Giants Got SOLDER

The #Giants are expected to sign former #Patriots LT Nate Solder, source said. They get their franchise left tackle. Huge get.

DG putting his money where his mouth is re: OL

addressing LB and OL. This is refreshing.

Makes Jon in NYC : 10:44 am : link me nervous. I hope it works out. Concussions, injuries, passion for the game.



Plenty of red flags here, but the Giants are certainly a better team now than they were yesterday.

This just changed a lot. Now we can find a proper place for Flowers, which helps two spots out of 5. Plus Jones is ok, so there is 3.

I'm so happy adamg : 10:45 am : link This is a great signing

it's a big help for whoever it is playing QB and running the ball.

RE: Makes mfsd : 10:47 am : link

Quote: me nervous. I hope it works out. Concussions, injuries, passion for the game.



Plenty of red flags here, but the Giants are certainly a better team now than they were yesterday.



All true - future LT is still a need, but at least it’s not a desperate need right now anymore In comment 13864289 Jon in NYC said:All true - future LT is still a need, but at least it’s not a desperate need right now anymore

RE: I'm actually not a big fan of Solder Stu11 : 10:47 am : link

Quote: But he's definitely an improvement

A pylon would be an improvement. At least it wouldn't hold or false start ever. In comment 13864296 Greg from LI said:A pylon would be an improvement. At least it wouldn't hold or false start ever.

more coming out sshin05 : 10:47 am : link

Nate Solder has agreed in principle to a 4-year contract with the New York Giants.

Nice jeff57 : 10:47 am : link Now move Flowers to RT, where he should have been 3 years ago.

Nice tyrik13 : 10:48 am : link Pick up! Certain we are moving flowers to RT

What does this spell for mikeygiants : 10:48 am : link Flowers?

When the numbers come out Peppers : 10:48 am : link It's going to be a gross over payment but considering the desperation and need it's understandable.



He played a hell of a game in the Super Bowl vs the Eagles pass rush.

He's not a savior IMO pjcas18 : 10:48 am : link but he's an improvement.



All the Patriots OL benefit from Brady, the offense, and Scarnecchia so I would stay away from them all things being equal, but hard to argue he's the best option out there.



Flowers to RT?





To me jtgiants : 10:49 am : link Solder is a very good but not great lineman. He's a good run blocker too. I like it

Also the domino effect of Solder is improving the RT spot as well Eric on Li : 10:49 am : link that has always been Flowers more natural position. I expect he'll have to compete for it with a rookie or lower cost veteran, but he'll likely win that battle and go on to be a very good RT.



Now time for DG to find the next Norwells at the guard spots.

I think relative to the tackle play we've been subjected to widmerseyebrow : 10:49 am : link for the last 6-8 years, this place will be ready to enshrine him in Canton after a few games. Not saying he's the greatest, but he's better than we've had in a long time.

!

It's sin : 10:49 am : link easier to find guards than tackles. Flowers to RT, and now we find two guards. Great move.

RE: Nice Peppers : 10:49 am : link

Quote: Pick up! Certain we are moving flowers to RT



Moving Flowers to RT or moving Flowers.. In comment 13864320 tyrik13 said:Moving Flowers to RT or moving Flowers..

1 hog molly, coming up Victor in CT : 10:49 am : link paying now for not going after whitworth last year.



Let's hope that Flowers can adjust to the right side AND improve.

RE: This was an important signing adamg : 10:49 am : link

Quote: !

We got your man, Gidie! In comment 13864333 gidiefor said:We got your man, Gidie!

RE: He's not a savior IMO Britt in VA : 10:49 am : link

Quote: but he's an improvement.



All the Patriots OL benefit from Brady, the offense, and Scarnecchia so I would stay away from them all things being equal, but hard to argue he's the best option out there.



Flowers to RT?





We don't need a savior, just competence. We have had a completely incompetent line for 5 plus years.



Average or slightly above, and this is a different team. In comment 13864324 pjcas18 said:We don't need a savior, just competence. We have had a completely incompetent line for 5 plus years.Average or slightly above, and this is a different team.

Mike garafolo halfback20 : 10:50 am : link Nate Solder is going to be the new highest-paid left tackle in the league with this deal from the Giants. Waiting on exact numbers.

RE: He's not a savior IMO Jay on the Island : 10:50 am : link

Quote: but he's an improvement.



All the Patriots OL benefit from Brady, the offense, and Scarnecchia so I would stay away from them all things being equal, but hard to argue he's the best option out there.



Flowers to RT?



Of course not but he is a huge upgrade at LT that also upgrades RT with Flowers moving over there. With the amount of money that Hubbard, Fulton, etc. got nobody should complain about Solder's contract. In comment 13864324 pjcas18 said:Of course not but he is a huge upgrade at LT that also upgrades RT with Flowers moving over there. With the amount of money that Hubbard, Fulton, etc. got nobody should complain about Solder's contract.

RE: Also the domino effect of Solder is improving the RT spot as well widmerseyebrow : 10:50 am : link

Quote: that has always been Flowers more natural position. I expect he'll have to compete for it with a rookie or lower cost veteran, but he'll likely win that battle and go on to be a very good RT.



Now time for DG to find the next Norwells at the guard spots.



Flowers needs to be at guard or on the bench. His problems at left tackle will be problems at right tackle as well. In comment 13864328 Eric on Li said:Flowers needs to be at guard or on the bench. His problems at left tackle will be problems at right tackle as well.

Finally antdog24 : 10:50 am : link now drafting Barkley with Eli and a competent oline might make more sense. Think of the pressure that takes off Eli.

Good o line and not 1 but 2 lb eli4life : 10:50 am : link My head is spinning

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:51 am : : 10:51 am : link

Very Nice! Capt. Don : 10:51 am : link Norwell wouldve been nice but there are other answers out there for LG.



There really is no plan B for left tackle (unless you are OK with Flowers/Wheeler).



Solder

2nd Rd Pick

Jones

Fluker

Flowers



No one would confuse this with the 1995 Cowboys but it would be a step in the right direction.

Good thing FranknWeezer : 10:51 am : link b/c there really weren’t any other viable options, if the talking heads are correct.

Gettleman asleep at the wheel again... Section331 : 10:51 am : link oh wait! This is great news, a big step in getting the OL fixed! Well done.

Ok, so jvm52106 : 10:51 am : link here is what we have now (maybe)



LT-Solder

LG-empty

C-Jones

RG-Jerry (at the moment)

RT-Flowers



So we still need two guards. Guards can be had so not a huge freak out moment and we have VETs to help if need for a season.





I'm very happy about this... Chris684 : 10:51 am : link Tackle was the gaping hole, whereas G/C can most likely be addressed in round 2 (assuming Barkley in rd 1).



I'm also very excited to see Flowers on the right side. I think he is going to really make a comeback over there.

RE: What does this spell for Les in TO : 10:51 am : link

Quote: Flowers? best case scenario, he thrives at right tackle where he doesn't have the pressure of protecting the blind side. worst case, he sulks at the perceived demotion, withdraws and gets benched and then cut. In comment 13864321 mikeygiants said:best case scenario, he thrives at right tackle where he doesn't have the pressure of protecting the blind side. worst case, he sulks at the perceived demotion, withdraws and gets benched and then cut.

Yes BleedBlue : 10:52 am : link HUGE move. Said it last night, it needs to happen

The first position that you have to take care of on the offensive line Ira : 10:52 am : link is left tackle. Now that we've done that, there are a number of good guard in this draft. I would so like to get Isaiah Wynn for left guard, but he should be gone before our 2nd round pick.

A bit nervous GuzzaBlue : 10:52 am : link this was a desperation move after not getting Norwell and they prob threw the bank at him. I mean, every move on the OL is a desperation move at this point. If the money is close to the same as Norwell, I think I'd rather of had Norwell, but LT is much harder to find than G.



Good get regardless. Will definitely make the OL better. Sitton on the cheap would be a great signing.



Solder..Sitton..Jones..???...Flowers would be a great start to a turnaround on the OL.



Anyone have good scouting on him? How good is he really? I've heard mixed comments.

RE: I'm very happy about this... NYBEN1963 : 10:52 am : link

Quote: Tackle was the gaping hole, whereas G/C can most likely be addressed in round 2 (assuming Barkley in rd 1).



I'm also very excited to see Flowers on the right side. I think he is going to really make a comeback over there.



I still think Flowers would be better suited inside at LG...but we will see. In comment 13864358 Chris684 said:I still think Flowers would be better suited inside at LG...but we will see.

Yes, BIGbluegermany : 10:53 am : link after norwell he was my top target

It must have been a lot rebel yell : 10:53 am : link for him to want to come and play with this brutal OL.

Great move by the Giants Matt in SGS : 10:54 am : link they haven't had a left tackle the could trust since Diehl, before he started to break down. A move they had to make.

I really think flowers moves inside now Now Mike in MD : 10:54 am : link I think wheeler showed better feet last year than flowers ever has. A year in the weight room and he can go from 310 to 340 with his height and not lose an once of quickness. Don't know if flowers can actually play OG but I just think wheeler has more potential. Sadly since flowers was a 10 pick. But that's a sunk cost and we need to do what's best moving forward

If we can now re-sign Pugh, and then draft lets say PatersonPlank : 10:55 am : link Hernandez in Rd 2, then we could have a line that looks like



Solder-Hernandez-Jones-Pugh-Flowers, or Solder-Hernandez-Jones-Flowers-Pugh.



Either way its much, much better

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Giants are signing LT Nate Solder to a 4-year deal worth $62M, source said, with $35M guaranteed. The highest paid OL in the NFL.

RE: Schefter confirms 13ODB : 10:55 am : link

Quote: Let's go! Re-sign Pugh and we're 4/5ths there.



Pugh lol no thanks In comment 13864318 adamg said:Pugh lol no thanks

RE: RE: Also the domino effect of Solder is improving the RT spot as well Eric on Li : 10:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864328 Eric on Li said:





Quote:





that has always been Flowers more natural position. I expect he'll have to compete for it with a rookie or lower cost veteran, but he'll likely win that battle and go on to be a very good RT.



Now time for DG to find the next Norwells at the guard spots.







Flowers needs to be at guard or on the bench. His problems at left tackle will be problems at right tackle as well.



Disagree - his biggest problem is technique, which has improved year to year and would face a much bigger learning curve kicking inside to guard. In comment 13864343 widmerseyebrow said:Disagree - his biggest problem is technique, which has improved year to year and would face a much bigger learning curve kicking inside to guard.

RE: Oh snap WillVAB : 10:55 am : link

Quote: This just changed a lot. Now we can find a proper place for Flowers, which helps two spots out of 5. Plus Jones is ok, so there is 3.



My guess is this is Flowers last year considering his resume here and the situation at the end of 17 season. In comment 13864293 PatersonPlank said:My guess is this is Flowers last year considering his resume here and the situation at the end of 17 season.

RE: I really think flowers moves inside now Jay on the Island : 10:55 am : link

Quote: I think wheeler showed better feet last year than flowers ever has. A year in the weight room and he can go from 310 to 340 with his height and not lose an once of quickness. Don't know if flowers can actually play OG but I just think wheeler has more potential. Sadly since flowers was a 10 pick. But that's a sunk cost and we need to do what's best moving forward

Flowers ideal weight is in the 310-325 range. He isn't getting up to 340. In comment 13864378 Now Mike in MD said:Flowers ideal weight is in the 310-325 range. He isn't getting up to 340.

Wow Mkdaman1818 : 10:56 am : link Giants are expected to give former Patriots’ LT Nate Solder a four-year, $60 million deal, per source.



Per Schefter

Hog molly era begins trueblueinpw : 10:56 am : link Welcome to NY!

I Like it Rjanyg : 10:56 am : link Solid move. Now lets get a OG like Kelemete

I might be the only one illmatic : 10:56 am : link who is scared shitless by this signing. Solder seems like he's always nursing an injury and yeah, he didn't miss any games this past season... during a contract year. And generally he has been fine as far as making it through a season goes but I don't know. The guy seems like a ticking time bomb, more so than most players. He probably won't be as likely at 30+ years old to will himself through injuries now that he has a fat contract.



I'm glad they have him if the reports are true and that they're actually doing something to try and fix the line. I just hope the guy stays healthy and that it's structured in a way that they can bail in a couple of years if he's not working out.

Good get Breeze_94 : 10:56 am : link The price-tag will be big, but it's arguably the biggest need on the team. The Giants stabilized a position that has been a major issue for 4 or so years.



So far in this offseason, we've added a good LT and a good LB. Took a ton of money to do it, but at least those 2 major weaknesses now become positions of stability.

Not crazy about the money whatsoever Giantology : 10:56 am : link But we needed a tackle.

RE: It must have been a lot GuzzaBlue : 10:56 am : link

Quote: for him to want to come and play with this brutal OL.



It's going to be a lot. Top LT of the FA class piggy-backing off Whitworth's play and salary. All the $ seem inflated again this year. In comment 13864372 rebel yell said:It's going to be a lot. Top LT of the FA class piggy-backing off Whitworth's play and salary. All the $ seem inflated again this year.

RE: RE: I really think flowers moves inside now Jay on the Island : 10:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864378 Now Mike in MD said:





Quote:





I think wheeler showed better feet last year than flowers ever has. A year in the weight room and he can go from 310 to 340 with his height and not lose an once of quickness. Don't know if flowers can actually play OG but I just think wheeler has more potential. Sadly since flowers was a 10 pick. But that's a sunk cost and we need to do what's best moving forward





Flowers ideal weight is in the 310-325 range. He isn't getting up to 340.

Sorry not Flowers Wheeler. In comment 13864387 Jay on the Island said:Sorry not Flowers Wheeler.

4 years / $60m - depending on structure, that's pretty damn fair Eric on Li : 10:57 am : link he should be a competent LT for the next 2-3 seasons which will buy time to find more talented young guys around him.

. arcarsenal : 10:58 am : link Solder isn't great but he's a legitimate LT. This also has a domino effect in that we can now move Flowers and figure out if he's better suited on the right side or even in the interior.



Yeah we paid good money here, but I think it was necessary.



The idea of drafting Nelson is pretty appealing to me. This line could transform quite a bit in one year if we were to get him.

RE: ... Rory : 10:58 am : link

Quote: Solid player but he has had issues in pass protection too. He's overrated in free agency because he's the best tackle in a bad market.



agreed but this is one of those scenarios where the need justifies the money, despite overpaying. In comment 13864382 Eric from BBI said:agreed but this is one of those scenarios where the need justifies the money, despite overpaying.

RE: . Jay on the Island : 10:58 am : link

Quote: Solder isn't great but he's a legitimate LT. This also has a domino effect in that we can now move Flowers and figure out if he's better suited on the right side or even in the interior.



Yeah we paid good money here, but I think it was necessary.



The idea of drafting Nelson is pretty appealing to me. This line could transform quite a bit in one year if we were to get him.

Only if they traded down. I don't see the benefit of using such a high pick on a guard when they could get a very good guard in round 2. In comment 13864404 arcarsenal said:Only if they traded down. I don't see the benefit of using such a high pick on a guard when they could get a very good guard in round 2.

Rory Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:59 am : : 10:59 am : link Perhaps... but similar claims were made at the time we signed JPP and Vernon.

Waiting for the GTD money Breeze_94 : 10:59 am : link but this signing does at least scare me a bit.



Solder struggled at the beginning of last year, is going to be 30. He pulled it together and was very good in the stretch run.



It will be nice to see the difference at LT. But I hope he is able to stay healthy, otherwise this contract could end up looking REALLY ugly.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 11:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864404 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Solder isn't great but he's a legitimate LT. This also has a domino effect in that we can now move Flowers and figure out if he's better suited on the right side or even in the interior.



Yeah we paid good money here, but I think it was necessary.



The idea of drafting Nelson is pretty appealing to me. This line could transform quite a bit in one year if we were to get him.





Only if they traded down. I don't see the benefit of using such a high pick on a guard when they could get a very good guard in round 2.



I wouldn't take Nelson @ 2 - I've said that the only 2 guys I'd take there are Barkley or Rosen.



If not, I'd move down a few spots for Nelson or Fitzpatrick if the trade opp is there.



I need to come away with one of those 4 players if I am NYG, though. In comment 13864411 Jay on the Island said:I wouldn't take Nelson @ 2 - I've said that the only 2 guys I'd take there are Barkley or Rosen.If not, I'd move down a few spots for Nelson or Fitzpatrick if the trade opp is there.I need to come away with one of those 4 players if I am NYG, though.

RE: . Sammo85 : 11:01 am : link

Quote: Solder isn't great but he's a legitimate LT. This also has a domino effect in that we can now move Flowers and figure out if he's better suited on the right side or even in the interior.



Yeah we paid good money here, but I think it was necessary.



The idea of drafting Nelson is pretty appealing to me. This line could transform quite a bit in one year if we were to get him.



Agreed. Can’t just look at Solder and the cap number in a vacuum. Has a multiplier effect on the rest of the line and flexibility in making other moves on the line. In comment 13864404 arcarsenal said:Agreed. Can’t just look at Solder and the cap number in a vacuum. Has a multiplier effect on the rest of the line and flexibility in making other moves on the line.

RE: ... Rflairr : 11:01 am : link

Quote: Solid player but he has had issues in pass protection too. He's overrated in free agency because he's the best tackle in a bad market.



Not a fan of Solder’s run blocking. But I’d like to see Flowers at RT In comment 13864382 Eric from BBI said:Not a fan of Solder’s run blocking. But I’d like to see Flowers at RT

RE: Waiting for the GTD money Jay on the Island : 11:01 am : link

Quote: but this signing does at least scare me a bit.



Solder struggled at the beginning of last year, is going to be 30. He pulled it together and was very good in the stretch run.



It will be nice to see the difference at LT. But I hope he is able to stay healthy, otherwise this contract could end up looking REALLY ugly.

Doubtful most of the guaranteed money is probably over the first 2 years so the Giants can cut him after two years. In comment 13864413 Breeze_94 said:Doubtful most of the guaranteed money is probably over the first 2 years so the Giants can cut him after two years.

RE: Rory UConn4523 : 11:02 am : link

Quote: Perhaps... but similar claims were made at the time we signed JPP and Vernon.



You can really say this about any FA that fills a need.



We don't have an incompetent GM or HC anymore. No idea why we are comparing things to that era. In comment 13864412 Eric from BBI said:You can really say this about any FA that fills a need.We don't have an incompetent GM or HC anymore. No idea why we are comparing things to that era.

Jay Now Mike in MD : 11:02 am : link what's that based on? He is 6'7. 20-30 pounds on that frame is not that big a deal and all reports were that he was very thin in the lower body. An off season of hard leg work puts on a lot of weight

RE: RE: ... Sammo85 : 11:03 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864382 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Solid player but he has had issues in pass protection too. He's overrated in free agency because he's the best tackle in a bad market.







Not a fan of Solder’s run blocking. But I’d like to see Flowers at RT



He’s a solid run blocker. In comment 13864421 Rflairr said:He’s a solid run blocker.

RE: Rory Eric on Li : 11:03 am : link

Quote: Perhaps... but similar claims were made at the time we signed JPP and Vernon.



Vernon yes, JPP no. JPP was a big-time gamble based on all of his injury history. Vernon is a good comp because he was a reliable and solid two way end, but not a top player at his position. Solder is similar. In comment 13864412 Eric from BBI said:Vernon yes, JPP no. JPP was a big-time gamble based on all of his injury history. Vernon is a good comp because he was a reliable and solid two way end, but not a top player at his position. Solder is similar.

I think we did what we had to to start to solidify this line. Simms11 : 11:03 am : link Overpay for a LT that was considered the best in a weak FA market. If you noticed, however, prices for Olinemen are going up and will continue to in Free Agency. I'm not surprised by the contract. We have to draft some hog mollies to play Guard now. This move also pushes Flowers to the right side as well, which is what everyone has been clamoring about the past few years. Hopefully its a more natural position and we get pleasantly surprised. I think Wheeler may be competition for him however and I don't see the Giants just handing him the RT job.

Needed a LT bluepepper : 11:03 am : link got a LT. Not a dominant player but can be solid enough. And he's not too old so we should be set there for 3-4 years.

From Spotrac: Pete in MD : 11:04 am : link Quote: Nate Solder signed a 4 year, $62,000,000 contract with the New York Giants, including $35,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $15,500,000.

RE: Jay Jay on the Island : 11:05 am : link

Quote: what's that based on? He is 6'7. 20-30 pounds on that frame is not that big a deal and all reports were that he was very thin in the lower body. An off season of hard leg work puts on a lot of weight

He has never played at that weight. Adding that much weight to his frame would slow him down. Now if Wheeler were to move inside that would make sense but at LT it is more beneficial to play at a more comfortable weight. In comment 13864428 Now Mike in MD said:He has never played at that weight. Adding that much weight to his frame would slow him down. Now if Wheeler were to move inside that would make sense but at LT it is more beneficial to play at a more comfortable weight.

Love to get someone like Hernandez now in Rd 2 PatersonPlank : 11:05 am : link That would really revamp the OL.

