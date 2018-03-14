Giants sign LG Patrick Omameh Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2018 9:11 pm Former starter for the Jaguars.

So is this who Norwell replaced? Rjanyg : 3/14/2018 9:12 pm : link Honestly never heard of him.

TTH twostepgiants : 3/14/2018 9:13 pm : link Perfectly timed gif. Well done

. arcarsenal : 3/14/2018 9:13 pm : link He started 13 games for JAX @ LG this past year.

. arcarsenal : 3/14/2018 9:15 pm : link He was also their starter for all 3 of their playoff games

I hate this signing UConn4523 : 3/14/2018 9:15 pm : link even worse contract

. arcarsenal : 3/14/2018 9:15 pm : link This isn't a throwaway signing, FWIW. This guy can play.

He’s a Hog Mollie twostepgiants : 3/14/2018 9:16 pm : link 6’5 327 pounds





Just turned 28

Apparently a better pass blocker than jeff57 : 3/14/2018 9:16 pm : link Run blocker. Similar to Jerry.

Gettleman doing what he promised OdellBeckhamJr : 3/14/2018 9:19 pm : link HAWG MAWLIES

RE: Apparently a better pass blocker than Joey in VA : 3/14/2018 9:21 pm : link

Quote: Run blocker. Similar to Jerry. I think that's backwards, he's a bit slow to react in pass pro but in run blocking he locks on and drives. Tommy C liked him enough to anoint him a starter and Tom likes his big bodies. Not a bad guy to have compete for a job. In comment 13866381 jeff57 said:I think that's backwards, he's a bit slow to react in pass pro but in run blocking he locks on and drives. Tommy C liked him enough to anoint him a starter and Tom likes his big bodies. Not a bad guy to have compete for a job.

. arcarsenal : 3/14/2018 9:22 pm : link Ironically, this is the guy Norwell is replacing.

RE: I hate this signing BigBlue4You09 : 3/14/2018 9:23 pm : link

Quote: even worse contract



😂😂😂😂😂 In comment 13866377 UConn4523 said:😂😂😂😂😂

RE: Apparently a better pass blocker than Jay in Toronto : 3/14/2018 9:25 pm : link

Quote: Run blocker. Similar to Jerry.



Exactly opposite of what the article Joey linked to says. In comment 13866381 jeff57 said:Exactly opposite of what the article Joey linked to says.

Liked AcidTest : 3/14/2018 9:25 pm : link him coming out of college. Solid player. Well done DG.

Could mean goodbye Jerry jeff57 : 3/14/2018 9:25 pm : link Solder

Omameh

Jones

Greco

Flowers



Pending draft.

Some guys they sign will be players and some will be just a body. wgenesis123 : 3/14/2018 9:26 pm : link Sometimes you get lucky and just a body is a player. Started 16 games including playoffs, sounds like he might be a player.

Our line looks like this now Mr. Nickels : 3/14/2018 9:28 pm : link Solder Omameh Jones Greco Flowers





We are set at tackle.. Solder and Wheeler on the left side Flowers and Bisnowatty on the right.





We need interior help in the draft.

RE: Our line looks like this now BleedBlue : 3/14/2018 9:29 pm : link

Quote: Solder Omameh Jones Greco Flowers





We are set at tackle.. Solder and Wheeler on the left side Flowers and Bisnowatty on the right.





We need interior help in the draft.





and we will get it. very good draft class at G/C



hernandez, smith, price, ragnow, wynn are all guys we could be looking at round 2-3 In comment 13866426 Mr. Nickels said:and we will get it. very good draft class at G/Chernandez, smith, price, ragnow, wynn are all guys we could be looking at round 2-3

I like this move additionally in that they don't have to feel Ten Ton Hammer : 3/14/2018 9:31 pm : link pushed to draft Nelson if they don't like the value there.

... BleedBlue : 3/14/2018 9:32 pm : link this is so they can get rid of jerry and the williams signing is so they can get rid of harris...cheaper options free up room for.........THE BADGER!!!

. arcarsenal : 3/14/2018 9:33 pm : link Look, I don't know that Omameh will pan out or be worth a shit here - but this what Gettleman should be doing. This is a guy who has started in this league, been part of a good football team, is still in his 20's and has some upside.



Whether Gettleman can fix this team remains to be seen - but one thing I am certain of is that he's very intent on fixing this offensive line ASAP.



It should never taken as long as it did with Reese (and he STILL never fixed it!)



This line is not going to continue to be a fucking embarrassment for several years. I'm pretty confident of that much.

RE: . BleedBlue : 3/14/2018 9:34 pm : link

Quote: Look, I don't know that Omameh will pan out or be worth a shit here - but this what Gettleman should be doing. This is a guy who has started in this league, been part of a good football team, is still in his 20's and has some upside.



Whether Gettleman can fix this team remains to be seen - but one thing I am certain of is that he's very intent on fixing this offensive line ASAP.



It should never taken as long as it did with Reese (and he STILL never fixed it!)



This line is not going to continue to be a fucking embarrassment for several years. I'm pretty confident of that much.



+1 In comment 13866442 arcarsenal said:+1

did a little digging around on the Jags board this is a pretty solid OdellBeckhamJr : 3/14/2018 9:35 pm : link signing. He outplayed their expectations and told me I should be feeling good about this signing.

RE: Every time I see GFAN52 : 3/14/2018 9:36 pm : link

Quote: Greco, I think of Dennis Miller's impression of that terrible actor Richard Grieco.



Night at the Roxbury.



In comment 13866438 Joey in VA said:Night at the Roxbury.

. arcarsenal : 3/14/2018 9:37 pm : link Also, kudos to hitdog who is always on target and does it the right way.

Need to see the money UConn4523 : 3/14/2018 9:37 pm : link but if it’s moderate, it makes losing out on Norwell and Getting Solder such a huge win.

RE: Putting Joey in VA : 3/14/2018 9:38 pm : link

Quote: to root for. I can get you one made for cheap cheap price? You buy? Good quality, low markup good shirt for you. In comment 13866408 Ten Ton Hammer said:I can get you one made for cheap cheap price? You buy? Good quality, low markup good shirt for you.

RE: RE: Putting arcarsenal : 3/14/2018 9:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13866408 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





to root for.



I can get you one made for cheap cheap price? You buy? Good quality, low markup good shirt for you.



