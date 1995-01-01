Giants Expected to Sign Kareem Martin adamg : 10:15 am Quote: More

The #Giants are expected to sign former #AZCardinals OLB Kareem Martin, source said, and his familiarity with new DC James Bettcher should help.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:16 am : : 10:16 am : link

Ian Rapoport

‏Verified account @RapSheet

58s59 seconds ago



The #Giants are expected to sign former #AZCardinals OLB Kareem Martin, source said, and his familiarity with new DC James Bettcher should help.



RE: ... SGMen : 10:17 am : link

Quote:

Ian Rapoport

‏Verified account @RapSheet

58s59 seconds ago



The #Giants are expected to sign former #AZCardinals OLB Kareem Martin, source said, and his familiarity with new DC James Bettcher should help. Good signing because he knows the defensive scheme we'll be employing this year. I didn't want to lose Kennard but I understand players move on and in during free agency.

In comment 13864179 Eric from BBI said:Good signing because he knows the defensive scheme we'll be employing this year. I didn't want to lose Kennard but I understand players move on and in during free agency.

NOOOOOOOOOO........ FatMan in Charlotte : 10:17 am : link He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......

I like this adamg : 10:18 am : link Young ascending player, familiar with the scheme. Could be a nice piece.

RE: NOOOOOOOOOO........ mfsd : 10:19 am : link

Quote: He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......



Lol well played In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:Lol well played

RE: I like this AcidTest : 10:20 am : link

Quote: Young ascending player, familiar with the scheme. Could be a nice piece.



Yup. In comment 13864188 adamg said:Yup.

Wow. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:20 am : link We actually are addressing the LB position?

He's versatile too. He's the size of a 4-3 DE with good speed BLUATHRT : 10:20 am : link Ran a 4.7 at the combine.

Kennard is better than Martin. Brown Recluse : 10:21 am : link Not sure how he did last season but up until that point, he was a very disappointing 3rd round pick for the Cardinals.

Sounds like a good glue guy: adamg : 10:22 am : link Quote: Art Stapleton

‏

Verified account



@art_stapleton

28s28 seconds ago

More Art Stapleton Retweeted Art Stapleton

Kareem Martin is not flashy, but came into his own after adjusting to the 3-4 over his first three seasons. Could be a useful player for Giants, and he's also a heavy special teams guy.

People I had heard from in Arizona figured he was one of priorities to re-sign there.

RE: converted TheMick7 : 10:22 am : link

Quote: DE... 6'6'', 272 pounds.



Was a LB in college....North Carolina,a pretty good school for LBs! In comment 13864199 Eric from BBI said:Was a LB in college....North Carolina,a pretty good school for LBs!

He played all 16 games last year ATL_Giants : 10:25 am : link

He has some upside Breeze_94 : 10:26 am : link just turned 26 years old, had his best season last year.



I'm guessing its should be in the 4mil APY range

They’re moving to the base 3-4 Rflairr : 10:26 am : link I expect Tomlinson and Snacks to be great in it.

Called it jeff57 : 10:27 am : link 3-4 OLB that Betcher knows well.

RE: converted jvm52106 : 10:28 am : link

Quote: DE... 6'6'', 272 pounds.

You gotta bet Avery Moss is heading that way too. OV could be as well. In comment 13864199 Eric from BBI said:You gotta bet Avery Moss is heading that way too. OV could be as well.

RE: He has some upside Brown Recluse : 10:28 am : link

Quote: just turned 26 years old, had his best season last year.



I'm guessing its should be in the 4mil APY range



$4 per year for a backup? We'll see. His *best season* was 24 tackles and 1 sack. If his old D coordinator wants him here, he must have some value. In comment 13864217 Breeze_94 said:$4 per year for a backup? We'll see. His *best season* was 24 tackles and 1 sack. If his old D coordinator wants him here, he must have some value.

Athletic, ascending player, system fit AcesUp : 10:29 am : link They need to hit on these mid-tier FAs for the Giants to have a chance of turning this around.

Good depth signing Jay on the Island : 10:29 am : link He could play opposite Vernon in the 3-4 packages. Hopefully he is one of those surprise breakout players that ends up with 8-10 sacks this season.