Eric Pete44 : 11:05 am : link In what the Giants look like they are doing and that is commit to Eli for 2 more years, they had to sign this guy, for better or worse. I would say drafting Barkley seems like the next move, if the Browns pass on him.



Defensively, they may think they can get back to the 2016 production with a new coach and improved health.



I just get the sense, they think they can get back into the playoff hunt next season.

RE: ... Victor in CT : 11:05 am : link

OOF! That's a big enchalada to swallow every year.



But that's the price you pay for years of bad drafts and FA signings. In comment 13864440 Eric from BBI said:OOF! That's a big enchalada to swallow every year.But that's the price you pay for years of bad drafts and FA signings.

That is a lot of scratch figgy2989 : 11:06 am : link But it was a signing that was needed to start and rebuild the OL.



After this, what do we have left to spend?

Another benefit of this signing Jay on the Island : 11:07 am : link is that it gives Wheeler another season to get stronger to potentially take over at RT in a year when Flowers' deal is up. If Flowers improves and is retained then Wheeler would have at least two more years to develop behind Solder to replace him.



If Wheeler develops as hoped he would be cheaper to re-sign due to his lack of playing time compared to a player that was starting for several years.

Jay Now Mike in MD : 11:07 am : link First, I'm talking about him at RT. Solder is LT. Second, yes, he never played at that weight but he also never has been in an NFL weight training program and his big deficit this year was strength. If he's under 325-330 this year after a year in the weight room, I'll be surprised.

RE: Eric madeinstars : 11:07 am : link

Quote: In what the Giants look like they are doing and that is commit to Eli for 2 more years, they had to sign this guy, for better or worse. I would say drafting Barkley seems like the next move, if the Browns pass on him.



Defensively, they may think they can get back to the 2016 production with a new coach and improved health.



I just get the sense, they think they can get back into the playoff hunt next season.



Because a rookie QB would not need a LT??? In comment 13864448 Pete44 said:Because a rookie QB would not need a LT???

. arcarsenal : 11:07 am : link Don't worry about "highest paid OL" tags - that goes out the window the second the next solid player is up in a starved market. Not worth getting hung up over.

RE: That is a lot of scratch nygiants16 : 11:07 am : link

Quote: But it was a signing that was needed to start and rebuild the OL.



After this, what do we have left to spend?



All depends how it is structured, when Vernon signed his first year cap hit was like 3 million.. In comment 13864450 figgy2989 said:All depends how it is structured, when Vernon signed his first year cap hit was like 3 million..

RE: . Jay on the Island : 11:08 am : link

Quote: Don't worry about "highest paid OL" tags - that goes out the window the second the next solid player is up in a starved market. Not worth getting hung up over.

Yes remember when Snacks was considered overpaid? Seems like a bargain now. In comment 13864459 arcarsenal said:Yes remember when Snacks was considered overpaid? Seems like a bargain now.

RE: ... AcidTest : 11:08 am : link

Quote: Solid player but he has had issues in pass protection too. He's overrated in free agency because he's the best tackle in a bad market.



Agreed, but that's the reality of the situation. It's crazy to make Solder the highest paid LT in the league, but we are out of options. We have a 38 year old immobile QB. Solder provides stability at the most important position on the OL. In comment 13864382 Eric from BBI said:Agreed, but that's the reality of the situation. It's crazy to make Solder the highest paid LT in the league, but we are out of options. We have a 38 year old immobile QB. Solder provides stability at the most important position on the OL.

If you believe Flowers Chris684 : 11:09 am : link will improve on the right side (as I do), this deal is a no-brainer. It's very likely they just upgraded 2 positions.



Flowers was drafted to be a RT. Beatty had just signed his 2nd contract here before getting hurt and forcing them to scramble with Flowers to the left.



Barkley and Nelson are the best 2 players in the draft. Now let's go get one of them.

RE: Jay Jay on the Island : 11:11 am : link

Quote: First, I'm talking about him at RT. Solder is LT. Second, yes, he never played at that weight but he also never has been in an NFL weight training program and his big deficit this year was strength. If he's under 325-330 this year after a year in the weight room, I'll be surprised.

We will see. I expected Will Beatty to bulk up in the NFL but his weight didn't really increase much. Look at Solder, he is 6'8" and only 320 lbs. In comment 13864456 Now Mike in MD said:We will see. I expected Will Beatty to bulk up in the NFL but his weight didn't really increase much. Look at Solder, he is 6'8" and only 320 lbs.

RE: RE: ... AcidTest : 11:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864382 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Solid player but he has had issues in pass protection too. He's overrated in free agency because he's the best tackle in a bad market.







Agreed, but that's the reality of the situation. It's crazy to make Solder the highest paid LT in the league, but we are out of options. We have a 38 year old immobile QB. Solder provides stability at the most important position on the OL.



Excuse me, highest paid OL. In comment 13864466 AcidTest said:Excuse me, highest paid OL.

RE: Exodus is underway in New England... Mr. Nickels : 11:12 am : link

Quote: Butler, Amendola, Lewis, and now Solder...





Seriously. How do they get out of this mess? They don't have an o-line either all of a sudden. Only tackle is Waddle. I know they went all in this year but they failed spectacularly to the damn Eagles. In comment 13864357 bw in dc said:Seriously. How do they get out of this mess? They don't have an o-line either all of a sudden. Only tackle is Waddle. I know they went all in this year but they failed spectacularly to the damn Eagles.

35m guaranteed?? AcesUp : 11:12 am : link Ooof. He's 30 with some injury and consistency concerns. Hoping it works out but this deal scares the shit out of me. It looks like it's more motivated by shortsighted desperation than the longhaul, which is where I think this franchise should have it's priorities.



I get the signing, just don't really agree with it.



I don't see all the faith in Wheeler as being justified. He's Victor in CT : 11:13 am : link a project. It's more likely he becomes what all of Reese's late round OL picks became: nothing.

Scouts and Front Office people do not count under the cap Frank from CA : 11:14 am : link Giants can save FA money by hiring people who can get a better estimation of OL NFL ability. Does this team employ a scout or personnel official that has experience scouting Offensive Linemen? The Giants really have been blowing it since the last Superbowl run. Its sobering to consume so much cap on a non QB. Please Giants run a tighter more professional system of talent evaluation. Fans are not confident.

Highest paid Offesnive Lineman??? M.S. : 11:14 am : link That's the Jerry Reese gift that keeps on giving.



One draft failure after another until you have to pay through the nose to get decent players like Solder, Snacks, Oliver Vernon and Jackrabbit.



Not a good blueprint for building long term success.



Feels like a desperation move in the hope that Eli can lead them to the promise land with his blind side covered in decent (not great) fashion.



Oh, well... throw the dice on Eli and see what comes up.



Don't cry if it's Snake Eyes.

Go out and get spain nygiants16 : 11:14 am : link Solder Spain Jones hilapio flowers...



Left side looks very good

Interested to see the deal structuring AdamBrag : 11:15 am : link but this is paying a lot of money for a slightly below average starting left tackle. I guess we aren't going to have money to pay for back ups, another year where we can't afford any injuries.

STOP! Top 11 NYG007 : 11:15 am : link Nate is a top 11 (mostly top 10) tackle for his last 5 years in PFF run blocking and PFF pass blocking. His Pass Blocking dropped a touch in 2017, but was way better his previous 6 years. His run blocking was top 12 last year, and top 10 the previous 6.



Stop for anyone overeacting to the $, it means zip. We have 90+m cap room the next 2 years. We'll extend OBJ and Collins and still have 50+m to play with BEFORE we release a qb after 2018 who makes 20m.



This signing is a massive win and beyond needed. He is 10x that of Eric Flowers.

Outstanding montanagiant : 11:16 am : link Now trade back to 6th get Nelson and then grab Hernandez in the 2nd and this line is fixed

RE: Interested to see the deal structuring adamg : 11:16 am : link

Quote: but this is paying a lot of money for a slightly below average starting left tackle. I guess we aren't going to have money to pay for back ups, another year where we can't afford any injuries. Ereck Flowers is a below average LT. Solder is above average. In comment 13864487 AdamBrag said:Ereck Flowers is a below average LT. Solder is above average.

Solder and Nelson on the left side. Beezer : 11:16 am : link That's nasty.

I just read that Belichick pjcas18 : 11:16 am : link between Solder and Matt Light hasn't had to worry about LT since 2000.

Is Wheeler a potential option at LG? Jay on the Island : 11:17 am : link I believe he is a better fit at LT but according to several scouting reports they predict that Wheeler could kick inside. Could he be an option to replace Pugh at LG?

Highest paid position is all agent talk nygiants16 : 11:17 am : link It means nothing...



Remember when lavar Arrington signed 5 year 54million, it was essentially a 1 year deal...





God, Brown Recluse : 11:18 am : link some of you will bitch about anything.



You want the team to get better but you expect it to happen by pinching pennies.

u might not get bc4life : 11:18 am : link Nelson at 6

RE: Solder and Nelson on the left side. NYG007 : 11:18 am : link

Quote: That's nasty.



Couldn't agree more. Nelson, Barkley, Minka or Chubb for me at 2. I do love Rosen's arm and Baker's accuracy, but I dont think either are worth a top 5 pick. The other 4 are In comment 13864494 Beezer said:Couldn't agree more. Nelson, Barkley, Minka or Chubb for me at 2. I do love Rosen's arm and Baker's accuracy, but I dont think either are worth a top 5 pick. The other 4 are

Pats Sammo85 : 11:20 am : link are going to work to keep Fleming and Waddle. I suspect they will move one of them to the left side.

From Neil Hornsby of PFF TyreeHelmet : 11:23 am : link “Keep Calm #Giants fans. A little bit of context regarding Nate Solders' #32 PFF ranking last year. True, he had a poor start to the year (around the time he was dealing with a lot of personal issues), but from Week 9 on he was our 3rd rated T and 2nd rated LT. “



I love this signing. It had to be done.

RE: Highest paid position is all agent talk AcesUp : 11:23 am : link

Quote: It means nothing...



Remember when lavar Arrington signed 5 year 54million, it was essentially a 1 year deal...





35m guaranteed. I highly doubt that's all roster bonuses. We're committing to all 4 years here. In comment 13864499 nygiants16 said:35m guaranteed. I highly doubt that's all roster bonuses. We're committing to all 4 years here.

Hope the pass on Nelson UberAlias : 11:23 am : link The highest paid linemen in the league and highest drafted guard I can recall is a massive investment for an OLine that would still require lots of work. You can draft good guards at value later in the draft.



Darnold or Barkley are the obvious choices here.

RE: God, Essex : 11:24 am : link

Quote: some of you will bitch about anything.



You want the team to get better but you expect it to happen by pinching pennies.

If they take Rosen with this, I have no issue. If they take Barkley, this, I fear, will be an off season that we will rue for a long time In comment 13864501 Brown Recluse said:If they take Rosen with this, I have no issue. If they take Barkley, this, I fear, will be an off season that we will rue for a long time

Desperate teams make desperate moves. Keith : 11:26 am : link This is a risky one(not saying it can't work out). We cannot go into the season with the same crappy line, but is this a sign that the Giants actually think they can contend in 2018?

RE: STOP! Top 11 M.S. : 11:26 am : link

Quote: Nate is a top 11 (mostly top 10) tackle for his last 5 years in PFF run blocking and PFF pass blocking. His Pass Blocking dropped a touch in 2017, but was way better his previous 6 years. His run blocking was top 12 last year, and top 10 the previous 6.



Stop for anyone overeacting to the $, it means zip. We have 90+m cap room the next 2 years. We'll extend OBJ and Collins and still have 50+m to play with BEFORE we release a qb after 2018 who makes 20m.



This signing is a massive win and beyond needed. He is 10x that of Eric Flowers.

It is not a "massive win" and may end up being a massive lose. It's a sign of a desperate team that has to over-pay for players never secured in the Draft. We now have a history of doing that and it's no recipe for long term success. In comment 13864489 NYG007 said:It is not a "massive win" and may end up being a massive lose. It's a sign of a desperate team that has to over-pay for players never secured in the Draft. We now have a history of doing that and it's no recipe for long term success.

I get a good laugh out of Chris684 : 11:26 am : link positional rankings in football as something to take seriously.



It's a team sport. Maybe there are a few positions where rankings might hold more water than others.



How can you accurately "rank" a tackle in football? The only thing he totally owns personally is number of penalties committed.



What about blocking scheme? What about how often a tackle is helped out with backs and receivers? What about playing next to a shitty guard or on a bad OL in general? What about blocking for a QB who holds on to the ball too long? How do rankings account for such things outside of a player's control?



Nate Solder is a quality football player who started at LT for the best team in the NFL during his time there and just played in the Super Bowl. I'm pretty sure he will be a huge upgrade for our OL group which has been a running joke in the NFL going on 5 years now.

RE: RE: Highest paid position is all agent talk nygiants16 : 11:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864499 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





It means nothing...



Remember when lavar Arrington signed 5 year 54million, it was essentially a 1 year deal...









35m guaranteed. I highly doubt that's all roster bonuses. We're committing to all 4 years here.



I am not saying it is a 1 year deal but what was Vernon first year cap hit



How do you think eagles keep signing people when they are right against the cap?



Stop worrying about the cap, teams know how to work the cap and giants have 1 of the best in the business In comment 13864524 AcesUp said:I am not saying it is a 1 year deal but what was Vernon first year cap hitHow do you think eagles keep signing people when they are right against the cap?Stop worrying about the cap, teams know how to work the cap and giants have 1 of the best in the business

RE: Hope the pass on Nelson Victor in CT : 11:27 am : link

Quote: The highest paid linemen in the league and highest drafted guard I can recall is a massive investment for an OLine that would still require lots of work. You can draft good guards at value later in the draft.



Darnold or Barkley are the obvious choices here.



Reese couldn't. Couldn't draft them high either. Let's hope Gettleman can and does. In comment 13864526 UberAlias said:Reese couldn't. Couldn't draft them high either. Let's hope Gettleman can and does.

RE: I might be the only one old man : 11:28 am : link

Quote: who is scared shitless by this signing. Solder seems like he's always nursing an injury and yeah, he didn't miss any games this past season... during a contract year. And generally he has been fine as far as making it through a season goes but I don't know. The guy seems like a ticking time bomb, more so than most players. He probably won't be as likely at 30+ years old to will himself through injuries now that he has a fat contract.

+1.

Lots of $$$ for a 30/31 y.o. LT who has dings and a child with a major health issue.

$15M already seems overpay, but if he helps keep a DE off Eli/ our QB so our big 3-5 complete routes and pops holes for our RBs, maybe even turn Perkins into an NFLer, he's a bargain.

So. Its EF at RT,RG, or the bench ( doubt adios).Hope they turn him into an allPro RG.

I'm glad they have him if the reports are true and that they're actually doing something to try and fix the line. I just hope the guy stays healthy and that it's structured in a way that they can bail in a couple of years if he's not working out. In comment 13864395 illmatic said:

You always overpay in free agency Heisenberg : 11:28 am : link at least we got a good player and a quality guy.

Acid Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:29 am : : 11:29 am : link We're not out of options. I hope this works out, but that's a ridiculous contract for a guy who is a "solid" left tackle.



The other option is you don't pay that contract, move on from Eli, and rebuild the team.



This whole thing feels like a half-ass approach again.



We're starting to feel like the Knicks.

Now the OL situation gets interesting ij_reilly : 11:29 am : link RT, Flowers, Wheeler, Biz. Who wins? Forget about Biz. Wouldn't it be something if Wheeler beats out Flowers?



Then Flowers becomes the swing tackle, not Wheeler.



I think this is a real possibility. Maybe not probable, but possible.











RE: I just read that Belichick mfsd : 11:29 am : link

Quote: between Solder and Matt Light hasn't had to worry about LT since 2000.



Except in SB 42:) In comment 13864495 pjcas18 said:Except in SB 42:)

Well BBI, what a difference a day makes Emil : 11:29 am : link Solder is not an all pro like Norwell, but LT is the second most important position on offense after QB, and he's a good one.



I like the additions thus far, all of them. They are all adults! Some of have said the team needed to get younger. I don't think so. The Giants were already pretty young across the roster. They need leaders and good teammates.

RE: Acid M.S. : 11:30 am : link

Quote: We're not out of options. I hope this works out, but that's a ridiculous contract for a guy who is a "solid" left tackle.



The other option is you don't pay that contract, move on from Eli, and rebuild the team.



This whole thing feels like a half-ass approach again.



We're starting to feel like the Knicks.

Yep... my sentiments exactly! In comment 13864556 Eric from BBI said:Yep... my sentiments exactly!

If Nelson is really as good as they say nygiants16 : 11:30 am : link You almost have to take him at 2..



It also really depends on how the giants view Webb, if they view him as a guy who can take over they can go with Nelson, if not you almost have to go with a qb...



I hope they trade down and get beast available player and try to get a haul of picks from a team desperate..





Thank you Gettleman est1986 : 11:32 am : link May this be the first of many good moves, sorry I doubted you on this one. Now bring back Pugh and nail that draft

RE: RE: RE: Highest paid position is all agent talk Brown Recluse : 11:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864524 AcesUp said:





Quote:





In comment 13864499 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





It means nothing...



Remember when lavar Arrington signed 5 year 54million, it was essentially a 1 year deal...









35m guaranteed. I highly doubt that's all roster bonuses. We're committing to all 4 years here.







I am not saying it is a 1 year deal but what was Vernon first year cap hit



How do you think eagles keep signing people when they are right against the cap?



Stop worrying about the cap, teams know how to work the cap and giants have 1 of the best in the business



EXACTLY! Who the hell cares how much money the team spends?? Its not as if the Giants have a history of being cap strapped and unable to manuver like they need to, financially speaking. That should tell you they know what they're doing when it comes to money. Don't worry about it. If Solder has a good season none of you will care about the money. Because we're all fickle as f. In comment 13864544 nygiants16 said:EXACTLY! Who the hell cares how much money the team spends?? Its not as if the Giants have a history of being cap strapped and unable to manuver like they need to, financially speaking. That should tell you they know what they're doing when it comes to money. Don't worry about it. If Solder has a good season none of you will care about the money. Because we're all fickle as f.

BBI montanagiant : 11:33 am : link “Worse Oline in the league, we need to fix it ASAP”



Giants sign one of the better LT’s



“We paid too much”

with this move we are sundayatone : 11:33 am : link stuck with manning for another year maybe two. bad move.

If people.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:33 am : link are expecting a complete roster overhaul, they will look at almost anything less as a half-assed approach.



I've been saying this for awhile now, but there are no more lengthy rebuilds in the NFL anymore. With the cap - you only have windows to work in - and in those windows, you try to shore up areas of weakness, add depth when possible and hope injuries don't wipe out all of that work.



Each team basically does a derivative of that - which is why failing at a position or positions hurts so much.



As far as this franchise is concerned, we did a house cleaning. New GM. New coach. New coordinators. And the changes are still coming. That's about as much of an overhaul as one can reasonably expect.

RE: RE: Highest paid position is all agent talk rich in DC : 11:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864499 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





It means nothing...



Remember when lavar Arrington signed 5 year 54million, it was essentially a 1 year deal...









35m guaranteed. I highly doubt that's all roster bonuses. We're committing to all 4 years here.



No they aren't.



A good portion will be a SB, but they probably had to guarantee salary for years 1 and 2.



Assume a $25M SB and $10M in guaranteed salary in years 1 and 2. Over 4 years, that is a prorated SB of just over $6M per. After year two, there is only about $12M left. The Giants could probably cut him after year 2 with little to no cap hit. If he lasts 3 years, they would likely have little in the way of a cap hit when cut. In comment 13864524 AcesUp said:No they aren't.A good portion will be a SB, but they probably had to guarantee salary for years 1 and 2.Assume a $25M SB and $10M in guaranteed salary in years 1 and 2. Over 4 years, that is a prorated SB of just over $6M per. After year two, there is only about $12M left. The Giants could probably cut him after year 2 with little to no cap hit. If he lasts 3 years, they would likely have little in the way of a cap hit when cut.

RE: RE: RE: Highest paid position is all agent talk AcesUp : 11:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864524 AcesUp said:





Quote:





In comment 13864499 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





It means nothing...



Remember when lavar Arrington signed 5 year 54million, it was essentially a 1 year deal...









35m guaranteed. I highly doubt that's all roster bonuses. We're committing to all 4 years here.







I am not saying it is a 1 year deal but what was Vernon first year cap hit



How do you think eagles keep signing people when they are right against the cap?



Stop worrying about the cap, teams know how to work the cap and giants have 1 of the best in the business



I understand the cap plenty, it's fluid but there are restrictions. I don't think we're close enough to be making roster decisions just for the next year or two. It's precisely why I don't like this deal, we will start to regret it when we should theoretically be in position to actually compete and be able to use that money. Giving into our lack of leverage and committing to a very dangerous contract is clear indicator on where our priorities lie. It's one that I don't agree with it.



