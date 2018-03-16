So how are you feeling about next season now? gidiefor : Mod : 3/16/2018 11:24 am : 3/16/2018 11:24 am Can the Giants have a top defense?

Can this O-line become areal force?

Do we now have some real Linebackers?



Here's what I think -- The Giants have upgraded three Offensive line positions in FA, and if the Giants can establish a power run game next season - this can be a very good Offense next year. I'd also bet Eli can ride a power run game to have really good season.



The Giants have also added some punch to the middle of the Defense -- with two bonafide Linebackers, and a DC that can whip up the defensive aggression - they way we Giants fans love. You have Snacks and Tomlinson attacking the gaps - you have Collins lining up in different spots to stir things up, you stir up OV and JPP, You pump up Jack Rabbit and get Apple's head in the game -- this defense can be awesome.



And this is without the draft.



In the first round - you take the best of:



- You put Barkley in the mix -- forgetabout it.

- You put Nelson in the mix -- he has a lasting impact on the Oline.

- You put Chubb in this mix -- he's an aggressive technician that can play the edge or the center and have a real impact.

- You believe in, and put a first round QB in this mix -- you can afford to do that.



add a couple of DBs in the Draft, a RB, and some linemen -- adds some fuel to the mix too.



An really big question - Does Gallman take a step up - learning from Stewart?



Woooo Hoooo!!!!















Most years GmeninPSL : 3/16/2018 11:27 am : link there are about 4-6 teams that get back into the playoffs and are replaced by other teams. I think the Giants can be one of those other teams!

That should read GmeninPSL : 3/16/2018 11:28 am : link 4-6 teams that DON'T get back into the playoffs

Love the optimism allstarjim : 3/16/2018 11:30 am : link I don't want to be a wet blanket, but...I think we really need OBJ to come back and play at his normal level and I am concerned he'll be able to do that.



Also, we are so far behind the Eagles. I get less excited if I feel we are really competing for 2nd place. I hope I'm wrong.

It's still a little early, but I'm happy we addressed our two weakest Ira : 3/16/2018 11:31 am : link units - the o-line and the linebacking corps. Not that we're finished with either, but they should both be better. I'm a little nervous about letting DRC go, after what happened with Apple.

Quote: 4-6 teams that DON'T get back into the playoffs



Isn't it more ham that? Could have sworn it was 6-8...

I tend to lean to the optimistic side, Section331 : 3/16/2018 11:31 am : link so I am cautiously optimistic about next season, but there is a long way to go. Significant upgrades to the OL and LB corps and hopeful that we’ll have a strong draft.

Too soon to tell... Torrag : 3/16/2018 11:32 am : link What we do with the #1 pick will seriously impact next season. If we go QB without a trade down we're losing an impact position player that could pay big dividends on the field. So I'll withhold an opinion until after the Draft on a prediction.



I will say this, I like the 'decision tree' of DG and Shurmur as it has unfolded to date. Their philosophy on what it takes to compete and win is much more intelligent and focused than Reese and Co.



I think the Stewart deal was a significant overpay for the durability and production I expect to get out of him but that position group needs a leader and a 'culture' guy so that played into it imo.

there are about 4-6 teams that get back into the playoffs and are replaced by other teams



The number is usually around 7 or 8. A 6 team turnover is 50% and I don't think we've had less than 50% in the past decade. is correct:The number is usually around 7 or 8. A 6 team turnover is 50% and I don't think we've had less than 50% in the past decade.

RE: .

Quote: Ask me after the draft.



go ahead -- take a vacation arc.



I'm asking now -- me likey!!! In comment 13869221 arcarsenal said:go ahead -- take a vacation arc.I'm asking now -- me likey!!!

See, these are the posts HoodieGelo : 3/16/2018 11:34 am : link that I like to see. I hate how pessimistic some of these posters and threads are. Here how I feel:



Can the Giants have a top defense?

Top 5? I really don't think so but I would not be surprised to see us in the Top 10/15.



Can this O-line become areal force?