LOL, throw in a parking pass and I'm sold! In comment 13866458 Joey in VA said:LOL, throw in a parking pass and I'm sold!

interesting CMicks3110 : 3/14/2018 9:41 pm : link LeCharles Bentley broke this over an hour ago, beat picked it up about 30 minutes ago



LeCharles Bentley

‏



@OLineWorld65

1h1 hour ago

More

Undrafted-Practice Squad-Cut-Adversity--- Never flinched. Had to do it the hard way...but he did it. So proud to see this young man reach this milestone in his career/life. Amazing. #ELITEMindset #OLPBuiltToDominate

this guy makes Jerry look like a clutz gidiefor : Mod : 3/14/2018 9:43 pm : : 3/14/2018 9:43 pm : link ...

If it's not big money illmatic : 3/14/2018 9:43 pm : link this is a good signing. He has started for every team he's played for aside from his undrafted rookie year. Tampa, Chicago and then Jacksonville. I'm sure they signed him to start here too.

like it 2cents : 3/14/2018 9:47 pm : link from quick read up it seems like a guy that has quietly exceeded expectations his whole career. Not expecting all pro, but it certainly looks like he knows how to compete and as others have stated, he is in fact not john jerry.

What are your expectations for Flowers as a RT?? TeamSchlitz1 : 3/14/2018 9:48 pm : link I am not terribly optimistic, but curious to hear what other people think.

RE: If Bentley co-signs a guy, I'm a buyer. 2cents : 3/14/2018 9:50 pm : link

Quote: .



im cautiously optimistic, Bentley has fooled us once in the past

- ( In comment 13866477 Ten Ton Hammer said:im cautiously optimistic, Bentley has fooled us once in the past Link - ( New Window

Get a center in the draft Chip : 3/14/2018 9:51 pm : link 3rd or 4th round. The OL has more talent and size than last year.

He did get better after that though. Played himself into a contract Ten Ton Hammer : 3/14/2018 9:53 pm : link extension. And to be fair, he wasn't the worst of the bunch. You could have pinpointed Richburg, Hart, or Flowers as the biggest flop on the line way more than Jerry.

Gettleman got Mara to sign off on the deal Vanzetti : 3/14/2018 9:55 pm : link By telling him they were signing Patty O’Mameh

RE: ... 5BowlsSoon : 3/14/2018 9:56 pm : link

Quote:



Did you not watch any Jags games? Sheesh.....rookies In comment 13866356 Ten Ton Hammer said:Did you not watch any Jags games? Sheesh.....rookies

RE: Get a center in the draft Breeze_94 : 3/14/2018 9:57 pm : link

Quote: 3rd or 4th round. The OL has more talent and size than last year.



Yes I think Frank Ragnow will be a steal if he's there in the 4th In comment 13866491 Chip said:Yes I think Frank Ragnow will be a steal if he's there in the 4th

RE: He's a wide body 5BowlsSoon : 3/14/2018 9:58 pm : link

Quote: Better than people think. watchy - ( New Window )



Thanks for this. He looks in shape too. In comment 13866372 Joey in VA said:Thanks for this. He looks in shape too.

RE: RE: If Bentley co-signs a guy, I'm a buyer. Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2018 9:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13866477 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





.







im cautiously optimistic, Bentley has fooled us once in the past Link - ( New Window )



Fuck. Way to kill the vibe. In comment 13866487 2cents said:Fuck. Way to kill the vibe.

Btw 5BowlsSoon : 3/14/2018 9:59 pm : link I love what DG is doing. Thank you. I approve.

With this signing montanagiant : 3/14/2018 10:00 pm : link I'm starting to think we are going Barkley with that 2nd pick.

This Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2018 10:03 pm : : 3/14/2018 10:03 pm : link is the kind of signing I expected for Gettleman. Journeyman but who has played at a solid level. Not ideal, but not a bad player. And physical.

If our line can move forward CT Charlie : 3/14/2018 10:07 pm : link on 3rd-and-short, how sweet it will be.

He started on the best running team in the NFL Breeze_94 : 3/14/2018 10:08 pm : link and a very physical team at that.



This guy seems like a solid pickup. He will probably be the starting LG.



Solder-Omameh-Jones-Rookie- Flowers/Wheeler



Looks like an improved group to me. I like it so far.

RE: He started on the best running team in the NFL Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2018 10:10 pm : : 3/14/2018 10:10 pm : link

Quote: and a very physical team at that.



This guy seems like a solid pickup. He will probably be the starting LG.



Solder-Omameh-Jones-Rookie- Flowers/Wheeler



Looks like an improved group to me. I like it so far.



Might we see Flowers at right guard? In comment 13866532 Breeze_94 said:Might we see Flowers at right guard?

Good signing on a big day! idiotsavant : 3/14/2018 10:12 pm : link Does this scratch OL from the first few rounds of the draft?



Not at all. Same pool if you ask me.



Any position, you get a high value opportunity, you take. This is the year for it. Even a prospective great olt, you just slot them in at right T.



(OLs, RBs ,DT, de/lb , SS/lbs, DBs, true TE,





I mean any line position idiotsavant : 3/14/2018 10:13 pm : link Not any overall. Refer to pool.

Off topic jayg5 : 3/14/2018 10:14 pm : link I seem to miss all Of Hitdogs comments.



Has he mentioned anything on the Honey Badger?

RE: RE: He started on the best running team in the NFL arcarsenal : 3/14/2018 10:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13866532 Breeze_94 said:





Quote:





and a very physical team at that.



This guy seems like a solid pickup. He will probably be the starting LG.



Solder-Omameh-Jones-Rookie- Flowers/Wheeler



Looks like an improved group to me. I like it so far.







Might we see Flowers at right guard?



I have a sneaking suspicion that may be his optimal spot.



We'll find out in a few months... In comment 13866535 Eric from BBI said:I have a sneaking suspicion that may be his optimal spot.We'll find out in a few months...

arcarsenal Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2018 10:20 pm : : 3/14/2018 10:20 pm : link My guess is that is his best spot.



Not sure why folks think he's going to do better at right tackle, a position he has never played. He'll have the same technique issues over there. Guard will be easier for him.

RE: hitdog was all over this today. Rjanyg : 3/14/2018 10:26 pm : link

Quote: .



