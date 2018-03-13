Jonathan Stewart Contract adamg : 3/13/2018 10:23 pm



The #Giants signed RB Jonathan Stewart to a 2-year deal worth $6.9M base, source said with $2.95M guaranteed. The max value is $8.4M for the former #Panthers star. More than I expected:

You guys are all expecting sharpshooter66 : 1:17 am : link Major signings and its probably not going to happen like that. They are filling the roster because we have no depth and they dont want to handcuff themselves for the draft. They want some veterans on the team for better leadership and chemistry. I bet you guys said the same thing when we signed Sam Madison and his presence in the secondary was liquid gold. Chill

Plan A - Norwell didn't work. Sky's not falling. GMen23 : 3:53 am : link I think, myself included, we all no it's not our til it's over, but most of us all saw this rebuild / retool, beginngi with NORWELL.



I like Solder, as an upgrade for us at a crucially weak position, LT. But at a much lower level then a 1st team all pro guard. And like Lewis, ala, Vereen, I'm not excited about the track record of ex-Pats players after they leave the evil empire. Talib, yes, but how many others, and how many on offense.



Stewart is far from a bell cow. But he will convert crucial short yardage 1st downs. I saw a lot of Panther's games this year. Opposite of NE, I think Cam stifles the production of all the Panther's offensive weapons. Too many times, I saw McCaffrey, Stewart, Fozzy Whitaker. wide open on swings destined for 10 yards and one man to beat, and Cam just wanted to do it himself. I don't blame Shula, the guys were open.



I love Barkley, and my Giants Blue Blood, knows if we take the first QB off the board., the Giants will convince me, our future long term is set.



But I still think this in play: Browns take our QB choice. We take Barkley. When the Browns are on the clock at 4, we trade Barkley,(ala Rivers for Eli) for Nelson & picks 33, & 35. We get Nelson, Guice/Michel,Penny, BPA OL, and one wild card value pick , (our 34th).



End of the day if not QB, do you want Barkley, OR, Nelson, 2nd to 5 RB, and a top 5 G or OT?





2.9 is crazy. Why did we cut DRC we have no one to bigblue18 : 5:36 am : link replace him and we waste that much money on this guy.

1 year 3 million Tuckrule : 5:58 am : link For a vet running back to help assist a rookie qb:) in pass pro and to change the culture of the locker room. The nfl isn’t madden. It isn’t just numbers and stats. The human element and having quality players in your Locke room is huge. DG knows Stewart well and obv targeted him. I’m haply. In DG I trust.

RE: 1 year 3 million Giants1956 : 6:34 am : link

Quote: For a vet running back to help assist a rookie qb:) in pass pro and to change the culture of the locker room. The nfl isn’t madden. It isn’t just numbers and stats. The human element and having quality players in your Locke room is huge. DG knows Stewart well and obv targeted him. I’m haply. In DG I trust.



Tuckrule, I think job #1 is get rid of players who

are not team players. You can't win with them.

So how is Stewart better than Darkwa? redwhiteandbigblue : 6:44 am : link Really? You people who love Darkwa really confuse me. It is very simple. Not only has Stewart been a proven quality RB for years, but HE CAN BLOCK and PICK UP THE BLITZ. He is not the best but as pointed out, not every player wants to come to NY. If you watch closely over the years with Darkwa, he is downright awful at picking up the blitz. There is a reason every year he is on the bubble of getting cut.There is more to being a RB than yardage. With a crap OL and TE's who are not great blockers it is imperative for your RB to be able to pick up a blitz.



Sorry for the rant. Lol.

Everyone on here said that Brown Recluse : 6:44 am : link DeAngelo Williams and Chris Johnson were done too when they left Carolina and Tennesee, respectively.



And both helped strengthen the running game for their next team.



BBI knows nothing.



I like this signing.

Pretty disgusted by this bigbluehoya : 6:57 am : link Look at the names of the remaining free agent running backs, and look at the names available in the draft. This is an absolute waste and it’s gross.

He will end up contributing more than Vereen. EricJ : 7:05 am : link .

for every one fkap : 7:19 am : link old player that keeps on going, there's multiples that lose that step/ability that makes them worth keeping on the roster.



for 3 mil/one year, he needs to produce as a part time player.



DO NOT plan on spreading it over two years. good this year. BAD next year. it's not free money to push it into the future

The overreaction on this signing is hilarious Ryan in Albany : 8:06 am : link I trust Gettleman more than the idiots on BBI thinking they know more than professionals in the business.

Whenever you have the chance to pay big money Heisenberg : 8:19 am : link for a soon to be 31 yr old RB with three straight years of declining performance, you have to take it.