Similar to the FA RB idiotsavant : 10:30 am : link You want a player on each side in this transition who knows the system and kniws the OC/DC and can be a center of gravity in the locker room.



Makes sense.



In long down and distance, if you move JPP to the front 3... you will start to have a variety of decent sized pass rushers. Attacking many varied ways. Conversely. If OV is not on the line I thought olb , but vs a bug run team, ilb at times.



I still target a blue chip nose type DT though. To free up smaller draft pick cover lbs behind them.

RE: Similar to the FA RB Brown Recluse : 10:32 am : link

Quote: You want a player on each side in this transition who knows the system and kniws the OC/DC and can be a center of gravity in the locker room.



Makes sense.



In long down and distance, if you move JPP to the front 3... you will start to have a variety of decent sized pass rushers. Attacking many varied ways. Conversely. If OV is not on the line I thought olb , but vs a bug run team, ilb at times.



I still target a blue chip nose type DT though. To free up smaller draft pick cover lbs behind them.



Thank you, Confucious. In comment 13864238 idiotsavant said:Thank you, Confucious.

I suspect bc4life : 10:35 am : link he will wind up being more than a depth signing

... christian : 10:36 am : link It's becoming very clear this will be a 3-4 base team.





RE: ... Jay on the Island : 10:37 am : link

Quote: It's becoming very clear this will be a 3-4 base team.



The pieces are there now

LB Martin Goodson Ogletree Vernon

DL JPP Harrison Tomlinson In comment 13864252 christian said:The pieces are there nowLB Martin Goodson Ogletree VernonDL JPP Harrison Tomlinson

DL Sammo85 : 10:38 am : link is still a need IMO, as well as another LB as insurance against Goodson.

Wait?!?!? AdamBrag : 10:38 am : link We signed someone who can help get Vernon and JPP a break and not need to play every snap? Why would we want to do that?



This is likely a great signing.

RE: RE: ... Breeze_94 : 10:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864252 christian said:





Quote:





It's becoming very clear this will be a 3-4 base team.







The pieces are there now

LB Martin Goodson Ogletree Vernon

DL JPP Harrison Tomlinson



I don't hate that front 7. Plus, the draft still to come. NEED depth, especially on the DL. Who is going to back-up Snacks- that is a big part of the rotation. A guy who will be playing about 40% of the snaps in the base D. In comment 13864254 Jay on the Island said:I don't hate that front 7. Plus, the draft still to come. NEED depth, especially on the DL. Who is going to back-up Snacks- that is a big part of the rotation. A guy who will be playing about 40% of the snaps in the base D.

Its a good signing for a lot reasons Peppers : 10:41 am : link -Knows the defense

-Potential

-Extra Pass rusher NYG sorely needed behind Vernon and JPP

-Starter down the road?



When I went back to watch Bettchers Defense to get an idea on what his Defense will look like I noticed they used Martin in a variety of roles ranging from a stand up rusher to one of the two down lineman in certain packages. He has versatility that Bettcher likes.

We can likely find.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:42 am : link a big body DT after early cuts or even in late rounds of the draft or UDFA. I think that can be one of the cheaper options to fill for a backup.

RE: RE: He has some upside Breeze_94 : 10:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864217 Breeze_94 said:





Quote:





just turned 26 years old, had his best season last year.



I'm guessing its should be in the 4mil APY range







$4 per year for a backup? We'll see. His *best season* was 24 tackles and 1 sack. If his old D coordinator wants him here, he must have some value.



He started 10 games last year. And yea, 4 mil is probably on the lower side too. But thats the way the market is going. Backup/borderline starters are getting paid. He is young and ascending. In comment 13864229 Brown Recluse said:He started 10 games last year. And yea, 4 mil is probably on the lower side too. But thats the way the market is going. Backup/borderline starters are getting paid. He is young and ascending.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:43 am : : 10:43 am : link

Mike Garafolo

‏Verified account @MikeGarafolo

35s35 seconds ago



Mike Garafolo Retweeted Ian Rapoport



Wanted him bad in the 2011 draft. Finally get him.

