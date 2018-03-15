Josh Rosen's Pro Day video

I think this is the guy BillT : 3/15/2018 6:41 pm : link The most talented passer in the draft. If they pass on him, and they could, Webb better be a pro bowler sooner rather than later because this guy will be one.

RE: I think this is the guy GFAN52 : 3/15/2018 6:42 pm : link

He makes some of the passes look so easy and smooth.

That deep post to Lasley allstarjim : 3/15/2018 6:43 pm : link Looks like it traveled about 80 yards in the air. That is a 'wow' throw.

Tried spotting any Giants reps in attendance... GFAN52 : 3/15/2018 6:46 pm : link no dice, although I'd be surprised if they weren't they.

I think Rosen and Darnold will most likely both be very good UberAlias : 3/15/2018 6:47 pm : link But I think Rosen has a higher potential to not reach his potential. He may have a higher ceiling though.

No clue why Big Rick in FL : 3/15/2018 6:48 pm : link I feel this way, but I feel he will be the Giants pick. Think Shurmur is going to fall in love with him. Seems like the perfect fit for Shurmur's offense.

. arcarsenal : 3/15/2018 6:48 pm : link Best QB in this draft. If we're going QB @ 2, Rosen has to be the guy.

if he is available big_blue : 3/15/2018 6:48 pm : link i think he has to be the guy. they are doing some good things for this team to be competitive this year but they have to be looking long term and he should be the guy.

If we're going QB.. Nysportsfn13 : 3/15/2018 6:55 pm : link He's the guy.. no question IMO.

RE: No clue why ZogZerg : 3/15/2018 7:00 pm : link

Yup. I do too. Will be surprised if he isn't.

RE: Did anyone Milton : 3/15/2018 7:20 pm : link

I don't need baby wipes, I'm a sock guy.

Shula went to Okla State today shyster : 3/15/2018 7:21 pm : link so he wasn't there.



All 32 teams were credentialed for UCLA but that's true of a lot pro days.



In addition to being at Oklahoma for Mayfield yesterday, Shula reportedly met with BM after the workout.



We'll see if NYG bring Rosen in for the visit. He's my fave as well but not getting my hopes up.



My own tea leaves reading is that one reason NYG might bee paying a lot of attention to Mayfield is that he could drop and conceivably be available on a trade down.

He's in shorts, with no rush and no defensive backs PatersonPlank : 3/15/2018 7:21 pm : link Every QB looks good in this scenario

run dont walk UESBLUE : 3/15/2018 7:23 pm : link to draft this guy. We will wait decades for an oppo like this again...

RE: He's in shorts, with no rush and no defensive backs arcarsenal : 3/15/2018 7:26 pm : link

I think that's being way too dismissive.



He's clearly the most polished, pro-ready guy in this draft.



The only question you have to ask yourself is how worried you are about the concussions.



I don't think it's even debatable that Rosen has the best mechanics and projects to be the best pro QB in this group.



I think that's being way too dismissive.

He's clearly the most polished, pro-ready guy in this draft.

The only question you have to ask yourself is how worried you are about the concussions.

I don't think it's even debatable that Rosen has the best mechanics and projects to be the best pro QB in this group.

A guy like Josh Allen has a huge ceiling, but the bust potential is way, way higher there.

He's been under the microscope for two years. Ten Ton Hammer : 3/15/2018 7:33 pm : link Nobody's judging him purely on a pro day. Rosen and Darnold were 1A and 1B college prospects a long time before now.

injuries Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3/15/2018 8:02 pm : link Nobody cares about the concussions or surgery now?

RE: He's been under the microscope for two years. mattyblue : 3/15/2018 8:04 pm : link

Absolutely I think he is going 2 to the Gmen after Browns take Darnold.

If mattyblue : 3/15/2018 8:05 pm : link yeah he Browns take Allen or Barkley, that’s when it gets interesting.

RE: Wouldn't be surprised if Rosen is a pro-bowler Dan in the Springs : 3/15/2018 8:19 pm : link

Quote: or if he retires during his rookie contract.



This ^^^^^



I gauge the risk as too high for him to be my pick @ #2 overall, even though he's probably the most likely to make the pro bowl early in his career.



This ^^^^^

I gauge the risk as too high for him to be my pick @ #2 overall, even though he's probably the most likely to make the pro bowl early in his career.

RE: RE: Wouldn't be surprised if Rosen is a pro-bowler GFAN52 : 3/15/2018 8:21 pm : link

Why would he retire?

Two recent concussions Phil in LA : 3/15/2018 8:22 pm : link and the fact that he's pretty immobile and thus could get a bunch more in short order.

RE: RE: RE: Wouldn't be surprised if Rosen is a pro-bowler Diver_Down : 3/15/2018 8:23 pm : link

Apparently, he hates money and wants to sponge off daddy playing tennis at the club.

RE: Two recent concussions GFAN52 : 3/15/2018 8:23 pm : link

Quote: and the fact that he's pretty immobile and thus could get a bunch more in short order.