In the free agent discussion thread? In comment 13866440 Brown Recluse said:In the free agent discussion thread?

From everything I've read in this thread DennyInDenville : 3/14/2018 10:30 pm : link I love this signing.



Seems like a great fit at LG next to Solder.



Jones/Flowers/Wheeler isn't a bad remaining 3 but we will see how much better can make it. I'd rather grab a stud RT have Flowers at RG, Jones at C and use Wheeler as a backup swing tackle/Solders Caddy

RE: arcarsenal arcarsenal : 3/14/2018 10:30 pm : link

Quote: My guess is that is his best spot.



Not sure why folks think he's going to do better at right tackle, a position he has never played. He'll have the same technique issues over there. Guard will be easier for him.



I agree with you. I don't think there's much to gain by putting him @ RT.



RG is probably going to be his best spot. Some of the clumsy footwork and technique will be minimized a bit there.



I think Flowers will be better against DT's. He seems to struggle against DE's who are quick around the edge. He often fails to engage them and gets beat by quicks much more often than he gets beaten by strength.



He's very strong, I think if he can use his strength in smaller spaces, he'll be better off.



Obviously OG still requires athleticism and the ability to get to the second level or pull on iso's and powers - but I think Flowers will fare much better @ OG.



Fingers crossed. In comment 13866549 Eric from BBI said:I agree with you. I don't think there's much to gain by putting him @ RT.RG is probably going to be his best spot. Some of the clumsy footwork and technique will be minimized a bit there.I think Flowers will be better against DT's. He seems to struggle against DE's who are quick around the edge. He often fails to engage them and gets beat by quicks much more often than he gets beaten by strength.He's very strong, I think if he can use his strength in smaller spaces, he'll be better off.Obviously OG still requires athleticism and the ability to get to the second level or pull on iso's and powers - but I think Flowers will fare much better @ OG.Fingers crossed.

Anyone think Flowers can pull? lono801 : 3/14/2018 10:34 pm : link I don't see the AA...



We don't know what the O will look like...but I'm sure there will be instances for a pulling Guard.

RE: Anyone think Flowers can pull? Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2018 10:36 pm : : 3/14/2018 10:36 pm : link

Quote: I don't see the AA...



We don't know what the O will look like...but I'm sure there will be instances for a pulling Guard.



This isn't going to be a pulling-type line. In comment 13866574 lono801 said:This isn't going to be a pulling-type line.

Footwork is not a Flowers strength Ten Ton Hammer : 3/14/2018 10:37 pm : link I'd have real concerns about his ability to learn how to operate in a confined space since he's never done it. He doesn't seem to take to coaching by everything we've seen.

I know nothing of Pat S time in Minny lono801 : 3/14/2018 10:38 pm : link Why is that?



Interesting

Well ghost718 : 3/14/2018 10:38 pm : link Hopefully when Eli yells Omaha,he doesn't jump offsides.

RE: I know nothing of Pat S time in Minny Ten Ton Hammer : 3/14/2018 10:41 pm : link

Quote: Why is that?



Interesting



Shurmur doesn't have just one particular scheme. He's picked up a lot by working with other offensive coaches, but Minnesota ran a lot of zone run while he was there. Not guessing on that. Dalvin Cook expressly said it's why he had an early comfort level with the offense, because it was familiar to him from college. In comment 13866584 lono801 said:Shurmur doesn't have just one particular scheme. He's picked up a lot by working with other offensive coaches, but Minnesota ran a lot of zone run while he was there. Not guessing on that. Dalvin Cook expressly said it's why he had an early comfort level with the offense, because it was familiar to him from college.

TTH lono801 : 3/14/2018 10:44 pm : link Thanks.



Been an interesting and great day.

RE: RE: arcarsenal rich in DC : 3/14/2018 10:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13866549 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





My guess is that is his best spot.



Not sure why folks think he's going to do better at right tackle, a position he has never played. He'll have the same technique issues over there. Guard will be easier for him.







I agree with you. I don't think there's much to gain by putting him @ RT.



RG is probably going to be his best spot. Some of the clumsy footwork and technique will be minimized a bit there.



I think Flowers will be better against DT's. He seems to struggle against DE's who are quick around the edge. He often fails to engage them and gets beat by quicks much more often than he gets beaten by strength.



He's very strong, I think if he can use his strength in smaller spaces, he'll be better off.



Obviously OG still requires athleticism and the ability to get to the second level or pull on iso's and powers - but I think Flowers will fare much better @ OG.



Fingers crossed.



Actually, at OG, it is quite the opposite- footwork and hand placement are CRITICAL- and this is Flower's main

weakness.



It is mind-boggling that people think that a LT is completely different from RT- when in fact, it is just the mirror opposite of what you do at LT. The sets, the blocks, the zones are all the same- just on the opposite side.



What is even more stunning is people who think that Flowers would be better at OG- which truly IS a position that he has NEVER played. The blocks, the calls, the use of hands and feet and TOTALLY different.



No, Flowers is a OT. Sure he gets beat by quick ends- but he can also ride them around the play. You can't do that at OG- when you get beat, the play is essentially over because of middle penetration.



Flowers will be fine at RT- there will still be quick ends there- but the better ones tend to be lined over the QB's blind side- LT. In comment 13866569 arcarsenal said:Actually, at OG, it is quite the opposite- footwork and hand placement are CRITICAL- and this is Flower's mainweakness.It is mind-boggling that people think that a LT is completely different from RT- when in fact, it is just the mirror opposite of what you do at LT. The sets, the blocks, the zones are all the same- just on the opposite side.What is even more stunning is people who think that Flowers would be better at OG- which truly IS a position that he has NEVER played. The blocks, the calls, the use of hands and feet and TOTALLY different.No, Flowers is a OT. Sure he gets beat by quick ends- but he can also ride them around the play. You can't do that at OG- when you get beat, the play is essentially over because of middle penetration.Flowers will be fine at RT- there will still be quick ends there- but the better ones tend to be lined over the QB's blind side- LT.

So ajr2456 : 3/14/2018 10:54 pm : link This means we're taking a QB now right?

Dam ... Gettleman is going to need another pen. short lease : 3/14/2018 10:55 pm : link

or, at least a refill soon.