Depends on if we go for Nelson. With Nelson, yes...definitely a force. Without him, I say we are sitting pretty at average or a little bit above average considering we sign a few more pieces.



Do we now have some real Linebackers?

Ogletree is a leader on and off the field. He dropped-off a little last season but was still a captain and still a presence. Still needs some polishing, but it's already night and day from last year.



Overall, I realistically see us going at least 8-8/9-7. I say that with the upmost confidence. If we can stay healthy, mesh as a unit and play the way we're supposed to I wouldn't be shocked to see us in the playoffs. We're a good football team, with the players we have, a 1-year turnaround is completely possible.

We still need the draft..... Doomster : 3/16/2018 11:36 am : link Ogletree certainly helps.....not sold on Martin.....



We need a FS, one or possibly two CB's, another LB, and we have absolutely no one to give the DLmen a breather, no depth at aLL....Injuries can decimate this defense....



Offensively, the OL has been improved, and if somehow Flowers can play better at RT than LT, a huge plus.....Does Stewart have anything left, because I an not sold on Gallman/Perkins....We need a #2 WR.....and the big question will finally be answered......was there a huge drop off in Eli's play, or was it the supporting cast/offensive scheme these last two seasons?



The draft can certainly take care of some of these holes.....but if we go QB in the first, that means we have our #1 pick not contributing this season.....



If everything clicks, this team can make some noise.....only time will tell....

To add to my last post HoodieGelo : 3/16/2018 11:36 am : link I wasn't talking about any previous comments on this thread. I started typing that when it was first posted. I meant on BBI in general.

Great...if there are few games missed due to injuries AnnapolisMike : 3/16/2018 11:36 am : link The Giants have ZERO depth. If the injury bug bites again it will be a long season. 20-24 Teams have realistic playoff aspirations each season. But most of those teams need things to come together with few injuries to realize those aspirations.



The Giants need to survive the start of the season with new schemes being installed. If they can avoid a disastrous start and stay healthy...they should be a decent team that can sneak into the playoffs. Just like most other NFL teams.





.... BleedBlue : 3/16/2018 11:37 am : link You would think the eagles hung 100 on us last year....you forgot we lost on a 61 yarder? This is the NFL shit gets turned around quickly. There is ZERO reason to believe the eagles will blow us out twice and there is ZERO reason to believe we cannot be competitive next year....we went 3-13 without our top 4 WRs, no running back, a dogshit OL. We are working on fixing the OL, we are rafting Barkley and we are getting our WRs back from injury...I mean, it's not like we are world's away....I'm not saying we def gonna be very good but to say we are so far away it's scary is just pessimistic. Eagles are good but it's the NFL...Sunday to Sunday year to year things change and teams surprise.we aren't perennial losers

we lost already. People called the team the Knicks GMAN4LIFE : 3/16/2018 11:37 am : link .

The less we expec of the Giants the better they seem to perform. jsuds : 3/16/2018 11:38 am : link I think they are nowhere near as good as anyone is saying.

. Pep22 : 3/16/2018 11:39 am : link I think the D will be good.



But it is premature to answer questions about the O. Three key questions:



1 can we protect the QB

2 when can we replace the QB (and who)

3 will we have a viable run game

eli is the weak link sundayatone : 3/16/2018 11:41 am : link lets hope he can have more consistent good play.he has to be better.

we played the Eagles even Paulie Walnuts : 3/16/2018 11:42 am : link last year with this jacked up team..



I'm always optimistic

lets hope he can have more consistent good play.he has to be better.



It is beyond fucking ponderous

This team is terrible Essex : 3/16/2018 11:43 am : link we were 0-4 with Beckham (he did not play the first game), we have filled one position on the OL, LT. There is no guarantee Flowers is any good at RT. For whatever criticisms people have a Pugh, he is better than Omanareh. But let's call that a wash. The defense was 31st in the league last year, we have a terrible punter and a terrible kicker. We have a 37 year old qb that is regressing, but sure we should plan to be one of those 6-8 teams that make it into the playoffs. I am just spitballing here, but maybe 2016 was the aberration.