That would be an indictment on DG and his failure at putting together an OL right?

RE: RE: RE: Wouldn't be surprised if Rosen is a pro-bowler Dan in the Springs : 3/15/2018 8:23 pm : link

Obviously I'm just speculating, but he had two concussions in the last few games of his career on top of one another. The second one was bad enough to keep him out of the Bowl game which was weeks after the concussion occurred. How many of those would he likely take and still want to keep playing?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Wouldn't be surprised if Rosen is a pro-bowler GFAN52 : 3/15/2018 8:26 pm : link

Couldn't you make that same statement of Nate Solder, who has had more concussions and has a healthy chunk of guaranteed money?

RE: RE: That deep post to Lasley allstarjim : 3/15/2018 8:30 pm : link

But Jamarcus Russell could... ;)

Rosen AcidTest : 3/15/2018 8:43 pm : link is the best player in the draft. His mechanics are beautiful and repeatable. So smooth. Throws with anticipation, even into tight windows. Reads defenses extremely well. Not really a threat to run, but has good pocket presence.



The question with him is his injury history. I don't care about his comments, but the Giants might, especially after this past season. Barkley is a cleaner prospect, but Rosen plays the most important position.

Still haven’t head who from team attended UberAlias : 3/15/2018 9:25 pm : link Anyone hear?

RE: That deep post to Lasley Breeze_94 : 3/15/2018 9:30 pm : link

Quote: Looks like it traveled about 80 yards in the air. That is a 'wow' throw.



I thought that also, but after a second look- UCLA's practice field is only 80 yards long. On the side he threw from, it goes goal line-10-20-50, so it's only 30 yards on that half of the field. He throws the ball from the 13-14 yard line on that side, and it looks like it hit the receiver in stride around the other goal line, so it was a 65-67 yard bomb. Still very impressive.

RE: RE: That deep post to Lasley allstarjim : 3/15/2018 9:47 pm : link

You know, that makes a lot more sense. I was really shocked at first. But I've seen him throw it 65 yards, which is what he did at the combine. I was thinking there must have been a really stiff wind behind him! 65 yards in the air is very good, nothing to sneeze at there, in the end it's just one attribute and definitely not the most important one, at that.

Apparently lax counsel : 3/15/2018 9:53 pm : link Rosen specifically mentioned meeting the Giants execs in his post pro day interview, seemed excited. Take it for what it's worth, but seemed interesting.

_ Banks : 3/15/2018 10:57 pm : link I hope he's the pick. There are a few options I'd still be happy with, but i really think he will be great

A few good qb options Keith : 3/15/2018 11:05 pm : link for us to choose. Rosen has always been the most qualified.

RE: Wouldn't be surprised if Rosen is a pro-bowler djm : 3/15/2018 11:46 pm : link

Quote: or if he retires during his rookie contract.



I would be surprised if he retired early. How many good qbs, and for the sake of posterity let’s assume he’s good, retire early? None. Now, If rosen sucks all bets are off. But he won’t suck if he’s drafted by the Giants and shurmur.



I would be surprised if he retired early. How many good qbs, and for the sake of posterity let's assume he's good, retire early? None. Now, If rosen sucks all bets are off. But he won't suck if he's drafted by the Giants and shurmur.

Qbs like rosen don't retire early.

Weird that people insist on throwing around something Ten Ton Hammer : 5:08 am : link completely unprecedented and frankly earthshattering as likely to happen based on nothing of substance





If we draft Rosen Tom from LI : 7:30 am : link which I am 100% against... you'd better hope that Webb is good. I have a feeling that we would see a lot of Webb with the injury prone Rosen.



I just don't get the extreme love for the guy. I don't see what you all see. He is a good QB, but he is not light years better than Darnold. Plus Allen has way more upside than all of them.





I get why teams love Rosen, he’s Keith : 7:43 am : link a prototypical qb. Smart, strong arm, studies hard, can move a bit. There is added risk though as he does get banged up.

I will be very upset Jay on the Island : 12:25 pm : link if the Giants pass on either Darnold or Rosen at 2. Rosen is going to be a great QB in the NFL and I just hope that he doesn't go to the Jets.

RE: RE: Did anyone Joey in VA : 12:28 pm : link

No way. I am too. We are now sock brothers. That sounds worse now that I read it. Your boy looked good out there.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Wouldn't be surprised if Rosen is a pro-bowler Dan in the Springs : 12:49 pm : link

Of course you could. I wouldn't use the #2 overall pick on a guy like Solder. We'll be lucky if we get him through 3 years of his contract.



Of course you could. I wouldn't use the #2 overall pick on a guy like Solder. We'll be lucky if we get him through 3 years of his contract.

I don't get why we would compare the two. One was a move that was an overpay at a position of immediate need through FA, the other would be a strategic long-term investment in a young guy with an ultra-premium resource (#2 overall).