Simple as that for me.

In comment 13863232 djstat said:This.The Giants would've had to offer 10-12% more for the numbers to really be about the same. I think as with most players, it's about the money and he'll get more in Florida. Simple as that for me.

RE: The Jaguars TommyWiseau : 3/13/2018 8:21 pm : link

Quote: Will have to pay out for Jack (UFA in 2020) and Ramsey and Cam Robinson (UFA in 2021).



They may come to regret the Norwell contract.



Also Blake Bortles still sucks.



With the way the salary cap had been rising and how good Norwell actually is (which is pretty damn freaking good), they will not regrrt the contract unless he gets injured a bunch In comment 13863204 RobCarpenter said:With the way the salary cap had been rising and how good Norwell actually is (which is pretty damn freaking good), they will not regrrt the contract unless he gets injured a bunch

Hard To Blame Him Bernie : 3/13/2018 8:23 pm : link 1. Better Team

2. Better Weather

3. No state or local income tax



Sucks as a Giants fan.

Fuck him SHO'NUFF : 3/13/2018 8:24 pm : link if he doesn't want to be here.

RE: Can’t really blame him figgy2989 : 3/13/2018 8:25 pm : link

Quote: I’m not as down on our team right now as most, but it’s clear which team is more ready to win now.



And that’s without factoring in the state income tax advantages



At least now those lamenting DG not being active can quiet down



My feelings too Kyle. Bottom line when the money was the same, he chose to go with a team that is in a better position to not only win now, but compete for the length of his contract. In comment 13863169 Kyle in NY said:My feelings too Kyle. Bottom line when the money was the same, he chose to go with a team that is in a better position to not only win now, but compete for the length of his contract.

RE: RE: NJ governor announced he wants to implement a new giant24 : 3/13/2018 8:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13863245 giant24 said:





Quote:





millionaires tax. If I was about to make millions i would pick no tax Florida over NJ in a second. Hell I dont want to live here now!







You can't help yourself can you?



Help myself to what?

At least 3 other posts above mentioned the tax advantage and ironically today the state (NJ) that Norwell would be playing and making millions in proposed a millionaires tax. Relevant no? Sorry facts offend you. In comment 13863257 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Help myself to what?At least 3 other posts above mentioned the tax advantage and ironically today the state (NJ) that Norwell would be playing and making millions in proposed a millionaires tax. Relevant no? Sorry facts offend you.

You make every other post political.

Quote: In comment 13863257 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





In comment 13863245 giant24 said:





Quote:





millionaires tax. If I was about to make millions i would pick no tax Florida over NJ in a second. Hell I dont want to live here now!







You can't help yourself can you?







Help myself to what?

At least 3 other posts above mentioned the tax advantage and ironically today the state (NJ) that Norwell would be playing and making millions in proposed a millionaires tax. Relevant no? Sorry facts offend you.



You make every other post political. In comment 13863335 giant24 said:You make every other post political.

Tom Coughlin stickin it to 'The Man'. MOOPS : 3/13/2018 8:41 pm : link

It appears you're the one who made this political and are a little too triggered.

Quote: In comment 13863335 giant24 said:





Quote:





In comment 13863257 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





In comment 13863245 giant24 said:





Quote:





millionaires tax. If I was about to make millions i would pick no tax Florida over NJ in a second. Hell I dont want to live here now!







You can't help yourself can you?







Help myself to what?

At least 3 other posts above mentioned the tax advantage and ironically today the state (NJ) that Norwell would be playing and making millions in proposed a millionaires tax. Relevant no? Sorry facts offend you.







You make every other post political.



It appears you're the one who made this political and are a little too triggered. In comment 13863343 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:It appears you're the one who made this political and are a little too triggered.

See how the Jags fare this year... bw in dc : 3/13/2018 9:07 pm : link with a tougher schedule and if the Colts get Luck back and Texans get Watson back...



But if you think the Jags are on the come then it makes sense to pick them over the Jints. It’s not an attractive team in that division...

Impossible BigBlue4You09 : 3/13/2018 9:16 pm : link I heard here that Gettleman blew it and probably lowballed him!!!

Well if you are him mdc1 : 3/13/2018 9:50 pm : link would you take the same money with a franchise in turmoil with no proven strategy at QB for the future, considering that your livelihood is based on that long term QB and RBs that were not effective? Then consider being surround by C and below level players? I think I take Jacksonville with a proven guy TC.

Why Believe Raanan? Samiam : 3/13/2018 10:15 pm : link First, media reports done deal. Wrong. Then, it’s a 3 team race. Wrong. Now, report is that it’s the same deal. Why would one believe that? Even if the total is the same, is there any official info on guaranteed money or the structure of the deal. This could just be more bs talk

This is just fact. NJ is a terrible state for taxes.

Quote: In comment 13863335 giant24 said:





Quote:





In comment 13863257 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





In comment 13863245 giant24 said:





Quote:





millionaires tax. If I was about to make millions i would pick no tax Florida over NJ in a second. Hell I dont want to live here now!







You can't help yourself can you?







Help myself to what?

At least 3 other posts above mentioned the tax advantage and ironically today the state (NJ) that Norwell would be playing and making millions in proposed a millionaires tax. Relevant no? Sorry facts offend you.







