What's your absolute-lock remote-thrower of a 1-2 draft Beezer : 3/16/2018 8:41 am for the Giants?



I don't think I could be unhappy with Nelson at 2, although if Barkley's there and we don't take him, I might just need a new TV. Maybe not.



I'm not in the "draft a QB" crowd, but I could still see the value there if the Giants decide that's how they'll go. It would be a little disappointing for me, though, again if Barkley was on the board ... AND Nelson? Ugh.



I think anyone else being drafted by the NYG with the 2nd pick and we're TV-shopping.



Let's say the Giants went QB in the first and then with the 34th pick went defense? Say an "edge" guy? Not a top-rated RB or OL? Shit's being thrown.



You?

kicker punter pjcas18 : 3/16/2018 8:43 am : link or punter kicker, any combo of those two.



You can even say kicker kicker or punter punter



maybe add long snapper into the mix.



I can think of many variations that should result in a remote throw.



good thread.

Beez you hit on it for me Chris684 : 3/16/2018 8:44 am : link I love Nelson but the only thing I wouldnt be on board with is taking him over Barkley.









I want a fun pick djm : 3/16/2018 8:47 am : link Barkley or a qb

If they joeinpa : 3/16/2018 8:52 am : link Traded down out of top 10 I d be very disappointed.



But, I d be disappointed if they trade down at all

We cant settle on one player. You get your heart broken that way superspynyg : 3/16/2018 8:53 am : link No clue what Gettleman is thinking.



I love Barkley at 2. I would not mind QB at 2. I would be happy with a trade back to 5 or 6 and get a 2019 1st, 2018 2nd and other picks and take Nelson, QB, Chubb (if he fell) or Fitz(if nelson is gone).



I would accept Nelson at 2 if DG is very high on him.



I do not want to trade any further (like 12 with Buffalo) as we lose out shot at a blue chip player (IMHO).

We're a 3-13 team with needs everywhere George : 3/16/2018 8:59 am : link so it's pretty hard for the Giants to pick a remote thrower this year. That said, I think I get pissy if we get someone with our first pick who plays a position that isn't quite in need of desperate help as others. Thus, a DL, CB, WR, or TE would make me pout - and yes, I know we're thin at three of those four positions, but not like we are at, y'know, all the others.



OK Thegratefulhead : 3/16/2018 9:00 am : link With any of the picks that have been rumored for NY except Allen. I just think he is a bust, don't want a pick at 2 based on how we project he develops. We would be hoping a QB coach can teach him to throw with anticipation and more accuracy than he has ever shown. He might be great. I want to mitigate risk at 2.

I'm not throwing remotes Rocky369 : 3/16/2018 9:01 am : link based on who's selected in the draft. Why the hell did they need a 3rd pass rusher with Strahan and Osi on board?Nelson and Barkley are highly rated for their positions (both of need). QB is understandable - but no one knows which one. Fitzpatrick fills a need. Chubb could be explained. Trading down and gathering additional 1s, or high end 2s would also be fine considering the holes in the roster and current salary cap space. I might take a battery out and toss it at one of the kids if they trade up.

Yeah ... two punters would rattle my cage. Beezer : 3/16/2018 9:01 am : link Really hope they don't do that. I'd have to leave the living room after throwing that remote, then head to the basement and throw THAT one, too.



Trading down might not make me throw up in my mouth. Would just depend on the return. Would be a bummer watching Barkley/Nelson kick ass elsewhere. But a boat load of logical picks in the first three rounds ... never know.

Any selection that includes the name Baker Mayfield or Lamar Jackson Tom in NY : 3/16/2018 9:03 am : link Mayfield is already at his ceiling, Jackson has back-up written all over him.



Please get a franchise QB.



...and if by some manner they have decided Webb is that guy, then trade down, load up on picks, and stay within the top 10 to get Nelson.

I Will Get Excited... Capt. Don : 3/16/2018 9:03 am : link about pretty much anyone they take because they are professionals and I am not.



They have put untold hours and resources into this pick and I have watched a few video highlights on youtube.



For me to be upset with a pick as it happens in real time would be the height of arrogance.