8 - 8 if things go well mavric : 3/16/2018 11:43 am : link .

Too soon Bill in UT : 3/16/2018 11:45 am : link to have expectations. "Upgrade" is a relative term, from the low bar that's been set, upgrades don't necessarily translate into quality players. As of now, Solder is the only OL we can call a quality player.

I'm guardedly optimistic. Beezer : 3/16/2018 11:47 am : link The draft will be interesting.



Hard to believe they're finished with FA acquisitions.



Overall, looks like some solid moves at positions of need, which could open things up a bit for the draft.





RE: Uconn.. Essex : 3/16/2018 11:48 am : link

Quote: is correct:







Quote:





Most years

GmeninPSL : 11:27 am : link : reply

there are about 4-6 teams that get back into the playoffs and are replaced by other teams







The number is usually around 7 or 8. A 6 team turnover is 50% and I don't think we've had less than 50% in the past decade.

That is just wrong from 1991 to 2018 the number of returning teams is 6.4, so if I am doing my math correctly the number of new teams 5.6--so it is not even near 7 or 8. Last year was 8, and it was the first time it was that high since 1991. And you love to criticize other posters. IN 2016 and 2013 8 teams returned to the playoffs from the year before. Please get your facts right if you are going to bully other posters.

The number of Gman11 : 3/16/2018 11:48 am : link injuries or lack of injuries makes so much difference in the NFL that getting excited over players in March that might be put on IR in August is just an exercise in futility.



gidiefor Pascal4554 : 3/16/2018 11:49 am : link Appreciate the enthusiasm. I feel like Gettleman is doing his job and we will get back to respectability next year. I think Shurmur is a significant upgrade. No matter what happens between now and the start of next year my highest expectation will the Giants will go 8-8 and be in the hunt for the playoffs until the end of the season. That is all I ask. The debacle of last year has greatly lowered my expectations.



If you think this team is going to win 10 or 11 games next year I think you are setting yourself up to be disappointed. Not saying it couldn't happen, just don't think it is the most probable scenario.



You forgot to mention Beckham.

Does he come back healthy?

Does he get into a contract dispute?

Can we count on him next year?



Without Beckhmam playing at a high level I don't see us having a great offense. Maybe a mediocre offense. Can Eli Manning play good enough ball? I would really like to believe we will finally have a strong running game next year, but I'll believe it when I see it.



Can JPP adjust to a new scheme? He never seemed like the smartest guy in the room. I think OV will be okay. What about CB? Do we have enough depth? Is Eli Apple going to be productive?



Things are definitely heading in the right direction though, but there are still lots of question marks. In my opinion, our roster is still top heavy and our depth is questionable. Will take a couple of drafts and the new regime a couple of years to fix.

Just 3 days into FA, BIGbluegermany : 3/16/2018 11:49 am : link but we are on a good way,imo.Can't wait for draft day.

RE: RE: .

Quote: In comment 13869221 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Ask me after the draft.







go ahead -- take a vacation arc.



I'm asking now -- me likey!!!



I do like what we're doing so far - but we have a looooooong way to go, buddy. In comment 13869228 gidiefor said:I do like what we're doing so far - but we have a looooooong way to go, buddy.

RE: Huh??

Quote: I didn't even know we had a punter anymore.



You know Wing was cut, right?



No, I actually didn't see that we cut him on Sunday. Glad we did, but the point still remains, there are not great punters usually hanging around on the streets--so punting is probably still a problem, even if it gets slightly better. In comment 13869270 FatMan in Charlotte said:No, I actually didn't see that we cut him on Sunday. Glad we did, but the point still remains, there are not great punters usually hanging around on the streets--so punting is probably still a problem, even if it gets slightly better.

RE: Jonathan Steward in Week 10 of 2017

Quote: against Miami Link - ( New Window )



Hope our line opens some of those holes for him, regardless of whether he's featured or part of a crew. In comment 13869272 gidiefor said:Hope our line opens some of those holes for him, regardless of whether he's featured or part of a crew.