Oh, no...... Doomster : 8:49 am : link 1 year 3 million

Not again!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

This is a dumbass signing Rflairr : 8:53 am : link Can’t justify the price tag, when the upgrade isn’t enough if at all over Darkwa.

Its most likely Beer Man : 9:07 am : link One and done for $2.95M. If young RB's produce in 2018, he's mostly cut before 2019.

Talent wise Harvest Blend : 9:11 am : link the Giants are going to stink next year anyway no matter who they sign with the cap restrictions as they are. Got to improve the locker room first and foremost and then get ready for 2019. Stewart can help be that guy in the short term.





Head scratcher GoBlue6599 : 9:12 am : link 3.4 ypc for a 60 year old RB and we sign him day 1 in Free Agency

bahahaha Enzo : 9:23 am : link this is worse than I thought. WTF is this? Yes the money is not going to cripple our cap, but it's indicative of a flawed plan/process.

3.4 ypc bc4life : 9:28 am : link is also impacted by how they used him. Did they use him a lot in short yardage, 3rd down, goal line?

Jerry XBRONX : 9:32 am : link Reese is starting to look better.LOL

Vet backup at a spot where we have no experience PatersonPlank : 9:44 am : link and only guys who are average, for basically a vet minimum. What's the issue? Good character, good numbers, good blocker, and good on short yardage. I bet we pick up a young guy now in the draft to team him with. I think Darkwa is on his way out, he's just a JAG.

Basically seems.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:49 am : link like a net neutral signing. Given the contracts given to other RB's, Stewart's is reasonable and allows flexibility after year 1.



That being said, is it ever really wise to sign a RB on the other side of 30 while restocking the roster? He's probably going to give us a reliable short yardage back and have more return than Rashad Jennings, but this is a really low ceiling type of move.

it's still too much money GiantsFan84 : 9:50 am : link the player is finished. i assumed he was brought in for the locker room and as a spy for the GM/coach in the locker room. way too much money for such an addition

It's not really going to hurt them Greg from LI : 9:54 am : link But it sure as hell isn't going to help, either. I have no idea what the point of this was.

The only thing I can think of Chris684 : 10:01 am : link is some more of the intangible qualities a guy like Stewart might bring to the table.



Gettleman understands he has a long way to go in getting that locker room sorted out and a veteran like Stewart can help with that. There is also the familiarity with he and Shula.



In the meantime, he is tough runner who seems to have a season or two of productivity left in the tank. Very low risk and very measured reward.

He going to teach XBRONX : 10:01 am : link pass pro. Guess they don't need a RB coach

Player/Coach BlueinRoch : 10:01 am : link I like the signing a lot and don't think it's over paying. He adds depth to the RB position and a veteran presence that also knows the offense. He can help get the others up to speed.

A lot of bed wetting here Jon in NYC : 10:06 am : link for a minor signing. Actually read what Gettleman wrote:



“I am very pleased that we were able to make Jonathan a New York Football Giant,” said Gettleman. “He is a quality runner with power and speed and brings a veteran, professional presence to our locker room. He’s a terrific addition for us at this time.”



DG has preached about culture time and time again. Stewart is a culture guy who can mentor a young RB. They will draft someone. He's a good short yardage back.



I don't think anyone thinks he's going to be averaging 5 yards a carry and going to transform this team. But he has a value here.

Jon agreed... Chris684 : 10:07 am : link Gettleman basically spelling it out for all.



This is a culture/locker room move more than an on-field move.

if this is a culture signing bc4life : 10:11 am : link maybe we can expect a veteran wr signing also

Can someone link to Giantfan in skinland : 10:14 am : link or provide a breakdown if cap hits for J-stew, Carlos Hyde, and Crowell? If definitely prefer the other two in a vacuum....curious what the difference in their respective deals is from a cap perspective.

Gatorade Dunk Big Rick in FL : 10:15 am : link Taking my post way too literal my man. Obviously 10 minutes after we find out the number I don't have a complete breakdown. My whole point was we go through this every single year. The first numbers are reported and everybody freaks the fuck out. Meanwhile the player rarely (Basically only QBs) if ever sees anywhere near the numbers originally reported. Yet we still go through this same thing year in and year out.





Frankly the numbers really don't matter. Teams can always work around it. The Eagles were 9 million over the cap. They just signed a 40 million dollar player, two other free agents and traded for Michael Bennett. The whole point was to tell people to stop freaking out about money they aren't spending. NFL teams know what they are doing. Especially the Giants.

Stewart stretch234 : 11:11 am : link Last 6 years, behind a supposedly much better OL



974 carries 3,818 yds 3.9 ypc 81 receptions



will be 31 years old



is this a locker room signing vet to help the younger RB's in Gallman, Perkins and whoever else