Now, 2-3 years after the fact, I will Monday Morning Quarterback the shit out of the pick if they get it wrong.

RE: Any selection that includes the name Baker Mayfield or Lamar Jackson Joey from GlenCove : 3/16/2018 9:05 am : link

Quote: Mayfield is already at his ceiling, Jackson has back-up written all over him.



Please get a franchise QB.



...and if by some manner they have decided Webb is that guy, then trade down, load up on picks, and stay within the top 10 to get Nelson.



agree those guys are remote throwers plus allen. I'd also like to stay in the top 10 and would be excited about a number of guys In comment 13868785 Tom in NY said:agree those guys are remote throwers plus allen. I'd also like to stay in the top 10 and would be excited about a number of guys

No names particularly bradshaw44 : 3/16/2018 9:06 am : link But a flowers/Apple type of pick would really piss me off. Some guy not in the discussion anywhere and our GM thinks he’s smarter than everyone else.

Why anyone would "remote-throw" because a pick micky : 3/16/2018 9:21 am : link is beyond me.



It would be almost impossible for giants not to come away a good player at #2 this year (aside from maybe trading way down in draft..which is highly unlikely)

Nelson at 2 Jim in Tampa : 3/16/2018 9:22 am : link I really think the Giants need to choose the QB they like the best at 2.



By all accounts there are at least three QBs who are worthy of a top 5 pick. The Giants need a QB and likely won't be in this position again anytime soon.



I could live with Barkley because at least they would be getting what many people feel is the best player in the draft at a key position. And the thought of Barkley and OBJ teaming up in the same offense would be exciting.



But a f**king guard at 2? I don't care if Nelson ends up going to 15 straight pro bowls and is regarded as the best NFL guard ever. HE'S STILL A GUARD!!!



There's a reason why no team has ever traded up to the #2 spot to take a guard.



There's a reason why no GM has ever said (or even thought) "I hope we can land an all-pro caliber guard, because that's the missing piece to a Super Bowl run."



Teams trade up to 2 for a QB. Teams pick QBs at 2...not guards.



And having an all-pro guard to protect what will likely be a long succession of shitty NYG QBs like Graham, Brown, Kanell and Collins, shouldn't appeal to anyone.



The Giants should still be able to get a solid G at 34.



The Giants also just used their FA $$$ to sign a very good LT, a starting G and they are zeroing in on a C. You can build a very good OL with cash and other draft picks. When was the last time a real franchise QB was made available in free agency?



I would consider picking a guard at 2 to be gross negligence and it would be my all-time "throw the remote" pick.

Just Got a New 65-Inch Smart TV clatterbuck : 3/16/2018 9:28 am : link so I am not throwing anything.

These first three picks for the Giants could change the outlook Earl the goat : 3/16/2018 9:28 am : link For the team this year

I’m very much in the Barkley camp in first round



The Bettcher type defense involves a lot of three safety looks with one of the safety’s being a hybrid type and getting near the line of scrimmage

If a type free safety is available in second round such as

Ronnie Harrison or even a Quinn Blanding in the third I think Bettchers defensive scheme will really benefit

For me mavric : 3/16/2018 9:32 am : link if the Giants go QB I won't throw the remote, but I'll swear in disgust and probably turn the TV off because I don't want to even know who swooped up Barkley, Nelson, Chubb, or any of the top flight players at a skill position or a defensive stud

Going to be real crazy gmen9892 : 3/16/2018 9:34 am : link For me to throw the remote. I find it hard to believe that the Giants would not draft Barkely, Rosen, Darnold, Chubb, or Nelson with the 2 pick. Or trade back. None of those would cause a remote toss for me.

If they take anyone Metnut : 3/16/2018 9:41 am : link but Barkley or a QB at #2. I'm fine with trading down if they don't like a QB, but Nelson or Chubb at #2 and I'll need a new remote.

If they stay at #2 it has to be a QB or Barkley Mike from Ohio : 3/16/2018 9:48 am : link If the Browns take Barkley at #1 and they don't believe any of the QBs are franchise guys, then look to trade back to the 4-6 range ad still get one of Chubb, Fitzpatrick or Nelson. If no trade back is available, Chubb would be my pick. But I can't believe the Giants would not take one of the QBs with all of them on the board at #2.