We're like most teams in the league AcesUp : 3/16/2018 11:57 am : link It's certainly a rosey outlook but I think you're overestimating what we currently have on the OL. It's improved for sure, but still a weak unit. The only +starter that we have is Solder with the rest ranging from mediocre to liabilities. If Flowers continuing to build on last year at RT and we connect big on a Day 1 dominant presence on the interior through, we may have something there. At RB, we took a step back from Darkwa to Stewart, we'll see what the draft brings. Defense desperately needs some corner help, it's a lot scarier there than fans think. We have Jenkins and that's it. If Apple busts it can do to our defense next year what our OL did to our offense last year.



On talent alone, we're currently middle of the pack. Depending on how things break, that can be anywhere from 6 to 11 wins. I think the last two seasons are a pretty good indicator on how big of a factor luck is. I expect us to be contending for a playoff spot or another early playoff exit, but would be surprised if we were a serious threat beyond that.



RE: Do you..

Quote: ever post about anything else??







Quote:





eli is the weak link

sundayatone : 11:41 am : link : reply

lets hope he can have more consistent good play.he has to be better.







It is beyond fucking ponderous



tell me whats wrong with what i said and why it makes you so mad chubby? In comment 13869263 FatMan in Charlotte said:tell me whats wrong with what i said and why it makes you so mad chubby?

no way UESBLUE : 3/16/2018 12:00 pm : link to eval pre draft. Things are improving tho...from 3-13 aw

I said that the turnover.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/16/2018 12:00 pm : link



Quote: That is just wrong from 1991 to 2018 the number of returning teams is 6.4, so if I am doing my math correctly the number of new teams 5.6--so it is not even near 7 or 8. Last year was 8, and it was the first time it was that high since 1991.



6.4 is above 50%. And by the way, in 2011, we had 8 new playoff teams from the year before. I'm sure if I did a yearly check there could be others since 1991. My point is that there is more than a 50% turnover from year to year in playoff teams.



In your zeal to jump on my "bullying", you even provide a stat to prove that is right and then still bash me.



Even with the Pats and Steelers being near constants in the playoffs, turnover is above 50% has been over 50%. Isn't this correct?6.4 is above 50%. And by the way, in 2011, we had 8 new playoff teams from the year before. I'm sure if I did a yearly check there could be others since 1991. My point is that there is more than a 50% turnover from year to year in playoff teams.In your zeal to jump on my "bullying", you even provide a stat to prove that is right and then still bash me.Even with the Pats and Steelers being near constants in the playoffs, turnover is above 50%

it all depends on the O-line SHO'NUFF : 3/16/2018 12:01 pm : link last year's shitstorm didn't surprise me because Reese did absolutely nothing to improve the line.

RE: I said that the turnover..

Quote: has been over 50%. Isn't this correct?







Quote:





That is just wrong from 1991 to 2018 the number of returning teams is 6.4, so if I am doing my math correctly the number of new teams 5.6--so it is not even near 7 or 8. Last year was 8, and it was the first time it was that high since 1991.







6.4 is above 50%. And by the way, in 2011, we had 8 new playoff teams from the year before. I'm sure if I did a yearly check there could be others since 1991. My point is that there is more than a 50% turnover from year to year in playoff teams.



In your zeal to jump on my "bullying", you even provide a stat to prove that is right and then still bash me.



Even with the Pats and Steelers being near constants in the playoffs, turnover is above 50%



"the number of RETURNING teams" is 6.4 (I.e., the number of teams who made the playoffs two years in a row) so the number of NON-returning teams is 5.6. You also said it has near 7 or 8 returning teams in a decade and that is not only wrong but it happened to have 8 in 2016 and 2013. In comment 13869321 FatMan in Charlotte said:"the number of RETURNING teams" is 6.4 (I.e., the number of teams who made the playoffs two years in a row) so the number of NON-returning teams is 5.6. You also said it has near 7 or 8 returning teams in a decade and that is not only wrong but it happened to have 8 in 2016 and 2013.

I look at next joeinpa : 3/16/2018 12:06 pm : link Season as the first step to being revelant on a consistent basis again.



