Giants in huge on Solder

According to a Pats guy. Scott Zolak says the Giants are in huge on Solder. 13/14 million a year.

Hope they get him Big Rick in FL : 5:48 am : link He'd be a huge upgrade over Flowers. Also not many OT in the draft. Can draft an OG in the 2nd round like Wynn, Hernandez, Williams.

Didn’t he miss a lot of time with a back injury Tuckrule : 6:02 am : link if he checks out medically I would be all for this. Grabbing a legit left tackle pre draft is huge. You can move flowers to right tackle or have him compete inside. This draft is full of good guards and late round quality tackles. This signing, if it happens, will be huge

I think if they miss on Solder Reb8thVA : 6:03 am : link The team is in a dangerous position. The OL market heading into FA wasn’t particularly robust to begin with and quite a few of the more appealing lesser tier options, such as Chris Hubbard, are already off the table. They will have to be able to pivot quickly toward Fleming. Otherwise they may find themselves looking at older stop gap options rather than actually making progresss toward finding youthful productive players that are part of a long term solution. It would also make it more imperative to use our already limited draft picks on the OL limiting our flexibility in he draft and our ability to address other areas.



This may sound overly dramatic but I don’t think I’m that off-base. There are other options after Solder but few LTs make it to the market and as Whitworth proved, they can still be effective into their 30s. Solder gives us breathing room and flexibility.

NE probably doesn't even have to match ZogZerg : 6:21 am : link I wouldn't get hopes up.

Solder has been pretty durable..... Emlen'sGremlins : 6:24 am : link .....outside of missing most of the 2015 season with a torn biceps. That same year he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, but it was treated and went into remission. His 3-year old son has had a form of kidney cancer since he was a baby. That's why some believe he won't uproot from the Boston area because all of their doctors are there.

Pray Dragon : 6:30 am : link For us sinners oh lord please don't let this happen send Solder on his godly way somewhere else.

If he comes in and plays well, no one will care how much he was Brown Recluse : 6:39 am : link paid. Fans only get bent over things like that in the offseason. Winning makes everything better.



They need to fix this line. With Norwell, and Hubbard both gone - Solder becomes a higher priority.

Sure let's pray he goes somewhere else. A guy who would be the Giants best LT in what 20 years? Yup don't need him. Holy shit. Do you ever say anything positive?

They would get older RetroJint : 6:44 am : link at LT, more expensive , injury-prone ,and, perhaps, only marginally better than they are now. I’d rather they role the dice with Wheeler and move Flowers over. But if Gettleman is in, let it be all in . Get your guy .

Only marginally better? In what fucking world? He's the starting LT for the best team ever. Injury prone? He's missed 13 games in 7 years and 12 of them were in one season.

it was down to Colts/49ers/Giants for Norwell and he went to Jax CMicks3110 : 7:18 am : link so don't believe everything you hear. I still say he return sto NE

Texans have the SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:21 am : link O'Brien connection & the no state income tax going for them.

One free agent to watch today: #Patriots LT Nate Solder. As of last night, it sounded like #Giants or #Texans… and there wasn’t a lot of optimism that he’d return to New England.

I wonder what the Pats offer is JonC : 7:32 am : link if there is one.

Plainville? wow Bill L : 7:36 am : link My (dated) recollection is that there's not much there. They did have a great diner back (back, back) in the day. Worth the drive over.



Anyway, if it's only Texas and us, then perhaps the location works in our favor, in terms of what people had mentioned being New England's draw...being close to his son's doctors. NY is an easy move in that regard. OTOH, MD Anderson has some awesome oncologists.

Remember back to that draft JonC : 7:37 am : link a lot of us expected to draft him if available.

This would be better then the Norwell signing IMO Big Rick in FL : 7:38 am : link Now we can draft a good OG in the 2nd or 3rd round. Much better OG prospects then OT prospects. So signing Norwell would have left us fucked at OT. Signing Solder would leave us in good position in the draft.