I'm not going to continue to piss on everybody's cornflakes so I'll leave it at that. I don't bitch about every deal, but this one is a little unsettling to me. In comment 13864544 nygiants16 said:I understand the cap plenty, it's fluid but there are restrictions. I don't think we're close enough to be making roster decisions just for the next year or two. It's precisely why I don't like this deal, we will start to regret it when we should theoretically be in position to actually compete and be able to use that money. Giving into our lack of leverage and committing to a very dangerous contract is clear indicator on where our priorities lie. It's one that I don't agree with it.I'm not going to continue to piss on everybody's cornflakes so I'll leave it at that. I don't bitch about every deal, but this one is a little unsettling to me.

RE: with this move we are YAJ2112 : 11:34 am : link

Quote: stuck with manning for another year maybe two. bad move.



with this post, we are stuck with your idiocy for another day. bad move. In comment 13864570 sundayatone said:with this post, we are stuck with your idiocy for another day. bad move.

Hey look.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:35 am : link



Fucking troll.



Quote: with this move we are

sundayatone : 11:33 am : link : reply

stuck with manning for another year maybe two. bad move.



Are we going to be entertained with more "cult of eli" responses now??? the one-trick pony chimed in on what topic?? Eli Manning of course!Fucking troll.Are we going to be entertained with more "cult of eli" responses now???

RE: RE: with this move we are sundayatone : 11:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864570 sundayatone said:





Quote:





stuck with manning for another year maybe two. bad move.







with this post, we are stuck with your idiocy for another day. bad move.



funny,well played. In comment 13864574 YAJ2112 said:funny,well played.

RE: with this move we are Jay on the Island : 11:35 am : link

Quote: stuck with manning for another year maybe two. bad move.

Not true at all. If the Giants are going to invest in a QB with the 2nd pick they will obviously want to protect the kid. I don't think this has anything to do with Eli's future. Norwell was clearly Plan A with Solder being the fallback option. In comment 13864570 sundayatone said:Not true at all. If the Giants are going to invest in a QB with the 2nd pick they will obviously want to protect the kid. I don't think this has anything to do with Eli's future. Norwell was clearly Plan A with Solder being the fallback option.

RE: RE: Acid Tim in Eternal Blue : 11:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864556 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





We're not out of options. I hope this works out, but that's a ridiculous contract for a guy who is a "solid" left tackle.



The other option is you don't pay that contract, move on from Eli, and rebuild the team.



This whole thing feels like a half-ass approach again.



We're starting to feel like the Knicks.





Yep... my sentiments exactly!



All this In comment 13864561 M.S. said:All this

FMiC bc4life : 11:36 am : link Despite all the complaining - we will still probably have at least 20 new players an the 53 man roster next year

RE: RE: Exodus is underway in New England... Rover : 11:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864357 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Butler, Amendola, Lewis, and now Solder...









Seriously. How do they get out of this mess? They don't have an o-line either all of a sudden. Only tackle is Waddle. I know they went all in this year but they failed spectacularly to the damn Eagles.

I'd like to hear how the Pats move on... In comment 13864475 Mr. Nickels said:I'd like to hear how the Pats move on...

RE: with this move we are Giantology : 11:37 am : link

Quote: stuck with manning for another year maybe two. bad move.



Time to get a new angle. In comment 13864570 sundayatone said:Time to get a new angle.

RE: Outstanding Rover : 11:37 am : link

Quote: Now trade back to 6th get Nelson and then grab Hernandez in the 2nd and this line is fixed

NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO.

DRAFT a franchise QB. In comment 13864492 montanagiant said:NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO.DRAFT a franchise QB.

RE: RE: Outstanding Neckbone1333 : 11:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864492 montanagiant said:





Quote:





Now trade back to 6th get Nelson and then grab Hernandez in the 2nd and this line is fixed





NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO.

DRAFT a franchise QB.



Get Barkley and then Hernandez without trading back In comment 13864589 Rover said:Get Barkley and then Hernandez without trading back

RE: RE: RE: Highest paid position is all agent talk adamg : 11:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864524 AcesUp said:





Quote:





In comment 13864499 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





It means nothing...



Remember when lavar Arrington signed 5 year 54million, it was essentially a 1 year deal...









35m guaranteed. I highly doubt that's all roster bonuses. We're committing to all 4 years here.







No they aren't.



A good portion will be a SB, but they probably had to guarantee salary for years 1 and 2.



Assume a $25M SB and $10M in guaranteed salary in years 1 and 2. Over 4 years, that is a prorated SB of just over $6M per. After year two, there is only about $12M left. The Giants could probably cut him after year 2 with little to no cap hit. If he lasts 3 years, they would likely have little in the way of a cap hit when cut.



Thank Rich. I really appreciate your posts on cap hits and contracts. Good stuff. In comment 13864572 rich in DC said:Thank Rich. I really appreciate your posts on cap hits and contracts. Good stuff.

RE: That.. santacruzom : 11:38 am : link

Quote: should put the line in flux!



Engineering humor there.......



Yeah, he's definitely quite the iron man. In comment 13864283 FatMan in Charlotte said:Yeah, he's definitely quite the iron man.

RE: Hey look.. sundayatone : 11:38 am : link

Quote: the one-trick pony chimed in on what topic?? Eli Manning of course!



Fucking troll.







Quote:





with this move we are

sundayatone : 11:33 am : link : reply

stuck with manning for another year maybe two. bad move.







Are we going to be entertained with more "cult of eli" responses now???



elis play will hold the off back,hope i am wrong but i doubt it chubby. In comment 13864578 FatMan in Charlotte said:elis play will hold the off back,hope i am wrong but i doubt it chubby.

RE: If people.. M.S. : 11:38 am : link

Quote: are expecting a complete roster overhaul, they will look at almost anything less as a half-assed approach.



I've been saying this for awhile now, but there are no more lengthy rebuilds in the NFL anymore. With the cap - you only have windows to work in - and in those windows, you try to shore up areas of weakness, add depth when possible and hope injuries don't wipe out all of that work.



Each team basically does a derivative of that - which is why failing at a position or positions hurts so much.



As far as this franchise is concerned, we did a house cleaning. New GM. New coach. New coordinators. And the changes are still coming. That's about as much of an overhaul as one can reasonably expect.

I'm assuming you're excluding the Browns (and a few other teams as well) from your belief that "there are no more lengthy rebuilds in the NFL anymore." In comment 13864571 FatMan in Charlotte said:I'm assuming you're excluding the Browns (and a few other teams as well) from your belief that "there are no more lengthy rebuilds in the NFL anymore."

And not for nothing nygiants16 : 11:38 am : link The cap keeps rising, Eli all most likely be gone after this year or best so you are talking a qb on a rookie deal and giants still coujld cut Marshall and Harris to create more room if need be..





Some people on BBI are unhappy no matter what RobCarpenter : 11:39 am : link Didn't sign Norwell:



"No free agent wants to come to the Giants"

"Our line is doomed"

"Team will be lucky to win six games next year"

"Our new GM is worthless"



Sign Solder:



"He's overpaid"

"He wasn't that good"

"Our new GM was taken to the cleaners by Solder's agent"

"This is just like when Reese signed Vernon"

"Our new GM is worthless"





If little Bill thought Solder was good enough to protect Brady's blind side that's good enough for me. And the Giants were always going to have to pay top dollar for his services b/c of Reese's horrible OL drafting.

RE: RE: RE: Highest paid position is all agent talk AcesUp : 11:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864524 AcesUp said:





Quote:





In comment 13864499 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





It means nothing...



Remember when lavar Arrington signed 5 year 54million, it was essentially a 1 year deal...









35m guaranteed. I highly doubt that's all roster bonuses. We're committing to all 4 years here.







No they aren't.



A good portion will be a SB, but they probably had to guarantee salary for years 1 and 2.



Assume a $25M SB and $10M in guaranteed salary in years 1 and 2. Over 4 years, that is a prorated SB of just over $6M per. After year two, there is only about $12M left. The Giants could probably cut him after year 2 with little to no cap hit. If he lasts 3 years, they would likely have little in the way of a cap hit when cut.



That's 12.5 million in dead money year 3 the way you have that outlined. 6+ million in dead money isn't something sneeze at either on the final year. Unless it's a really wonky structure, they're committing to him. You can still like the signing but that much is undeniable. In comment 13864572 rich in DC said:That's 12.5 million in dead money year 3 the way you have that outlined. 6+ million in dead money isn't something sneeze at either on the final year. Unless it's a really wonky structure, they're committing to him. You can still like the signing but that much is undeniable.

Solder stretch234 : 11:40 am : link This was a necessary signing.



Think back last year, Whitworth at 36 signed a 3-36M with 15M guaranteed.



Solder is 6 years younger





RE: God, The 12th Man : 11:40 am : link

Quote: some of you will bitch about anything.



You want the team to get better but you expect it to happen by pinching pennies.



Could not agree more. If they had not signed him they would have said you give him a million more to fix the line. Do what you have to. You can never win. This is a solid signing. This makes me think that in order to OBJ and Collins signed next year either JPP or Vernon has to go. I am guessing DE will be looked at strongly this draft. In comment 13864501 Brown Recluse said:Could not agree more. If they had not signed him they would have said you give him a million more to fix the line. Do what you have to. You can never win. This is a solid signing. This makes me think that in order to OBJ and Collins signed next year either JPP or Vernon has to go. I am guessing DE will be looked at strongly this draft.

Have to imagine that bigbluehoya : 11:41 am : link Cuts are coming soon.



Jerry

Harris

Armstrong

Marshall



Would free up another $11M+



Wouldn’t surprise me to see some salary-to-bonus conversion on Jenkins and Snacks, too.

RE: RE: Acid rich in DC : 11:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864556 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





We're not out of options. I hope this works out, but that's a ridiculous contract for a guy who is a "solid" left tackle.



The other option is you don't pay that contract, move on from Eli, and rebuild the team.



This whole thing feels like a half-ass approach again.



We're starting to feel like the Knicks.





Yep... my sentiments exactly!



I view it the opposite way.



The Giants need a functional OL, regardless of who is QB. With a legit at least league average- likely more- LT and a big powerful RT (Flowers), the OL is well on its way to being MUCH better. Draft at least on interior OL with another OG in FA, and this is a decent, maybe not exciting, OL- which is a VAST improvement over the last several years.



Further, this really is not a long term deal. The Giants appear to believe that Wheeler has long-term potential. As such, you get a guy who can teach him the ropes while the young guy learns. When young guy is ready, old guy leaves (likely in 2 years).



Draft a GREAT RB in Barkley and get the OL discussed above- and the focus can shift to defense. Keep in mind that the Eagles were 7-9 two years in a row before winning the Super Bowl. Don't discount luck, health and a little talent as being major game changers. In comment 13864561 M.S. said:I view it the opposite way.The Giants need a functional OL, regardless of who is QB. With a legit at least league average- likely more- LT and a big powerful RT (Flowers), the OL is well on its way to being MUCH better. Draft at least on interior OL with another OG in FA, and this is a decent, maybe not exciting, OL- which is a VAST improvement over the last several years.Further, this really is not a long term deal. The Giants appear to believe that Wheeler has long-term potential. As such, you get a guy who can teach him the ropes while the young guy learns. When young guy is ready, old guy leaves (likely in 2 years).Draft a GREAT RB in Barkley and get the OL discussed above- and the focus can shift to defense. Keep in mind that the Eagles were 7-9 two years in a row before winning the Super Bowl. Don't discount luck, health and a little talent as being major game changers.

This is a terrible signing NYSports1 : 11:43 am : link It reaks of protecting Eli for the final 2 years of his goodbye tour at the expense of future success.

RE: RE: with this move we are sundayatone : 11:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864570 sundayatone said:





Quote:





stuck with manning for another year maybe two. bad move.





Not true at all. If the Giants are going to invest in a QB with the 2nd pick they will obviously want to protect the kid. I don't think this has anything to do with Eli's future. Norwell was clearly Plan A with Solder being the fallback option.



good points In comment 13864580 Jay on the Island said:good points

RE: RE: ... Gatorade Dunk : 11:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864440 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:







Ian Rapoport

‏Verified account @RapSheet



The #Giants are signing LT Nate Solder to a 4-year deal worth $62M, source said, with $35M guaranteed. The highest paid OL in the NFL. 💰💰💰







OOF! That's a big enchalada to swallow every year.



But that's the price you pay for years of bad drafts and FA signings.

That's not really fair - if Flowers had turned out to be a very good LT, that's pretty much what they'd have had to pay him, too. That's just what a FA LT costs, whether it's your own FA or someone else's. Unless you're going to draft a new LT every 4-5 years, you end up having to commit some significant dollars to the position at some point. In comment 13864449 Victor in CT said:That's not really fair - if Flowers had turned out to be a very good LT, that's pretty much what they'd have had to pay him, too. That's just what a FA LT costs, whether it's your own FA or someone else's. Unless you're going to draft a new LT every 4-5 years, you end up having to commit some significant dollars to the position at some point.

... gidiefor : Mod : 11:45 am : : 11:45 am : link Bob Socci @BobSocci



In addition to his physical traits that were vital to the Pats’ offensive success, @soldernate provided 6’ 8” and 320 pounds (and more) worth of character and leadership. A big loss, on and off the field. Best to him and his family.

RE: Acid AcidTest : 11:45 am : link

Quote: We're not out of options. I hope this works out, but that's a ridiculous contract for a guy who is a "solid" left tackle.



The other option is you don't pay that contract, move on from Eli, and rebuild the team.



This whole thing feels like a half-ass approach again.



We're starting to feel like the Knicks.



I would have been fine with the total tear down you are advocating. But DG and Shurmur want to keep Eli for another two years while they develop another QB, either Webb or a draft pick. That necessitates finding and overpaying for a LT. As I said, I think the contract is too much, but understand why they did it. In comment 13864556 Eric from BBI said:I would have been fine with the total tear down you are advocating. But DG and Shurmur want to keep Eli for another two years while they develop another QB, either Webb or a draft pick. That necessitates finding and overpaying for a LT. As I said, I think the contract is too much, but understand why they did it.

RE: This is a terrible signing Britt in VA : 11:46 am : link

Quote: It reaks of protecting Eli for the final 2 years of his goodbye tour at the expense of future success.



Sad Face :( In comment 13864609 NYSports1 said:Sad Face :(

RE: This is a terrible signing nygiants16 : 11:46 am : link

Quote: It reaks of protecting Eli for the final 2 years of his goodbye tour at the expense of future success.



So you wouldn't want your rookie high draft pick to have a good left tackle to protect him? In comment 13864609 NYSports1 said:So you wouldn't want your rookie high draft pick to have a good left tackle to protect him?

I swear... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:46 am : link There'd be BBIers who would bitch if they went home & Margot Robbie was lying in their bed naked.



Next day: 'Eh. Nothing special. I wish I could have gotten someone else.'

RE: Acid Pete44 : 11:47 am : link

Quote: We're not out of options. I hope this works out, but that's a ridiculous contract for a guy who is a "solid" left tackle.



The other option is you don't pay that contract, move on from Eli, and rebuild the team.



This whole thing feels like a half-ass approach again.



We're starting to feel like the Knicks.



I completely agree In comment 13864556 Eric from BBI said:I completely agree

... gidiefor : Mod : 11:47 am : : 11:47 am : link Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz



If the @Giants are keeping Eli and/or drafting a QB for the future, they needed a reliable LT. They got that in Solder. Probably had to overpay for his services but when you have that glaring need, that’s what it costs.

Solder Jerry K : 11:47 am : link He might not be great but he was very good in the Super Bowl against the EAGLES. So, bonus points for that.

RE: ... Brown Recluse : 11:48 am : link

Quote: Bob Socci @BobSocci



In addition to his physical traits that were vital to the Pats’ offensive success, @soldernate provided 6’ 8” and 320 pounds (and more) worth of character and leadership. A big loss, on and off the field. Best to him and his family.



Character and leadership are two things that were missing in this unit last year. Evidenced by Flowers and Hart choosing not to play at the end of the season. In comment 13864621 gidiefor said:Character and leadership are two things that were missing in this unit last year. Evidenced by Flowers and Hart choosing not to play at the end of the season.

It moved. UESBLUE : 11:48 am : link Does this mean Barkley and perhaps a move up trade with Browns to get him ?

FMIC there are no prolonged rebuilds anymore Chris684 : 11:49 am : link at least there shouldnt be. Cleveland hasnt been rebuilding anything ell these years, they've just been incompetent.



In a sport where every team is so vulnerable to injury and we see that guys like Brady, Rodgers, Watt or Beckham can go down in a moment's notice. There really is no point in ever taking the approach to not win now.



Furthermore, what does signing Solder have to do with the overall future of this franchise. That decision will be made when the Giants are on the clock at #2. We know they are going with Eli in 2018. Beyond that, everything is still on the table. The offensive coordinator is at Oklahoma's pro day watching Baker Mayfield as we speak. They could also take the consensus best player in the draft (Barkley) at #2 and turn to Davis Webb after Eli.



Bottom line, the Giants are trying to field the best team they can for 2018 (as they should) and they're not mortgaging any part of their future to do so.

RE: It moved. Britt in VA : 11:50 am : link

Quote: Does this mean Barkley and perhaps a move up trade with Browns to get him ?



No trade up needed, they just signed Carlos Hyde to a 3 year, 15 million dollar deal. They're good at RB. In comment 13864638 UESBLUE said:No trade up needed, they just signed Carlos Hyde to a 3 year, 15 million dollar deal. They're good at RB.

We need to improve the OL no matter what we do PatersonPlank : 11:50 am : link Whether its stay with Eli and Webb, go with a college QB, or draft Barkley, its all the same. Our OL stinks and it has to improve. We paid market rate for the best LT available. I am good with this, he'll be our best LT in a long time.

RE: Acid Dave in Hoboken : 11:50 am : link

Quote: We're not out of options. I hope this works out, but that's a ridiculous contract for a guy who is a "solid" left tackle.



The other option is you don't pay that contract, move on from Eli, and rebuild the team.



This whole thing feels like a half-ass approach again.



We're starting to feel like the Knicks.



It does kind of have that vibe. Norwell picking the Jags over us should be a huge eye-opener for this franchise. Picking a team with Bortles as your QB over the Giants with a franchise QB. Yikes. In comment 13864556 Eric from BBI said:It does kind of have that vibe. Norwell picking the Jags over us should be a huge eye-opener for this franchise. Picking a team with Bortles as your QB over the Giants with a franchise QB. Yikes.

Sign Fluker Thegratefulhead : 11:50 am : link and draft a beast OL and RB in rds 1 and 2. Nelson and CHubb/Guice/Michel/Rogers or Barkley and the best of the OL in the 2nd. I know Fluker isn't a good pass blocker but he brings an attitude the team seemed to thrive off of. I want the Giants to become a run first team, would like to see more 2 TE sets. If we become a dominant run team, PA will mean something and we can get the best of what Eli has left since it seems that is what we are going with. I really wanted a QB at 2 but it seems we are going this way. I am hopeful Shurmur can get as much or more out of Webb than he did Foles and Keenum.

RE: RE: ... gidiefor : Mod : 11:50 am : : 11:50 am : link

Quote:

Character and leadership are two things that were missing in this unit last year. Evidenced by Flowers and Hart choosing not to play at the end of the season.



also in Flowers and Hart not participation in Olineman extra-ciricular activities In comment 13864636 Brown Recluse said:also in Flowers and Hart not participation in Olineman extra-ciricular activities

RE: RE: RE: ... Victor in CT : 11:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864449 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





In comment 13864440 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:







Ian Rapoport

‏Verified account @RapSheet



The #Giants are signing LT Nate Solder to a 4-year deal worth $62M, source said, with $35M guaranteed. The highest paid OL in the NFL. 💰💰💰







OOF! That's a big enchalada to swallow every year.



But that's the price you pay for years of bad drafts and FA signings.





That's not really fair - if Flowers had turned out to be a very good LT, that's pretty much what they'd have had to pay him, too. That's just what a FA LT costs, whether it's your own FA or someone else's. Unless you're going to draft a new LT every 4-5 years, you end up having to commit some significant dollars to the position at some point.



I think it's very fair. Flowers is the only OL they have on the roster that is even worth trying to develop. And he's on his last chance. Re the OL, whether high picks, mid round picks, low picks, Big $$ or low $$ FA signings, all of them SUCKED under Reese/Ross and now they are paying for it. In comment 13864618 Gatorade Dunk said:I think it's very fair. Flowers is the only OL they have on the roster that is even worth trying to develop. And he's on his last chance. Re the OL, whether high picks, mid round picks, low picks, Big $$ or low $$ FA signings, all of them SUCKED under Reese/Ross and now they are paying for it.

RE: ... Peppers : 11:50 am : link

Quote: Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz



If the @Giants are keeping Eli and/or drafting a QB for the future, they needed a reliable LT. They got that in Solder. Probably had to overpay for his services but when you have that glaring need, that’s what it costs.



Well said. In comment 13864632 gidiefor said:Well said.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Highest paid position is all agent talk rich in DC : 11:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864572 rich in DC said:





Quote:





In comment 13864524 AcesUp said:





Quote:





In comment 13864499 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





It means nothing...