Way to bring in the competition Dave. That is one thing that I thought this team lacked - especially the OL. Well, 2 things - high quality starters but, also .... there was nobody on the bench pushing them. Last year what OL was going to lose his job because there was a hard working, and talented up 'n commer - vying for his job? No one ....



rich in DC Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2018 10:57 pm : : 3/14/2018 10:57 pm : link Two former New York Giants offensive tackles taken in the 1st round who could not handle tackle were moved to guard and extended their careers - William Roberts and Eric Moore. I don't think it is out of the realm of possibility that Flowers ends up at guard where he feels less exposed. It worked for Roberts.

Some guys can make the switch Ten Ton Hammer : 3/14/2018 11:01 pm : link Important not to frame it as an unheard of act. Pugh can move from position to position. Diehl did it. Newhouse did it. I believe kevin boothe had to play Tackle at one point.



But the guys that can do it are likely players with refined technique. And that's where Flowers has never measured up and hasn't developed or been consistent or frankly even been willing to be coached.

Nice, low level signing with some upside..... Simms11 : 3/14/2018 11:01 pm : link Hog Mollie that looks an awful lot like Fluker in the blocking department. We need to draft a RG that’s a mauler now. We should be very capable of doing just that in the second round.



Is Halapio the back up Center now? Maybe a guy like Price would be a good draft pick as he can play both Guard and Center and then can transition to Center next year, possibly pushing Jones back to being depth.



As with Flowers, I think he stays at Tackle. His more natural side is the right side and he may feel more comfortable there. I do think he won’t be handed the job however. I think he’s going to have to fight off Wheeler this year at RT.

RE: arcarsenal short lease : 3/14/2018 11:02 pm : link

Quote: My guess is that is his best spot.



Not sure why folks think he's going to do better at right tackle, a position he has never played. He'll have the same technique issues over there. Guard will be easier for him.



+1 ... mentioned the same thing in another thread. The signing of Solder also hastens the movement of Flowers because he will not be staying at LT now ... right? I would love to see him at guard. I think he will make a good (great?) one. We will see .... In comment 13866549 Eric from BBI said:+1 ... mentioned the same thing in another thread. The signing of Solder also hastens the movement of Flowers because he will not be staying at LT now ... right? I would love to see him at guard. I think he will make a good (great?) one. We will see ....

RE: RE: RE: arcarsenal arcarsenal : 3/14/2018 11:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13866569 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13866549 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





My guess is that is his best spot.



Not sure why folks think he's going to do better at right tackle, a position he has never played. He'll have the same technique issues over there. Guard will be easier for him.







I agree with you. I don't think there's much to gain by putting him @ RT.



RG is probably going to be his best spot. Some of the clumsy footwork and technique will be minimized a bit there.



I think Flowers will be better against DT's. He seems to struggle against DE's who are quick around the edge. He often fails to engage them and gets beat by quicks much more often than he gets beaten by strength.



He's very strong, I think if he can use his strength in smaller spaces, he'll be better off.



Obviously OG still requires athleticism and the ability to get to the second level or pull on iso's and powers - but I think Flowers will fare much better @ OG.



Fingers crossed.







Actually, at OG, it is quite the opposite- footwork and hand placement are CRITICAL- and this is Flower's main

weakness.



It is mind-boggling that people think that a LT is completely different from RT- when in fact, it is just the mirror opposite of what you do at LT. The sets, the blocks, the zones are all the same- just on the opposite side.



What is even more stunning is people who think that Flowers would be better at OG- which truly IS a position that he has NEVER played. The blocks, the calls, the use of hands and feet and TOTALLY different.



No, Flowers is a OT. Sure he gets beat by quick ends- but he can also ride them around the play. You can't do that at OG- when you get beat, the play is essentially over because of middle penetration.



Flowers will be fine at RT- there will still be quick ends there- but the better ones tend to be lined over the QB's blind side- LT.



First, I didn't say anything about hand placement not being important for a guard.



I also said nothing about the differences between LT/RT.



But anyway - for interior linemen, lateral footwork isn't as important. You have to handle bullrushing more than you have to handle speedy ends beating you off the edge. Flowers is more powerful than he is quick and he'll have more help inside than he does outside.



Bill Walsh said himself that being a guard requires less technique in pass pro than being a tackle.



If Flowers isn't panning out @ LT, he's not going to pan out @ RT either. Thats the entire point of sliding him inside.



It wouldn't hurt to see how he fares there. It's not exactly unheard of. We're not asking him to play defensive end. In comment 13866613 rich in DC said:First, I didn't say anything about hand placement not being important for a guard.I also said nothing about the differences between LT/RT.But anyway - for interior linemen, lateral footwork isn't as important. You have to handle bullrushing more than you have to handle speedy ends beating you off the edge. Flowers is more powerful than he is quick and he'll have more help inside than he does outside.Bill Walsh said himself that being a guard requires less technique in pass pro than being a tackle.If Flowers isn't panning out @ LT, he's not going to pan out @ RT either. Thats the entire point of sliding him inside.It wouldn't hurt to see how he fares there. It's not exactly unheard of. We're not asking him to play defensive end.

RE: Could definitly end up being a starter here Boy Cord : 3/14/2018 11:05 pm : link

Quote: Anyone have contract details?



That says very little. In comment 13866387 Dave in PA said:That says very little.

I try not to comment on threads like this lono801 : 3/14/2018 11:06 pm : link Since most of you know way way more than I do...



But as I watch Flowers...I see a LT who's technique is simply flawed



Why would a move inside help?



He looks like a player that just does not have the AA for the pros

RE: I try not to comment on threads like this Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2018 11:09 pm : : 3/14/2018 11:09 pm : link

Quote: Since most of you know way way more than I do...



But as I watch Flowers...I see a LT who's technique is simply flawed



Why would a move inside help?



He looks like a player that just does not have the AA for the pros



Tackle - especially left tackle - requires what they call "good feet" in the NFL. Those offensive linemen who lack the "feet" to play in the NFL usually are moved to the interior. In other words, if you think Flowers is not athletically capable of playing tackle, guard is is best hope. But if you think Flowers can handle tackle, some think right side would be better because he would tend to see less athletic pass rushers from that side (though that is changing now in the NFL). In comment 13866649 lono801 said:Tackle - especially left tackle - requires what they call "good feet" in the NFL. Those offensive linemen who lack the "feet" to play in the NFL usually are moved to the interior. In other words, if you think Flowers is not athletically capable of playing tackle, guard is is best hope. But if you think Flowers can handle tackle, some think right side would be better because he would tend to see less athletic pass rushers from that side (though that is changing now in the NFL).

