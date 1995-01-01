Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Giants Expected to Sign Kareem Martin

adamg : 10:15 am
Quote:
More
The #Giants are expected to sign former #AZCardinals OLB Kareem Martin, source said, and his familiarity with new DC James Bettcher should help.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:16 am : link

Ian Rapoport
‏Verified account @RapSheet
58s59 seconds ago

The #Giants are expected to sign former #AZCardinals OLB Kareem Martin, source said, and his familiarity with new DC James Bettcher should help.
Makes sense  
Jon in NYC : 10:16 am : link
as a Kennard replacement
RE: ...  
SGMen : 10:17 am : link
In comment 13864179 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Ian Rapoport
‏Verified account @RapSheet
58s59 seconds ago

The #Giants are expected to sign former #AZCardinals OLB Kareem Martin, source said, and his familiarity with new DC James Bettcher should help.
Good signing because he knows the defensive scheme we'll be employing this year. I didn't want to lose Kennard but I understand players move on and in during free agency.
NOOOOOOOOOO........  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:17 am : link
He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......
I like this  
adamg : 10:18 am : link
Young ascending player, familiar with the scheme. Could be a nice piece.
He's BIG  
adamg : 10:19 am : link
Listed at 6'6'' 272
RE: NOOOOOOOOOO........  
mfsd : 10:19 am : link
In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......


Lol well played
RE: I like this  
AcidTest : 10:20 am : link
In comment 13864188 adamg said:
Quote:
Young ascending player, familiar with the scheme. Could be a nice piece.


Yup.
Wow.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:20 am : link
We actually are addressing the LB position?
converted  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:20 am : link
DE... 6'6'', 272 pounds.
He's versatile too. He's the size of a 4-3 DE with good speed  
BLUATHRT : 10:20 am : link
Ran a 4.7 at the combine.
Good depth  
madeinstars : 10:20 am : link
to replace Kennard.
Kennard is better than Martin.  
Brown Recluse : 10:21 am : link
Not sure how he did last season but up until that point, he was a very disappointing 3rd round pick for the Cardinals.
He's an upgrade over Kerry Wynn  
Jay on the Island : 10:22 am : link
but Kennard is a better player.
Sounds like a good glue guy:  
adamg : 10:22 am : link
Quote:
Art Stapleton

Verified account

@art_stapleton
28s28 seconds ago
More Art Stapleton Retweeted Art Stapleton
Kareem Martin is not flashy, but came into his own after adjusting to the 3-4 over his first three seasons. Could be a useful player for Giants, and he's also a heavy special teams guy.
People I had heard from in Arizona figured he was one of priorities to re-sign there.
RE: converted  
TheMick7 : 10:22 am : link
In comment 13864199 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
DE... 6'6'', 272 pounds.


Was a LB in college....North Carolina,a pretty good school for LBs!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:23 am : link
...
Idea of free agency is 'nerve-wracking' for Kareem Martin - ( New Window )
He played all 16 games last year  
ATL_Giants : 10:25 am : link
He has some upside  
Breeze_94 : 10:26 am : link
just turned 26 years old, had his best season last year.

I'm guessing its should be in the 4mil APY range
They’re moving to the base 3-4  
Rflairr : 10:26 am : link
I expect Tomlinson and Snacks to be great in it.
Called it  
jeff57 : 10:27 am : link
3-4 OLB that Betcher knows well.
RE: converted  
jvm52106 : 10:28 am : link
In comment 13864199 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
DE... 6'6'', 272 pounds.

You gotta bet Avery Moss is heading that way too. OV could be as well.
RE: He has some upside  
Brown Recluse : 10:28 am : link
In comment 13864217 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
just turned 26 years old, had his best season last year.

I'm guessing its should be in the 4mil APY range


$4 per year for a backup? We'll see. His *best season* was 24 tackles and 1 sack. If his old D coordinator wants him here, he must have some value.
Athletic, ascending player, system fit  
AcesUp : 10:29 am : link
They need to hit on these mid-tier FAs for the Giants to have a chance of turning this around.
Good depth signing  
Jay on the Island : 10:29 am : link
He could play opposite Vernon in the 3-4 packages. Hopefully he is one of those surprise breakout players that ends up with 8-10 sacks this season.
Similar to the FA RB  
idiotsavant : 10:30 am : link
You want a player on each side in this transition who knows the system and kniws the OC/DC and can be a center of gravity in the locker room.