The other thing I do not want to see is trading out of the top 6. We have a chance to get a game changing talent this year and have them relatively cheap for the next five years. I don't want to see that turned into 3 or 4 roster fillers we hope will turn into NFL players.

UH, Doomster : 3/16/2018 9:48 am : link I Will Get Excited...

Capt. Don : 9:03 am : link : reply

about pretty much anyone they take because they are professionals and I am not.



Didn't we have professionals the last 7 seasons?

The #2 pick Doomster : 3/16/2018 9:50 am : link has to be an impact player...a guard is not...

Bradley Chubb and Nick Chubb jeff57 : 3/16/2018 9:51 am : link Would not give me a chubby.

Rosen, Barkley Nysportsfn13 : 3/16/2018 9:59 am : link or Nelson in a small trade down.



anything else would prob piss me off.

IMO anything that isn't a QB GiantsLaw : 3/16/2018 10:02 am : link or trade down would be a mistake. I wouldn't agree with picking Barkley, but would be happy to have him on the team.

RE: Nelson at 2 Nomad Crow on the Madison : 3/16/2018 10:09 am : link

Quote: I really think the Giants need to choose the QB they like the best at 2.



By all accounts there are at least three QBs who are worthy of a top 5 pick. The Giants need a QB and likely won't be in this position again anytime soon.



I could live with Barkley because at least they would be getting what many people feel is the best player in the draft at a key position. And the thought of Barkley and OBJ teaming up in the same offense would be exciting.



+10!

But a f**king guard at 2? I don't care if Nelson ends up going to 15 straight pro bowls and is regarded as the best NFL guard ever. HE'S STILL A GUARD!!!



There's a reason why no team has ever traded up to the #2 spot to take a guard.



There's a reason why no GM has ever said (or even thought) "I hope we can land an all-pro caliber guard, because that's the missing piece to a Super Bowl run."



Teams trade up to 2 for a QB. Teams pick QBs at 2...not guards.



And having an all-pro guard to protect what will likely be a long succession of shitty NYG QBs like Graham, Brown, Kanell and Collins, shouldn't appeal to anyone.



The Giants should still be able to get a solid G at 34.



The Giants also just used their FA $$$ to sign a very good LT, a starting G and they are zeroing in on a C. You can build a very good OL with cash and other draft picks. When was the last time a real franchise QB was made available in free agency?



I would consider picking a guard at 2 to be gross negligence and it would be my all-time "throw the remote" pick. In comment 13868823 Jim in Tampa said:

I've come to the conclusion totowa_gman : 3/16/2018 10:09 am : link that I'm ok with all the 6 top picks at 2.



Barkley - Good

Darnold - Good

Allen - Good

Rosen - Good

Nelson - Good

Chubb - Good



I'd prefer a QB but hey I'm no talent scout.

Watched the Giants app on Roku Jeever : 3/16/2018 10:10 am : link Great discussion about the 2nd pick. One argument was that the owner said this team will be good this year, in other words we're not rebuilding but retooling. If that's the case we don't take a QB at 2 who is going to sit on the bench for a couple of years. Eli is the QB and Webb is the current backup. At 2 you need yo take a player that will contribute in year one. Under those circumstances you take Nelson, Barkley, Fitzpatrick or Chubb. There may be others but these four would have an immediate impact in year one.



For all of those who want a QB you can win in this league with an average QB (i.e. Trent Dilfer) as long as you have a great defense and talent on the OL and skill positions. I wouldn't want to move down any farther than #7 so we have a shot at one of these 4 while picking up more picks.

RE: UH, Capt. Don : 3/16/2018 10:18 am : link

Quote: I Will Get Excited...

Capt. Don : 9:03 am : link : reply

about pretty much anyone they take because they are professionals and I am not.



Didn't we have professionals the last 7 seasons?



Yes and in those 7 seasons I did not know any more than they did either. And neither did you.