Remember when lavar Arrington signed 5 year 54million, it was essentially a 1 year deal...









35m guaranteed. I highly doubt that's all roster bonuses. We're committing to all 4 years here.







No they aren't.



A good portion will be a SB, but they probably had to guarantee salary for years 1 and 2.



Assume a $25M SB and $10M in guaranteed salary in years 1 and 2. Over 4 years, that is a prorated SB of just over $6M per. After year two, there is only about $12M left. The Giants could probably cut him after year 2 with little to no cap hit. If he lasts 3 years, they would likely have little in the way of a cap hit when cut.







That's 12.5 million in dead money year 3 the way you have that outlined. 6+ million in dead money isn't something sneeze at either on the final year. Unless it's a really wonky structure, they're committing to him. You can still like the signing but that much is undeniable.



Since the contract appears has an AAV of over $15.5M, including the signing bonus, that likely means he pulls down over $10M annually. Cut after year two means that it "costs" $2.5M or less in cap space to cut.



You appear to be falling into the classic misunderstanding of the impact of dead money. Dead money is not added to the cap, but is money already ON the cap that can't be cut away.



In other words, if Solder has a $10M annual salary and about $6M annual SB hit, if cut after year 2, the Giants have to accelerate the remaining prorated SB of about $12M, but drop the $10M in salary- meaning a cap "hit" of $2.5M above what the cap impact already was. That is not likely to be substantial with annual cap increases averaging over $5M. In comment 13864601 AcesUp said:Since the contract appears has an AAV of over $15.5M, including the signing bonus, that likely means he pulls down over $10M annually. Cut after year two means that it "costs" $2.5M or less in cap space to cut.You appear to be falling into the classic misunderstanding of the impact of dead money. Dead money is not added to the cap, but is money already ON the cap that can't be cut away.In other words, if Solder has a $10M annual salary and about $6M annual SB hit, if cut after year 2, the Giants have to accelerate the remaining prorated SB of about $12M, but drop the $10M in salary- meaning a cap "hit" of $2.5M above what the cap impact already was. That is not likely to be substantial with annual cap increases averaging over $5M.

I agree Jon in NYC : 11:51 am : link that this move makes Barkley **slightly** more likely than a QB if both are available.



I think DG thinks they can compete this year.

To those who are bitching about a lack of plan.. Sean : 11:51 am : link Tell me where 3-4 year rebuilds happen in the NFL? The Eagles revamped their roster after it was gutted in 2015 to a SB win in 17 with a rookie QB. The Giants can still draft a QB or transition to Webb while making shrewd moves.

RE: Sign Fluker Britt in VA : 11:51 am : link

Quote: and draft a beast OL and RB in rds 1 and 2. Nelson and CHubb/Guice/Michel/Rogers or Barkley and the best of the OL in the 2nd. I know Fluker isn't a good pass blocker but he brings an attitude the team seemed to thrive off of. I want the Giants to become a run first team, would like to see more 2 TE sets. If we become a dominant run team, PA will mean something and we can get the best of what Eli has left since it seems that is what we are going with. I really wanted a QB at 2 but it seems we are going this way. I am hopeful Shurmur can get as much or more out of Webb than he did Foles and Keenum.



I'm good with either of those scenarios. In comment 13864646 Thegratefulhead said:I'm good with either of those scenarios.

RE: RE: RE: Highest paid position is all agent talk Gatorade Dunk : 11:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864524 AcesUp said:





Quote:





In comment 13864499 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





It means nothing...



Remember when lavar Arrington signed 5 year 54million, it was essentially a 1 year deal...









35m guaranteed. I highly doubt that's all roster bonuses. We're committing to all 4 years here.







No they aren't.



A good portion will be a SB, but they probably had to guarantee salary for years 1 and 2.



Assume a $25M SB and $10M in guaranteed salary in years 1 and 2. Over 4 years, that is a prorated SB of just over $6M per. After year two, there is only about $12M left. The Giants could probably cut him after year 2 with little to no cap hit. If he lasts 3 years, they would likely have little in the way of a cap hit when cut.

There still is a cap hit - the dead money takes away cap space no matter what. With the salary coming off the books, the team frees up space vs. keeping the player, but then they still have to replace that player.



It's not a major problem, especially because the cap continues to go up each year, so teams are more equipped to absorb dead money, but it's not totally correct to say there would be little to no cap hit. In comment 13864572 rich in DC said:There still is a cap hit - the dead money takes away cap space no matter what. With the salary coming off the books, the team frees up space vs. keeping the player, but then they still have to replace that player.It's not a major problem, especially because the cap continues to go up each year, so teams are more equipped to absorb dead money, but it's not totally correct to say there would be little to no cap hit.

. arcarsenal : 11:53 am : link I can't believe people are calling this a "terrible signing"



Even if Solder isn't an "elite" LT, he's very good. It has been a pretty long time since we've had a dependable player in that spot.



We needed OL help desperately.



I don't know what some of you guys are looking for.

RE: To those who are bitching about a lack of plan.. pjcas18 : 11:53 am : link

Quote: Tell me where 3-4 year rebuilds happen in the NFL? The Eagles revamped their roster after it was gutted in 2015 to a SB win in 17 with a rookie QB. The Giants can still draft a QB or transition to Webb while making shrewd moves.



Wentz wasn't a rookie in 2017 and Foles won the SB. Just to nitpick. In comment 13864654 Sean said:Wentz wasn't a rookie in 2017 and Foles won the SB. Just to nitpick.

More and More bigbluehoya : 11:54 am : link I think a move down with the Browns/Jets/Bills would be a responsible thing to do, if the offers are there.



Adding a bunch of current and future 2nd/1st round picks is something that would go a long way in helping the 2019-2020 salary cap catch its breath and work off some of the hefty spending at the top of the roster that hasn’t paid off.



I was fine with tearing it down now and taking the QB. They’ve clearly chosen not to go that way. Taking the top-of-the-draft QB now feels like it leaves them with one foot in the “win” and the other in the “rebuild”, with an extremely top-heavy set of contracts on the cap for the next 3 years.

RE: RE: RE: RE: ... Gatorade Dunk : 11:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864618 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13864449 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





In comment 13864440 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:







Ian Rapoport

‏Verified account @RapSheet



The #Giants are signing LT Nate Solder to a 4-year deal worth $62M, source said, with $35M guaranteed. The highest paid OL in the NFL. 💰💰💰







OOF! That's a big enchalada to swallow every year.



But that's the price you pay for years of bad drafts and FA signings.





That's not really fair - if Flowers had turned out to be a very good LT, that's pretty much what they'd have had to pay him, too. That's just what a FA LT costs, whether it's your own FA or someone else's. Unless you're going to draft a new LT every 4-5 years, you end up having to commit some significant dollars to the position at some point.







I think it's very fair. Flowers is the only OL they have on the roster that is even worth trying to develop. And he's on his last chance. Re the OL, whether high picks, mid round picks, low picks, Big $$ or low $$ FA signings, all of them SUCKED under Reese/Ross and now they are paying for it.

You're missing the point. If Flowers had been good, they'd have given a comparable contract to him instead of Solder. That's just what LTs cost. Blaming the failed picks is silly - this is the price tag for a good LT when they reach FA, whether you draft them or another team does. In comment 13864648 Victor in CT said:You're missing the point. If Flowers had been good, they'd have given a comparable contract to him instead of Solder. That's just what LTs cost. Blaming the failed picks is silly - this is the price tag for a good LT when they reach FA, whether you draft them or another team does.

RE: RE: Acid Jay on the Island : 11:55 am : link

Quote:

It does kind of have that vibe. Norwell picking the Jags over us should be a huge eye-opener for this franchise. Picking a team with Bortles as your QB over the Giants with a franchise QB. Yikes.

An exciting young team that just went to the AFC Championship game while also playing in a state with no income tax? In comment 13864645 Dave in Hoboken said:An exciting young team that just went to the AFC Championship game while also playing in a state with no income tax?

there goes those sundayatone : 11:55 am : link precious comp picks, i guess

id also rather overpay for a left tackle than a guard mphbullet36 : 11:55 am : link I just feel like quality guards are easier to find in the mid part of the draft. Usually you have to use a premium pick to get a franchise left tackle. In this case we had to overpay but that is what happens in free agency. It is what it is.

RE: More and More Dave in Hoboken : 11:55 am : link

Quote: I think a move down with the Browns/Jets/Bills would be a responsible thing to do, if the offers are there.



Adding a bunch of current and future 2nd/1st round picks is something that would go a long way in helping the 2019-2020 salary cap catch its breath and work off some of the hefty spending at the top of the roster that hasn’t paid off.



I was fine with tearing it down now and taking the QB. They’ve clearly chosen not to go that way. Taking the top-of-the-draft QB now feels like it leaves them with one foot in the “win” and the other in the “rebuild”, with an extremely top-heavy set of contracts on the cap for the next 3 years.



Eli's contract coming off the books really soon will help alleviate a good percentage of the heftiness of our cap situation. In comment 13864665 bigbluehoya said:Eli's contract coming off the books really soon will help alleviate a good percentage of the heftiness of our cap situation.

RE: Highest paid Offesnive Lineman??? old man : 11:56 am : link

Quote: That's the Jerry Reese gift that keeps on giving.



One draft failure after another until you have to pay through the nose to get decent players like Solder, Snacks, Oliver Vernon and Jackrabbit.



Not a good blueprint for building long term success.



Feels like a desperation move in the hope that Eli can lead

them to the promise land with his blind side covered in

decent (not great) fashion.



EF, couldn't cut it @ LT, and its a gamble 1-2 of the top 5 will be available at our spot. Scary move, but desperate times.... It really breaks down to a 2 years and a couple of $$$ to close out the guarantee; the actual structure may be better than what we see, given bonus/incentives structure.



Oh, well... throw the dice on Eli and see what comes up.



Don't cry if it's Snake Eyes. In comment 13864482 M.S. said:

LOL at saying Norwell going with Jax Chris684 : 11:56 am : link is some kind of terrible indictment of this franchise.



It is what it is. The sun has still risen in the Meadowlands these past few days without Andrew Norwell.



So a guy made a decision based most likely on a younger nucleus and went to a team that just played in the AFC title game. Maybe he liked the tax advantages? Big deal.

RE: . SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:57 am : link

Quote: I can't believe people are calling this a "terrible signing"



Even if Solder isn't an "elite" LT, he's very good. It has been a pretty long time since we've had a dependable player in that spot.



We needed OL help desperately.



I don't know what some of you guys are looking for.



People just want to bitch about something. In comment 13864662 arcarsenal said:People just want to bitch about something.

RE: RE: . Britt in VA : 11:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864662 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





I can't believe people are calling this a "terrible signing"



Even if Solder isn't an "elite" LT, he's very good. It has been a pretty long time since we've had a dependable player in that spot.



We needed OL help desperately.



I don't know what some of you guys are looking for.







People just want to bitch about something.



I'd say it's more indicative of the average fan being a moron. In comment 13864675 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:I'd say it's more indicative of the average fan being a moron.

RE: RE: RE: Acid Dave in Hoboken : 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864645 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:







It does kind of have that vibe. Norwell picking the Jags over us should be a huge eye-opener for this franchise. Picking a team with Bortles as your QB over the Giants with a franchise QB. Yikes.





An exciting young team that just went to the AFC Championship game while also playing in a state with no income tax?



Yeah. Versus a NY Giants team that supposedly isn't that far away? Vs. a Blake Bortles led team? Yes. In comment 13864668 Jay on the Island said:Yeah. Versus a NY Giants team that supposedly isn't that far away? Vs. a Blake Bortles led team? Yes.

. arcarsenal : 11:59 am : link The Jaguars are just much closer to winning right now than the Giants - they have a complete roster everywhere except for QB.



It's not about Bortles/Eli.



And there's the whole income tax thing, too.

RE: RE: More and More Jay on the Island : 11:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864665 bigbluehoya said:





Quote:





I think a move down with the Browns/Jets/Bills would be a responsible thing to do, if the offers are there.



Adding a bunch of current and future 2nd/1st round picks is something that would go a long way in helping the 2019-2020 salary cap catch its breath and work off some of the hefty spending at the top of the roster that hasn’t paid off.



I was fine with tearing it down now and taking the QB. They’ve clearly chosen not to go that way. Taking the top-of-the-draft QB now feels like it leaves them with one foot in the “win” and the other in the “rebuild”, with an extremely top-heavy set of contracts on the cap for the next 3 years.







Eli's contract coming off the books really soon will help alleviate a good percentage of the heftiness of our cap situation.

Before FA it was reported that the Giants would have close to 70 million in cap room next year which includes the contracts of Eli, JPP, and Vernon. If the Giants cut Eli and JPP then that number goes over 90 million. Now obviously you have to add in this years free agent signings plus draft picks but with that the Giants should be able to extend Collins and Beckham and still have over 40 million in cap room. In comment 13864671 Dave in Hoboken said:Before FA it was reported that the Giants would have close to 70 million in cap room next year which includes the contracts of Eli, JPP, and Vernon. If the Giants cut Eli and JPP then that number goes over 90 million. Now obviously you have to add in this years free agent signings plus draft picks but with that the Giants should be able to extend Collins and Beckham and still have over 40 million in cap room.

RE: RE: More and More bigbluehoya : 11:59 am : link

Quote: Eli's contract coming off the books really soon will help alleviate a good percentage of the heftiness of our cap situation.



I’ve put that money in a mental side-pocket: most of it goes straight to OBJ, so I basically view it as money already spent just to maintain.



The alternative is to view it as available money, but starting with a talent pool that is terrible as opposed to just below average. In comment 13864671 Dave in Hoboken said:I’ve put that money in a mental side-pocket: most of it goes straight to OBJ, so I basically view it as money already spent just to maintain.The alternative is to view it as available money, but starting with a talent pool that is terrible as opposed to just below average.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Acid Jon in NYC : 11:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864668 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 13864645 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:







It does kind of have that vibe. Norwell picking the Jags over us should be a huge eye-opener for this franchise. Picking a team with Bortles as your QB over the Giants with a franchise QB. Yikes.





An exciting young team that just went to the AFC Championship game while also playing in a state with no income tax?







Yeah. Versus a NY Giants team that supposedly isn't that far away? Vs. a Blake Bortles led team? Yes.



Who gives a shit who the QB is when they're winning more games? In comment 13864680 Dave in Hoboken said:Who gives a shit who the QB is when they're winning more games?

Some people aren't even fans of the team Dave in Hoboken : 11:59 am : link and made threads a few short months ago about being fans of a player more than they are the actual team. So, why take those fans serious to begin with?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Acid Britt in VA : 11:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13864668 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 13864645 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:







It does kind of have that vibe. Norwell picking the Jags over us should be a huge eye-opener for this franchise. Picking a team with Bortles as your QB over the Giants with a franchise QB. Yikes.





An exciting young team that just went to the AFC Championship game while also playing in a state with no income tax?







Yeah. Versus a NY Giants team that supposedly isn't that far away? Vs. a Blake Bortles led team? Yes.



Bortles was the #3 overall pick. Be careful what you wish for. In comment 13864680 Dave in Hoboken said:Bortles was the #3 overall pick. Be careful what you wish for.

It's a lot of money Go Terps : 11:59 am : link But I'm glad to see a grown up added to a locker room that could use one.



I wonder if Gettleman cluster drafts OL high up and tries to fix this area asap.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Acid Jay on the Island : 12:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864668 Jay on the Island said:





Yeah. Versus a NY Giants team that supposedly isn't that far away? Vs. a Blake Bortles led team? Yes.



The Giants aren't that far away??? Lol ok In comment 13864680 Dave in Hoboken said:The Giants aren't that far away??? Lol ok

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Acid Dave in Hoboken : 12:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864680 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13864668 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 13864645 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:







It does kind of have that vibe. Norwell picking the Jags over us should be a huge eye-opener for this franchise. Picking a team with Bortles as your QB over the Giants with a franchise QB. Yikes.





An exciting young team that just went to the AFC Championship game while also playing in a state with no income tax?







Yeah. Versus a NY Giants team that supposedly isn't that far away? Vs. a Blake Bortles led team? Yes.







Who gives a shit who the QB is when they're winning more games?



Okay, take the Bortles aspect out of the equation. In comment 13864686 Jon in NYC said:Okay, take the Bortles aspect out of the equation.

I think some of you guys actually forget mfsd : 12:00 pm : link How awful we’ve been at LT since Diehl retired.



Now DG can still look for a LT of the future in the next 2-3 drafts, but we’re not desperate to reach for one.



Flowers gets one year to prove he can be dependable elsewhere (RT or possibly guard?) or he’s history

Rich AcesUp : 12:01 pm : link Quote: Since the contract appears has an AAV of over $15.5M, including the signing bonus, that likely means he pulls down over $10M annually. Cut after year two means that it "costs" $2.5M or less in cap space to cut.



You appear to be falling into the classic misunderstanding of the impact of dead money. Dead money is not added to the cap, but is money already ON the cap that can't be cut away.



In other words, if Solder has a $10M annual salary and about $6M annual SB hit, if cut after year 2, the Giants have to accelerate the remaining prorated SB of about $12M, but drop the $10M in salary- meaning a cap "hit" of $2.5M above what the cap impact already was. That is not likely to be substantial with annual cap increases averaging over $5M.



No, I get it completely. The dead money is a sunk cost. I'm opposed to sinking that cost on a guy like Solder given the state of our franchise. This is why I'm not focused on the AAV and I only reacted when I saw the guaranteed money, which was about 10m more than I anticipated on a 4 year deal. No, I get it completely. The dead money is a sunk cost. I'm opposed to sinking that cost on a guy like Solder given the state of our franchise. This is why I'm not focused on the AAV and I only reacted when I saw the guaranteed money, which was about 10m more than I anticipated on a 4 year deal.

Wentz was the number 2 pick Dave in Hoboken : 12:01 pm : link and was the best player in the league until he got hurt.

Really hoping this works out, but SeanLandeta : 12:02 pm : link I'm not doing the happy dance that most are. Call me skeptical until we see him live and through the contract. Will he get away with the same level of holding he does in Foxboro? We'll see. He's better than we've had, but that's not saying much.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Acid Britt in VA : 12:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864689 Britt in VA said:





Quote:









Bortles was the #3 overall pick. Be careful what you wish for.







So was Matt Ryan.



That was a long time ago. The spread became prolific in college around 2010-11. Hasn't been so hot at the top of the draft since. In comment 13864696 Jay on the Island said:That was a long time ago. The spread became prolific in college around 2010-11. Hasn't been so hot at the top of the draft since.

Forget Wentz, Dave in Hoboken : 12:03 pm : link even Goff had a good year, and he was the top pick 2 years ago. Still plenty of good to great QBs are the top of the draft.

While not optimal signing JonC : 12:04 pm : link we just took the best available veteran left tackle off the market. Flowers kicks to RT, and you've bought yourself time to draft and groom another LT if it's not Wheeler.



RE: Wentz was the number 2 pick dep026 : 12:06 pm : link

Quote: and was the best player in the league until he got hurt.



And his backup played as well if not better. In comment 13864701 Dave in Hoboken said:And his backup played as well if not better.

RE: RE: Wentz was the number 2 pick jlukes : 12:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864701 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





and was the best player in the league until he got hurt.







And his backup played as well if not better.



As well if not better? You may be the only person in the world with that view of things In comment 13864721 dep026 said:As well if not better? You may be the only person in the world with that view of things

this BleedBlue : 12:08 pm : link is a very good move. it HAD to happen...he could be your LT for the next 3-5 years....when starting a young QB, you need to have that blindside secured...whether its manning in 2018 or webb or a rookie in 2019-2022 you need a guy to protect the blindside. i think its a good move. outside of him being a good LT, its one less hole and arguably fixes two if flowers performs better as a RT or RG.

two major areas of need were OT and LB and we have addressed both. corner next...

Solder has a 3 year old son... bw in dc : 12:08 pm : link who has kidney cancer. It's a heart wrenching story. I was under the impression the Pats & Kraft were very instrumental in helping Solder manage his daily work like.



So it's very surprise - beyond being Brady's blind side protection - that Solder would leave...

Gettleman had no choice BigBlue1013 : 12:09 pm : link First off, I am happy with the signing. It's a lot of money for Solder but it needed to be done.



Moves like this happen because *Cough Jerry Reese Cough* didn't know how to draft OLineman.



2/5 of the OL is complete...still need LG-RG-RT...Please no Flowers at RT! That move is Bobby Hart all over again! If Flowers couldn't block Elite RE's -- what makes you think he can block Elite LE's?

I would take a Tackle in the 3rd round and put him at RT.



IN GETTLEMAN I TRUST!

RE: RE: Wentz was the number 2 pick Dave in Hoboken : 12:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864701 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





and was the best player in the league until he got hurt.







And his backup played as well if not better.



LOL. Okay. In comment 13864721 dep026 said:LOL. Okay.