Makes sense.

In long down and distance, if you move JPP to the front 3... you will start to have a variety of decent sized pass rushers. Attacking many varied ways. Conversely. If OV is not on the line I thought olb , but vs a bug run team, ilb at times.

I still target a blue chip nose type DT though. To free up smaller draft pick cover lbs behind them.
RE: Similar to the FA RB  
Brown Recluse : 10:32 am : link
In comment 13864238 idiotsavant said:
Quote:
You want a player on each side in this transition who knows the system and kniws the OC/DC and can be a center of gravity in the locker room.

Makes sense.

In long down and distance, if you move JPP to the front 3... you will start to have a variety of decent sized pass rushers. Attacking many varied ways. Conversely. If OV is not on the line I thought olb , but vs a bug run team, ilb at times.

I still target a blue chip nose type DT though. To free up smaller draft pick cover lbs behind them.


Thank you, Confucious.
I suspect  
bc4life : 10:35 am : link
he will wind up being more than a depth signing
...  
christian : 10:36 am : link
It's becoming very clear this will be a 3-4 base team.

RE: ...  
Jay on the Island : 10:37 am : link
In comment 13864252 christian said:
Quote:
It's becoming very clear this will be a 3-4 base team.

The pieces are there now
LB Martin Goodson Ogletree Vernon
DL JPP Harrison Tomlinson
DL  
Sammo85 : 10:38 am : link
is still a need IMO, as well as another LB as insurance against Goodson.
Wait?!?!?  
AdamBrag : 10:38 am : link
We signed someone who can help get Vernon and JPP a break and not need to play every snap? Why would we want to do that?

This is likely a great signing.
RE: RE: ...  
Breeze_94 : 10:39 am : link
In comment 13864254 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13864252 christian said:


Quote:


It's becoming very clear this will be a 3-4 base team.



The pieces are there now
LB Martin Goodson Ogletree Vernon
DL JPP Harrison Tomlinson


I don't hate that front 7. Plus, the draft still to come. NEED depth, especially on the DL. Who is going to back-up Snacks- that is a big part of the rotation. A guy who will be playing about 40% of the snaps in the base D.
Its a good signing for a lot reasons  
Peppers : 10:41 am : link
-Knows the defense
-Potential
-Extra Pass rusher NYG sorely needed behind Vernon and JPP
-Starter down the road?

When I went back to watch Bettchers Defense to get an idea on what his Defense will look like I noticed they used Martin in a variety of roles ranging from a stand up rusher to one of the two down lineman in certain packages. He has versatility that Bettcher likes.
We can likely find..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:42 am : link
a big body DT after early cuts or even in late rounds of the draft or UDFA. I think that can be one of the cheaper options to fill for a backup.
RE: RE: He has some upside  
Breeze_94 : 10:42 am : link
In comment 13864229 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
In comment 13864217 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


just turned 26 years old, had his best season last year.

I'm guessing its should be in the 4mil APY range



$4 per year for a backup? We'll see. His *best season* was 24 tackles and 1 sack. If his old D coordinator wants him here, he must have some value.


He started 10 games last year. And yea, 4 mil is probably on the lower side too. But thats the way the market is going. Backup/borderline starters are getting paid. He is young and ascending.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:43 am : link

Mike Garafolo
‏Verified account @MikeGarafolo
35s35 seconds ago

Mike Garafolo Retweeted Ian Rapoport

Wanted him bad in the 2011 draft. Finally get him.
Perfect for Bettchers defense  
Earl the goat : 10:43 am : link
I wrote this in a post 6 weeks ago that Giants should target Martin and Attachou
RE: NOOOOOOOOOO........  
Earl the goat : 10:44 am : link
In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......



How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one
RE: RE: NOOOOOOOOOO........  
Brown Recluse : 10:46 am : link
In comment 13864292 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......