Its not to say that they werent wrong. They obviously were but I certainly did not know they were wrong at the time and neither did you or anyone else. In comment 13868881 Doomster said:Yes and in those 7 seasons I did not know any more than they did either. And neither did you.Its not to say that they werent wrong. They obviously were but I certainly did not know they were wrong at the time and neither did you or anyone else.

If we trade the #2 pick to bills yankeeslover : 3/16/2018 10:20 am : link And they turn around and trade that pick to Eagles for Foles. I might throw my remote. Imagine eagles getting barkley... lol

I hated the Beckham pick x meadowlander : 3/16/2018 10:20 am : link LOVED the Ron Dayne pick



I didn't see the point in blowing all those picks for Manning when SEAN TAYLOR was available.



And - I HATED the LT pick. I wanted George Rogers BAD. Giants didn't need another linebacker.



:D

I don't get the DonnieD89 : 3/16/2018 10:24 am : link throw remote, if it isn't a QB crowd. Eli has had no Oline since 2011 and that line was not great. He has had not RB that scares the defense, since Bradshaw and Jacobs. If DG and PS still feel he has 2 or 3 years left in the tank, why not run with him. Nobody is asking for Rothlisberger, Rivers or Breeze to retire. At least they had Olines and RBs to work with. Taking a QB at #2 with the presumed intention of keeping Eli for 2 to 3 years would be a waste of pick. They still have some talent on this team also. Why not reload instead of blowing things up. I get taking a QB, if they feel Eli is not the answer in 2 to 3 years. I just don't think that DG and PS believe he is done. Who are we to judge them and throw a remote over the fact that they may not take a QB. They have far more experience in judging player personell than we do. Let's see what they do.

RE: I hated the Beckham pick DonnieD89 : 3/16/2018 10:30 am : link

Quote: LOVED the Ron Dayne pick



I didn't see the point in blowing all those picks for Manning when SEAN TAYLOR was available.



And - I HATED the LT pick. I wanted George Rogers BAD. Giants didn't need another linebacker.



:D



Same here. That sums it up. We know jack shit. In comment 13868982 x meadowlander said:Same here. That sums it up. We know jack shit.

Not a remote thrower but gogiants : 3/16/2018 10:51 am : link I would be disappointed if they use the top two picks for a QB, RB, WR, or DT. I prefer they trade down and get a OG, OC, LB, DE, CB or S. With the QBs I prefer waiting to round 3 or later and get a QB like Lauletta, Benkert, Ferguson, Falk or White. I feel the top quarterbacks are a reach at #2 and none are "elite".



Dont know how to load a pic NYG007 : 3/16/2018 11:04 am : link But I have a Giants tape dispenser on my desk at work. In front of it, on a blue post it note reads:



"Barkley no matter what"





RE: Nelson at 2 mattyblue : 3/16/2018 11:25 am : link

Quote: I really think the Giants need to choose the QB they like the best at 2.



By all accounts there are at least three QBs who are worthy of a top 5 pick. The Giants need a QB and likely won't be in this position again anytime soon.



I could live with Barkley because at least they would be getting what many people feel is the best player in the draft at a key position. And the thought of Barkley and OBJ teaming up in the same offense would be exciting.



But a f**king guard at 2? I don't care if Nelson ends up going to 15 straight pro bowls and is regarded as the best NFL guard ever. HE'S STILL A GUARD!!!



There's a reason why no team has ever traded up to the #2 spot to take a guard.



There's a reason why no GM has ever said (or even thought) "I hope we can land an all-pro caliber guard, because that's the missing piece to a Super Bowl run."



Teams trade up to 2 for a QB. Teams pick QBs at 2...not guards.



And having an all-pro guard to protect what will likely be a long succession of shitty NYG QBs like Graham, Brown, Kanell and Collins, shouldn't appeal to anyone.



The Giants should still be able to get a solid G at 34.



The Giants also just used their FA $$$ to sign a very good LT, a starting G and they are zeroing in on a C. You can build a very good OL with cash and other draft picks. When was the last time a real franchise QB was made available in free agency?



I would consider picking a guard at 2 to be gross negligence and it would be my all-time "throw the remote" pick.



Awesome totally agree. In comment 13868823 Jim in Tampa said:Awesome totally agree.