Very true, if it's money, he will choose the Texans likely. However, for the other very real issues in his life, with his child's health and access to doctors, NYC is a pretty good place to live. And if they want to have quick access back to doctors in Boston, it's just an hour flight away from LaGuardia to Logan. It's not an easy decision.

Solder at OT Sammo85 : 7:45 am : link Gives a lot of flexibility to go after guards in the draft.





Yes Dragon : 7:45 am : link Build thru the draft stop picking up others trash for way more than they are worth always my theory. Tell me who in the hell signed for true value in the last 12 hours teams just threw away millions of dollars.



I want DG to take his money and go home after the draft fill the team with UDFA for little or nothing build a roster of young guys. Look the Phins can release Sue not the player they hoped he would be but much better than most of our DL presently. Still I would not sign him the money needed to do that is just not worth it proven fact.

If Solder is not the plan, then who? I am all ears.

Asshat info here 1st and 10 : 7:46 am : link Passing along some info here from a friend in the media, but he hears the Giants expect to sign Solder within the next 48 hours. He hears 4-5 year deal.

http://www.bostonherald.com/sports/patriots_nfl/the_blitz/2013/12/nate_solder_likely_suffers_fourth_diagnosed_concussion_in_loss?amp



But is his Dad a wealthy surgeon who will force him to retire early?

I’m sure there is one but it’s probably nothing close to what other teams are offering in terms of bonus and guarantees.



Solder is a really big dude. He’d be a great fit here I think.



I'm sure there is one but it's probably nothing close to what other teams are offering in terms of bonus and guarantees. Solder is a really big dude. He'd be a great fit here I think. No idea what that means for Flowers. My guess is he would have to compete for a G or RT spot in camp and if he can't win it, he'll get cut.

I want DG to take his money and go home after the draft fill the team with UDFA for little or nothing build a roster of young guys. Look the Phins can release Sue not the player they hoped he would be but much better than most of our DL presently. Still I would not sign him the money needed to do that is just not worth it proven fact.



As a public school teacher, I would like to apologize to all tax payers. We have failed.

After thoughtful consideration, I have decided to stay in New England. This place has always been my home and always will be. #NoPlaceLikeHome





For the record, CT Charlie : 7:51 am : link Houston is no slouch of a place for medical care.

After thoughtful consideration, I have decided to stay in New England. This place has always been my home and always will be. #NoPlaceLikeHome





Fake news

After thoughtful consideration, I have decided to stay in New England. This place has always been my home and always will be. #NoPlaceLikeHome



Troll account

After thoughtful consideration, I have decided to stay in New England. This place has always been my home and always will be. #NoPlaceLikeHome





Confusing. Is that from 22 hours ago? If so then why hasn't the 1000 Twitter accounts of all the sports reporters told us this?

I'm wondering because NE usually has a good feel for when to offer below market, and when to cut bait. I like Solder a lot, just some concern with the injuries and concussions with him.



I'm wondering because NE usually has a good feel for when to offer below market, and when to cut bait. I like Solder a lot, just some concern with the injuries and concussions with him. EF would kick to RT, Wheeler would be the swing and would compete with EF.

It is

If Giants sign Solder AdamBrag : 8:05 am : link The structure of the deal matters a lot in my opinion. If substantial guaranteed money extends past two years, this won't be a good deal. However, if Solder is signed to play here for a year or two while we groom someone we draft, then this is a great signing.

few thoughts. Rory : 8:06 am : link 1. Solder might want to stay in NE but NE historically is known not to overpay/overdraft olineman, Texans might be the only competition



2. If Giants interest is true I'm willing to bet Norwell was the perfect smoke screen for the media to hid interest for Solder



3. Solder upgrades the LT position and G as I truly believe that Flowers will become a force inside



4. Could signal the Giants willing to be ready to plan for Darnold as his protector will be signed long term future.

So sounds like he's going to Houston

Plus MD Anderson.

Reb JonC : 8:08 am : link I understand your pain but this was always going to take more than one offseason to be resolved. This roster has a lot of holes.

Quote: Houston is no slouch of a place for medical care. Yeah, I was saying that before. MD Anderson is a fantastic place. I do not think that it would be going out on a limb to say that he would not find better care in Boston (Harvard Med, Dana Farber, Mass Gen, whatever) than he would at MD Anderson. Not saying it's worse either.