How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one


That, my good man - is what we call sarcasm.
RE: RE: NOOOOOOOOOO........  
Pep22 : 10:47 am : link
In comment 13864292 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......




How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one


He was kidding.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Jay on the Island : 10:47 am : link
In comment 13864263 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 13864254 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 13864252 christian said:


Quote:


It's becoming very clear this will be a 3-4 base team.



The pieces are there now
LB Martin Goodson Ogletree Vernon
DL JPP Harrison Tomlinson



I don't hate that front 7. Plus, the draft still to come. NEED depth, especially on the DL. Who is going to back-up Snacks- that is a big part of the rotation. A guy who will be playing about 40% of the snaps in the base D.

I'm hoping for Shaq Griffin in round 4.
RE: RE: NOOOOOOOOOO........  
madeinstars : 10:48 am : link
In comment 13864292 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......




How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one


I think (hope?) he was being facetious.
Breeze +1  
idiotsavant : 10:52 am : link
One of Via, settle, dnadi, hill, Jones, lotulele in no particular order, probably others.

And not just to spell Harrison, though, to play next to him as well.

Dnadi smaller than target but forced fumbles show you a lot.
RE: We can likely find..  
Mike in NY : 10:55 am : link
In comment 13864272 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
a big body DT after early cuts or even in late rounds of the draft or UDFA. I think that can be one of the cheaper options to fill for a backup.


Philly signed Haloti Ngata and with their cap situation that may not allow them to sign Beau Allen
Hope he's an ascending player?!  
Simms11 : 10:55 am : link
Here's his stats over the past 4 years:

41 total tackles, 10 assisted tackles, and 4.5 sacks. Not the picture of production, but maybe a change of scenery will help. Keep in mind it's most likely the same scheme he just came from.
I really like the two lb signings  
idiotsavant : 10:58 am : link
Due to draft strategy.

Draft safety/lbs or even a larger zone savvy corner.

and a true NDT .

You can never have enough players who can INT... and no such thing as 'too big for DT' that's just silly. Too tall? OK, sometimes that happens. But too heavy? If the player can move, wheres the problem?
Martin  
stretch234 : 11:00 am : link
For all the Kennard bashing, this guy has played 4 more career games, with 6 less sacks and 100 less tackles

I would not pay Kennard what Detroit did, but this is merely replacing a departed player with a cheaper player - nothing wrong with that



The Garafo comment is promising  
lono801 : 11:18 am : link
That's great news
Expect this guy is a better fit vs kennard  
idiotsavant : 11:23 am : link
In that the olbs will be crashing down and attacking runs as well as passer, both inside and outside, and this player has more legit weight and power????
Was he a starter for the Cardinals?  
nyjuggernaut2 : 11:27 am : link
His stats say he played in all 16 games, but only had 24 total tackles (18 solo). Doesn't seem to be much for a starting LB. Kennard had 41 total tackles and missed a couple games with injuries.
keep in mind they have  
bc4life : 11:38 am : link
had a very good defense for a few years
He can play 4-3 DE or 3-4 OLB  
JonC : 11:56 am : link
.
RE: ...  
Emlen'sGremlins : 12:16 pm : link
Mike Garafolo
‏Verified account @MikeGarafolo
35s35 seconds ago

Mike Garafolo Retweeted Ian Rapoport

Wanted him bad in the 2011 draft. Finally get him.

Eric, This is referring to Solder.
RE: The Garafo comment is promising  
Emlen'sGremlins : 12:17 pm : link
It's in reference to Solder.
Aren't 2 FA LB signings  
old man : 12:41 pm : link
In 1 offseason the = of Reese's 11 offseason?

RE: RE: NOOOOOOOOOO........  
BigBlue4You09 : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 13864292 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
In comment 13864184 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


He'll be overpaid, too old, too slow and too many other things I can't muster up to bitch about right now. Must just contain foaming at mouth......




How the fuck is he to old. For someone who spouts a lot of criticism to other posters you are way off on this one


Sarcasm bro
Yup, right after they officially sign a Norwell.  
Ivan15 : 1:02 pm : link
.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2018
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support