Just hope when season begins the next quarterback is on the roster.

Good Thegratefulhead : 3/16/2018 12:08 pm : link I have been a hiring manager for the better part of 30 years. I like the quality of the character of the men DG has been hiring. They can also play. I need to see the draft. I was very enthusiastic last year so I am justifiably guarded at this point.

Anyway Essex : 3/16/2018 12:12 pm : link my point in this thread and every other thread this week is that we are doing our franchise a big disservice to think we are anywhere close to competing. Could we make the playoffs next year? Sure, the NFL is weird and games come down to a few plays here or there and the difference between 6 wins and 10 might be 9 or 10 plays breaking your way. The Bills made it this season with -57 point differential. It is unlikely given the amount of decent to good teams in the NFC, but I would not categorically state we won't make the playoffs.



the goal should be to build a consistent winner and I do not think, at the moment, we are well-positioned in that regard. With that said, I do not expect DG to fix it in this off season, so I have nothing but positive things to say about what he has done so far as each move makes sense (even if I disagreed all the moves are defensible) What I would like him to do is put the building blocks in place so that we are on our way to being a consistent winner. What I don't want to see is for us to go all in on this team and reject taking a franchise qb when our qb is 37 and clearly regressing. Even if we drafted Barkley or Nelson or Chubb my calculation for the next season will not change radically.

I think Joey in VA : 3/16/2018 12:13 pm : link I'm feeling better because I love what our GM is doing. I think we should be better obviously but I am not sure we are playoff ready yet. We still need a RB, a proven WR, DB and DL help and I have no idea what to expect out of Eli or the OL. Still a lot of work to do but still plenty of time to get it done

RE: I look at next

Quote: Season as the first step to being revelant on a consistent basis again.



Just hope when season begins the next quarterback is on the roster.



you said succinctly what I said in two paragraphs, but that is exactly what I want. In comment 13869332 joeinpa said:you said succinctly what I said in two paragraphs, but that is exactly what I want.

I'm not expecting SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2018 12:15 pm : link the playoffs or anything crazy. Sure, it could happen, but it's probably not realistic.



I just want to see the team get better. Also, I'd like to actually like to enjoy watching Giants games again. '17 was unbearable; I had to force myself to watch. I hate that feeling.

RE: Good

Quote: I have been a hiring manager for the better part of 30 years. I like the quality of the character of the men DG has been hiring. They can also play. I need to see the draft. I was very enthusiastic last year so I am justifiably guarded at this point.



This is a good point. There's a common denominator among the free agents brought in, they're all pros with solid reputations as either teammates or leaders. It's a start in terms of fixing the culture which should pay dividends on the field. In comment 13869341 Thegratefulhead said:This is a good point. There's a common denominator among the free agents brought in, they're all pros with solid reputations as either teammates or leaders. It's a start in terms of fixing the culture which should pay dividends on the field.

Depends WillVAB : 3/16/2018 12:17 pm : link If they continue to address the OL/DL in the draft I think they’ll have a shot at being a playoff team.



A lot of people here underrate the talent on the roster.

12-4, and we'll be in the Super Bowl PatersonPlank : 3/16/2018 12:21 pm : link .

a positive thread.. on BBI?? NYG007 : 3/16/2018 12:32 pm : link What in the world? It must be Friday!



Get me Honey Badger and post draft. However, I am extremely satisfied that we improved 2 areas JR ignored for a decade, or drafted poorly. OL and LB



I think we need some pay cuts and some more cuts, and make an 8-10m per offer to the Honey Badger and look out, I would love our Defense.



RE: I think

Quote: I'm feeling better because I love what our GM is doing. I think we should be better obviously but I am not sure we are playoff ready yet. We still need a RB, a proven WR, DB and DL help and I have no idea what to expect out of Eli or the OL. Still a lot of work to do but still plenty of time to get it done Agree with this In comment 13869360 Joey in VA said:Agree with this

Can being kicked down the road Go Terps : 3/16/2018 12:34 pm : link Hopefully we make one last run with Eli.