. arcarsenal : 3/14/2018 11:09 pm : link



Quote: BOTTOM LINE Flowers has good size and short area foot quickness, but he also features some lower body tightness and struggles to get proper depth quickly to consistently meet edge rushers. Some of Flowers' pass protection issue may be difficult to overcome. On the hand, his strength as a run blocker and ability to uproot his man and get them turned is undeniable. Flowers may be drafted as a tackle, but his best position could end up being as a guard where I would put a draft grade on him of 6.12. Here's what Mayock said about Flowers when he did his draft writeup a few years ago:

I'm in no position to question Bill Walsh Ten Ton Hammer : 3/14/2018 11:10 pm : link But I think we can agree that the ability and the athleticism of an NFL defensive tackle has changed pretty significantly since the mid-late 80s. They are bigger while also being faster and stronger. The challenge is different. What inside linemen are being asked to do is different.

RE: arcarsenal WillVAB : 3/14/2018 11:19 pm : link

Quote: My guess is that is his best spot.



Not sure why folks think he's going to do better at right tackle, a position he has never played. He'll have the same technique issues over there. Guard will be easier for him.



His best shot is probably at guard but my guess is DG let’s him walk after the season. In comment 13866549 Eric from BBI said:His best shot is probably at guard but my guess is DG let’s him walk after the season.

. arcarsenal : 3/14/2018 11:19 pm : link Absolutely, but it's not like the DE position hasn't evolved at all in the interim - I still think technique is slightly more difficult/demanding for tackles.



Regardless of where you play on the line, you're obviously going to need to have good technique.



I think given Flowers' strengths and limitations, a move inside may benefit him. That's just my opinion. I can't back it up because he's never played there.



But I'm clearly not the only person who thinks the transition could potentially make sense given what we've seen of him thus far.

I have have around BBI long enough to know what a good LT looks like lono801 : 3/14/2018 11:22 pm : link My problem is I don't see Flowers even as a guard



The guy has zero technique and obviously is not buying into the system



Or he didn't buy into the System.



You move him to the middle...you just took his LT money away...



With this kids past....he won't move to the middle

eh - the Beatles had it covered. Del Shofner : 3/14/2018 11:27 pm : link Desmond has a barrow in the marketplace

Molly is the singer in a band

Desmond says to Molly, girl, I like your face

And Molly says this 'cause he is a Giants fan -



Omameh, Omama

Life goes on - bra!

La-la how the life goes on.



Omameh, Omama

Life goes on - bra!

La-la how the life goes on.

RE: I have have around BBI long enough to know what a good LT looks like Eman11 : 3/14/2018 11:28 pm : link

Quote: My problem is I don't see Flowers even as a guard



The guy has zero technique and obviously is not buying into the system



Or he didn't buy into the System.



You move him to the middle...you just took his LT money away...



With this kids past....he won't move to the middle



LT money? If he can't plat RT and won't move inside, he's costing himself any money going forward. I'd think any player, especially a young one would want to prove they can play in their walk year and get another contract.



In comment 13866668 lono801 said:LT money? If he can't plat RT and won't move inside, he's costing himself any money going forward. I'd think any player, especially a young one would want to prove they can play in their walk year and get another contract.

Eman lono801 : 3/14/2018 11:37 pm : link You are basically agreeing with me.



Until he buys into the culture...it won't matter if you play him at guard or

One of the tackle spots





RE: Eman Eman11 : 3/14/2018 11:49 pm : link

Quote: You are basically agreeing with me.



Until he buys into the culture...it won't matter if you play him at guard or

One of the tackle spots





Ahh ok. I guess I misunderstood your post. I thought you meant now that they've taken away his earning power of being a LT, he'll tank.



I was only saying I don't think he's that dumb, and would work to get another deal. Buying into the culture or not, it's only one year and he's gotta be smart enough to try his best regardless of position to get another deal. In comment 13866686 lono801 said:Ahh ok. I guess I misunderstood your post. I thought you meant now that they've taken away his earning power of being a LT, he'll tank.I was only saying I don't think he's that dumb, and would work to get another deal. Buying into the culture or not, it's only one year and he's gotta be smart enough to try his best regardless of position to get another deal.

Look at the deal Richburg signed lono801 : 3/14/2018 11:56 pm : link A Center this place couldn't be wait to get rid of...



If I'm Flowers I'm a Left Tackle in the NFL

RE: Look at the deal Richburg signed Ten Ton Hammer : 12:02 am : link

Quote: A Center this place couldn't be wait to get rid of...



If I'm Flowers I'm a Left Tackle in the NFL



He can say he is, but that doesn't mean people are going to pay him like one. In comment 13866703 lono801 said:He can say he is, but that doesn't mean people are going to pay him like one.

RE: RE: I have have around BBI long enough to know what a good LT looks like short lease : 12:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13866668 lono801 said:





Quote:





My problem is I don't see Flowers even as a guard



The guy has zero technique and obviously is not buying into the system



Or he didn't buy into the System.



You move him to the middle...you just took his LT money away...



With this kids past....he won't move to the middle







LT money? If he can't plat RT and won't move inside, he's costing himself any money going forward. I'd think any player, especially a young one would want to prove they can play in their walk year and get another contract.





That was a thought I had for a while ... how susceptible would he be about a move to a different position? Besides pride, he he will be giving up substantial money?



However, if he is a "me first" type and not willing to do what it takes for the betterment of the team as a whole .... then let him walk. In comment 13866675 Eman11 said:That was a thought I had for a while ... how susceptible would he be about a move to a different position? Besides pride, he he will be giving up substantial money?However, if he is a "me first" type and not willing to do what it takes for the betterment of the team as a whole .... then let him walk.

RE: RE: RE: arcarsenal WillVAB : 12:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13866569 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13866549 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





My guess is that is his best spot.



Not sure why folks think he's going to do better at right tackle, a position he has never played. He'll have the same technique issues over there. Guard will be easier for him.







I agree with you. I don't think there's much to gain by putting him @ RT.



RG is probably going to be his best spot. Some of the clumsy footwork and technique will be minimized a bit there.