Yeah, I was saying that before. MD Anderson is a fantastic place. I do not think that it would be going out on a limb to say that he would not find better care in Boston (Harvard Med, Dana Farber, Mass Gen, whatever) than he would at MD Anderson. Not saying it's worse either. The one thing he wouldn't necessarily have there, though, is familiarity. People are generally loathe to switch doctors, especially for something specialized and major like this. He does have an established relationship, so the decision could be medical but independent of quality of care.

Giants were absolutely in on Norwell JonC : 8:09 am : link and Flowers isn't going to OG yet.

so what, Giants had the Norwell connection too

and you know this how?

Great news for Giants if he stays in New England giantstock : 8:11 am : link Giants are not a title contender this year. going after an older Tackle past his prime who was contemplating retirement while being on a team that already bleeds success is just so wrong.



The Giants should be looking for youth.

This one move should help fill 2 spots if it happens Rudy5757 : 8:12 am : link LT and move Flowers to RT where he is better suited and better than anything we had there last year. So we improve LT and RT with this move. Then we just need 2 guards, at least 1 we should be able to grab in the draft. The Stewart signing definitely has me thinking we are going QB in the 1st where he can help protect which would mean Eli probably finds a new team. He doesn't want to be Kurt Warner. That's my best guess.

MD Anderson is one of the top cancer centers in the country. There were a few patients in Jax that would make the drive to Houston for treatment and back. MD Anderson has since opened a campus here in Jax. Another lady in Vicksburg did the same. My old girlfriend's brother is undergoing a clinical trial at MD Anderson and he is in Illinois.

NY has Memorial Sloan Kettering.

It's what one of my sources is telling me.

RE: Giants were absolutely in on Norwell Jon in NYC : 8:21 am : link

Quote: and Flowers isn't going to OG yet.



Makes sense. He should be moved to RT. Solder to left in theory. Still need to find two guards though.

Interesting. I think Flowers could be an excellent guard. I think his weaknesses would still be there at RT.

Fair enough.

They should be able to draft OGs JonC : 8:24 am : link I feel good we didn't spend $13M per on an OG, it's more difficult to find quality OTs, and we should have a longer view on rebuilding this wisely.





Root for Flowers to succeed at tackle JonC : 8:26 am : link Kicking him inside means their draft evaluation of him was horseshit, on top of his struggles at LT.



Flowers at OG Pep22 : 8:26 am : link I am not going to confirm or deny what JonC is saying b/c I have zero inside info. But I agree in the sense that Flowers shows no attributes of a good OG. While weight room strong, he doesn't convert it to power in the run game. His leverage game is very poor. If anything...and I am not optimistic, he is a RT where his length may serve him well, where he's not typically going against the top speed rushers.

Pep JonC : 8:29 am : link Correct, knee bend and playing very tall are two big fundamental problems with EF. Edge rushers are able to ran past him and get under his pads, and once those things happen he's rendered ineffective.

If Solder at LT, Flowers at RT, Jones at C/OG Pep22 : 8:29 am : link I'd love to see the following cluster draft:



RD2 any of the top choices projected in this area: Wynn, Hernandez, Smith (per Sy write-up), Price, Daniels



RD3: I really like Austin Corbett a lot

well, Doomster : 8:30 am : link The problem.....he wants to stay in NE

So does Bill match?





The Pats know his physical history better than anyone, especially the concussions....



If someone comes knocking, and offers Solder an average of 13/14M per, I think he would jump on it, because no way is BB going to pay that for a LT, when the next highest salaried OLman is getting 4M.....BB has a history of releasing/trading players that don't meet his salary demands.....Mankins anyone?



Solder knows this, and the only way he stays if the guarantee money is there, because he knows BB does not honor the last years of big contracts....



As for the Giants, look at the salaries of all 5 starters in the OL last season.....add them up and it doesn't even equal what Solder made last season.....Reese tried to skimp on paying for the OL, so he could pay big bucks on the defensive side.....



