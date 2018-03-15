Josh Rosen's Pro Day video

Some video snippets of Josh Rosen's Pro Day workout. Link
The most talented passer in the draft. If they pass on him, and they could, Webb better be a pro bowler sooner rather than later because this guy will be one.
BillT said:
| The most talented passer in the draft. If they pass on him, and they could, Webb better be a pro bowler sooner rather than later because this guy will be one.
He makes some of the passes look so easy and smooth.
Looks like it traveled about 80 yards in the air. That is a 'wow' throw.
no dice, although I'd be surprised if they weren't they.
allstarjim said:
| Looks like it traveled about 80 yards in the air. That is a 'wow' throw.
Manning couldn't do that... ;)
But I think Rosen has a higher potential to not reach his potential. He may have a higher ceiling though.
I feel this way, but I feel he will be the Giants pick. Think Shurmur is going to fall in love with him. Seems like the perfect fit for Shurmur's offense.
Best QB in this draft. If we're going QB @ 2, Rosen has to be the guy.
i think he has to be the guy. they are doing some good things for this team to be competitive this year but they have to be looking long term and he should be the guy.
He's the guy.. no question IMO.
Big Rick in FL said:
| I feel this way, but I feel he will be the Giants pick. Think Shurmur is going to fall in love with him. Seems like the perfect fit for Shurmur's offense.
Yup. I do too. Will be surprised if he isn't.
Send Milton some baby wipes to clean up after that one?
Joey in VA said:
| Send Milton some baby wipes to clean up after that one?
I don't need baby wipes, I'm a sock guy.
so he wasn't there.
All 32 teams were credentialed for UCLA but that's true of a lot pro days.
In addition to being at Oklahoma for Mayfield yesterday, Shula reportedly met with BM after the workout.
We'll see if NYG bring Rosen in for the visit. He's my fave as well but not getting my hopes up.
My own tea leaves reading is that one reason NYG might bee paying a lot of attention to Mayfield is that he could drop and conceivably be available on a trade down.
Every QB looks good in this scenario
to draft this guy. We will wait decades for an oppo like this again...
PatersonPlank said:
| Every QB looks good in this scenario
I think that's being way too dismissive.
He's clearly the most polished, pro-ready guy in this draft.
The only question you have to ask yourself is how worried you are about the concussions.
I don't think it's even debatable that Rosen has the best mechanics and projects to be the best pro QB in this group.
A guy like Josh Allen has a huge ceiling, but the bust potential is way, way higher there.
Nobody's judging him purely on a pro day. Rosen and Darnold were 1A and 1B college prospects a long time before now.
Pray the Giants have a chance to draft him.
Nobody cares about the concussions or surgery now?
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| Nobody's judging him purely on a pro day. Rosen and Darnold were 1A and 1B college prospects a long time before now.
Absolutely I think he is going 2 to the Gmen after Browns take Darnold.
yeah he Browns take Allen or Barkley, that’s when it gets interesting.
or if he retires during his rookie contract.
Phil in LA said:
| or if he retires during his rookie contract.
This ^^^^^
I gauge the risk as too high for him to be my pick @ #2 overall, even though he's probably the most likely to make the pro bowl early in his career.
Why would he retire?
and the fact that he's pretty immobile and thus could get a bunch more in short order.
Apparently, he hates money and wants to sponge off daddy playing tennis at the club.
In comment 13868336
Phil in LA said:
| and the fact that he's pretty immobile and thus could get a bunch more in short order.
That would be an indictment on DG and his failure at putting together an OL right?
Couldn't you make that same statement of Nate Solder, who has had more concussions and has a healthy chunk of guaranteed money?
We gotta have faith. The kid is tough, and he wants to be great. If the Giants pass on him, I will be disappointed. He's got the goods.
But Jamarcus Russell could... ;)
is the best player in the draft. His mechanics are beautiful and repeatable. So smooth. Throws with anticipation, even into tight windows. Reads defenses extremely well. Not really a threat to run, but has good pocket presence.
The question with him is his injury history. I don't care about his comments, but the Giants might, especially after this past season. Barkley is a cleaner prospect, but Rosen plays the most important position.
I thought that also, but after a second look- UCLA's practice field is only 80 yards long. On the side he threw from, it goes goal line-10-20-50, so it's only 30 yards on that half of the field. He throws the ball from the 13-14 yard line on that side, and it looks like it hit the receiver in stride around the other goal line, so it was a 65-67 yard bomb. Still very impressive.
were in a different tax bracket and he was less educated...
You know, that makes a lot more sense. I was really shocked at first. But I've seen him throw it 65 yards, which is what he did at the combine. I was thinking there must have been a really stiff wind behind him! 65 yards in the air is very good, nothing to sneeze at there, in the end it's just one attribute and definitely not the most important one, at that.
Rosen specifically mentioned meeting the Giants execs in his post pro day interview, seemed excited. Take it for what it's worth, but seemed interesting.
I hope he's the pick. There are a few options I'd still be happy with, but i really think he will be great
for us to choose. Rosen has always been the most qualified.
I would be surprised if he retired early. How many good qbs, and for the sake of posterity let’s assume he’s good, retire early? None. Now, If rosen sucks all bets are off. But he won’t suck if he’s drafted by the Giants and shurmur.
Qbs like rosen don’t retire early.
completely unprecedented and frankly earthshattering as likely to happen based on nothing of substance
which I am 100% against... you'd better hope that Webb is good. I have a feeling that we would see a lot of Webb with the injury prone Rosen.
I just don't get the extreme love for the guy. I don't see what you all see. He is a good QB, but he is not light years better than Darnold. Plus Allen has way more upside than all of them.
a prototypical qb. Smart, strong arm, studies hard, can move a bit. There is added risk though as he does get banged up.
Rosen specifically mentioned his meeting with the #Giants & head coach Pat Shurmur, saying how cool it was meeting him. #GiantsPride- Mar 15, 2018 Link
if the Giants pass on either Darnold or Rosen at 2. Rosen is going to be a great QB in the NFL and I just hope that he doesn't go to the Jets.
No way. I am too. We are now sock brothers. That sounds worse now that I read it. Your boy looked good out there.
Of course you could. I wouldn't use the #2 overall pick on a guy like Solder. We'll be lucky if we get him through 3 years of his contract.
I don't get why we would compare the two. One was a move that was an overpay at a position of immediate need through FA, the other would be a strategic long-term investment in a young guy with an ultra-premium resource (#2 overall).
lax counsel said:
| Rosen specifically mentioned meeting the Giants execs in his post pro day interview, seemed excited. Take it for what it's worth, but seemed interesting.
Yes, and there's a link to that further down in the thread.
However, I'm pretty sure he's referring to the Combine meeting, not anything that happened yesterday.
I'm going to be interested to see whether he gets brought to NJ for the visit.