I think Flowers will be better against DT's. He seems to struggle against DE's who are quick around the edge. He often fails to engage them and gets beat by quicks much more often than he gets beaten by strength.



He's very strong, I think if he can use his strength in smaller spaces, he'll be better off.



Obviously OG still requires athleticism and the ability to get to the second level or pull on iso's and powers - but I think Flowers will fare much better @ OG.



Fingers crossed.







Actually, at OG, it is quite the opposite- footwork and hand placement are CRITICAL- and this is Flower's main

weakness.



It is mind-boggling that people think that a LT is completely different from RT- when in fact, it is just the mirror opposite of what you do at LT. The sets, the blocks, the zones are all the same- just on the opposite side.



What is even more stunning is people who think that Flowers would be better at OG- which truly IS a position that he has NEVER played. The blocks, the calls, the use of hands and feet and TOTALLY different.



No, Flowers is a OT. Sure he gets beat by quick ends- but he can also ride them around the play. You can't do that at OG- when you get beat, the play is essentially over because of middle penetration.



Flowers will be fine at RT- there will still be quick ends there- but the better ones tend to be lined over the QB's blind side- LT.



Flowers issues won’t be exacerbated at guard. He’s exploited when the DE lines up wide and forces Flowers to move out and take a bigger split from the guard — essentially putting him on an island. That’s when his feet and leverage get exploited.



Flowers could do well at guard. He’ll be playing more so in a phone booth and DTs won’t be as athletic as DEs. He shouldn’t have a problem anchoring at his size/strength. In comment 13866613 rich in DC said:Flowers issues won’t be exacerbated at guard. He’s exploited when the DE lines up wide and forces Flowers to move out and take a bigger split from the guard — essentially putting him on an island. That’s when his feet and leverage get exploited.Flowers could do well at guard. He’ll be playing more so in a phone booth and DTs won’t be as athletic as DEs. He shouldn’t have a problem anchoring at his size/strength.

This is what free agency is all about - filling gaping holes and Ivan15 : 1:01 am : link Making each unit look respectable so that the draft can be BPA.



Obviously the o- line isn’t close to be a good unit, nor the LBs, but they are better than they were on 12-31.



Probably, the Giants need one more DB.

RE: If our line can move forward riceneggs : 5:21 am : link

Quote: on 3rd-and-short, how sweet it will be.



If our line can NOT FALSE START on 3rd and short, how sweet it will be, too In comment 13866530 CT Charlie said:If our line can NOT FALSE START on 3rd and short, how sweet it will be, too

Nice signing hitdog42 : 5:34 am : link Not a bad day 2

RE: Nice signing Reb8thVA : 5:38 am : link

Quote: Not a bad day 2



Thing they are done with the OL for now or more to come? In comment 13866755 hitdog42 said:Thing they are done with the OL for now or more to come?

RE: Nice signing Big Rick in FL : 6:03 am : link

Quote: Not a bad day 2



Anything going down today? Thanks!



Also any idea who the Giants are sending out to the Rosen Pro Day today? In comment 13866755 hitdog42 said:Anything going down today? Thanks!Also any idea who the Giants are sending out to the Rosen Pro Day today?

RE: RE: Nice signing The_Boss : 6:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13866755 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





Not a bad day 2







Anything going down today? Thanks!



Also any idea who the Giants are sending out to the Rosen Pro Day today?



I think Milton is gonna be there to help Rosen warm up. In comment 13866758 Big Rick in FL said:I think Milton is gonna be there to help Rosen warm up.

First, this is a good signing SGMen : 6:44 am : link I honestly believe that Gettleman is building this team to WIN NOW and not just for the future.



I also believe we'll trade down a bit and get extra picks and OL Allen round 1 in this draft. Just a guess really, nothing solid, unless of course the Giants are wowed by a "QB of the future" and such.



So far, so good for UFA. I didn't like losing Kennard but he isn't a "game changer" either.

People will be surprised how much play calling hitdog42 : 6:48 am : link Will impact the perception of our ol.

It’s going to be night and day and with the signings yesterday it’s looking up for the offense

RE: First, this is a good signing LakeGeorgeGiant : 6:52 am : link

Quote: I honestly believe that Gettleman is building this team to WIN NOW and not just for the future.



I also believe we'll trade down a bit and get extra picks and OL Allen round 1 in this draft. Just a guess really, nothing solid, unless of course the Giants are wowed by a "QB of the future" and such.



So far, so good for UFA. I didn't like losing Kennard but he isn't a "game changer" either.



I still think they take a QB.



I suppose it's possible that they trade out if they aren't enamored with any of them, but more than likely they view at least one of them as a franchise QB. If they do, it's really hard to leave him on the board. In comment 13866767 SGMen said:I still think they take a QB.I suppose it's possible that they trade out if they aren't enamored with any of them, but more than likely they view at least one of them as a franchise QB. If they do, it's really hard to leave him on the board.

Talk to a Jags fan XBRONX : 7:14 am : link Said will defer to DG but thinks Omameh is a Fluker clone

There is a difference Joey in VA : 7:20 am : link Between RT and LT, it's not as cut and dried as folks are saying. Flowers struggles with technique, which is a sign that he's fighting a natural tendency. Assume he's right handed and footed, moving him to RT eliminates a huge mental barrier of switching your dominant side. Stand up and kick something and then throw something ( make it soft and round as not to injure co-workers or family members). If you are right dominant, what are your left sides doing during these motions? They are providing balance and stability. Now kick and throw with your weaker side and see how that feels and what the results are.



Using that as a guide, try to run or start moving forward but do so with one foot in front. Which one is it? Your trail leg should be your dominant side because you will plant and push off of it first. That rear leg explosion gets you moving forward. Now reverse it and see how you feel. It's not natural or as effective or as explosive. Now fight that dominant side against a 275 DE bearing down on you. Even a split second can give him an edge and you can be beaten quickly. Take that physical struggle away and your movements are more natural and explosive. If and it's a big if, Flowers is pretty dominantly right handed and footed he will be more comfortable on the other side.



It's not definitely the case but it is conceivable that playing more naturally to your dominant side will produce more consistent results. It was ages ago but when I played TE and had to line up on the left side I always hated it because I an extremely right handed and footed. Put me on the right and I am far more comfortable.