RE: Gettleman had no choice Joey from GlenCove : 12:11 pm : link

Quote: First off, I am happy with the signing. It's a lot of money for Solder but it needed to be done.



Moves like this happen because *Cough Jerry Reese Cough* didn't know how to draft OLineman.



2/5 of the OL is complete...still need LG-RG-RT...Please no Flowers at RT! That move is Bobby Hart all over again! If Flowers couldn't block Elite RE's -- what makes you think he can block Elite LE's?

I would take a Tackle in the 3rd round and put him at RT.



IN GETTLEMAN I TRUST!



Flowers will get a shot at RT id say 2 of 5 are available In comment 13864731 BigBlue1013 said:Flowers will get a shot at RT id say 2 of 5 are available

. arcarsenal : 12:12 pm : link Foles was excellent in the NFCC game and SB but he wasn't that good outside of that.



He was terrible against OAK and DAL at the end of the reg season and really should have thrown a game-ending INT against ATL but it miraculously made it's way into Torrey Smith's hands and they wound up winning.



Funny how different the Foles narrative would have been if Keanu Neal had just caught the ball that Foles put right in his bread basket.

Sorry. old man : 12:13 pm : link Misplaced response in post; the last 2 lines are from the original responder.



I have a very strong feeling Chris684 : 12:13 pm : link they are going:



Barkley and best available G/C in round 2, allowing Shurmur to work with Webb.



or



Nelson (w/ trade down + picks), also allowing Shurmur to work with Webb and probably 2019 draft capital to make another run at QB if necessary.



or



QB at 2, and address additional areas as needed.



They weren't as bad as 3-13 this past year. McAdoo was in over his head and they had a rotten locker room plus Beckham got hurt. Thankfully they are in position to bounce back and also transition from Eli.

RE: . Britt in VA : 12:14 pm : link

Quote: Foles was excellent in the NFCC game and SB but he wasn't that good outside of that.



He was terrible against OAK and DAL at the end of the reg season and really should have thrown a game-ending INT against ATL but it miraculously made it's way into Torrey Smith's hands and they wound up winning.



Funny how different the Foles narrative would have been if Keanu Neal had just caught the ball that Foles put right in his bread basket.



What if Desean Jackson doesn't return that kick in 2010? Aaron Rodgers and the Packers miss the playoffs and never win the Superbowl.



What is Asante Samuel catches that high Eli throw in 42?



That's sports. In comment 13864738 arcarsenal said:What if Desean Jackson doesn't return that kick in 2010? Aaron Rodgers and the Packers miss the playoffs and never win the Superbowl.What is Asante Samuel catches that high Eli throw in 42?That's sports.

RE: RE: RE: Wentz was the number 2 pick Dave in Hoboken : 12:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864721 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 13864701 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





and was the best player in the league until he got hurt.







And his backup played as well if not better.







As well if not better? You may be the only person in the world with that view of things



They're just mad that Wentz proves their shitty little theory wrong. In comment 13864726 jlukes said:They're just mad that Wentz proves their shitty little theory wrong.

RE: RE: . BleedBlue : 12:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864738 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Foles was excellent in the NFCC game and SB but he wasn't that good outside of that.



He was terrible against OAK and DAL at the end of the reg season and really should have thrown a game-ending INT against ATL but it miraculously made it's way into Torrey Smith's hands and they wound up winning.



Funny how different the Foles narrative would have been if Keanu Neal had just caught the ball that Foles put right in his bread basket.







What if Desean Jackson doesn't return that kick in 2010? Aaron Rodgers and the Packers miss the playoffs and never win the Superbowl.



What is Asante Samuel catches that high Eli throw in 42?



That's sports.



i agree but dont compare that dropped INT to returning a kick for a score...one is making a play the other is missing a play a third grader would have made....samuel was a closer comparison but it was a VERY high ball and along the sidelines, the atlanta/philly play was as easy an INT as you will see in the NFL In comment 13864745 Britt in VA said:i agree but dont compare that dropped INT to returning a kick for a score...one is making a play the other is missing a play a third grader would have made....samuel was a closer comparison but it was a VERY high ball and along the sidelines, the atlanta/philly play was as easy an INT as you will see in the NFL

I guess teams always overpay in free agency. That's just the way Ira : 12:16 pm : link it is. There are very few bargains. But at least we got the left tackle situation under control for a few more years. Solder was the guy I wanted. He isn't as good at what he does as guard we got outbid on, but he plays a more important position.

I think you're mad that you've been saying QB at 2 is a stone cold Britt in VA : 12:16 pm : link lock for months, and every day we get closer and closer to the draft, it's looking less likely that that could happen.

I AcidTest : 12:16 pm : link think you either move on from Eli right now, or try and build a team around him for his last few years. I understand either approach. A third option is to keep Eli as the QB for the next two seasons, but not make expensive signings like this, and instead try and draft players who will really start to be productive after he is gone. But that means Eli would continue to be pummeled, and the offense would likely still be moribund as OL draft picks develop. DG may feel some pressure not to let that happen given last season. A decent LT also makes Barkley even better.

I don't get it Jay on the Island : 12:17 pm : link one backup QB wins the SB, after of course Wentz who was on his way to league MVP got them there, and everyone acts as if that is the norm. We don't need to draft a QB Foles won the SB so that means Webb is a lock to win one as he was a 3rd round pick too!!

RE: Solder has a 3 year old son... Victor in CT : 12:17 pm : link

Quote: who has kidney cancer. It's a heart wrenching story. I was under the impression the Pats & Kraft were very instrumental in helping Solder manage his daily work like.



So it's very surprise - beyond being Brady's blind side protection - that Solder would leave...



All true BUT: Belichick might feel bad for his kid, but that won't stop him from saying see ya. In comment 13864729 bw in dc said:All true BUT: Belichick might feel bad for his kid, but that won't stop him from saying see ya.

Wow 5BowlsSoon : 12:18 pm : link A decent left tackle is huge but I suppose with this big contract we will be hindered to,improve elsewhere. I hope he is worth it.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 12:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864738 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Foles was excellent in the NFCC game and SB but he wasn't that good outside of that.



He was terrible against OAK and DAL at the end of the reg season and really should have thrown a game-ending INT against ATL but it miraculously made it's way into Torrey Smith's hands and they wound up winning.



Funny how different the Foles narrative would have been if Keanu Neal had just caught the ball that Foles put right in his bread basket.







What if Desean Jackson doesn't return that kick in 2010? Aaron Rodgers and the Packers miss the playoffs and never win the Superbowl.



What is Asante Samuel catches that high Eli throw in 42?



That's sports.



If Samuel catches the ball, he comes down out of bounds and it doesn't matter.



Anyway - yes, it's sports - I get it. If Mike Carey blows the whistle, the helmet catch never happens, etc, etc..



My point is - Foles was fortunate to have the opportunity to continue playing and that the narrative on him would have probably been much different if Neal had caught a gimmie INT.



Up to that point, Foles really hadn't played anywhere near as well as Wentz. In comment 13864745 Britt in VA said:If Samuel catches the ball, he comes down out of bounds and it doesn't matter.Anyway - yes, it's sports - I get it. If Mike Carey blows the whistle, the helmet catch never happens, etc, etc..My point is - Foles was fortunate to have the opportunity to continue playing and that the narrative on him would have probably been much different if Neal had caught a gimmie INT.Up to that point, Foles really hadn't played anywhere near as well as Wentz.

RE: I think you're mad that you've been saying QB at 2 is a stone cold Dave in Hoboken : 12:20 pm : link

Quote: lock for months, and every day we get closer and closer to the draft, it's looking less likely that that could happen.



Never said it was a stone-cold lock. But like 98% of the board, think it will be a mistake. But this is what you do because you're an ass-hurt clown that is a bigger fan of a player than the team. So, it's no surprise you're more concerned for a player over the actual team. In comment 13864756 Britt in VA said:Never said it was a stone-cold lock. But like 98% of the board, think it will be a mistake. But this is what you do because you're an ass-hurt clown that is a bigger fan of a player than the team. So, it's no surprise you're more concerned for a player over the actual team.

RE: I don't get it Dave in Hoboken : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: one backup QB wins the SB, after of course Wentz who was on his way to league MVP got them there, and everyone acts as if that is the norm. We don't need to draft a QB Foles won the SB so that means Webb is a lock to win one as he was a 3rd round pick too!!



Amazingly awful logic, isn't it? But this is the same guy who thought Domenik Hixon was going to be a great replacement for Plaxico Burress, so.. In comment 13864760 Jay on the Island said:Amazingly awful logic, isn't it? But this is the same guy who thought Domenik Hixon was going to be a great replacement for Plaxico Burress, so..

RE: ... djm : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: Solid player but he has had issues in pass protection too. He's overrated in free agency because he's the best tackle in a bad market.



Hes better than what was available last year during FA other than whitworth. In comment 13864382 Eric from BBI said:Hes better than what was available last year during FA other than whitworth.

I am as big of an Eli fan as there is jlukes : 12:24 pm : link but this move means nothing in terms of what direction we got at #2.



You don't want a rookie or 2nd year QB behind a shitty o-line, either.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Wentz was the number 2 pick dep026 : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864726 jlukes said:





Quote:





In comment 13864721 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 13864701 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





and was the best player in the league until he got hurt.







And his backup played as well if not better.







As well if not better? You may be the only person in the world with that view of things







They're just mad that Wentz proves their shitty little theory wrong.



I don’t even know what the theory is or what was stated. But files played pretty damn well when he got in there. In comment 13864748 Dave in Hoboken said:I don’t even know what the theory is or what was stated. But files played pretty damn well when he got in there.

Honestly the money is not important. Miamijints : 12:26 pm : link We have NO ONE on the line making real cash. Eli will be off the books in a year or two and most of our potential offensive line starters will come from the draft making scraps in comparison.



For the Giants this was a must. Hopefully he adds veteran leadership, championship pedigree and stability. That will work for me.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Wentz was the number 2 pick Dave in Hoboken : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864748 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13864726 jlukes said:





Quote:





In comment 13864721 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 13864701 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





and was the best player in the league until he got hurt.







And his backup played as well if not better.







As well if not better? You may be the only person in the world with that view of things







They're just mad that Wentz proves their shitty little theory wrong.







I don’t even know what the theory is or what was stated. But files played pretty damn well when he got in there.



And Wentz played better than 'pretty damn well' the entire time he was in there for, which was the strong majority of the season. In comment 13864794 dep026 said:And Wentz played better than 'pretty damn well' the entire time he was in there for, which was the strong majority of the season.

RE: I am as big of an Eli fan as there is dep026 : 12:27 pm : link

Quote: but this move means nothing in terms of what direction we got at #2.



You don't want a rookie or 2nd year QB behind a shitty o-line, either.



I agree. And we all know where I stand with Eli.



I have no theories tho haha In comment 13864792 jlukes said:I agree. And we all know where I stand with Eli.I have no theories tho haha

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Wentz was the number 2 pick dep026 : 12:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864794 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 13864748 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13864726 jlukes said:





Quote:





In comment 13864721 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 13864701 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





and was the best player in the league until he got hurt.







And his backup played as well if not better.







As well if not better? You may be the only person in the world with that view of things







They're just mad that Wentz proves their shitty little theory wrong.







I don’t even know what the theory is or what was stated. But files played pretty damn well when he got in there.







And Wentz played better than 'pretty damn well' the entire time he was in there for, which was the strong majority of the season.



Ummm. Ok



What’s my theory again? In comment 13864798 Dave in Hoboken said:Ummm. OkWhat’s my theory again?

RE: Sorry I lumped you in there, dep. dep026 : 12:29 pm : link

Quote: .



It’s no problem. I usually give pretty enough ammo but that time I was lost. As the biggest Eli fan ever... I want them to take a an number 2. In comment 13864804 Dave in Hoboken said:It’s no problem. I usually give pretty enough ammo but that time I was lost. As the biggest Eli fan ever... I want them to take a an number 2.

Considering the black hole that was the Giants OTs last year Jim in Forest Hills : 12:35 pm : link this was a must signing.



Let the era of Flowers/Hart be removed from our minds forever.



I do wonder what that means for FLowers, ORT? OG? Trade bait?

RE: Eric KeoweeFan : 12:36 pm : link

Quote: In what the Giants look like they are doing and that is commit to Eli for 2 more years, they had to sign this guy, for better or worse. I would say drafting Barkley seems like the next move, if the Browns pass on him.



Defensively, they may think they can get back to the 2016 production with a new coach and improved health.





I just get the sense, they think they can get back into the playoff hunt next season.

My wild guess is that by signing Hyde, the Browns signaled they were targeting a very specific QB w/ #1 and weren't sure Barkley would be there @ 4. Hyde is insurance.

That would open the door for the NYG to grab Barkley if Cleveland "stole" their favorite QB (if they have one that qualifies - see "QB Hell") In comment 13864448 Pete44 said:My wild guess is that by signing Hyde, the Browns signaled they were targeting a very specific QB w/ #1 and weren't sure Barkley would be there @ 4. Hyde is insurance.That would open the door for the NYG to grab Barkley if Cleveland "stole" their favorite QB (if they have one that qualifies - see "QB Hell")

. arcarsenal : 12:37 pm : link I still think Flowers is an NFL lineman - just not a LT.



I bet he'd perform better on the right side or on the interior.



We're going to find out soon enough.



I don't think he has any real trade value right now anyway.

RE: This is a terrible signing M.S. : 12:38 pm : link

Quote: It reaks of protecting Eli for the final 2 years of his goodbye tour at the expense of future success.

Precisely... very short term thinking. In comment 13864609 NYSports1 said:Precisely... very short term thinking.

RE: RE: QB dep026 : 12:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864808 dep026 said:





Quote:





*







Same. Kudos to you for being able to see past your fanhood.



And it doesnt mean its the end of ELi. Its a chance to go from 1 franchise guy to another. If Eli plays well this year, great. He still has another year. But you cannot pass on this opportunity. Because if we do, and we do have a good year - we may not get another opportunity to get a guy this high. And leaving it in the hands of Webb is very risky. In comment 13864829 Dave in Hoboken said:And it doesnt mean its the end of ELi. Its a chance to go from 1 franchise guy to another. If Eli plays well this year, great. He still has another year. But you cannot pass on this opportunity. Because if we do, and we do have a good year - we may not get another opportunity to get a guy this high. And leaving it in the hands of Webb is very risky.

Eric gidiefor : Mod : 12:43 pm : : 12:43 pm : link How else are the Giants supposed to tackle (no pun intended) the Oline problem? It seems to me that there are only a limited number of assets you can throw into an Offensive line these days.



Solder over the course of his career has performed better than any lineman that was on the Giants last year - and is a leader in the mold that has shaped the Giants in the past at a position that is the most important position on the line.



Even at the 10-15 range he's far, far better than what we have and/or had.



You can continue to beef about how the Giants wasted their resources to get us into this position - but it's my view that solid moves being made to correct what has happened can still be appreciated. It makes no sense to admonish a new FO for the past mistakes of the Giants and spend all this time worrying about it and throwing it into the face of the future. Fact is this is a positive step, and Solder is a football guy - and fits the definition of a Hog-Molly. Booyah!



As far as OV and JPP go -- I didn't think they were bad signings when they were signed -- and I don't think they were bad signings now. Last year was a chit storm of epic proportions, but those are two very good players in my opinion, and they may perform better with a different coach in a different scheme, and now with 2 key pieces added next to them, and a changed atmosphere. In any event -- their signings were not only necessary when they were signed and made an immediate impact -- but their contracts were shrewdly designed so that the Giants could cut bait after the third year if needed. I also don't think you can make any kind of proper evaluation of their value based on last year.





OV was a good signing jlukes : 12:44 pm : link JPP's signing was awful

RE: OV was a good signing BleedBlue : 12:45 pm : link

Quote: JPP's signing was awful



+1 In comment 13864843 jlukes said:+1

gidiefor Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:45 pm : : 12:45 pm : link The Giants are likely to be a mediocre team for the next several years. The way you fix it is the old fashioned way... draft well, make shrewd free agent moves.



The Giants are not a Nat Solder away from competing for the NFL title.



If I'm the Eagles GM, I'm laughing right now.

Gross overpay for an overrated player BigBlue4You09 : 12:46 pm : link .

RE: RE: RE: QB Dave in Hoboken : 12:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864829 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13864808 dep026 said:





Quote:





*







Same. Kudos to you for being able to see past your fanhood.







And it doesnt mean its the end of ELi. Its a chance to go from 1 franchise guy to another. If Eli plays well this year, great. He still has another year. But you cannot pass on this opportunity. Because if we do, and we do have a good year - we may not get another opportunity to get a guy this high. And leaving it in the hands of Webb is very risky.



That's how I feel, too. But supposedly, according to someone else, I think it's a "stone-cold lock" that we are, when in reality, it's just what we should do. Even if we're bad the next year or so, I don't know if we're going to get this high in the draft anytime soon. In comment 13864834 dep026 said:That's how I feel, too. But supposedly, according to someone else, I think it's a "stone-cold lock" that we are, when in reality, it's just what we should do. Even if we're bad the next year or so, I don't know if we're going to get this high in the draft anytime soon.

RE: RE: This is a terrible signing Eman11 : 12:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864609 NYSports1 said:





Quote:





It reaks of protecting Eli for the final 2 years of his goodbye tour at the expense of future success.





Precisely... very short term thinking.



Huh?



The O line is the weakest part of the team and LT is a big part of that. With or without Eli, they needed to upgrade LT. How does this in any way affect our future sucesses negatively? In comment 13864827 M.S. said:Huh?The O line is the weakest part of the team and LT is a big part of that. With or without Eli, they needed to upgrade LT. How does this in any way affect our future sucesses negatively?

RE: gidiefor arcarsenal : 12:48 pm : link

Quote: The Giants are likely to be a mediocre team for the next several years. The way you fix it is the old fashioned way... draft well, make shrewd free agent moves.



The Giants are not a Nat Solder away from competing for the NFL title.



If I'm the Eagles GM, I'm laughing right now.



I don't understand this logic.



No individual player is going to move the needle enough on their own - does that mean we shouldn't sign anyone?



Solder can still be part of a solution. This shouldn't take 5 years to fix. If it does, Gettleman is doing a poor job. In comment 13864848 Eric from BBI said:I don't understand this logic.No individual player is going to move the needle enough on their own - does that mean we shouldn't sign anyone?Solder can still be part of a solution. This shouldn't take 5 years to fix. If it does, Gettleman is doing a poor job.

RE: gidiefor dep026 : 12:50 pm : link

Quote: The Giants are likely to be a mediocre team for the next several years. The way you fix it is the old fashioned way... draft well, make shrewd free agent moves.



The Giants are not a Nat Solder away from competing for the NFL title.



If I'm the Eagles GM, I'm laughing right now.



You dont stay in medocrity unless you are poorly run and coached. We can easily be a playoff team next year. This rebuilding process is just a nonsense thing. We were 11-5 two years ago. We have all pro players in Snakcs, Collins, OBJ. We have pro bowl potential players in Engram, Ogletree, OV, JJ. Yeah the OL is a mess, but DG will find a way to fix it. We have weapons on the outside. We have a defense than can perform.



And last but not least we dont have McAdoo, Quinn, and Reese around anymore to fuck up the process. Losign those 3 puts us multiple steps forward to begin with. If Shurmur can tweak the offense and Betcher can get the guys motivated defenisviely - we can compete. Shot, we had the SB champions beat 2x last year if not for f'n special teams. In comment 13864848 Eric from BBI said:You dont stay in medocrity unless you are poorly run and coached. We can easily be a playoff team next year. This rebuilding process is just a nonsense thing. We were 11-5 two years ago. We have all pro players in Snakcs, Collins, OBJ. We have pro bowl potential players in Engram, Ogletree, OV, JJ. Yeah the OL is a mess, but DG will find a way to fix it. We have weapons on the outside. We have a defense than can perform.And last but not least we dont have McAdoo, Quinn, and Reese around anymore to fuck up the process. Losign those 3 puts us multiple steps forward to begin with. If Shurmur can tweak the offense and Betcher can get the guys motivated defenisviely - we can compete. Shot, we had the SB champions beat 2x last year if not for f'n special teams.

RE: gidiefor Brown Recluse : 12:53 pm : link

Quote: The Giants are likely to be a mediocre team for the next several years. The way you fix it is the old fashioned way... draft well, make shrewd free agent moves.



The Giants are not a Nat Solder away from competing for the NFL title.



If I'm the Eagles GM, I'm laughing right now.



They are making shrewd moves. Attempting to sign Andrew Norwell is smart. Signing Solder is smart. They were just expensive. Something had to be done in the short term so that Eli Manning or whoever is under Center next year doesn't die. The players being signed now are the present. Righting the ship has to start somewhere.



The future of the team will come in April. In comment 13864848 Eric from BBI said:They are making shrewd moves. Attempting to sign Andrew Norwell is smart. Signing Solder is smart. They were just expensive. Something had to be done in the short term so that Eli Manning or whoever is under Center next year doesn't die. The players being signed now are the present. Righting the ship has to start somewhere.The future of the team will come in April.

arcarsenal Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:53 pm : : 12:53 pm : link There is a salary cap.



