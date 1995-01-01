Giants Expected to Sign Kareem Martin

|More
The #Giants are expected to sign former #AZCardinals OLB Kareem Martin, source said, and his familiarity with new DC James Bettcher should help.
Ian Rapoport
Verified account @RapSheet
58s59 seconds ago
Eric from BBI said:
Eric from BBI said:
|
Good signing because he knows the defensive scheme we'll be employing this year. I didn't want to lose Kennard but I understand players move on and in during free agency.
He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......
Young ascending player, familiar with the scheme. Could be a nice piece.
FatMan in Charlotte said:
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......
Lol well played
adamg said:
adamg said:
| Young ascending player, familiar with the scheme. Could be a nice piece.
Yup.
We actually are addressing the LB position?
Ran a 4.7 at the combine.
Not sure how he did last season but up until that point, he was a very disappointing 3rd round pick for the Cardinals.
but Kennard is a better player.
Eric from BBI said:
Eric from BBI said:
Was a LB in college....North Carolina,a pretty good school for LBs!
just turned 26 years old, had his best season last year.
I'm guessing its should be in the 4mil APY range
I expect Tomlinson and Snacks to be great in it.
3-4 OLB that Betcher knows well.
Eric from BBI said:
Eric from BBI said:
You gotta bet Avery Moss is heading that way too. OV could be as well.
Breeze_94 said:
Breeze_94 said:
| just turned 26 years old, had his best season last year.
I'm guessing its should be in the 4mil APY range
$4 per year for a backup? We'll see. His *best season* was 24 tackles and 1 sack. If his old D coordinator wants him here, he must have some value.
They need to hit on these mid-tier FAs for the Giants to have a chance of turning this around.
He could play opposite Vernon in the 3-4 packages. Hopefully he is one of those surprise breakout players that ends up with 8-10 sacks this season.
You want a player on each side in this transition who knows the system and kniws the OC/DC and can be a center of gravity in the locker room.
Makes sense.
In long down and distance, if you move JPP to the front 3... you will start to have a variety of decent sized pass rushers. Attacking many varied ways. Conversely. If OV is not on the line I thought olb , but vs a bug run team, ilb at times.
I still target a blue chip nose type DT though. To free up smaller draft pick cover lbs behind them.
idiotsavant said:
idiotsavant said:
| You want a player on each side in this transition who knows the system and kniws the OC/DC and can be a center of gravity in the locker room.
Makes sense.
In long down and distance, if you move JPP to the front 3... you will start to have a variety of decent sized pass rushers. Attacking many varied ways. Conversely. If OV is not on the line I thought olb , but vs a bug run team, ilb at times.
I still target a blue chip nose type DT though. To free up smaller draft pick cover lbs behind them.
Thank you, Confucious.
he will wind up being more than a depth signing
It's becoming very clear this will be a 3-4 base team.
christian said:
christian said:
| It's becoming very clear this will be a 3-4 base team.
The pieces are there now
LB Martin Goodson Ogletree Vernon
DL JPP Harrison Tomlinson
is still a need IMO, as well as another LB as insurance against Goodson.
We signed someone who can help get Vernon and JPP a break and not need to play every snap? Why would we want to do that?
This is likely a great signing.
In comment 13864254
Jay on the Island said:
| In comment 13864252 christian said:
Quote:
It's becoming very clear this will be a 3-4 base team.
The pieces are there now
LB Martin Goodson Ogletree Vernon
DL JPP Harrison Tomlinson
I don't hate that front 7. Plus, the draft still to come. NEED depth, especially on the DL. Who is going to back-up Snacks- that is a big part of the rotation. A guy who will be playing about 40% of the snaps in the base D.
-Knows the defense
-Potential
-Extra Pass rusher NYG sorely needed behind Vernon and JPP
-Starter down the road?
When I went back to watch Bettchers Defense to get an idea on what his Defense will look like I noticed they used Martin in a variety of roles ranging from a stand up rusher to one of the two down lineman in certain packages. He has versatility that Bettcher likes.
a big body DT after early cuts or even in late rounds of the draft or UDFA. I think that can be one of the cheaper options to fill for a backup.
In comment 13864229
Brown Recluse said:
| In comment 13864217 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
just turned 26 years old, had his best season last year.
I'm guessing its should be in the 4mil APY range
$4 per year for a backup? We'll see. His *best season* was 24 tackles and 1 sack. If his old D coordinator wants him here, he must have some value.
He started 10 games last year. And yea, 4 mil is probably on the lower side too. But thats the way the market is going. Backup/borderline starters are getting paid. He is young and ascending.
I wrote this in a post 6 weeks ago that Giants should target Martin and Attachou
FatMan in Charlotte said:
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......
How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one
In comment 13864292
Earl the goat said:
| In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......
How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one
That, my good man - is what we call sarcasm.
In comment 13864292
Earl the goat said:
| In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......
How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one
He was kidding.
In comment 13864263
Breeze_94 said:
| In comment 13864254 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13864252 christian said:
Quote:
It's becoming very clear this will be a 3-4 base team.
The pieces are there now
LB Martin Goodson Ogletree Vernon
DL JPP Harrison Tomlinson
I don't hate that front 7. Plus, the draft still to come. NEED depth, especially on the DL. Who is going to back-up Snacks- that is a big part of the rotation. A guy who will be playing about 40% of the snaps in the base D.
I'm hoping for Shaq Griffin in round 4.
In comment 13864292
Earl the goat said:
| In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......
How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one
I think (hope?) he was being facetious.
One of Via, settle, dnadi, hill, Jones, lotulele in no particular order, probably others.
And not just to spell Harrison, though, to play next to him as well.
Dnadi smaller than target but forced fumbles show you a lot.
In comment 13864272
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| a big body DT after early cuts or even in late rounds of the draft or UDFA. I think that can be one of the cheaper options to fill for a backup.
Philly signed Haloti Ngata and with their cap situation that may not allow them to sign Beau Allen
Here's his stats over the past 4 years:
41 total tackles, 10 assisted tackles, and 4.5 sacks. Not the picture of production, but maybe a change of scenery will help. Keep in mind it's most likely the same scheme he just came from.
Due to draft strategy.
Draft safety/lbs or even a larger zone savvy corner.
and a true NDT .
You can never have enough players who can INT... and no such thing as 'too big for DT' that's just silly. Too tall? OK, sometimes that happens. But too heavy? If the player can move, wheres the problem?
For all the Kennard bashing, this guy has played 4 more career games, with 6 less sacks and 100 less tackles
I would not pay Kennard what Detroit did, but this is merely replacing a departed player with a cheaper player - nothing wrong with that
In that the olbs will be crashing down and attacking runs as well as passer, both inside and outside, and this player has more legit weight and power????
His stats say he played in all 16 games, but only had 24 total tackles (18 solo). Doesn't seem to be much for a starting LB. Kennard had 41 total tackles and missed a couple games with injuries.
had a very good defense for a few years
Eric, This is referring to Solder.
It's in reference to Solder.
In 1 offseason the = of Reese's 11 offseason?
In comment 13864292
Earl the goat said:
| In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......
How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one
Sarcasm bro