Joey in Va bc4life : 7:28 am : link Interesting. I seem to remember a former Giant Oline coach talking about this issue, explaining some of his assignment decisions.

RE: Nice signing Rjanyg : 7:49 am : link

Quote: Not a bad day 2



Hey Hitdog, any thoughts on the possibility of the Honey Badger coming to NYG?



Thanks for all the dirt! In comment 13866755 hitdog42 said:Hey Hitdog, any thoughts on the possibility of the Honey Badger coming to NYG?Thanks for all the dirt!

RE: There is a difference Chocco : 7:57 am : link Quote: If and it's a big if, Flowers is pretty dominantly right handed and footed he will be more comfortable on the other side.



It's not definitely the case but it is conceivable that playing more naturally to your dominant side will produce more consistent results. It was ages ago but when I played TE and had to line up on the left side I always hated it because I an extremely right handed and footed. Put me on the right and I am far more comfortable.



That is true but you can also argue the other side. If he has always played on the left side he developed a technique and repeated over and over since probably high school. To switch to the right would reverse everything he has done for the last 10 years (i admit that's an assumption I don't know the specifics of flower's career). I am not saying he couldn't do it, it could take some time getting used to and training.

The best analogy I can think of is boxing a southpaw. If you only face orthodox (righty) fighters and you face a southpaw you are going to have a difficult time. However if you train for the fight by working with a lefty, come fight time it will be much more natural (less awkward). You have to train your brain. That is true but you can also argue the other side. If he has always played on the left side he developed a technique and repeated over and over since probably high school. To switch to the right would reverse everything he has done for the last 10 years (i admit that's an assumption I don't know the specifics of flower's career). I am not saying he couldn't do it, it could take some time getting used to and training.The best analogy I can think of is boxing a southpaw. If you only face orthodox (righty) fighters and you face a southpaw you are going to have a difficult time. However if you train for the fight by working with a lefty, come fight time it will be much more natural (less awkward). You have to train your brain.

RE: RE: RE: Nice signing Big Rick in FL : 8:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 13866758 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





In comment 13866755 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





Not a bad day 2







Anything going down today? Thanks!



Also any idea who the Giants are sending out to the Rosen Pro Day today?







I think Milton is gonna be there to help Rosen warm up.



Like a fluffer? In comment 13866763 The_Boss said:Like a fluffer?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Nice signing Bill L : 8:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 13866763 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 13866758 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





In comment 13866755 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





Not a bad day 2







Anything going down today? Thanks!



Also any idea who the Giants are sending out to the Rosen Pro Day today?







I think Milton is gonna be there to help Rosen warm up.







Like a fluffer?

I thought that was supposed to be bad for you before a sporting event? In comment 13866820 Big Rick in FL said:I thought that was supposed to be bad for you before a sporting event?

First of all I am glad they sign a OG Rjanyg : 8:04 am : link And the video of this guy looks pretty good!



The idea of Flowers moving to RT or RG is a great topic. All I want to offer to the convo is, we do know when he was drafted the original plan was for him to start on the right side and eventually move to the left. Yes, if he is right handed the right side may be more natural for him. Add to this that the TE will line up more in the right side so this could really help in pass pro forcing the DE out wider.



As for the move to RG, his experience at tackle can actually help Flowers because of stunts and LB blitzes, and DT are usually a little slower on counter moves so this should benefit Flowers as well. He is an athlete for such a big dude so pulling should be a big problem. And one last point, traditionally, the RG position is the strong side OG and doesn't pull as much as the LG. It's more Double team, slipping to second level, reach blocks, angle blocks. Flowers is a very strong and powerful guy. I think he could be a mauler at RG.

RE: There is a difference Capt. Don : 8:11 am : link

Quote: Between RT and LT, it's not as cut and dried as folks are saying. Flowers struggles with technique, which is a sign that he's fighting a natural tendency. Assume he's right handed and footed, moving him to RT eliminates a huge mental barrier of switching your dominant side. Stand up and kick something and then throw something ( make it soft and round as not to injure co-workers or family members). If you are right dominant, what are your left sides doing during these motions? They are providing balance and stability. Now kick and throw with your weaker side and see how that feels and what the results are.



Using that as a guide, try to run or start moving forward but do so with one foot in front. Which one is it? Your trail leg should be your dominant side because you will plant and push off of it first. That rear leg explosion gets you moving forward. Now reverse it and see how you feel. It's not natural or as effective or as explosive. Now fight that dominant side against a 275 DE bearing down on you. Even a split second can give him an edge and you can be beaten quickly. Take that physical struggle away and your movements are more natural and explosive. If and it's a big if, Flowers is pretty dominantly right handed and footed he will be more comfortable on the other side.



It's not definitely the case but it is conceivable that playing more naturally to your dominant side will produce more consistent results. It was ages ago but when I played TE and had to line up on the left side I always hated it because I an extremely right handed and footed. Put me on the right and I am far more comfortable.



Exactly - Talk to a basketball player. In comment 13866791 Joey in VA said:Exactly - Talk to a basketball player.

Joey good post... Chris684 : 8:37 am : link Also, people are not pulling RT out of their arses.



Flowers was drafted to play and penciled in at RT before Beatty tore his pec lifting weights prior to the 2015 season. Putting Flowers on the left side was a mad scramble.

RE: If Bentley co-signs a guy, I'm a buyer. giants#1 : 8:38 am : link

Quote: .



Pretty sure Bentley co-signed Richburg and Jerry. In comment 13866477 Ten Ton Hammer said:Pretty sure Bentley co-signed Richburg and Jerry.

RE: RE: If Bentley co-signs a guy, I'm a buyer. Capt. Don : 8:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13866477 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





.







Pretty sure Bentley co-signed Richburg and Jerry.



Thats because they were paying him. Is Omameh a client? In comment 13866850 giants#1 said:Thats because they were paying him. Is Omameh a client?

RE: RE: I have have around BBI long enough to know what a good LT looks like giants#1 : 8:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 13866668 lono801 said:





Quote:





My problem is I don't see Flowers even as a guard



The guy has zero technique and obviously is not buying into the system



Or he didn't buy into the System.



You move him to the middle...you just took his LT money away...



With this kids past....he won't move to the middle







LT money? If he can't plat RT and won't move inside, he's costing himself any money going forward. I'd think any player, especially a young one would want to prove they can play in their walk year and get another contract.