You make every other post political.



This is just fact. NJ is a terrible state for taxes. In comment 13863343 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:This is just fact. NJ is a terrible state for taxes.

I am sure we offered a fair contract Rudy5757 : 3/13/2018 11:53 pm : link cant blame DG for this try. We need to find a building block on the OL. Are there any other young OL FAs that are solid? We need to start plugging holes on the OL. They dont have to be the best players just better than what we have. If we are really interested in Solder that could mean Flowers is going to be tried at RT. That one move could help us fill 2 spots and then we need to find a solid Guard. Flowers should have been a RT from the beginning. I think he could be an above average RT. FA has to produce at least 2 starters on OL and then we can pug with what we have now plus the draft.



Flowers can be a servicable LT if they put a good Guard next to him or at least help him with some chips from backs and TEs.





Guys Dragon : 5:50 am : link I don’t get the animosity it’s always about the money the fault is just like last year a super bowl ready team. There is not one single reason for a FA to come to the Giants except for the money you can’t sell shit else about the state of this team positively. DG should have said something like don’t believe the media we will announce anything we do once it’s done. If you listen to the media and then it’s not true don’t blame anybody but yourselves.

RE: Why Believe Raanan?

Quote: First, media reports done deal. Wrong. Then, it’s a 3 team race. Wrong. Now, report is that it’s the same deal. Why would one believe that? Even if the total is the same, is there any official info on guaranteed money or the structure of the deal. This could just be more bs talk



Because I mentioned it In the signing thread about 8 hours before this In comment 13863531 Samiam said:Because I mentioned it In the signing thread about 8 hours before this

Solder is a more important section125 : 6:57 am : link signing. $14 mill for a guard.. Didn't want norwell, don't care.

Jaguars stadium is grass and not the crap Giants idinkido : 7:19 am : link play and practice on. A lot less stress on knees, legs, hips, etc.

Remember when we were told FJ : 9:17 am : link No free agents will want to play for Coughlin.

RE: RE: Why Believe Raanan? Essex : 9:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 13863531 Samiam said:





Quote:





First, media reports done deal. Wrong. Then, it’s a 3 team race. Wrong. Now, report is that it’s the same deal. Why would one believe that? Even if the total is the same, is there any official info on guaranteed money or the structure of the deal. This could just be more bs talk







Because I mentioned it In the signing thread about 8 hours before this



His tweet was the one to sort of get the Giants fans more riled up, it's like almost shoving it in our face, I heard the officers were similar but he choose the Jags; in other words, he is letting Giants fans (as if we already didn't know) in on the fact that this is an undesirable destination for the top tier free agents and now were even losing to franchises like Jacksonville (which shouldn't be a surprise since they were one half from going to the super bowl). Plus, Raanan was hearing the contract officers were similar, unless you see the terms you can't make that assessment. The tweet had its intended effect. In comment 13863747 hitdog42 said:His tweet was the one to sort of get the Giants fans more riled up, it's like almost shoving it in our face, I heard the officers were similar but he choose the Jags; in other words, he is letting Giants fans (as if we already didn't know) in on the fact that this is an undesirable destination for the top tier free agents and now were even losing to franchises like Jacksonville (which shouldn't be a surprise since they were one half from going to the super bowl). Plus, Raanan was hearing the contract officers were similar, unless you see the terms you can't make that assessment. The tweet had its intended effect.

Like Essex : 9:38 am : link "doesn't sound like it was far off" or if it was off at all. Either you know or you don't know the offer and are reporting on it or just stirring crap. I fear he was doing the latter.

Did I miss where TC RollBlue : 9:39 am : link is the GM and/or the Head Coach??? When is was the Head Coach in NY, people thought he had no input on personnel. Now he is calling all the shots in Jacksonville, even though he isn't the GM??? Guys signing with Jacksonville are playing for Doug Marrone, who was an assistant HC two years prior to TC arriving.

RE: Did I miss where TC

Quote: is the GM and/or the Head Coach??? When is was the Head Coach in NY, people thought he had no input on personnel. Now he is calling all the shots in Jacksonville, even though he isn't the GM??? Guys signing with Jacksonville are playing for Doug Marrone, who was an assistant HC two years prior to TC arriving.



actually, I believe the owner has said he gave total control over the 53 man roster to Coughlin, I could be wrong about that but I could have sworn I heard that or something similar In comment 13864073 RollBlue said:actually, I believe the owner has said he gave total control over the 53 man roster to Coughlin, I could be wrong about that but I could have sworn I heard that or something similar

RE: Similar? gmen9892 : 10:43 am : link

Quote: It better be more.



There was may too much reports of it being a “done deal” and how giants were ‘prepared to make Norwell highest paid guard”



With that kind of chatter you cant be “similar’. You have to top all offers.



The Giants are 3-13 and dont have as much resources. We needed to be the highest bidder.



So you would have been totally okay giving $14 million to a Guard. That's just not good business, and would totally hamper the Giants ability to sign other Free Agents and resign both Collins and OBJ. In comment 13863209 twostepgiants said:So you would have been totally okay giving $14 million to a Guard. That's just not good business, and would totally hamper the Giants ability to sign other Free Agents and resign both Collins and OBJ.