If you do beleive that it will take a couple years to become a Bill L : 3/16/2018 12:36 pm : link "consistent winner" and you identify the needs, then the order you pick them (or year) is not important. The essential thing is to get the best players you can at the time you fill in. If you need a RB and a QB, then logic says you get the better one first because you need them both.

I always expect the best... HoustonGiant : 3/16/2018 1:17 pm : link but I'm just happy that DG is acknowledging, and addressing, the glaring weaknesses we have.

Good enough to make the playoffs ij_reilly : 3/16/2018 1:18 pm : link That's not really saying a lot in today's NFL.



The OL is already vastly improved. Thank goodness.



Stewart will help the locker room and the two young RBs, Gallman and Perkins. I suspect Perkins is a lost soul at this time. Came in late his rookie year, and then had to deal with the McAdoo crappy offense. But I expect very little from Stewart on the playing field.



The Giants still desperately need a WR to pair with Beckham. That guy can't be Marshall. The depth at WR is a concern too.



At CB, there too many question marks. I'm not counting on Apple, there's no other reasonable expectation given his track record. There's Jenkins and nobody else at this point in time, really.



The LB situation is improved, but there is still much to be done there. The two signings are nice, but not enough.



I think the defense might be extremely leaky early in the season, as the players try to implement the scheme on a real playing field, not a preseason game or practice.



Who's punting, by the way? And Rosas doesn't warm the heart. The Giants have huge question marks in the kicking game.



Will the Giants be able to win the close games? Will they be able to close out opponents when they have a good lead? We shall see.



I definitely could see the team kind of limping along to a 9-7 record and sneaking into the playoffs.



But realistically, there are a lot of serious personnel issues with this time right now, as of today.



I think they've upgraded the talent moespree : 3/16/2018 1:21 pm : link I think everyone they signed is more talented than the player they will be replacing from last year's roster. Or at the very least has good enough potential to be. I think that's a good sign and start. I also think the same can be said for the coach. He is a clear upgrade in the department as well.

So far so good.... ZGiants98 : 3/16/2018 1:21 pm : link Squeeze Sullivan and Mathieu in and I’ll really be excited.

So how are you feeling about next season now? M.S. : 3/16/2018 1:25 pm : link

7-9.

Team still has a ways to go ... Beer Man : 3/16/2018 1:38 pm : link 1. Many of the signings feel like band aids or stop gaps

2. The team doesn't yet have a strong young core

3. Although LT has been resolved, the rest of the OL is still a big ?

4. The team still needs an every down RB (Steward is not the answer)

5. The team is short a CB or 2

6. The LB unit has improved, but how much?

7. The team had trouble getting to the QB last year, so far nothing has changed from that perspective

8. Don't have a kicker or a punter

9. FS is an issue



From a non-player perspective, the team will be implementing new schemes for both sides of the ball, which will take time.

On paper TMS : 3/16/2018 1:41 pm : link and in print it looks pretty good. We will see how it plays on the field and after the draft. Seems like we are shooting for a quick turn around, not a three year rebuild. Teams seem to do it every year now. So cautiously optimistic after an injury plagued and mismanaged last year.

I’m optimistic too Giddie NikkiMac : 3/16/2018 1:48 pm : link But if they take a guard at #2 I’ll puke 🤮

Too early to tell BUT... the mike : 3/16/2018 2:01 pm : link They have made a dramatic turn in both talent and culture in just one week... if they have an "A" quality draft, they are a playoff team and can make a run. Yes, they were 3-13 last year but despite how bad they were, they should have beaten the super bowl champs twice if not for some sloppy end game play... this team has the potential to beat any team in this league. The fan base must shed the mcadoo induced cynicism and start believing again in this great franchise..

I feel a hell of a lot better about it Red Dog : 3/16/2018 2:13 pm : link than I did last fall.



The bleeding has been stopped and things are starting to turn around. But there is still a long, painful road ahead.

New GM. New HC. Large turnover. High draft picks. baadbill : 3/16/2018 2:22 pm : link With so many new pieces, it's certain to be entertaining regardless of their record.