The way you get into difficult shape is keep signing players to vastly overpaid contracts. Solder is a solid player. The Giants are not paying him like he is an elite player. He's not. He's a guy who gives up sacks. He's not a shut-down left tackle.



You want to know why the Giants suck? Because their draft picks have been so bad that they haven't bothered to re-sign any of them after their original contracts are over. This has been going on almost a decade now. And when we finally have one we want to keep (Hankins), we say we can't afford it and then have to draft his replacement.



The Giants are not going to get better due to free agency. They have to draft better and not allocate the bulk of their salary cap to about 6-10 free agents.

RE: arcarsenal dep026 : 12:55 pm : link

Quote: There is a salary cap.



The way you get into difficult shape is keep signing players to vastly overpaid contracts. Solder is a solid player. The Giants are not paying him like he is an elite player. He's not. He's a guy who gives up sacks. He's not a shut-down left tackle.



You want to know why the Giants suck? Because their draft picks have been so bad that they haven't bothered to re-sign any of them after their original contracts are over. This has been going on almost a decade now. And when we finally have one we want to keep (Hankins), we say we can't afford it and then have to draft his replacement.



The Giants are not going to get better due to free agency. They have to draft better and not allocate the bulk of their salary cap to about 6-10 free agents.



I dont think anyone is disagreeing. But you can get better with FA, and the fact was that we got better in FA.



One of the big factors people are saying we didnt get Norwell was because JAX is better. Well lets start getting better players. Through FA and the draft. Solder is a solid start. Just keep going with it now DG. In comment 13864870 Eric from BBI said:I dont think anyone is disagreeing. But you can get better with FA, and the fact was that we got better in FA.One of the big factors people are saying we didnt get Norwell was because JAX is better. Well lets start getting better players. Through FA and the draft. Solder is a solid start. Just keep going with it now DG.

RE: arcarsenal Jon in NYC : 12:55 pm : link

Quote: There is a salary cap.



The way you get into difficult shape is keep signing players to vastly overpaid contracts. Solder is a solid player. The Giants are not paying him like he is an elite player. He's not. He's a guy who gives up sacks. He's not a shut-down left tackle.



You want to know why the Giants suck? Because their draft picks have been so bad that they haven't bothered to re-sign any of them after their original contracts are over. This has been going on almost a decade now. And when we finally have one we want to keep (Hankins), we say we can't afford it and then have to draft his replacement.



The Giants are not going to get better due to free agency. They have to draft better and not allocate the bulk of their salary cap to about 6-10 free agents.



These are all correct. But LT is a point of failure. They can struggle at other positions and get by, but not having a LT can single handedly torpedo an offense.



I don't think anyone is thrilled, but this guys them time to get their drafting right and develop those guys over the next 2-3 years. In comment 13864870 Eric from BBI said:These are all correct. But LT is a point of failure. They can struggle at other positions and get by, but not having a LT can single handedly torpedo an offense.I don't think anyone is thrilled, but this guys them time to get their drafting right and develop those guys over the next 2-3 years.

We know that the Giants value Jay on the Island : 12:58 pm : link QB, WR, DE, CB, and LT above all else. They will spend big on these positions to get their guy. As Eric said the problem has been the poor drafting that supplements these highly paid positions. For the Giants to turn around they need Gettleman to draft much better than his predecessor.

RE: arcarsenal arcarsenal : 12:58 pm : link

Quote: There is a salary cap.



The way you get into difficult shape is keep signing players to vastly overpaid contracts. Solder is a solid player. The Giants are not paying him like he is an elite player. He's not. He's a guy who gives up sacks. He's not a shut-down left tackle.



You want to know why the Giants suck? Because their draft picks have been so bad that they haven't bothered to re-sign any of them after their original contracts are over. This has been going on almost a decade now. And when we finally have one we want to keep (Hankins), we say we can't afford it and then have to draft his replacement.



The Giants are not going to get better due to free agency. They have to draft better and not allocate the bulk of their salary cap to about 6-10 free agents.



You have to sign players in FA - you can't build a team exclusively through the draft.



Yes, we need to draft better. Reese and Ross bombed several drafts and that's why we're in this position.



But we need offensive line help no matter what. It doesn't matter if it's Eli Manning, Davis Webb, or a rookie from the 2018 class. We need a better offensive line. Whether you think Solder is elite or not, he's much better than what we've been putting out there and as someone put it before, if he was good enough for Tom Brady, he's good enough for us.



Reese had been treating the DT position a specific way his entire time here - I look at Joseph as a cap casualty more than Hankins. NYG didn't seem like they were dead set on retaining Hankins.



Solder makes the Giants better. The contract isn't the end of the world. In comment 13864870 Eric from BBI said:You have to sign players in FA - you can't build a team exclusively through the draft.Yes, we need to draft better. Reese and Ross bombed several drafts and that's why we're in this position.But we need offensive line help no matter what. It doesn't matter if it's Eli Manning, Davis Webb, or a rookie from the 2018 class. We need a better offensive line. Whether you think Solder is elite or not, he's much better than what we've been putting out there and as someone put it before, if he was good enough for Tom Brady, he's good enough for us.Reese had been treating the DT position a specific way his entire time here - I look at Joseph as a cap casualty more than Hankins. NYG didn't seem like they were dead set on retaining Hankins.Solder makes the Giants better. The contract isn't the end of the world.

I agree with Eric as well JonC : 12:59 pm : link but with Eli in place at the moment, and no real plan to start ripping the roster apart, they're going to load up as best as they can and go for it until there's no option but to rip it apart.



Eric Pep22 : 1:01 pm : link sounds like you are saying the only teams that can spend are contenders.



I agree NS doesn't make them a contender. However, NS allows the following:



1) they don't have to force an OT draft pick on an OT poor draft this year



2) they can focus the OL part of the draft strategy on the interior OL, a strength of the draft



3) they are more likely to keep their QB upright, reduce TOs, mitigate injury potential because they have a viable OT now

Looks like Jerry will still be starting RG. Flowers will compete Ivan15 : 1:01 pm : link for LG or RT. The other spot will be wide open.



Where is Marshall Newhouse when you need him? LOL

RE: gotta agree with Eric. Brown Recluse : 1:02 pm : link

Quote: And I'll add ditto Linval Joseph.



This roster is a shambles.



Please explain the alternative. Not sign any free agents and go into the season with Ereck Flowers, John Greco, Brett Jones, John Jerry, and Chad Wheeler protecting the QB? Should we just tank the 2018 season so we get another high pick in the 2019 draft?



Do you think they'll fill every hole with the draft? They only have what, 5 picks? And you can't expect to hit on all of those.



In comment 13864880 Victor in CT said:Please explain the alternative. Not sign any free agents and go into the season with Ereck Flowers, John Greco, Brett Jones, John Jerry, and Chad Wheeler protecting the QB? Should we just tank the 2018 season so we get another high pick in the 2019 draft?Do you think they'll fill every hole with the draft? They only have what, 5 picks? And you can't expect to hit on all of those.

. arcarsenal : 1:04 pm : link I just don't understand what you guys want them to do.



We only have 5 picks and we have a lot more holes than that.



If you don't supplement your talent base in FA, you're not going to get anywhere. It's necessary for rebuilding teams AND contending teams.

This helps some on the left side, for sure. Blue Racer : 1:04 pm : link But maybe in run blocking more than pass blocking.



I guess few have noticed that, for most of last season, Flowers was among the league leaders at LT in giving up the fewest pressures. Heck, even an eyeball test confirmed that. We didn't hear his name much regarding pressures and sacks for most of last season, did we? (Penalties might be another thing, not sure.)



But that improvement came at a price. Flowers was coached into setting up differently to cover rushes at the expense of his run blocking, which was not so much.



Solder does give up perhaps a few more pressures and sacks but is a solid run blocker.



So, maybe the best we can hope for (pre-draft) is Solder on the left, Flowers on the right...stand up, sit down, fight, fight fight!

RE: . Brown Recluse : 1:05 pm : link

Quote: I just don't understand what you guys want them to do.



We only have 5 picks and we have a lot more holes than that.



If you don't supplement your talent base in FA, you're not going to get anywhere. It's necessary for rebuilding teams AND contending teams.



This is the same guy who freaked out when the Giants re-signed Greco. In comment 13864923 arcarsenal said:This is the same guy who freaked out when the Giants re-signed Greco.

RE: I don't get it Jim in NH : 1:05 pm : link

Quote: one backup QB wins the SB, after of course Wentz who was on his way to league MVP got them there, and everyone acts as if that is the norm. We don't need to draft a QB Foles won the SB so that means Webb is a lock to win one as he was a 3rd round pick too!!



32 QBs have won 52 Super Bowls.



26 Super Bowls were won by QBs drafted early in round one.

4 were won by QBs drafted late in round one

22 were won by QBs drafted after the first round, or who were undrafted. In comment 13864760 Jay on the Island said:32 QBs have won 52 Super Bowls.26 Super Bowls were won by QBs drafted early in round one.4 were won by QBs drafted late in round one22 were won by QBs drafted after the first round, or who were undrafted.

At first I was pissed seeing the $ and thinking Knee of Theismann : 1:05 pm : link What could have been with Norwell.



But now I think about it: DG is known for hiding hidden gems on the OL. That is much harder to do with finding a "diamond in the rough" LT, easier to do with guards. This move Solidifies LT, moves Flowers to his more natural RT position, and least makes me feel better about the tackle spots. Now DG can work his magic with the interior OL. If he does it right, we draft Barkley, and Eli and the offense get a spark from Shurmur's new plans/designs, I see no reason why this team doesn't have a shot at the playoffs.



Without a LT, I'm not sure what the hell we would have done. This is one of those rare instances it is worth it to overpay. It was basically what we had to do if we wanted any shot at being competitive this year.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:06 pm : : 1:06 pm : link arcarsenal, I totally agree they have to use free agency. But contrary to some popular opinion, the Giants have been extremely aggressive in free agency for years now and it hasn't worked out. I posted before the Solder signing that I would sit out this first week of spending and then bottom feed given our overall talent situation, our cap situation, and the free agent market. I would attempt to sign cheaper guys somewhere between the Solder's and Greco's of the NFL. $62M for Solder/half of which is guaranteed? Are you kidding me? That's QB money for a guy who has never been considered a stud.



Pepper... it seems to me that everything is revolving around Eli right now and I think that is exceptionally risky. The Stewart and Solder signings combined with the announcement that Eli is their guy tells me the Giants think Eli can still take them to the promised land. I think this is borderline delusional thinking.

RE: RE: gotta agree with Eric. Victor in CT : 1:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13864880 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





And I'll add ditto Linval Joseph.



This roster is a shambles.







Please explain the alternative. Not sign any free agents and go into the season with Ereck Flowers, John Greco, Brett Jones, John Jerry, and Chad Wheeler protecting the QB? Should we just tank the 2018 season so we get another high pick in the 2019 draft?



Do you think they'll fill every hole with the draft? They only have what, 5 picks? And you can't expect to hit on all of those.





You can't build a winner via FA. You can fill holes temporarily. Overpaying for avg to above avg won't solve the problem and creates problems down the line. And there's a pretty good chance they have another top 10 pick next year regardless. In comment 13864907 Brown Recluse said:You can't build a winner via FA. You can fill holes temporarily. Overpaying for avg to above avg won't solve the problem and creates problems down the line. And there's a pretty good chance they have another top 10 pick next year regardless.

RE: gidiefor gidiefor : Mod : 1:07 pm : : 1:07 pm : link

Quote: The Giants are likely to be a mediocre team for the next several years. The way you fix it is the old fashioned way... draft well, make shrewd free agent moves.



The Giants are not a Nat Solder away from competing for the NFL title.



If I'm the Eagles GM, I'm laughing right now.



Eric - I think you need to look at Minnesota -- if you look there you will see that if you do plug in key holes your team can become quite competitive. That's not to say that the Giants shouldn't make shrewd moves in FA and draft well, in fact -- duh!! - but the facts are that there is some talent on this team now and some known holes. It sure as heck looks like those holes are being plugged up forcefully.



Beckham, Engram, Collins, Jack Rabbit, Snacks are solid Pro-bowl caliber players



OV, JPP, Tomlinson, Solder, Shepard, Oogletree, Ellison, DeOssie are in the next tier right behind them --



Jones, Gallman, Manning, Martin, Herlich, Halapio are solid if unspectacular



So your questions are Apple, Goodson, Thompson, A. Adams, Jerry, Perkins, J. Adams, Wheeler, Bizno, LG and WR#3



Sign Kicker and Punter and



Add a solid RB, 2 decent DBs and 2 soiid Guards in the Draft - and all of a sudden you just may have a solidly competitive team



I ain't throwing out the baby with the bathwater In comment 13864848 Eric from BBI said:Eric - I think you need to look at Minnesota -- if you look there you will see that if you do plug in key holes your team can become quite competitive. That's not to say that the Giants shouldn't make shrewd moves in FA and draft well, in fact -- duh!! - but the facts are that there is some talent on this team now and some known holes. It sure as heck looks like those holes are being plugged up forcefully.Beckham, Engram, Collins, Jack Rabbit, Snacks are solid Pro-bowl caliber playersOV, JPP, Tomlinson, Solder, Shepard, Oogletree, Ellison, DeOssie are in the next tier right behind them --Jones, Gallman, Manning, Martin, Herlich, Halapio are solid if unspectacularSo your questions are Apple, Goodson, Thompson, A. Adams, Jerry, Perkins, J. Adams, Wheeler, Bizno, LG and WR#3Sign Kicker and Punter andAdd a solid RB, 2 decent DBs and 2 soiid Guards in the Draft - and all of a sudden you just may have a solidly competitive teamI ain't throwing out the baby with the bathwater

RE: ... Mike in NY : 1:08 pm : link

Quote: arcarsenal, I totally agree they have to use free agency. But contrary to some popular opinion, the Giants have been extremely aggressive in free agency for years now and it hasn't worked out. I posted before the Solder signing that I would sit out this first week of spending and then bottom feed given our overall talent situation, our cap situation, and the free agent market. I would attempt to sign cheaper guys somewhere between the Solder's and Greco's of the NFL. $62M for Solder/half of which is guaranteed? Are you kidding me? That's QB money for a guy who has never been considered a stud.



Pepper... it seems to me that everything is revolving around Eli right now and I think that is exceptionally risky. The Stewart and Solder signings combined with the announcement that Eli is their guy tells me the Giants think Eli can still take them to the promised land. I think this is borderline delusional thinking.



Austin Howard is available. Not sure if Baltimore declining his option alters whether he counts for compensatory pick calculations. In comment 13864935 Eric from BBI said:Austin Howard is available. Not sure if Baltimore declining his option alters whether he counts for compensatory pick calculations.

RE: arcarsenal BigBlue1013 : 1:08 pm : link

Quote: There is a salary cap.



The way you get into difficult shape is keep signing players to vastly overpaid contracts. Solder is a solid player. The Giants are not paying him like he is an elite player. He's not. He's a guy who gives up sacks. He's not a shut-down left tackle.



You want to know why the Giants suck? Because their draft picks have been so bad that they haven't bothered to re-sign any of them after their original contracts are over. This has been going on almost a decade now. And when we finally have one we want to keep (Hankins) , we say we can't afford it and then have to draft his replacement.



The Giants are not going to get better due to free agency. They have to draft better and not allocate the bulk of their salary cap to about 6-10 free agents.



I can even name you Lival Joseph who should have been resigned... You resign Joseph you don't need to spend 10M a year for Snacks In comment 13864870 Eric from BBI said:I can even name you Lival Joseph who should have been resigned... You resign Joseph you don't need to spend 10M a year for Snacks

So who though the Eagles were RollBlue : 1:09 pm : link Super Bowl contenders a year ago at this time??? Who thought the Giants were SB contenders in '07? Who thought the Giants would go 11-5 in 2016 - who thought they'd be 3-13 last after the 2017 draft and FA period???



Heck, I recall Eric posting last Summer that it was the best roster the Giants had put together in years.



Injuries and Locker Room issues (McAdoo failure, along with stubborn offensive tendencies) did this team in last year.



A few good signings, drafting 2nd in each of the first 5 rounds, and some luck on the injury front, and this group can win the division.

Snacks is a better player than LJ JonC : 1:09 pm : link and suspect they knew he was coming to them.

I echo what a lot of you are saying bigblue12 : 1:11 pm : link Did they overpay? Sure, but how many years can you stick with Flowers at LT. There were no other options. Should have signed Whitworth, but too late now. Although Norwell might be a better player, there are plenty of good interior lineman available via the draft and FA.

RE: ... arcarsenal : 1:11 pm : link

Quote: arcarsenal, I totally agree they have to use free agency. But contrary to some popular opinion, the Giants have been extremely aggressive in free agency for years now and it hasn't worked out. I posted before the Solder signing that I would sit out this first week of spending and then bottom feed given our overall talent situation, our cap situation, and the free agent market. I would attempt to sign cheaper guys somewhere between the Solder's and Greco's of the NFL. $62M for Solder/half of which is guaranteed? Are you kidding me? That's QB money for a guy who has never been considered a stud.



Pepper... it seems to me that everything is revolving around Eli right now and I think that is exceptionally risky. The Stewart and Solder signings combined with the announcement that Eli is their guy tells me the Giants think Eli can still take them to the promised land. I think this is borderline delusional thinking.



I think they had to be aggressive and get a starting-caliber offensive lineman.



I don't think we're going to make any other splashes. Every other move will be smaller-scale like Stewart/Martin.



But it seems like fixing the OL is a major priority and needs to be. Putting just one solid piece on it like this has a domino effect and benefits the rest of the line.



I expect Gettleman to spend an additional pick or two on the offensive line - whether it's Nelson early on or Hernandez in the 2nd.



The reason why being aggressive in FA hasn't worked for us in recent years is because we're not supplementing the free agents with the young talent.



And in 2016 - it did kind of work. Winning 11 games did happen and a lot of it was on the shoulders of those players we signed via FA.



Better drafting is the single most important component here. If Gettleman doesn't hit on more picks than Reese did, we're doomed no matter what.



If he does - this won't take long to fix. In comment 13864935 Eric from BBI said:I think they had to be aggressive and get a starting-caliber offensive lineman.I don't think we're going to make any other splashes. Every other move will be smaller-scale like Stewart/Martin.But it seems like fixing the OL is a major priority and needs to be. Putting just one solid piece on it like this has a domino effect and benefits the rest of the line.I expect Gettleman to spend an additional pick or two on the offensive line - whether it's Nelson early on or Hernandez in the 2nd.The reason why being aggressive in FA hasn't worked for us in recent years is because we're not supplementing the free agents with the young talent.And in 2016 - it did kind of work. Winning 11 games did happen and a lot of it was on the shoulders of those players we signed via FA.Better drafting is the single most important component here. If Gettleman doesn't hit on more picks than Reese did, we're doomed no matter what.If he does - this won't take long to fix.

Eric Dragon : 1:12 pm : link Time will provide the answers to all these questions what maybe 8 games then we can see if we have a 15 mil dollar LT or JAG? Don't worry be Happy they all wanted DG to spend his money well he did now it's in the hands of the gods.

Those saying "roster in shambles" yet opposing FA's are confusing Eric on Li : 1:14 pm : link To fix a roster in shambles you sign and draft better players. That's what Gettleman is doing. How else would you prefer they upgrade the LT position for the next few years? Drafting Nelson at #2 doesn't solve LT. And adding Solder doesn't stop them from drafting Nelson. The most future forward move possible would be drafting a QB and Solder makes that an infinitely easier proposition.



The OL needs to be rebuilt. Gettleman went hard for the 2 best OL in FA.



The lockerroom needs to be cleansed. He let almost half the roster walk out the door without even attempting to resign them and brought in 3 former pro bowlers with high character.



I really don't understand all the griping. What would everyone prefer he do? If you cut Eli and don't sign any overpriced veterans you just have that many more holes to fill with undrafted free agents. When has that ever worked?

I still think we draft OL Allen SGMen : 1:15 pm : link We draft him AFTER we trade down and get extra picks. I just believe that we really need to build up the OL and signing Solder is a solid move, but not an elite move by any means.



Solder-Allen-Jones-Flowers-UFA (TBD) perhaps?

once gettleman was brought in I don't know what people expected mphbullet36 : 1:16 pm : link he wasn't going to be in for a multi year rebuild...he is old he was always going to sign FA's and try to make us competitive as soon as possible. This isn't a san fran /john lynch type situation even though I wasn't opposed to that. If we were planning for the future we wouldn't went with a younger up and coming GM like Louis Riddick or something like that.



Once gettleman was hired he probably convinced Mara that he could win and win with Eli...Mara wants to rebound after last year so I don't know what you expected if you didn't think we weren't going to make another run with Eli.





... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:19 pm : : 1:19 pm : link The dilemma here is what Fatman alluded to before... is the notion that teams rebuild in today's NFL outdated? Many would argue yes. Perhaps I'm a product of my past. But sometimes the only way to get better is to take your lumps and just build through the draft. I'm all for finding a placeholder at left tackle. I'm not for making Solder the highest paid OL in the history of the NFL.