Given his age better hope the contract length isn’t too long GFAN52 : 8:31 am : link .

and yet the Giant brain trust last season could have possibly signed LT's last season, but wanted them to play RT instead of Flowers....What does that say?

It's what one of my sources is telling me. I appreciate the info. Is there a sense missing out could lead to the selection of Nelson? I really hope not. I get it, we need to rebuild this Oline, but the #2 pick is a rare resource and no OG can provide the franchise altering impact you hope for. Chubb has the positional value, but I just don't see him on that level of talent.



I really hope they don't overthink this one --It really should be as simple as Darnold or Barkley, IMO. In comment 13863883 JonC said:I appreciate the info. Is there a sense missing out could lead to the selection of Nelson? I really hope not. I get it, we need to rebuild this Oline, but the #2 pick is a rare resource and no OG can provide the franchise altering impact you hope for. Chubb has the positional value, but I just don't see him on that level of talent.I really hope they don't overthink this one --It really should be as simple as Darnold or Barkley, IMO.

It's the structure of the contract that matters, not the length per se. A lot of five-year contracts really are two-year deals with a three-year option for the team since they are easy to cut after the second year. And they wind up with big numbers for the agents to tout, but most of the number is hypothetical.

I think you're asking for trouble Ten Ton Hammer : 8:36 am : link if you want to lock in Ereck Flowers at guard. It's a significant change to go from operating on the edge to working in a confined space. Footwork is even more important and that's never been any kind of strong point for him. Not saying it can't work, but in my amateur opinion, guard isn't just a recycling bin for players who aren't good enough to play tackle. The players we've seen make the position switch and be good contributors are guys that are a LOT more fundamentally rock solid than Ereck Flowers.

Great if the Giants XBRONX : 8:37 am : link overlay for Solder they will have the fourth best LT in the NFC East

If you want a LT, start thinking about Plan C Ivan15 : 8:38 am : link Nsekhe ?

Agreed

Hey Uber JonC : 8:40 am : link On the draft front, the info I have is already a week old. The word was Barkley and Chubb are way up the board and sense was Nelson was behind them. No info on QB. Still six weeks to go and things could change, that's all I've got at the moment. I agree I'd go Darnold or Barkley, no interest in trading down and my limited looks at Chubb don't leave me thinking he's the #2 or #3 or #4 best prospect in this draft.



As for the braintrust, it's a new man in charge now and he values OL. Let's see if can lock up Solder.



It says last year's brain trust had a lot invested in flowers and didn't want to admit they were wrong

Solder jtgiants : 8:41 am : link Is real good. Not great but real good. I'd rate him as between the 8th and 12th best LT in football. Solid in protection and excellent in run game. 30 isn't old for tackles. Is say 4 years at 14 per is fine. That only takes him to age 33.

Thanks Jon! UberAlias : 8:43 am : link I think you and I are seeing the same thing with the prospects mentioned.

1) If this signing were to occur, I'd probably prefer Solder at LT than the Philly LT situation going forward. I'd also be concerned if I were Dallas about persistent back issues w/ Tyron Smith going forward.



1) If this signing were to occur, I'd probably prefer Solder at LT than the Philly LT situation going forward. I'd also be concerned if I were Dallas about persistent back issues w/ Tyron Smith going forward. 2) NFC East LT position ranking isn't that relevant. Without a viable OL, especially LT, you lose the opportunity to develop the new QB (be it Webb or a rookie) or ride out the remainder of Manning's tenure effectively.

Until he signs djstat : 8:46 am : link All these reports mean nothing.

Thanks Captain Obvious

What makes people believe.... Bluenatic : 8:58 am : link ..... that Flowers can be effective at guard, a position he has never played and for which he appears ill-suited for?

We'll lose out BigBlueDownTheShore : 9:00 am : link to some team we had no idea was even working on signing him.

so the Giants would spend a ton of their cap on an OT. And still need more O-Linemen along with needing linebackers and now a secondary to replace DRC.