Guard salaries have been closing the gap recently with Osemele and now Norwell.



And not that it matters for Flowers, but the last CBA combined all OL under a single FT category. In comment 13866675 Eman11 said:Guard salaries have been closing the gap recently with Osemele and now Norwell.And not that it matters for Flowers, but the last CBA combined all OL under a single FT category.

RE: People will be surprised how much play calling Dr. D : 8:56 am : link

Quote: Will impact the perception of our ol.

It’s going to be night and day and with the signings yesterday it’s looking up for the offense

Exactly! The play calling was atrocious the last couple years.



Some coaches make life easier for the OL, others do the opposite, with predictability, etc. Not to mention the fact that we had a FB (briefly) and a blocking TE that Mcadoo never or rarely used! It was pathetic.

In comment 13866768 hitdog42 said:Exactly! The play calling was atrocious the last couple years.Some coaches make life easier for the OL, others do the opposite, with predictability, etc. Not to mention the fact that we had a FB (briefly) and a blocking TE that Mcadoo never or rarely used! It was pathetic.

Mckenzie was a very good RT, but there's a reason he never tried LT Eric on Li : 8:59 am : link there's also a reason why David Diehl was an average guard and yet also able to be an average LT even though it's a harder position. At the end of his career he was getting blown off the ball when they tried to kick him inside and yet he was still somehow able to be halfway effective when they moved him back out to T.



It's hard to identify the logic or the reason why some of the above is true, but it does point to a reality that sometimes different players are just better suited to certain positions. As someone who watched Flowers for all 3 years in college, it doesn't shock me that he wasn't a top LT. He is more of an oversized athlete than he is a graceful or coordinated athlete. He is never going to win dancing with the stars. RT always seemed like it would be a more natural position for his style of play, which is more brawling. Mainly due to injuries to players around him, he has never been put in his best position to succeed here. Despite that, he's also been unfairly blamed for the problems of an entire line that was dysfunctional at all 5 spots, not just his. I really think he can be part of the solution and one of the better right tackles in the league, especially if there's an offensive system that's more OL friendly than the last one.



Last thing - I actually don't think he'd be a very good guard. That would seemingly be an entirely new footwork skillset 'in a phonebooth' and it would expose 1 of his bigger weaknesses, which is when shorter players can get leverage on him like James Harrison did.

how many times did players comment Dr. D : 8:59 am : link that the opposing defenses seemed to know what play was coming before the snap? You think that doesn't affect the perceived play of an OL?



I think having a competent HC/OC is going to make a huge difference.

Kareem M was a failed bronxgiant : 9:00 am : link LT who moved over and became a dominant RT. Kid started playing football as a Junior in HS if I remember correctly. Still young so give him time on the right side maybe his skills will translate better there.

He was a left guard for Jacksonville, but I think his strengths and Ira : 9:01 am : link weaknesses make him a better right guard.

RE: People will be surprised how much play calling mfsd : 9:11 am : link

Quote: Will impact the perception of our ol.

It’s going to be night and day and with the signings yesterday it’s looking up for the offense



Great to read this. Excited to see what Schurmur’s consistent commitment to play action passing game could do to slow down pass rush and mix up defenses.

In comment 13866768 hitdog42 said:Great to read this. Excited to see what Schurmur’s consistent commitment to play action passing game could do to slow down pass rush and mix up defenses.

I realize that Omameh played LG for the Jags Jay on the Island : 9:24 am : link But is he a better fit at RG? With his skill set he appears to be a more natural fit on the right side.



Hitdog, is there any news about whether or not the Giants are considering using Wheeler at guard this season?

Based on my extensive scouting of Heisenberg : 9:32 am : link the 3 vine clips posted earlier on this thread, I think this is an excellent signing.

RE: RE: RE: If Bentley co-signs a guy, I'm a buyer. giants#1 : 9:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 13866850 giants#1 said:





Quote:





In comment 13866477 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





.







Pretty sure Bentley co-signed Richburg and Jerry.







Thats because they were paying him. Is Omameh a client?



I assume so based on his tweet since I think the hashtags were in reference to his academy. In comment 13866869 Capt. Don said:I assume so based on his tweet since I think the hashtags were in reference to his academy.

I wonder if the right side of the line will consist of Jay on the Island : 10:07 am : link some combination of Wheeler and Flowers. I am intrigued at the possibility of Wheeler at LG. He obviously needed to get stronger but with an entire offseason in the strength and conditioning program I think that he could play LG for a couple of seasons until he could replace Solder at LT.



Now I know Omameh played LG with the Jags but since he is a better run blocker than pass protector he would probably be a better fit at RG unless Flowers struggles at RT forcing Wheeler into the starting lineup at RT with Flowers kicking inside to RG where it most likely would be his best position.

Surprised ryanmkeane : 10:13 am : link the #s arent out for this signing yet

RE: Surprised Jay on the Island : 10:15 am : link

Quote: the #s arent out for this signing yet

I like Omameh but I hope the contract is for 3-4 years worth 3-4 million per. In comment 13867039 ryanmkeane said:I like Omameh but I hope the contract is for 3-4 years worth 3-4 million per.

. Mr Brightside : 10:15 am : link Paul Schwartz

‏

Verified account



@NYPost_Schwartz

4m4 minutes ago

More

Hearing contract Giants put together for Patrick Omameh is a three-year deal for "starter money.''

starter money would probably mean $4-5m Eric on Li : 10:22 am : link That's the annual salary range for guys in the 12-20th highest paid group of guards.

RE: RE: RE: If Bentley co-signs a guy, I'm a buyer. Gatorade Dunk : 10:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13866850 giants#1 said:





Quote:





In comment 13866477 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





.







Pretty sure Bentley co-signed Richburg and Jerry.







Thats because they were paying him. Is Omameh a client?

Do you think Bentley would endorse anyone who isn't? In comment 13866869 Capt. Don said:Do you think Bentley would endorse anyone who isn't?

IMO, where Flowers goes depends on what player we get in Rd 2 or PatersonPlank : 10:40 am : link 3 of the draft. If we can pull a Tackle (Conner Williams for example), I bet they try Flowers at RG. If we get someone like Hernandez, then I bet Flowers slides in at RT.