My thinking is this. The Giants are not a year or two away. How old is Eli in two years? And how likely is it he will be a better and not worse player in two years?



This reeks of the old Wellington Mara bandaid approach of the 1970s that Wellington himself later said was a huge mistake.



The NFL Champion Eagles are in the NFC East. We have to chase them by getting better than them. To me, it starts at QB. Patch-working around Eli seems desperate. It suggests to me John Mara is more worried about just being "decent" on the field again.

Eric- Sean : 1:22 pm : link maybe the fans should take some blame. At 2-9, McAdoo wanted to take an honest look at QB and was absolutely ridiculed. The further I get from the Eli saga, the more I think it was the right move and was completely overblown. Sadly, the Giants may still be reacting to that.

RE: ... Victor in CT : 1:22 pm : link

Quote: The dilemma here is what Fatman alluded to before... is the notion that teams rebuild in today's NFL outdated? Many would argue yes. Perhaps I'm a product of my past. But sometimes the only way to get better is to take your lumps and just build through the draft. I'm all for finding a placeholder at left tackle. I'm not for making Solder the highest paid OL in the history of the NFL.



My thinking is this. The Giants are not a year or two away. How old is Eli in two years? And how likely is it he will be a better and not worse player in two years?



This reeks of the old Wellington Mara bandaid approach of the 1970s that Wellington himself later said was a huge mistake.



The NFL Champion Eagles are in the NFC East. We have to chase them by getting better than them. To me, it starts at QB. Patch-working around Eli seems desperate. It suggests to me John Mara is more worried about just being "decent" on the field again.



Yep. We're 6 years into a lost decade already and the patchwork approach is what helped get them there. In comment 13865012 Eric from BBI said:Yep. We're 6 years into a lost decade already and the patchwork approach is what helped get them there.

RE: ... Gothamist : 1:22 pm : link

Quote: The dilemma here is what Fatman alluded to before... is the notion that teams rebuild in today's NFL outdated? Many would argue yes. Perhaps I'm a product of my past. But sometimes the only way to get better is to take your lumps and just build through the draft. I'm all for finding a placeholder at left tackle. I'm not for making Solder the highest paid OL in the history of the NFL.



My thinking is this. The Giants are not a year or two away. How old is Eli in two years? And how likely is it he will be a better and not worse player in two years?



This reeks of the old Wellington Mara bandaid approach of the 1970s that Wellington himself later said was a huge mistake.



The NFL Champion Eagles are in the NFC East. We have to chase them by getting better than them. To me, it starts at QB. Patch-working around Eli seems desperate. It suggests to me John Mara is more worried about just being "decent" on the field again.



Rebuild, agreed...

Howie Roseman, pay him $15M In comment 13865012 Eric from BBI said:Rebuild, agreed...Howie Roseman, pay him $15M

RE: Eric- Victor in CT : 1:23 pm : link

Quote: maybe the fans should take some blame. At 2-9, McAdoo wanted to take an honest look at QB and was absolutely ridiculed. The further I get from the Eli saga, the more I think it was the right move and was completely overblown. Sadly, the Giants may still be reacting to that.



He was ridiculed because of which QB he chose (Smith). In comment 13865021 Sean said:He was ridiculed because of which QB he chose (Smith).

Choosing Resse over Coughlin was a disaster.... Gothamist : 1:25 pm : link Coughlin would have moved into the front office yet Mara could not handle that...

. arcarsenal : 1:25 pm : link The Eagles won 4 games in 2012 and then went 10-6 the very next year. That's a huge swing.



They were 7-9 in 2015 and 2016 and then won the Super Bowl last year.



Look at Carolina. Their records fluctuate wildly. Last 5 seasons:



11-5

6-10

15-1

7-8-1

12-4



I don't believe major long-term rebuilds are a necessity. I do believe drafting well IS a necessity.



It's not out of the realm of possibilities that NYG are competitive again in as little as a year or two. It happens every year.



I don't want them to do make short-term mistakes at the cost of long-term success - but I'm not really seeing that here.



I think Solder helps now, and helps down the road.



We have to fix this line. Sitting on it and not signing anyone doesn't get us any closer to doing that and it's not realistic to expect to build the entire thing through the draft.

RE: ... Eric on Li : 1:26 pm : link

Quote: arcarsenal, I totally agree they have to use free agency. But contrary to some popular opinion, the Giants have been extremely aggressive in free agency for years now and it hasn't worked out. I posted before the Solder signing that I would sit out this first week of spending and then bottom feed given our overall talent situation, our cap situation, and the free agent market. I would attempt to sign cheaper guys somewhere between the Solder's and Greco's of the NFL. $62M for Solder/half of which is guaranteed? Are you kidding me? That's QB money for a guy who has never been considered a stud.



Pepper... it seems to me that everything is revolving around Eli right now and I think that is exceptionally risky. The Stewart and Solder signings combined with the announcement that Eli is their guy tells me the Giants think Eli can still take them to the promised land. I think this is borderline delusional thinking.



There are countless examples of teams winning SB's thanks to aggressive FA acquisitions - including 2007/2012. Denver, NE, and even Philly this past year. The key is having a management team/coaching staff that has a plan to strategically get production out of those signings. Gettleman was hired 5 minutes ago, it's a little soon to judge how his plan is going. In comment 13864935 Eric from BBI said:There are countless examples of teams winning SB's thanks to aggressive FA acquisitions - including 2007/2012. Denver, NE, and even Philly this past year. The key is having a management team/coaching staff that has a plan to strategically get production out of those signings. Gettleman was hired 5 minutes ago, it's a little soon to judge how his plan is going.

RE: Eric- Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:27 pm : : 1:27 pm : link

Quote: maybe the fans should take some blame. At 2-9, McAdoo wanted to take an honest look at QB and was absolutely ridiculed. The further I get from the Eli saga, the more I think it was the right move and was completely overblown. Sadly, the Giants may still be reacting to that.



It was the right move. It was the way it was handled. It was a PR nightmare. Mara wasn't even present. A teary-eyed Manning was left alone in front of his locker with players laughing around him. Reese nowhere to be found too. McAdoo made the announcement matter-of-factly.



Giants got hammered. And made the situation worse by back-tracking.



This is the type of shit that has me worried about the way the franchise is being run right now. In comment 13865021 Sean said:It was the right move. It was the way it was handled. It was a PR nightmare. Mara wasn't even present. A teary-eyed Manning was left alone in front of his locker with players laughing around him. Reese nowhere to be found too. McAdoo made the announcement matter-of-factly.Giants got hammered. And made the situation worse by back-tracking.This is the type of shit that has me worried about the way the franchise is being run right now.

Eric on Li Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:28 pm : : 1:28 pm : link Sure, for teams that are ready to make that leap forward. The Giants were arguably the worst team in the NFL last year.

RE: Choosing Resse over Coughlin was a disaster.... RetroJint : 1:30 pm : link

Quote: Coughlin would have moved into the front office yet Mara could not handle that...

He wanted Coughlin to sssume a feel-good role in the front office , with an opinion about personnel but no direct say. Given the circumstances , Coughlin would never accept it . Reese got another chance . It didn’t work out . In comment 13865042 Gothamist said:He wanted Coughlin to sssume a feel-good role in the front office , with an opinion about personnel but no direct say. Given the circumstances , Coughlin would never accept it . Reese got another chance . It didn’t work out .

Eric jtgiants : 1:30 pm : link Have you all been in denial? The Giants were going to try to win the second they kept eli. I agree with them. I think eli can still play and I t honk the giants will be good this year. So does management. You and many others disagree. Fine. My issue is you guys haven t acknowledged reality. This team does have a direction and have from the day Gettleman was hired. Were gearing up for another run with eli. Some of you just need to accept the reality

they weren't the worst bc4life : 1:31 pm : link their Oline sucked and they were decimated with injuries.



and obviously not led by the best coach.

What does this tell me? antdog24 : 1:32 pm : link It tells me they watched the film and determined that Eli couldn't function behind that joke of a line we had. They believe if we fix this line we are immediate contenders again.

RE: Eric Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:33 pm : : 1:33 pm : link

Quote: Have you all been in denial? The Giants were going to try to win the second they kept eli. I agree with them. I think eli can still play and I t honk the giants will be good this year. So does management. You and many others disagree. Fine. My issue is you guys haven t acknowledged reality. This team does have a direction and have from the day Gettleman was hired. Were gearing up for another run with eli. Some of you just need to accept the reality



I am accepting the reality. But I am of the strong opinion that this is the wrong move. The Giants will not win another title with Eli as quarterback. It's time to move on. I can accept this if this is just a 1-year transition deal but if they think it is more than that, they are fooling themselves and wasting time. In comment 13865075 jtgiants said:I am accepting the reality. But I am of the strong opinion that this is the wrong move. The Giants will not win another title with Eli as quarterback. It's time to move on. I can accept this if this is just a 1-year transition deal but if they think it is more than that, they are fooling themselves and wasting time.

for all the fear of the Eagles bc4life : 1:34 pm : link just competed well in both games, with an injruy ravaged team and a poor OL.



RE: a complete rebuild - this team will probably have at least 20, more likely half of the 53 man roster replaced - what do you want - 40 new players, 45?



And who says they aren't adding a QB?

RE: . Eric on Li : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: The Eagles won 4 games in 2012 and then went 10-6 the very next year. That's a huge swing.



They were 7-9 in 2015 and 2016 and then won the Super Bowl last year.



Look at Carolina. Their records fluctuate wildly. Last 5 seasons:



11-5

6-10

15-1

7-8-1

12-4



I don't believe major long-term rebuilds are a necessity. I do believe drafting well IS a necessity.



It's not out of the realm of possibilities that NYG are competitive again in as little as a year or two. It happens every year.



I don't want them to do make short-term mistakes at the cost of long-term success - but I'm not really seeing that here.



I think Solder helps now, and helps down the road.



We have to fix this line. Sitting on it and not signing anyone doesn't get us any closer to doing that and it's not realistic to expect to build the entire thing through the draft.



Outside of Fletcher Cox the Eagles looked pretty dead in the water after Chip Kelly. Guys they signed in the offseason prior to drafting Wentz like Rodney Mccloud and Bradham were big pieces of the SB just a couple years later. In comment 13865043 arcarsenal said:Outside of Fletcher Cox the Eagles looked pretty dead in the water after Chip Kelly. Guys they signed in the offseason prior to drafting Wentz like Rodney Mccloud and Bradham were big pieces of the SB just a couple years later.

RE: Ok, so what do you do instead of signing Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:35 pm : : 1:35 pm : link

Quote: Solder?



You sign some marginal veteran to compete with Flowers, Wheeler, and rookies. It sucks, but you have to start from scratch. In comment 13865083 phil in arizona said:You sign some marginal veteran to compete with Flowers, Wheeler, and rookies. It sucks, but you have to start from scratch.

why can't you compete with Eli bc4life : 1:35 pm : link and still add a QB?

I just posted this Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:37 pm : : 1:37 pm : link in the other thread, but this is the kind of crap that leaves me scratching my head.



They gave Herzlich $65,000 in guaranteed money in his 1-year, $880,000 contract. Why did they give him ANY guaranteed money? That's just stupid.

RE: why can't you compete with Eli Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:38 pm : : 1:38 pm : link

Quote: and still add a QB?



You can. We'll see who they draft. But I'm starting to get the feeling that they are going to pass on the QB. In comment 13865101 bc4life said:You can. We'll see who they draft. But I'm starting to get the feeling that they are going to pass on the QB.

The Giants are not a year or two away. x meadowlander : 1:38 pm : link I disagree with this.



Who doesn't believe the defense can regain it's 2016 form? Who doesn't believe the Giants have a dynamic passing attack?



There are pieces missing for certain, AS THERE WERE in both 2007 and especially 2011 - the 2011 Giants were a LOST CAUSE. I still don't know how the hell they made the playoffs that season. They had lost 4 in a row, were 6-6 - 2 weeks later, the backbreaking home blowout loss to the Redskins put them to 7-7.



That was a inconsistent, injury-riddled team.



MORE:



- The 2011 Giants scoring defense was the worst of Super Bowl winners, ranking 25th after allowing an average of 25 points per game.



- Also notable is that the Giants' rushing offense was ranked 32nd (dead last) in the NFL with 1,427 yards, or an average of 89.2 rushing yards per game.



- The Giants finished the regular season with a -6 point differential (394 scored, 400 allowed), the worst differential of any Super Bowl champion.



- With a 9-7 regular-season record, the 2011 Giants were the first, and are the only, sub-10-win team to win the Super Bowl.



- The 2011 Giants are the only team to win the Super Bowl as the NFC's 4th Seed.





2011 proved to me that as long as Eli Manning is at the helm, there is hope.

RE: Eric on Li Eric on Li : 1:38 pm : link

Quote: Sure, for teams that are ready to make that leap forward. The Giants were arguably the worst team in the NFL last year.



Jax was one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2016. Good coaching and management can go a very long way. In comment 13865067 Eric from BBI said:Jax was one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2016. Good coaching and management can go a very long way.

the Herzlich piece is puzzling bc4life : 1:39 pm : link but it is such a small piece of the puzzle.



Again, there will probably be 25 new players on this team, that's almost half the roster.

So let me get this straight djm : 1:39 pm : link In August of 2017 the Giants were clearly a super contender. All systems go! No major weaknesses. Team falls apart due in large part to mcadoo being a massive failure as HC. Injuries mount. Ownrship fires HC mid season. Team finished in dead last. And now the team is years and years from competing? One bad year changed everything?



Funny that on good year had everyone saying boom or bust yet mostly everyone had the team dead after the 2015 season.



This team needs a few hits but it could compete right away. One shit season with the worst HC in history doesn’t change my view. They have pieces to work with.

RE: RE: Eric- sundayatone : 1:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13865021 Sean said:





Quote:





maybe the fans should take some blame. At 2-9, McAdoo wanted to take an honest look at QB and was absolutely ridiculed. The further I get from the Eli saga, the more I think it was the right move and was completely overblown. Sadly, the Giants may still be reacting to that.







It was the right move. It was the way it was handled. It was a PR nightmare. Mara wasn't even present. A teary-eyed Manning was left alone in front of his locker with players laughing around him. Reese nowhere to be found too. McAdoo made the announcement matter-of-factly.



Giants got hammered. And made the situation worse by back-tracking.



This is the type of shit that has me worried about the way the franchise is being run right now.



they only got hammered cause mike francesa went on his final epic rant,the sports local and national media followed and piled on like never before,throw in the geno factor which caused the fans to behave like little girls at their first beatles concert.mara did his usual coward thing and hear we are. In comment 13865058 Eric from BBI said:they only got hammered cause mike francesa went on his final epic rant,the sports local and national media followed and piled on like never before,throw in the geno factor which caused the fans to behave like little girls at their first beatles concert.mara did his usual coward thing and hear we are.

x meadowlander Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:40 pm : : 1:40 pm : link If you think the 2011 version of Eli is still a possibility then I'd like to know what you're smoking.

RE: RE: Ok, so what do you do instead of signing Pep22 : 1:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13865083 phil in arizona said:





Quote:





Solder?







You sign some marginal veteran to compete with Flowers, Wheeler, and rookies. It sucks, but you have to start from scratch.



In that case, you are setting up Webb or (Rosen, Darnold, Allen) for a David Carr Houston career. You have to take care of the next QB and they did so w this FA acquisition. In comment 13865098 Eric from BBI said:In that case, you are setting up Webb or (Rosen, Darnold, Allen) for a David Carr Houston career. You have to take care of the next QB and they did so w this FA acquisition.

Eric bc4life : 1:43 pm : link Unless they think Webb is the guy - which would surprise me. They know they have to reload at QB.



To my mind, there's a big difference between saying that Eli can still play versus, we are planning our future around him.



And, I can't think of a QB I'd rather having my new QB sitting behind.

Pep22 Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:44 pm : : 1:44 pm : link Possibly. But please keep in mind that Solder is not some sort of elite pass protector either. The reviews on him all say "inconsistent pass protector".



Can we keep track of everyone who thinks this is a great move and who next year is bitching because we don't have any cap space?

Eric jtgiants : 1:44 pm : link Well agree to disagree. I've told everyone they were passing on a qb. I think you will be surprised. I have a strong conviction eli will make a lot of people eat a lot of crow. I agree w management. I think we have a really good chance to bounce back this year. I really believe your wrong

RE: The Giants are not a year or two away. Victor in CT : 1:45 pm : link

Quote: I disagree with this.



Who doesn't believe the defense can regain it's 2016 form? Who doesn't believe the Giants have a dynamic passing attack?



There are pieces missing for certain, AS THERE WERE in both 2007 and especially 2011 - the 2011 Giants were a LOST CAUSE. I still don't know how the hell they made the playoffs that season. They had lost 4 in a row, were 6-6 - 2 weeks later, the backbreaking home blowout loss to the Redskins put them to 7-7.



That was a inconsistent, injury-riddled team.



MORE:



- The 2011 Giants scoring defense was the worst of Super Bowl winners, ranking 25th after allowing an average of 25 points per game.



- Also notable is that the Giants' rushing offense was ranked 32nd (dead last) in the NFL with 1,427 yards, or an average of 89.2 rushing yards per game.



- The Giants finished the regular season with a -6 point differential (394 scored, 400 allowed), the worst differential of any Super Bowl champion.



- With a 9-7 regular-season record, the 2011 Giants were the first, and are the only, sub-10-win team to win the Super Bowl.



- The 2011 Giants are the only team to win the Super Bowl as the NFC's 4th Seed.





2011 proved to me that as long as Eli Manning is at the helm, there is hope.



xmeadowlander, are you in reality Rip van Winkle :-) ? This is 2018, not 2012. Eli Manning is no longer capable of catching lightning in a bottle and carrying a team on his back to a fluke title. While you have been asleep, what you have written has been the Giants "plan" for the last 6 yrs until Jerry Reese was finally fired (not sure if you were awake yet for that :-) ).



And btw, the 2007 team was not a lost cause from a personnel standpoint. That team was loaded. The question was if TC could change his approach so as to still be TC but not be overbearing because the team was tuning him out. In comment 13865110 x meadowlander said:xmeadowlander, are you in reality Rip van Winkle :-) ? This is 2018, not 2012. Eli Manning is no longer capable of catching lightning in a bottle and carrying a team on his back to a fluke title. While you have been asleep, what you have written has been the Giants "plan" for the last 6 yrs until Jerry Reese was finally fired (not sure if you were awake yet for that :-) ).And btw, the 2007 team was not a lost cause from a personnel standpoint. That team was loaded. The question was if TC could change his approach so as to still be TC but not be overbearing because the team was tuning him out.

He ain't 2011 Eli bc4life : 1:45 pm : link but, Blake Bortles, & Keenum, came pretty close to the big dance last year and he's way better than both of them.





RE: He ain't 2011 Eli sundayatone : 1:48 pm : link

Quote: but, Blake Bortles, & Keenum, came pretty close to the big dance last year and he's way better than both of them.





no he is not,case keenum closed. In comment 13865157 bc4life said:no he is not,case keenum closed.

Eric bc4life : 1:48 pm : link A great move? Can't say that. A logical move based on the available infiormation. Whitworth is 36.



Thing about pass protection - best pass protection is a solid running game. If they don't take QB - I'm thinking Nelson.

RE: He ain't 2011 Eli Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:49 pm : : 1:49 pm : link

Quote: but, Blake Bortles, & Keenum, came pretty close to the big dance last year and he's way better than both of them.





We don't have a running game. We haven't had one in years. Eli is a gun-shy QB who can't move. Those who can't see that are in denial. In comment 13865157 bc4life said:We don't have a running game. We haven't had one in years. Eli is a gun-shy QB who can't move. Those who can't see that are in denial.

RE: RE: He ain't 2011 Eli dep026 : 1:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13865157 bc4life said:





Quote:





but, Blake Bortles, & Keenum, came pretty close to the big dance last year and he's way better than both of them.









We don't have a running game. We haven't had one in years. Eli is a gun-shy QB who can't move. Those who can't see that are in denial.



Well with a compotent left tackle and his WRs - maybe he wont be gun shy?



In comment 13865173 Eric from BBI said:Well with a compotent left tackle and his WRs - maybe he wont be gun shy?

Relax a bit Eric ... DonQuixote : 1:51 pm : link

Quote: The dilemma here is what Fatman alluded to before... is the notion that teams rebuild in today's NFL outdated? Many would argue yes. Perhaps I'm a product of my past. But sometimes the only way to get better is to take your lumps and just build through the draft. I'm all for finding a placeholder at left tackle. I'm not for making Solder the highest paid OL in the history of the NFL.



My thinking is this. The Giants are not a year or two away. How old is Eli in two years? And how likely is it he will be a better and not worse player in two years?



This reeks of the old Wellington Mara bandaid approach of the 1970s that Wellington himself later said was a huge mistake.