Yet you're making a point about "riding out Eli's tenure EFFECTIVELY?" What does "effectively" mean in terms of what would be your "expectation?" In comment 13863937 Pep22 said:so the Giants would spend a ton of their cap on an OT. And still need more O-Linemen along with needing linebackers and now a secondary to replace DRC.Yet you're making a point about "riding out Eli's tenure EFFECTIVELY?" What does "effectively" mean in terms of what would be your "expectation?"

I'd AcidTest : 9:02 am : link rather not give Solder 13/14 million at his age, but that is the market for LTs, and we have no other options, especially if they are committed to Eli for another two years. And as someone said, this could solve two problems, because Flowers can move to RT.



As far as the draft, I'd prefer a small trade down, but am happy taking Barkley, Nelson, or Chubb in that order. Darnold would be my fifth option, and fourth choice.

... christian : 9:10 am : link The Giants also currently do not have a right tackle.

I think the Redskins gave him a second round tender.

Quote: The Giants also currently do not have a right tackle.

If Solder is signed then Flowers and Wheeler will compete for the RT job.

Quote: The Giants also currently do not have a right tackle.



It will be Flowers if they sign Solder.

To be clear, I don't think Solder is = Tony Boselli. But he's a viable LT that allows your QB (Eli in the interim, but more importantly, he helps the protection of our new QB when that guy is selected and given time). It is not smart to introduce Webb or a rookie to NFL football in a similar fashion to how the Texans did it with David Carr.



He also allows NYG to move Flowers to RT where he has a chance to be adequate.



To be clear, I don't think Solder is = Tony Boselli. But he's a viable LT that allows your QB (Eli in the interim, but more importantly, he helps the protection of our new QB when that guy is selected and given time). It is not smart to introduce Webb or a rookie to NFL football in a similar fashion to how the Texans did it with David Carr. He also allows NYG to move Flowers to RT where he has a chance to be adequate. Lastly, it paves the way for premium draft picks to be spent where there is depth in the draft, the interior OL.

Jonc jtgiants : 9:21 am : link If browns take Darnold do you have us taking Barkley?

At RT over Guard? Feels that puts Bisnowaty and Wheeler in back up positions.



At RT over Guard? Feels that puts Bisnowaty and Wheeler in back up positions. Would be interesting if the Giants came back and offered Pugh a LG contract (less money then OT)

If they sign Solder Jay on the Island : 9:24 am : link then Flowers moves to RT where he should be a better fit. Brett Jones is likely to start at center so that leaves both guard spots that need to be addressed. I fully expect this team to add a guard in the 2nd round with either Wynn, Hernandez, Price, or Smith.



That leaves the Giants with one spot to fill. One player to keep an eye on is Chad Wheeler. A few scouting reports suggested that he would be better at guard. He could compete to start at LG. If he wins the job he could potentially move outside in a couple of years to replace Solder or Flowers.

After seeing what Whitworth (at age 36) ShockNRoll : 9:28 am : link did for the Rams last year, I don't see how anybody could be against signing Solder. How about the impact a 37 year old Lomas Brown had on the Giants o-line in 2000. Everyone wants young, talented players, and I do as well. However, not every player has to be an upcoming star. Solder could be a very good player for us for 3-4 years, on an offense featuring some very good to exceptional talent at the skill positions.

Quote: If browns take Darnold do you have us taking Barkley?



Yes.

Flowers is not an OG. If they sign a LT, Flowers is going to get every chance to succeed at RT next.

Flowers is not an OG. If they sign a LT, Flowers is going to get every chance to succeed at RT next.

Is this what you would do or is that what your hearing?

Amazing the lack of buzz Josh Rosen is getting.. Sean : 9:34 am : link seems like it is Darnold or no QB for NYG.

I have major concerns about Flowers at RT PatersonPlank : 9:34 am : link teams have speed rushers over there now too. I'd rather see Solder and Pugh as the Tackles. I know some don't think Flowers can play G, but thats where I'd start him and let him battle it out.