If we don't trade down, I'll be disappointed if we pick someone Ira : 3/16/2018 11:27 am : link other than Barkley, Rosen or Darnold in the first round.

. arcarsenal : 3/16/2018 11:31 am : link If we take Chubb @ 2, I'll be very pissed.



I'm a broken record on this - but I need one of these four players:



Rosen

Barkley

Nelson

Fitzpatrick



To me, those are the best 4 players in this draft. All have elite, top tier upside at their positions and all can be game changers.



If we don't trade down, we should take Rosen or Barkley.



If we do move down slightly, it can't be far enough that we miss on Nelson and Fitzpatrick, so we'd only be able to move down a few spots.



But the bottom line is that for me, NYG have to come away with one of those guys or else I think it'll be a pretty big mistake.

I think Rosen would make me throw the remote Bill L : 3/16/2018 11:34 am : link only because I would consider it a wasted pick; same as if we had let the time elapse without sending an envelope up.



I would hate Darnold over Barkley but I wouldn't throw the remote. I would not throw the remote over Nelson but I would be disappointed since I view him as the most likely for us to get after moving down, so I would regret the lost additional pick.

We have so many options BIGbluegermany : 3/16/2018 12:20 pm : link and we should be able to find our next franchise QB or a premium talent at a premium position even if we trade down a few spots.



I believe in our new regime and we are going into the right direction. 3-13 can't be fixed in one year.

Anything other than QB, Barkley or trade down AcesUp : 3/16/2018 12:33 pm : link It's rare to have the 2nd pick, it's loaded with value that could completely transform your franchise. So I'm cool with any of the above. At QB, I have strong preference toward Mayfield and Rosen, and while I'm not too hot on Allen or Darnold, I would trust the Giants judgement if they were willing to take the kind of risk inherent with a top QB. Barkley is just so rare, so safe and would have such an immediate impact that I couldn't fault the Giants for taking him. Plus he's an easy guy to root for. And a bounty of picks, in the right hands, can completely transform a franchise and set themselves up for a run. The ability to lock in 3-4 cost controlled starters for 4-5 years, maybe 1-2 with pro bowl ability, gives you the freedom to do a lot with your roster.



The other blue chip studs? Great players but I don't see the transformative impact that I would expect from this pick. I want the Giants to aim big.

RE: The #2 pick Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/16/2018 1:14 pm : link

Quote: has to be an impact player...a guard is not...



Madden said if he got back into coaching, and had to choose one player, it would be Larry Allen.



I would project Nelson somewhere between an Allen and Snee. Getting a Snee at 2 would not be a total disaster. In comment 13868886 Doomster said:Madden said if he got back into coaching, and had to choose one player, it would be Larry Allen.I would project Nelson somewhere between an Allen and Snee. Getting a Snee at 2 would not be a total disaster.

Remote Throws (In Descending Order From Worst to Less Worse) Trainmaster : 3/16/2018 3:10 pm : link 1A) Trading up to the 1st overall, giving up our 2nd round pick and picking Rosen (I would be on suicide watch).



1B) Trading up to the 1st overall, giving up our 2nd round pick and picking Mayfield (I might be on suicide watch).



1C) Trading up to the 1st overall, giving up our 2nd round pick and picking Allen.



1D) Trading up to the 1st overall, giving up our 2nd round pick and picking Darnold.





2A) Picking Rosen with 2nd overall pick with Barkley available



2B) Picking Fitzpatrick with 2nd overall pick with Barkley available



2C) Picking Mayfield with 2nd overall pick with Barkley available



2D) Picking Chubb with 2nd overall pick with Barkley available



2E) Picking Allen with 2nd overall pick with Barkley available



2F) Picking Darnold with 2nd overall pick with Barkley available



2G) Picking Nelson with 2nd overall pick with Barkley available





3) Trading down from 2nd overall, getting poor value, with Barkley still available





4A) Picking Rosen with 2nd overall, with Barkley gone and Darnold available



4B) Picking Mayfield with 2nd overall, with Barkley gone and Darnold available



4C) Picking Chubb with 2nd overall, with Barkley gone and Darnold available