The NFL Champion Eagles are in the NFC East. We have to chase them by getting better than them. To me, it starts at QB. Patch-working around Eli seems desperate. It suggests to me John Mara is more worried about just being "decent" on the field again.



The Giants may be behind the curve because they drafted badly, but what is your point? They have to try to field a respectable team. DG can't do anything about draft history right now, this March. How does signing Solder obstruct a good draft or hinder the development of the team, say 2 years from now? If it becomes a pattern of making up for bad drafts with aggressive FAs, I get the point, but it is not a pattern yet with our current GM.



I also don't think the signing of Solder has anything to do with a commitment to Eli Manning.













In comment 13865012 Eric from BBI said:The Giants may be behind the curve because they drafted badly, but what is your point? They have to try to field a respectable team. DG can't do anything about draft history right now, this March. How does signing Solder obstruct a good draft or hinder the development of the team, say 2 years from now? If it becomes a pattern of making up for bad drafts with aggressive FAs, I get the point, but it is not a pattern yet with our current GM.I also don't think the signing of Solder has anything to do with a commitment to Eli Manning.

see my last post bc4life : 1:51 pm : link and see comments from both DB and Shurmur - all acknowledge the need for a running game.



Going into this season without major upgrade there is insanity. And I think DG & Shurmur have that in mind.

dep bc4life : 1:53 pm : link running game and not just an average one is a must. Eli is not mobile - you have to make teams take the threat of a run seriously, better if they are worried about your run game.

Eric... Nick freaking Foles won the Super Bowl last yr! Four Aces : 1:54 pm : link We don't need 2011 Eli... Eli is still plenty good enough to win games with and win another Super Bowl. You guys are severely understating how completely incompetent our coaching was last year including simply moving Pugh to tackle last year and inserting Brett Jones into the starting lineup.



In other words, putting the more talented player in the right position to succeed. We are NOT years away from competing or making the playoffs. Make the playoffs and anything can happen. Every Giants should never dismiss that. WE KNOW BETTER!

Foles has had his ups and downs bc4life : 1:55 pm : link But he's a pretty good QB.

So eric jtgiants : 2:02 pm : link I guess Dave Gettleman and many others are in denial too. Believe it or not many in the league believe eli can still play at a high level. Again you act like you and many others on this site are in denial. I hope your willing to admit your wrong because I really believe you and many others have a lot of crow to eat. Either way well see

Sundaytone jtgiants : 2:04 pm : link Many in the NFL. Our gm included disagree with you. Weather you like it or not this team is gearing up for another run under eli. I'm also telling you many in the league know eli can still play at a high level

RE: So eric Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:07 pm : : 2:07 pm : link

Quote: I guess Dave Gettleman and many others are in denial too. Believe it or not many in the league believe eli can still play at a high level. Again you act like you and many others on this site are in denial. I hope your willing to admit your wrong because I really believe you and many others have a lot of crow to eat. Either way well see



I think Mara is calling the shots. Either that or Gettleman is playing possum with the draft and intends to take the QB.



Right now, if you ask me, Mara's decision-making has been dreadful the last few years. Seems like a nice guy, but the buck stops with him... Reese, Ross, McAdoo, Coughlin, Eli benching, etc. Until he starts making good choices that pan out, I think he does not deserve the benefit of the doubt. This franchise has turned into a laughing stock in just a few years. In comment 13865242 jtgiants said:I think Mara is calling the shots. Either that or Gettleman is playing possum with the draft and intends to take the QB.Right now, if you ask me, Mara's decision-making has been dreadful the last few years. Seems like a nice guy, but the buck stops with him... Reese, Ross, McAdoo, Coughlin, Eli benching, etc. Until he starts making good choices that pan out, I think he does not deserve the benefit of the doubt. This franchise has turned into a laughing stock in just a few years.

RE: So let me get this straight Bleedin Blue : 2:09 pm : link

Quote: In August of 2017 the Giants were clearly a super contender. All systems go! No major weaknesses. Team falls apart due in large part to mcadoo being a massive failure as HC. Injuries mount. Ownrship fires HC mid season. Team finished in dead last. And now the team is years and years from competing? One bad year changed everything?



Funny that on good year had everyone saying boom or bust yet mostly everyone had the team dead after the 2015 season.



This team needs a few hits but it could compete right away. One shit season with the worst HC in history doesn’t change my view. They have pieces to work with.



BINGO!! +1 In comment 13865121 djm said:BINGO!! +1

This isn't just about competing with Eli Giantfan in skinland : 2:09 pm : link Even if you want the Giants to take a QB high, you need competent offensive line play in front of them over the next three years. I can't think of many examples of a successful young QB who didn't come into a team with at least stable offensive line play (all the more so if you are talking about guys who are traditional pocket QBs). Basically, regardless of the plan at QB, I don't think it makes any sense unless they have a solution at LT.



I understand taking your lumps to build a more complete roster...but if you're trying to develop a QB, I don't think it's a smart move to take those lumps across the entire OL.

Eric bc4life : 2:10 pm : link what makes you think that? I hope you're wrong because I agree that Mara's judgment is suspect.



He claimed the offense was broken when it really had more to do with the deterioring OLine.

Eric jtgiants : 2:11 pm : link Gettleman and Mara had the plan before he was hired. You have to know that right. I'm not saying its impossible they go qb but its unlikely. The plan is to try to win w eli this year and next. I think deep down you know that even if you disagree. I really do think you will have a lot of crow to eat regarding eli though

RE: Eric Britt in VA : 2:12 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman and Mara had the plan before he was hired. You have to know that right. I'm not saying its impossible they go qb but its unlikely. The plan is to try to win w eli this year and next. I think deep down you know that even if you disagree. I really do think you will have a lot of crow to eat regarding eli though



jt, I think you and I have been on the same page throughout this whole season. We have been in the minority.



Looking forward to see it all play out. In comment 13865274 jtgiants said:jt, I think you and I have been on the same page throughout this whole season. We have been in the minority.Looking forward to see it all play out.

jt bc4life : 2:12 pm : link why wouldn't they do both? If they think their QB of the future is their at # 2- you have to pull the trigger.

to not be thinking bc4life : 2:13 pm : link post-Eli Giants would be malpractice

Britt in va jtgiants : 2:14 pm : link We are on the same page. Some here just refuse to read it

RE: to not be thinking Britt in VA : 2:14 pm : link

Quote: post-Eli Giants would be malpractice



Depends on your team building philosophy. Gettleman's is clearly to get back to controlling the LOS first. In comment 13865280 bc4life said:Depends on your team building philosophy. Gettleman's is clearly to get back to controlling the LOS first.

RE: Pep22 Pep22 : 2:15 pm : link

Quote: Possibly. But please keep in mind that Solder is not some sort of elite pass protector either. The reviews on him all say "inconsistent pass protector".



Can we keep track of everyone who thinks this is a great move and who next year is bitching because we don't have any cap space?



That's fair - and I don't think he is elite. But I do think it is imperative to give the new QB (as soon as they turn the page) a fighting chance as opposed to an insurmountable challenge. Solder at LT starts to point us in that direction. Still much work to do. In comment 13865146 Eric from BBI said:That's fair - and I don't think he is elite. But I do think it is imperative to give the new QB (as soon as they turn the page) a fighting chance as opposed to an insurmountable challenge. Solder at LT starts to point us in that direction. Still much work to do.

RE: Eric Gatorade Dunk : 2:16 pm : link

Quote: Well agree to disagree. I've told everyone they were passing on a qb. I think you will be surprised. I have a strong conviction eli will make a lot of people eat a lot of crow. I agree w management. I think we have a really good chance to bounce back this year. I really believe your wrong

Management hasn't said anything to agree with. Everything they've said is exactly what they'd say if they believed in Eli, and also exactly what they'd say if they didn't believe in Eli.



Essentially, you agree with yourself, that's it. Nothing that has been said or done has tipped NYG's hand with respect to their QB situation. You're choosing to believe in the scenario in the way that you hope it plays out, and that's fine. But there's nothing (yet, anyway) to confirm, or even suggest, that your perspective is any more rooted in reality than anyone else's. In comment 13865150 jtgiants said:Management hasn't said anything to agree with. Everything they've said is exactly what they'd say if they believed in Eli,Essentially, you agree with yourself, that's it. Nothing that has been said or done has tipped NYG's hand with respect to their QB situation. You're choosing to believe in the scenario in the way that you hope it plays out, and that's fine. But there's nothing (yet, anyway) to confirm, or even suggest, that your perspective is any more rooted in reality than anyone else's.

Bc jtgiants : 2:16 pm : link Imo the only qb they would consider is Darnold. You can't be half pregnant. If you take a qb let him play and take his lumps. Its not like years ago where guys could sit. Once they committed to eli they committed to winning. They either take Barkley or accumulate more picks. This also gives Shurmers time to evaluate Webb. Make no mistake though the giants are going for it now

RE: RE: So let me get this straight AcesUp : 2:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13865121 djm said:





Quote:





In August of 2017 the Giants were clearly a super contender. All systems go! No major weaknesses. Team falls apart due in large part to mcadoo being a massive failure as HC. Injuries mount. Ownrship fires HC mid season. Team finished in dead last. And now the team is years and years from competing? One bad year changed everything?



Funny that on good year had everyone saying boom or bust yet mostly everyone had the team dead after the 2015 season.



This team needs a few hits but it could compete right away. One shit season with the worst HC in history doesn’t change my view. They have pieces to work with.







BINGO!! +1



It's not just 1 shit season though, 2016 was our only playoff appearance in six seasons...and we got our doors blown off in the WC round. The team was deteriorating for while, it's just that the bottom finally fell out last year.



The same people piling on Reese for being such a horrible GM are the ones championing the talent that he left on this roster. In comment 13865268 Bleedin Blue said:It's not just 1 shit season though, 2016 was our only playoff appearance in six seasons...and we got our doors blown off in the WC round. The team was deteriorating for while, it's just that the bottom finally fell out last year.The same people piling on Reese for being such a horrible GM are the ones championing the talent that he left on this roster.

If you believe Flowers can play RT Chris684 : 2:18 pm : link as he was drafted to do, then this move has upgraded 2 positions along the OL.



Not only do we have a legit starting LT but it probably salvages the career of one of our more recent draft picks that was in jeopardy.

Gatorade jtgiants : 2:18 pm : link The fact Elis here confirms I'm right. If they were rebuilding he wouldn't be here. These top picks all play right away now

Aces jtgiants : 2:20 pm : link Calling him a horrible gm is lunacy. He won 2 Lombardi in 10 years on the job. He'll get another chance. Believe me

Gidiefor, are you off your meds? Doomster : 2:25 pm : link RE: gidiefor

gidiefor : Mod : 1:07 pm : link : reply

Eric - I think you need to look at Minnesota -- if you look there you will see that if you do plug in key holes your team can become quite competitive. That's not to say that the Giants shouldn't make shrewd moves in FA and draft well, in fact -- duh!! - but the facts are that there is some talent on this team now and some known holes. It sure as heck looks like those holes are being plugged up forcefully.



but that's just it.....there are too many holes. And what Minny did was the exception and not the norm....







Beckham, Engram, Collins, Jack Rabbit, Snacks are solid Pro-bowl caliber players



OBj wants his money, and in some form that may rear it's ugly head this season....Engram has to take that next step.....Will the real Landon Collins please stand up?







OV, JPP, Tomlinson, Solder, Shepard, Oogletree, Ellison, DeOssie are in the next tier right behind them --



DeOssie? Tomlinson has a long way to go....JPP has his money, 'nuff said....OV has problems staying on the field, and has not lived up to his press releases....Solder helps a line that still has problems.....Shepard did not take that next step last season.....Ogletree can't play all the linebacker positions at once.....Ellison? Really?









Jones, Gallman, Manning, Martin, Herlich, Halapio are solid if unspectacular



If you are lumping Manning with the likes of Jones, Gallman, Herz, what the hell does that say about Manning?









So your questions are Apple, Goodson, Thompson, A. Adams, Jerry, Perkins, J. Adams, Wheeler, Bizno, LG and WR#3



Yes I do question the FS, 2nd and 3rd CB positions, linebacker positions(outside of Ogletree), and absolutely no depth in backups for the defense.....



Nate Solder alone is not going to fix this OL.....Jones is a stop gap center....We don't even know if Flowers can learn another position, never mind the fact he probably won't be here next year....so where is the rest of this line? And what about their backups? How long will it take them to gel?



Perkins, Gallman, and Stewart? Is that enough to scare any team? And yes, we need another WR......



And a punter and kicker...



This team may have some good starters, but if we get hit with the injury bug again, this team can go south quickly...



I agree with Eric......I don't think the Giants have learned their lesson for the last 6 seasons.....they still think they are one or two players away......



I think they spent too much on Solder.....



There are some on BBI that think Eli is still capable of being the 2011 Eli......Sorry, that ship has sailed....he can still play, but he needs a solid OL in front of him, and a running game.....Physically, he is not the same player....and I have no idea how you can reset that lock in his head....

RE: Eric Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:26 pm : : 2:26 pm : link

Quote: what makes you think that? I hope you're wrong because I agree that Mara's judgment is suspect.



He claimed the offense was broken when it really had more to do with the deterioring OLine.



The vibe I get from Mara is he always thinks the Giants are just a piece or two away. "If we just replace Coughlin with McAdoo and keep everyone else..." "If we just surround Eli with better players..."



This team was an atrocious train wreck last year on offense and special teams...and the defense completely regressed. Clearly they don't think it's just the coaching or they wouldn't have fired Reese and Ross... which also suggests to anyone clearly thinking that they think the roster is a mess too.



If you think the roster is a mess, then why would you stick with a 37-year old declining QB? And if you don't think the roster is a mess, why did you fire the GM and College Scouting Director?



The OL - even with Solder - is still a mess. Do we have a starting RB? We don't have a starting WR opposite of Beckham. The CB situation is getting scary. Who are our kickers? Etc.



Would it REALLY shock anyone here that Mara told the recently-fired Gettleman (who is in retirement age) that if you come here, Eli is the starting QB? It wouldn't shock me. It also wouldn't shock me if Mara was the one who said we're re-signing Herzlich.



Now again, I'm OK with keeping Eli as long as they serious consider the possibility that he is done and make contingency plans (either draft a QB high or have some unbelievable conviction in Webb). But if they think Eli is ready to get us back to the title game, than I think that is crazy thinking.



"We don't think the Philly game was a mirage!" (WTF about the other 14 games?)



In comment 13865272 bc4life said:The vibe I get from Mara is he always thinks the Giants are just a piece or two away. "If we just replace Coughlin with McAdoo and keep everyone else..." "If we just surround Eli with better players..."This team was an atrocious train wreck last year on offense and special teams...and the defense completely regressed. Clearly they don't think it's just the coaching or they wouldn't have fired Reese and Ross... which also suggests to anyone clearly thinking that they think the roster is a mess too.If you think the roster is a mess, then why would you stick with a 37-year old declining QB? And if you don't think the roster is a mess, why did you fire the GM and College Scouting Director?The OL - even with Solder - is still a mess. Do we have a starting RB? We don't have a starting WR opposite of Beckham. The CB situation is getting scary. Who are our kickers? Etc.Would it REALLY shock anyone here that Mara told the recently-fired Gettleman (who is in retirement age) that if you come here, Eli is the starting QB? It wouldn't shock me. It also wouldn't shock me if Mara was the one who said we're re-signing Herzlich.Now again, I'm OK with keeping Eli as long as they serious consider the possibility that he is done and make contingency plans (either draft a QB high or have some unbelievable conviction in Webb). But if they think Eli is ready to get us back to the title game, than I think that is crazy thinking."We don't think the Philly game was a mirage!" (WTF about the other 14 games?)

agree they arre going to try and compete now bc4life : 2:26 pm : link but don't get the half-pregnant analogy. why couldn't he sit a year or two? Throwing these kids to the wolves in one of the reasons for some of the poor QB play.

RE: RE: Eric Dave in Hoboken : 2:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13865150 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Well agree to disagree. I've told everyone they were passing on a qb. I think you will be surprised. I have a strong conviction eli will make a lot of people eat a lot of crow. I agree w management. I think we have a really good chance to bounce back this year. I really believe your wrong





Management hasn't said anything to agree with. Everything they've said is exactly what they'd say if they believed in Eli, and also exactly what they'd say if they didn't believe in Eli.



Essentially, you agree with yourself, that's it. Nothing that has been said or done has tipped NYG's hand with respect to their QB situation. You're choosing to believe in the scenario in the way that you hope it plays out, and that's fine. But there's nothing (yet, anyway) to confirm, or even suggest, that your perspective is any more rooted in reality than anyone else's.



Don't even bother. Not worth the time. In comment 13865295 Gatorade Dunk said:Don't even bother. Not worth the time.

RE: Gatorade Gatorade Dunk : 2:31 pm : link

Quote: The fact Elis here confirms I'm right. If they were rebuilding he wouldn't be here. These top picks all play right away now

First of all, that's not entirely true. Goff didn't play right away. Mahomes didn't play right away. In fact, even Trubisky and Watson didn't technically enter the season last year as the nominal starters. They can absolutely draft a QB at #2 and have him sit behind Eli for a year, or even just part of the year, depending on how the season plays out.



The fact is, there is absolutely nothing to support your opinion that they're going to try to load up for another run with Eli any more than there's anything to support anyone else's opinion that they're going to tear the whole thing down and rebuild, or any other option in between those two ends of the spectrum.



Think about this, though. Since Reese, Ross and McAdoo have been let go, even the beat writers have gotten nearly every single prediction/report wrong. Yet you choose to believe that Gettleman is completely honest and forthright when he speaks to the media about the QB situation? That's his truth serum?



It's fine that you are hoping that everything plays out one particular way, so much so that you have convinced yourself that it absolutely will play out that way. But it's really just your opinion and your hope. Every scenario is still possible at this point. In comment 13865305 jtgiants said:First of all, that's not entirely true. Goff didn't play right away. Mahomes didn't play right away. In fact, even Trubisky and Watson didn't technically enter the season last year as the nominal starters. They can absolutely draft a QB at #2 and have him sit behind Eli for a year, or even just part of the year, depending on how the season plays out.The fact is, there is absolutely nothing to support your opinion that they're going to try to load up for another run with Eli any more than there's anything to support anyone else's opinion that they're going to tear the whole thing down and rebuild, or any other option in between those two ends of the spectrum.Think about this, though. Since Reese, Ross and McAdoo have been let go, even the beat writers have gotten nearly every single prediction/report wrong. Yet you choose to believe that Gettleman is completely honest and forthright when he speaks to the media about the QB situation? That's his truth serum?It's fine that you are hoping that everything plays out one particular way, so much so that you have convinced yourself that it absolutely will play out that way. But it's really just your opinion and your hope. Every scenario is still possible at this point.

RE: Gatorade UberAlias : 2:31 pm : link

Quote: The fact Elis here confirms I'm right. If they were rebuilding he wouldn't be here. These top picks all play right away now The fact that Eli is still here does not confirm anything. Eli has a no trade clause. Plus Eli can serve as a mentor to a rookie. They Giants brought in Warner and then drafted Eli. Most teams don't gamble on a rookie with no veteran around and the fact that Eli is already here under contract with a no trade clause. Its not like they just brought in Eli now, like if Cleveland had traded for Cousins.



Right or wrong, the prior staff and GM who knew him best clearly saw Eli as part of the problem. The owner requested to start getting the young QBs a look and signed off on benching Eli. The new GM is saying the things to indicate they are all in on Eli, but there is no motivation for him to say otherwise. You just don't know. Actions will prove, not coach speak. You are not going to win any points with anyone by coming in as they new guy and trashing the endeared SB winning QB and DG is well aware of the backlash with the Eli benching. In comment 13865305 jtgiants said:The fact that Eli is still here does not confirm anything. Eli has a no trade clause. Plus Eli can serve as a mentor to a rookie. They Giants brought in Warner and then drafted Eli. Most teams don't gamble on a rookie with no veteran around and the fact that Eli is already here under contract with a no trade clause. Its not like they just brought in Eli now, like if Cleveland had traded for Cousins.Right or wrong, the prior staff and GM who knew him best clearly saw Eli as part of the problem. The owner requested to start getting the young QBs a look and signed off on benching Eli. The new GM is saying the things to indicate they are all in on Eli, but there is no motivation for him to say otherwise. You just don't know. Actions will prove, not coach speak. You are not going to win any points with anyone by coming in as they new guy and trashing the endeared SB winning QB and DG is well aware of the backlash with the Eli benching.

RE: Gatorade arcarsenal : 2:33 pm : link

Quote: The fact Elis here confirms I'm right. If they were rebuilding he wouldn't be here. These top picks all play right away now



Eli being here doesn't confirm anything. In comment 13865305 jtgiants said:Eli being here doesn't confirm anything.

Eric from BBI Go Terps : 2:34 pm : link I completely agree with your last post. The entire Eli era has been a series of "make a run" efforts.



The two titles were amazing and I wouldn't trade them for anything, but to objectively move forward that sentiment has to be separated from the strategies and philosophies employed over that time period.