I still think Flowers' weaknesses at LT will be a problem at RT. Heisenberg : 9:42 am : link And that ultimately, he's a guard. But for next year, it's ok to give him a shot there



Reportedly bc4life : 9:43 am : link Giants, Texans, &Browns in on Solder. Browns making big run, which is concerning given their cap room

Meh AcesUp : 9:44 am : link Highly preferred Norwell, they tried and things didn't go the Giants way. A few other guys I had pegged as stop gaps aren't options. Only option outside of Solder may actually be Pugh, but both sides may have burned that bridge already. They'd have to get very creative in the 2nd phase of free agency, trades and/or the draft to avoid a repeat of last year's ineptitude on the unit.



If they can sign him for ~14m/yr and don't go nuts on the guarantees, I'm okay with out. Probably prefer that than giving Fleming what Hubbard got. If they drop their pants out of desperation, not so much. Kind of a beggers can't be choosers situation.

Quote: Giants, Texans, &Browns in on Solder. Browns making big run, which is concerning given their cap room



Joe Thomas set today as the deadline to decide whether he is retiring or not. The Browns with the amount of cap room that they have would be foolish to not pursue Solder. Even if Thomas does return, they can afford to have Solder as a back-up. It would not surprise me to see Thomas walk away. A former player once said that when you are contemplating retirement, you already are.

Didn't the Browns just sign Hubbard? Good grief. Brown Recluse : 9:56 am : link Save some for the rest of us.

Quote: Save some for the rest of us.



They did. I suspect he'll be their RT.

right now I think Giant fans Jersey55 : 10:04 am : link should be less concerned about what the cost of the signing is and more about who we signed, we are a talent starved team guys.....

Quote: Giants, Texans, &Browns in on Solder. Browns making big run, which is concerning given their cap room





Source?

CBS Boston bc4life : 10:29 am : link and a few other sites

Browns Sammo85 : 10:36 am : link Have lots of cap tied up now in Hubbard, Bitonio, Zietler. I’d be surprised if they went all in for Solder even if Thomas retires.

Both, with the caveat the draft is six weeks away.

Quote: Have lots of cap tied up now in Hubbard, Bitonio, Zietler. I’d be surprised if they went all in for Solder even if Thomas retires.

The Browns also gave JC Tretter a 3 year 16.75 million deal last year to go along with Donald Stephenson's 1 year 2.5 million this year. If Joe Thomas does retire they would save some cap room but I believe there would be some dead money as well. With their numerous picks I think the Browns will address LT in the second round of the draft. I could see them taking two OT's in round 2.

Quote:



Both, with the caveat the draft is six weeks away.

Thanks JonC, I appreciate you responding. With that said I hope they change their mind. I just think it is a huge mistake to pass on adding a potential franchise QB at 2. If it were up to me it would be QB or trade down.

I totally agree. My preference would be Allen but none of these guys are perfect Andrew Luck like prospects...I am on board with whomever the NYG brass thinks is the best QB prospect.

Quote: seems like it is Darnold or no QB for NYG.



Really surprising to me. Darnold may be a clean prospect with his eyes set on football and a lot of talent, but man he makes terrible terrible reads/throws...constantly. If that holds true he will be an INT machine in the NFL. He doesn't seem like a game manager at all and his delivery needs work. Rosen has such a better arm and seems more knowledgeable. Makes all the throws. I get people are worried about the character issues, but if hes dedicated to football, then who cares what his personality is like. Big Ben, Brady, Rogers, Wilson all have their personality quirks. They all seem a bit arrogant and are jerks at times.



Really surprising to me. Darnold may be a clean prospect with his eyes set on football and a lot of talent, but man he makes terrible terrible reads/throws...constantly. If that holds true he will be an INT machine in the NFL. He doesn't seem like a game manager at all and his delivery needs work. Rosen has such a better arm and seems more knowledgeable. Makes all the throws. I get people are worried about the character issues, but if hes dedicated to football, then who cares what his personality is like. Big Ben, Brady, Rogers, Wilson all have their personality quirks. They all seem a bit arrogant and are jerks at times. I'd trust they know what they are doing if they take Darnold, but I will for sure be much more excited for Rosen.

Rappaport Rflairr : 10:48 am : link Saying they got him