Perfect for Bettchers defense Earl the goat : 10:43 am : link I wrote this in a post 6 weeks ago that Giants should target Martin and Attachou

RE: NOOOOOOOOOO........ Earl the goat : 10:44 am : link

Quote: He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......





How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one

RE: RE: NOOOOOOOOOO........ Brown Recluse : 10:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......









How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one



That, my good man - is what we call sarcasm. In comment 13864292 Earl the goat said:That, my good man - is what we call sarcasm.

RE: RE: NOOOOOOOOOO........ Pep22 : 10:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......









How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one



He was kidding. In comment 13864292 Earl the goat said:He was kidding.

RE: RE: RE: ... Jay on the Island : 10:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864254 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 13864252 christian said:





Quote:





It's becoming very clear this will be a 3-4 base team.







The pieces are there now

LB Martin Goodson Ogletree Vernon

DL JPP Harrison Tomlinson







I don't hate that front 7. Plus, the draft still to come. NEED depth, especially on the DL. Who is going to back-up Snacks- that is a big part of the rotation. A guy who will be playing about 40% of the snaps in the base D.

I'm hoping for Shaq Griffin in round 4. In comment 13864263 Breeze_94 said:I'm hoping for Shaq Griffin in round 4.

RE: RE: NOOOOOOOOOO........ madeinstars : 10:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......









How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one



I think (hope?) he was being facetious. In comment 13864292 Earl the goat said:I think (hope?) he was being facetious.

Breeze +1 idiotsavant : 10:52 am : link One of Via, settle, dnadi, hill, Jones, lotulele in no particular order, probably others.



And not just to spell Harrison, though, to play next to him as well.



Dnadi smaller than target but forced fumbles show you a lot.

RE: We can likely find.. Mike in NY : 10:55 am : link

Quote: a big body DT after early cuts or even in late rounds of the draft or UDFA. I think that can be one of the cheaper options to fill for a backup.



Philly signed Haloti Ngata and with their cap situation that may not allow them to sign Beau Allen In comment 13864272 FatMan in Charlotte said:Philly signed Haloti Ngata and with their cap situation that may not allow them to sign Beau Allen

Hope he's an ascending player?! Simms11 : 10:55 am : link Here's his stats over the past 4 years:



41 total tackles, 10 assisted tackles, and 4.5 sacks. Not the picture of production, but maybe a change of scenery will help. Keep in mind it's most likely the same scheme he just came from.

I really like the two lb signings idiotsavant : 10:58 am : link Due to draft strategy.



Draft safety/lbs or even a larger zone savvy corner.



and a true NDT .



You can never have enough players who can INT... and no such thing as 'too big for DT' that's just silly. Too tall? OK, sometimes that happens. But too heavy? If the player can move, wheres the problem?

Martin stretch234 : 11:00 am : link For all the Kennard bashing, this guy has played 4 more career games, with 6 less sacks and 100 less tackles



I would not pay Kennard what Detroit did, but this is merely replacing a departed player with a cheaper player - nothing wrong with that









The Garafo comment is promising lono801 : 11:18 am : link That's great news

Expect this guy is a better fit vs kennard idiotsavant : 11:23 am : link In that the olbs will be crashing down and attacking runs as well as passer, both inside and outside, and this player has more legit weight and power????

Was he a starter for the Cardinals? nyjuggernaut2 : 11:27 am : link His stats say he played in all 16 games, but only had 24 total tackles (18 solo). Doesn't seem to be much for a starting LB. Kennard had 41 total tackles and missed a couple games with injuries.

keep in mind they have bc4life : 11:38 am : link had a very good defense for a few years

He can play 4-3 DE or 3-4 OLB JonC : 11:56 am : link .

RE: ... Emlen'sGremlins : 12:16 pm : link Mike Garafolo

‏Verified account @MikeGarafolo

35s35 seconds ago



Mike Garafolo Retweeted Ian Rapoport



Wanted him bad in the 2011 draft. Finally get him.



Eric, This is referring to Solder.

RE: The Garafo comment is promising Emlen'sGremlins : 12:17 pm : link It's in reference to Solder.

RE: RE: NOOOOOOOOOO........ BigBlue4You09 : 12:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......









How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one



Sarcasm bro In comment 13864292 Earl the goat said:Sarcasm bro