So far so good Rjanyg : 3/16/2018 2:30 pm : link Love the first move which was to get Bobby Hart out of town.

Ogletree is a great addition. Kareem Martin is a nice up and coming player. Both are 26 years old.



Getting Solder is such an improvement and to be honest I thought his price tag wouldn't have made it possible to get him. Very happy with him and he is a high character guy.



Omameh is a player that has a mean streak and thick body. Dude will be nice in the run game.



Stewart seems like a solid vet signing. Not sure on how effective he will be but with the improvement of the line he should be a good rotational guy and short yardage back.



I am excited for the draft and hope they find it possible to add Honey Badger.

they are much better msh : 3/16/2018 3:39 pm : link they finally fixed LT,flowers will be better at OG imo i would rather start wheeler or bisnowaty at RT,with flowers at RG, ogletree is a huge upgrade they finally have the QB of the defence and he is a tackling machine that can cover TE's when required, as a rotational player i guess stewart is ok,they added a couple of CB for better depth it will all hang on the draft now if they get that right and find a punter they can contend they outplayed the eagles both games but lost on a late tuchdown and a 63yd field goal they were close in all those games they lost the margin between those loses and wins was small so im more optimistic than i was



gettleman in a few month did something reese didnt in years fixed the OL and finally upgraded at LB i am happy with all the FA pickups so far DRC loss is the only loss i question but i do get it they added 2 for less than what he cost and they probably fit scheme better i would expect

Painter Dragon : 3/16/2018 4:13 pm : link Would say we threw a lot of colors on the drawing board now how long before they come together as a portrait is the big question.

We will bounce back ... Bluesbreaker : 3/16/2018 4:31 pm : link So far its fixing the obvious we have done well so far I don't know anything about Martin but the DC knows him trusts him good enough for me .

The Soldier move was huge IMO just the thought of having a

consistant proven Vet at maybe the toughest position to fill outside of the QB .

Add Barkley to the mix and we have three play-makers on offense and if they decide to give Marshal another shot he could be a real wild card on 3rd downs and redzone . They added a proven play maker at LB I forgot what one looked like under Reece . I hope they address the center and add another LB in the 2nd or 3rd round . I don't think 9 wins is out of the question but I am concerned about the DB's and FS . A healthy Goodson and we have a nice cast of LB's

so Defense may not be top 5 but they will be solid I think the biggest step up will be the offense especially if they take Barkley .

FWIW: mrvax : 3/16/2018 5:16 pm : link I get the feeling that Gettleman is actually having fun at fixing this mess. I believe he really enjoys his new job.

Good for him.



forgetting that there has been a lot of change over micky : 3/16/2018 6:06 pm : link thinking, coaches, etc. They "should" be improved but to the point of putting them as top teams as OP has, is way optimistic.



a lot moving parts still. Waiting til preseason to get a feel for how they will be. Hoping for the best

My guess is we are likely still a 3rd place team The_Boss : 3/16/2018 6:42 pm : link Maybe with some luck they can eclipse Dallas in the standings. I don’t see playoffs either way.

Depending on how this OL looks Bill L : 3/16/2018 6:44 pm : link If we actually do pick Barkley, it’s easy to envision this as a top tier offense. So, depends if defense rounds back into shape.

Gidiefor: don’t the Giants only have 5 picks? If one is a QB, Ivan15 : 3/16/2018 6:46 pm : link It is going to be hard to fill your wish list.

No way am I jumping on the feel good bandwagon UberAlias : 3/16/2018 7:18 pm : link This team has done little in years to deserve the benefit of the doubt. I had reservations but allowed myself to get excited. Not again. They need to earn that trust. Yes this is a new group running the show, but the owner whose judgement has been flawed of later brought them in. I also get the sense they are letting sentimentality get in the way when it comes to most important position. Just because DG did a few things different than Reese like prioritizing LB and OLine doesn’t hardly suggests we’re in good hands. I reserve my judgement for a later time when I have a basis.

Everything is rosy. UberAlias : 3/16/2018 7:21 pm : link What could possibly go wrong? Lol.